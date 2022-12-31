Best Casino Apps for iOS & Android Ranked by Mobile Game Selection, Bonuses, User Interface, and More

Thanks to technology, we no longer need to rely on our chunky desktops whenever we want to play casino games.
Simply launch your phone, click on a casino app, and you’ll instantly have access to thousands of exciting titles.
But, with so many mobile casino sites, how do players differentiate the good from the unworthy?
That’s where our gambling expertise comes in! We’ve tested hundreds of mobile gambling sites and are ready to reveal the best casino apps.
Our top recommendation is Red Dog Casino, where players are guaranteed plenty of immersive RTG titles and worthwhile bonuses, but we’ve got as many as 11 worthy backups on our list.
Let’s get started!
Best Casino Apps
- Red Dog: Best overall
- Ignition: Best for poker
- Slots.lv: Best welcome bonus
- SuperSlots: Best for slots
- BitStarz: Best game variety
- Bovada: Best mobile sportsbook
- Ducky Luck: Top progressive jackpots
- Wild Casino: Best live casino games
- Grand Fortune: Top VIP program
- Café Casino: Best app for table games
1. Red Dog Casino – Best Casino App Overall
Pros:
- 240% match bonus welcome bonus
- 40 free spins included
- All games available in demo mode
- Top customer support
- High-performing mobile website
- Wide range of payment options
Cons:
- No sports betting
Red Dog is an online gambling site that always likes to reward loyal players. It does so through juicy bonus offers and having a supremely easy-to-use mobile platform.
It has also been catering to players for several years, constantly delivering a great all-around experience.
Casino Games: 4.9/5
One of the best features of a good online casino is that it always keeps its users happy with new additions.
Games get added to the Red Dog collection very consistently, meaning that you can avoid boredom kicking in.
Everything from slots to live casino games and regular table games are playable, with RTG — a renowned software provider — the geniuses behind these titles.
Most of these titles are playable in both demo mode and for real money.
One of the biggest draws for Red Dog players is that some huge progressive jackpot slots are up for grabs in the slots section.
Don’t worry if you don’t see any live casino games when you first visit the Red Dog website, as they only appear when you’ve created an account.
Welcome Offer & Other Promotions: 4.8/5
Creating a new Red Dog casino account? Then don’t forget to take advantage of the fantastic 240% deposit match bonus.
This offer doesn’t just reward you with a large bonus match but 40 free spins as well, which are redeemable on the Springs Wild slot game.
Other than the sign-up bonus, reload bonuses are part and parcel of using Red Dog, meaning that you can get additional awards each time you add funds to your account.
Then there are the regular free spin deals that allow you to try out new releases without having any skin in the game.
User Friendliness: 5/5
Red Dog knows how to look after its users. While it does not offer any sort of mobile app, the mobile website is probably the best around in terms of user-friendliness.
Everything is carefully spaced out, so nothing is cluttered despite the small screen size. The menu system is kept very concise, with only the essential sections being clearly signposted.
The smoothness of gameplay is a given, which means that the Red Dog mobile site is more than a treat.
Banking Options: 4.6/5
Most popular types of payment methods are available at Red Dog, including cryptos like Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum.
The main thing to consider is that you need to withdraw $150 or more with each payout.
This is a bit high relative to other online casinos.
Sign up at Red Dog to claim a 240% match plus 40 free spins
2. Ignition Casino – Best Casino App for Poker
Pros:
- Excellent poker platform
- $3,000 sign-up bonus
- Stellar live casino
- Unique platform design
- Lower rollover than other casinos
Cons:
- No e-wallets available
For people who enjoy playing both online poker and casino games, then Ignition is the ideal fit.
It covers both of these areas with aplomb. There is also a unique type of platform in place, allowing you to get a unique type of online gambling experience.
Casino Games: 4.8/5
The mobile casino offering at Ignition covers both casino games and online poker.
If you’re a fan of the latter, you’ll be happy to hear that there is plenty of traffic and liquidity. This allows you to enjoy plenty of different types of cash games and poker tournaments.
The game library for the online casino isn’t going to be the biggest you come across, but it covers all major game types.
This includes table games, bingo, slots, and live casino titles. Over a dozen quality game development companies have supplied their wares.
The live casino is the standout aspect of the offering, with a good variety of different tables on offer.
The table limits also vary, meaning that whether you’re a small-stakes player or a high roller, you’ll find something that fits your wallet.
Welcome Offer & Other Promotions: 4.9/5
Ignition has separate offers available depending on if you are depositing via crypto or fiat currency.
Both of these promos carry bonus codes that you need to enter to activate them. The wagering requirements for the offers are just 25x, which is also ideal.
When depositing via crypto, you will get a 150% deposit bonus up to $1,500 for both the casino and poker section when you use the ‘IGWPCB 150’ Ignition casino bonus code.
There is a 100% deposit match bonus up to $1,000 available for both the poker and casino sections when depositing via fiat.
Ignition doesn’t have the largest collection of active promotions, but there will usually be something to tickle your fancy, whether it is poker freerolls or free spin offers.
User Friendliness: 4.8/5
The platform design at Ignition is a bit different from most other offerings.
It has a clean design and a unique type of color scheme. Everything is ideally categorized, allowing you to quickly go between the casino and poker offerings.
The site speed is top-notch, and the game lobbies are well-organized.
This means you can quickly see the different categories of casino games on offer or details about the different types of poker tables.
No mobile casino app is necessary to play at Ignition, with the mobile website being more than enough to support your playing needs on the go.
Banking Options: 4.7/5
There is an emphasis on users choosing cryptocurrencies as their go-to payment option at Ignition.
There are still a handful of regular types of payment methods, but e-wallets are not on the list.
Usually, it takes Ignition up to 48 hours to approve withdrawals.
Grab up to $3,000 in welcome bonuses by joining Ignition today
3. Slots.lv – Best Welcome Bonus of All Casino Apps
Pros:
- $5,000 welcome bonus
- $7,500 sign-up bonus for crypto users
- Quality video slots games on offer
- Great loyalty program
- Simple-to-use platform
Cons:
- Not too many payment options
- Live casino isn’t the largest
Slots.lv has been around for several years, catering to many different types of players.
The best standout feature of this offering is the slots section. Endless options await, allowing you to explore your interests in a fun way.
Casino Games: 4.8/5
Mobile slots are the name of the game with Slots.lv.
There is a big emphasis on supplying a very diverse offering in this regard. No matter what type of theme, bonus features, or styles you are looking for, there will be something for you here.
Some of the biggest software developers supply titles at this online casino, such as Microgaming and NetEnt.
Table games are also in abundance, with all popular variants being offered. While there are not many live dealer games to choose between, the core bases are supported.
Welcome Offer & Other Promotions: 5/5
Not many mobile casinos have such a wide-ranging welcome bonus package.
Players have two different variants of welcome bonuses, depending on if they use crypto or fiat currency to deposit.
A 300% first deposit bonus is available for crypto depositors, with it being 200% for fiat currency. There are also subsequent deposit bonuses for your next eight deposits.
In total, you can scoop up to $5,000 in welcome bonuses at this online casino, with this amount boosted to $7,500 if you choose to deposit via crypto.
All sorts of great promotions are available for registered players here, allowing you to get some different quality rewards by taking advantage of various Slots.lv bonus codes.
There is even a helpful loyalty program that rewards you the more that you play different casino games.
User Friendliness: 4.8/5
The Slots.lv mobile casino doesn’t pull any punches.
It focuses entirely on the gameplay and doesn’t get side-tracked by anything else. There is no clutter, with the game library clearly segmented into various categories and subcategories.
If a game has a jackpot element, you can instantly see the current size of the pot, while newly added titles are also clearly labeled.
Everything from start to finish is a dream when it comes to the Slots.lv user experience.
Banking Options: 4.5/5
The list of possible payment options at Slots.lv isn’t the longest.
You can only choose between a crypto-based payment or a debit or credit card. For payouts, it can take a day or two for Slots.lv to give its approval.
Get your hands on a 9-tier $5,000 welcome package by signing up at Slots.lv
4. SuperSlots – Best Casino App for Slots
Pros:
- $6,000 welcome bonus
- 400% crypto bonus
- Plenty of regular promotions
- Close to 300 slots
- Jackpot heavy site
- Accepts multiple cryptos
Cons:
- Video poker is limited
SuperSlots is one of the more recent additions to the world of casino sites, launching in 2020.
It has not wasted any time in developing a very popular mobile casino offering, combining a quality game library with a very user-friendly platform.
Casino Games: 4.9/5
You can check out hundreds of high-quality slot games at SuperSlots. Many top-tier game developers have contributed to the slot selection here, including BetSoft and Visionary Gaming.
With new titles added frequently, SuperSlots always looks after its players.
Tons of exciting specialty games and a few video poker titles are on offer, showcasing the site’s diverse variety of options.
Over 40 different table game variants are playable, covering all possible tastes.
Then you can choose between two separate live casino offerings, being able to choose whichever one catches your eye the most.
Welcome Offer & Other Promotions: 5/5
Not many mobile casinos stack up as well against SuperSlots when it comes to its comprehensive offering of deposit bonuses.
For new players at SuperSlots, there is a $6,000 bonus up for grabs, spread over six deposits. That includes a 250% first deposit bonus.
You can see tons of great bonus offers when you visit the SuperSlots promotions page.
These include getting cashback on losses, access to regular slot tournaments, and many other great deals that will keep you coming back again and again.
User Friendliness: 4.8/
As Super Slots Casino is a relatively recent entrant to the online casino space, it won’t surprise you to hear that there is a very modern type of design in place.
The cool purple scheme really adds to the overall atmosphere, and everything is well organized.
The functionality of the game filtering options is almost second to none.
Each title is given a large graphic, and key info is easily accessible. Then the smoothness of the gameplay itself really adds to the overall experience.
Banking Options: 4.7/5
Several different cryptocurrencies are available at SuperSlots as payment options, with the site accepting 15+ cryptos.
You’ll also find more traditional types of payment methods.
The minimum deposit amount is either $20 or $25, depending on the method you’re using.
Claim a $6,000 welcome package by signing up at SuperSlots today
5. BitStarz – Best Casino App for Game Variety
Pros:
- Quality live casino
- 4,000+ real money games
- Crypto-first site
- 5 BTC sign-up bonus
- Tons of BitStarz exclusives
- Sleek platform design
Cons:
- Regular promotions leave a bit to be desired
BitStarz is a platform that has been built with mobile users in mind.
As detailed in our BitStarz review, it has one of the biggest and best game libraries around, being unparalleled in many regards, especially when it comes to live dealer games.
Casino Games: 5/5
BitStarz has one of the bigger game libraries that you will find among the leading mobile casinos.
There is coverage for every thinkable type of game, including video poker, table games, live casino titles, and slots games.
It places a big emphasis on pushing the boat and introducing innovative types of games.
This means that you can be at the forefront of development in the online casino space if you sign up for an account.
The live casino is the icing on the cake with the BitStarz offering.
It brings more than a hundred different quality titles to the fore, covering all tastes and needs. The dealers are highly experienced and help create a realistic playing experience.
Welcome Offer & Other Promotions: 4.7/5
To kick off a new BitStarz account, you will be able to access a 100% first deposit bonus up to 1 BTC, in addition to getting 180 free spins.
You’ll also be rewarded for your 2nd, 3rd, and 4th deposits, giving you a total of up to 5 BTC from this sign-up package.
While there is not a long list of other BitStarz bonus codes, giveaways and slot tournaments are regularly occurring.
For high rollers, the VIP program can promise plenty of rewards.
User Friendliness: 4.8/5
You’ll find an ingenious color scheme and overall platform design when you visit BitStarz for the first time on your mobile device.
Due to mainly dark colors being used, the white text really stands out from the rest of the page.
Every aspect of the game collection has been carefully thought of, with the filtering options allowing for a seamless experience across the board.
You can utilize the search bar to find everything from specific games to titles from certain developers.
Banking Options: 4.8/5
BitStarz mainly caters to people using cryptocurrencies to conduct deposits and withdrawals.
However, it still provides you with access to e-wallets and credit and debit cards if you want to use a more typical payment method.
Fast payouts are available here for those who use cryptos like Bitcoin.
Click here to see all of BitStarz’s available promotions
Best Casino Apps - Runners-Up:
How We Ranked the Best Casino Apps
Game Collection
The deal breaker for a lot of people when it comes to an online casino will be the game library.
Nobody wants to deal with a lackluster collection of games. That’s why we made sure that there is an ideal mix of quality and quantity when it comes to mobile casino game libraries.
A quick indicator of the quality of the games offering will be checking to see if well-known game developers feature.
Making sure your favorite types of games are well-supported is also vital.
User Experience & Payment Options
Knowing that an online casino is easy to use will always be something to consider.
This is especially the case when you’re looking to play on mobile. Checking to see if a casino app is available or if it’s only the mobile site that’s on offer is essential.
You can then ensure that the site is easy to navigate, easy to find the games you want to play, and that all of the titles run smoothly.
Otherwise, you can subject yourself to too many headaches.
Then there’s the need to make sure that your preferred payment methods are supported by the casino.
You should check to see if any fees are charged for using certain options and the transaction limits and processing speeds.
Welcome Bonus & Other Offers
All leading mobile casinos will have a welcome bonus to attract new signups. These can come in many forms.
It’s essential to dig deep and make sure that the terms of an offer are decent and don’t make it almost impossible to see a real money return.
Then there are the regular types of offers that existing mobile casino users will be able to claim.
Making sure that there will be ongoing rewards is important to many online casino game players.
Guide to the Best Casino Apps
Do the Best Mobile Casino Apps Allow Free Play?
Many leading online casino apps allow you to play real money casino games and games in demo mode, including sites like Red Dog Casino.
Online casinos offer a wide range of options in this regard. There are also some dedicated free casino apps on the market.
What Mobile Devices Support Casino Apps?
You can usually get online casino app downloads on iOS and Android devices.
The best real money casino apps will be available on both popular operating systems.
Can You Play Live Dealer Games on Casino Apps?
Yes, you can play live dealer games on leading mobile apps. This includes the likes of live dealer blackjack, roulette, and more.
Are Mobile Casino Apps Safe?
If you are dealing with a reputable casino site operator that is licensed by a reputable authority —such as those on this list — it will be safe to use the casino app.
Does It Take Long to Download a Casino App?
Usually, you will be able to download an online casino app in less than a minute. This will mostly depend on the speed of your mobile device, your internet, and the size of the app.
What Is the Best Casino App?
For the best mobile gambling experience, we suggest trying out Red Dog Casino, our top recommendation.
Other mobile casinos to try out include Ignition for those who are into poker and Slots.lv if you want a solid sign-up bonus.
Comparison of the Top 5 Mobile Casino Apps
There are tons of great online casino apps on the market today. However, some are going to be a cut above the rest. Here is a snapshot view of the top casino apps around:
Red Dog: For people searching for a big welcome bonus, a high-performing mobile website, and a wide range of payment options, then Red Dog is for you. New games are also added frequently, keeping you on your toes at all times. Register today and claim your 240% match bonus.
Ignition: This casino app brings both online poker and casino games to the table. If you like a blend of these types of online gambling, then there are not going to be too many better options for you. Sign up and get up to $3,000 in welcome bonuses.
Slots.lv: Not many mobile casinos will have a more enticing welcome bonus package. There is also a range of quality slot games, a decent loyalty program, and a very easy-to-use mobile site. When you sign up, you can claim up to $5,000 or $7,500 in welcome bonuses, depending on your deposit method.
SuperSlots: Some people love regularly getting their hands on different types of bonuses and promotions. If you’re one of these players, SuperSlots will be the right fit if that’s you. There are also plenty of quality casino games playable on this modern platform. Join today to take advantage of the $6,000 sign-up offer.
BitStarz: There is an ideal blend between the quality of games on offer and the number of titles at this crypto casino. BitStarz knows how to treat its users well in that regard. It also has a sleek platform and a solid welcome offer of up to 5 BTC to help you get up and running.
How to Sign Up Using a Casino App
If you have digested the reviews of the best casino apps and found one that fits your eye, you’ll want to get started sooner rather than later.
The process of getting up and running is similar, no matter which casino app you are going to use.
Here are some general steps you’ll have to follow, using Red Dog Casino, our no. 1 mobile site, as an example.
Step 1: Download the App
- Go to the app store or casino site
- Download the app
- If there is no app, go to the mobile website
Step 2: Create an Account
- Start the registration process
- Fill in relevant personal and contact info
- Enter any valid promo code
- Agree to the T&Cs
Step 3: Fund Your Account
- Go to the banking section
- Choose a deposit option
- Decide how much you want to add
- Confirm the transaction
Ready to Play at the Best Online Casino Apps?
Playing real money casino games on the go is a luxury that was not around until a few years ago.
Thanks to technology, you can enjoy some of the most authentic real money games, whether on a bus, in a waiting room, or lying in your bed.
There are so many quality mobile casino apps around today that people can often find it hard to know where to begin. Thankfully, this guide explores all of the top casino apps, so you can quickly find one that’s conducive to your needs.
Our top recommendation is Red Dog Casino, but any of the other sites on this list will still serve you well.
Once you get started, always remember to gamble responsibly; this way, you can have tons of fun through some of the most authentic casino games.
