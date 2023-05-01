Best Bitcoin Betting Sites in Australia: Crypto Australian Sportsbooks Ranked for Odds, Bonuses, and More

The sports betting industry has gone a long way – from physical bookmakers to crypto betting in just a few years. Bitcoin betting sites in Australia have taken over, bringing a more advanced betting experience for fans of the NRL, AFL, Cricket, and other major sports that Aussies love.
Rabona is the leading Bitcoin sportsbook in Australia, with over 35 betting markets, generous bonuses, and competitive odds.
Stick around, and we’ll show you other incredible Bitcoin betting sites Australia approves.
Best Bitcoin Betting Sites in Australia
- Rabona: Best overall
- Sportaza: Best Bitcoin reload bonuses
- MyStake: Best market variety
- Playzilla: Best mobile Bitcoin sportsbook
- Winstler: Top live betting features
- Gxmble: Easiest wagering requirements to meet
- Wazamba: Best tournaments
- CloudBet: Widest range of accepted cryptos
1. Rabona - Best Bitcoin Sports Betting Site in Australia Overall
Pros
- Up to AU$150 sports bonus
- Massive selection of esports markets
- AU$750 cash back bonus
- Regular tournaments for sportsbook and casino games
Cons
- Lacklustre mobile interface
Rabona is the best crypto betting site in Australia with a robust selection of betting markets.. Not only is this site an excellent sportsbook and casino in its own right (and we’ll get deeper into that in a moment), but it also has one of the best selections of competitive video game betting markets we’ve seen, with plenty of live, in-play options.
Sportsbook Features: 4.95/5
Rabona’s sportsbook is reasonably well designed and offers over 35 sports categories – with fairly competitive odds on each one. You’ll find everything from football to floorball, with plenty of live betting options across many games.
Esports betting is one of the most robust offerings, with plenty of strategy and FPS competitions to bet on. We found great odds on Valorant, Counter-Strike: GO, Rainbow Six, Call of Duty, Overwatch, DotA2, and even Age of Empires.
Many in-play events even had live streaming on site, so you could watch and place to-the-second bets without switching between browser windows.
Our only real gripe is that it doesn’t feel as nice on mobile as on your standard PC. It rarely had all the information visible at once, so if you’re the punter who does all their betting on the phone, you might want to look at another sportsbook.
Slots and Table Games: 4.9/5
Rabona doesn’t pull any punches in the casino department, either. We found over 5,000 online casino games from some fantastic providers. You’ll find everything from futuristic slots like Reapers and Ed’s Gun to goofier exclusive titles like Wild Piranha, and It’s Sharktime!
The table game selection is also nice, with many classics like American and European roulette, baccarat, and various single and multi-hand blackjack. The live casino offers many great options, including 2,000x Lightning Roulette, VIP blackjack, and plenty of neat game show games.
Welcome Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5
New players will get a 100% match good for up to AU$150 when they make their first deposit of AU$30 or more. This Bitcoin deposit bonus comes with a very reasonable 6x wagering requirement. However, to unlock the bonus, you’ll have to wager through your initial deposit at least once with odds of 1.5 or better.
We’re also big fans of the regular tournaments available to many punters. You can get into these tournaments by placing bets or playing qualifying casino games, earning points, and giving better chances to win your share of the generous prize pools.
>> Click here to get up to AU$150 with 6x wagering requirements after signing up at Rabona.
2. Sportaza - Best Australian Crypto Betting Site for Bitcoin Reload Bonuses
Pros
- 100% match welcome bonus
- Excellent reload bonuses
- Great odds on over 30 sports
- User-friendly UI
Cons
- Crypto withdrawals have low max caps
- Bitcoin withdrawals slower than some competitors
Next up, we have Sportaza, another premier Bitcoin sportsbook for Aussie players. We found many bonuses and promotions for players making crypto deposits, including a generous weekly reload bonus.
Our biggest complaint is that players who win big might have to break up their withdrawals over a few transactions due to some fairly low max caps. Even when withdrawing with digital currencies like Bitcoin and Litecoin, you might have to wait 1-3 days for it to process, which is slower than some of the other Bitcoin sportsbooks.
Sportsbook Features: 4.8/5
Sportaza puts out a very solid sportsbook that looks great regardless of whether you’re browsing from your mobile device or desktop computer. It presents a massive amount of information without it coming off like some accounting spreadsheet, which we love to see.
While it doesn’t seem to offer live streaming on conventional sports (though it does with the various esports markets), it has a solid play-by-play setup, which is nearly as good for planning your live sports bets.
We found over 30 sports, from ice hockey and rugby union games to darts, lacrosse, and even water polo. Odds align with the competition across the board, so we have no real complaints.
Slots and Table Games: 4.7/5
Sportaza plays host to more than 5,000 casino games, including popular games like Big Bass Splash and Big Bad Wolf Megaways to jackpot giants like Buffalo Trail and Dr Fortuno. You'll find something in the casino section, no matter what game you want to play while waiting for the big game.
We even found a nice blend of blackjack, poker, roulette, and more in the table game selection. And again, in the live dealer games. We found plenty of the classics, Andar Bahar, Sic Bo, and much more.
Welcome Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5
New bettors will get a 100% match up to AU$150 on their first Bitcoin deposits. This bonus comes with a 6x wagering requirement for Aussie players, which adds some fantastic value and should be super easy to work through for a clever bettor.
You’ll also appreciate the 50% weekly reload bonus, where players making their first deposit of the week will get a 50% match bonus good for up to $750 with 8x wagering requirements, so you’ll be able to keep that bankroll of yours nice and fat.
>> Claim your 100% welcome bonus up to AU$150 when you join Sportaza.
3. MyStake - Best Betting Markets of all Australian Bitcoin Sportsbooks
Pros
- 100% sports welcome bonus up to $500
- Competitive odds on over 40 markets
- Boosted odds, free bets, and more
- Massive selection of crypto casino games
- 24/7 customer support
Cons
- Website navigation needs refinement
MyStake might be fairly new – they only opened up in 2020 – but this fantastic casino-slash-bookmaker knows what its stuff.
You’ll find a ton of great casino games and one of the most diverse sportsbooks. You can enjoy incredible promotions, responsive customer support, and seamless mobile experience at this Bitcoin betting site.
Sportsbook Features: 4.8/5
MyStake’s sportsbook is not the flashiest one out there, but it’s extremely easy to use.
We were fairly impressed that even with over 40 sports to bet on, we found the odds consistently competitive regardless of whether you’re into popular sports like soccer, basketball, and American football or the more niche games like snooker, Gaelic hurling, or esports.
The esports betting market is surprisingly robust, all things considered. We found several of the top competitive video games listed, including StarCraft, League of Legends, Rocket League, and many more. So if you’ve been following this latest trend in sports bets, Mystake is a solid pick.
Slots and Table Games: 4.8/5
If you enjoy some casino game gambling while waiting for your next big sports event, MyStake is the best place to be. Aussie players can access over 6,500 slots and table games from almost 100 software providers like Genesis Gaming, Spinomenal, NoLimit City, and more.
This means you’ll find popular Bonus Buy slots like Bigger Bass Bonanza and Money Train 2 as well as a whole slew of exciting progressive jackpot slots. And if you’re a fan of table games, MyStake’s offering is fairly robust.
The website layout and navigation needs improvement, though. You’ll have a hard time finding them unless you use specific search terms like “blackjack” or “roulette” because MyStake didn’t set up a dedicated table game section for some reason.
A small complaint, but annoying nonetheless.
Welcome Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5
You’ll find a diverse array of casino and sports bonuses available at MyStake ranging from free play options on their exciting specialty game selection to free bet bonuses and boosted odds for the sportsbook.
New Bitcoin sports bettors can claim a generous 100% match bonus for up to AU$ 500 when they make their first deposit. This bonus comes with a fairly nice 10x wagering requirement which must be wagered on at least two events with odds of 1.4 or greater.
>> Join MyStake today to get your 100% match sportsbook bonus
4. Playzilla – Best Bitcoin Sports Betting Site for Mobile Aussie Punters
Pros
- AU$150 welcome bonus
- Superior mobile website
- Fantastic wagering requirements
- Competitive odds on 30+ markets
- Also has great Bitcoin casino games
Cons
- No phone support
- Slow payouts for crypto
If you’re the punter who frequently makes their wagers on the go, you should check out Playzilla. Not only does this sportsbook offer some seriously great odds across many sports, but you’ll be able to experience it all in a beautiful instant-play mobile app that runs in your device’s native browser.
Sportsbook Features: 4.7/5
PlayZilla’s sportsbook looks amazing on your mobile device and is easy to navigate. You’ll have no problems finding odds on any of their 30-plus sports, regardless of whether you’re a big-time basketball fan, cricket, or anything else.
Even the live betting feature looks and operates well. The big white buttons for each possible bet are clear and easy to identify, though the little red and green arrows that indicate when the odds have adjusted could be bigger. We’d also like to see live streams of the event on-site so we can watch and bet simultaneously, but that’s rare enough we can’t complain.
Slots and Table Games: 4.7/5
Playzilla is another Aussie gambling site that seems intent on delivering a robust crypto casino game experience. You’ll have access to over 3,000 slots and table games, including a fairly robust collection of progressive jackpot slots.
We found over 35 progressive jackpot games, including Holmes and the Stolen Stones, Buffalo Trail, Dr Fortuno, Diamond King Jackpots, and many more. We spent a fair bit of time on the wizardly Ozwin’s Jackpots slot machine that offers up a visually striking slot with plenty of chances to win big.
Welcome Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5
Playzilla’s welcome bonus is on par with most of the sportsbooks we’ve looked at thus far. New players will get a 100% match up to AU$150 when they make their first Bitcoin deposit and play through it at least once with odds of 1.80 or greater.
Once that’s done, your bonus will automatically be activated, and you’ll have to play through that 5x before you can withdraw.
There’s also a solid selection of other casino and sports betting bonuses.
>> Sign up and get up to AU$150 for sports betting at Playzilla.
5. Winstler – Best Bitcoin Betting Site in Australia for In-Play Betting
Pros
- 300% casino welcome bonus
- Excellent live betting options
- Competitive odds across 20+ sports
- Great selection of online casino games
Cons
- No sports betting bonuses
Rounding out our top 5 Australian Bitcoin betting sites is Winstler. This particular site is a little more casino-heavy than a sportsbook, but the odds we found were extremely competitive, and we couldn’t help but include it on this list.
Sportsbook Features: 4.6/5
The Winstler sportsbook has a surprisingly clean layout that looked great on every device we tested. It didn’t have as many markets as some of the other sportsbooks on our list, but it hit all the right notes nonetheless. We found great odds on all the major sports and plenty of minor ones.
Where we were pleased, though, was the live in-play betting. Everything is colour coded and can be read with a glance – which is extremely important when you’re dealing with the to-the-second urgency of live betting. On top of that, the lines we were seeing were super nice, and we only wish that you could stream the games on-site as you wagered.
Slots and Table Games: 4.7/5
Over 800 slots and table games from some of the biggest providers in the industry can be found in Winstler’s excellent online casino for real money.
Whether you’re looking for Starburst by NetEnt, Big Bass Bonanza by Pragmatic Games, or something a little less mainstream, you’ll have plenty of top-quality games to choose from that load fast, play great, and offer some seriously great chances at winning.
Welcome Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5
While Winstler doesn’t offer any sportsbook bonuses, we did find a rather exemplary casino welcome bonus that is well worth checking out. New players will get a 300% match on their first deposit up to 500€ with 45x wagering requirements.
You’ll also get a 100% match good for up to €1,000 on your second, a 100% match up to €2,000 on your third, and then two 50% bonuses good for up to €2,500 and € 3,500 on your fourth and fifth, respectively—all with 45x wagering requirements.
>> Sign up for a 300% bonus on your first deposit.
Other sports events worth betting on:
How We Picked the Top Bitcoin Sports Betting Apps in Australia
Sportsbook Features
We look at all the features with a specific eye to decent odds, robust markets, esports betting, live betting features, and so on.
Slots and Table Games
Nobody wants to spend their time between sporting events twiddling their thumbs! That’s why we’ve ensured each casino on the list has a diverse collection of casino games with fair RTPs, exciting prizes, and more.
Welcome Bonuses and Promotions
One of the main advantages of playing online is the extra cash in the beginning. We wager you love welcome bonuses as much as we do, so we’ve put together bookmakers who offer generous bonuses with fair wagering requirements.
Related posts:
Why is Rabona the Best Bitcoin Sports Betting Site in Australia?
Are you scratching your head, trying to figure out what Rabona is doing that earned them the #1 spot over what is admittedly some fairly stiff competition? Give us just one moment to break that down for you.
- Massive Market Options: We found over 35 sports betting markets in Rabona’s feature-rich sportsbook. These range from common sports like soccer, basketball, and cricket to more esoteric sports like floorball and Gaelic hurling. You’ll also find a surprisingly robust collection of esports markets.
- Boosted Odds: While many Bitcoin betting sites offer boosted odds, we were impressed by both the quality and quantity of boosted odds at Rabona.
- Exciting Casino Games: Rabona is also one of the best online casinos filled with live dealer games, jackpot slots, crash gambling, and so much more!
Australian Bitcoin Betting Sites vs Traditional Bookmakers
Online sports betting is becoming more popular by the day, and with the added benefit of using cryptocurrency to place your bets, it’s no surprise so many Aussies are making the switch. Here are just a few of our favourite things about Bitcoin betting sites.
- Convenience: There’s no need to leave the house or call a bookmaker to place or change your bets. Everything can be done from the comfort of your own home from your desktop or mobile device.
- Anonymity: You don’t have to worry so much about your identity or banking information being compromised, as Bitcoin transactions occur on the blockchain, and none of your personal information is passed around.
- Fast Payouts: Bitcoin banking is incredibly fast, with some bookmakers processing payments anywhere from a few minutes to a few hours.
- Generous Bonuses: When did your bookie last give you free money? Never, right? But when it comes to online sportsbooks, you’ll have access to all kinds of free bet bonuses.
Guide to Bitcoin Betting in Australia
Is it Safe to Bet with Bitcoin in Australia?
Yes, it’s perfectly safe so long as you stick with a trusted bookmaker – such as the ones on this list. The best Bitcoin sports betting sites have many security measures to protect you and your information.
Can I Make Sports Bets Using Bitcoin from My Phone?
Yes, you can. The best Australian gambling sites are mobile-optimized, letting you experience the full crypto gambling experience from your phone, tablet, or other mobile device.
Which Australian Bitcoin Betting Site Offers the Best Odds?
This is tough, as all the sportsbooks on this list offer extremely competitive odds. Overall, we’d have to say Rabona’s probably got the best odds across the board.
How Do I Choose the Best Bitcoin Sports Betting Sites Australia Approves?
There are many things you must consider when trying to find your next online bookmaker. Here are a few things we think are important for Aussie sports bettors to look for:
- Betting Markets: Make sure you can find odds on the sports that matter to you the most. There's no sense in signing up if you can’t get odds on floorball – at least if you’re a floorball fan.
- Bonuses: Whether you like deposit match bonuses, risk-free bets, or cash-back options, make sure the bookmaker you’re checking out offers what you’re looking for.
- Reputation: Check out reviews from other players like you to see how the Bitcoin betting site treats its players.
Comparing our Top 5 Australian Bitcoin Sports Betting Sites
Rabona: If you want competitive odds for major Aussie sports, Rabona is the perfect site for you. With a hearty welcome bonus and a diverse array of exciting competitions to bet on, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better sportsbook. Get your AU$150 bonus after signing up.
Sportaza: Sportaza is a competitive sportsbook offering great odds on several popular and esoteric sporting events. It also offers a weekly reload bonus of up to AU$ 750 to ensure your bankroll stays nice and thick. Join up and get a 100% bonus good for AU$150 right away.
MyStake: Our pick for the best Bitcoin esports betting site has some of the most popular e-sports categories. Sign up today to get a 100% match on your first deposit.
Playzilla: Are you looking for a sportsbook that runs flawlessly on your personal mobile device? Of course, you are. Sign up today and get your 100% Bitcoin bonus to start.
Winstler: Not only does Winstler offer a near-flawless live betting experience, but it manages to deliver a robust casino filled with the very best providers out there. Register and get a 300% Bitcoin casino welcome bonus today.
How to Sign Up to a Bitcoin Betting Site in Australia
Are you ready to put your Bitcoin to good use but are not sure where to start? We put together this easy-to-follow guide for signing up at our pick for the #1 crypto sports betting site: Rabona.
Step 1: Getting Started
Go to the Rabona landing page and click the “Create an Account” button.
Step 2: Creating Your Account
Populate the registration form with your username, email address, and password. Enter a bonus code if you have any. Once you’ve filled everything out, you can agree to the terms and conditions and click “Next Step.”
Step 3: Complete Your Registration
The next form will require more detailed information, like your full name, location, preferred currency, phone number and date of birth. Once you populate all of the fields, click the button “Create an Account” to submit your registration.
Bitcoin Sports Betting Strategies for Aussie Players
Are you a new sports bettor looking for tips to help give you an edge on your wagers? Here are a few tips to help you win more often – or at least help you lose less.
1. Know Your Sport
This might seem obvious, but if you have an intimate knowledge of the sport you’re betting on – even better if you closely follow the individual teams playing – you’ll stand a much better chance of making an educated bet.
2. Shop for Odds
With a little research and luck, you should be able to find some true value bets. You make these wagers where the expected return is greater than the odds offered to reflect. This is why we recommend having accounts with multiple bookmakers, making it easier to compare odds and find high-value wagers.
3. Manage Your Bankroll
Set a budget and stick with it. Too many amateur bettors get caught up in the action and start chasing losses, which is a surefire way to a broken heart.
4. Keep a Cool Head
As tempting as it might be to bet on your favourite team, it’s important not to let emotion drive your wagers. To be a successful bettor, research and make bets that make sense rather than bets that feel good.
Bet on Your Favourite Teams at the Best Bitcoin Betting Sites in Australia
Now you know everything you need to know about Australian Bitcoin betting sites. There’s no shortage of great AU bookmakers, but we think Rabona is the best choice for most players, given the massive amount of betting lines available.
If you’re only going to sign up for one, it’s the best choice – though we still recommend you create accounts at a few of the sportsbooks on our list to ensure you can get the best possible odds on any event.
Remember to focus on having fun and always wager responsibly regardless of where you sign up.
Disclaimer: Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Underage gambling is an offense, all sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford. Casinos listed may not be available in your region.