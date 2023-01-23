Córdoba Open Betting Odds (2023): Predictions & Tips for the Men's ATP World Tour 250 Event

The Cordoba Open is always one of the most exciting tournaments to bet on the ATP tour calendar. It’s the first clay court tournament of the year and the opening leg of the so-called Golden Swing.
Last year’s champion Alberto Ramos-Vinolas will be returning to defend his crown, but he’ll need to fight off clay-court specialists, including top seed Diego Schwartzman and young gun Sebastian Baez.
In this article, our tennis betting experts will be taking an in-depth look at the Cordoba Open 2023. We’ll analyze the top players and their chances and discuss the types of bets you can place.
Let’s start!
Cordoba Open Event Info
What is the Start Date for the Cordoba Open?
The Cordoba Open kicks off properly in Cordoba, just north of Buenos Aires, Argentina, on 6 February and ends on 12 February.
When Does the Cordoba Open Qualifying Draw Start?
The qualifying draw for the Córdoba Open commences on the 4 February and is scheduled to finish a day later.
What Type of Tournament is the Cordoba Open?
The Córdoba Open is the first clay court tournament of the season. It's held outdoors, and it's an ATP Tour event.
Where Does the Córdoba Open Take Place?
The matches take place in the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes stadium, located in the city of Córdoba, some 700 km north of Buenos Aires, Argentina.
What's the Prize Money for the Cordoba Open?
The total prize money for this tennis event is $713,495.
How Can I Watch the Córdoba Open?
All the matches will be streamed live on Tennis TV and The Tennis Channel (US only).
Brief Recap of the 2022 Córdoba Open
The 2022 Cordoba Open was the fourth edition of this ATP 250 event. Argentinian Diego Schwartzman returned to his native Argentina as the top seed, while Cristian Garin, Lorenzo Sonego, and Federico Delbonis also took part.
Benoit Paire, who has since plummeted the rankings, was also seeded for this.
The eventual winner was veteran lefty Spaniard Albert Ramos Vinolas, who came back from a set down in the final against Chilean qualifier Alejandro Tabilo to win 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.
En route to the final, Ramos-Vinolas defeated Argentina wildcard Juan Ignacio Londero, Lorenzo Sonego, Juan Pablo Varillas, and Andrej Martin.
The tournament was notable for Alejandro Tabilo’s spectacular run. The Chilean entered the tournament as a qualifier and was the underdog in most matches. He overcame clay court danger men like the ATP Next Gen finalist Sebastien Baez and the top 20 player Diego Schwartzman in the semi-final.
His dream run was finally stopped by Ramos Vinolas in an epic final in which Tabilo was a set and a break up in the second set - before going two breaks up in the third.
Keys to the Game - Who’s Playing in the Cordoba Open 2023?
This will be the fifth time this ATP Tour 250 event has been held. It will kick off the Golden Swing in Cordoba, Argentina, at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes stadium.
Ramos-Vinolas returns as the current champion - and the Spaniard also reached the Cordoba Open final in 2021. He’s now 35, but the chances of winning a second straight title don’t seem unlikely. Clay suits his style and his “never say die” attitude serves him well.
There’ll be 28 players competing, including four qualifiers. Buenos Aires-born Diego Schwartzman comes into the tournament as the top seed due mainly to the fact that he’s the highest-ranked player. He isn’t, however, in any kind of form right now and is therefore not expected to challenge.
Sebastien Baez will be relieved to be back in a clay court tournament. The 22-year-old Argentinian was seen as one of the next big things in tennis but suffered a disastrous run on grass and hard courts in the second half of last year.
Maverick Frenchman Corentin Moutet will be returning to Cordoba for the first time since 2020 when he beat Guido Pella to reach the quarter-finals.
Other notable “clay guys” who’ll be competing include Hungarian Laslo Djere, who’s had a pleasing start to the 2023 season, Brazilian powerhouse Thiago Monteiro, Spanish stalwart Roberto Carballes Baena and Colombian Danial Elahi Galan, whose stock has risen after his phenomenal US Open win over Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Ultimately, we would overlook the top seed for this one - Diego Schwartzman - as he isn’t in form. Instead, we’d consider backing Alberto Ramos Vinolas to defend his title or taking one of the clay experts like Roberto Carballes Baena.
2023 Cordoba Open: Player Predictions
Diego Schwartzman
What has happened to Diego? He was ranked as high as number 8 worldwide in October 2020 but dropped to number 25 after a shocking 2022 season.
Before the 2023 Australian Open, Schwartzman - who stands at 5 ft 7 in - played just one game in 2023, losing the first set 6-1 to a dominant Jenson Brooksby in Auckland before retiring.
Previously, he lost in the first round at the Paris Rolex Masters, the Vienna Open, the European Open, and Tel Aviv.
We can say that a clay court tournament is his favorite surface and accommodates his poor service game a bit better than hard and grass surfaces. He has a 59.1% win record on clay, which is far better than his hard and grass records.
That said, Schwartzman is in woeful form at the moment. We would avoid backing him to win triumph at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes stadium and instead consider backing him to lose in straight sets in his opening match (which will be Round 2).
Alberto Ramos-Vinolas
Ramos-Vinolas is a workhorse on the ATP tour. He can put solid runs together at Grand Slams, he can even win titles. On the Challenger tour, meanwhile, he’s exceptional.
And when it comes to Cordoba - and clay especially - Ramos-Vinolas dials things up to 11.
He’s already won one Cordoba title and appeared in another final. He has 4 ATP titles to his name altogether - all of them on clay - and plays as a counter-puncher, which means he will never give up a point.
We like the look of Ramos-Vinolas coming into the Cordoba Open as the third seed. There is an argument that his form in the second half of 2022 wasn’t great, but most of his matches took place on hard courts, which don’t suit his game. Once he’s back on clay, this lefty veteran is tough to handle.
We’d consider backing Ramos-Vinolas to go all the way in Cordoba, and we’d also back him to win his individual matches, either on the moneyline if the odds are good enough or the game handicap.
Sebastien Baez
Sebastien Baez endured a miserable second half to his 2022 campaign, losing multiple sets by five games or more.
And despite the red dirt being his favorite surface, he even struggled for form on clay, exiting straight away to Italian Franco Agamenone at the Croatia Open and to Filipo Krajinovic at the German Open.
Baez’s season unraveled after he made it to the Sweden Open final, where he lost in straight sets to compatriot Francisco Cerundolo. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what went wrong - but losing that final clearly punctured him, and he hasn’t yet recovered.
So, what can we expect from Baez - who shot up the rankings and peaked at number 32 last July - in Cordoba?
Because he’s the fourth seed, he’ll receive an automatic bye into Round 2. This already increases his chances of winning the whole thing. It might also be the case that returning to Latin America helps him out, as - having been born in Buenos Aires - he'll be playing in familiar surroundings.
However, it wouldn't surprise anyone if his poor run continues, and we’d consider betting on him to lose his opening match in straight sets.
Francisco Cerundolo
Francisco Cerundolo - one half of the Cerundolo brothers - is yet another Cordoba entrant whose form deserted him in the second half of 2022.
His straight sets defeat to Andy Murray in the US Open first round was a shock defeat after Cerundolo had proved himself so surprisingly adept on hard courts in the weeks leading up to that event.
What we love about Cerundolo is that he’s arguably one of the best on clay in this tournament. His head-to-head record speaks for itself - he’s played clay specialist and Cordoba rival Carballes Baena and beaten him four times.
He’s also seen off last year’s finalist Tabilo twice out of the three times he’s played him - although he’s never beaten top seed Diego Schwartzman in three attempts.
He’s the second seed, so the odds for backing him as the outright winner won’t be favorable - but we’re backing him to get his mojo back in his native land. If you don’t fancy him as the outright winner, jump on the game handicap once he gets the ball rolling in Round 2.
Roberto Carballes Baena
There’s no doubt that 29-year-old Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena is a massive outsider for the Cordoba Open - but we see the 19-time ITF title winner as a bit of a dark horse in Cordoba.
Carballes Baena is uncomfortable on pretty much all surfaces except clay. He has a losing record on hard and grass surfaces every year he’s been a professional tennis player - but he’s had a winning record on clay since he turned pro in 2009.
He’s also an extremely consistent player whose ranking exceeds the 70 mark every year. This is mainly because he performs so well on clay but so badly on other surfaces.
The highpoint of Carballes Baena’s 2022 season was winning the Seville Challenger in September when he defeated Zapata Miralles - who’ll be appearing in Cordoba - in a straight-set final.
Carballes Baena also overcame Cordoba rival Jaume Munar at the US Open. He gave a great account of himself at the French Open, where he lost in the second round to eventual quarter-finalist Jannik Sinner.
If you don’t like the look of Carballes Baena triumphing at the Cordoba Open, we recommend betting on him whenever he’s the underdog.
Best Bets for the 2023 Cordoba Open
There’ll be 28 competing at the Cordoba Open across five rounds. This means you’ve got plenty of betting opportunities, including betting on the outright winner and on individual matches.
Let’s take a look at the different bets you can place.
Outright Winner
Before the action in Argentina gets underway, you can bet on who you think will win the tournament outright.
The odds haven’t yet been released, but we fully expect local favorite Diego Schwartzman to be the betting favorite, thanks to the fact that he’s the number one seed. As we’ve already seen, however, he’s massively out of form, so it doesn’t make much sense to back him at short odds.
Defending champion and second seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas will surely be priced short, along with second seed Francisco Cerundolo.
Among the dark horses, Corentin Moutet will be the fifth seed and should be available at a good price, as will the likes of Pedro Martinez, Daniel Elahi Galan, Laslo Djere, and Roberto Carballes Baena.
Moneyline Bets
Once the Cordoba Open starts, you can bet on specific matches.
The simplest way to bet on a tennis match is by placing a moneyline bet. This is when you bet on a player to win the match. Nothing else needs to happen, and it doesn’t matter what the final score is (2-0 or 2-1) - as long as your man wins, you win the bet.
Moneyline betting in tennis can be extremely profitable because it often happens that a huge underdog beats a heavy favorite. We saw this often at the 2022 Cordoba Open, perhaps the best example being when Tabilo defeated Schwartzman in the semi-final. Tabilo was priced at 3.35, while Schwartzman was priced at 1.33.
When reading America odds, the favorite will usually have a negative sign (-), while the underdog will have a positive sign (+).
Game Handicap Betting
Game handicap betting is essentially the same as betting on the point spread.
In tennis, game handicap betting refers to the number of games a player must win for you to win your bet.
Referring back to last year’s Cordoba Open final between Tabilo and Ramos-Vinolas, the latter won 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. This means he won the match - and he also won by three clear games.
If you had bet on Ramos-Vinolas (-2.5), you’d have won your bet.
The advantage of game handicap betting is that it offers better odds than the moneyline. The disadvantage is that it also comes with more risk. Your player not only needs to win the match, but they also need to win by X number of games. If they lose a set heavily but win the other two by a tie-break, you will lose your bet.
Set Betting
Set betting is when you bet on the correct set score - for example, 2-0 or 2-1.
Set betting is always easier at an ATP 250 event like the Cordoba Open than it is at a Grand Slam because there can only be three sets at the most (as opposed to 5 at a Grand Slam).
Betting on the correct set score is useful for when you expect a player to win comfortably, but you want better odds than the moneyline (and you also don’t want to take a risk on the game handicap).
Set betting is also useful at the Cordoba Open when you expect a player to win - but you also think their opponent will get a set (2-1).
In Play Betting
In-play betting (or live betting) at the Cordoba Open is available at all the top sportsbooks, like BetOnline and Bovada.
The benefit of in-play betting is that you can still bet on the moneyline, the game handicap, and correct set score - but because the match has already started, you might have a better idea of where to put your money.
Not just that, but in-play betting gives you a chance to cover your pre-match bets. For example, if you bet on the underdog pre-match and they break early in the match, you might then be able to bet on the favorite and guarantee yourself a profit whatever happens.
Other in-play bets you can place at the Cordoba Open include the correct game score, the correct set score, and prop bets like whether or not a game will go to deuce. You can also bet on players to hold serve or break serve.
Betting on the Córdoba Open: Where to Find the Best Odds?
The Córdoba Open gets the ATP Tour clay court season underway in Argentina. It's also the opening leg of the Latin American swing, with the matches taking place at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes stadium.
We like the look of Argentinian native Francisco Cerundolo winning his second ATP title in Cordoba. He’ll face stiff competition from compatriots Diego Schwartzman and Sebastien Baez, and you can bet on these and other players at BetOnline. This top-rated tennis betting site offers new customers a 50% match deposit of up to $1,000.
Whatever you decide to do, please remember to gamble responsibly whenever you bet on tennis and other sports.
