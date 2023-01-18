Casino Tropez Review NZ (2023): Should New Zealand Players Trust Casino Tropez?

Casino Tropez is one of the most experienced New Zealand online casinos in the gambling market. It has been operating for more than 20 years now. That’s an unusual feat to stay in business in such a competitive market.
In this review, we’ll take a closer look at the casino’s features to determine why it has kept its reputation in the online gambling industry. But before we dive deeper, let’s take a look at the Casino Tropez casino highlights.
Casino Tropez Pros:
- Powered by Playtech software
- Over 1,800 casino games
- Regular promotions for all kinds of players
- Works flawlessly with mobile devices
- Licensed by Malta Gaming Authority
- Over a dozen progressive jackpots
- Instant play feature
- A wide variety of live dealer games
Casino Tropez Cons:
- Restricted in several locations
- The website design can be improved
Casino Tropez Bonuses:
- Welcome Bonus: New NZ players at Casino Tropez can grab a 100% match bonus up to $100 for 12 months plus a minimum $25 weekly loyalty bonus.
- Daily Free Spins: Once NZ players make a minimum deposit of $20, they can grab 50 free spins on several popular video slots.
- Daily Drops & Wins: This promotional offer is designed for players who love participating in tournaments. You can participate in weekly events with a prize pool of $62,000.
Casino Tropez casino was created in 2001 when the online gambling industry was just being developed. This gave it a good opportunity to develop high-quality casino services with exciting Playtech games, a generous welcome bonus, and a helpful customer support team.
If you wish to determine whether this online casino suits your preferences, let’s discuss the essential details and find out its real value.
We will look at its game selection, deposit bonuses, payment methods, loyalty points, and many more.
Best Stand-Out Features of Casino Tropez in New Zealand
This part of Casino Tropez Review will show you the key features of the website that make it attractive for all kinds of gamblers worldwide. It’s quite hard to cover all important details in a few bullet points; however, these characteristics will help you make a better impression of what Casino Tropez has to offer:
- A generous welcome bonus split over the first 12 months
- Secure banking methods including Visa/Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, and more
- Around 1,800 casino titles including Playtech games, video slots, and live games
- 24/7 customer support service through live chat, email address, and phone number
- An average of 24 hours for withdrawals with e-wallets
- An excellent VIP program with the possibility to earn comp points
Is Casino Tropez a Legit NZ Online Casino?
The short answer is yes, Casino Tropez is legit and one of the most reputable casinos for NZ players.
It is crucial to check the legitimacy of such websites since you will trust them with real money. Therefore, financial transactions should be secured. Thankfully, Casino Tropez doesn’t disappoint its players in this matter. It is fully licensed and regulated by Malta Gaming Authority which ensures that all your personal or financial information is safe.
If having a license from a reputable company does not seem to be enough, we have some additional good news for you. We discovered that this online casino site meets all the auditory requirements of Gaming Laboratories International. That means that their games are constantly checked for fairness and quality.
Casino Tropez owns a license; however, it might still be prohibited in some countries. Therefore, you must check your local laws before creating an account if you are not from New Zealand.
How to Sign-Up and Claim Casino Tropez Bonuses in NZ?
Do you want to create an account at Casino Tropez casino? This process is pretty easy and nothing too complicated. Here’s a detailed step-by-step guide to avoid any further complications.
1. Create a Casino Tropez account
Head over to Casino Tropez’s homepage. Find the green “Join Now” button at the upper right corner of the website. Once you click it, the casino will ask for your personal information, including full name, address, phone number, etc. Fill in the accurate information and click “Register.”
2. Confirm your email address
Now, you should receive a confirmation email from Casino Tropez. Check both – inbox and spam folders and once you find it, simply follow the link. After that, the verification process should be finished.
3. Claim your Casino Tropez bonus offer
After you confirm your email, you are free to log into your account and choose your favorite payment method. Make sure you make a minimum deposit of $20, so you can claim a 100% match up to $100 for 12 months.
4. Start playing
Already made your first deposit? Then you can enjoy over 1,800 online casino games on the website, including the best online pokies, video pokies, progressive jackpot pokies, and live dealer games. You also have the chance to play blackjack and other table games.
How Does Casino Tropez Treat Its NZ Players?
We were quite happy to discover that Casino Tropez offers several channels to reach its support team, such as live chat, email address, and phone number. We have tried these ourselves, and all the answers were provided in a fast and comfortable manner.
