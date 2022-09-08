Best Fast Withdrawal Casino in Canada: Canadian Online Casinos for the Fastest Payouts in 2022

Some online casinos take forever processing their users’ payouts, but you don’t have to worry about that when playing at the best fast withdrawal casino in Canada. But, how exactly do you find one?
Well, you don’t have to spend hours looking for it yourself; we already did the hard work for you!
After extensive research, we found the best option for fast payout casinos in Canada to be Bitstarz. This crypto casino offers users instant payouts and supports the majority of the well-known cryptocurrencies for banking.
However, this is not the only option available for Canadian players. We found several other amazing fast withdrawal online casinos you can use right now.
So, without further ado, let’s dive right in.
Fast Withdrawal Casinos in Canada
- Bitstarz: Best overall
- Jackpot City: Best progressive jackpot slots
- Casumo: Widest variety of casino games
- Spin Casino: High-RTP online slots
- Genesis: Best for live games
- mBit: Best for table games
- PlayOJO: Best free spins offer
- Ricky Casino: Top-notch user interface
- N1 Casino: Best casino site for beginners
- TonyBet: Best for sports betting
1. Bitstarz - Best Fast Withdrawal Casino in Canada Overall
Pros:
- Total of 200 free spins plus up to 5 BTC bonus
- Instant payouts
- 4,000 games
- Provably fair games
- Crypto payment methods
- No fees on all transactions
Cons:
- No sports betting
At Bitstarz, you can expect money in the bank account (well, your crypto wallet) in as little as 5 minutes. It's the best, fastest withdrawal online casino in Canada because it also offers a collection of about 4,000 fantastic games.
Banking Methods and Instant Withdrawals: 5/5
Bitstarz is primarily a crypto casino. And while such casinos are fast and always beat bank transfers or debit cards by a mile, this place is the fastest-withdrawal online casino in Canada overall.
Bitstarz trumps other fast-paying casinos in Canada by delivering payouts instantly, some of them in 5 minutes.
Apart from Bitcoin, this online casino pays out in several other altcoins if you want to use them as preferred payment methods. The list includes Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and more.
The minimum deposit you need to make to claim the welcome bonus is 0.0002 BTC. When you decide to withdraw money, you can take out anywhere from $50 and $20,000 per transaction.
Variety of Online Casino Games: 4.9/5
This swift-withdrawal online casino in Canada delivers an impressive collection of about 4,000 games from a whopping 4 dozen game developers.
You will find provably fair games in the mix, as well as Bitstarz exclusives like Master Of Starz. Slots take up most of the catalogue, but the selection of table games is just as fine.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.95/5
Bitstarz offers one of the best welcome bonuses of all fast-withdrawal casinos. If you opt for a crypto payment method, you can claim up to 5 BTC from the first four deposits you make, plus up to 200 free spins in total.
But even before you make the first deposit or select your preferred payment method, you can claim 20 free spins just by verifying your email address. Again, the payment method isn't too relevant here, just verify your email and enjoy free spins - no pending period.
Not all casino sites offer no deposit promos, so that's a significant plus. The welcome bonus carries 40x playthrough requirements, which is similar to other online casinos in Canada.
Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 5/5
Bitstarz is an award-winning same-day payout casino. Apart from fast withdrawals and the shortest pending period of all online casinos, this site runs exceptionally smoothly.
The platform is 100% optimized for mobile users and supports every fast payment method in the mobile format. The support team is available 24/7, 365 days a year.
Our experience with the site's agents was top-notch as they proved highly knowledgeable of every payment method and payout times.
2. Jackpot City - Best Fast Withdrawal Online Casino in Canada for Progressive Jackpots
Pros:
- Over C$20 million in jackpots
- 24 hours to handle payout requests
- C$1,600 & 150 free spins for new players
- In business since 1998
- 500 games
- 15 banking options supported
Cons:
- No specialty games
Jackpot City is another strong candidate for the title of the best fastest-withdrawal online casino in Canada. With 24-hour payouts and over 20 years of experience, this place will blow you away with C$20,000,000+ in progressive jackpots.
Banking Methods and Instant Withdrawals: 4.8/5
With 15 payment methods, Jackpot City stands out above many fast-withdrawal casinos out there. You can use credit and debit cards, eChecks, e-wallets, or a good old bank transfer.
The minimum deposit you need to make is C$5, and all withdrawal requests are handled within a pending period of 24 hours, no matter which payment method you use. But still, bank transfers take more time to reach your bank account.
Variety of Online Casino Games: 4.75/5
You can find about 500 games in the Jackpot City catalogue, including over 350 slots from 15 game studios.
We enjoyed about a dozen variants of online blackjack included in the selection, but the absolute highlight of this online casino is the progressive jackpot selection.
When combined, we're looking at over $20,000,000 in jackpot winnings, not something any fastest-withdrawal online casino can offer.
Also included in the mix are high-limit slots, making this near-instant withdrawal casino a popular destination for high rollers.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5
As a new player at this online casino, you can take advantage of up to C$1,600 in welcome bonus and 150 bonus spins.
The bonus funds apply to the first four deposits you make on the site, each boosting your casino account by up to C$400 at a 100% match rate.
Just make sure to meet the minimum deposit requirement of C$10.
Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.8/5
As a mobile casino, Jackpot City sports a responsive design to facilitate those near-instant payouts. You can enjoy instant-play games from any mobile browser, and if any issue pops up, don't hesitate to contact the support team over live chat.
3. Casumo - Best Canadian Fast Withdrawal Casino for Game Variety
Pros:
- 2.000+ games
- C$500 welcome promotion
- 115 free spins with the welcome bonus
- 100+ live games
Cons:
- The design could be better
Casumo makes our list of the fastest-payout casinos in Canada thanks to its top-notch catalogue of games - 2,200+ titles, impressive!
Banking Methods and Instant Withdrawals: 4.75/5
The variety of banking methods at Casumo is decent but nothing to write home about. You can opt for 7 options, including credit cards, ecoPayz, PaySafeCard, and several other options.
We appreciate that the deposits don't have fees attached and that the minimum withdrawal is pretty low at C$10.
Payouts are reasonably fast, except for bank transfers. As usual, a bank transfer can take as much as 5 business days.
Variety of Online Casino Games: 5/5
Casumo stands out with an impressive, well-rounded catalogue of games. We're looking at about 2,200 games, covering slots, table games, and live games.
We recommend the two dozen roulette variants, almost 30 blackjack channels, and even 19 baccarat variations.
The live dealer section is truly impressive, almost as impressive as what Genesis has in store, with 100+ live channels.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.75/5
As long as you're a new player and meet the C$10 minimum deposit requirement, you are eligible for a 100% match deposit bonus of up to C$500 and 115 free spins on the 9 Masks Of Fire game.
The rollover requirements are 30x, which is more favourable than other online casinos in Canada.
Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.7/5
Casumo looks cool and elegant. The load times are fast, and we've experienced zero lag testing the site, including the graphics-heavy slots and just browsing the FAQ section.
Speaking of which, the FAQ section could use more depth. If you reach out to the casino's representatives, they are professional and knowledgeable. You can use live chat or email to communicate.
4. Spin Casino - Fast Withdrawal Casino in Canada for High RTP Slots
Pros:
- Amazing variety of high RTP slots
- Games from 30+ software studios
- Top-tier mobile optimization
- C$1,000 welcome package + 100 bonus spins
- 50 live dealer games
Cons:
- Registration is required to browse the full catalogue
- Lacking specialty games
Spin Casino is one of the most popular online casinos in Canada, and it delivers goods in terms of instant withdrawals. As the site’s definite highlight, we recommend checking out the selection of high-RTP slots.
Banking Methods and Instant Withdrawals: 4.7/5
You can use 15 banking methods at this online casino, including cards, e-wallets, and bank transfers.
Making a withdrawal requires players to verify their ID the first time. Then, you will have the money in the bank account within 24 to 48 hours. 48 hours applies to peak days only, and cashing out usually takes close to 24 hours, sometimes less.
Variety of Online Casino Games: 4.9/5
Spin hosts about 500 games from 30 studios. We have to say this is one of the best-organized catalogues around. The site takes out the best offerings from each developer, resulting in a collection of high-RTP games across the board.
The average Return To Player is about 97%, which beats other online casinos with ease. The rest of the casino rooms include classic table games, and we highly recommend checking out the 20 roulette variants available here.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.75/5
The welcome package at Spin grants new players up to C$1,000 over the first three deposits they make. The first deposit is matched at a 100% rate up to C$400, followed by two more deposit bonuses, each up to C$300.
Also included in the mix are 100 free spins. The minimum deposit requirement is C$200 with slightly steep rollover requirements.
Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.8/5
Spin Casino is fully optimized for iOS and Android mobile devices. It's on par with the best instant-withdrawal casinos in Canada, and our experience with the support team was nothing short of positive.
You can communicate with the site's agent's over live chat or email. They are well-versed in all topics related to online gambling and fast payouts, delivering responses in a matter of minutes via live chat.
5. Genesis - Best Fast Payout Casino for Canadian Gamblers for Live Games
Pros:
- 150+ live casino games
- C$1,000 welcome package
- 300 bonus spins
- 2,000+ games
- Near-instant withdrawal options
Cons:
- No bingo
Genesis is our No. 1 recommendation for fans of live casinos. The site has been in the business since 2018 and operates under the Malta Gaming Authority license.
Banking Methods and Instant Withdrawals: 4.65/5
You can opt for about a dozen banking methods at Genesis, covering traditional bank transfers, credit and debit cards, plus e-wallets.
If you're looking for an instant-withdrawal casino - and you probably are - we recommend Neosuft and Much Better. If you opt for credit cards, it will take up to 3 days, while bank transfer is the slowest payment method, as usual, taking up to 5 business days.
Variety of Online Casino Games: 4.8/5
You'll find about 2,000+ games here, coming from 14 software studios. The catalogue of 1,700+ slots is enough to stand up to all Canadian casinos, but Genesis beats all casinos in Canada when it comes to live-dealer games.
With over 150 live channels and about 100 blackjack variants on the platform, this place does an exceptional job of bringing that retail casino vibe to the comfort of your home. For some players, that's what online gambling is all about, and we get it.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.75/5
When you register at Genesis and verify your account, you can claim up to C$1,000 in welcome money and an impressive 300 bonus spins. The welcome promo comes with standard 40x rollover requirements.
We said this place excels for live casino players, right? Well, the bonus section reflects that by granting a $100 welcome promo exclusively for live dealer games, and a 10% cash back for the live casino. Only a few casinos, if any, deliver live dealer bonuses like this.
Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.7/5
Genesis stands out with a memorable space theme. Some like it, others don't, but you can't deny you won't recognize this online casino from a mile away.
It also offers an iOS app, but we couldn't find a dedicated app for Android users. The customer team is solid; you can contact the representatives 24/7 using live chat, phone, or email.
How We Ranked the Best Fast Withdrawal Casinos in Canada
Banking Methods and Instant Withdrawals:
You can't have the best fastest-payout online casino without the ability to withdraw money quickly for any payment method, right? Also, it's important that the casino offers a wide range of banking methods so that you can choose the one that best suits your needs.
When it comes to payout speed, crypto is always the fastest payment method. If a site supports bank transfers or credit and debit cards, that’s fine but usually not the fastest option. For example, our top pick, Bitstarz, processes all the crypto payouts instantly.
Variety of Online Casino Games:
The next thing we looked at was the variety of casino games on offer. After all, what's the point of being the fastest-withdrawal online casino if there's nothing worth playing?
We only recommend online casinos in Canada that offer a wide range of slots, table games, video poker, and more.
Bonuses and Promotions:
Welcome bonuses and ongoing promotions are also important factors when it comes to choosing an online casino. We only recommend casinos that offer generous bonuses with fair wagering requirements.
Mobile Optimization and Customer Support:
Last but not least, we only recommend online casinos that are fully optimized for mobile devices and offer excellent customer support.
After all, you never know when you might need a little help, and it's always nice to know that someone is there to assist you. We want 24/7 assistance over live chat and a well-versed support team for every payment method and withdrawal request.
Fast Withdrawal Casinos in Canada - FAQs
Are All the Fast Withdrawal Casinos in Canada Safe?
Yes, all of the fast-payout casinos we recommend are fully licensed and regulated by the relevant authorities. This means that they are all safe and fair places to play your favourite casino games.
What Is the Best Canadian Fast Withdrawal Casino?
The best fast-payout casino for Canadian players is Bitstarz. This site offers super-fast payouts, a huge collection of over 4,000 games, and generous bonuses with fair wagering requirements.
What Is the Fastest Withdrawal Method in Canada?
The fastest withdrawal method in Canada is crypto. This is because withdrawals are processed instantly, and there are no fees to worry about.
What Is the Minimum Withdrawal Amount at Canada’s Fastest Payout Casinos?
The minimum withdrawal amount at Canadian casinos online varies depending on the site you are playing at. However, it is usually between $20 and $50.
Are There Any Fees for Withdrawing at the Best Canadian Payout Casinos?
Some Canadian casinos do charge fees for withdrawals, but the majority do not. Be sure to check the terms and conditions of the site you are playing at to see if there are any fees applicable. Check out Bitstarz for 0 fees on all transactions.
How to Find the Best Casinos in Canada for Fast Payouts?
The first thing to do is check the licensing and regulation of the site. This will ensure that the casino is safe and fair. Then, you should check the instant-withdrawal methods available and see if there are any fees associated with the fastest payouts. Finally, you should read some reviews to see what other players have said about the site's payouts.
What Are the Top Canadian Online Casinos for Same-day Payouts?
The best online casinos in Canada for same-day payouts are Bitstarz, Jackpot City, and Spin Casino. These sites all offer fast payouts and payment methods; they also have an excellent reputation among players.
Comparing the Top 5 Fast Withdrawal Online Casinos in Canada
If you want the lowdown and don't have the time to go through in-depth online casino reviews, that's just fine! Just take a quick look at our quick comparison of the top 5 near-instant withdrawal casinos in Canada, and you'll be able to see all the key information at a glance.
- Bitstarz: The best swift-withdrawal online casino in Canada overall. Apart from instant payouts with no pending period, this site delivers a stellar 5 BTC welcome bonus for new players.
- Jackpot City: The best option for progressive jackpot games. If you want to take a stab at mind-bending 7-figure jackpots, this is the site for you. And don’t miss the C$1,600 welcome bonus.
- Casumo: If you seek the widest variety of casino games, Casumo is the one! The platform hosts over 2,000 games from industry-leading software studios. As a new player, you are eligible for a C$500 welcome bonus and 115 free spins.
- Spin Casino: Only a few casinos offer high-RTP slot games like Spin. Apart from fast online casino withdrawals, the site greets new players with a $C1,000 deposit bonus and 100 free spins.
- Genesis: The No. 1 fast-payout gambling site with the fastest withdrawal methods for live games. To get the party started, you can claim your slice of the C$1,000 first-deposit bonus and 300 bonus spins.
How to Join a Fast Payout Canadian Online Casino
Joining a fast withdrawal online casino in Canada only takes 3 steps. You'll be able to enjoy online gambling in just 4 minutes from right now. We'll use Bitstarz as an example, but the procedure is pretty similar when it comes to other instant-withdrawal casinos Canada offers.
Step 1: Join the Online Casino
- Visit the Bitstarz casino site and click on the green Sign-Up button in the upper right corner.
- Fill out all the fields in the registration form, including your email. Also, create a username and a strong password.
- Check the box to confirm agreeing to the site's T&C and hit the Sign-Up button to complete the registration.
Step 2: Account Verification
- Visit the email address used during the first registration step.
- Open the Bistarz welcome message and click the link inside to verify your account. Check the Spam folder if the email isn't there in a matter of minutes.
- If not auto-redirected, manually visit the online gambling site and enter the online casino.
Step 3: First Deposit & the Welcome Bonus
- Once logged in, hit the Deposit button and select your preferred payment method from the list of supported deposit methods.
- Scan the crypto wallet address, adjust the sum you wish to deposit and use your wallet to fund your casino account. Make sure to meet the minimum deposit requirement for the welcome bonus.
- Claim the welcome bonus and start gambling.
So, What Is the Best Fast Withdrawal Casino in Canada?
And that's a wrap!
We hope you enjoyed our guide to the best fast payout casinos in Canada and found it helpful. Remember, there's no such thing as the perfect online casino, so it's always a good idea to do some research and read online casino reviews before making your final decision.
That said, our No. 1 recommendation for anyone looking for the fastest payout online casinos is Bitstarz. This place has it all: a huge welcome bonus, an extensive range of games, and some of the fastest withdrawal times we've ever seen, regardless of the withdrawal methods.
Still, make sure to check out our summary and compare the different casinos to see which one best suits your needs. There's something for everyone on our list!
Whichever casino you choose, stay safe and stick to responsible gambling. We wish you the best of luck and hope you have a great time gambling online!
DISCLAIMER: We would like to emphasize that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying "the house always wins" is worth keeping in mind.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.
Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.
Check out the following organizations for free gambling addiction resources: