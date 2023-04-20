Bovada Sports Review: Reviewing Bovada Sportsbook (Betting Markets, Bonuses, & More)

Bovada is one of the most popular online sport betting sites available right now. Officially launched in 2011, this site attracts millions of monthly users, who place bets on a variety of sports ranging from soccer to NFL and basketball.
In our Bovada sports review, we’ll take a closer look at everything this online sportsbook has to offer. Let’s get started!
Bovada Sportsbook Pros:
- Amazing variety of sports betting markets
- 75% bonus up to $750 on the first crypto deposit
- $200 refer a friend bonus
- Competitive odds and lines
Bovada Sportsbook Cons:
- Cluttered website
Bovada Sportsbook Bonuses & Promotions Available:
Welcome Bonus: When you deposit $20, you can claim 50% up to $250 of your initial deposit with only a 5x wagering requirement. Crypto users have a better welcome bonus of 75% of the first deposit up to $750. The crypto bonus can accumulate to $3,750 in your first three deposits. The wagering requirement remains the same as that of a fiat deposit.
Refer a Friend Bonus: Your friend's first deposit will offer you 200% up to $200 with no limit on the number of friends you can refer. For crypto users, things get even better as you get $75 extra.
>> Click here to visit Bovada now
Best Stand-Out Features of the Bovada Sports Betting Site
The popularity and overall good ratings for the Bovada Sportsbook did not just come out of nowhere. This site has continually proven its customer-centrism and willingness to innovate and bring fresh and rewarding features to improve customer experience. Below are some of the noteworthy features of the Bovada Sportsbook:
- Style and Feel - The website is straightforward, with all betting options and featured sports prominently on the home page. Open bets are also displayed on the page (bottom right), and there's a Live Games tab where you can view, and bet on, ongoing games.
- Generous Welcome Bonuses - The site offers new players fantastic crypto or fiat bonus options, including a 50% up to $250 via fiat deposit or a 75% bonus up to $750 via crypto.
- Exclusive Offers - The site always offers new promotions, like the March Madness bonus. These bonuses usually have a theme, while others are built around major sporting events, like the Super Bowl and World Cup.
- Payment Methods - Bovada allows crypto deposits on top of other deposit options. You can deposit and withdraw from your Bovada account using a credit card, voucher, Zelle, and Bitcoin.
- Quality of Customer Service - The Live Chat option is very fast, with instant replies. The telephone and email options are also relatively fast. Calls are answered in 1-5 minutes on average, and email replies take less than 24 hours on working days.
Clearly, Bovada Sportsbook has much to offer, and the above features are just the icing on the cake. Indeed, the site has grown in leaps and bounds from the fledgling betting site it was in 2011-2014.
Is Bovada Sports Legit for Sports Betting?
In all fairness, Bovada has been around for more than a decade, and its popularity has only been increasing over the years. This means that many players find the site trustworthy, seeing as it has millions of returning players.
Besides, players on the site would testify that Bovada's entire site, particularly the payment portals, uses high-level encryption and other security features to obscure private data.
All in all, it is a very reputable sports betting website with years of successful history in the industry, which speaks volumes.
How to Sign Up at Bovada Sports Betting Site
Bovada offers users numerous betting markets, including NFL odds - and sometimes, it even has dedicated bonuses for different sports. Want to find out more about them? Then follow our steps below and create your account now.
1. Open a Bovada Sports Betting Account
- Follow this link to the Bovada Sportsbook page.
- Click the "Join" button.
- Fill in your details in the dialog box that comes up and click "Submit" when done.
2. Select Your Preferred Deposit Method
After creating your account, you will be prompted to choose a deposit method.
Your chosen funding method is important as it determines the bonuses you qualify for. You can see the bonuses for each method by clicking on the "Choose Your Bonus" tab at the bottom of the dialog box. Deposits available for the Sportsbook will have a football icon under them.
3. Choose Your Bonus
While you can claim other bonuses more than once, deposit bonuses, such as the 50% Sportsbook Welcome Bonus, can only be claimed once. The same applies to the Bitcoin $750 Welcome Bonus.
When choosing your deposit method, look at the bonuses and decide which one suits you better.
4. Make Your Deposit
Once you click on the bonus you want, you will be automatically redirected to the deposit page. Make your deposit (a minimum of $10), and your deposit bonus, if you choose one, will automatically appear on your portal.
5. Place Your Bovada Sports Wagers
Now that you’ve created your account, you can start betting on a variety of markets. Pick your favorite sports and start betting now.
How Does Bovada Betting Site Treat Its Players?
Bovada is renowned for maintaining close-knit relationships with its members. Below are some of the pillars of the betting site's customer outreach strategy:
Customer service:
The support and assistance provided to the players at the Bovada Sportsbook are incredible. The customer support team is available 24/7/365 and is always willing to help. We recommend starting a Live Chat or calling the support number for fast replies.
Fast withdrawals:
Considering the processes involved in approving withdrawals from online betting sites, Bovada offers some fast withdrawals. For instance, Bitcoin withdrawals take about an hour to get approved and up to 24 hours to complete. Other methods, like cash and courier, take days, so you may want to stick to crypto for fast withdrawals.
Easy KYC process:
Verifying your Bovada account is a fairly easy process, as you only need to provide an ID document like your passport or license. As they exclusively serve one country, the site's team is able to quickly verify the authenticity of all IDs and approve accounts within no time - sometimes even in minutes.
Responsible gambling support:
Like everyone else, Bovada knows excessive gambling can be disastrous. They have mechanisms in place to prevent minors from accessing the site (ID verification) and also have a Responsible Gaming page. The page contains information on identifying and managing gambling addiction and links to gambling support sites like Gamblers' Anonymous.
Why Should You Place Bovada Sports Odds Online?
To give you a clearer picture of the Bovada Sportsbook, we passed it through our suitability test, which contains a set of benchmarks. Whether you want to wager on golf or other sports, make sure to check out our detailed overview of this sportsbook below.
Variety of Games and Betting Lines: 4.9/5
At Bovada, you can place bets on every sport you can imagine. Apart from popular options like basketball, baseball, soccer, and Rugby league, there are also golf, cricket, horse racing, darts, Aussie Rules, futsal, Olympics, volleyball, cycling, handball, table tennis, hockey, and UFC/MMA. They were also one of the first betting sites to allow betting on eSports, too!
Depending on the sport, Bovada also offers a wide variety of betting options. These include singles, parlays, if bets, teasers, futures, and props bets. The prop bets are especially great, allowing you to bet on things like the number of touchdowns a player will have in a game.
Amazing Online Sports Features: 4.6/5
One of the most notable features of Bovada Sports is the Live Betting feature. When you click on the tab, it shows you all the ongoing games and matches and allows you to bet on any of them in real time. This adds an exciting dimension to the whole experience and allows you to take advantage of new information to place bets.
Another amazing online feature is virtual sports, which involves placing bets on computer-simulated matches. Although it is much riskier than normal betting, virtual sports betting allows you to place bets and make money when there are no real sports.
Fast play and good design: 4.6/5
The Bovada Sportsbook website features a sleek, modern, and straightforward design that makes it easy to navigate and find your favorite sports and betting options. Additionally, it offers a range of customization options that help you personalize your experience. For instance, you can switch between dark and light themes and change and customize your betting preferences.
The site also allows mobile betting, courtesy of their mobile app, which is available for download from the site. It would be much better if the app would also be available on the various app stores, but as the saying goes, it is better half a loaf.
Responsive Customer Care: 4.8/5
The Sportsbook has an incredibly dynamic customer care approach. For instance, you can get instant answers via the Live Chat feature, while more complex account problems are swiftly resolved through email and telephone. With such a massive client base, the fast response times are impressive.
Additionally, the site has an up-to-date self-help page called Help Center. On the page, you will find plenty of answers and resources on everything from how to make deposits, to withdrawal requirements, to ways of changing your account settings.
Min Bet / Max Bet Restrictions 4.4/5
Bovada's betting limits are not static and depend on the sport and bet you place. Generally, the more popular a sport is, the lower the minimum wager amount and the higher the upper limit.
The minimum bet in most sports is between $0.50 and $1, while maximum bets vary widely. Note that the figures were only true at the time of writing - the site regularly changes odds and bet limits based on circumstances.
Overall, the Sportsbook has flexible limits catering to small players and big players alike. Sure, the maximum limits could be higher, but on the upside, lower limits help to prevent problem gambling and money laundering.
Bovada Sportsbook Final Review Score: 4.6/5
Bovada Sportsbook is suitable for anyone who fancies placing bets without any restrictions. The site offers limitless wagering options, especially on NBA and NFL games, significantly increasing your profit potential.
The simple site design, multi-device compatibility, and dedicated mobile app further make the user experience smooth and enjoyable.
It is a bit worrying that Bovada does not have an online gambling license from many respectable jurisdictions. Although this does not currently affect the user experience, it will be untenable for the site to operate without a license in the long term.
What Should You Consider Before Signing Up to Bovada Sports Betting?
Below are some of the things to have in mind before you proceed to open a Bovada Sportsbook account:
Available locations - Bovada is in numerous locations. However, there are some states and countries where the services of this online sports betting website are limited. It is very important that you find out more about this to make sure you can actually open an account and gamble here.
The best thing to do is to visit their website and find out more about it.
Any restrictions or license limitations - Only persons above 18 can register accounts and place wagers at Bovada Sportsbook. Further, membership is only restricted to legal residents of the 45 states of the United States where online gambling is permitted.
Sports Betting Markets Available at Bovada
As our in-depth Bovada review shows, there are numerous sports betting markets available for the users of Bovada. Let’s have a closer look at the available betting markets below.
Bovada NLF Odds
Among the betting markets available at Bovada is NLF, which offers users a variety of betting markets and competitive odds for NFL betting. Make sure to check their website for more information about the latest Bovada NFL odds.
Bovada NBA Odds
Love betting on NBA matches? You can visit Bovada and find amazing coverage of NBA matches and competitive odds right now.
Bovada UFC, Bovada MMA, and Bovada Boxing Odds
Thinking of betting on UFC, MMA, or different types of boxing events? Then you should definitely check out Bovada - it usually has some of the most competitive odds out there, and they also very frequently post early odds for a variety of fights.
Bovada Golf Odds
No matter which golf tournament you want to bet on, whether it is the Players Championship, PGA, the US Open, or anything else, it is very likely to find odds at Bovada.
Bovada Soccer Odds
Want to bet on the FIFA World Cup? Or maybe you prefer wagering on UEFA - whatever the case might be, Bovada's got you covered.
Bovada Politics Odds
Sports betting can be a lot of fun, but you can also bet on many other things at Bovada – including politics. They have competitive odds for presidential and midterm elections, so make sure to check Bovada’s website.
Bovada Baseball Odds
Are you a baseball fan? Then you’ll love what Bovada has to offer - take a look at Bovada’s website and start betting now.
What Bonuses are Available at Bovada Sportsbook?
Here are some of the best Bovada bonus codes available right now:
50% Sportsbook Bonus -This bonus is available for your first cash deposit and gives you 50% of your bonus amount, up to a maximum of $250. It has a rollover requirement of 5X on both the Sportsbook and Horse Betting.
Bitcoin Bonus - Your first crypto deposit can earn you 75% up to $750. This can grow up to $3,750 in your first three deposits. Like the fiat bonus, the Bitcoin bonus has a rollover requirement of 5x.
Refer a Friend Bonus - To get this bonus; you need to send your Bovada referral link to as many friends and acquaintances as you can. You will get 200% of your referral's first deposit, to a maximum of $100.
Bovada Rewards Program - This is effectively the site's version of a Loyalty program. How it works is that every dollar you wager earns you 2-25 points, depending on the type of wager. Once you accumulate your points, you can redeem them for cash, which you can use to place more bets.
Check out our similar articles:
Other Amazing Online Sportsbooks Like Bovada
Although Bovada is a great choice through and through, we understand that it might not be the best overall option for everyone. Let’s have a closer look at other alternatives available right now.
BetUS has been the premier sportsbook site since 1994. Its platform has a sporty blue color palette and is designed with a tile layout, which makes it very easy to navigate.
As our BetUS sportsbook review shows, it features plenty of sports, including but not limited to football, NBA, UFC, and baseball. Apart from the 125% Welcome Bonus, you have the 10% Cash Bonus that applies to every deposit above $100. The bonus includes a 20% casino bonus, capped at $2,500.
Players who make their first crypto deposit are eligible for the 200% crypto signup bonus, divided into 150% (up to 1,875) for the Sportsbook and 50%(up to $625) for a casino. BetUS owns a license from the Curacao Gaming Commission and is, therefore, a safe site. It is also available in most countries, which further adds to its appeal.
Click here and claim your 125% deposit bonus on BetUS and other bonus offers.
BetOnline is one of the most popular sports betting websites available right now.
Licensed by the Panama Gaming Control Board, the site offers betting options on every major sport globally. Additionally, it also offers betting options on eSports, lotteries, politics, and entertainment.
The site also offers massive bonuses and highly competitive odds across all sports. For instance, a 50% Sports Welcome Bonus is available to every new member, which goes up to $1,000. First-time crypto deposits qualify for the 100% Crypto Bonus up to $1,000.
Other bonuses include the 25% reload bonus of up to $250 for subsequent deposits and the 30% crypto reload bonus of up to $300 for crypto deposits. The latter is exclusively limited to players in the US and Canada.
Join BetOnline today and claim all the above bonuses and many more.
Final Words on the Bovada Sports Betting Options
After reading our article, we are sure you can agree that the Bovada sportsbook is one of the best betting sites available right now. Their bonus offerings are nothing short of amazing, and their wide variety of sports and betting options make betting on the site a fun affair.
From where we stand, the site is worth a try. We especially recommend the site for Bitcoin players who can boost their account with a 75% welcome bonus of up to $3,750 in the first three deposits.
Please always remember to have fun and wager responsibly.
DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. As a rule of thumb, we always emphasize the riskiness of gambling and why it should never be seen as an activity to solve your financial problems. The saying "the house always wins" isn't just a catchphrase as it should help shape your wagering adventure.
Are you suffering from a gambling problem, or do you know someone that does? If so, it's crucial to call the National Gambling Helpline without further ado at 1-800-522-4700 to seek help from one of the numerous advisors. Speaking to these professionals is instrumental in making gambling a safe venture for you and your loved one. You also have to be aware that gambling sites and other related products are for those aged 18 and above.
Several casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you might want to go through your jurisdiction's local laws and rules to have an idea of online gambling's legality.
If you'd like some top-notch information that focuses on gambling and everything in-between, check out these organizations: