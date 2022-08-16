Best Bitcoin Casino Sites in Canada for 2022: Top 10 Canadian Bitcoin Casinos Ranked by BTC Games, Promos, and More

Online casinos weren’t able to rival the gaming experience offered at brick-and-mortar betting venues - but that was before the best Bitcoin casinos in Canada.
Nowadays, you can redeem the biggest bonuses, play the hottest casino games, and enjoy instant withdrawals from the comfort of your own home.
Although plenty of crypto online gambling sites fall behind the curve, we’re discussing the creme de la creme for Canadian players.
Bitstarz is the best Canadian Bitcoin casino overall, but we’ve got 9 runner-ups you’re sure to love.
Let’s begin.
Best Bitcoin Casinos in Canada
- Bitstarz: Best overall
- Sky Crown: Best bonuses
- Cloudbet: Top pick for sports betting
- mBit Casino: Best game variety
- 7Bit Casino: Top pick for slots
- Punt Casino: Best for table games
- Rocket Pot: Allows you to buy cryptos
- Katsubet: Most generous welcome bonus
- Kingbit: Best for live dealer games:
- Coinslotty: #1 BTC casino for jackpot hunters
1. Bitstarz – Best Bitcoin Casino in Canada Overall
Pros
- 4,000+ crypto casino games
- Accepts 8 cryptocurrencies
- Great Bitcoin roulette games
- Mobile-first website design
- 5 BTC + 200 free spins bonus
- On-site & social media support
Cons
- No sports betting
With a gigantic gaming library, equally massive bonuses, and dedicated customer support on deck, it’s not hard to see why Bitstarz is the best Bitcoin casino for Canadian players.
Game Variety: 5/5
Bitstarz’ gaming library is jam-packed with upwards of 4,000 crypto-friendly titles. They’re missing a sportsbook, but they cater to slot enthusiasts and skill gamers equally well.
They use games by 46+ software developers to consistently upload more titles you’ve likely never played.
As it stands, they’ve got 850 classic reels, 684 Bitcoin originals, and 100+ high-limit progressives you’ll have to see to believe.
Beyond this, Bitstarz’ live casino makes room for dozens of variants of blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and numerous game shows. Titles like Monopoly Live, Limbo, Plinko, Dice, and Bitstarz Billion fill in the blanks for casino traditionalists.
Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 5/5
Bitstarz’ leading welcome bonus alone is worth signing up for.
They’ll double your first deposit up to 1 BTC, and no bonus code is required. As if this offer wasn’t generous enough, you’ll also get 180 free spins over your first 9 days as a registered player.
But the best part is that you could get up to 5 BTC and 200 free spins in total with their welcome bonus.
With the exception of their jackpot games, you can use your bonus spins to spin your way to victory across a broad range of their most popular slot machines.
Banking Options: 4.9/5
Bitstarz accepts 8 cryptocurrencies, MuchBetter, iDebit, and credit card deposits from Canadian gamblers. You can use Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and a couple of other cryptos here.
As we’d expect, all transactions are 100% fee-free.
Beyond this, payouts are virtually instant. Bitstarz processes and delivers all crypto withdrawals in just 5-10 minutes, which blows casino industry standards clean out of the water.
Customer Support: 4.9/5
Bitstarz offers on-site and social media support. Their 24/7 live chat team handles the bulk of Bitstarz’ inquiries, and it’s already accumulated 2,000+ shining reviews from verified players.
Alternatively, Bitstarz maintains a strong online presence through Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. If you need to get in touch, feel free to tag a representative or send them a DM!
Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5
Bitstarz’ mobile-first website doesn’t skip a beat. They don’t sacrifice quality for quantity, which is saying a lot. You’ll find approximately 3,500 casino games on mobile, all of which are appropriately sized for smartphone screens.
Beyond this, their user interface lends itself to easy navigation on desktop and smartphone devices.
Click here to claim your welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC + 200 FS at Bitstarz.
Related Post: Best Crypto Casinos in Canada
2. Sky Crown – Best Bonuses of any Canadian Bitcoin Casino
Pros
- Welcome bonus of up to C$3,000 + 350 bonus spins
- 10% crypto cashback
- 7,600+ slots and tables
- Accepts 10 cryptocurrencies
- Speedy, instant-play mobile app
- Fee-free deposits & withdrawals
Cons
- No live chat support
SkyCrown’s welcome package gives new Canadian players up to $3,000 in deposit bonuses and 350 free spins across their first 5 deposits.
Let’s see what else it has to offer.
Game Variety: 5/5
SkyCrown puts most other Bitcoin casinos to shame with their library.
They’ve got 7,000+ online slots and 600+ live casino games. Like at Bitstarz, the only thing you won’t find here is a sportsbook.
With so many exclusive titles on tap, you might be wondering where to begin. Well, their top menu banner makes easy work of sifting through thousands of games to find your favorites.
Of note, their “Collections” tab separates instant win titles from cascading reels, mythology-themed slot machines from high-volatility jackpots, and everything in-between.
Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.6/5
At Sky Crown, you can claim a C$3,000 deposit match and 350 free spins on top of that.
Let’s break that down a bit:
Use the link above and enter the bonus code “SKY100” with your first deposit. They’ll double it up to $300, and you’ll receive 100 free spins to use on Wacky Panda.
Then, use the code “SKY5” with your second deposit. You’ll claim a 75% match up to $500 and receive 75 free spins to use on Thunderstruck II.
Use the promo code “SKY7” with your third deposit – you’ll receive a 75% match bonus up to $700 and 50 free spins for Immortal Romance.
When you use the code “SKY10” with your fourth deposit, you’ll score a 50% match worth up to $1,000 and 50 free spins on 9 Masks of Fire.
It’s time to go out with a bang. Use the code “SKY50” to claim SkyCrown’s 75% fifth-deposit match bonus up to $500, complete with 75 more free spins on Amazing Link Zeus.
Crypto players can get up to 10% cashback every week – no wagering requirements attached.
Banking Options: 5/5
SkyCrown accepts 10 cryptocurrencies and even more fiat payment options for your ultimate convenience.
You can bank your funds and receive payouts using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Binance Coin, Cardano, Ripple, USDT, and TRON.
You’ll need to fund your account with a $30 equivalent to redeem each portion of their welcome package. Like Bitstarz, SkyCrown efficiently processes and delivers all crypto payouts in minutes.
Customer Support: 4.3/5
Unfortunately, SkyCrown lacks phone and live chat support. Instead, all inquiries must go through their website’s native contact form, where you’ll receive a speedy response by email.
While we couldn’t give them perfect marks in this area, their 15-20 minute response times still outclass the competition.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5
SkyCrown was founded in 2022, so it’s no wonder their website works flawlessly on mobile devices.
Thanks to their neatly organized categories, we found it easy to deposit funds, withdraw our earnings, and search for our favorite titles with just a few taps.
Click here to claim the best Sky Crown bonuses.
Related Post: Best Online Casinos in Canada
3. Cloudbet – Best BTC Casino in Canada for Betting
Pros
- 40+ sports betting markets
- Great eSports betting options
- 900+ crypto casino games
- 100% casino bonus up to 5 BTC
- Soccer lottery for $10,000
Cons
- Bonus funds unlocked incrementally
Cloudbet is the best crypto casino and sportsbook for Canadian players - and it accepts more than 20 cryptocurrencies.
Game Variety: 4.8/5
As mentioned above, Cloudbet is a crypto casino and sportsbook all the same. Taking no half measures in either department, they carry hundreds of money lines that occupy 40+ mainstream and specialty sports categories.
Additionally, Cloudbet offers live-streaming and in-game betting across 32 of their most popular betting markets.
Whether you’re here to wager on the latest UFC fight, watch an eSports tournament unfold, or take a swing at competitive American baseball margins, there’s no limits holding you back.
In between events, you can explore 900+ online slots and table games!
Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.4/5
Cloudbet will double your first deposit up to 5 BTC. You can use your bonus funds to play through slots and online table games.
As you continue playing casino games, your bonus funds are unlocked incrementally, and you’ll have 60 days to squeeze as much juice from Cloudbet as possible.
Sportsbook vets with a knack for soccer can participate in Cloudbet’s 10,000 USDT lottery! However, there is no real sportsbook bonus other than that.
Banking Options: 5/5
Players can bank their funds and receive their payouts through 20 different cryptocurrencies at Cloudbet. However, they don’t accept any fiat currencies from their players.
Their most popular options include Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Binance Coin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, USDT, Solana, and Ripple - but they also accept plenty of altcoins from niche crypto holders.
You can fund your account with as little as 0.001 BTC (or its equivalent) to redeem Cloudbet’s 5 BTC deposit match. Like our higher-ranked picks, they offer instant payouts!
Customer Support: 4.1/5
Cloudbet’s 24/7 live chat feature can handle the pressure of constant inquiries, but there’s no email support.
Luckily, their customer support team works double shifts to deliver immediate assistance when you need it most. They responded to our “test questions” in mere seconds.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5
Cloudbet brings its “all-in-one” functionality to smartphones with ease. Whether you’re playing on desktop or mobile, you can switch between their sportsbook and casino with a single tap.
All in all - if you’re looking for a capable sportsbook-and-casino hybrid, Cloudbet does the job well.
Click here to claim your 100% deposit match up to 5 BTC at Cloudbet
4. mBit Casino – Best Game Variety of any Bitcoin Casino in Canada
Pros
- 3,500+ slots and table games
- 51 video poker variants
- Bonus up to 5 BTC + 300 free spins
- Accepts 6 cryptocurrencies
- Mobile-friendly Bitcoin casino library
- Discord server
Cons
- High minimum deposit for full bonus
- No sports betting
Although mBit isn’t the first Bitcoin casino site to exist, they’re certainly the best option for skill gamers.
Their jam-packed gaming roster features everything, from unique provably fair BTC games to slots you won’t find anywhere else.
Game Variety: 5/5
mBit houses a game library of 3,500+ exclusive slot machines, jackpot reels, and online table games.
They host 51 video Bitcoin poker variants with inclusive betting limits and ultra-realistic gameplay.
Play single-hand Casino Hold’ Em, expand your horizons with Caribbean Poker, or bluff your way to victory during a round of Double Double Bonus Poker.
One thing’s for sure – you won’t find more to do anywhere else!
Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.7/5
mBit’s massive welcome bonus is broken down as follows:
You can get a deposit bonus of up to 5 BTC, and players willing to spend a bit more can redeem 300 free spins on top of that.
You’ll get 50 free spins to use immediately, and 50 additional free spins will hit your account balance every day for the next 5 days.
You can use your bonus spins to play through three of mBit’s most popular reels. Scroll of Adventure, Lucky Sweets, and Slotomon Go.
Banking Options: 4.45/5
New sign-ups can claim mBit’s welcome bonus and receive payouts using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and USDT.
Like Bitstarz, mBit requires an initial deposit of 0.001 BTC to claim their deposit match.
As we’d expect from a top-tier casino like mBit, they process and deliver all crypto payouts in 5-10 minutes without fail.
Customer Support: 4.7/5
mBit doesn’t offer phone support, but their email support and 24/7 live chat feature won’t leave you stranded with questions and concerns.
We received an instant reply upon sending them a chat request, and their team got back to our lengthy email in just under 6 hours.
Also, their dedicated Discord server gives you the opportunity to speak with verified players and support staff in real-time.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5
mBit Casino offers a 100% mobile-friendly gaming library.
Its user interface benefits from simplicity, and their unique search filters make it easy to find your favorite games in the sea of 3,500+ titles.
Click here to claim 300 free spins and 5 BTC with mBit Casino!
5. 7Bit Casino – Best Online Bitcoin Casino in Canada for Slots
Pros
- 150+ progressive jackpot reels
- 1,200+ classic slot machines
- Some of the best free online slots to try out in demo mode
- 177% match worth up to 5 BTC
- 77 spins on Platinum Lightning Deluxe
- Accepts 10 cryptocurrencies
Cons
- Specialty games aren’t mobile-friendly
- No betting
7Bit Casino tops the charts with 150 high-limit progressives, the most lucrative of which boast six-figure multipliers and seven-figure jackpots.
Game Variety: 4.5/5
7Bit has some of the best online slots in Canada that dominate the game library and make up about 90% of it.
As you might expect from that ratio, they’re a slot spinner’s personal slice of heaven. Their 150+ progressive jackpot slots back this assumption!
Games like 20 SuperStars, Jackpot Lab, and Jade Valley are made for big-fish hunters. Maximum payouts can exceed 100,000x your line bet, so there’s plenty of room to win big.
Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.35/5
Use our link and the code “SPINBONUS” with your first deposit, and you’ll receive a 177% match worth up to 5 BTC plus 77 bonus spins to use on Platinum Lightning Deluxe (96.29% RTP).
Banking Options: 4.5/5
Players can bank their funds, claim 7Bit’s welcome bonus, or receive their winnings through 10 different cryptocurrencies.
They accept Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, USDT, Ripple, TRON, Binance Coin, and Cardano from new sign-ups.
You’ll only need to fund your account with 0.0001 BTC to receive 7Bit’s 177% deposit match and begin playing slots with a generous head start.
They offer similarly forgiving payout minimums. You can withdraw as little as 0.0002 BTC per transaction free of charge, and you’ll have your earnings in hand before you finish your coffee.
Customer Support: 4.5/5
Like many of the best Canadian casinos, 7Bit will answer all your questions and address your concerns fast, and their customer support agents are more than friendly.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.1/5
We don’t have any complaints about 7Bit’s mobile-friendly interface, but it’s worth noting that many of their specialty games aren’t compatible with smartphones.
They don’t sacrifice graphics or quality in the process of cutting their best reels down to size.
Click here to claim 5 BTC and 77 free spins with 7Bit Casino.
How Did We Select Canada’s Best Bitcoin Casinos
Here are the benchmarks we used to select the best online casinos in Canada for crypto users:
Game & Betting Variety
The best crypto casinos offer a wide variety of classic casino games, sports betting options, and specialty titles that fill in the edges for players wishing to expand their horizons. No matter how you prefer to gamble online, you’re guaranteed to find a home with one of our top picks.
Welcome Bonuses
The best online casinos promote a generous welcome bonus that comes with a deposit match and free spins. Beyond this, we gave a higher ranking to Canadian casinos with the least difficult wagering requirements. You can say goodbye to staking endless bets and sacrificing your money to beat the clock.
Banking Options:
Beyond the scope of Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash, the best online gambling sites make room for traditional payment methods and other cryptos like DOGE, ETH, and XRP. Our top cryptocurrency casinos accept numerous digital and fiat currencies. Finally, we prioritized online gambling sites with the fastest payout speeds.
Customer Support:
Throughout the casino industry, gambling sites that implement competent customer service outlast online gaming platforms that don’t. We gave a higher ranking to Canadian crypto casinos with easily accessible, 24/7 support across multiple channels of communication.
Mobile Play:
It’s statistically proven that most users access the Internet with a smartphone. Our best Bitcoin casinos offer mobile-friendly libraries, so you can take the fun wherever life takes you.
Guide to the Best Bitcoin Casino Sites in Canada
What is the Best Bitcoin Casino in Canada?
Bitstarz is the best Bitcoin casino for Canadian players. It’s also among the oldest crypto casinos, and they’re still going strong 8 years after their inception in 2014.
They list 4,000+ crypto casino games on their Bitcoin gambling site. Between 1,500+ slot machines, 150+ live dealer games, and 10+ more specialty titles, there’s a flavor suitable for every player’s palate with Bitstarz.
Additionally, you can get up to 5 BTC + 200 free spins if you sign up.
When Was the First Online Bitcoin Casino in Canada Opened?
Crypto gambling was founded a short 3 years after Bitcoin hit the market. Shortly after their inception, Bitstarz followed suit in 2014. It’s one of the most reputable crypto casinos in the world, so it’s no surprise that it’s our top pick for Canadian players.
For the last 10 years, we’ve seen the rise of crypto gambling transactions overtake traditional modes of payment. As more stablecoins and altcoins hit the market, we’re sure that cryptocurrency casinos are here to stay.
What Casino Takes Bitcoin in Canada?
The following Canadian Bitcoin casinos all take BTC deposits:
How Long Does It Take to Receive Bitcoin from a Canadian Crypto Casino?
When you play with BTC casinos, you’ll receive your winnings within 24 hours of requesting a payout. In fact, sites like Bitstarz and 7Bit process and deliver winnings in just 5-10 minutes on average.
By cutting out the middleman, the best Bitcoin casinos make receiving timely payouts hassle-free. Unlike fiat currency payouts, crypto withdrawals aren’t subject to your bank’s approval and slower-than-average processing speeds.
Are Crypto Canada Casinos Better than Traditional Casinos?
Bitcoin and cryptocurrency casinos have a couple of advantages over traditional casinos.
Bitcoin players can redeem more rewarding bonuses and get access to exclusive provably fair BTC games.
Also, crypto gambling is somewhat more secure than fiat wagering. It puts a layer of anonymity between your gaming sessions and your primary financial information. If you don’t feel comfortable using a credit card to bet online, crypto gambling is right for you.
Plus, crypto casinos give you the chance to win digital assets that consistently appreciate in value.
Comparison of the Top 5 Canadian Bitcoin Casinos
Bitstarz: With nearly a decade of experience backing their casino, it’s no surprise Bitstarz was our #1 choice for Canadian players. You can claim up to 5 BTC in bonus funds and 200 free spins before trying your hand with 4,000+ crypto casino games!
Sky Crown: Sky Crown is the best Bitcoin casino for bonuses. You can claim up to $3,000 in bonus funds and 350 free spins here.
Cloudbet: Cloudbet gives its players an opportunity to place bets on 40+ mainstream and specialty sports. Once you migrate to their casino, they’ll double your first deposit up to 5 BTC.
mBit Casino: mBit Casino has unparalleled game variety and every player will find something for them here. You can claim up to 5 BTC 300 free spins in bonuses.
7Bit Casino: 7Bit Casino is home to 150+ high-limit progressive jackpot slots – a figure even our top pick can’t match. If you’re ready to spin for gold, you can claim a 177% match up to 5 BTC and 77 free spins on Platinum Lightning Deluxe with your first deposit!
How to Sign Up to a Bitcoin Casino in Canada?
If you’re new to gambling with the best Bitcoin sites, you might need some assistance.
Luckily, it doesn’t take a degree in computer science to have some fun with Bitstarz. Follow our step-by-step instructions to get up and running in minutes!
1. Create a New Crypto Casino Account
- Use this link
- Click on the green button “Play with ___mBTC + 180 free spins”
- Fill out your email address
- Create a username and password
- Agree to Bitstarz’ Terms & Conditions
- Click on “Sign Up” once again
2. Verify Your Email Address With Bitstarz
- Check your primary email inbox
- Look for a casino account verification message from Bitstarz
- Check your “spam” or “promotions” folder if needed
- Click on “Confirm My Account”
- Follow their redirect back to Bitstarz’ casino site
3. Make Your First Deposit & Claim Your Welcome Bonus
- Click the green “Deposit” button
- Select your preferred cryptocurrency
- Enter how much you’d like to deposit
- Click “Play With ___ mBTC + 180 Free Spins”
- Copy Bitstarz’ private deposit address to your Bitcoin wallet
- Fund your account with cryptocurrency
- Click “I’ve Made The Transfer” once finished
Related Reading: Jackpot City Review
Ready to Explore the Best Bitcoin Online Casinos in Canada?
If you’re looking for larger deposit bonuses, exclusive Bitcoin games, and fee-free transactions that don’t take forever to reach your online wallet - you should get started with Canadian online casinos that accept Bitcoin.
Bitstarz was our #1 overall pick for their exclusive Bitcoin casino games, generous promos for Canadian players, and great mobile compatibility. However, we’d equally recommend going with any of our top picks.
Be sure to have fun and gamble responsibly!
DISCLAIMER: Gambling involves risk and you must not gamble with funds you can’t afford to lose. It is not a solution to any financial difficulty. Remember, the house always wins!
If you believe you’re suffering from a gambling addiction or know anyone who does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 01-626-960-3500 right away. Their advisors can help make gambling safe for you.
All gambling sites and guides are 18+ only. Online casinos listed here may not be available in your region. Don’t forget to check local laws to make sure it’s legal where you’re based.
Check out the free gambling addiction resources from these organizations.