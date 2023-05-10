10 Best Cricket Betting Sites in India Ranked for Cricket Betting Odds & Markets [2023]

India and cricket betting is a match made in heaven!
But how exactly do you figure out which are the best cricket betting sites in India when it comes down to placing a bet — the ones offering the most competitive cricket odds, bonuses, and quickest payout speed?
We already did the homework for you and sifted through hundreds of sports betting apps that allow you to bet on cricket.
Coming at the top of our list is Parimatch, but there are plenty of other top-notch bookmakers to check out.
Let’s get started.
Best Cricket Betting Sites in India
- Parimatch: Best overall
- 22bet: Best cricket odds
- Betway: Top market variety
- Dafabet: Best for live betting
- 10cric: Best welcome bonus
- 4rabet: Top pick for mobile betting
- Purewin: Excellent reputation
- Sportsbet.io: Best for newbies
- Melbet: Best user interface
- 1xbet: Best for risk-free bets
1. Parimatch - Best Cricket Betting Site in India Overall
Pros:
- 150% match bonus of up to 20,000 INR
- Excellent odds for cricket betting
- International cricket betting markets
- Professional design
- Comprehensive analysis centre to help you place informed bets
Cons:
- Lacks live streaming
Parimatch has upped the cricket betting game like no other sports betting app in India — offering some of the most competitive cricket odds on market, in addition to a dedicated analysis section with collected statistics and projected outcomes for many games.
Cricket Betting Markets & Cricket Odds: 5/5
Parimatch is an excellent option for cricket betting, with great odds and a variety of available markets.
Punters can bet on Test Cricket, One-Day Cricket, and T20 matches from around the world, as well as different leagues and tournaments. Live betting options are also offered with chronologically listed matches, though there is no live streaming service for these games.
Bonuses and Free Bets: 4.9/5
New users at Parimatch are eligible for a sports welcome promo of 150% match up to 20,000 INR with 5x wagering requirements.
This generous offer is accompanied by other promotions that regularly change — it's best to check the site’s promotion page often to stay updated on the latest offers.
Deposits and Withdrawals: 4.9/5
Parimatch provides popular deposit methods in India, such as credit cards, UPI payments, cryptocurrencies, and more — all subject to a 300 INR minimum deposit requirement.
Withdrawals usually clear quickly, taking only 12 hours or less during off-peak periods.
Mobile Experience & Customer Support: 5/5
Parimatch offers top-notch mobile compatibility for its web-based platform as well as a dedicated cricket betting app for Android devices.
We have tested both across various devices without any issues. If advice or assistance is needed, customers can turn to the around-the-clock live chat support for fast replies from knowledgeable agents.
Click here to claim up to 20,000 INR in welcome bonus money at Parimatch
2. 22bet - Best Cricket Betting Odds in India
Pros:
- Competitive odds for cricket betting
- Variety of banking options
- Up to 10,000 INR welcome bonus
- Easy to use
- Mobile app for betting
Cons:
- Slightly cluttered live betting interface
22bet is another strong contender when it comes to cricket betting in India. It’s a smooth platform, easy to navigate, and packed with some of the most competitive odds.
Cricket Betting Markets & Cricket Odds: 4.7/5
22bet provides multiple markets for anyone interested in cricket betting. Whether it is pre-match or live betting — there’s something for everyone here. You can place bets on match winners, run-scoring, wicket-taking, and more.
The odds provided by 22bet are relatively high compared to other platforms, giving you better profits if your bet goes through. Live betting also works very well on 22bet, but it does involve a bit of a learning curve because there’s so much going on on the live betting page.
Bonuses and Free Bets: 4.8/5
New players at 22Bet are eligible for a 100% match welcome bonus of up to 10,000 INR. To take advantage of this offer, you must deposit a minimum of 80 INR into your account – upon making the required deposit, the bonus will be automatically credited to your balance.
The bonus must be wagered within seven days with wagering requirements that require you to bet on at least three selections in an accumulator bet; these selections must also have odds of 1.40 or higher each in order to activate the promotion.
Deposits and Withdrawals: 4.9/5
22Bet offers customers a broad range of payment methods, including several cryptocurrencies as well as UPI, Google Pay, Paytm, MasterCard, Visa, Discover, and Net Banking options.
The site does not charge any processing fees on deposits or withdrawals, making it one of India’s top legal betting sites when it comes to variety and convenience.
Mobile Experience & Customer Support: 4.8/5
The mobile app provided by the 22Bet platform is simplistic yet visually appealing – all features available through the website are accessible via the app too.
Although there isn't yet a special mobile-specific bonus offer for new customers yet, they are still able to take advantage of all promotions offered by signing up through the app.
Furthermore, if you don't want to clog up space on your device for the app, then don't worry – 22Bet's mobile version includes every feature from its desktop counterpart, so you won't miss out on anything.
This link will activate the 100% welcome bonus of up to 10,000 INR at 22bet
3. Betway - Best Cricket Betting Markets in India
Pros:
- Wide variety of cricket betting markets and props
- Free bet promo
- 100% match welcome bonus
- Well-established betting site
- Accepts various payment methods
Cons:
- Less generous welcome offer
Betway makes today’s list of top cricket betting platforms in India by offering a wide array of matches you can bet on — most of which have many props to choose from within them.
Betting Markets & Odds: 4.8/5
Betway allows you to bet on virtually all international cricket matches. You can also bet on domestic tournaments like the IPL and CPL, as well as other major tournaments across the world. The odds are very competitive compared to other sites.
Also, Betway offers plenty of beneficial in-play betting options, such as the early cash-out feature. This allows you to cash out your winnings and get back some of your stakes if the match is going in the wrong direction for you.
Bonuses and Free Bets: 4.6/5
As a new player, you can claim an interesting promo on Betway called the Boundary Back Money Special.
You gain a free bet on SA20 if the last ball of the game is a boundary. Nice one, right? The max free bet is 1,000 INR, with 2.00 min odds.
You can also score a 4,000 INR matched free bet in case your first bet loses. The standard welcome offer is a 100% match deposit bonus of up to 500 INR.
Deposits and Withdrawals: 4.9/5
Betway India supports many payment methods. You can use Visa, MasterCard, Paytm, Skrill, Neteller, and bank transfers. The minimum deposit is 200 INR for a new customer and 500 INR for a regular.
Payouts are handled promptly and usually don’t require more than a day to process unless you opt for wire transfers.
Mobile Experience & Customer Support: 4.5/5
Betway has a good mobile site and app for Android and iOS devices. The app works well, with no lags or design flaws.
You can reach customer support via email, phone, and live chat on the website. However, the response time could use some improvement. There is also an extensive FAQ page that covers most of the issues you may encounter.
Click here to bet on cricket with Betway
4. Dafabet - Top Site to Bet On Cricket Live in India
Pros:
- 170% bonus up to 17,000 INR
- Excellent live betting options
- Also offers online casino games in India
- Official partner of 13 major-league sports teams
- Accepts cryptocurrencies
Cons:
- MasterCard deposits only available via Skrill
If you’re looking to bet on cricket matches while they’re in progress, then visit Dafabet, the No. 1 cricket betting site for in-play bets.
Betting Markets & Odds: 4.7/5
Dafabet offers a selection of bets for all kinds of cricket matches. Whether you wish to back favourites or hunt for value on less popular teams and markets, you can find plenty of opportunities at this world-renowned bookmaker.
In addition, their odds are high and often compare favourably to other bookmakers; when finding the value bets, you can rest assured that your returns will be greater with Dafabet.
Bonuses and Free Bets: 4.5/5
You can take advantage of generous bonuses when signing up with Dafabet, including an impressive 170% match bonus of up to 17,000 INR upon making your first deposit.
Beyond the welcome bonus, we’ve counted as many as 24 other promotions that you can use to bet on sports or play games in Dafabet’s casino. However, many of them are time-limited, so it’s best that you visit the promotions section yourself to check them out.
Deposits and Withdrawals: 4.6/5
When it comes to making deposits and withdrawals, Dafabet has made sure that its customers have access to a wide range of different payment methods – including local bank transfers, Express Banking, UPI Debit Cards, UPI Pay, cryptocurrencies, Visa, Skrill, Neteller, and more.
It’s worth noting that MasterCard deposits are not accepted directly. If you use this card for online payments, then you’ll have to go via Skrill to deposit at Dafabet.
There are no fees on any transaction you make here.
Mobile Experience & Customer Support: 4.6/5
The mobile experience provided by Dafabet is excellent, with everything from live streams to in-play bet options available on both Android & iOS devices via their dedicated app.
Furthermore, should you need any assistance, the customer support team is very responsive – either by phone call or email enquiries – so you can always reach out for help if needed.
Follow this link to activate the Dafabet welcome promo
5. 10cric - Best Online Cricket Betting Site in India for Bonuses
Pros:
- 35,000 INR welcome bonus
- 40 free spins
- Live betting is available
- Cryptocurrency accepted
Cons:
- The abundance of options can confuse beginners
- Doesn’t offer an iOS mobile app
10CRIC is one of the best cricket betting sites when it comes to cricket bonuses and a variety of betting markets.
Betting Markets & Odds: 4.5/5
10CRIC stands out from other sports betting sites in India due to its wide range of cricket markets available to bet on.
There’s something for everyone here — you can lay your bets on match winners, top batsmen, or any number of other scenarios. All the major events, leagues, and cricket tournaments are covered, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and more.
What's more, 10CRIC offers competitive odds and live betting on ongoing games — so you won't miss out on any action.
Bonuses and Free Bets: 4.9/5
The exceptional part about 10CRIC is its welcome bonus that no other Indian cricket betting site can beat.
All new members are eligible for a 150% match bonus up to ₹35000 with 40 free spins when they make their first deposit using the code "FDBONUS".
The minimum deposit to take part in this promotion is ₹1,000, though, which is a bit higher compared to all other cricket betting apps on this page.
Deposits and Withdrawals: 4.5/5
We couldn't fault 10CRIC's payment methods which include credit cards, digital wallets (like Neteller), cryptocurrency and more — all without incurring fees. Whether you're making a deposit or withdrawing winnings, you can count on quick processing times and no fees.
Mobile Experience & Customer Support: 4.4/5
You can bet on the move with 10cric thanks to a beautifully designed Android app. iPhone users aren’t left out in the cold, either (okay, maybe just a little bit), thanks to 10cric being fully optimised for betting via any mobile browser.
Additionally, over 60 sports and live market types are made available through the app itself – so there's something for everyone here.
Finally, customer service is top-notch and available 24/7 should any queries arise.
Click here to check out the best cricket betting bonus at 10cric
How We Ranked the Top 10 Indian Cricket Online Betting Sites
Cricket Betting Markets & Cricket Odds:
At its core, a good cricket betting site should offer a wide range of markets and competitive odds. This way, users have plenty of options when it comes to wagering on cricket matches.
Bonuses and Free Bets:
Bonuses and free bets can be extremely useful when it comes to increasing your chances of winning. When evaluating each site, we looked into which offers were available along with their terms and conditions attached so users know what they're signing up for.
Deposits and Withdrawals:
When it comes to online gambling, deposits and payouts need to be secure yet efficient at all times. We evaluated each website's payment methods ensuring that users have multiple options available in order to make transactions both safe and easy.
Mobile Experience & Customer Support:
Customer support plays a crucial role when choosing an online gambling platform; the staff must always be available through different channels, such as email or live chat. Furthermore, mobile compatibility should also be taken into account.
People also read:
Why Is Parimatch the Best Site to Bet On Cricket in India?
Parimatch has climbed to the top of our list of online cricket betting sites for several reasons. Here are some of them.
- Wide Range of Betting Markets: Parimatch offers something for every cricket fan, with a huge range of online betting markets to choose from, including match-winner bets, top batsman, top bowler and more.
- Great Odds: Parimatch regularly has some of the best odds available on the web. This means you’ll be able to get great value for your bets and maximise your winnings.
- Secure Banking: Parimatch is renowned for its secure banking options, meaning you can deposit and withdraw funds with confidence. They also offer a range of payment methods, including eWallets, bank cards, and more.
- Reliable Customer Support: If you ever encounter any issues when betting on cricket with Parimatch, their customer support team is there to help. You can contact them via email, telephone or live chat 24/7.
- Exceptional Bonus: As a new player at Parimatch, you are eligible to claim a generous promotion of up to 20,000 INR at a 150% match rate.
Why Should I Use Online Cricket Betting Apps in India?
If you’re a cricket fan looking to get in on the action and start betting on cricket matches, then an Indian cricket betting site is the perfect place to do it. Here are just some of the advantages of using an Indian cricket betting site (including all the betting sites in our guide):
- Secure Transactions: All Indian Cricket online betting sites are licensed by relevant regulatory bodies and verified as safe to use. This ensures that all deposits and winnings remain secure, with no risk of fraud or other malicious activity.
- Wide Variety of Options: There are numerous different types of betting sites in India that cater to different tastes – including those specialising in specific sports or regions. This allows users to find a site that best suits their needs while offering great diversity when choosing what type of bet they want to make.
- Bonuses & Promotions: Many Indian cricket betting sites offer various bonuses and promotions to attract new customers — from sign-up bonuses to free bets for existing customers.
- In-Play Betting & Live Streaming: In-play betting gives users more control over their bets by allowing them to make split-second decisions. Couple this with live streaming options available on some betting sites, and you have an ultimate cricket betting experience at your fingertips.
- Convenience: Most Indian cricket betting sites are mobile-friendly, allowing users to make bets from anywhere at any time.
Guide to Cricket Betting in India
What are the best cricket betting sites in India?
After thorough research, we found that the top 5 cricket betting sites in India are:
Parimatch is the best option overall, while 22bet excels with competitive odds. Betway offers a wide array of cricket markets, and Dafabet is fantastic for live betting.
And if you're hunting for the best promos, head over to 10cric.
How do I get started with cricket betting in India?
Getting started with cricket betting is easy — just find a licensed and reliable online bookmaker that accepts Indian bettors and sign up for an account (you can choose from any on our list).
Once you've done that, you can deposit some rupees into your account and then start exploring the different types of bets available. Be sure to read up on the rules and regulations of your preferred site so you know how to take advantage of their services fully.
What types of bets can I place on cricket online in India?
Most online bookmakers offer a wide range of both pre-match and live bets that allow you to tailor your wagers according to your knowledge or hunch about any given match.
Popular types include moneyline (picking a match winner), handicap (giving one team an extra bonus or penalty), over/under (predicting goals scored for both teams combined), correct score (predicting exactly how many goals each team will score), half time/full time scores, top batsman/bowler (picking which player will have the highest individual stats), special markets like tournament winners, and more.
Pretty much anything related to the match can be wagered on.
Are there any cricket betting strategies?
Although luck plays an important role when it comes to online betting, having a solid strategy can give you an edge over other punters and increase your chances of winning.
Some strategies involve analysing specific teams' past performance and looking for value bets, while others focus solely on statistics such as season averages or recent streaks among certain players or teams.
Additionally, specialising in certain markets can also help maximise returns – if you focus on choosing underdog picks with successful outcomes instead of favourites, for example.
Parimatch (our top pick) has a dedicated Analysis section, which keeps track of the most important information you need to make an educated bet.
How Do Cricket Betting Odds Work in India?
Cricket betting odds predict the potential outcome of a cricket match and can be used to determine the winnings you’ll get if your bet goes through.
In India, cricket betting odds are usually expressed as fractions or decimals, which represent how much money can be won by placing a bet on either team or player.
For example, if Team A has odds of 2/1 (2.00) and Team B has odds of 3/2 (2.50), this means that if you were to bet 100 Indian rupees on Team A and they win, you would receive 200 rupees back — whereas if you bet 100 rupees on Team B and they won, you would receive 250 rupees back.
Odds will change throughout any given match depending on the performance of each team or player and events that occur during the game, so it's important for punters to keep an eye out for changes in order to maximise their winning chances.
How to withdraw money from Indian cricket betting sites?
When it comes to cricket betting, withdrawing your winnings quickly and easily is key. Below are some step-by-step instructions on how to do it.
- Login to the online betting site of your choice and access the banking section.
- Click on “Withdrawal” and select your preferred payment method.
- Enter the amount you wish to withdraw
- Check whether all withdrawal details are correct, then click submit to proceed with the transaction.
The funds should be delivered to your account within a few hours. However, this can vary depending on the payment method used – for example, withdrawals using bank transfers may take up to 5 business days before being credited back into your account.
Comparing the Top 5 Cricket Betting Sites in India
- Parimatch: The best cricket betting site overall. As a new customer, you can claim a 150% match first deposit bonus of up to 20,000 INR.
- 22bet: The best cricket betting odds across the board, combined with a 100% match welcome bonus of up to 10,000 INR.
- Betway: The widest variety of betting markets of any cricket betting site in India, offering new players a free bet on SA20 if the last ball of the match is a boundary. Pretty cool.
- Dafabet: The best option for live betting, combined with a 170% welcome bonus going up to 17,000 INR.
- 10cric: The best welcome bonus of all online cricket betting sites — a 100% match deposit bonus capped at 35,000 INR with 40 free spins to use for real money casino games.
How to Join a Cricket Betting Site & Bet on Cricket Matches in India
Joining an online cricket betting site is effortless. This is how to do it at Parimatch, but it's almost the same for other online bookmakers.
1. Register Your Betting Account
- Visit the Parimatch betting site using this link
- Fill out the registration form
- Click Play Now
2. Verification
- You'll receive a verification code
- Enter the code at the betting site
- Log in
3. Fund Your Account & Claim the Welcome Bonus
- Set Indian Rupees as your payment method at the cashier
- Make the first deposit and claim the first deposit bonus
- Open the cricket markets
- Find the most competitive odds and start with cricket betting online!
Tips for Finding a Good Cricket Betting Site in India
When it comes to betting on cricket in India, there is no shortage of sportsbooks available, making it difficult to know which one is right for you. To help you make an informed decision, here are some tips on finding a good cricket betting site or online casino in India:
- Check the reputation of the online cricket betting sites you're interested in. Look at customer reviews and see if there have been any complaints. It's also helpful to check out industry forums and review websites for information about other bettors' experiences.
- Find out what kind of bonuses or promotions are offered by each site. Look for online cricket sites that offer generous rewards, such as signup bonuses or free bets, as this can increase your chances of winning.
- Ensure that live streaming of matches is available so you can follow along with the action as it happens.
- Look for sites that offer customer support in your language so that you can get answers to any questions quickly and easily.
- Before signing up with any betting site, check their terms and conditions carefully to make sure they are suitable for Indian bettors. Pay particular attention to payment methods accepted and payout speed.
- Make sure that payment methods accepted by the site are convenient for Indian customers, such as e-wallets or bank transfers.
Ready to Place Cricket Bets at India’s Top Cricket Betting Sites?
We’ve reached the finish line — it’s time for you to select a sportsbook and place your first cricket bet.
To recap, you can't go wrong with Parimatch and its outstanding cricket coverage with amazing odds and bonuses. However, every cricket sportsbook listed in this article has something going for it and excels in a different category, so make sure to select one based on your preferences.
Whichever cricket betting app you opt for, wager responsibly and always have fun!
Disclaimer: Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Underage gambling is an offense, all sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford. Casinos listed may not be available in your region.
If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, visit Gamblers Anonymous for info on gambling addiction.