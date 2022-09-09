Bitstarz Review (2022): Detailed Look & Review of Bitstarz Crypto Casino in 2022

It’s not a question of whether Bitstarz is a good casino — but whether it’s the ultimate best Bitcoin casino you can join right now.
And that’s exactly what we’re going to find out in our detailed Bitstarz Casino review. Here’s what you can expect from an online casino that shaped the entire crypto gambling industry:
Bitstarz Review Pros:
- Over 4,000 high-quality casino games
- 5 BTC deposit bonus + 180 free spins
- 20 spins no deposit bonus
- 7 industry awards for overall excellence
- Casino tournaments with massive prize pools
- 8-minute payout times (fastest in the industry)
Bitstarz Review Cons:
- Geo-restrictive live casino section
- Traditional payment methods unavailable in many countries
Bitstarz Bonuses:
- No Deposit Bonus: Create an account and verify your email to get 20 free spins
- 5 BTC Welcome Package: Get up to 5 BTC and 180 free spins over 4 deposits
- Slot Wars: Compete by playing slot games to win a share of $5,000 and 5,000 FS
- Table Wars: Play table games for a chance to win a slice of a $10,000 prize pool
- Monday Reload Bonus: Get a 50% match on every deposit you make on Monday
- Wednesday Free Spins: Get up to 200 free spins every Wednesday
Bitstarz stands strong as one of the absolute best online casinos for crypto players right now. Their initial deposit match is crazy, they accept six forms of cryptocurrency and provide fee-free, near-instant crypto withdrawals for all players.
That being said, let’s check out all the details you should know before joining this famous online gambling site.
Best Stand-Out Features of Bitstarz Casino
In this section, we’ll briefly examine the most prominent features you can expect to find at Bitstarz. If you don’t have the time to read our entire Bitstarz review, this section should give you a decent overview of what to expect.
- Casino Awards: Bitstarz stands out from other casinos with multiple industry awards by companies like EGR. They’ve won “Best Customer Support” and “Best Online Casino” awards, among many others.
- Casino Games: Bitstarz offers over 4,000 casino games from over 40 software developers, in addition to provably fair games that you won’t find elsewhere.
- Exclusive BTC Games: At Bitstarz, you’ll find titles like Master of Starz, which are in-house developed and not available anywhere else. This game alone features a jackpot prize of over $100,000.
- Fast Payouts: Bitstarz’s payout time is unmatched by any other casino site. On average, they will have your withdrawal request processed and delivered within 8 minutes.
- Mobile Gameplay: Accessing Bitstarz via your mobile and playing games is as simple as it gets. There’s no app to download, so you can play straight through your mobile browser. Bitstarz’s web-based mobile platform is fully optimized and supports the entire selection of 4,000+ games.
- No Deposit Bonus: Bitstarz will give you 20 free spins to try out the platform when you verify your email. And we don’t have to mention how extremely rare no-deposit bonuses are in the online gambling world.
- Reliable Customer Support: Bitstarz features 24/7 email and live chat support that’ll give you the needed assistance whenever you need it. Live chat replies are almost instant, and the team members are polite and ready to tackle any issue you may have.
- Free Online Slots: All of Bitstarz’s games are available to test for free — even as a guest.
Quick Bitstarz Casino Review:
As we mentioned, Bitstarz is known for its huge initial deposit match, the 4,000+ casino games they offer, and the hundreds of slots they provide.
Many of these standard online slot machines are progressive jackpots that pay anywhere from hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars for the luckiest spins.
Bitstarz is a fantastic online casino for crypto enthusiasts because they accept 6 different forms of crypto. Additionally, if you don’t have any cryptocurrency stashed away, Bitstarz gives you the opportunity to purchase some via credit card, Google Pay, Apple Pay, and Revolut.
Players can make their deposits with Bitcoin, ETH, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Tether. Moreover, Bitstarz offers very low deposit limits — you can start playing with as low as $10 in crypto equivalent but remember that you’ll need to lay down a bit more to trigger the bonus.
Check out our in-depth Bitstarz review for more info.
Our In-Depth Bitstarz Review
In this section, we’ll go deeper into everything Bitstarz has to offer and help you decide whether you should play here.
Number & Quality of Casino Games at Bitstarz
When we reviewed Bitstarz, the first thing that stood out to us was its vast selection of casino games. 40+ different providers (Belatra Games, BetSoft, BGaming, Booming Games, Endorphina, and more) come together to give you the best experience possible.
They have 4,000+ real money games for players to enjoy. Over 1,000 of those are slot machines, but you’ll also find 7+ variants of video poker games, 7 blackjack games, 8+ roulette variants, baccarat, bingo, and much more.
In comparison to traditional online casinos, Bitstarz easily wins and surpasses most of the competition.
However, we need to make it clear right now that Bitstarz doesn’t offer live casino games in some countries — this is disappointing if you like the human touch, but they make up for it well enough with the rest of their library.
In brighter news, we particularly enjoyed seeing a bonus-buy menu and a huge, ever-expanding “new games” list. Bitstarz frequently updates its library with new games and crypto-exclusive titles, so you’re sure to find something new and exciting to play every time you log on.
The selection of jackpot games is decent as well, and most online casino games you find at Bitstarz have broad stake limits to accommodate players of all stripes.
Bitstarz Casino Bonuses & Promos
Bitstarz features some of the best casino bonuses, and we’re not trying to exaggerate.
As soon as you verify your email address, Bitstarz will give you 20 free spins with 40x wagering requirements on your bonus winnings so you can test out the platform.
You can also take advantage of a generous 125% deposit match bonus of up to 1 BTC on your first deposit. If you deposit 0.60 mBTC or more, you’ll also get 180 free spins. Truth be told, we haven’t seen a higher deposit match cap anywhere else.
And on your three following deposits, you can claim 4 BTC more for a total of 5 BTC in deposit bonuses. Pretty great.
To earn your bonus back (make it withdrawable), you’ll have to contend with Bitstarz’s 40x wagering requirement. This is a pretty standard rollover, and quite frankly — we expected it to be higher for a crypto bonus of this magnitude.
Beyond the welcome bonus, Bitstarz features frequent prize giveaways, with a Tesla Model 3 ready to end up in the hands of one lucky winner (at the time of writing).
Deposit & Withdrawal Options at Bitstarz Casino
Bitstarz is our top-reviewed site for crypto enthusiasts, but that doesn’t mean you won’t be able to use your credit card here. Indeed, most countries are limited to crypto, but Bitstarz also accepts credit cards and e-wallets.
Still, even if you cannot use your card to deposit here, you can always use it to buy cryptocurrencies directly via MoonPay through Bitstarz’s website. You can also use Google Pay, Apple Pay, and Revolut.
With that being said, Bitstarz allows players to purchase 6 forms of crypto — players can deposit via Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Litecoin, ETH, or Tether. Withdrawals are processed and delivered to your crypto wallet in 8 minutes, and the best part is they’re completely fee-free.
Other Online Casinos Similar to Bitstarz
If Bitstarz doesn’t seem like the perfect online casino for you, or you simply want to explore additional options, we’ve prepared three more top gambling sites for you to look at. Let’s check them out:
mBit Casino — Most Similar Casino to Bitstarz
mBit Casino is one of the best alternatives to Bitstarz. Similarly enough, they’re also a crypto-only casino, and they take the same 6 forms of crypto. Players can deposit at mBit using BTC, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Tether.
Withdrawals are processed within 10-20 minutes and remain fee-free, but there’s no option for players to buy crypto through mBit’s official site, so come prepared.
Compared to Bitstarz, mBit offers a slightly smaller match percentage but has a lower wagering requirement in turn. You can claim a 110% match bonus up to 1 BTC at mBit, as opposed to Bitstarz’s 125%. However, the rollover requirements here are 35x.
In terms of game variety, mBit is arguably the same as Bitstarz. They offer 1,100+ slots (including progressive jackpots) and an array of table games like blackjack and roulette.
If you want a more reasonable playthrough requirement than Bitstarz can offer and would love 300 free spins to boot, mBit is worth your consideration.
Cloudbet — Perfect Bitstarz Alternative for Betting
At Cloudbet, you’ll find a broad selection of slots (including progressive jackpots), several kinds of video poker, 20 sports to bet on, and a spread of live dealer baccarat, blackjack, and roulette.
Some of their sports lines aren’t the most competitive, but they’re the only crypto casino we’ve reviewed that offers a sportsbook combined with live dealer games.
Speaking of crypto, Cloudbet accepts 12 forms. Players can deposit with BTC, ETH, Bitcoin Cash, USDT, USDC, PAX, PAXG, LINK, DAI, DASH, Dogecoin, and Litecoin and enjoy instant, fee-free withdrawals. Similarly to Bitstarz, they don’t accept fiat currencies.
Cloudbet offers a generous 100% crypto match bonus up to 5 BTC attached to the same 40x playthrough as Bitstarz, but they don’t offer free spins and will release your bonus money in increments as you play on their site. To read the full list of terms and conditions required to earn this bonus, be sure to visit their website.
If you like to bet on sports just as much as crypto games, you won’t find a better gambling site than Cloudbet. However, keep in mind that you might have to use a VPN to access the site; we recommend you download Nord VPN.
7Bit Casino — Great Bitstarz Casino Alternative for Online Slots
7Bit Casino is another fantastic alternative to Bitstarz. For one, 7Bit’s first deposit bonus is up to 1.5 BTC total and 100 free spins. The requirement is also 40x, but you’ll have plenty of high-RTP slots to battle your way through.
Speaking of slots, 7Bit claims to have over 7,000 casino games, and you can take a wild guess just how many of them are slot machines. In addition to standard three and five-reelers, you’ll find Bitcoin-exclusive slots, progressives, bonus buys, Megaways, and anything else you desire.
You can use Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, Neosurf, Neteller, and Paysafecard in addition to BTC, ETH, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. But similar to Bitstarz, most of these fiat currency deposit methods won’t be available at 7Bit, depending on where you live.
Bitstarz Review, Final Verdict: Ready to Start Playing?
We sincerely hope our in-depth Bitstarz Casino review provided you with enough insight into one of the best crypto casinos out there.
To reiterate, Bitstarz has over 4,000 games and provides a super-attractive welcome package of up to 5 BTC and 200 free spins — 20 of which you can claim when you verify your email, no deposit required.
And although Bitstarz is crypto-exclusive for most countries, you can still use credit cards to buy crypto directly from the site.
What’s not to love? Join Bitstarz, and remember to play responsibly!
DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.
While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.
For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: