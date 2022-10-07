BetUS Sportsbook Review (Latest Bet US Sports Bonuses, Pros & Cons, and More)

BetUS is one of the longest-running online sportsbooks with a solid reputation and a global customer base. Still, it couldn’t escape the scrutinizing eye of our expert team. We’re here to give you the most accurate and up-to-date information about BetUS sportsbooks.
But before getting down to the nitty-gritty details that differentiate BetUS from the pack, we’ll go over their laundry list of free play bonuses, casino bonuses, and recurring promotions for new sign-ups.
- 10CASH – Use this code to score a 10% sportsbook bonus up to $2,500 on your first deposit of $100 or more.
- JOIN200 – Make your first deposit of $100 or more and use the code “JOIN200”. You’ll get a 150% sportsbook bonus up to $3,750 and a 50% casino match bonus up to $1,250. In total, new sign-ups will claim a 200% bonus up to $5,000 for sports and casino betting.
- SU100CRYPT – Make a minimum deposit of $100 with cryptocurrency. You’ll redeem up to $2,500 in credits to use across BetUS’ sportsbook.
- FIRST200 – Online gamblers can use this code to redeem a 200% crypto bonus – your funds are split 150% towards BetUS’ sportsbook, and the final 50% is allocated towards BetUS’ online casino games. In total, you’ll get $5,000 in free money!
- RU100CRYPT – Make a minimum deposit of $100 through Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash. You’ll earn a 100% sportsbook bonus worth up to $2,500.
- 100CRYPTO2X – Use this code with your second and third crypto deposits of $100 or more. You’ll get two separate 100% reload bonuses worth up to $2,500 each for BetUS’ sportsbook.
- RU20CASH – Deposit $100 with a credit card, bank wire transfer or e-wallet. You’ll earn a 20% cash bonus that can get you up to $500 in sports betting credits.
- SU200 – Make your first minimum deposit of $100 or more to qualify for BetUS’ 200% Crypto Bonus. You’ll get a 150% sportsbook match and a 50% casino match when you use the code “SU200” upon sign-up.
- ESPORTS100 – Claim a risk-free bet of up to $100 when you make your first e-sports wager!
- GGWP – Get up to $250 in sports betting credits and a risk-free bet up to $100. This code applies to League of Legends, DOTA, CS:GO tournaments, and more!
Is BetUS A Trustworthy Online Sportsbook?
Before you get started with any digital gaming solutions online, you should question the reputability and trustworthiness of your chosen online sportsbook. With this sentiment in mind, our experts dug deep to see if BetUS’ reputation was little more than smoke and mirrors.
So, is BetUS legit?
Yes, BetUS pays tens of thousands of dollars in annual licensing fees to maintain its good reputation.
As a result of its dedication to conducting business above-board, BetUS offers a slew of legitimate bonuses, provably fair real money games, and competitive money lines that aren’t impossible to win.
How To Sign Up & Claim a Welcome Bonus with BetUS
If you’re new to staking your wares online, you might be wondering how to get started with BetUS’ casino and sportsbook. Luckily, the sign-up process isn’t very complicated. We’ve created a simple, step-by-step guide that boils the process down to its basics.
1. Register for a new account.
- Visit BetUS online sportsbook login page.
- Look for the “Join” button and click on it.
- You’ll be redirected to a page where you can fill out your personal information.
- Complete and submit the form.
2. Verify your details.
- Wait for a verification code from BetUS.
- Enter the code to verify your phone number.
3. Choose your bonus.
- Pick a bonus code from the list
- 10CASH and JOIN200 are highly recommended for sports bettors.
4. Make your first deposit.
- From the BetUS homepage, look for the “Deposit” button and click on it.
- Pick your preferred deposit method.
- Input the promo code.
- Make sure to add the minimum amount required to qualify for your chosen bonus.
- Tick the necessary boxes to proceed.
- Start betting!
How Does BetUS Treat Its Sports Bettors?
BetUS sportsbook’s registration process can be a bit tedious but it’s for your own safety. You don’t have to worry about all your personal details because the sportsbook’s site security is top-notch.
Should you need assistance with anything, you can guarantee a quick and reliable response from the site’s support team. You can reach them via phone line, live chat, or email.
Payment methods are rather limited but as one of the fastest withdrawal casinos you can expect fast payouts for both fiat and crypto transactions.
In-Depth BetUS Sportsbook Review
Pros
- Competitive odds
- Exciting live betting events
- Around 30 sports betting markets
- Includes major and niche sports categories
- Several ongoing offers are up for grabs
- Quick and easy payouts
- Smooth mobile app performance
- Excellent support via email, phone, and live chat
Cons
- Limited banking options
- Some money lines are better than others
Sports Betting Markets: 4.75/5
BetUS is known for its vast library of sports markets. You can enjoy betting on all major sports as well as some niche categories.
You can place in-play wagers on the latest football game, stop the clock with international basketball events, watch the action unfold across MLB games, or stake bets in the midst of a heated tennis matchup.
Although some lines are arguably better than others, it’s easy to locate and bet on the most competitive odds available. E-sports, horse racing, MMA/UFC fights, hockey, golf, soccer, martial arts, boxing, and NASCAR racing are BetUS’ most popular markets.
Broaden your horizons with snooker, table tennis, darts, crickets, cycling, volleyball, or handball! If you’re looking for a break from the ordinary, you can bet on political happenings, celebrity drama, and the next Pope’s papal name.
Welcome Bonuses & Promotions: 4.95/5
You’ll find an overwhelming number of sports and casino bonuses at BetUS. Sportsbook vets can use the code “10CASH” to get started. Up to $2,500; BetUS will add 10% of your first deposit to your available balance. You’ll only have to meet 6x rollover requirements across their entire sportsbook to cash out your earnings.
And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. We’ll discuss other promotions in later sections of this BetUS review.
Casino Deposits & Free Payouts: 4.75/5
BetUS accepts credit/debit card deposits. Crypto sports bettors can deposit accounts via ETH, BTC, BCH, and LTC. You can deposit a minimum of $10 to get started. However, if you wish to grab the bonuses, you need to deposit anywhere between $50 and $100 – depending on your preferred promotion.
Customer Support: 4.95/5
Players at BetUS can ask for assistance via three different support channels. You can reach them 24/7 via phone, email, and live chat. VIP players will be assigned a dedicated Account Manager.
Mobile Compatibility: 5/5
BetUS cut their sportsbook library down to size, giving you easy access to hundreds of money lines across 29+ mainstream and specialty markets. If you’re searching for a capable, resilient mobile casino and sportsbook, you’ll appreciate BetUS mobile site.
Overall BetUS Sportsbook Review Score: 4.85/5
After looking closely at what this online sportsbook has to offer, we gave BetUS a 4.85 out of 5 rating. It’s leaps and bounds ahead of other top online sportsbooks, but there is still some room for improvement – especially in the banking department.
BetUS is an excellent one-stop shop for just about everybody, and you’re virtually guaranteed to have a positive experience while gambling here. It’s indeed one of the best real money casinos and sportsbooks around.
What Should You Consider Before Signing Up to BetUS?
Before you go ahead and register for an account at this online sportsbook, you need to consider a few things.
First, you need to be at least 18 years old to be able to register for an account. Other regions may require an older legal gambling age threshold so it’s in your best interest to check your local gambling laws to make sure you are not violating any policies.
Also, betting at BetUS may not be permitted in some regions like the UK, Belgium, France, Ukraine, Panama, and a few others.
What Are the Best BetUS Sports Bonuses?
BetUS Sportsbook + Casino Bonus
Sports bettors can earn a combination of a 10% sports bonus and a 20% casino bonus for a total value of $2,500. All you need to do is use the bonus code 10CASH when you make a deposit of at least $100. Wagering requirements are set at 30x, to be completed within 14 days.
200% BetUS Crypto Sign up Bonus
Get your hands on a total of $5,000 crypto bonus funds when you use the code JOIN200. It’s split between a 150% sports bonus of up to $3,750 and a 50% match deposit of up to $1,250 for casino games.
You need to deposit at least $100 to qualify and complete the 15x wagering for sports and 30x wagering for casinos within 14 days.
100% Crypto Sports Bonus up to $2,500
Use the code “SU100CRYPT” or “RU100CRYPT” with your first crypto deposit of $100 or more.
BetUS will double your transaction up to $2,500, and you can use your added funds to wager across 29+ sports markets. It doesn’t get more straightforward than that!
There’s no cashout limit attached, so you’ll keep every penny you earn. You’ll have 14 days to satisfy their 10x playthrough and cash out your winnings, but picking competitive money lines will make it that much easier to beat the clock.
Two 100% BetUS Sportsbook Reload Bonuses Up to $2,500 Each
Use the code “100CRYPTO2X” with your second and third crypto deposits of $100 or more – for each transaction, you’ll score a 100% sportsbook reload up to $2,500. In total, you’ll get $5,000 to spend on live betting opportunities and awesome money lines!
You’ll have 14 days to meet BetUS’ 10x wagering requirements for each bonus, giving you just short of a month to find the most competitive wagers. There are no cashout limits present for this welcome offer, allowing you to keep everything you’re owed.
20% BetUS Sportsbook Welcome Bonus Up to $500
Use the code “RU20CASH” to claim a 20% sportsbook match bonus on all your crypto deposits. So long as you deposit $100 or more with each transaction, you’ll qualify for up to $500 in sports betting credits.
There’s a 6x playthrough to keep in mind, but you shouldn’t have much trouble with it. You’ll have 14 days to meet BetUS’ bonus requirements, and there’s no limit on how much you can earn from each match bonus.
So long as you provide the funding, you stand to receive unlimited crypto reload bonuses with this code!
150% Sportsbook + 50% Casino Sign-Up Bonus
Another combo bonus for sports and casino fans has the code SU200 where you can grab
a 200% bonus with a total value of $5,000! It’s a combination of a 150% sportsbook match bonus and a 50% match deposit bonus for casino games with 30x playthrough requirements.
Risk-Free E-Sports Bet Up to $100
If you’re into video games; you’ll love this offer. With the code “ESPORTS100”, you can claim a risk-free bet that’s worth up to $100. They don’t stipulate any deposit minimums here, but you’ll have to meet their 10x rollover within 14 days of redemption in order to withdraw any winnings.
Should you come up short, there’s no skin off your back!
Score A 10% Cash Bonus on All E-Sports Wagers
Use the code “GGWP” with your first cash or crypto deposit of at least $100. BetUS will tack a maximum of $250 onto your transaction, and you’ll still qualify for that risk-free e-sports wager up to $100. This particular offer is valid for any League of Legends, CS:GO, or DOTA tournaments you come across!
You’ll have 14 days to meet their 10x wagering requirements and withdraw your profits with no cashout limits attached.
Sportsbook Reload Bonus Up To 50%
So long as you’ve got funds to keep the action going, BetUS’ crypto re-up bonus will carry you through endless sportsbook wagers. There’s no limit on how much you can deposit, but their rollover requirements work on a sliding scale.
You won’t have to insert a bonus code, but you will need to opt-in with subsequent crypto deposits of $100 or more. This isn’t a welcome offer, so first-time depositors are excluded from getting a piece of the action for now.
If you deposit between $100 and $299, you’ll receive a 10% sportsbook bonus attached to 3x wagering requirements. Deposits between $300 and $499 qualify for a 15% match, which comes with a 4x rollover.
Transactions between $500 and $999 will be credited with a 20% match; which comes attached to a low 5x playthrough. Deposits between $1,000 and $1,999 qualify for a 30% sportsbook bonus, and you’ll have to meet 6x wagering requirements before cashing out your earnings.
High rollers who fund their accounts with a minimum of $2,000 and a maximum of $4,999 will receive a 35% match bonus, and they’ll have to beat 7x playthrough requirements.
Depositors who fund their accounts with anywhere between $5,000 and $9,999 will score a 40% sportsbook match, which comes with 7x rollover requirements. Finally, deposits of $10,000 or more stand to earn BetUS’ full 50% sportsbook match.
You’ll need to beat a 10x playthrough before cashing out your winnings. You’ll have 14 days to meet the requirements of whichever bonus “tier” you fall under. There are no cashout limits anywhere in sight. Notably, “Black” VIP members can earn up to 60% in sportsbook bonuses.
Players can use their sportsbook funds to wager on lines from -200 to +140; take a crack at basketball and football teasers, or bet on their favorite horses.
125% Sign-Up Bonus for Horse Racing – Get $2,500 in Credits
When you join the ranks at BetUS today, you’ll get a 125% first deposit bonus worth up to $2,500. You can use your sportsbook funds to wager on the latest greyhound, thoroughbred, and harness racing events.
Use the code “10CASH” with your first deposit of $100 or more to qualify. You’ll have 2 weeks to beat their 10x sports betting rollover and cash out your earnings with no restrictions attached.
125% BetUS Welcome Bonus up to $2,500 for Baseball
Use the code “JOIN125” with your first minimum deposit of $100 – you’ll receive a 125% match worth up to $2,500. Your funds are split into a 100% sportsbook bonus and a 25% casino match. Combined, you’ll have $2,500 in extra cash to use at your leisure!
If you’ve ever wanted to bet on the Yankees mid-game, here’s your chance.
You’ll need to meet BetUS’ 10x sportsbook rollover requirements within 14 days of redeeming this welcome package. Casino gamers will have to satisfy 30x rollover requirements.
A generous $5,000 cashout limit applies across the board.
125% Sign-Up Bonus for Basketball Bettors
Make your first batch of basketball wagers count with a hefty sign-up bonus.
Use the code “JOIN125” with your first sportsbook deposit of $100 or more. You’ll receive a 125% match bonus worth up to $2,500, allowing you to score big whenever your favorite team hits a contested three-point shot.
The majority of your funds are allocated towards BetUS’ money lines, but casino gamblers can spin through the best online slots or hit the tables with a 25% casino match.
You’ll have to meet 10x rollover requirements for any sportsbook winnings you receive; while casino gamers have to satisfy a much steeper 30x playthrough. So long as you beat their 14-day clock, you’ll stand to withdraw as much as $5,000 from this welcome package.
BetUS’ Loyalty Program – Start Betting On Sports Today
If you’re looking to stick around with BetUS for a while; you’ll gain VIP status by default.
As you continue betting on your favorite sports, you’ll earn “Player Points” with BetUS. These points can be exchanged for sportsbook free plays, reload bonuses, and entry into VIP-exclusive blackjack tournaments with enticing prizes.
Each VIP member is able to correspond with their own personal account manager, allowing you to skip the hold queue and beat the crowd 24/7.
Your account manager will be the first to let you know about exclusive bonuses before explaining the fine print behind your potential rewards. Additionally, they’re a lifeline for any site-related questions; account information retrievals, and sports predictions.
Your personal VIP account manager is more than happy to chat with you, even if you don’t have relevant questions or concerns to address.
Whether you’re ready to make a run for history in the $1 million college bracket contest or bet on your favorite NFL player for a chance to win $25,000, you’ll enjoy automatic entry into free contests that can score you thousands of dollars in annual prizes.
Finally, VIP players can say goodbye to frustrating delays with same-day payouts! When any VIP member requests a withdrawal, they’re given top priority over thousands of other bettors.
Other BetUS Sportsbook Reviews Online
At this point, we’re pretty impressed with what we’re seeing, but don’t take our word for it. We’ve added comments and feedback from other players who tried and experienced sports betting at BetUS online sportsbook. Here’s what they have to say:
BetUS Sportsbook Review: Ready for the BetUS Online Sports Betting Experience?
You only need to spend a couple of hours betting at BetUS for you to agree that it’s one of the best sports betting sites out there. Whether you enjoy betting on major sports leagues or more niche sports betting markets, you’ll find what you’re looking for here.
Check out the generous sports welcome bonus using the code SU200, or the esports bonus with the code ESPORTS100, along with several other sports-specific promotions at one of the best sports betting sites online.
