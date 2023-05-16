Best Bitcoin Blackjack Sites: Where to Play Crypto Blackjack in 2023

Blackjack is the most iconic casino game, and you wouldn’t think it can get any better. Well, turns out it can – if you do it with Bitcoin.
Bitcoin blackjack is all the rave these days – combining a classic casino game with the most convenient payment option for online gamblers.
Bitstarz is our favorite crypto blackjack casino with a great selection of Bitcoin blackjack games and impressive bonuses.
Few other sites have followed its lead. Let’s see if they come any close to our top pick.
Best Bitcoin Blackjack Sites
- Bitstarz: Best overall
- Ignition: Best European Blackjack games
- SuperSlots: Best Bitcoin casino bonus
- MyStake: Exciting video blackjack games
- Bovada: Best for live dealer blackjack
- Red Dog: High RTP games
- 7Bit: Best for Blackjack Side Bets
- MBit: Best for high rollers
- Slot Madness: Great classic blackjack
- Wild.io: Best for Multi Hand Blackjack Pro
1. Bitstarz – Best Bitcoin Blackjack Site Overall
Pros:
- Over 4000 games in total
- Multiple awards won for crypto casino gaming
- 5 BTC welcome bonus package
- Beautiful site and app design
Cons:
- Bonus only lasts for 7 days
Bitstarz is a multi-awarded crypto casino and it’s only been around for a few years. That’s why we had to try it out to see what all the fuss was about. And as you can tell, we’re very impressed.
Best Bitcoin Blackjack Game: Bitstarz Originals Blackjack
Our favorite game at Bitstarz happens to be their own game, and it’s not available anywhere else, making it more exciting.
Bitstarz Originals Blackjack is a non-live game that allows you to play in your own time and at your own pace. Graphically, it’s beautiful, and it’s super satisfying to play.
Try it out for free without creating an account by locating it on the Bitstarz website.
Other Online Casino Games: 4.8/5
In quantity, the Bitstarz casino game catalog is probably just about the best. It has over 4,000 games, including all the best slots and video blackjack from some elite providers like BGaming and Betsoft.
This shows us that we can expect some really good games. Of course, players won’t want to plow through over 4,000 games to get an idea of this game portfolio, so a good shortcut is just to check out the providers.
However, if you like to play blackjack games with a real-life dealer, Bitstarz may not be able to offer you such since its live dealer section has some geo-restrictions. Live dealer games are only available in some countries. This is the only real downside we can find with Bitstarz, but it could be a dealbreaker for some people.
Bitcoin Bonus Offers: 4.9/5
New Bitstarz players can claim a total welcome bonus package worth up to 5 BTC across their first four deposits. That’s an insane amount of bonus cash to play online Bitcoin blackjack with.
Deposit one will be matched 100% up to 1 BTC, and you’ll get 180 free slots spins with this one too. Deposit two is 50% up to 1 BTC, then deposit three 50% up to 2 BTC, before 100% up to 1 BTC on your fourth. Not bad at all.
Site and App: 4.9/5
To top it off, Bitstarz is designed beautifully. It’s easy to tell how much attention to detail has been applied to the site design as everything is laid out sensibly. There’s even a handy menu bar down the left of the page.
Bitstarz has even won awards for its customer support, so you can be confident that someone will help around the clock if you have any issues.
Overall: 4.9/5
Despite the lack of live blackjack games, Bitstarz is about as close as it gets to the perfect score in the battle of the Bitcoin blackjack casino sites. Its welcome bonus, site design and choice of non-live games are all unparalleled.
Enjoy exclusive Bitcoin blackjack at Bitstarz and grab up to 5 BTC worth of bonuses.
2. Ignition – Best Crypto Blackjack Site for European Blackjack
Pros:
- 34 live casino games
- Responsive customer support team
- Handy blackjack rules guide
- Demo play blackjack on video games
Cons:
- Other casino games lacking
With a beautiful website, helpful information, and reliable support, Ignition grabs the second spot for the best Bitcoin blackjack casino. It has some of the most exciting European Blackjack games we’ve seen.
Best Bitcoin Blackjack Game: European Blackjack
We’ve picked another non-live blackjack game as our runner-up. Ignition’s European Blackjack is developed by RealTime Gaming, one of the best providers.
This game follows the European blackjack rules, so it’s a slightly different gaming experience, but we’re very much into it.
Other Online Casino Games: 4.6/5
Ignition offers 34 live casino games, most of which are blackjack. That’s a lot of choices!
There are also 8 video blackjack games to choose from which isn’t the most impressive number, but they are developed by some top providers like RealTime Gaming and Rival Gaming, so take your pick.
You can even play many games (including European Blackjack) for free through a demo version to get some practice or find out if you like a specific game.
The downside is that outside of blackjack, there are a few areas Ignition could improve on. It doesn’t have a lot of slots, for example, and this could be an issue for some players.
Bitcoin Bonus Offers: 4.7/5
The crypto new customer offer at Ignition sees players grab two 150% matched deposits of up to $1500 each when they use the Ignition Casino bonus code IGWPCB150. This is a positive way to get up and running on the site, and kickstarts the impressive user experience.
One of these deposit bonuses is for the casino section (and blackjack is included in this), whereas the other is for poker.
We also love that the wagering requirements for this bonus are particularly low at 25x. This means you won’t have to put too much work in if you want to withdraw your winnings.
Site and App: 4.9/5
We love Ignition’s site design. The sitemap itself is one of the best out there in terms of how easy it is to find your way around, and it’s been executed with some bright and attractive yet minimal software design that we’re really into.
It should also be noted that you can find useful information about how to play blackjack and all the other online casino games on the site. Just head to the blackjack page and scroll down for a very handy guide to all the different rules and variations.
A final point on the amazing blackjack experience at Ignition is that their customer support team is pretty awesome. You can speak to a live chat team 24/7 (and you should never have to wait more than 10 minutes), email them or get help in the forum with other players.
Overall: 4.8/5
Ignition is easy to use and pleasing to the eye. It’s easily one of the best Bitcoin blackjack sites for that reason.
Sign up for an Ignition Casino account and get up to $3,000 worth of bonuses.
3. Super Slots – Best Crypto Bonus of all Bitcoin Blackjack Sites
Pros:
- 400% matched deposit
- Good range of video and live blackjack
- Easy to find your way around
- Ongoing reload bonuses
Cons:
- Limited mobile games
The best site to get bonus cash to play blackjack with is Super Slots. It has a massive matched deposit welcome bonus plus ongoing chances to win with regular customer offers.
Best Bitcoin Blackjack Game: Super Slots Blackjack Deluxe
Time for another original blackjack game now. Blackjack Deluxe is exclusive to Super Slots, which is a good reason to join.
The game is minimal but has superb graphics which compliment a satisfying user interface as a whole.
Other Online Casino Games: 4.9/5
You’ll find a solid mix of video and live blackjack games at Super Slots. The total number of live dealer games is 20, and most are blackjack. Plus, there are 14 video blackjack games.
Super Slots does well in other casino games, too. It has over 250 slots, and they’re from some big names like Nucleus and Betsoft.
Bitcoin Bonus Offers: 4.9/5
If you enter the bonus code CRYPTO400 when you place your first Bitcoin deposit at Super Slots, you’ll get it matched some 400% up to $4,000.
This has to be the most impressive single bonus in the Bitcoin blackjack world. Even though the wagering requirements are a little high, we think it has to be worth trying out.
And it’s not the only bonus on the site. There are also more chances to get free cash to play with reload bonuses, competitions, and more.
Site and App: 4.4/5
One of the only criticisms we have of Super Slots is the lack of mobile compatibility. The mobile site isn’t at the level we expected, and only a few mobile Blackjack games are available..
The desktop site is better. There is room for improvement aesthetically, but it’s easy to navigate to the video blackjack and live casino sections directly from the homepage, which will be more than enough for many people.
Overall: 4.6/5
Who doesn’t love blackjack bonuses? We sure do, and that’s the main reason Super Slots is at the third spot on our list.
Get up to $4,000 worth of crypto bonuses at SuperSlots.
4. MyStake – Best Site to Play Exclusive Bitcoin Blackjack Games
Pros:
- Incredible software provider list
- 32 video blackjack games
- Handy Discord chat
- Low bonus wagering
Cons:
- Only five live blackjack games
- Confusing site layout
MyStake customers will be spoilt for choice regarding video blackjack games. The brilliant 21 Burn Blackjack is just one of many options.
Best Bitcoin Blackjack Game: 21 Burn Blackjack
The best Bitcoin blackjack game to play at MyStake has to be the awesome 21 Blackjack Burn from Betsoft.
The rules of 21 Burn blackjack are a little different, so it’s a great option for those looking for a bit of a change, and this Betsoft offering is arguably the best example of it online.
Other Online Casino Games: 4.8/5
You won’t find many live blackjack games at MyStake (just the five), but there are over 30 titles to choose from, making it one of the most impressive selections in the entire online blackjack world.
Of course, it’s not all about blackjack. There are also tons of slots, video roulette games and some poker to try out.
But what’s most impressive is the list of providers who’ve created the games. It contains the likes of NetEnt and iSoftBet, so you’ll be in safe hands quality-wise here.
By the way, MyStake also offers a reasonable range of sports betting markets should you wish to try those out.
Bitcoin Bonus Offers: 4.7/5
There’s a 170% matched deposit of up to $600 waiting for all new MyStake players. You can certainly land more bonus Bitcoin cash at other Bitcoin casinos, but it’s still a pretty generous bonus overall.
The good news is that the wagering requirements are low at only 20x. You shouldn’t have trouble withdrawing your winnings when the terms are that relaxed.
Site and App: 4.6/5
MyStake players can use the Discord chat to speak to other players for help or just for general casino chat. That’s a nice touch.
This isn’t the only customer support option available, though. MyStake also offers a private live chat to speak to the support team, and it’s available 24/7.
The website itself looks fantastic, which we have to give credit for. Although, we found that the sitemap wasn’t so sensible in parts, it can take some time to get used to while trying to find your way around.
Overall: 4.7/5
If video blackjack is your thing, you will like what’s on offer at MyStake.
Explore video blackjack games at MyStake casino.
5. Bovada – Best Site to Play Live Dealer Bitcoin Blackjack
Pros:
- 32 live blackjack games
- Great sports betting markets
- Professional looking website
- Low bonus wagering
Cons:
- Limited casino game selection
If you like to play live casino games, blackjack included, Bovada will be one of your best options. It has gained positive feedback from hundreds of Bovada casino reviews online.
Best Bitcoin Blackjack Game: Blackjack Early Payout
Visionary iGaming’s live blackjack game Blackjack Early Payout is an awesome option from the wealth of live blackjack games at Bovada.
We found the presentation was professional, and the graphics accompanying it looked great. Plus, the ‘Early Payout’ function offers something a little different, which is always interesting.
Other Online Casino Games: 4.4/5
The total number of games at Bovada stands at less than 200, this isn’t particularly impressive. On the bright side, there are a lot of live blackjack games. Players can select from 32 rooms with a selection of different themes and rules, which is quite a treat.
It’s not like there aren’t any video blackjack games, either. Bovada offers eight, which is about average in online casinos for real money.
As well as all that, Bovada offers a particularly strong selection of sports betting markets. Check out this sportsbook if you fancy a punt on the football while you play crypto blackjack.
Bitcoin Bonus Offers: 4.6/5
Bovada’s welcome bonus is pretty strong overall, but by comparison with the rest of our top Bitcoin blackjack sites, it’s not quite impressive. Just use the code BTCCWB1250 to get a 125% matched deposit up to $1250.
The good news is that the bonus wagering is low at 25x. That’s around 10x less than average and should make your life easier.
Site and App: 4.8/5
One of our favorite things about Bovada is its design. It opts for a powerful yet minimal aesthetic, and it works in fine style.
Whether you’re looking to place live bets on sports or browse all the live casino games in the portfolio, you shouldn’t have much of an issue getting right to it.
Overall: 4.6/5
Bovada looks great and is packed with brilliant live blackjack games. We’d love for it to pack in a few other online casino games and boost its bonus a bit, because then it could have a chance to rise through the rankings.
Get your hands on exciting live dealer Blackjack games at Bovada.
Why is Bitstarz the Best Site to Play BTC Blackjack?
Playing blackjack at Bitstarz is one of the best casino experiences online, and there are a couple of significant reasons for that:
- Great choice of games: Bitstarz has over 4,000 games to play. Of course, most of these are slots, but there are a lot of video blackjack games in there as well.
- Highly trustable casino: With as many awards and positive reviews as Bitstarz has received over the years, it’s hard not to consider it one of the most trustworthy crypto casinos.
- Strong welcome bonus: A welcome bonus package worth up to 5 BTC doesn’t come around very often. And, with this one, the terms and conditions are very reasonable.
- Good customer support: One of the areas in which Bitstarz has won awards is its customer service, which is an excellent sign. It shows us that we can get good quality help should there ever be an issue.
Why Should You Play Blackjack With Cryptocurrencies?
Playing with Bitcoin online instead of regular fiat currencies in a real world casino has some perks that you might not have even considered before:
- Better odds: Online blackjack can offer a return to player rate as high as 99%. You won’t find better odds than that in online gambling!
- More bonuses: When you walk into a brick and mortar casino, you’re hardly going to be treated to a huge matched deposit bonus or a whole bunch of free blackjack hands like you can be online.
- 24/7 access: No need to adhere to any casino opening times when you’re playing blackjack with Bitcoin online.
- Play anonymously: The nature of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies allows players to gamble without having to hand over any information. Some Bitcoin casinos like Bitstarz won’t even ask for your name.
Guide to Playing Bitcoin Blackjack
What’s the Difference Between Crypto Blackjack and Baccarat?
The key difference between these two games is that in blackjack, you’re aiming to play to 21, whereas in baccarat, you’re only going to 11. The face cards in baccarat are worth nothing, but in blackjack, they’re worth 10.
Can You Play Bitcoin Blackjack for Under $1?
Each online blackjack game will have different stakes that you can choose to bet with. And a lot of the time, you’ll be able to play with a lot less than $1. Some crypto blackjack games online will let you bet with just $0.10.
Which Are the Most Popular Crypto Blackjack Games?
Classic blackjack games still make up for the most popular selection, but we are seeing the emergence of different rules, bonuses, and themes that could give the classic version a run for its money in the coming time.
Comparing the Best Bitcoin Blackjack Sites
Let’s look back at the best online casinos for Bitcoin blackjack with a particular focus on their welcome bonus offers:
Bitstarz: This has to be the best site for Bitcoin blackjack worldwide and has one of the best bonuses to match. You can claim 5 BTC and 180 free spins across your first four deposits when you sign up at Bitstarz.
Ignition: Two double welcome bonuses are available for Ignition, our favorite actual site experience for crypto blackjack. One 150% up to $1,500 is for the casino, and the other for the poker rooms when you use the code IGWPCB150.
Super Slots: 400% up to $4,000? Don’t mind if we do. This is the best welcome bonus in the world of crypto blackjack right now, and you can get it by using the code CRYPTO400.
MyStake: If you prefer to play at your own pace, you’ll like the wide range of solo video blackjack games available at MyStake. Try some of them out with 170% up to $600 if you’re a new customer.
Bovada: Those who prefer the social aspect of casino gaming will probably want to opt for Bovada, as it has an impressive 32 live blackjack games. When you sign up, you can get 125% up to $1,250 with the code BTCCWB1250.
How to Play Bitcoin Blackjack
Here’s how to get your Bitcoin blackjack account at our favorite blackjack casino, Bitstarz. It’s super easy!
1. Press the “Sign Up” Button
Head to the Bitstarz homepage and find the orange “Sign Up” button at the top of the screen. It’ll bring up a new window with the registration form.
2. Create Your Login Details
The only information Bitstarz needs from you is your email address, so enter this on the first page and then create a username and password to log in with. You’ll also need to tick to agree to the terms and conditions then choose a currency.
3. Play Some Blackjack
Finally, you’ll want to fund your account, so follow the instructions on screen to transfer some Bitcoin over from your coin wallet.
Then, you can go back to the homepage, find your blackjack game of choice and get playing. Enjoy!
Tips for Playing Bitcoin Blackjack
1. Learn the Basics
This one might sound pretty obvious, but many people overlook it. It’s always good to properly learn to play Bitcoin blackjack before you start to do so for real money.
We’re talking about learning the rules and finding out how to put down Bitcoin stakes. You can often play Bitcoin blackjack for free through demo games online with a quick search or at some casinos like Ignition.
2. Stand On Anything 12 or Higher
It’s generally good practice not to hit on anything higher than 12 unless you need to know. At this point, it could put you at risk of going bust.
When you’re at 8 or less, it’s always worth going for a hit, as it’s impossible to go bust from a single deal. This is the tip of the iceberg for good blackjack strategy, though.
3. Know the Difference Between European Blackjack and American Blackjack
The difference between these two variations in blackjack rules is based on how the cards are dealt.
In European blackjack, the dealer receives one card, followed by another after the first round. In American blackjack, the dealer gets them both straight away.
4. Look For High RTP Games
Good news: blackjack is one of the online casino games with the highest RTPs. This means you’re likely to win more money from them than from slots and bingo.
But within the blackjack games out there, RTP percentages can still vary. So, keep an eye out for those with the highest figures.
5. Enjoy Reload Bonuses
We’ve talked a lot about casino bonuses today, but it should also be noted that many Bitcoin casinos will offer frequent bonuses for all their players.
You might get the chance to get further matched deposits, free spins or more, so it’s worth keeping an eye out for these.
6. Play Bitcoin Blackjack Responsibly
We encourage everybody to be conscious that you play crypto blackjack responsibly. Take advantage of deposit limits and time check-ins to ensure you never let things get out of control with your spending or your time.
Ready to Play Bitcoin Blackjack?
We’ve looked at the best blackjack sites you can play with crypto today, and at the top of our list is Bitstarz. You just can’t beat it overall!
But other sites may be better in some aspects. For example, the live blackjack side of things is substantially better at Bovada.
So choose wisely. And just make sure to gamble responsibly and have a good time!
