14 Best Bitcoin Casinos in 2022: Top-Rated Bitcoin Casino Sites for BTC Games & Bonuses

The crypto online casino industry is ever on the rise, and it’s no wonder why — the best Bitcoin casinos feature fast transactions, are secure, easy to use, and much more exciting.
To help you find them, our experts played at dozens of Bitcoin gambling sites and rated them based on their performance. We focused on the most important criteria — game variety, bonuses and rewards, banking options, mobile gaming compatibility, and player safety.
Bitstarz earned the top spot this time around, but it’s far from the only fantastic crypto casino we found (including one of the best poker rooms on the internet). Let’s check them all out.
Best Bitcoin Casinos
- BitStarz: Best Bitcoin casino overall
- 7Bit Casino: Best for game variety
- Ignition: Best for online poker
- Slots.lv: Best for Bitcoin slots
- Bovada: Best for sports betting
- mBit Casino: Best Bitcoin bonuses
- Cloudbet: Big range of provably fair games
- Super Slots: Biggest match Bitcoin bonus
- BetOnline: Best for blackjack
- Wild Casino: Best for mobile gambling
1. BitStarz — Best Bitcoin Casino Overall
Pros:
- 3,500+ games from top providers
- Provably fair games
- Fast transactions
- Several banking methods available
- No withdrawal fees
Cons:
- Withdrawal limits on some banking options
You’re in for an absolute treat with BitStarz’s enormous range of games, generous promotions, flexible payment methods, quick cashouts, and a responsive and resourceful customer support system.
It’s also the only award-winning casino of all other Bitcoin online casinos we’ve found, so it’s no surprise that Bitstarz topped our list.
Game Repertoire (4.8/5)
The first thing to capture your eyes when you visit BitStarz is the number of games on offer.
It has over 3,500 games to choose from, including video slots, roulette, baccarat, blackjack, and a few video poker variants and scratch cards.
The Bitcoin casino site also features an excellent selection of live casino games from Evolution Gaming — but they’re only available in certain countries (US players will not be able to enjoy these games).
Bitstarz also offers several progressive jackpots that have been known to pay out millions in cash prizes. You'll also get plenty of opportunities to win big at the casino's regular tournaments, often featuring $2,000+ in cash prizes.
With new games being constantly added to their casino library, BitStarz provides a reliable gaming experience suitable for everyone — from beginners to seasoned players.
Related: Best Online Casinos
Bonuses & Rewards (5/5)
With up to a 5 BTC welcome package and 180 free spins, Bitstarz offers one of the best Bitcoin casino bonuses of all crypto gambling sites. There’s something fun going on every week, including a Monday reload bonus and free spins on Wednesday.
Regular players can enjoy weekly slots tournaments and the chance to win a slice of $5,000 and 5,000 free spins. Table games enthusiasts can also join the weekly excitement of ‘Table Wars,’ where they can bag a portion of the stunning $10,000 in prizes ($3,000 for the winner).
If you’re a high roller, you can join the VIP program to participate in exclusive slot tournaments and earn daily 50% reload bonuses and other fantastic cashback rewards.
Before all of this occurs, you can just create an account to get 20 free spins without laying down a single dollar.
Mobile Compatibility (5/5)
BitStarz has created a user-friendly mobile casino experience, allowing you to play your favorite games quickly and easily with no download required. Simply sign-up, deposit, and start wagering in seconds.
The website on a mobile browser is well-optimized to fit the smaller screen of smartphones or tablets, and it does not reduce the quality of the site’s visuals. Every icon is properly sized and navigation is smooth — just like its desktop counterpart.
The graphics, animation, and sound quality are just as great, completely immersing players in fantastic gameplay.
Banking (4.6/5)
This Bitcoin casino accepts multiple cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, and Ethereum. You can deposit and cash out using credit/debit cards and e-wallets.
While crypto users can enjoy free deposits and withdrawals, the site imposes a 2.5% fee on certain fiat currency transactions.
Similar to Bitstarz’s live casino section, though, the payment methods are geo-restrictive. While you can deposit with cryptocurrencies no matter where you are — the traditional banking options may be restricted in your area.
Misc (5/5)
Established in 2014, BitStarz is owned by Dama N.V. Being regulated by the Government of Curacao, BitStarz meets the high standards required by gambling regulators. Their team consists of people who provide players with the smoothest experience possible.
>> Create an account at Bitstarz to get your no-deposit free spins.
Read more about Bitcoin casinos here
2. 7Bit Casino — Best Game Selection of all Bitcoin Casinos
Pros:
- 1,200+ online slots
- Daily slot tournaments
- Max cashout on first deposit bonus isn’t limited
- Flexible banking options
- VIP program with exciting rewards
Cons:
- Transaction fees in some countries
- Geo-restrictive parts of the casino
7Bit Casino took the second spot on our list with its impressive selection of the latest and highest quality online slots, along with its super-valuable 5 BTC welcome package.
Game Repertoire (4.6/5)
7Bit features an enormous selection of over 1,300 games, and that number grows weekly with new releases and new additions to their collection. The casino hosts its games from top-tier suppliers, namely Evolution, Betsoft, Pragmatic Play, Play'N Go, BGaming, and Yggdrasil Gaming.
Most of the gaming space in the casino is occupied by slots. They come in diverse themes to everyone's liking. Whether you're into classic three-reel slots, progressive jackpots, or 3D crypto slots — there's a game for everyone at this exciting Bitcoin casino.
You will also enjoy a range of table games such as blackjack, roulette, baccarat variants, and poker. The live casino online section is restricted to some countries, so you must check whether your country is one of them before signing up.
Bonuses & Rewards (4.8/5)
7Bit Casino doesn't only attract players because of its massive selection of games but also because of its exciting bonuses and rewards. The biggest welcome bonus is up to 5 BTC + 100 free spins. You'll be rewarded with daily cashback offers, weekly cashback, weekend cashback, and Wednesday free spins.
There are also monthly reload bonuses that keep your bankroll fresh. Slot tournaments are held every day of the week as well, in case you need to scratch your competitive itch.
Mobile Compatibility (5/5)
7Bit Casino was designed to work on all devices, regardless of screen size. Its HTML5 games run smoothly on any device, including smartphones and tablets.
The games are viewed as easily on mobile devices as on a desktop computer, with no difference in gameplay. Even though the screen is smaller, the games you love are still there, and they're just as fun to play on a small screen as they are on a desktop computer.
Related: Best Mobile Casinos
Banking (4.8/5)
One of the most notable features of 7Bit Casino is its versatility in banking methods. The casino accepts a variety of cryptocurrencies; Bitcoin remains the most popular choice among users, but it also accepts Litecoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin as transaction units. This allows you to deposit effortlessly with your preferred digital cash.
However, the casino features other traditional payment methods such as Visa, MasterCard, PaySafeCard, Rapid, Interac, ecoPayz, and several e-wallets, including Neteller, Zimpler, and Skrill — most of which are accessible only from a few countries.
Misc (4.8/5)
7Bit Casino was created in 2014 with a vision to provide regular players with exceptional customer service, exciting promotions, and top-quality games. Their Curacao eGaming license ensures that 7Bit adheres to strict player protection and the latest security standards.
With SSL encryption and the latest security systems in place, this site offers a safe and outstanding gaming experience for players.
>> Join 7Bit and enjoy the biggest selection of Bitcoin slots alongside a 5 BTC welcome package.
3. Ignition — Best BTC Casino Site for Online Poker
Pros:
- $3,000 Bitcoin casino bonus
- Quick payouts
- Dedicated poker section with high traffic
- Frequent poker tournaments
- Relatively low playthrough requirements
Cons:
- Fewer slots
- Limited banking methods
Ignition is a trusted name in the industry with a license from Curacao eGaming, which helps ensure that its business practices are always on the up and up.
Game Repertoire (4/5)
Even though Ignition’s game portfolio is not as extensive as some others on our list, what they have is really something to behold.
The site is primarily known for its poker room, featuring cash tables for Omaha and Texas Hold'em. Ignition also hosts many weekly poker tournaments with both low and high buy-ins to accommodate most players. Players can cash out huge winnings from these tournaments — assuming they’re skilled (or lucky) enough to outlast the competition.
Aside from the poker room, there are 120+ casino games, including slots, table game variants, and 34 live casino games.
Bonuses & Rewards (5/5)
This crypto casino offers a Bitcoin welcome bonus worth 300% up to $3,000 (150% up to $1,500 for poker and 150% up to $1,500 for the casino).
There's also a 200% welcome match bonus up to $2,000 for credit card users, split between poker and casino. The wagering requirement is only 25x for the casino bonus, which means you can cash out quickly with a little bit of luck.
Besides the welcome bonus, Ignition features several other interesting promotions, especially in their poker section.
You can earn $100 bonus money with Ignition’s Weekly Boost promotion and up to $1,000 if you’re a crypto user.
If you’re a poker player above all, you’ll get decent rewards when you land a Royal Flush or lose with Aces full of Kings to a better hand.
Mobile Compatibility (4.3/5)
Ignition Casino offers a web-based platform compatible with both iOS devices and Android. It's important to note that the mobile version offers a smaller supplement of games than the desktop version, but it's still rather diverse.
The interface on your computer and mobile devices is similar. You'll find a neat layout across all platforms, so feel free to bet on your favorite games from anywhere.
Banking (4.5/5)
The primary payment method at Ignition is, of course, Bitcoin. You can also use some other cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin.
However, you won't find many of the popular e-wallets at Ignition, although you can still use VISA, MasterCard, or bank transfer.
Misc (4.8/5)
Ignition appeals to a large number of players with a simple sign-up process, easy-to-use interface, and fast payouts. With their superb graphics, friendly customer service, and a good selection of games — it's no wonder why Ignition Casino has become popular in such a short amount of time.
>> Dive into the most exciting poker tournaments on the internet and enjoy up to $3,000 poker and casino bonus at Ignition.
4. Slots.lv — Best Range of Progressive Jackpots of any Bitcoin Casino
Pros:
- 30+ progressive jackpot slots
- Top-notch graphics and animation
- High-quality casino games from leading providers
Cons:
- Some games are missing on mobile
- Fewer payment options
Slots.lv is one of the leading online Bitcoin casinos for online slots, with only the most popular games from top software providers like Betsoft and Realtime Gaming. They've also got a solid selection of table games alongside exciting casino tournaments.
Game Repertoire (4.3/5)
Surprisingly enough, given the name, the number of slots offered at Slots.lv is smaller than what you would find at many other crypto gambling sites.
Still, there are many options to choose from, as their slot machines are separated into different categories and varieties, including 5-reel video slots, classic 3-reel slots, progressive jackpot slots, and exclusive slots.
There is an assortment of table games here as well. You can check out roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and more in the table games section.
But what caught our attention the most was the sheer variety of progressives. Under the “Jackpots” tab at Slots.lv, you’ll come across titles 777 Deluxe, Gold Rush Gus, and even table games like Caribbean Hold’em — all featuring stunning jackpots for the luckiest players ($100k+ at the time of writing).
Bonuses & Rewards (4.5/5)
As a new member at Slots.lv, you can earn up to $1,500 on your first deposit at a 300% match rate, which is pretty impressive.
The good news is that this Bitcoin bonus continues to give, as you can end up with a total of $7,500 in bonus money across your next deposits if you’re willing to claim the entire amount. Wagering requirements are 35x, which is pretty standard among most cryptocurrency casinos.
If you prefer non-crypto deposit methods, you’ll still get to enjoy a stellar bonus, though the maximum you can get is $5,000.
Mobile Compatibility (4.5/5)
Slots.lv works just as well on mobile than it does on a desktop, as they have managed to retain the quality of their games while shrinking them down to suit smaller screens. The mobile platform has been developed to ensure a pleasant gambling experience without draining your battery (too much).
However, we should note that some titles you see on the desktop version might be missing on mobile, but it’s only a few, and the chances of you noticing are pretty slim — unless you count them one by one as we did.
Banking (4.5/5)
In addition to Bitcoin, you’ll find cryptos such as Litecoin and Ethereum accepted here. You’re limited to one transaction every 3 days, though, so be sure not to burn through your crypto cash too quickly.
You can also use credit cards and Zelle to fund your account, but cryptocurrencies are the preferred method since they have no fees, and you’ll get better deposit bonuses using them.
The payout time is pretty quick, with up to 1 hour (usually) for crypto withdrawals.
Misc (4.7/5)
Slots.lv is a slick crypto gambling site with a strong reputation as one of the best Bitcoin casinos for players looking to enjoy a fun and safe gambling experience. The site's software is secure and easy to use, and all in all — it's an excellent choice for players who want something extra out of their crypto online casino experience.
>> Use this link to unlock the $7,500 welcome bonus package at Slots.lv and enjoy playing the most rewarding progressive jackpot slots.
5. Bovada — Best Bitcoin Casino for Betting
Pros:
- $3,750 Bitcoin welcome bonus
- All games are available to play for free
- Excellent sportsbook
Cons:
- Fewer progressive jackpot slots
- Dual lines for sports bettors
Bovada gives you the best of both worlds. Besides being a top-quality online crypto casino, with everything from Bitcoin slots to video poker and blackjack, Bovada has also grown popular for its online poker room and sportsbook.
Game Repertoire (4/5)
Bovada Bitcoin Casino has more than 200 different casino games to bet on. The selection includes everything from traditional slots to roulette, blackjack, and baccarat.
Most of the slot machines you’ll find here are powered by Rival Gaming and RTG — two leading game creators in the Bitcoin casino industry. It's also possible to play live dealer games here; in fact, you’ll find over 30 live games to choose from.
However, Bovada's prime attraction is its sportsbook, which takes action on events all over the world. Be careful, though, as they offer different lines to their most successful sports bettors.
Bonuses & Rewards (4.5/5)
Bovada's welcome package for Bitcoin users is worth $3,750, with 125% up to $1,250 on your first three deposits. If you’re keen on placing some sports wagers, you can instead claim a 75% up to $750 sports betting bonus on your first deposit.
There is a poker deposit bonus as well, offering a 100% match of up to $500. In addition to the series of welcome deposit bonuses, Bovada offers numerous reloads and a referral bonus.
Mobile Compatibility (4.7/5)
Bovada’s mobile platform is intuitive and easy to navigate. No matter which device you're playing on — you’ll have no trouble accessing any of three primary categories, the sportsbook, casino, and poker.
Banking (4.7/5)
Besides Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash, you can select a few more options to deposit money into your account. These include Visa, MasterCard, American Express, MatchPay, and Voucher.
Withdrawal options are just as flexible and easy, and payouts take about an hour to arrive via crypto.
Misc (4.7/5)
Bovada is the ideal online casino for anyone who wants to gamble online or place bets on sports. With a worthwhile games library from some of the biggest names in online gambling and a welcoming ambiance, it's easy to see why Bovada is among the most popular Bitcoin gambling sites.
>> For an all-around experience with poker, casino, and sports betting, join Bovada and claim its $3,750 welcome bonus for Bitcoin users.
Runners-Up:
How we Selected the Best Bitcoin Casinos
Game Library:
We believe it's essential to have a diverse selection of games that suits all tastes and preferences. We've focused on Bitcoin casinos that offer you the chance to play top-notch games created by well-known software providers like Betsoft and RealTime Gaming.
Bonuses and Promotions:
Bitcoin casinos, in general, offer much better bonuses and promotions than traditional online casinos, and we wanted you to have a glimpse of the crypto online casinos offering the best bonuses and promotions. The casinos on our list have lucrative crypto-exclusive bonuses and other non-crypto promotions, earning players lots of rewards.
Banking:
When it comes to banking, no single option works for everyone. We made sure that our recommended Bitcoin casinos offer cryptocurrencies as payment methods along with other options like credit cards, bank wire transfers, checks, etc.
Mobile Compatibility:
All the online crypto casinos on our list offer casino games developed with HTML5 technology to support cross-platform functionality.
We checked everything for you — the user interface, ease of use, and the overall quality of graphics when playing on mobile. All of our selected Bitcoin online casinos are optimized for smartphones and tablets and will offer you an unparalleled experience each time.
Top Bitcoin Casinos Online — FAQ
Do All Online Gambling Sites Accept Bitcoin?
No, some casinos still rely solely on fiat currency, but the most cutting-edge online gambling sites are starting to encourage players to use cryptocurrencies. Online casinos like Ignition, for example, feature a good mix of both crypto and regular payment methods like credit cards.
What Are the Benefits of Depositing with Bitcoin?
In an effort to get more players to deposit with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, many casinos offer all sorts of perks, including better bonuses, faster processing times, and zero transaction fees. Not only that, but since Bitcoin is completely anonymous, you’ll have to share less of your personal information with the casino.
Can I Deposit with a Credit Card and Cash Out with Bitcoin?
No. Most casinos require you to cash out the same way you deposited. Also, depositing with a card and cashing out in crypto would basically be like indirectly buying Bitcoin, which defeats the purpose of the blockchain.
Which Cryptocurrencies are Currently Accepted at Bitcoin Casinos?
Bitcoin and Ethereum are the two most popular cryptocurrencies nearly every crypto casino will have. Aside from these two, crypto casinos these days are accepting Tether, Litecoin, Dogecoin, USD Coin, and many more.
Can I Use Fiat Currencies at Bitcoin Casino Sites?
Most crypto casinos (but not all) still accept credit cards like Visa, Mastercard, or bank transfers. You may see some e-wallets listed on cashier pages as well, but for the most part, you’ll always be better off depositing crypto because of the benefits you get.
What Are Provably Fair Games?
Some casinos ask you to take their word for the fact that their games are fair. Provably fair games, on the other hand, use open-source algorithms that allow players to verify their randomness. They’re popular at crypto casinos because they operate on the same basic principle as the blockchain, making them enticing to Bitcoin users.
Comparing the Best Bitcoin Casino Sites
In this section, we’ll briefly mention which Bitcoin casinos are most suitable for what type of players and their standout features.
Bitstarz: For the best overall crypto gambling experience, we recommend Bitstarz. You’ll have over 3,500 top-quality crypto games to choose from, along with a few exclusive Bitstarz games (Master of Starz) that are not available anywhere else. Click here to claim Bitstarz’s no-deposit bonus, and then enjoy up to a 5 BTC welcome offer across your first four deposits.
7Bit: If you’re primarily a slot enthusiast, you can’t go wrong with 7Bit. There are over 1,200 online slots available, with a solid lineup of progressives. What’s more — all are available to try in demo mode before you lay down any cash. If this top Bitcoin casino sounds like the perfect choice for you, click here to take advantage of the 5 BTC + 100 free spins welcome package.
Ignition: This Bitcoin online casino is all about poker but also features a decent casino section when you need a break from playing cards. There is a great range of daily poker tournaments for all types of players, and it’s perfect for those inexperienced in the game — thanks to the anonymous seating. Ignition offers a combined $3,000 poker and casino welcome offer.
Slots.lv: If winning a large amount of money tickles your fancy, Slots.lv might be the casino you’re looking for. Besides a decent range of table games and video slots, you’ll uncover 35+ jackpot slots featuring prizes that sometimes exceed $100,000. This crypto casino is also a stellar choice for value on your crypto deposits since there’s a $7,500 welcome package waiting.
Bovada: If you don’t know what you really want and would rather try everything the online gambling world has to offer, Bovada is a solid Bitcoin casino for you. You can bet on sports, participate in poker tournaments, and enjoy high-quality casino games — all in one place. To get you started, Bovada offers a 125% match bonus up to $3,750 across your first three deposits.
How to Sign Up at Top Bitcoin Casinos
Signing up at a Bitcoin casino is hassle-free. The entire process takes only a few steps to complete. Let us give you an example using our top choice, BitStarz Casino.
Step 1: Create a BTC Casino Account
- Use this link to visit Bitstarz
- Tap the green-colored ‘Sign Up’ icon at the top-right corner
- Enter your email address.
- Choose a username and set a password
- Accept the terms and create your account
Step 2: Choose a Bonus
- If you would like to receive bonus offers, tap on ‘YES, TOTALLY’
- Now, open your email inbox
- Find the mail by Bitstarz to confirm your account
- Once done, you will get 20 free spins
Step 3: Deposit & Play
- Once your account is confirmed, click the green ‘Deposit’ button
- Make sure to opt-in for the welcome bonus if you want to claim it
- Scan the QR code to send a crypto payment
- Once your funds arrive (5 minutes at most), you can start playing online casino games!
Ready to Start Gambling at Top Online Bitcoin Casino Sites?
Our experts have carefully evaluated the software, bonuses, banking options, and user interface at all of our recommended Bitcoin casinos.
Based on what we found, we can confidently say that Bitstarz will be the best choice for most players.
It has an excellent games selection alongside generous bonuses and is the only award-winning online casino on our list. In fact, you can claim 20 free spins just by creating an account.
Still, we recommend you conduct a little research yourself before you start playing for real money. Just remember to always play responsibly and for fun.
DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks and it's important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.
While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and our guides are rated 18+ only. We may receive compensation from the sites we recommended in our guides, but our reviews remain independent and reader-supported.
If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help: