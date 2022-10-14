Bovada Bonus Codes for 2022 (Bovada Casino & Sport Promos, Free Spins, and More)

If you’re looking for the best Bovada bonus code, click here and use the code BIGLEAGUES to get a 100% match bonus plus 25 free spins on 777 Deluxe!
Here are all the best bonus codes Bovada has to offer:
- BIGLEAGUES - Enjoy a 100% match bonus plus 25 free spins on 777 Deluxe
- CAWELCOME100 - Bovada's exclusive bonus code for new players; worth up to $1,000. The total welcome bonus value can be up to $3,000.
- BV2NDCWB - Your second and third deposits will both be rewarded with a 100% match bonus of up to $1,000 using the bonus code BV2NDCWB.
- BTCCWB1250 - Use the Bovada bonus code BTCCWB1250 on your first deposit to receive a 125% match bonus up to $1,250 at Bovada and the total of $3,750.
- BTC2NDCWB - After claiming the initial deposit bonus, you can get a 125% deposit bonus up to $1,250 twice using the bonus code BTC2NDCWB.
- BTCWB750 - Use this promo code at the Bovada sportsbook to receive a 75% match up to $750 on your first deposit, which can be used to bet on Bovada sports. If you use fiat, this bonus is $250.
- PWB500 - Using this Bovada bonus code, you can get $500 in poker bonuses.
Bovada's a big name in the casino world, and for good reason: they have everything you want – a wide selection of games, great customer service and security, and exceptional bonuses that can't be beaten.
And if you're here, that means you already know something about Bovada Casino and its excellent welcome package. But are you ready to learn more?
Without further ado, let's dive into the Bovada bonus codes you need to keep an eye out for before you place your bets.
How to Claim a Bovada Bonus Code?
To redeem any Bovada bonus code or promo, you’ll need to create an account first.
Signing up to Bovada is simple. Follow these steps below to get started:
1. Create a Bovada Casino Account
- Hit the red “Join” button located on the upper right side of the home screen.
- Fill out all the required personal details (full name, email address, date of birth, phone number, and password).
2. Verify Your Bovada Casino Account
- You’ll receive an email confirmation after signing up.
- Click the link provided in the email to verify your account.
- You will then be redirected to the Bovada login page.
3. Click the “Rewards” Button
- Click “Rewards” in the upper right part of the screen.
- Choose your preferred bonus.
- To use a specific Bovada bonus code, type it in the bonus code box.
- Click “Redeem”.
4. Complete Your Deposit and Start Playing!
- Choose a payment method.
- Enter the amount you’d like to deposit.
- Type in your banking information.
- Click the “Deposit” button, and you’re good to go!
Note: Make sure to head to the “Rewards” section of your profile after completing your deposit to check if your claimed bonus is already active. You can also check other Bovada bonus codes that you can redeem in the future.
What Are Bovada Casino Bonus Codes?
Before we get into the full list of Bovada promo codes, let's have a quick look at what casino bonuses are.
They are essentially a little extra that players get for playing at an online casino. However, in order to get your bonus winnings, you usually have to meet a wagering requirement first unless you want to claim a no deposit bonus. The most common types of bonuses are deposit bonuses, free spins, and reload bonuses.
A casino bonus code is a special code that you'll find at most online casinos or guides like this. Simply put, it’s a piece of text that you need to put in so you can redeem a casino bonus.
Why Does Bovada Offer Bonuses?
The purpose of a casino bonus is to attract new players who will want to continue playing at the casino, and that’s why Bovada offers the Bovada signup bonus.
However, with so much competition in the online gaming world, many casinos also offer incentives to keep the existing players returning. So, you’ll find sports bonus offers, free spins promos, and all kinds of different bonuses at Bovada, too.
Not only do they allow you to play more, but they also reward you with free spins on select slots, bonuses on your deposit, Bitcoin boosts, and so on.
Am I Eligible for the Best Bovada Bonus Codes?
While there are plenty of Bovada Casino bonus codes that you can redeem, know that each of them is subject to eligibility. For one, casino welcome bonus codes like “CAWELCOME100” are only claimable if you’re new to the casino site.
In addition, cryptocurrency bonus codes like “BTCWB750” are only claimable if you use cryptocurrencies that the site accepts like Bitcoin. To know if you’re qualified or eligible to get a Bovada bonus code, you can always check the bonus terms.
You should always make sure that you meet the minimum deposit required to be eligible to claim certain Bovada bonuses. Generally, the minimum deposit required at Bovada is $20, but some bonuses may have a higher minimum deposit, so be sure to check.
You also should check your local laws on online gambling because you are only allowed to use the casino services if your jurisdiction also permits it. Unfortunately, if you’re from the states of Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Nevada, and New York, you won’t be allowed to play at this casino.
If you attempt to circumvent this by using a VPN, proxy servers, or similar services, your account will be terminated and any balance will be forfeited. It’s also worth mentioning that all members of the casino are only allowed to create one account.
Bovada Promo Codes - Terms & Conditions
If you redeem a bonus code at Bovada, it is important that you always read the fine print. The bonus T&Cs contain all the important information you need like the wagering requirement and bonus expiration.
You can only have one active bonus at a time, and if you want to forfeit a bonus to redeem a new one, you can do so. Just make sure that you are certain of doing this because all the winnings you got from the bonus will also be forfeited.
You also need to take note that the max bet per wager at the casino is always 20% of your deposit amount. For sports betting, the max bet is 50% of your deposit amount.
If you have no plans of canceling a bonus you claimed, just make sure to meet the wagering requirements before the bonus expires. The bonus expiry date is just right under the bonus name on the bonuses tab.
If you fail to complete the rollover requirements before the bonus expires, your winnings will also be voided.
Bovada Casino - Wagering Requirements
If you’ve never played at online casinos before and you’ve never heard of it, a wagering requirement is basically the number of times you need to wager or place bets to be able to withdraw your bonus and winnings.
So, if you see a wagering requirement of 40x, it simply means that you need to place bets 40 times. If it says 20x (deposit plus bonus), it means that you need to wager 20 times the amount of the deposit you made and the bonus you received.
Also, you should know that Bovada casino games contribute differently to the wagering requirements. Take a look at how different games count towards your rollover requirement below:
- Slots and specialty Games unless stated otherwise - 100%
- Table games - 20%
- Video poker and blackjack - 10%
- Single-deck and double-deck blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and Thundercrash - 5%
- Craps and live dealer - 0%
Quick Bovada Casino Review
Bovada is consistently rated as one of the best online casinos and best online sportsbooks - and for good reason. This gaming site has thought of everything.
Slots, bingo, classic table games, sports betting, horse racing, and poker are just some of the options available. If you're looking for a trustworthy online casino with rapid payouts, Bovada is your best option.
Let’s break its game library a bit more.
At Bovada, you can play over 200 different casino games. These include progressive slots, video poker, roulette, 8 different blackjack variants, and baccarat. This casino offers 34 live casino online games in total to choose from.
RealTime Gaming, Rival Gaming, Revolver Gaming, and Spinomenal are just a few of the casino software providers that have collaborated with Bovada to ensure that only the best online casino real money games are available here.
Here’s a summary of our findings:
Bovada Pros
- Over 30 live dealer game options
- Some of the best free slots
- Superb customer service
- Excellent bonus offers
- Great user interface
- 200 real money casino games
- No transaction fees for crypto deposits and withdrawals
Bovada Cons
- High credit card fees
- Doesn’t support e-wallet banking options
Banking Options at Bovada
Banking at Bovada is smooth and simple. Here’s a list of the available deposit options:
- Visa/MasterCard - $20 - $1,500
- BTC, BCH, BSV, and LTC - $10 - $5,000
- ETH - $50 to $5,000
- Player Transfer - $10 to $15,000
- Direct Bank Transfer - $50 to $450
- MatchPay - $20 to $1,000
And when you're ready to request a withdrawal, here are your options and withdrawal limits:
- BTC, BCH, LTC - $10 - $9,500/transaction (once every three days)
- ETH - $50 - $9,500 (once per three days)
- Check by Courier - $100 - $3,000 (only once a week)
- Voucher - $10 - $3,000 (no frequency limit)
- MatchPay - $20 - $1,000 (two per calendar year)
Please keep in mind that some transactions on this site may incur a transaction fee. If you don't want to deal with any of that, Bitcoins are an excellent option.
Overall, Bovada offers a reasonable payout speed. If you use Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin or Litecoin, your money will be in your account in less than an hour. Other methods, such as a courier check, may need up to 15 days.
Tips for Using Your Bovada Promo Code
We want to ensure that the Bovada lv casino bonuses you get are used wisely. So, here are a few ideas to help you make the most of the promotional coupons you've used:
- If you only gamble a few times a month or once a week, only accept Bovada bonuses with low wagering requirements and no expiration dates.
- Paying casino slots with your bonus (but not progressive jackpots) is the best way to quickly satisfy wagering requirements. Keep in mind that some bonuses are only valid on certain video slots.
- You can always check your wagering requirements by going to "My Account" and selecting "My Bonuses."
- Subscribing to Bovada's newsletters and updates will keep you up to speed on the latest casino bonuses and Bovada promotions.
- Some of Bovada’s bonuses and Bovada bonus offers don’t require promo codes.
Mistakes To Avoid When Using Your Bovada Bonus Codes
Furthermore, we'd like to highlight some of the mistakes you might make when redeeming a casino bonus at Bovada. Here are a few examples to take note of:
- When possible, avoid canceling a current promotion because doing so would not only forfeit your Bovada casino bonus codes and winnings from that bonus but will also halt your wagering progress.
- If you aren't a frequent casino player, avoid bonuses with wagering requirements of 40x or more.
- Before you can cash out any Bovada bonus funds from a redeemed bonus, you must first meet the wagering requirement. You will forfeit both your bonus and your winnings if you don’t do this.
- Do not use a VPN. The Bovada site can close your account and you’ll lose all your winnings and any leftover deposits on your account.
Other Best Bovada Bonus Codes & Promotions
Bovada Sign Up Bonus
This is the best online casino welcome bonus Bovada has to offer.
For new players who are primarily interested in real money games and want to make their first three deposits, there is a 100% match up to a $3,000 Bovada welcome bonus available over the course of your first three deposits.
Simply pick this casino welcome bonus when you sign up, or enter the Bovada bonus code "CAWELCOME100" throughout the registration process. If you use this code, you will get a $1,000 bonus on your first deposit.
Following that, you will be able to use the bonus code "BV2NDCWB" on your second and third deposits to receive up to $1,000 in bonus. You can claim a total of $3,000 in welcome incentives.
This promotion has a wagering requirement of 25x the bonus amount, and it is not redeemable on live dealer games or craps. We recommend playing slots to clear the bonus since a 25x wagering requirement is quite beatable with a little luck.
Bitcoin Welcome Bonus
Bovada is one of the best Bitcoin casinos, so it’s no wonder that their Bitcoin and crypto bonuses are even more rewarding.
There are two Bitcoin welcome bonuses to choose from. Each Bitcoin bonus is significantly more attractive than the fiat cash offer so you may want to think about opening a BTC account soon.
For this Bitcoin deposit bonus, you can use the promo code "BTCCWB1250" to get a 125% match bonus up to $1,250 on your first deposit.
You can also use the Bovada reload bonus code "BTC2NDCWB" on your next two Bitcoin deposits to get a 125% bonus up to $1,250 on each. These bonuses have a wagering requirement of 25x.
Bovada Casino Sports Welcome Bonus
Those who prefer making bets on the internet can get a 50% match bonus of up to $250 at the Bovada sportsbook. You must put 5x bets on sports and 5x bets on horse racing betting to qualify, which is a lower wagering requirement than the industry standard.
Bitcoin Sports Welcome Bonus
You will, of course, be eligible for a better sports welcome bonus if you use cryptocurrency. If you enter the promo code "BTCSWB750," you can get a 75% bonus of up to $750.
This Bitcoin welcome bonus is applicable to a sports bet, horse racing, and even casino games. If you want to bet on sports, you must wager five times, and if you want to bet on horses, you must wager thirty times.
Bovada Poker Bonus
If you're particularly interested in poker, you should take advantage of the poker welcome bonus.
To earn a 100% Bovada poker bonus of up to $500 in free chips, enter the promo code "PWB500." This reward will be unlocked in $5 increments for every 150 Bovada Rewards Points earned when playing real money tournaments and cash games. To be eligible for this promotion, you must earn a total of 150 Rewards Points.
There is no obligation to complete rollover requirements for the $5 increments you unlock; they are yours to keep whenever you choose.
Are There any Bovada No Deposit Bonus Codes?
No, Bovada doesn’t currently offer any Bovada no deposit bonus codes. That said, if they ever release any no deposit bonuses, we’ll make sure to update our list here!
Can I Use Bitcoin at Bovada?
Yes! Bovada supports BTC as well as a number of other cryptocurrencies. This is excellent for players who want to use crypto to play.
One of the benefits of betting BTC over fiat cash on Bovada is that there are no transaction fees. What’s more, the crypto bonuses are always more rewarding.
Loyalty Offers and Bonus Rewards at Bovada
As mentioned before, Bovada offers some of the best casino bonuses and promos. If you thought the initial list at the beginning of this article was extensive, then you should keep an eye out for the following Bovada rewards program bonuses:
Bovada Referral Bonus (Refer a Friend Bonus)
Do you know any sports bettors that enjoy casino gaming? Take advantage of Bovada’s Refer a Friend Bonus, and you'll get a 200% deposit match up to $200 for each casino buddy you bring to the website. You can earn an extra $75 by encouraging your friends to make their first deposit using Bitcoin.
Your unique link may be obtained from the "Refer-a-Friend" section of your personal profile.
Bovada’s Rewards Points
Reward Points may be earned at the end of the game and exchanged for important perks in the future.
If you play games and wager on sports, you'll get these points:
- Video Poker room and games, Arcade, Table Games - 1 pt
- Slot Games - 5 pts
- Specialty Games - 15 pts
- Sports Singles - 3 pts
- Sports Teasers - 15 pts
- Sports Round Robin - 25 pts
- Sports Parlays - 25 pts
- Racebook Straight Wager - 40 pts
- Racebook Exotics or Multiples - 60 pts
The minimum bet for these points is one dollar. To get bonus perks, you must accumulate a particular amount of points over the course of your lifetime.
The many levels of engagement on this site, as well as the amount of lifetime points necessary for each, are listed below:
- Starter - 0 lifetime pts
- Rookie Level 1 - 2,500 lifetime pts
- Rookie Level 2 - 5,000 lifetime pts
- Rookie Level 3 - 10,000 lifetime pts
- Pro Level 1 - 25,000 lifetime pts
- Pro Level 2 - 40,000 lifetime pts
- Pro Level 3 - 60,000 lifetime pts
- All-Star Level 1 - 150,000 lifetime pts
- All-Star Level 2 - 250,000 lifetime pts
- All-Star Level 3 - 500,000 lifetime pts
- Legend Level 1 - 1,000,000 lifetime pts
- Legend Level 2 - 1,500,000 lifetime pts
- Legend Level 3 - 2,500,000 lifetime pts
- Hall of Fame - 5,000,000 lifetime pts
The current points you must have in order to climb up the rewards program are as follows:
- Starter - 2500 pts
- Rookie - 2500 pts
- Pro - 1666 pts
- All-Star - 1250 pts
- Legend - 1000 pts
- Hall of Fame - 1000 pts
You may also buy poker tournament tickets with your existing point balance. Keep an eye on the "Rewards" section of your Bovada account profile to see what additional benefits you might be able to obtain in return for your loyalty points.
Bovada Guaranteed Poker Tournaments
Every week, Bovada Poker offers a guaranteed prize pool of $1 million. Here’s everything you need to know about schedules and buy-ins.
- 5K Short Stack - $33 buy-in at 14:00 ET daily
- 5K Short Stack - $22 buy-in at 16:00 ET daily
- 10K Short Stack - $11 buy-in at 18:30 ET daily
- 10K short stack - $33 buy-in at 19:00 ET daily
- 30K Deep Stack - $55 buy-in at 20:00 ET daily
- 12K Regular Stack - $109 buy-in at 20:55 ET daily
- 10K Short Stack - $22 buy-in at 21:00 ET daily
- 15K Regular Stack - $55 buy-in at 21:15 ET daily
- 5K Regular Stack - $16.50 buy-in at 21:30 ET daily
- 10K Turbo Short Stack - $109 buy-in at 22:00 ET daily
- 7500 10K Chip Stack - $11 buy-in at 22:15 ET daily
- 6K Regular Stack - $33 buy-in at 23:00 ET daily
- 50K Short Stack - $215 buy-in at various times
- 100K Short Stack - $162 buy-in at 16:00 ET every Sunday
Bovada Poker Freerolls
Every week, Bovada Poker runs a $5,000 freeroll, with the top 20 percent of finishers receiving cash bonuses.
Bovada Bonus Codes - FAQs
Below, we'll walk you through all the common questions people have about Bovada casino and its offers.
What if I forgot to enter a Bovada bonus code?
Unfortunately, if you forget to enter your Bovada Casino bonus code, you cannot retroactively claim it. It's important to make sure you enter it in the right place or at least know what that place is so you can correct yourself if you're wrong.
Where can I find more promo offers for Bovada?
Check the Bovada bonus page regularly to gain access to their promo offers. You can also check our article to see exclusive offers you might have missed as we update it regularly!
What are the best Bovada bonus codes?
As we mentioned before, one of the best Bovada casino bonus codes is BIGLEAGUES that you can use to get a 100% deposit bonus and 25 free spins on 777 Deluxe, a high-RTP slot game by Bovada Gaming.
Do Bovada promo codes expire?
Yes, Bovada promo codes expire and change all the time - so make sure you redeem them as fast as you can!
Ready to Explore the Best Bovada Bonus Codes?
If you're looking to place bets on your favorite sports and play the latest casino games, then Bovada could be the place for you. Plus, if you’re an online poker player, then this casino is one of the best places to play online – it has a substantial amount of traffic at all times of the day.
Don’t forget to use the Bovada bonus code BIGLEAGUES to get a 100% match-up bonus plus 25 free spins on 777 deluxe! It was our favorite Bovada promo, but another bonus from this list may be a better fit for you.
