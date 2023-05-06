College Football Betting Lines & Odds: Where to Bet on College Football Online

College football betting is a lot of fun - and it's even better when you join the top-rated NCAAF betting sites that stand out with competitive odds, generous bonuses, and a variety of betting markets.
College football might be a step below the NFL. But when it comes to watching and betting on it, it's just as exciting - and there are just as many ways to turbocharge your bankroll and take home some exciting wins!
In this article, we'll be reviewing the best college football betting sites you can join today. They've all been rated for their NCAA football betting lines, their ease of use, as well as their overall reliability.
BetOnline is our top choice overall, but there are others we’d like to share with you.
Let’s get started.
Best College Football Betting Sites
- BetOnline: Best overall
- Bovada: Best for prop bets
- SportsBetting.ag: Best for NCAAF bowl props
- MyBookie: Best for future bets
- EveryGame: Most generous bonuses
- BetUS: Most competitive odds
1. BetOnline - Best College Football Betting Site Overall
Pros:
- Up to $1,000 welcome bonus
- $50,000 College Pick’em contest
- 25% reload bonus for existing players
- Same game parlays available
Cons:
- Transaction fees on some payment methods
BetOnline is our top pick for betting on the NCAA. It gets you started with a 50% welcome bonus, there is a range of tools to enhance your college betting experience, and this sportsbook consistently offers some of the best odds in the industry.
College Football Betting: 5/5
College betting can be found in the same category as the NFL (they both come under “Football”). We think this is a smart move by BetOnline because it allows you to easily browse both NCAA and NFL markets at the same time.
BetOnline routinely posts their NCAA football betting lines early, and as well as betting on the spread, the moneyline and the over/under, you can also take your pick from a range of game props. These include which team you think will score first, whether or not there will be overtime - and so on.
Same-game parlays are available, too, although it’s worth mentioning that some game markets - such as alternate handicaps, are only available for parlay bets.
College football futures are limited to who you think will win this year's Championship, but odds boosters are available.
Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5
As a new player, you can get started at BetOnline with a 50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus. You can also grab a $25 risk-free player prop bet to be used on college football (and other sports), as well as $25 worth of in-play free betting.
What’s more, BetOnline is currently running a $50,000 College Bowl Pick’em contest that costs just $20 to enter.
There are many more contests like this, and while some require a fee, others - such as a weekly $250,000 Perfect Parlay (NFL) and a $10,000 NCAA Pick’em contest - are totally free to enter.
You can also claim a 25% reload bonus whenever you deposit at least $50.
>> More BetOnline promo codes
Payment Methods: 4.9/5
BetOnline is a highly recommended sportsbook if you’re looking to bet on college sports with crypto. At the time of writing, 18 digital coins are accepted here, and these include Bitcoin, Litecoin, Stellar, Tron, and Avalanche.
And if you make a deposit using crypto, you’ll be eligible for boosted bonuses, such as a 35% reload bonus.
Naturally, fiat payment methods are accepted as well. These include MoneyGram, wire transfers, and credit/debit cards. That said, some methods come with transaction fees.
Other Sports Betting: 4.95/5
BetOnline has been providing a comprehensive sports betting experience for more than 25 years. Popular sports in terms of markets, enhanced odds, and specials include the NFL, the NBA, and soccer.
There’s a Props Builder tool, which will especially come in useful for NFL betting, NBA betting, and soccer betting. There’s also a racebook section, where you can bet on horses all week long, as well as take advantage of a weekly 9% horse race betting rebate.
Click here to start betting on NCAA football matches now.
2. Bovada - Best College Football Betting Site for Prop Bets
Pros:
- $750 welcome bonus
- $275 referral bonus
- Prop Builder tool
- 75+ markets for college football games
- 10+ years experience
Cons:
- Tendency to post late NCAA football betting lines
Bovada was launched in 2011, and for many, it’s the OG gambling site for sports betting. It delivers the goods when it comes to bonuses and competitive college football betting odds. Bovada also offers a huge range of game and player props for you to check out.
College Football Betting: 5/5
All college football matches typically have at least 75 markets that you can peruse. These include the usual - the point spread, the moneyline, and the totals - as well as alternate college football betting lines and lots of props.
Helpfully, Bovada has various categories for their different types of props bets. There’s a separate category for score props, game props, and defense props.
Some of the bets you can place include the method of the first goal, the winning margin, and the points range.
What’s more, there’s a handy Props Builder that makes it easy to build your own parlay.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5
If you join Bovada today, you can get started with a $750 welcome bonus. This is a 75% matched deposit bonus that’s available when you make your first deposit.
You can then claim as much as $275 whenever you successfully refer a mate to Bovada.
Even better, Bovada will reward you with loyalty points whenever you bet on college football or any other sport. Each time you place a $1 singles bet, you’ll be credited with 2 points. Whenever you place a $1 sports parlay, you’ll be credited with 15 points.
Payment Methods: 4.85/5
Bovada accepts a solid mix of crypto and traditional payment methods. Crypto options include Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash, and all withdrawals are near-instant.
That said, some cryptocurrencies are unavailable until you’ve reached a certain customer level (which you can do by placing regular bets and making regular deposits).
Regular banking options include MatchPay, Voucher, and credit cards, but cryptocurrencies have higher withdrawal limits.
Other Sports Betting: 4.8/5
Bovada goes deep with its market coverage of a wide variety of sports. For example, in basketball, you can bet on leagues from all over the world, including Australia, China, and Serbia.
Not just that, but market coverage is excellent even when it comes to so-called minor leagues and tournaments. Using the Australian NBL League (basketball) as an example, there are more than 25 in-play markets available on a typical game.
To enhance the sports betting experience, even more, Bovada recently added a #whatsyawager tool. This lets you request your own bet, and it also lets you view requested bets that other players have asked for and which Bovada has given odds for.
Click here to get started with college football betting at Bovada with a $750 welcome bonus.
3. SportsBetting.ag - Best College Football Betting Site for NCAAF Bowl Props
Pros:
- $1,000 welcome bonus
- 35% crypto reload bonus
- $20,000 College Bowl Pick’em contest
- Excellent selection of NCAAF bowl props
- 20+ years experience
Cons:
- Website needs a revamp
SportsBetting.ag is another vastly experienced sportsbook that’s been offering college betting markets for more than 20 years. A 50% welcome bonus is up for grabs for all new sign-ups, and it’s followed by multiple promos and contests that help to keep the fun going.
College Football Betting: 5/5
We found SportsBetting.ag’s user layout is what can be called old-school. They’ve gone for a spreadsheet-like approach that has barely changed over the last decade, and this will suit sports bettors who prefer to bet in a fuss-free environment.
Despite its old-school nature, the user interface is easy to navigate, and placing your college football bets is a piece of cake.
The odds are competitive, and apart from betting on an individual NCAA football game, you can also bet on a series of NCAAF bowl props. These include the highest total receive yards in a bowl game, big ten total bowl wins, as well as the largest margin of victory in a bowl game.
You can also bet on the highest total touchdowns in a bowl game, and we like the under 5.5 passing touchdowns at (+150).
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.95/5
The current SportsBetting.ag welcome bonus is a 50% up to $1,000 offer that’s available when you make a first deposit of $55+. You can then claim an unlimited 25% sports reload bonus each time you deposit $50+, although it is boosted to 35% if you make a crypto deposit.
Regular contests include a $50,000 College Bowl Pick’em, which has a $20 entry fee, and a $10,000 College Bowl Pick’em, which is free to enter.
Payment Methods: 4.9/5
SportsBetting.ag accepts a wide range of cryptocurrencies. These include coins like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and others.
If you prefer to play with fiat money, you can use the likes of credit cards, wire transfers, Money Order, and MoneyGram to fund your account. Withdrawal limits apply, but they’re fairly high, and this should appeal to high rollers.
Other Sports Betting: 4.8/5
We feel that sports bettors will either love or hate SportsBetting.ag’s stripped-back web design.
However, what’s impossible to argue with is the dedication to offering a great range of markets across numerous sports. Whether you enjoy betting on the NFL, golf, the NBA, soccer, or tennis alongside the NCAA, you’ll benefit from a great choice of player props, game props, futures markets, live betting markets, and weekly specials.
Check out the latest NCAA football betting lines at SportsBetting.ag.
4. MyBookie - Best College Football Betting Site for Future Bets
Pros:
- 50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus
- 200% referral bonus
- Regular Survivor contests
- Good selection of college football futures bets
- Great range of VIP perks
Cons:
- Limited banking options
MyBookie has been around since 2014 and, since then, has scaled up its operations to deliver exemplary customer support, competitive NCAA football betting odds - and a wealth of college football specials and futures bets every single year.
College Football Betting: 4.8/5
We positioned MyBookie as our top pick for college football futures bets because there’s always a lot to choose from. Depending on the time of the season, you can take your pick from college football bowl markets, Championship markets, or playoff markets.
MyBookie also regularly releases college football specials, and they post their NCAA football betting lines early every week during the regular season.
What’s more, you can bet on the first half and first quarter lines pre-match, while live betting is also excellent here. Asian handicaps are available, too. MyBookie keeps you updated with the latest college betting news, including their latest odds and predictions, too.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5
When you create an account at MyBookie, you can opt-in to a 50% first deposit bonus. All you have to do is make a $50 minimum deposit, and you’ll be able to score up to a $1,000 welcome deposit bonus.
You’ll then be entitled to a 200% up to $200 referral bonus whenever you refer a buddy.
However, where we think the real value at MyBookie lies is with the VIP program. Once you become a VIP and start climbing the ladder, you’ll unlock a wealth of exclusive perks and prizes, including dedicated Vip support and higher bet limits.
Payment Methods: 4.8/5
MyBookie lets new players choose from 8 different payment methods, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, VISA, and Person to Person.
Make sure to check out the VIP club of this online casino for some extra features, including faster payouts.
Other Sports Betting: 4.7/5
MyBookie will especially suit NFL and NBA bettors because this is a sportsbook that always posts their betting lines early and offers a wide range of markets and specials on these particular sports.
That said, college basketball (NCAA) is also well-covered here, as is soccer, the NHL, and MLB.
The website is easy to use, and there are regular updates on all the aforementioned sports, including game previews and expert tips.
Click here to start betting on the NCAAF at MyBookie with a 50% welcome bonus.
5. EveryGame - Most Generous Bonuses of All College Football Betting Sites
Pros:
- 100% welcome bonus
- Excellent college betting interface
- An exciting variety of promos
- 25+ years experience
Cons:
- Limited range of markets
EveryGame is a sportsbook with more than 25 years of experience that doesn’t do anything by halves. As proof, you can kick things off with a 100% full-fat welcome bonus that’s worth up to $1,000.
Overall, this is a slick, professional sports betting site that recently underwent a refurb and therefore works better than ever.
College Football Betting: 4.8/5
At EveryGame, you can bet on the spread, the totals (over/under), and the moneyline on college football games. It’s disappointing that other bet types aren’t available, and this goes for game and player props.
On the plus side, EveryGame lists the hottest NCAAF bets on the right-hand side, and these include alternate lines. This allows you to peruse some interesting picks and add them to your betting slip.
What’s more, EveryGame is incredibly usable. For example, when browsing the various upcoming NCAA football matches, you can easily select any game from the dropdown menu to instantly load up the specific markets.
NCAA futures bets are limited to the National Championship winners.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.65/5
As we’ve seen, you can start out at EveryGame with a huge 100% welcome bonus. You’re then free to enter the NFL weekly pool, which gives you a chance to win big cash prizes every week during the regular season.
Other regular offers here include the chance to win a pair of $50 parlay-free bets each week if your parlay loses by just one selection, a $1,000 “no rollover” bonus if any one of your parlay bets has a higher net profit over the course of a month than anyone else, as well as a referral bonus.
Payment Methods: 4.75/5
EveryGame accepts three cryptos, BTC, BTC, and LTC, alongside eWallets and cards. Some of the payment options include VISA, eZeeWallet, PaySafeCard, and EcoPayz.
Withdrawals are limited to one account every seven hours, and they’re only processed Monday to Friday. This means if you request a withdrawal on Saturday morning, you’d have to wait until Monday for it to be processed.
Other Sports Betting: 4.6/5
US sports are undoubtedly EveryGame’s biggest draw, and there’s even a section at the top left-hand corner called “US Sports.” If you click this, you can then filter which markets you’d like to see out of sports like the NCAAF, the NBA, the NFL, and the NHL.
However, a wide range of worldwide sports is available here, such as Aussie Rules, tennis, table tennis, and horse racing.
The user interface is definitely key to the overall UX at Everygame. Not only is everything neatly laid out and categorized, but the site speed is excellent, and the site design is elegant and practical. It looks great, feels great - and plays great.
Click here to get started at EveryGame with a 100% welcome bonus.
Ranking Methodology For the Best College Football Betting Sites
College Football Odds and Markets:
All the sportsbooks in our list go in-depth with their coverage of the NCAAF. From futures bets to in-play betting, there's no end to the college football betting action.
Bonuses and Promotions:
You can kick things off with a matched deposit welcome bonus at the sports betting sites in our list before opting into various reload bonuses and NCAA and NFL contests while building up rewards points.
Payment Methods:
We made sure to add reputable sportsbooks that support trustworthy payment methods, including VISA, MasterCard, Person to Person, and a variety of cryptocurrencies.
Other Sports Betting:
Alongside betting on a college football game, you can also place bets on sports like the NFL, the NBA, soccer, tennis, the MBL, and many others at our selected sportsbooks.
Why You Should Bet on College Football at BetOnline
BetOnline was the unanimous top decision among our college football bettors. Here's why:
Range of helpful tools and features: From same-game parlays to prop builders and odds boosters, BetOnline has taken things to another level with its suite of betting tools.
Exciting bonuses: A 50% welcome bonus with favorable wagering requirements get you started. Then, you can enter $50,000, and $20,000 NCAAF contests, as well as claim unlimited 25% reload bonuses.
Slick user interface: The benefit of such a professional user interface is that browsing betting markets and loading up your bets has never been easier. BetOnline is clean and functional - but it also looks great.
Fast payouts: BetOnline claims it offers the fastest payouts in the industry. This means that when it comes time to withdraw your winnings, they'll be in your account in no time.
Why Bet on College Football Online?
It's safe: Your money and personal details are certain to be safe when you bet online at a fully-licensed and legit sportsbook that gives you the peace of mind you deserve.
Lots of markets to choose from: Sports fans can get on anything and everything online, from the final score, the spread, and even rushing yards. You can also bet on college football online and offline.
Convenience: Especially if you download a sportsbook app, you can bet on a college game whenever the mood takes you - wherever you happen to be.
It's accessible: Now that online sports betting is legal more than ever before, more people are able to bet in a safe and legal online environment. Not just that, but the explosion of online sports betting means that you've got more high-quality sportsbooks to choose from than ever before.
Best College Football Betting Sites: FAQ
Is It Safe to Bet on College Sports?
Yes, as long as you use one of our listed online sports betting sites, it’s completely safe to do bet on the NCAA.
Can I Win Money Betting on College Football?
Provided you are successful with a winning bet, yes, you can win real money when betting on a college football game.
That said, it's important to only gamble what you can afford to lose and not to see sports betting as a means of earning a living. Provided you stick to a strict bankroll and stay in control, betting on college football can be fun and - at times - rewarding.
Where Can I Find Good College Football Betting Odds?
The easiest way to find good college football betting odds is by joining top-rated sportsbooks like Bovada and MyBookie.
These betting sites are committed to offering a top-notch NCAA football betting experience, and they consistently offer quality odds on the point spread, the moneyline, and the totals markets.
You can also use odds comparison websites to compare and contrast college football betting odds.
What Types of Bets Can I Place on College Football?
You can place all kinds of bets on a college football game, including betting on the spread, the moneyline, and the over/under. You can also try prop bets, as well as place parlays and tackle the futures markets.
What's the Best Sportsbook for College Football Prop Bets?
When it comes to proposition bets, it's hard to overlook Bovada. For a single college football game, you can bet on things like rushing yards, first touchdown, last touchdown, and more. There are many exciting Bovada bonus codes to check out, too!
Comparison of the 5 Best College Football Sportsbooks
BetOnline: Regular football contests, including a $50,000 College Pick’em. 25% reload bonus each time you deposit $50+. More than 25 years experience and comes feature-rich, with tools including odds boosters and same game parlays. Overall score: 98%.
Bovada: High-quality sportsbook that offers a wide variety of college football prop bets. Bet on rushing yards, the first touchdown, the method of the first goal, and more. Our Bovada review found that alternative lines are available alongside a Prop Builder. $275 referral bonus anytime you refer a buddy. Overall score: 95%.
SportsBetting.ag: Highly established, an old-school sportsbook that excels when it comes to NCAAF bowl props. Bet on the largest margin of victory in any bowl game, total receive yards in a bowl game, and more. Out SportsBetting.ag review shows that it has an unlimited 25% reload bonus and a fuss-free interface. Overall score: 95%.
MyBookie: Superb range of college football futures. Bet on Championship winners, playoff winners and dip into NCAAF football bowl markets. Early lines and Asian handicaps are available. Expert tips and up-to-date college football news. Overall score: 93%.
EveryGame: Regular promos, including college football and NFL-specific bonuses. Prize pools, odds boost, and parlay free bets. Over 25 years of experience. Slick, professional user interface. Overall score: 92%.
Steps to Get Started at the Top NCAA Football Betting Site
Signing up for a new account at the college football betting site should not be hard at all. In fact, it is quite an easy process. Take a look at the necessary steps to sign up at BetOnline below:
Step 1: Click “JOIN”
Click here to head over to BetOnline.
Head to the bright green “JOIN” button at the top right of the homepage and give it a click.
Step 2: Fill in the Form
A quick and easy form then appears. You just need to pop in a few details, such as your full name, email address, and so on. Then, press “Create Account” at the bottom.
Step 3: Make the First Deposit & Bet on College Football Game
Now that your account is live, you can enter the “Cashier” section and make your first deposit.
So, What Is the Best Site to Bet on College Football Games?
College sports fans should be excited now that the 2022/23 NCAAF season is entering its final stages. There are still regular season games to bet on before playoff and bowl games get underway.
And once the season is over, it's time to enter the NCAA football betting futures markets for the 2023/24 season.
We've listed the top 6 sportsbooks where you can bet on any and all college football games all season long. BetOnline came out on top, and you can get started with a 50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus that can be used on college football betting.
Whatever you decide to do, please remember to always stay in control and gamble responsibly.
