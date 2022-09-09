Bovada Casino Review: Is Bovada.lv a Safe Casino Site in 2022?

Recreational gamblers on the hunt for a legitimate online casino have probably seen “Bovada” constantly pop up in their search results.
With that, you’re probably wondering if Bovada can live up to its reputation as one of the best online casinos around. To give you an unbiased answer, we decided to see how Bovada stacks up against other online casinos and examined all of its pros and cons.
Bovada Casino Review Pros:
- Generous bonuses with low wagering requirements
- Over 30 sports to bet on
- Stellar live casino section
- 30+ progressive jackpots
- High-traffic poker platform with tournaments
- Quick withdrawals
Bovada Casino Review Cons:
- Limited slots selection
- Relatively weak poker bonus
Bovada Casino Bonuses available:
- CAWELCOME — This is the best Bovada welcome bonus code. You can get a 100% first deposit match bonus up to $1,000 and another 100% up to $1,000 on your 2nd and 3rd deposit using the code BV2NDCWB for a total bonus up to $3,000.
- BTCCWB1250 — If you’re a crypto user, this is the best Bitcoin Bovada bonus code for you. Get 125% up to $1,250 on your first Bitcoin deposit and then use BTC2NDCWB for 125% up to $1,250 on your 2nd and 3rd deposit. You can get up to $3,750 in total.
- PWB500 — Claim a 100% up to $500 dedicated poker bonus on your first deposit
- BTCSWB750 — Use this bonus code to claim a 75% up to $750 crypto sports bonus
In this Bovada review, we went in-depth to discover what you should expect from this online casino (and everything you shouldn’t). We’ll be covering the specifics of their sports betting options, welcome bonuses, and how you can get started placing your wagers or playing casino games today.
>> Click here to visit Bovada and use the exclusive code CAWELCOME to get started
The Best Stand-Out Features of Bovada Online Casino
If TL;DRs are your best friend, stick around — we’ve summarized a quick run-down of the standout features you can take advantage of when you sign up with this gambling site.
Bovada Casino Standout features:
- 1-hour, fee-free withdrawals when you cash out with crypto
- One of the best sportsbooks online with horse and greyhound online betting
- An array of live casino online games, including poker, blackjack, baccarat, and roulette
- Extremely low wagering requirements
- State-of-the-art poker room with more than a dozen tournaments and cash games
Is Bovada Casino Legit?
The last thing a top online casino wants to deal with is illegal misconduct allegations. To that end, you should know that Bovada Casino is fully licensed and legit.
Since 2011, Bovada Sportsbook and Casino has been running a tight ship. This brand has remained largely unproblematic in the midst of providing casino games, sports betting lines, and a dedicated poker platform.
Over the last 11 years, they’ve cemented their brand as one of the most reputable online casinos you can find nowadays, and no — we’re not exaggerating.
Bovada Casino is licensed by Curacao eGaming, which shares regulatory standards with your favorite in-person casino. As a result, USA players can place wagers at Bovada with peace of mind.
Being an offshore online casino, Bovada features more competitive odds and lower vigs (commission fees) than you would find at many other online casinos. Ultimately — this works in your favor.
How to Sign Up & Claim Bovada Bonuses
1. Create a new player account.
Open Bovada’s website. At the upper-right-hand corner of your screen; click on the red “Join” button.
Then, provide any data requested — you’ll need to fill in your full name, ZIP code, phone number, birthday, and valid email address.
Once you’re done, accept the terms and click on the “Register” button to move on.
2. Verify your email with Bovada’s confirmation link.
You’ll need to check your email inbox. If you don’t see a verification email from Bovada within a few minutes, check your spam folder too.
After you find their verification email, click on “Confirm My Account” to be redirected towards the Bovada Casino login page.
3. Make your first deposit.
To claim your 100% Bovada welcome bonus; be sure to enter the promo code “CAWELCOME” into the appropriate box when depositing.
Then, make your first deposit of at least $20 via credit card, MatchPay, voucher, or crypto. Once you’ve added funds to your account, you’ll see a “pending transaction” notification from their site.
Now, you can start betting on your favorite sports, playing video poker, and spinning through Bovada’s slot machines without interruption.
Why Should You Play Casino Games at Bovada? Quick Bovada Casino Review:
If you’re looking for a distinct reason to keep Bovada at top-of-mind — their unparalleled variety of sports and games should do the trick. No matter what kind of iGaming experience you’re after, you’re almost guaranteed to find what you’re looking for at Bovada.
Sports bettors, poker players, and avid slots jockeys will find this gambling site to deliver an overwhelmingly positive experience.
We’ve put together a series of benchmarks that more effectively categorize Bovada’s overall quality — here’s what we think of their gaming library, sportsbook, welcome bonuses, banking options, and the customer support team.
Sports Betting Variety: 4.9/5
We’ll delve into Bovada’s sportsbook first. Besides regular straight bets, this online gambling site offers same-game parlays, daily specials, and long-term futures across 32 sports events – they also boast some of the most competitive odds we’ve seen.
We couldn’t resist but try the “prop builder,” which is definitely a unique touch – just make sure you don’t lose a day tingling with it.
You’ll be happy to know they offer in-play betting and support live streaming directly through their website. Before your event begins, you’ll find yourself gearing up to watch the action as it happens (no matter where you are).
You can wager on hundreds of horse and greyhound betting lines, place your bets on mainstream professional sports (think NBA and NFL games), venture into eSports tournaments, or expand your horizons with more niche options like snooker.
If you’ve never had the opportunity to wager on politics, religion, or pop culture — now’s your chance.
Casino Games Variety: 4.5/5
Bovada’s casino library is equally versatile — you can sit in on the action to enjoy 34 live dealer versions of poker, blackjack, baccarat, and roulette.
It’s rare to find an online casino that dedicates this much effort towards live dealer games, so we gave Bovada points for this. These games feature stakes from $5 to $10,000, making them perfectly suitable for both high-rollers and low-stakes players alike.
You’ll also find 12 online poker rooms to join alongside 10+ active tournaments at any given time. If you ever get the urge to shuffle up and deal (bluff), Bovada has got you covered.
We also found their classic card games mix to be more than satisfactory. You’ll find 8 versions of online blackjack that include double-deck blackjack, in addition to 5 European roulette wheels and 2 baccarat variants. You can also enjoy a few bingo and keno games.
All in all, Bovada’s casino library features around 200 titles from 4 high-tech gaming providers, including Realtime Gaming, Revolver Gaming, Rival Gaming, and Spinomenal. You’ll have the opportunity to spin through 123 slots, with more than a few progressive slot games — some of which regularly hit the six-figure jackpot mark.
While Bovada is a top-notch choice for poker players and bettors — slots enthusiasts might find the selection a bit limited. However, the availability of free slots might make up for the lack of more options.
Bonuses & Promos: 4.9/5
Bovada didn’t fail in this department — at all. When you use the promo code “CAWELCOME” on your first deposit, you can qualify for a 100% deposit bonus match up to $1,000, and you can claim this very same offer 2 more times for a total of $3,000.
If you’re looking for a slightly bigger Bitcoin welcome bonus, use the bonus code “BTCCWB1250” for a 125% casino welcome bonus up to $1,250.
There’s also a Bitcoin sports welcome bonus. When you use the promo code “BTCSWB750” on your first BTC deposit, you’ll qualify for a 75% bonus match up to $750. Thanks to Bovada’s minimal 5x playthrough for this particular offer, players have a good chance of cashing out with a few successful sports picks.
Finally, poker players can take advantage of Bovada’s 100% poker bonus. When you use the bonus code “PWB500,” you’ll qualify for a 100% poker bonus up to $500.
Related: Best Bitcoin Poker Sites
The bottom line here is that Bovada’s industry-leading wagering requirements bring their promotions to life. The sports deposit bonus carries a minimal 5x playthrough, while their casino welcome bonus comes attached to 25x wagering requirements.
We didn’t give the perfect score because Bovada lacks an online casino no deposit bonus, which is something we’d like them to include in the future.
Banking Options: 4.6/5
When it comes to cashing out your online casino real money winnings, Bovada has you covered with multiple secure payment methods.
Bovada accepts credit card deposits (Visa/MasterCard/AMEX), MatchPay, and voucher payments. They also accept Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum.
In order to start playing here, you’ll need to make a minimum deposit of $10 with crypto or $20 via credit card/MatchPay/voucher. However, we’d like to see Bovada accept more e-wallets in the future.
Crypto players seem to get the better end of the deal regarding withdrawals, thanks to the 1-hour processing time and fee-free transactions — which is a feature you’ll only come across at the best Bitcoin casinos.
Crypto withdrawals can be requested once every 3 days, and you can take out a maximum of $9,500 per transaction. That said, minimum withdrawals are listed at $10 equivalent for Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin, and Litecoin. If you’re cashing out through ETH, you’ll need to withdraw $50 or more.
Mobile Compatibility and User Interface: 5/5
While there’s no Bovada Casino app for iOS and Android devices, players will be happy to know their website works identically well. Bovada’s mobile casino is impeccable – all 200 of their instant play games work flawlessly on smartphones.
We found ourselves knee-deep in online poker tournaments and casino games — all without encountering a single error. In other words, all table games and slot machines are fully optimized for mobile use.
Additionally, Bovada’s mobile sports betting site brings the full extent of their sportsbook to the table for smartphone bettors. Even the live betting platform is fully-functional on pocket devices.
The user interface is clutter-free on all devices, and we found it easy to navigate across all verticals. Whether you’re a desktop or a mobile player — you won’t face an issue here.
Related: Best Mobile Casinos
Customer Support: 4.3/5
Bovada does offer multiple channels for you to get in touch with the support team, but you’ll have to wait for more than usual to get an answer.
Once connected, you’ll find out that all agents are attentive, understanding, and ready to tackle whatever issue you’re facing. Bovada’s customer support team is available 24/7 to answer your questions and resolve your concerns immediately.
You can get in touch via live chat, email, or ask Bovada’s community for help. For simple issues, you can browse the extensive FAQ section.
We also think Bovada’s social media presence gives them an edge over their competition. You can find them on Twitter, and they encourage public discussions regarding any topics or issues you might encounter with their site.
Find out more in this in-depth Bovada Casino review for 2022.
Bovada Casino Review Score: 4.7
We averaged out Bovada’s overall review score based on the six benchmarks we covered above, which resulted in a 4.7/5 overall ranking.
They’ve done an excellent job in just about every area, with a few nitpicking complaints regarding their slots selection and slower-than-usual customer support replies.
However, the sheer number and value of bonuses, variety of betting options, top-notch mobile compatibility, and quick withdrawal times make Bovada a one-stop-shop for sports bettors, casino enthusiasts, and poker players.
In fact, Bovada’s promotions are some of the most valuable we’ve ever come across, but they’re known to take them down from time to time. So if you’re serious about getting started, it’s better to do it sooner rather than later.
What Should You Consider Before Signing Up With Bovada Casino?
Before you sign your name on the virtual dotted line — you’ll need to consider your local laws. Although online players from 45 US states are welcomed with open arms, players in 5 states will find themselves hampered by restrictions and limited access.
Although you can (technically) still place your bets with Bovada despite having restricted access, you definitely shouldn’t. Bovada is restricted to players residing within the following US states:
- Delaware
- New Jersey
- Nevada
- Maryland
- New York
However, do yourself a favor – check your local laws, regulations, and rules before signing up with any gambling site to avoid needless risk.
You’ll need to be 18 years of age or older (21+ in some jurisdictions) in order to make an account and start placing bets with Bovada.
What Welcome Bonuses Are Available at Bovada?
Online gambling becomes much more entertaining when players take advantage of cash headstarts to assist their initial wagers. That said, we’ve summarized all welcome bonuses and promotional offers you’ll qualify for if you sign up today.
- CAWELCOME100 – New players can qualify for a 100% bonus match up to $1,000 by depositing via credit cards or other traditional payment methods.
- BTCCWB1250 – By using this code, Bitcoin players can claim a 125% deposit bonus of up to $1,250.
- BTCSWB750 – Sports bettors who make their first deposit with Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash will qualify for a 75% match bonus up to $750.
- PWB500 – Players can receive a 100% poker welcome bonus of up to $500 with their first deposit.
- BV2NDCWB – Using this bonus code, you will get a 100% up to $1,000 on your second and third deposit.
- BTC2NDCWB – Bitcoin will receive a 125% bonus match up to $1,250 on their second and third deposits.
Bovada will periodically pull their bonus codes and promotions from the site to replace them with new ones — or not, so it’s best that you take advantage as soon as possible.
Bovada offers individual casino, sportsbook, and poker welcome bonuses with varying listed playthroughs. That said, you’ll find initial deposit matches, generous reload bonuses, and free spins at your disposal here.
Their standard Bitcoin welcome bonus is redeemable 3 times for a grand total of up to $3,750, whereas the regular deposit bonus is redeemable over your first 3 deposits up to $3,000.
If you have friends that are interested in making the switch to iGaming — tell them about Bovada. For every friend you refer, you’ll get 200% of their first deposit up to $125. There’s no limit on this referral bonus, so make the most of it.
We also loved Bovada’s VIP Program — as you continue to place wagers on their site, you’ll gain Rewards Points that can be exchanged for cash incentives and special promotions designed to keep you coming back.
Starting with your first deposit, you’ll find yourself progressing through 8 VIP levels as you continue placing bets. As you gain more loyalty points, you’ll qualify for a higher cashback percentage on your losses.
Other Amazing Online Casinos Like Bovada
If you still want to check other online gambling sites before committing your dollar, we’ve prepared three more alternatives that excel in different areas. Check them out to see if they’re a more suitable option for your needs.
mBit Online Casino
If you’re looking for a massive welcome bonus of up to 1 BTC, Bitcoin-exclusive titles, and a massive online casino games selection with 2,700+ options, mBit — one of the best Bitcoin casino sites — might be your perfect pick.
Although they lack an online sportsbook and don’t host any live dealer games, their gaming library is bursting at the seams. You’ll find around 1,160 online slots and numerous crypto-exclusive titles not seen anywhere else.
If you’re feeling frisky enough to play some “skill” games, you’ll have the opportunity to wager on 14 video poker variants, 14 different online blackjack games, 11 baccarat tables, 10 roulette wheels, 3 games of bingo, and keno.
Related: Best Bitcoin Roulette Sites
If you like what you hear, there’s an active bonus of 110% up to 1 BTC + 300 free spins waiting for you — just visit mBit and make a deposit.
Ignition Casino
Ignition Casino goes the extra mile in two key areas — the most advanced poker platform and one of the most valuable poker and casino bonuses. Crypto players can get a 150% match up to $3,000 on their first deposit.
The thing we liked the most was the sheer number of real money poker tournaments on offer, making Ignition one of the best poker sites you can register with. It’s also the highest traffic-wise poker site, so you’re guaranteed to find an active cash game or tournament at any time.
Ignition also offers numerous free online casino games, so it’s safe to say that you can test some free online slots or sharpen your card game skills here.
Use the promo code IGWPCB150 to redeem your 150% poker and casino bonus up to $3,000.
Sportsbetting.ag
If you’re looking for unparalleled crypto compatibility, 400+ casino games, and 23 sports betting markets rolled into one complete package, Sportsbetting.ag could be your perfect fit.
This is truly one of the best online casinos and accepts an industry-leading 10 forms of crypto for players looking to use some less-traditional altcoins.
Additionally, they host 23 online sports betting markets that range from greyhound betting to mainstream professional sports. While they’re missing a few niche sports — they can very well compete with Bovada’s sportsbook library.
In between sporting events, you’ll find 415 real money casino games that spread across 300+ online slots and 30+ live dealer games.
Use the bonus code CRYPTO100 for a 100% deposit match up to $1,000 at Sportsbetting.ag for the casino section. The best part? The bonus funds arrive with 14x wagering requirements, which is even lower than Bovada’s!
Bovada Honest Customer Reviews
Our experts scoured the Internet to find other unbiased third-party reviews from real players. We wanted to see if Bovada lives up to their reputation by doing the right thing when (seemingly) nobody is looking.
In order to be as transparent as possible, we checked online reviews found on public forums to gauge other people’s experience with this online casino. Let’s check them out.
Bovada Casino Review: Final Verdict
So, is Bovada legit? If you’ve been following along, the answer is — undoubtedly — yes.
Bovada is a fantastic iGaming platform for just about everybody looking to make the switch from their favorite in-person casino. The main selling point is low-wagering bonuses. Our favorite was the welcome bonus package up to $3,000, but there are also rewarding poker and sports bonuses at Bovada.
With 32 sports alongside greyhound and horse racing, 34 live dealer games, 120+ online slots, and a fully-functional poker platform with high-GTD tourneys — we doubt you’ll be searching for another online casino anytime soon.
However, if we had to choose, we’d say the sportsbook is the most advanced out of all, making Bovada the very best choice for bettors.
Most importantly, make sure you have fun, set betting limits, and place your wagers or spin the reels responsibly.
Related post: In-depth Bovada Review
DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks and it's important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.
While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and our guides are rated 18+ only. We may receive compensation from the sites we recommended in our guides, but our reviews remain independent and reader-supported.
If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help: