Cryptocurrency gambling is a world of its own, and many players are crossing over. The best Bitcoin casino games give you the full casino experience while enjoying anonymity, lightning-fast payouts, and that extra cushion of safety.
Bitstarz is the most popular crypto casino with the biggest library of Bitcoin casino games, and it’s no surprise it’s leading the crypto gambling industry. But if you want to explore outside of this casino, you can check out our other recommended sites.
Let’s start!
Best Bitcoin Casino Games
- BitStarz (Golden Strawberries): Best overall
- Ignition (Tri Card Poker): Top pick for poker
- MyStake (The Greatest Catch): Best bonus variety
- Cryptoloko (Neon Wheel 7s): Best new Bitcoin games
- Bovada (American Jet Set): Best hot drop jackpots
- Red Dog (Alien wins): Best for mobile
- Wild.io (Cash Pig): Best for skill games
- Super Slots (Spin It Vegas): Best for crypto slots
- Mbit (Plinko): Best for table games
- 7bit (Blackjack VIP): Best for Bitcoin blackjack
1. BitStarz (Golden Strawberries) – Best Bitcoin Casino Games Overall
Pros:
- Library of 4,000+ Bitcoin casino games
- Up to 5 BTC welcome bonus
- Modern design and easy-to-navigate layout
- Accepts all major cryptocurrencies
Cons:
- Live games aren’t available in all locations
BitStarz has been on the market since 2014. It was one of the first online casinos to accept Bitcoin as a form of payment, paving the way for many crypto casinos to follow.
This Bitcoin casino has gathered an outstanding collection of games, not to mention an incredible welcome bonus. Let's dive in and see what it has to offer.
Best Bitcoin Casino Game: Golden Strawberries
It was a challenging feat sifting through thousands of amazing titles to select the best Bitcoin casino game at BitStarz.
However, we stayed diligent and decided to highlight a new and exclusive addition to the catalog - Golden Strawberries.
It’s a 5x3, 20-line online slot game from Booming Games. It features exciting graphics and extra spins with a Wheel of Fortune.
Other Games: 5/5
BitStarz is unrivaled when it comes to the game library. Very few Bitcoin casinos online could pride themselves on having a catalog as expansive as BitStarz’s.
Over 4,000 BTC casino games await you at this Bitcoin casino. As you can imagine, you’ll be able to find everything from classic and fresh slot titles to many different iterations of classic table games such as poker and roulette.
At BitStarz, you can spend hours upon hours exploring the vast library of excellent games.
If you have an idea of what you’re looking for, you can refer to a neatly categorized list of all the available games, making your search process much easier and faster.
Bonuses & Promotions: 4.9/5
Another of our favorite features of this Bitcoin casino is its welcome bonus. All new players can get up to 1 BTC and 180 free spins welcome bonus.
However, the fun at BitStarz doesn’t stop there. It offers up to 5 BTC as a part of the welcome package deposit bonuses.
The 5 BTC is divided between your first few deposits, and you will get a total of 5 BTC in a welcome bonus.
This awesome welcome bonus is just a sneak peek into other exciting tournaments and giveaways that BitStarz hosts regularly.
Some other bonuses we found worthy of highlighting are the 50% Monday Reload Bonus and Wednesday Free Spins, both of which are unlocked after you make your fourth deposit.
Tournaments at BitStrarz are divided into Slot Wars and Table Wars. You can receive generous bonuses and free spins each week if you beat other players and get to the top.
Banking Options: 4.7/5
Aside from the Bitcoin support, which is given, BitStarz accepts other popular cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, XRP, Litecoin, Tron, Dogecoin, and Cardano.
If you're still on the fence about crypto gambling, BitStarz provides a helpful tutorial that will help you understand crypto better and walk you through the process of acquiring your first digital currency.
Join BitStarz to gain access to one of the best game libraries and welcome bonuses available.
2. Ignition (Tri Card Poker) - Best Bitcoin Casino Poker Games
Pros:
- Holds regular poker tournaments
- Game library of 250+ games
- Up to $3,000 welcome bonus
- Low wagering requirement
- Supports five major cryptos
Cons:
- Fee on credit card deposits
Ignition is well-known among dedicated Bitcoin table game lovers. Let’s see what makes it so special.
Best Game: Tri Card Poker
It only made sense for us to choose one of Ignition’s poker titles as the best game for the best Bitcoin poker casino. Unlike the traditional game version, Tri Card Poker rules are a bit different, making it even more exciting.
Other Games: 4.9/5
Ignition is a top destination for table game lovers. Sometimes calling it the best alternative to meeting in real life to play poker, skilled and novice gamblers from all over the globe flock to this website to get the best poker experience.
Ignition also offers other Bitcoin casino table games, including different types of roulette, blackjack, and many others.
Even though this Bitcoin casino is focused on table games, it also has a selection of slot titles that can be envious even for slots-only online Bitcoin casinos.
Bonuses & Promotions: 4.7/5
Ignition prides itself on being the best poker Bitcoin casino in the world, so its welcome bonus is in line with that.
The welcome bonus is divided into two parts. You can use half of it to play poker, and the other half you can enjoy however you like on any of the other casino games offered by Ignition.
The amount of bonus you get depends on the payment method you choose. If you wish to play Bitcoin casino games, deposit in crypto to get a $3,000 deposit match welcome bonus.
This means you get a 150% match up to $1,500 to spend on poker games and a 150% match up to $1,500 for all other casino games.
On the other hand, Fiat currency users get a $2,000 welcome bonus. Either way, the wagering requirement is very low at only 25x.
Ignition offers a great referral bonus if you have friends who are also interested. Each new sign up will get you at least $100; if your friend deposits in crypto, Ignition will throw in an extra $25.
Banking Options: 4.6/5
Ignition accepts crypto and fiat currencies. This online casino takes some of the most popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Tether.
You can also deposit using Visa, MasterCard, and American Express credit cards. All card payments come with a fee.
Cryptos, however, don’t have any fees associated with them. In our expert opinion, the larger bonus and the free and secure transactions make using BTC a much more enjoyable experience.
Click here to sign up at Ignition, claim your poker bonus and play your heart out.
3. MyStake (The Greatest Catch) - Top Bonuses for Bitcoin Casino Games
Pros:
- Over 3,600 games
- Games from 70+ developers
- Great hot drop jackpot titles
- Good selection of live casino games
- 170% deposit match welcome bonus
Cons:
- Only accepts Bitcoin
MyStake has made it on our list of some of the best bitcoin casino sites thanks to its impressive and diverse game library and a bountiful welcome bonus.
Best Game: The Greatest Catch
Choosing between over 3,500 great games was a tough challenge for us, but we have settled on The Greatest Catch.
This fishing-themed Bitcoin slot game from Evoplay features an elderly fisherman and exciting Scatter, Wild, and Fish symbols.
Awesome graphics and numerous chances to trigger free spins have contributed to us selecting The Greatest Catch as the best game from MyStake.
Other Games: 4.7/5
We were quite impressed with MyStake’s library of over 3,600 online Bitcoin casino games from more than 70 developers. This ensures that all games are diverse and intriguing in their ways.
Some popular Bitcoin slot games include Chillipop, Sugar Skulls, Voodoo Gold, Book of Shadows, and many others.
MyStake also features numerous Bitcoin live casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and baccarat.
Bonuses & Promotions: 4.6/5
MyStake offers a 170% deposit match welcome bonus for all newcomers who deposit in crypto.
If you wish to claim this welcome bonus, you can deposit using Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and several other cryptocurrencies. This welcome bonus is valid only for your first crypto deposit at MyStake.
MyStake is one of the best Bitcoin casinos when it comes to a variety of bonuses.
This Bitcoin casino site holds regular tournaments where players can compete with each other to win free spins, bonus cash, and more.
MyStake users are rewarded with boosted odds, loyalty rewards, reload bonuses, and many other exciting offers.
Banking Options: 4.5/5
MyStake accepts some of the most popular cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Dash, Monero, and Stellar.
If you wish to deposit using fiat currency, you have several options, such as your Visa, MasterCard, or Discover credit cards. Alternatively, you can use several e-wallets, such as Neteller and Skrill.
Follow this link to explore the 3,600+ game library of MyStake and get your welcome bonus.
4. Cryptoloko (Neon Wheel 7s) - Newest Bitcoin Casino Games Online
Pros:
- 505% new players bonus
- Daily free spins offer
- New Bitcoin games added constantly
- Supports seven cryptocurrencies
Cons:
- No live casino games
Cryptoloko has caught our eyes thanks to its generous welcome bonus and free spins and match bonuses for each deposit. Let’s see what it has to offer.
Best Game: Neon Wheel 7s
Unlike some of the other BTC casinos on our list, we didn’t have a hard time choosing the best Bitcoin online game for Cryptoloko.
With a mindblowing 105 free spins bonus, it was a no-brainer for us to select Neon Wheel 7s as the best game that Cryptoloko offers. You can use the code SPIN105 to receive your bonus.
Other Games: 4.7/5
Cryptoloko is home to hundreds of awesome games. Some of the most popular Bitcoin slot games include Merlin's Riches, Tarot Destiny, Alien Wins, Count Cashtacular, and many others. You’ll find fresh titles regularly being added to the Cryptoloko library.
Table game lovers can discover various versions of blackjack and poker and specialty titles like Caribbean Stud Poker and European Roulette.
Bonuses & Promotions: 4.6/5
Cryptoloko offers a fantastic welcome package for all new players. You can get a 505% deposit match bonus and an additional 55 free spins with the code GOLOKO.
The welcome bonus is only valid for crypto deposits. You can use BTC, BTC Cash, or LTC to make your first deposit and claim the bonus.
In addition to the welcome bonus, you can get a 248% reload bonus as often as you wish. With each deposit, you will also get free spins that you can spend on your favorite games.
Don’t forget to use the code SPIN105 to receive 105 free spins on Neon Wheel 7s.
Banking Options: 4.5/5
As the name suggests, Cryptoloko is a crypto-exclusive casino.
You can make deposits at this online crypto casino using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Tether, as well as several other popular cryptocurrencies.
Follow this link to sign up at Cryptoloko and claim your free spins.
5. Bovada (American Jet Set) - Best for Bitcoin Casino Games With Hot Drop Jackpots
Pros:
- $3,750 welcome bonus
- Good selection of hot drop jackpots
- Sports betting options
- $275 referral bonus
- 200+ games
Cons:
- Fee on credit card deposits
Bovada is one of the best bitcoin casino sites thanks to its game library and generous welcome offer. Let’s see what makes it special.
Best Game: American Jet Set Hot Drop Jackpot
American Jet Set is a hot drop jackpot slot title that we have selected as the best one at Bovada. It’s a 5-reel, 3-row, 20-pay line game that awards the lucky players hourly, daily, and super jackpots.
Other Games: 4.6/5
With a library of 200+ games, Bovada can meet all your iGaming needs. Slot titles make up over half of the game library, other online casino games weren’t forgotten.
We highlighted American Jet Set as the best game at Bovada, but other hot drop jackpot titles are also quite interesting. Our other favorite Bitcoin casino games from Bovada include Lady's Magic Charms and American Buffalo.
Other exciting Bitcoin slot games include Bloodlines, Bounty Hunter, Cat Kingdom, and many more.
Based on several Bovada Casino reviews online, it is best known for its sports betting catalog. You can bet on NFL and NBA games and everything in between.
Bonuses & Promotions: 4.5/5
Bovada knows how to treat its new customers. If you decide to deposit in cryptocurrency to play online casino games, you can receive up to a $3,750 deposit match welcome bonus.
Using the promo code BTCCWB1250 will get you a 125% match up to $1,250 on your first crypto deposit.
And that’s not all. You can also get a 125% match up to $1,250 on your next two deposits when you use the code BTC2NDCWB.
In addition, Bovada has an awesome referral program. You can receive at least $200 in bonus cash by inviting your friends to join this Bitcoin casino and even get an extra $75 if they deposit in crypto.
Banking Options: 4.7/5
You can choose between nine payment options at Bovada. This online Bitcoin casino accepts cryptos such as Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin, and Bitcoin Cash.
If you’re keen on using fiat currency to deposit at Bovada, you can use your MasterCard, Visa, and American Express credit cards. Keep in mind that credit card payments come with a small fee.
On the other hand, all crypto deposits are free.
At Bovada, all crypto deposits are free, but credit card payments come with a fee. This gives us an additional reason, in addition to the larger bonus, to deposit in cryptocurrency.
Click here to sign up and receive your $3,750 deposit match welcome bonus.
Runners-up:
- Red Dog (Alien wins)
- Wild.io (Cash Pig)
- Super Slots (Spin It Vegas)
- Mbit (Plinko)
- 7bit (Blackjack VIP)
How We Assessed the Best Bitcoin Casino Games
We reviewed several cryptocurrency games at online casinos for real money and developed criteria that most online gamblers consider when selecting the best Bitcoin casino for themselves. Let's take a closer look at how we ranked the best places online to play Bitcoin casino games.
Game Library:
We have selected the best game from each crypto online casino and considered the number and quality of other games available.
After all, games are what we go to online casinos for. We know well the importance of having high-quality games when gambling online.
Bonuses & Promotions:
There are many perks to playing casino games online compared to real-life alternatives, but bonuses and promotions are by far the best part of online casinos.
When assessing the best online casinos for Bitcoin games, we considered the welcome offers, the percentage of deposit bonuses, and the number of free spins.
We also looked at bonuses available for existing customers, such as reload bonuses, tournaments, free spins, and more.
Banking Options:
Depositing and withdrawing funds from an online casino are often overlooked when discussing how good or bad certain BTC casinos are.
We believe that every player has the right to choose the payment method they feel the most comfortable with.
When it comes to crypto gambling, getting lost in the sauce of all the available options is easy. That’s why we considered which cryptocurrencies are accepted by online casinos on our list and if they have any fiat alternatives.
Why is BitStarz The Best for Bitcoin Casino Games?
Only a handful of online casinos can claim that they were at the forefront of bringing crypto gambling to the masses, and BitStarz is one of them. There’s truly no better place online if you’re looking for the best Bitcoin casino games.
Amazing Welcome Bonus: BitStarz didn’t hold back when coming up with its welcome bonus for new customers. You can get up to 5 BTC in deposit match bonus cash and 180 free spins. You can score free spins and extra cash on some of the best crypto casino games by watching for new offers.
Impressive Game Library: With thousands of crypto games to choose from, new players might even feel challenged by the sheer number of titles available. Choosing between 4,000 games is no easy feat, but it is quite exciting. You will spend hours exploring the exciting world of BitStarz.
Bragworthy Banking Options: In line with its reputation as the best crypto casino, BitStarz accepts eight digital coins. You can deposit using BTC, BTC Cash, ETH, and other major cryptocurrencies. Don’t forget that the transactions are fast and secure!
Related post: Best Gambling Sites in Australia
Why Should I Play Bitcoin Casino Games?
There’s been a debate among online gambling enthusiasts about which is better - crypto casino games or traditional fiat options. Let’s explain why Bitcoin casino games are much better than their fiat counterparts.
Faster Payments: When playing Bitcoin games online, you can expect your winnings to show up in your crypto wallet in minutes. This is a significant upgrade compared to traditional fiat banking methods, which can take several days or weeks to process.
Better Privacy: As opposed to using your credit card for online gambling or transactions in general, cryptocurrency payments offer much more security and privacy. The decentralized nature of crypto keeps your identity and money safe and sound.
Best Bonus Offers: all of the Bitcoin casinos on our list offer generous bonuses that are hard to resist. We have noticed that it’s the case with almost all crypto casinos. You’re more likely to get the bang for your buck in bonuses if you choose to play Bitcoin casino games.
Related: New Bitcoin Casinos
What You Need To Know About Bitcoin Casino Games
What Is the Best Site to Play Bitcoin Casino Games?
The best Bitcoin casino is BitStarz. It’s been around since 2014 and has been a staple in the crypto gambling world. With a game library of over 4,000 titles, there’s something for everyone. Moreover, all new players can get up to 5 BTC in welcome bonuses.
Do Bitcoin Games Pay Real Money?
Yes. You can win real money by playing Bitcoin casino games. As long as you have a crypto wallet, you’ll be able to deposit and withdraw cryptocurrency at any of the Bitcoin casinos on our list.
What Games Can I Play To Win Bitcoin?
You can play the following Bitcoin casino games to win BTC: Golden Strawberries at BitStarz, Tri Card Poker at Ignition, The Greatest Catch at MyStake, Neon Wheel 7s at Cryptoloco, and American Jet Set Hot Drop Jackpot at Bovada.
Best Practices For Playing Bitcoin Casino Games
Here are several things we’ve found helpful when starting crypto gambling.
- Consider different casinos and choose the best one for you. There are several factors to consider when selecting an online casino to play Bitcoin games. Don’t just go with only one. Rather check out your other options and decide which is the best fit for you.
- If you’re new to crypto, read the online casino guides on how to get started. Many crypto casinos are generous enough to offer novice crypto gamblers handy guides on purchasing and spending their first cryptocurrency. It’s your best bet to utilize such guides to get you started.
- Play Bitcoin games that you enjoy. This one should go without saying, but many novice gamblers look for games with the highest RTP or just stick with specific developers, thus limiting their experience. Crypto gambling is supposed to be exciting and fun, and it’s never a good idea to lose sight of that.
Comparing The Top 5 Destinations For Bitcoin Casino Games
BitStarz: One of the first crypto casinos, BitStarz is a top destination for Bitcoin casino games. With over 4,000 available games and a 5 BTC welcome bonus, there’s no question why it topped our list. Click here to sign up and claim your bonus.
Ignition: this online casino is the best for Bitcoin poker games. With a combined welcome bonus of up to $3,000, you’re sure to enjoy exploring its game library. Follow this link to sign up now.
MyStake: if you’re looking for the best Bitcoin casino games and various bonuses, Mystake is your best bet. This online casino offers free spins, deposit bonuses, tournaments, and more. Click here to get your 170% deposit match welcome bonus now.
Cryptoloko: if you like playing with free spins, you’ll love Cryptoloko. Here the welcome bonus combines a deposit match and free spins, along with additional spins when you use the code. Click here and start spinning now.
Bovada: this online casino offers an impressive game library, generous bonuses, and awesome hot drop jackpots. Click here and get your $3,750 deposit match welcome bonus now.
Other recommended readings:
High Roller Casinos
Best on Jake Paul's Next Fight
How To Sign Up And Play The Best Bitcoin Casino Games
Follow this handy guide, and you’ll be playing the best Bitcoin casino games in a few minutes. Taking our top pick BitStarz as an example, let’s look at a detailed guide on setting up your account.
1. Create an account
- Click here to visit Bitstarz
- Choose the “Sign-Up” button at the top
- Enter your email
- Choose your username and password
- Select your preferred cryptocurrency
- Tick the box and agree to the T&C and PP
- Click the Sign-Up button
2. Verify your email
- Go to your email address
- Find the email sent from BitStarz
- Follow the link in the email and complete registration
- Awesome! You’re now officially a part of BitStarz!
3. Make your first deposit and get the bonus
- Go to the BitStarz homepage
- Log into your account
- Click the Deposit button
- Choose your favorite crypto
- Follow the steps and deposit desired amount
- Enjoy your bonus and gamble responsibly
Find the Best Bitcoin Casino Games Available Today
Crypto gambling has gained popularity in recent years, and for a good reason - it’s a much safer and more secure alternative to fiat options.
We have selected some of the top BTC casino games for you to enjoy and online casinos that offer them. Bitstarz sets the bar extremely high for other crypto casinos. But it’s a fiercely competitive industry, and we’re excited to see what they come up with next.
Don’t forget to always enjoy playing online casino games and stay responsible.
Related: Best bitcoin casinos
Disclaimer: Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Underage gambling is an offense, all sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford. Casinos listed may not be available in your region.
Check out these websites for free gambling addiction resources: