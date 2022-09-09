Best El Royale Casino Bonus Codes: List of El Royale Deposit Bonus Codes & No-Deposit Promos

If you’re looking for the best El Royale Casino bonus, use the code COVEN to get a 250% match deposit bonus + 55 FS on the Bubble Bubble 3 online slot.
Best El Royale Casino Bonus Codes:
- 250% Match Bonus + 55 Free Spins: Use the code COVEN before depositing to trigger a 250% match deposit bonus + 55 free spins on Bubble Bubble 3.
- $25 Free Chip No Deposit: Enter the code ELR25CASH to get a free chip worth $25 – no deposit required.
- 40 No Deposit Free Spins: Redeem the CASHNOW bonus code to get 40 free spins on Cash Bandits 3 – no deposit required.
- 250% Up to $12,500 Slots Bonus: Use the TRUECROWN coupon code to activate El Royale’s 250% match bonus for slots up to $12,500.
- 320% Crypto Match Bonus: Redeem the code CRYPTOROYALE on your first crypto deposit to claim a 320% match bonus
- 100% Roulette Deposit Bonus: Use the LUCKY100 bonus code to get a 100% match bonus for Classic Roulette and Roulette Multiplier.
El Royale Casino doesn’t mess around with its bonuses for new players, as evident from our ultimate list of exclusive codes that’ll have your casino bankroll constantly on the upswing.
That being said, we will also give you a few more new deposit bonus codes that you can claim at other online casinos if they seem more suitable for you. We’ll also take an in-depth look at El Royale Casino to help you discover whether creating an account here and depositing is worth it.
Without further ado, let’s get down to brass tacks.
How To Claim El Royale Casino Bonus Codes?
To claim and use the El Royale bonus codes, players must follow the steps outlined below. It’s a quick two-minute process anyone with basic computer knowledge should be able to execute.
Step 1: Visit The El Royale Casino Site
You first need to visit the official El Royale Casino website by following this link or any other displayed in this article (depending on the bonus you want to take advantage of).
Step 2: Create An Account
Once on the El Royale Casino page, click on the “Get Bonus” button to reveal the registration form.
- Pick a username, create a password and provide your email address.
- Provide your real name, date of birth, and gender.
- Provide address information. This includes details such as the city you live in, your address, and your phone number.
*Ensure all the information you provide El Royale Casino with is 100% accurate. You will need it to complete the KYC verification process. Incorrect information will see you fail to complete the KYC process, consequently not being able to withdraw your winnings.
Step 3: Confirm Email
Complete the email confirmation process to activate your account. This is done by logging into your email address and clicking on the email confirmation link, which will redirect you to the official El Royale Casino page.
Can’t find the link? It sometimes goes straight to the spam folder. Click on the folder and add El Royale to the safe senders' list.
Step 4: Claim Your Bonus
Before making your first deposit, you’ll want to enter a bonus code in the Cashier section.
- Copy an exclusive bonus code from our list that you wish to use.
- Visit the cashier section, go to the bonuses section, and paste it into the "enter code" field.
- Select “Redeem Coupon” to successfully claim the bonus.
What Exactly Are Casino Bonuses?
Free spins, no deposit offers, match deposit bonus offers, comp points, VIP perks…There are all sorts of casino bonuses that you’ll come across at online gambling sites — and they all serve the same purpose.
The best casino bonuses are dished out to attract as many players as possible – an effective marketing tool for the online casino.
And while you indeed have a chance to win real money with a casino bonus, this strategy pays off for online casinos in the long term as many players will become regulars.
Why Do Casinos Like El Royale Offer Bonuses & Promo Codes?
As already stated, bonuses are used as a marketing tool for online casinos. And they are offered throughout your stay at the casino, right from the moment you sign up. Here are different instances where an online casino will give you a bonus:
When You Sign Up:
It’s commonly referred to as the welcome bonus. As the name suggests, this bonus is meant to welcome you to the casino. There are several El Royale Casino welcome bonuses, so whether you want to claim a no deposit bonus or a match deposit offer, you’ll find it there.
No Deposit Bonuses:
You don’t have to deposit anything to receive no deposit bonuses. No deposit bonuses can be awarded for two reasons; as part of a welcome bonus or a regular promotion throughout the year. It comes in the form of bonus cash or free spins.
Because there are no requirements needed to receive these freebies, no deposit bonuses are rare to come by. Only some of the big players in the online casino industry, with a huge player base, can afford to offer them. This includes El Royale Casino.
When You Deposit Again:
Should you choose to stick around and play at the casino, there’s the reload bonus waiting for you. This is given to players to encourage them to make a second, third, fourth, or 100th deposit at the casino. Reload bonuses are usually awarded randomly by the casino throughout the year
As A Way of Promoting A New Game or Payment Method:
Whenever a new game is released, an online casino may partner with a software provider to promote it. This is done by giving out free spins, which can only be used to play that specific game. As you’d guess, you’ll only receive a certain number of free spins, and the winnings will be capped.
The same applies to the payment method promotion. When a new payment method has been introduced to the online casino, the site can give you a percentage of what you deposit as a bonus. This way, it encourages many players to deposit using that particular option.
Am I Eligible for The Best Casino Bonus Codes at El Royale?
If you are 18 years and above, you can use the best casino bonus codes to claim whatever they offer at El Royale. In some cases, however, you need to be at least 21 years of age to claim the bonus, but that’s only the case if it’s a law in your particular state or country.
Another requisite is that you have to be eligible to sign up at the casino. If you live in a country where the online casino doesn’t offer its services, you won’t be able to use the El Royale Casino deposit bonus codes.
El Royale Casino Bonus Terms & Conditions
There’s always a catch to redeeming El Royale deposit bonuses (as is the case with any other online casino). As a precautionary measure against bonus abuse, El Royale has a few conditions in place. You will have to meet wagering requirements before you can withdraw or use the bonus.
El Royale’s Wagering Requirements
Wagering requirements dictate the number of times you have to play through the bonus by playing real money games before cashing out. As an online casino that’s perked when it comes to bonuses, it means there will be different wagering requirements for different promos.
Let’s take El Royale’s best online casino welcome bonus as an example (250% + 55 free spins with the code COVEN). This offer arrives with 35x wagering requirements on your deposit plus bonus.
That said, if you claim a $100 bonus with a 35 WR, you’ll need to play through your bonus and deposit 35 times. This means you’ll need to wager (not deposit) at least 2x $3,500 before meeting the terms and becoming eligible for withdrawals.
Quick El Royale Casino Review
There are a few things that we enjoy about El Royale Online Casino. We liked the variety of online slot games, jackpot games, and all the exclusive bonuses.
We also liked the fact that the casino’s software is reliable and speedy, and despite lacking a mobile app, you can still enjoy hassle-free mobile sessions via your browser.
Overview Of The Casino Games: 4.7/5
El Royale Casino has a packed game library made up of 250+ game titles. All of these games are powered by a leading software provider – RealTime Gaming.
As El Royale has cultivated a good relationship with RTG over the years, you should expect all sorts of entertaining games. This includes a few hundred online slots, table games, and video poker games.
New games are also frequently being added to the portfolio to make your gaming sessions more entertaining. Our personal favorites of the many games were the Bubble Bubble series.
El Royale Live Dealer Highlights: 4.4/5
The biggest crux of El Royale Casino's live dealer section had previously been the number of games on offer. And it has indicated significant growth since it was first launched.
Initially, only a handful of blackjack and roulette games were offered. But today, you can play Baccarat, Super 6, and a few other extra variants of blackjack and roulette.
During peak times, you’ll hardly find a table to play at the casino. Lucky for you, there are innovative features such as the Bet Behind integrated into blackjack games. Through this, you can place a bet on players seated at the table instead of the game itself.
El Royale Mobile Gaming: 4.8/5
El Royale’s cutting-edge gaming experience extends to mobile gaming, too. This casino’s website is fully optimized for Android and iOS devices, and it scales down to perfection on whatever screen size you use.
Nearly all games are mobile-optimized, so you’ll have no trouble playing on the go when you want to.
Banking Options at El Royale Casino
El Royale has a long list of payment options. From cryptocurrencies to debit/credit cards and wire transfers, you have enough options to pick from when you decide to deposit funds or withdraw winnings. Let’s check them out:
- Visa
- MasterCard
- Neosurf
- BPay
- PayID
- Bank Transfer
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Litecoin
Deposits are instant, and the minimum deposit starts at $10 for Neosurf, $20 for crypto, and $30 for credit cards. Such low deposit limits are great news for low-stakes players.
As for withdrawals, only three options are supported. You can withdraw using Bitcoin, Bank Wire Transfers, and Credit Cards. All withdrawals are free of any charges and take between a few hours to five business days.
However, note that El Royale’s minimum withdrawal via bank is $150.
Can I use Bitcoin at El Royale Casino?
Yes, you can use Bitcoin as one of the deposit and withdrawal methods at El Royale Casino. You can also claim a crypto-exclusive bonus at El Royale by using the bonus code CRYPTOROYALE.
Depositing with Bitcoin is pretty straightforward at this online casino. Once you create an account and open the cashier, you can select your preferred cryptocurrency and simply scan the QR code with your phone to send a payment to El Royale via your Bitcoin wallet.
Tips for Using Your El Royale Casino Promo Code
There are a few tips we can give you to increase your winning chances while using a bonus and to make sure you don’t make any mistakes. Check them out:
Pay Attention to the RTP:
High RTP slots with low volatility will give you the best chance at meeting the wagering requirements. That’s because these types of slots feature frequent payouts that aren’t too big, thus extending your playtime and increasing your chance of meeting the WR.
That said, it’s best to explore the games and find out about the RTPs and whether they’re highly-volatile or low-variance slots before playing through your El Royale casino bonuses.
Don’t Play Table Games:
Table games usually provide less than 20% contribution towards the rollover requirements, so they’re not really a great choice to play with your bonus money. We know what you’re thinking, and yes — you can place bets on both black and red on roulette until you meet the WRs.
However, this is popular as risk-hedging, and El Royale Casino will remove your bonus if you do it. Such activities are considered as bonus-abuse.
Mistakes to Avoid When Using the Best El Royale Bonus Codes
Bonus codes, like many aspects of the El Royale online casino, are guided by rules. They are your way to getting free spins and other freebies from the casino. So, it makes sense that the site puts some rules to prevent players from abusing them.
That said, we have all the important information you need to ensure you make the most out of these deposit bonus codes.
Expiry Dates:
El Royale can impose timeframes of one week, two-four weeks, or longer when offering you the chance to claim your bonus. So, you’ll need to pay attention to the expiry date to make sure you meet the WRs before the bonus expires.
Time-Sensitive El Royale Casino Promotions:
Some El Royale Casino sign up bonuses won’t last forever. That said, you’ll come across frequent El Royale Casino reload bonuses that will only last for a week, and you won’t be able to claim them once the time goes by. Therefore, you should take advantage of a bonus you like immediately because it might expire (including our exclusive codes).
Bonuses for Specific Games:
If you use our CASHNOW El Royale bonus code that gives you 40 free spins on Cash Bandits 3, logically, you won’t be able to use it on Bubble Bubble slot games.
That said, pay attention to which games you can play before claiming a bonus. If you want to play roulette, make sure to claim a bonus that allows you to spend the El Royale bonus funds spinning the wheel.
Special Bonus Offers and Unique Casino Bonus Codes From El Royale
Let’s go into detail about all the latest casino bonuses you can claim at El Royale right now:
TRUECROWN: You can use this deposit bonus code on your first five deposits to claim a maximum bonus amount of $12,500. Each deposit you make will be matched by 250% up to a maximum of $2,500. That means you’ll need to deposit $1,000 each time to claim the entire welcome package. Of course, you can always deposit less. This bonus comes with 35x WR.
CRYPTOROYALE: This deposit bonus code is for crypto players and is available to use on your first five deposits. Each crypto deposit you make will be matched by a massive 320% in bonus funds, and you’ll have to meet the 35x WRs before you convert it to withdrawable money.
LUCKY100: If you’re a roulette player, use the LUCKY100 bonus code at El Royale to claim a 100% first deposit bonus. The maximum cashout is 30x the deposit you make, with the WRs set at 60x. This WR is indeed high, but getting a roulette bonus is pretty rare.
COVEN: The COVEN bonus code is our favorite among the many at El Royale, and you can use it to claim a 250% match bonus and 55 free spins on Bubble Bubble 3. The maximum bet with bonus funds is $10, and the wagering requirements are pretty standard at 30x.
Does El Royale Have No Deposit Bonus Codes?
Yes, there are two El Royale Casino no deposit bonus codes that you can redeem. Let’s check them out:
ELR25CASH: Use this online casino no deposit code to claim a $25 free chip that you can use on slots, real-series video slots, keno, and scratch cards. The maximum win you can get is 3x the bonus ($75), and you’ll need to meet 50x WRs before withdrawing the bonus.
CASHNOW: Using this code brings forth 40 free spins that you can use on Cash Bandits 3. The max payout from this bonus is $120, and your free spins winnings will be subject to 50x playthrough requirements.
Loyalty Offers and Bonus Rewards from El Royale Casino
El Royale’s loyalty program is a comp points system, and everyone who signed up at the casino is automatically enrolled. You receive points every time you spend real money playing online casino games.
Once you accumulate 100 points, you can redeem them for $1 and use the money as you please. The money redeemed is deposited to your bonus account, where you’ll need to meet a 10x wagering requirement in order to withdraw it.
El Royale Casino Bonuses - FAQs
Can I Play at El Royale Casino?
It depends on whether or not your country is on El Royale’s restricted countries list. Players from the USA and many other countries worldwide are free to join El Royale Casino and play, but we’d recommend you read the terms and conditions to find out about your particular country.
Can I Claim a Bonus at El Royale Casino?
Yes, you are entitled to receive a bonus for any deposit you make at El Royale Casino, including credit card and crypto deposits. And since you’ll need a deposit coupon code to claim any offer at this casino, we recommend you check our list and use any of our top-recommended coupon codes to claim a bonus.
Is my Credit Card Information Safe to Share with Casino El Royale?
Yes, your credit card information is safe with El Royale Casino. El Royale is a fully licensed and regulated online gambling brand. This casino must adhere to certain rules imposed by Curacao eGaming. One includes ensuring that the information provided by players is encrypted.
I Deposited But Didn’t Receive my Bonus; What Could be the Problem?
There are a few reasons why you didn’t receive your deposit match bonus at El Royale Casino. For example, maybe you didn’t qualify for the bonus in the first place or forgot to enter a code. To claim a promotion at El Royale, you’ll need to match the min deposit requirement and correctly enter the bonus code.
Do Bonuses at El Royale Casino Expire?
Yes, most bonuses at Casino El Royale expire after a certain period of time. That’s why it’s best that you use a bonus you like right away because the casino might decide to pull it back at any time.
Have You Found the Best El Royale Casino Bonus Code for You?
There you have it – an in-depth overview of all the best El Royale Casino bonus codes.
You can get started by using the CASHNOW bonus code to claim 40 free spins on one of El Royale’s best online slots, Cash Bandits 3.
If you like what you see and would like to continue playing, we strongly suggest you take advantage of the COVEN bonus code for a sick 250% match bonus and 55 free spins on Bubble Bubble 3.
Make sure to use these codes as soon as you can because they are updated frequently and might not be available by the time you’re ready to redeem them!
DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.
While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.
For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: