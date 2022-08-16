Cafe Casino Review: Is Cafe Casino Legit and Safe in 2022? Pros, Cons, and More

If you're looking for a highly reputable online casino with the most attractive bonuses and high-quality games, then Cafe Casino is one of the hottest online gambling options you should consider right now.
But is it the right online casino for you? Join us in our Cafe Casino review to find out.
Let’s see some of its main features:
Pros:
- Games by industry-leading software developers
- 350% Bitcoin bonus
- Crypto withdrawals usually take 1 hour
- 24/7 support (email, live chat, community, help center)
- Great range of progressive jackpot slots
- Valuable Cafe loyalty program
Cons:
- Lacks variety of baccarat games
- Fees on non-crypto withdrawal methods
Best Cafe Casino Bonuses:
- BTC Welcome Bonus: 350% up to $2,500 for first crypto deposits
- Welcome Bonus: 250% match bonus up to $1,500 on your first deposit
- Weekly Mystery Bonus: You will get a unique bonus every Thursday as an active player
- Rewards Program: You can earn points by playing games that you can later exchange for cash rewards
- Referral Program: You can get $100 for every friend you refer, with an additional $25 if they deposit Bitcoin.
We've gathered real customer casino reviews backed by our personal experience to give you the most honest Cafe Casino review you’ll ever need to read. We'll also give you a detailed description of its best and not-so-great features, so you know what to expect.
We’re ready to share with you our findings; continue reading for a full breakdown.
The Best Stand-Out Features of Cafe Casino
Café Casino has become an industry leader despite its short time on the online gambling scene. That's all thanks to its long list of exceptional features.
The following is a breakdown of all the features and bonuses we think stand out the most in this casino.
Standout bonuses:
- First Deposit Bonus — New players can get 250% up to $1,500 on their first deposit
- Bitcoin Welcome Bonus — New players depositing with Bitcoin will receive 350% up to $2,500 on their first deposit
- Mystery Bonus — Cafe Casino rewards its active players with unique deposit bonuses each Thursday
- Refer a Friend — Get $100 for each friend you invite to Cafe Casino. You will get the cash prize after a successful deposit
Best-selling features:
- Daily Tournaments: You'll have tons of chances to win some great rewards at Café Casino because of its daily tournaments for some of its popular game titles.
- Loyalty Program: By simply playing games, you'll be eligible not only for Café Casino bonuses but also for exclusive rewards because of its valuable VIP program.
- Banking Options: You can expect quick payout speed regardless of whether you're using crypto or fiat currency.
- Style and Feel of Café Casino: This gambling site is designed with newbies in mind. Whether you’re an experienced or a first-time gambler, you’ll have no trouble navigating and playing through your desktop or mobile.
- Quality of Customer service: Café Casino has a solid 24/7 customer support team that replies quickly, even at the dead of the night.
Is Cafe Casino Legit & Secure?
Cafe Casino sports the industry's best protocols for data security, player safety, and transparency.
This real-money online casino has a gaming license from the reputable gambling commission Curacao eGaming. Because of this certification, Café Casino must abide by strict protocols and rules which are in place to protect players.
It also uses third-party RNG software to ensure that all games are impossible to predict or tamper with. You can scroll down to the bottom of Cafe’s page to confirm all of what we just said if you can’t take us by our word.
In terms of games fairness, you’ll find multiple variations of Cafe Casino blackjack, video poker games, and progressive jackpot slots from leading software providers, including Realtime Gaming, Revolver Gaming, and Rival Gaming.
These game studios have their own set of security measures, which Casino Cafe once again must meet to feature their games.
Bottom line — this top online casino is legit and you shouldn’t have to worry about getting ripped off.
How to Sign Up and Claim a Bonus with Café Casino?
Creating a Cafe Casino account is quick and straightforward. With four simple steps, you can begin playing your favorite online casino games. Here's how:
1. Open Cafe Casino’s Website
To create an account, visit Cafe’s website and click the JOIN button at the top right corner of the casino's homepage, right next to the Cafe Casino login button. Provide all the needed personal details, such as your email address, full name, date of birth, contact number, ZIP code, etc.
2. Verify Your Account
Next, you'll receive a verification code from Café Casino via SMS on your mobile phone. Enter the code and click Verify to confirm your phone number. You'll then be asked to create a unique 4-digit security pin which you'll enter every time you make deposits or withdrawals.
3. Deposit
Before depositing money, you’ll need to opt-in (select) any of the available Café Casino bonus codes. To do this, click on your avatar icon and press My Rewards. Select any of the available deposit bonuses and a pop-up box containing the casino's accepted payment options will appear. Select your preferred payment method and enter your financial details.
4. Claim Your Preferred Cafe Casino Bonus.
Alternatively, you can simply click Deposit and scroll down the pop-up box until you see the CHOOSE A BONUS box. Here, you'll see all the available bonuses and their specific terms and conditions.
Quick Cafe Casino Review
There are plenty of reasons to consider playing at Café Casino. Despite its short time in the industry, it continues to surprise both its new and loyal customers. It has a vast library of online casino real money games, bonuses, banking options, and a friendly customer support team.
But are these features enough to make this gambling site worth your time and money? Let's look at all of the benchmarks we used to review Cafe Casino.
Game Selection: 4 / 5
You'll find a decent assortment of games to enjoy at Café Casino. There are around 160 popular game titles from reputable software providers, including Genesis Gaming, Realtime Gaming, and Rival Gaming.
Cafe Casino also offers free online casino games, which means you can try most of what’s available at the site before spending money. This is an excellent feature for newbies who have never gambled before. On top of this, you’ll find how to play and win guides, which is once again especially useful.
You can enjoy everything from traditional three-reel online slots to the latest five-reelers, classic table games, specialty games, video poker games, and the best of all — progressive jackpots.
There’s also a live casino online section with the most popular classics covered, but five variants don’t seem like enough variety if you’re exclusively looking to play live dealer games.
Here are some of the most sought-after games and progressive jackpots to try out:
- 777 Deluxe ($70k+ jackpot)
- Caribbean Hold ‘em ($100k+ jackpot)
- American Roulette
- Bonus Poker
- Joker Poker
- Pai Gow Poker
- Double Deck Blackjack
- European Blackjack
- Thundercrash (unique game)
Café Casino also has daily casino tournaments for some of its games. Simply check the Tournaments page on your dashboard and click JOIN to participate.
Bonuses and Rewards: 4.5 / 5
The number of bonuses you’ll come across at Cafe Casino is just enough to keep your casino balance fresh at all times. You can get a 250% match for regular first-time deposits, or 350% if you go for crypto — putting even some of the best Bitcoin casinos to shame.
Café Casino’s loyalty program is also among the best and the most attainable in the industry, allowing you to earn Perk Points as you play that you can later exchange for cash rewards.
There’s also a referral bonus, which may come in handy if some of your friends are also interested in online gambling; just send them a link and you’ll get $100 when they successfully deposit for the first time.
We couldn’t help but notice the lack of dedicated Cafe Casino no deposit bonus codes, which is a bummer if you want some free slots action. All promotions, along with our exclusive bonus code will be explained in detail later.
Payment Methods: 4.7 / 5
Café Casino's payment options are broad enough to suit most players; however, the casino could introduce a few more banking methods to cater to a bigger crowd.
Since the available payment methods aren't visible on the Café Casino online site's homepage before you register, here's a list of the accepted deposit methods and their respective minimum and maximum amounts:
- Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin: $10 to $5,000
- Ethereum: $50 to $5,000
- Direct Bank Transfer: $50 to $450
- MatchPay: $20 to $1,000
- Player Transfer: $10 to $15,000
- Visa and MasterCard: $20 to $1,000
- Zelle: $10 to $5,000
Here's a list of the accepted withdrawal methods at Café Casino and their respective minimum and maximum amounts:
- Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin: $10; (no limit)
- Ethereum: $50 to $2,500
- MatchPay: $20 to $1,000
- Player Transfer: $10 to $15,000
- Bank Wire: $1,500 to $2,000 for new players or $2,500 for VIP players
- Check by Courier: $50 to $2,000 for new players or $2,500 for VIP players
Keep in mind that although there’s no limit on crypto withdrawals, the maximum you can get per transaction is $2,500 for new and $3,000 for VIP players. If you land a jackpot, you’ll need to withdraw your winnings in $2,500 installments every three days. Now that’s a problem you can’t say no to.
User Interface: 4.6 / 5
You can easily browse games on Café Casino thanks to the advanced filters. Alternatively, you can also use the drop-down menu at the top right corner of the page. This feature allows you to switch from various game categories, the promotions tab, and the site's FAQ section effortlessly.
All Cafe Casino games work flawlessly across all operating systems. So, you can access it using different browsers on your desktop, including Google Chrome, Safari, and Internet Explorer.
We're also happy to inform you that Café Casino is compatible with your smartphone or tablet's browser. There’s no official Cafe Casino app, meaning you can play on the go straight through your mobile browser.
Unfortunately, the Cafe Casino mobile game selection is smaller than the desktop version and has fewer games. Other than that, it works well.
Customer Support: 4.9 /5
Café Casino's customer support team exceeded our expectations. First, the phone hotline is available 24/7 and is free of charge. You'll meet friendly and reliable support team members who can assist you in verifying your account, fixing game and software glitches, or even general questions.
If you prefer sending emails more, you’ll need to wait a bit longer than usual, but although Cafe advertises 72-hour replies, they typically give you an answer way sooner. To get around this, simply get in touch with an agent through the 24/7 live chat.
There's also a comprehensive FAQ section that you can browse through while waiting for a response from customer support.
Cafe Casino Overall Review Score
We're giving Cafe Casino an overall review score of 4.54 out of 5 for its remarkable features. We honestly expected an average gambling experience because it’s still considered a relatively new casino, but it exceeded our expectations.
Although it doesn't have thousands of games, you can find the most popular classics you’d typically find at land-based casinos.
The Café Casino bonuses, rewards, and loyalty program it has up for grabs are also more generous than most other online casinos.
Not to mention, the site also offers speedy and reliable customer support, a reasonable number of payment methods, and an average yet functional mobile interface.
This is the perfect place if you’re a newer player looking for valuable bonuses.
What Should You Consider Before Signing Up to Cafe Casino?
It's worth noting that Café Casino is only available to players based in the US except in Delaware, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, and New York.
Simply put, you won't have access to the online casino's games and rewards from other countries and regions even if you use a Virtual Private Network or VPN.
Besides its country restrictions, Café Casino also has a standard set of rules. For one, only players who are 18 years old and above or of legal age within their jurisdiction are eligible to create an account. Additionally, only one registered account is allowed per person and billing address.
Otherwise, breaching the online casino's terms and conditions could void your real money and bonus winnings; it can also get your account revoked.
What Bonuses are Available at Cafe Casino?
Bonus offers and promotions are one of the highlights of this Café Casino review, so let’s take a look into the online casino’s promo section.
Cafe Casino Welcome Bonus
There are two welcome bonuses at Café Casino, depending on the payment option you use.
If you choose to use your credit or debit card, you'll have a chance to match 250% of your first deposit up to $1,500. This value is much higher than the industry average of 100%.
Keep in mind that this promotion carries 40x wagering requirements, which is pretty much average and will require some patience on your end to work it off.
Bitcoin Welcome Bonus
If you're a crypto user looking for an attractive incentive, you'll love Cafe Casino's Bitcoin welcome bonus.
This promotion is more valuable since you'll get a 350% match bonus of up to $2,500 on your first deposit with Bitcoin.
The same wagering requirement of 40x applies, and it’s valid only on your first deposit. So don't forget to redeem this bonus after signing up to make the most out of it.
Weekly Mystery Bonus
Other than Cafe's welcome bonuses, existing players can enjoy the Weekly Mystery Bonus.
This promo will surprise you with various rewards every Thursday, though you’ll need to deposit money in order to claim them.
Since the Weekly Mystery Bonus changes every week, you'll have to check the terms and conditions at the time of claiming it, considering they’ll most likely differ.
Cafe Casino Perks Program
One of Cafe Casino's strongest suits is its loyalty program.
The Cafe Casino real money Perks Program is always active and doesn’t require any effort on your end; you just do your thing and you’ll earn perk points. You’ll automatically get enrolled after your first deposit.
As we said, playing Café casino games will give you points and a higher tier level. But note that each game has specific perk points you might want to consider.
Here's an overview of the number of perk points you'll get from the following games:
- Table Games, Thundercrash, Video Poker - 1 perk point
- Slot Games - 5 perk points
- Specialty Games - 15 perk points
Your points will accumulate every time you play the games valid for this program. You can then use these points to redeem a $1 cash bonus.
Here are the minimum perk points needed per tier level and the required perk points for the bonus:
- Level 1 (0 to 2,499 perk points): 2,500 points for every $1 cash bonus
- Level 2 (2500 to 9,999): 2,250 points
- Lever 3 (10,000 to 59,999): 2,000 points
- Level 4 (60,000 to 249,999): 1,750 points
- Level 5 (250,000 to 999,999): 1,500 points
- Level 6 (1,000,000 to 2,499,999): 1,250 points
- Level 7 (2,500,000 to 4,999,999): 1,000 points
- Level 8 (5,000,000 and above): 1,000 points
Referral Program
With Cafe’s referral program, you hit two birds with one stone because you get to enjoy your friend’s company and earn additional cash at the same time.
This referral program automatically credits you $100 for every friend you refer after a successful deposit. You can even earn an extra $25 if your friend makes their first deposit with Bitcoin. There's no limit to this offer so you can invite as many friends as you want.
This reward has a 35x wagering requirement, which is relatively smaller and more attainable than the casino's welcome bonus.
Other Amazing Online Casinos Like Cafe Casino
There are other remarkable online casinos you can check out if Café Casino doesn't fit your liking. We've listed the best gambling sites with an impressive library of games, bonuses, and user-friendly interfaces.
Here's a short overview of each casino:
If you’re a seasoned gambler, you’ve probably heard of Bitstarz at least once or twice. Because of the lack of an online casino no deposit bonus at Cafe Casino, we figured including a gambling site with this specific incentive would be a good idea.
Open Bitstarz, create an account, verify your email — get 20 free spins. Pretty simple, right?
Of course, the fun continues in great fashion once you exhaust them, as you’ll get to enjoy a 100% up to 1 BTC on your first deposit.
There are over 3,500 real money casino games to use the bonus funds on, including a few exclusive slot machines none other online casinos have and provably fair titles.
Bitstarz’s downside is the lack of live dealer games for US customers, so if you’re looking to play against a real croupier, you’re better off at Café Casino.
Since Café Casino doesn't offer sports betting, you may want to head over to one of the best sports betting sites — MyBookie. It has a vast casino game and sports betting portfolio suitable for new and avid players. It also uses industry-leading practices for security and safety.
But the best feature about MyBookie is its long list of bonuses and promos up for grabs. You can get a 50% up to $1,000 sports betting bonus, an 8% horse rebate, and exclusive promos almost every day from Monday to Sunday. MyBookie also has a higher referral bonus of $250.
We wouldn’t be too far off if we said that 7Bit is one of the best online casinos for Bitcoin players. This crypto-exclusive gambling site has partnered with over 20 leading software providers like BGaming, as seen in its exceptional range of casino games.
You won't get bored here because you can choose from more than 1,200 casino games. You can play baccarat, blackjack, video poker, roulette, progressive jackpot slots, and table games.
Related: Best Bitcoin Roulette Sites
What sets this casino apart from Cafe is that the welcome bonus is tied to Bitcoin; therefore, if you’re looking to seriously open up your digital wallet — 7Bit’s 100% up to 1 BTC + 100 free spins is worth more than Cafe’s bonuses.
Cafe Casino Honest Customer Reviews
Café Casino has tons of positive casino reviews online from other real players like us. It's not surprising because of its long list of features and games.
Here are a few honest customer reviews about the casino:
Cafe Casino Review: Final Verdict
Overall, Café Casino is a top choice for both new and seasoned players, especially new ones because of all the guides and the vast FAQ center it offers.
This casino has a solid reputation for handling questions and concerns quickly, and its wide range of games contains classic casino favorites and some of the most popular progressive jackpot games — all thanks to Realtime Gaming and other industry-leading software providers.
On top of that, there’s an exceptional loyalty program alongside daily slot tournaments with solid prize pools.
Quick reminder: claim the exclusive 350% up to $2,500 welcome offer before it expires.
Good luck and bet responsibly!