Regarding e-wallet payment methods, you can withdraw your winnings pretty quickly. Typically the process requires somewhere between 24 and 48 hours which is super comfortable. Make sure you check such details before choosing any banking methods.
Once you create an account at Casino Tropez casino, you must go through a KYC (Know Your Customer process). The website might request identification documents such as ID and proof of address. This process is designed to make sure you are safe from any kind of scams and fraud.
And finally, Casino Tropez has a separate page that promotes responsible gambling. Here, you can discover some useful tips and tools to change your gambling habits if, at some point, they become alarming.
Honest Casino Tropez Review: Why Should NZ Users Play Online Casino Games at Tropez?
Thus far in our review, we have already discussed some of the most important features that this casino provides. Below, we will take a closer look at the gaming portfolio, bonuses, mobile compatibility, user interface, and many more.
Gaming Portfolio: 4.9/5
Since the website is powered by Playtech software, you can discover some of the best Playtech games here. This software provider offers cutting-edge technology, a wide range of games, and high-quality visuals.
If you are into slot machines, then Casino Tropez will be a dream come true. It is home to 1,623 popular titles, including progressive jackpots. If you are after high winnings, we advise trying Buffalo Blitz Megaways, Egyptian Emeralds, and Book of Kings.
The good news is that you can try them for free in the demo version before you are ready to spend your real or bonus money on them.
Do you prefer table games to diversify your gambling experience? Casino Tropez has a huge selection of those as well. Here, players can have fun playing blackjack, roulette, and video poker games.
Live dealer games are also available – in fact, this section was our favorite since all titles offer a friendly environment with superb visuals and features.
We were unable to find a separate sports book section which is the main reason why Casino Tropez didn’t get full points in this category.
Payment Methods: 4.5/5
Casino Tropez offers one of the most secure banking options. You have 10 methods to choose from, including Visa/Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, Paysafecard, and InstaDebit, just to name a few.
As mentioned, e-wallets are the fastest way to get money from your account. Credit/debit cards may take 3-10 days, while checks can go up to 7-28 days. Unfortunately, the website does not support digital coins at this moment; however, we hope to see them soon.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5
This casino does not have a separate application for mobile devices. However, the Casino Tropez mobile version is available through your smartphone’s browser. You just simply have to enter the URL, and that’s pretty much it.
We have tried several Playtech games on a mobile device, and they all performed well. This comes as no surprise since this software company works a lot to make its games compatible with both – iOS and Android devices. The games load smoothly, and they are perfectly adjusted to the screen of your mobile.
Customer Support: 4.9/5
If you need help regarding the services provided by Casino Tropez casino, you can visit their “Contact Us” section. Here, you can discover special guides for instant-play games or downloading casino software.
If you need professional assistance directly from the team, you can use reliable channels like live chat, email address, and phone number. The live chat is available 24/7, and you can get instant answers from user-friendly representatives. From what we have seen, the email address option is the slowest, giving you replies in an average of 24-48 hours.
User Interface: 4.5/5
The website of Casino Tropez looks kinda outdated to us. We would be quite happy to see some modern touches added to it considering that the competition in the market is huge.
The good news is that navigating through the site is quite easy. You can have access to all your favorite games in a few seconds. The games are well-categorized, and there also is a separate search field. Other important information is also well-displayed – payment options, leaderboard, and promotions section include all the details you might be interested in.
Casino Tropez Review Score: 4.7/5
We summed up points for different categories that included gaming portfolio, banking methods, mobile compatibility, customer support, and user interface. We were quite happy to discover that it’s one of the best mobile casinos. It has a total of 4.7 points out of 5, which is quite impressive.
Casino Tropez couldn’t get full points in each category. For example, there are no digital coins supported, and the website design can also be improved. However, other good qualities, such as a nice selection of games and secure payment methods, make up for everything else.
So, you can now start playing here and discover over 1,800 Playtech games with the chance to grab a 100% welcome bonus of up to $100 for 12 months.
What Should NZ Players Consider Before Signing Up at Casino Tropez?
Before signing up at Tropez, it is important to check that the country or residency you are in is accepted at Casino Tropez online casino.
At this moment, this casino does not accept players from several countries. For that reason, check out the terms and conditions to see whether you can join.
And finally, you should be at least 18 years old; otherwise, the casino won’t allow you to play here.
Latest Casino Tropez Bonuses for New Zealand Players
Want to check out all bonuses offered at Casino Tropez? We will describe them in detail down below, so make sure you keep reading.
Every new player at Casino Tropez has the chance to grab a generous welcome offer. This is a 100% match up to $100 for 12 months plus a minimum $25 weekly loyalty bonus. To claim it, you must make a minimum deposit of $20.
The wagering requirements equal 30x, which is below the industry average. Because of that, it will be easier for you to reach your final goal and get the bonus money as soon as possible.
The welcome bonus is not the only offer at Casino Tropez. You can also grab free spins daily to play your favorite video slots. How cool is that?
All you have to do is make a minimum deposit of $20 and search for 50 free spins. They can be used in 3 games, including Tundra Wolf, Red Wizard, and Khonsu God of Moon.
With this promotion, all players at Casino Tropez have the chance to participate in weekly tournaments that have a total prize of $62,000. However, things do not end here. There are also daily prize drops with a daily prize pool of $9,000. Remember that not all games qualify for this offer, and you must check them beforehand.
Fancy some no-deposit bonuses? Well, referring a friend is one of the best promotions that allow you to get additional casino funds for free. All you have to do is invite your friend to the website. Once they sign up, they must make at least one deposit in the first 30 days. In the end, Casino Tropez will award you $50 and $25 as a welcome gift to your friend.
Casino Tropez loves to spoil its loyal customers. The more you play, the better the rewards get. There are different levels you can reach, with the VIP diamond being the highest.
Loyal gamblers also can earn comp points. For instance, to get 1 comp point, you have to make a $9 bet on slot games. These comp points can later be exchanged for more money prizes.
Other Top NZ Online Casinos Similar to Casino Tropez
Our Casino Tropez review shows that this is one of the best online casinos worldwide. However, we still leave room for people that might only like some features it comes with.
Down below, we will give you 3 additional options that are very similar to Casino Tropez. Check them out since you might find something that suits your preferences the best.
Jonny Jackpot is your best option if you love diversity. The website currently hosts 6,150 games meaning that it will be impossible for you to get bored here. These titles are provided by 30+ software providers, including 1x2 Gaming, Rabbit Studios, and Kalamba, just to name a few.
New players can grab a generous $1000 welcome bonus with 35x wagering requirements. You can also grab 100 free spins to explore the best slot machines available on the market.
Besides slots, you can also go for a table or live casino games. Jonny Jackpot allows you to play for fun, so it is possible to explore all the features of specific titles before you are ready to make real money bets. The casino offers a slick and beautiful website that is super easy to navigate. Players can contact the customer support team via live chat, which is available 24/7.
Casumo is another top real money online casino for NZ players. We love this site since it provides a modern platform that looks very aesthetic. It started operating in 2012 and since then has won several awards for offering high-quality services.
This is one of the best options for those that love mobile gambling. All the titles at Casumo are mobile-friendly, and the quality is identical to the desktop version.
Some of our favorite games include Wolf Gold and Book of Dead.
Once you decide to create an account, you can grab a 100% deposit bonus of up to $1200. This offer also includes 20 free spins on 9 Masks of Fire Hyperspins. To qualify, players are required to make a $10 deposit. The wagering requirement is 30x.
We are happy to finish our list with Hell Spin Casino, which has been on the market since 2022. Despite being new, it already managed to become the favorite of many gamblers for its competitive services.
From a first glance at the website, you can see that you are dealing with a high-quality platform.
Licensed by Curacao Gambling Authority, all your personal and financial information is in safe hands here.
With this casino, you can participate in tournaments that include some of the best online slots. As a welcome bonus, Hell Spin offers $400 and 150 free spins.
Casino Tropez Review Verdict: Is It The Best Casino for NZ Players?
Overall, Casino Tropez is a decent website home to some of the best games powered by Playtech. It also offers regular promotions and bonuses for both – new and regular players.
Players can be happy exploring the high-quality mobile version of the casino, secure payment options with fast withdrawals, and a superb VIP lounge.
If you are ready to explore around 1,800 titles from one of the best software providers, now is the best time to sign up at Casino Tropez and claim its welcome bonus while it’s still available.
And most importantly – don’t forget to have as much fun as possible and gamble responsibly.
