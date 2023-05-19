BetOnline vs. Bovada: In-Depth Comparsion of Betting Markets, Bonuses, and Banking

BetOnline and Bovada are two top gambling sites out there. Both of them feature an extensive collection of casino, sports, and poker betting options - but which one is better than the other?
In our BetOnline vs. Bovada guide, we will take a closer look at everything these two have to offer to their users. We’ll discover their game variety, bonuses, user experience, and other factors that gamblers should consider.
Let’s get started.
BetOnline Highlights
BetOnline Pros:
- 400+ casino games to choose from
- Live chat and phone support
- Amazing section of eSports
- Cryptocurrency payments in less than an hour
- Generous cryptocurrency bonuses
BetOnline Cons:
- Lacks live betting for some popular events
Most Exciting BetOnline Bonuses:
- Sports Welcome Bonus: You’ll get a 50% match-up bonus of up to $1,000 for making your first deposit. Neteller and Skrill deposits are not eligible.
- Crypto Welcome Bonus: This is a 100% bonus of up to $1,000 (Promo code = CRYPTO100).
- Casino Welcome Bonus: Join the BetOnline casino section and score a generous welcome bonus of up to $3,000 using the promo code BOLCASINO.
- Poker Welcome Bonus: Deposit a minimum of $50 and receive a 100% match bonus of up to $1,000 (Promo code = NEWBOL).
- Reload Bonus: Earn a 50% match bonus of up to $250 if you deposit as little as $50 (Promo code = LIFEBONUS).
- Crypto Reload Bonus: Fund your account with a minimum of $20 and receive a 35% reload bonus of up to $350 (Promo code: CRYPTO35).
Bovada Highlights
Bovada Pros:
- 30,000+ daily sports betting markets
- An excellent live betting section
- Amazing mobile compatibility
- Top-tier casino games section
- Great specials for NBA and NFL betting
Bovada Cons:
- Web design could be better
Most Generous Bovada Bonuses & Promos:
- Crypto Sign-Up Package: This includes two separate offers, one for the casino and the other for the online sportsbook. The former is a 125% match deposit offer on each of your first three deposits, while the latter is a 75% first deposit bonus of up to $750.
- Sports Welcome Bonus: To get this sign-up offer, simply fund your account, and it’ll be instantly credited with a 50% match bonus of up to $250.
- Affiliate Program: If you refer a friend, you’ll receive a 200% match bonus of up to $200, plus $75 if your referral deposits through Litecoin, Bitcoin, or any other cryptocurrency.
- Reward Points: You’ll earn points for all the racebook, casino, poker, and sports action. You can redeem your points for cash bonuses, which can be used in casinos, racebook, and sportsbooks to buy poker tournament tickets.
- Casino Welcome Bonus: The website rewards new players with a 100% match bonus on each of their first three deposits. Remember to use the appropriate promo code when claiming this offer.
- Poker Welcome Bonus: Receive a 100% match-up offer of up to $500 for signing up at Bovada (Promo code: PWB500).
Bovada vs BetOnline: Stand-Out Features
Let’s take a closer look at what makes Bovada and BetOnline stand out from other online gambling sites.
Layout and Design:
Bovada's design and appearance are just unforgettable. Although navigation seems odd at times, with some sections of the website being tiny, you will have the advantage of not experiencing lags or delays during your online gambling adventure.
On the other hand, BetOnline Casino is highly organized and professional. It’s easy to tell that the site has been around for a while due to its unique flair that appeals to many customers. You can quickly sort through games, more so in the live betting section, where time is a significant factor.
Attractive Wagering Requirements:
Most bonuses and promotions at Bovada and BetOnline Casino have lower rollover requirements than their competitors out there.
For instance, the Bovada $750 crypto first deposit offer has a 5x rollover requirement, while BetOnline's 50% sports welcome bonus has a 10x playthrough requirement.
This is less than the industry standard of 25x, meaning you have a higher chance of playing successfully with your bonus.
Professional Customer Reps:
Bovada has made tremendous upgrades to the customer support system to ensure you stick with them. This explains why you’ll find a lineup of communication channels for reaching customer reps.
You’ll access direct help 24/7 through live chat and phone. Also, there’s a comprehensive FAQ section and an email address if you encounter less complicated issues and want to troubleshoot these problems independently.
- Phone: 1-888-426-3661
- Email: service@bovada.lv
But if you want a gambling site that gives even more priority to serving customers, then try BetOnline. We found them to be quicker, both on the live chat and email.
Similarly, support is available 24/7, and the number of customers who have cited positive experiences is overwhelming. To receive answers to your queries, here’s how you can contact customer professionals:
- Phone: 1 (888) 426-3661
- Email: cs@BetOnline.ag
Safe Payment Options:
Bovada accepts Visa, Mastercard, AMEX, Bitcoin Cash, and Bitcoin as the main options for funding your account. However, Visa is the most popular method among American customers.
On your first deposit, Bovada waives additional fees, but you’ll have to part with a small credit card fee every time afterward.
After selecting your preferred banking option, remember to choose a specific bonus and input the relevant promo code if necessary. The minimum amount you can deposit at Bovada is $25, which is affordable for most customers.
BetOnline’s payment methods are slightly more, with the site accepting infrequent options like MoneyGram and Discover. The cashier section is plain sailing and intuitive regardless of your preferred banking option.
You can start with as little as $10, though the minimum deposit limit is $50 for credit card payments. Payouts start at $20. However, if you want the traditional check payout, you must withdraw at least $500.
BetOnline vs Bovada Reputation: Are They Legit?
Yes, there’s no doubt about that. Bovada and BetOnline are trustworthy as they’re regulated by reputable authorities in the iGaming industry.
According to their website, BetOnline has experienced tremendous presence and growth in the online gambling community since 1991. Over the years, Bovada and BetOnline have earned players' trust due to their fairness, security, and reliability.
Regarding security, both BetOnline and Bovada employ powerful protection features to protect your personal and financial details. Additionally, these betting sites feature random number generators (RNGs) to ensure results are entirely random.
Also, Bovada and BetOnline partner with leading software providers in the iGaming industry to bring quality games to your doorstep. These include RealTime Gaming, Microgaming, DGS, and BetSoft. Working with reputable providers is by itself a sign of excellence!
BetOnline vs Bovada: Registration Process
Signing up and betting at BetOnline and Bovada is just a few clicks away. We’ll give you simple guides on how to get started quickly below.
Bovada Registration Process
Step 1: Visit Bovada’s Website
- Click here to visit Bovada’s website
- Click the ‘Join’ button at the top right corner
- Enter your details like name, email, phone number, date of birth (DOB), and zip code
- Accept the terms and conditions and click the ‘Register’ button at the bottom of the form
Step 2: Confirm Your Email
- Check for a confirmation mail from the site
- If you can’t see it, check your spam folder
- Open the email to verify your account
Step 3: Deposit Money and Have Fun
- Open the cashier and select your preferred banking option
- Input the amount you want to deposit and confirm — Remember to claim the welcome bonus
- Explore the lobby and have fun
BetOnline Registration Process
Step 1: Visit BetOnline’s Website
- Follow this link to visit BetOnline
- You’ll see a button on the site with the words ‘JOIN,’ which you should click to begin the process
- Input your details, including name, email, password, country, phone number, and date of birth (DOB)
- Click the ‘Create My Account’ button below the form
Step 2: Open Your Email
- Search for a confirmation link from BetOnline
- Check your spam folder if you can’t find it
- Click the link to complete the verification process
Step 3: Deposit Funds and Start Betting
- Click the ‘Banking’ button beside the ‘Login’ and ‘Join’ buttons on the homepage
- Click the red ‘Go to Banking’ button on the page that opens
- Choose your payment option, input the deposit amount and confirm
- Explore available betting options, play casino games and place your first bet
BetOnline vs Bovada: Customer Experience
The two gambling sites have invested hugely to ensure their customers have a memorable online experience - they guarantee fast payments, reliable customer reps, and efficient measures to prevent gambling addiction.
Let’s delve deeper below.
Quick Payouts:
It’s worth mentioning that Bovada and BetOnline offer a wide range of deposit and withdrawal options, including cryptocurrencies, as shown below:
- Visa
- Mastercard
- American Express
- Litecoin
- Bitcoin Cash
- Bitcoin
- Zelle
- Voucher
- MatchPay
- Check by Courier
The time taken to process payments varies from one method to another. But overall, we were super impressed, as both sites process most payments within 48 hours.
However, one odd thing we noticed about Bovada Sports is that there were several reported cases of slow cryptocurrency payouts. Most of its competitors deliver crypto payments within 24 hours. At Bovada, you may have to wait up to three business days. All in all, both sites are great for Bitcoin betting – and don’t forget that you can use other digital coins, too!
24/7 Customer Support:
If you’ve been searching for sites that prioritize customer support, you should consider Bovada and BetOnline. Their reps are available 24/7 via email, live chat, and phone. To get answers to your queries, here’s how you can contact these platforms:
- Bovada: Phone - Yes, Email - N/A, Live chat - Yes, Hours - 24/7, Languages - ES, EN.
- BetOnline: Phone - Yes, Email - cssupport@BetOnline.ag, Live chat - Yes, Hours - 24/7, Languages: ES, EN.
Responsible Gambling Measures:
Bovada and BetOnline have several measures to prevent gambling addiction among their customers. First, both sites provide detailed guides on what to do if you feel gambling is becoming a problem.
Additionally, both platforms prohibit all minors from using their services. You’re required to be at least 18 years old to do so.
If you feel you deserve a break from online betting, Bovada and BetOnline will allow you to disable your account for a specific time. Still, if you feel gambling is becoming a severe problem, you can contact customer reps to close your account permanently.
BetOnline vs Bovada: Comparison with Benchmarks
Bovada and BetOnline are perfect representations of ideal sportsbooks and casinos, offering everything you need in one place.
Here, we’ll touch on the quality of available games and navigation features.
Games - Bovada: 4.8/5; BetOnline: 4.9/5
Bovada provides 300+ real money casino games and horse racing and sports betting sections. In the sportsbook section, you can wager on 30+ sports, such as MMA, basketball, football, golf, tennis, hockey, boxing, baseball, and soccer.
In contrast, BetOnline features approximately 450 casino games, including online slots, table games, and specialty games. Still, the platform has two live dealer online casinos, a poker room, and a sports betting section. The best part? You can try available casino games in demo mode!
Design & Layout - Bovada: 4.85/5; BetOnline: 4.8/5
A quick skim through Bovada shows that the website has a straightforward user interface that’s appealing and easy to navigate. You can quickly switch between the sports, casino, live dealer, poker, and horse racing sections using the top navigation bar.
The drop-down menu at the top-right corner gives you quick access to other vital sections such as the promotions, ‘refer-a-friend,’ and the help pages.
Likewise, BetOnline’s website is professional, well-crafted, and functions well on desktops. It features a top nav bar with links to the sports, live betting, casino, racebook, poker, eSports, contests, and promotions sections. Other critical links are at the bottom of the homepage.
Both sites load fast and work perfectly, even on a weak broadband connection. Generally, you won’t have to worry about a steep learning curve if you use these sites.
Mobile Compatibility - Bovada: 4.85/5; BetOnline: 4.9/5
Bovada’s mobile betting site receives excellent reviews online due to its ease of use. You can comfortably sign up, deposit funds, and get rolling.
The table games section, particularly, has been heavily lauded by both amateur players and experts. Graphics and animations are similar to their desktop website, although they’ve been optimized to fit small screen sizes.
Likewise, you can visit the BetOnline sports betting site on any mobile device. The instant-play mobile website is optimized to give players easy access to the sportsbook, casino, racebook, and poker room through the browser.
Better still, you can separate the poker room on iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows. The mobile application gives players more convenience for gambling on the go.
Check out some of our predictions on different sports:
Final Score - Bovada: 4.8/5; BetOnline: 4.85/5
Regarding the overall rating, BetOnline edges ahead of Bovada due to a few factors, which we’ll highlight in the next section. However, unless you have very specific needs, you’ll find it hard to choose one over the other one.
- Bovada average score: 4.8/5
- BetOnline average score: 4.85/5
Which is Better in the Bovada vs BetOnline Duel?
Although the quality of games at these sites is almost similar, BetOnline beats Bovada in terms of the number and quality of games in the sports and casino sections. This increases the chances of finding games that align with your needs.
Additionally, with the increasing number of mobile bettors, BetOnline has done a decent job of ensuring you have a smooth mobile experience. The only disadvantage Bovada has here is that some navigation buttons are tiny and may cause problems to users with visual problems.
Regarding the desktop experience, Bovada looks better. It’s a bit colorful, and navigation menus are more visible.
After considering these and other factors, such as customer support, bonuses, responsible gambling options, and banking methods, we settled on BetOnline as the better option. Still, it’s a tight race!
BetOnline vs Bovada: Bonuses
Bovada and BetOnline rank above several top gambling sites regarding the uniqueness and diversity of bonuses and promos. There’s something for everyone, regardless of their playing background.
Let’s discuss more below:
Bovada Bonuses & Promotions
This bonus comes as two different welcome bonuses, one for the sports and another for the casino, as shown below:
- $750 crypto sports welcome bonus
- $3,750 crypto casino welcome bonus
The $750 crypto sports welcome bonus consists of one 75% match-up bonus of up to $750, and it’s eligible for Litecoin, USDT, Bitcoin SV, Bitcoin, and Bitcoin Cash deposits (make sure to use the Bovada bonus code = BTCSWB750).
The bonus can only be used in the casino, racebook, and sportsbook, but not poker, which may be unfulfilling for players. The good thing is that it has a 5x rollover requirement in sports and horses and a 30x requirement in the casino - this is better than you’ll find at several top poker sites.
You’ll receive a 50% bonus of up to $250 for signing up and making your first deposit at Bovada. Rollover is 5x for horses and sports.
You can’t use the bonus money to play live dealer games, as they don’t count towards meeting the playthrough requirements for withdrawal. The full terms and conditions apply!
Once you create your account, make sure to check out the generous welcome package at Bovada - this crypto welcome bonus can go up to $3,750 in total! Our Bovada casino review shows that there are many of its bonuses and promos available! Make sure to check out their website.
BetOnline Bonuses & Promotions
BetOnline rewards new players with a 50% match sports bonus of up to $1,000 (Promo code: BOL1000). To receive the offer, you must deposit a minimum of $55, slightly higher than what some of its counterparts accept.
Netteler and Skrill deposits are not eligible for this offer, which isn’t a big deal since many other payment options are available. The 10x rollover requirement is something the site should be proud of, considering most of its competitors accept nothing less than 20x for such bonuses.
The offer is valid on first deposits made through Ethereum, Bitcoin, or any accepted cryptocurrency (use the BetOnline promo code, CRYPTO100, to activate this offer). The minimum deposit required to receive this offer is $10, which is within the bankroll of most customers.
The maximum crypto welcome bonus you can get is $1,000. Also, the bonus has a 14x playthrough requirement that you must meet within 30 days to avoid losing the bonus.
You’ll receive a 100% match-up deposit bonus on each of your initial three deposits (Promo code = BOLCASINO). A minimum deposit of $25 is required to receive this bonus — The maximum offer per deposit is $1,000.
Other Reviews of BetOnline and Bovada
We have already shared our views regarding what Bovada casino site and BetOnline have in store. However, there are many users of these casinos, just like us, who have shared views about these gambling sites. Let’s take a look:
Bovada Sportsbook Honest Customer Reviews:
BetOnline Sportsbook Honest Customer Reviews:
BetOnline vs. Bovada Review: Final Thoughts
The bottom line is that BetOnline and Bovada are popular and reputable gambling operators. There are a few differences between them, and each has its pros and cons.
BetOnline has more games, a better mobile experience, more measures to prevent gambling addiction, and reliable customer support.
In contrast, Bovada online casino has a better desktop experience and more lucrative bonuses and is an excellent option for micro bettors with cash games beginning at $0.02$/$0.05.
In conclusion, the site you choose will depend on your preferences. In doing so, remember that gambling is a game of chance. Thus, only bet responsibly!
Disclaimer: Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Underage gambling is an offense, all sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford. The casinos listed may not be available in your region.