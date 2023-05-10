Best Bitcoin Betting Sites: Top 7 Crypto Sportsbooks with the Most Competitive Odds [2023]

Sports betting is exciting, but it’s more fun with Bitcoin. Imagine betting on your favorite sports teams without the hassle of delayed payouts and high transaction fees.
Bitcoin betting is not entirely uncharted territory. Even the most established sports betting sites like BetUS offer this to its avid punters.
If you’re on board, we’ve got six other betting sites we’d like to recommend.
Let’s check them out!
Best Bitcoin Betting Sites
- BetUS: Best overall
- BetOnline: Best crypto sports bonus
- Bovada: Best for mobile bitcoin betting
- MyStake: Best in-play betting site
- MyBookie: Top pick for prop bets
- Everygame: Excellent sports bonuses
- Sportsbetting: Best crypto racebook
1. BetUS Casino – Best Bitcoin Betting Site Overall
Pros:
- 100% crypto sports bonus up to $2,500
- Over 20 sports betting markets
- Offers support via phone, live chat, and email
- Supports both fiat and crypto payments
- BCH, ETH, and LTC
Cons:
- Needs more crypto options
BetUS casino has been around since 1994, and it runs with a Curacao gaming license. It has a wide range of sports betting markets, a simple user interface, and several amazing bonuses.
Betting Selection: 4.5/5
There are over 20 sports betting markets available for bitcoin betting at BetUS. You have your mainstream sports like football, basketball, and golf. More niche sports are also featured here, including rugby, cricket, darts, and more.
For players who want to explore outside sports betting, BetUS has a decent collection of games, mainly from DGS and Rival Gaming. You'll be confident of a balanced experience here since games cover all top categories, including best bitcoin slots, table games, and live dealer titles.
We recommend you start your journey with slot games like Slam Dunk and Joker City, which allow minimum wagers of $0.10.
Bonuses & Rewards: 4.7/5
New players registering with BTC and other cryptocurrencies on this bitcoin gambling site get a 100% welcome bonus of up to $2,500. Daily promotions, referral bonuses, and many more are targeted at existing players. There are combined casino and sports bonuses.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5
Currently, BetUS does not have a mobile app. However, this does not stop you from betting with bitcoin on the go. You can easily do this via the mobile casino via your iOS or Android browser. Pages load seamlessly, and the app is as responsive as the PC version.
Crypto Banking: 4.6/5
Even though this is a crypto betting site, you'll find both fiat and crypto payment options. Players can make payments using credit cards, cash transfers, bank wires, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum.
You can start with a minimum deposit of $10, while maximum deposits using crypto are up to $50,000. Payments are instant, and payouts take 24 hours to process and reflect in your account.
Other Features: 4.85/5
BetUS has the features of a modern crypto casino and has spared no expense in its design. Navigation is seamless, and the website is appealing. If you need help, check out the detailed FAQ page or contact the support team via phone, live chat, or email.
Sign up to get a 100% welcome bonus of up to $2,500.
>> Complete BetUS Review
2. BetOnline – Best Crypto Sports Bonus of all Bitcoin Betting Sites
Pros:
- 50% up to $1,000 crypto sports bonus
- 35% crypto reload bonus
- Reliable 24/7 support
- 26 sports betting markets
- Supports 17 other cryptos
Cons:
- Does not have a downloadable mobile app
- 9.75% Credit card payment fees
BetOnline is a leading bitcoin betting site for players who want variety – both in sports betting markets and crypto options. The site offers a combination of online casino and sports betting in its easy-to-use platform. It goes further to make playing here worthwhile with a great mix of bonuses and rewards.
Betting Selection: 4.6/5
BetOnline features extensive bitcoin opportunities for players. You’ll find over two dozen sports betting markets in its sportsbook section. You can bet on baseball, football, basketball, and hockey. If you’re more into boxing, lacrosse, or darts, you’ll also find them here.
BetOnline has over 350 casino games outside its sports betting section, including slots, video poker, table games, and live dealer titles. Games are powered by Concept Gaming, Nucleus, and Fresh Deck – ensuring you have a swell time here.
Bonuses and Promotion: 4.6/5
BetOnline crypto gambling site values its players, evident in its bonus offers. New players who sign up on this bitcoin betting site with the promo code CRYPTO100 will be eligible for a 50% match deposit bonus of up to $1,000. It comes with 14x wagering requirements. You can enjoy crypto reloads, and sports reload bonuses, too.
There are also unique welcome bonuses tailored for those registering on the poker site and casino. In addition, punters who opt to remain on this site will also benefit from numerous reload bonuses and crypto offers – making the experience worthwhile.
>> More BetOnline bonus codes
Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5
Like the leading bitcoin sites, BetOnline lets you easily wager on your mobile device. This is possible using the mobile casino available for both Android and IOS-powered devices. It has an intuitive interface and lets you make bitcoin deposits and play your favorite titles from any location.
Crypto Banking: 4.6/5
BetOnline supports crypto and fiat options to ensure you can easily make payments. You can make deposits using Bitcoin, Litecoin, or Bitcoin Cash for anonymous gameplay. You can pick from debit and credit cards and paper checks if you prefer fiat.
Bitcoin is the preferred option on this betting site since it has no fees. On the other hand, Fiat options are attached with a 9.75% fee.
Other Features: 4.75/5
As you would expect from a modern betting site, BetOnline features an excellent design with links to ensure players can easily find their way around. If you need help, the support team is always available to help in different languages, including English. Depending on your preference, you can contact them using the 24/7 live chat or email option.
Sign up on BetOnline bitcoin casino and get a match deposit of up to $1,000.
3. Bovada — Best Bitcoin Betting Site for Mobile
Pros:
- Online since 2011
- Fast payout casino
- Around 30 sports betting markets
- Fully mobile-optimized betting site
- Great Bovada bonus codes
- Low wagering requirements
Cons:
- Limited casino games
- High credit card payment fees
Bovada is a top bitcoin betting site that has been offering services to players since 2011. It has maintained a stellar reputation over this period, allowing players to enjoy different betting opportunities via mobile devices. This ranges from an online casino, video poker, and sportsbook – all in one location!
Betting Selection: 4.6/5
You’ll find all major sports available for betting at Bovada. It covers a wide range of betting markets with around 30 categories. It’s also an incredible platform for e-sports fans.
Casino players at Bovada are privy to a streamlined collection of 200 casino games. This is not so bad since providers like Spinomenal and Revolver Gaming cover them. Moreover, the games extend across important categories like slots, table games, progressives, and live dealer titles.
Bonuses & Rewards: 4.8/5
If you enjoy freebies, you'll have no worries, as Bovada has taken steps to ensure it offers players the best bonuses. New players who sign up with bitcoin will be eligible for a 100% match deposit sports bonus of up to $750.
If you make a deposit using fiat, you get a 100% match up to $250. Casino players get a different deal. Existing players will be highly rewarded on the site with numerous referral bonuses, poker offers, and a loyalty scheme with awesome rewards.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5
The operators of Bovada understand that mobile gaming is crucial and have invested effort in making the site mobile-friendly. You can deposit bitcoin on the go and get started with your favorite games without issues. The non-downloadable app is easy to use and gives you access to the same features on the PC version.
Crypto Banking: 4.6/5
With Bovada casino, you can fund your account using nine payment options that mix crypto and fiat. If you opt for crypto, you can choose from Bitcoin, Litecoin, and many more. Payment with this option is instant, and payouts are processed in one hour.
Players who use fiat can pay with credit cards like Visa and Mastercard. However, these may come with extremely high fees of up to 15.9%. If you can, we suggest you stick with cryptocurrencies.
Other Features: 4.45/5
Bovada features a simple but modern-looking design. Pages are well arranged, with clear links on the home page to critical sections. Bovada offers a section that teaches you how to get started with Bitcoin and many other avenues to get help. You can contact the team via email or live chat or find answers through the FAQ section.
Register on Bovada using Bitcoin and enjoy a crypto sports welcome bonus of up to $750.
4. My Stake – Best Crypto Sportsbook for In-play Betting
Pros
- Over 40 sports betting markets
- Up to 4,000 casino games available
- 100% up to $500 sports welcome offer
- Great live betting features
Cons
- Could use more cryptocurrencies
MyStake casino is one of the new Bitcoin casinos, as it started operations in 2019. Nonetheless, it has grown to feature up to 40 sports betting markets and over 4,000 online casino games.
Betting Selection: 4.7/5
Despite being relatively new, MyStake is on par with other modern bitcoin sports betting sites. Over 40 sports betting categories include less mainstream sports like Gaelic football, Squash, Bandy, and waterpolo.
Regarding casino games, My Stake floors most of the competition. It has a massive portfolio featuring almost 4,000 titles consisting of slots, live dealer games, and table games.
Since they are powered by known names like Microgaming and Pragmatic Play – you can be sure of a fantastic experience.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5
MyStake welcomes new sports bettors with a match deposit bonus of up to $500. It’s not as overwhelming as other betting sites we’ve mentioned, but with really low wagering requirements, it’s one of the most valuable sports bonuses you can find.
In addition to the welcome bonus offer, you can grab cashbacks, sports reload bonuses, and a loyalty bonus.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.4/5
MyStake allows you to wager on your favorite games with bitcoin on your mobile device using the mobile casino. This mobile casino operates without issues and loads fast. Moreover, you enjoy the same bonuses and features on the PC version.
Crypto Banking: 4.5/5
Payments are seamless at MyStake, offering 15 unique options. These extend across fiat and crypto, ensuring you can begin here regardless of your preferred option. Aside from Bitcoin, you can also choose from typical fiat options like Visa, Mastercard, and Skrill. Deposits on these sites are instant, and payouts are processed between 24 – 48 hours.
Other Features: 4.5/5
My Stake crypto sportsbook features a mature-looking design. New players won't have issues navigating the platform as it features links across the home page. In the event of issues, you can check out the FAQs page to find answers or contact the support team through live chat or email.
Register at MyStake casino and enjoy up to $500 worth of sports bonuses.
5. MyBookie - Top Bitcoin Betting Site for Prop Bets
Pros:
- 50% up to $1,000 sports welcome offer
- Over 30 sports categories
- Excellent prop bets
- Supports BTC, BCH, LTC, and ETH
- Full mobile functionality
Cons:
- No dedicated mobile app
MyBookie bitcoin betting site is the next on our list. It was developed in 2014 and is now known for its amazing casino games and sportsbook with some of the best odds you can find – using bitcoin.
Betting Selection: 4.4/5
Sports bettors can wager on popular horse races via the racebook. If this is not your thing, head to the MyBookie online sports betting site and wager on over 30 sports categories like NFL, Basketball, MMA, and many more.
MyBookie offers more than 300 casino games which consist of slots, blackjack, roulette, and a live casino. BetSoft powers games, so you'll be in for a treat if you like this developer.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.3/5
New bettors who sign up at MyBookie will claim a generous 50% up to $1,000 to play their favorite games. This requires a minimum deposit of $50 and comes with a 10x wagering requirement. You must use the MYB50 promo code during registration to qualify for this offer.
MyBookie does not stop here regarding its bonus offerings, as multiple offers are available. These include sportsbook reload bonuses, free spins, weekend offers, and referral bonuses.
Crypto Banking: 4.6/5
MyBookie bitcoin sports betting site features 13 unique payment options combining fiat and cryptocurrencies. Players who want to register using fiat can choose from Mastercard, Visa, and Person2Person. However, these options come with high minimum deposits starting at $45.
Crypto users can choose from Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash. These come with a minimum deposit of $20, making them a better option.
Mobile Functionality: 4.7/5
While MyBookie does not have a dedicated mobile app, you can enjoy your favorite games from your mobile device via the mobile casino. Simply input the URL in your mobile browser, and you will be ready once the page loads. You’ll have access to all the available features, including bitcoin deposits – allowing you an awesome experience from any location.
Other Features: 4.3/5
MyBookie does not look like most modern websites, as it aims for a simplistic look. Nonetheless, it is highly functional, with links to important pages on the home page. If you need help, you can contact the reliable support team via email, phone, or live chat anytime.
Register at MyBookie and get access to a complete gambling platform with awesome bonuses.
Choosing the Best Bitcoin Betting Sites
Betting Options
The best Bitcoin betting sites offer a wide range of sports categories that cover major sports events andniche sports. But betting variety is not as important as the quality of odds each betting site offers. We only included sites with competitive odds, great live betting features, and more betting opportunities.
Sports and Crypto Bonuses
Another factor that we spent time evaluating was the bonuses and promotions the crypto betting sites offer. When you sign up on a site, you want one that gives you freebies to experience what the site offers for free. Therefore, we ensure those bitcoin sites on our list provide a rewarding welcome bonus offer for new players.
We also considered other bonuses, including free spins, no deposit offers, loyalty bonuses, and many more. Lastly, we check the terms and conditions of the offer to make sure they are fair. Only those that are reasonable make it to our recommended list.
Crypto Payment Options
We reviewed the payment options on the sports betting crypto site. Since we aim to find the best bitcoin sites, we looked for platforms supporting bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Those that also incorporated traditional fiat payment options ranked higher than others.
Another aspect we covered was the numerous banking conditions like fees and withdrawal speeds. Those that performed better got a higher ranking on our list.
Customer Support
Even avid gamblers playing games on the best online casinos sometimes run into a hitch. What differentiates the experiences in casinos on sportsbooks when making sports bets is how they can get back on track after this issue. Therefore, we evaluate the available outlets to get help on the casino.
We prefer to see options like 24/7 live chat, email, phone, and an extensive FAQ page. Those with social media help pages also get a higher ranking than others.
Mobile Functionality
Betting on bitcoin sites on the move is a significant benefit for most players. This option lets you bet on your favorite sports and play casino games from your mobile device.
Not all casinos allow you to do this seamlessly, which was an essential part of our ranking methodology. Our recommended list of online bitcoin casinos consists of those that allow you to wager from your mobile devices – regardless of if they are running on iOS or Android.
Why is BetUS the Best Bitcoin Online Sportsbook?
Great Betting Selection: BetUS offers a range of sports betting markets, including major and niche sports. Aside from betting variety, we appreciate BetUS’ competitive odds on all sport events. It also offer various betting opportunities like O/U bets, prop bets, and more.
Crypto Payment Options: You’ll find a good selection of payment options consisting of both fiat and cryptocurrencies. These range from options like Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. The best part is that it supports a minimum deposit of $10, while payouts require 24 hours to process.
Awesome Bonuses: BetUS covers new and existing players with a good range of bonuses. Those who register with cryptocurrencies get a 100% bonus up to $2500, which is awesome. There is another combined welcome bonus for sports and casino, up to $5,000. You surely won't have problems getting freebies when you sign up here.
Great Support: BetUS has put adequate measures in place to ensure you get help if you ever encounter issues. You can use the extensive FAQs page to find answers to common issues or contact the team via live chat, email, or telephone. Not all real money online casinos provide you with a mix of these alternatives, which makes BetUS one of the best.
Why Should You Use the Best Bitcoin Betting Sites?
Anonymous Gambling: For many sports bettors, this will be one of the major benefits of playing on a crypto casino. If you play on a crypto betting site, you can keep your gambling activities private as it is not included in your bank statement. Not every player wants to advertise that they gamble online – and this is an area in which crypto casinos can help.
Safety and Security: You don't need to add your bank details or name to the online casino; you only need your wallet. This ensures full anonymity, allowing you to gamble without risk of exposing your identity or falling into the hands of identity thieves.
Unique Crypto Bonuses: Many bitcoin betting sites offer unique bonuses when you sign up. You won’t have these bonuses by playing on land-based or typical online casinos.
No Fees: When you fund your online casino account using cryptocurrencies, you are not subject to any fees – at least in most cases. This is mainly because no middleman is involved, meaning no institution charges you.
Fast Transactions: Cryptocurrencies are generally quicker than your typical bank payments. This makes them a better option to quickly wager on games without crossing unnecessary hurdles.
Guide to Bitcoin Betting Online
What Is the Best Bitcoin Betting Site?
BetUS grabs the top spot for the best crypto betting sites. It has a good range of sports betting markets, extraordinary sports bonuses, and reliable crypto payment options. It is an ideal site for players who want a balanced experience using cryptocurrencies.
What Sports Can I Bet On with Cryptocurrencies?
This generally depends on which sports are offered at your chosen betting site, but all major sports you can think of allow Bitcoin betting. Sites with more sports betting coverage include other niche categories you might be interested in.
Is it Safe for Place Bets Using Bitcoin?
Absolutely. There is no safer way to place bets than with cryptocurrencies. Crypto transactions are anonymous, more secure, and clear out almost immediately. Just be sure you’re on legit and properly licensed sports betting sites.
Summary of the Best Bitcoin Sports Betting Sites
BetUS: This is our top choice for players who want a balanced experience. New bettors who sign up here on the sportsbook using the crypto sports promo code SU100CRYPT for a 100% match deposit bonus of up to $2,500.
BetOnline: Enjoy around 30 sports betting categories when you sign up on this crypto betting site. New players who register with the CRYPTO100 bonus code will get a 50% match deposit of up to $1,000 to begin.
Bovada: This is our third top crypto site with unique offers for players. New players who register here with bitcoin will get an impressive 100% match deposit of up to $750.
MyStake: New players who sign up here can grab a 100% match deposit up to $500, which you can use on over 40 betting categories.
MyBookie: Having been around since 2014, you can be sure that this casino has lots up its sleeve. New players who register on this crypto site using the MYB50 bonus code get a 50% match deposit of up to $1,000.
How to Get Started at the Best Crypto Betting Sites
Starting on any online crypto casino for real money is not difficult – even if you have never tried it before. To help you out, we have created a step-by-step guide to help you begin using BetUS, our top crypto site.
1. Sign-up for an account.
Head to the BetUS casino page and click the "Join" button. Then input your first and last name and preferred email address. You must also input your phone number and accept the terms and conditions.
2. Create your login details.
Once you click on continue, you'll be redirected to another page to create your password. Once you do this, click continue, and your account will be instantly created. You should get a welcome message in the email you provided.
3. Deposit funds and start betting.
BetUS automatically directs you to the deposit page, where you'll pick one of the available options. Pick the option you prefer and claim your welcome offer.
Place Your Bets at the Best Bitcoin Betting Sites
These sports betting sites will take your betting experience to another level. With cryptocurrencies, you can worry less with your payment and payout transactions and focus more on the best odds for your sports teams or athletes.
BetUS is leading the movement to make Bitcoin betting more accessible to all sports bettors, with its incredible sports betting categories and generous sports bonuses.
But whether you bet using Bitcoin or stick with the old school fiat betting, remember to do so responsibly.
