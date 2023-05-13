Best Betting Apps for iOS & Android: Guide to Real Money Mobile Betting Online

Using mobile betting apps can be quite an exciting experience - you can bet on all your favorite sports on the go and take advantage of some exciting bonuses, too!
After detailed research and analysis, we found Bovada to be the best overall app for mobile bettors! It offers users an amazing variety of sports betting markets and an easy-to-use interface. However, there are many others that we ranked and rated below!
Let’s dive right in.
Best Betting Apps
- Bovada: Best overall
- BetOnline: Most generous bonuses
- MyBookie: Best for racing bets
- MyStake: Best for eSports betting
- SportsBetting.ag: Best for crypto
- EveryGame: Best for live betting
- BetUS: Best design
1. Bovada - Best Mobile Sports Betting App Overall
Pros:
- Thousands of betting markets
- $750 welcome offer for crypto bettors
- Lower vig for NHL bets
- Prop builder
- Great casino section
Cons:
- Occasionally late betting lines
Bovada is the clear winner for today, grabbing that crown thanks to a top-tier selection of markets combined with some exciting promotions and a smooth design - let’s take a closer look.
Sports Betting Odds & Markets: 4.95/5
If you’re passionate about betting, Bovada is the premier destination. With more than 30,000 markets to wager on daily and the latest odds - you're certain to get an excellent payout with lower juice than other sportsbooks!
Plus, they feature over 30 sports as well as special events so that crafting a specific bet will never be a hassle again - making it the best place for all your gambling needs. Live betting is 100% supported and covers all the top leagues. These include the NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, and more.
Bonus Bets and Promotions: 4.9/5
If you are a new customer to the Bovada sportsbook app, this is your chance to get the most out of their $750 Bitcoin welcome bonus with an easy 5x wagering requirement. All it takes is a deposit as low as $20 in cryptocurrency and using code BTCSWB750 during signup - simple enough!
Not ready for crypto yet? No worries - they still have got you covered. Bovada offers 50% sign-up bonuses up to $250 with equally low wagering requirements.
And not only that but if football's more your thing, then take note: Bovada has lower NFL vig compared to other sportsbook apps - this is quite exciting!
Banking: 4.8/5
At Bovada, you have a variety of options for payments and cash-outs, like credit or debit cards, with transfers and the most popular cryptocurrencies - Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Tether (USDT).
If promptness matters to you when it comes to withdrawals, then cryptocurrency is your best choice, as fiat methods involve extra fees.
User Experience: 5/5
This sportsbook app is effortless to navigate, boasting the same features as its desktop version.
With access to leading markets, promotions, banking options, and more - plus their unmatched 24/7 live chat & email support team - it's little wonder why so many are turning towards this efficient platform!
2. BetOnline - Most Generous Bonuses of All Mobile Sportsbook Apps
Pros:
- $1,000 welcome offer
- Loads of regular promos
- 30+ sports betting options
- Odds booster
Cons:
- Credit card fees
BetOnline offers one of the most comprehensive sports betting markets available, and they also boast some of the best bonuses in the betting world.
Sports Betting Odds & Markets: 4.9/5
BetOnline offers over 30 wagering categories, including sports betting markets and non-sporting events like entertainment (Grammy Awards betting, Academy Awards, etc.).
Whether you're interested in baseball or basketball - two of its most popular leagues - or some other niche sport, such as cycling or surfing, BetOnline has something for everyone!
Plus, what sets this sportsbook app apart from all others are its top-of-the-line live betting markets, which can make betting even more exciting.
Bonus Bets and Promotions: 5/5
At BetOnline, players can take advantage of the generous offer and get an incredible 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 with just a simple promo code "BOL1000."
As if that wasn't enough, you also have the option of using the promotional code "CRYPTO100" and receiving the crypto match bonanza at 100% while still having the same maximum reward of $1,000.
Plus, these offers come with 10x or 14x wagering requirements, respectively - now's your chance to make your money really count! BetOnline customers have plenty of rewards up for grabs! For instance, you can claim their referral bonus to get $100 in free-play credits.
Banking: 4.85/5
BetOnline makes sure that its clients have an easy and stress-free deposit and withdrawal experience.
With a variety of payment options, such as Bitcoin, Stellar, Litecoin, XRP, Ethereum, or credit cards, you are all set!
Crypto withdrawals are lightning fast with no additional charge; if using your credit card is more suitable for you, then there may be more significant transaction fees. Whatever method best fits your needs, BetOnline has got it covered!
User Experience: 4.9/5
At this sportsbook app, placing bets is easier than ever with their mobile-friendly platform!
Furthermore, if you experience any trouble on your mobile device along the way, feel free to contact one of their dedicated support agents for assistance. Whether it's via email or live chat - help will promptly be provided without a hitch.
3. MyBookie - Best Sports Betting App for Racing Bets
Pros:
- Dozens of racetracks
- 8% horse rebate
- An exceptional number of prop bets
- $1,000 welcome promotion
Cons:
- Could use more payment options
If you're a fan of horse racing, MyBookie is the place to be. But that's not all - their online gambling opportunities are pretty solid too!
Sports Betting Odds & Markets: 4.8/5
MyBookie is your ultimate sports betting app for racing markets, including both horses and greyhounds. The platform offers over two dozen racetracks from around the globe.
Regardless of where you are, you won't have to worry about missing out on any entertainment - this one-stop online betting site offers an extraordinary range of prop bets across all available markets.
Take NFL betting as a prime example. With MyBookie, there will be no shortage of choices when it comes to choosing from more than 200 props for each game!
Bonus Bets and Promotions: 4.75/5
When you start your journey into online betting at the MyBookie betting app, new customers can receive a generous deposit bonus of up to $1,000 - very exciting!
And loyal customers are eligible for lifetime reload bonuses any day of the week. Horse racing fans will be thrilled with an 8% rebate on their bets, and there could be even more rewards in store through exclusive bonus codes and promotions.
Banking: 4.8/5
With the MyBookie sports betting app, your money is guaranteed safe with their SSL encryption. They offer various payment options, such as Bitcoin, credit cards, bank transfers, and person-to-person transactions.
Credit card payments require a minimum of $45 to process, while peer-to-peer transfers need at least $500, but the great news is that you can make deposits via Bitcoin for only a fee of $20!
You'll also get your winnings within 24 hours or even faster because they have an unbeatable speedy withdrawal system in place.
User Experience: 4.8/5
MyBookie understands the significance of a mobile-friendly platform for placing bets, which is why they created a betting app that has all the same betting options as their desktop website.
No matter what time it may be, you can always count on MyBookie's customer service team to assist you with any issues via email or live chat - 24 hours a day!
4. MyStake - Best Sports Betting Mobile App for eSports Betting
Pros:
- Dedicated eSports betting options and promos
- $500 welcome bonus
- Over 2 dozen betting categories
- Top-notch casino on the side
- Great Bitcoin betting site
Cons:
- Not the best design
MyStake stands apart from the competition with its selection of diverse sports betting and online casino options, plus an extraordinary eSports betting section. This mobile sports betting app debuted in 2019.
Sports Betting Odds & Markets: 4.85/5
We are thrilled to see that MyStake offers an exemplary online sportsbook that stands amongst the best - especially for those who enjoy wagering on eSports.
From Counter-Strike and Dota 2 all the way to League Of Legends, Call Of Duty, Valorant Rainbow Six, and Rocket League - they have it all covered!
Bonus Bets and Promotions: 4.65/5
Take your membership with MyStake to the next level by unlocking up to $500 through a 100% sports match bonus on your first deposit. Or, take their impressive eSports betting! Additionally, you can acquire an incredibly generous casino welcome offer that totals up to two tiers at $1,200 for gaming entertainment on the site.
Furthermore, regular players get 10% cashback on each deposit, and a 35% reload bonus of up to 350$. Regular players also have a chance at scoring big with their Bonus Bet promotion: where every third bet is totally free!
Banking: 4.65/5
MyStake has the best of both worlds when it comes to banking options - traditional and cryptocurrency. You can choose from a variety of cards, bank transfers, or Bitcoin!
If you need your withdrawals quickly, then crypto is definitely the way to go; with MyStake's seamless platform, you'll have access to your money within 24 hours or less!
User Experience: 4.6/5
Even though the homepage may be a bit crowded, it's easy to access all of the casino and sports betting markets on your mobile device - plus every other desktop casino feature.
If you have any questions or concerns, their dedicated customer service team is available around the clock, every day of the week, over live chat and email.
5. SportsBetting.ag - Best Mobile Sports Betting App for Crypto
Pros:
- Up to $1,000 welcome bonus
- Loads of contests
- 20 payment methods
- Extra-fast payouts
Cons:
- The platform has a dated design
SportsBetting.ag is the ideal destination for crypto bettors, offering their services for two decades now.
Sports Betting Odds & Markets: 4.7/5
With SportsBetting.ag, you can bet on over 2 dozen sports with ease! Everything from football to cricket to ice hockey is available - the possibilities are endless.
Plus, each of your bets will be safe and secure at this platform as they offer a variety of betting types across all of the most popular markets for sports bettors.
Bonus Bets and Promotions: 4.8/5
You can kickstart your SportsBetting.ag betting experience with a 50% match bonus of up to $1,000 for your first deposit here.
Our SportsBetting.ag review shows that this sportsbook stands out from the competition with its breathtakingly generous betting competitions. Some are free to enter, while others necessitate a small fee; however, the prizes you could win can reach up to $50,000 or higher - consistently!
Banking: 4.7/5
Whether you prefer to use the new digital currencies such as Bitcoin and Litecoin or classic payment methods like credit cards or bank wire transfers - this bookie has it all! It really is one of the best crypto sports betting sites out there!
With crypto payments, there are no additional charges, while fiat transactions generally require a fee. Thus whatever your preferred choice for funding your account is, be assured that you will find an appropriate solution suited just for you.
User Experience: 4.75/5
Even though the design may appear outdated, the platform is highly dependable and is super-easy to use. What's more, you can expect to get outstanding customer service 24/7.
Their team would respond rapidly via live chat or email if you have questions concerning any of their services. Even if you're a newbie when it comes to betting, the various odds and markets are simple enough for anyone to comprehend without difficulty.
How We Ranked the Best Online Sports Betting Apps
Online Sports Betting Odds & Markets:
We scored mobile sports betting apps based on their range of markets and the competitive sports betting odds they offer. We were also looking for bookmakers with a wide range of live betting options, as well as features like cash out and live streaming services.
Bonus Bets and Promotions:
We ranked apps based on their welcome bonuses and ongoing promotions. We searched for generous sign-up offers, as well as regular weekly and monthly promotions, all with fair wagering requirements.
Banking:
We looked at the range of payment methods available in each sports betting app, including debit cards, bank transfers, crypto, and more. We also checked the withdrawal times and fees to make sure they offered the best value.
User Experience:
Finally, we took the user experience into consideration. The ease of navigation, usability, and design were all considered when compiling our rankings. We also looked out for in-play bet tracking and 24/7 customer support.
Why Is Bovada the Best Sports Betting App?
We crowned Bovada as the best sports betting app after hours of research by our team. Here’s what we found during our Bovada Casino review:
- Great Variety of Banking Options Supported: By choosing Bitcoin, or one of the other cryptocurrencies supported by Bovada, you open yourself up to a world with reduced fees and lightning-fast transactions that could have payouts delivered in less than an hour. Plus, take advantage of more substantial online wagering bonuses!
- $750 Welcome Bonus: New customers can take advantage of Bovada's generous welcome bonuses when they join the site. If you use cryptocurrency, get up to $750 at a 75% match rate on your first deposit. Otherwise, if USD is more your style, new players can still receive a bonus of up to $250 on their initial deposit.
- 30+ Categories for Sports Betting: Sports betting fans can check out dozens of online wagering categories with thousands of markets daily. The coverage includes all major sports as well as niche markets like darts or the surf league.
- Pro-Tier Looks & Functionality: With its fully optimized mobile capabilities and easy-to-navigate design, Bovada is a modern, professional platform that exudes elegance. Its user interface displays sharp visuals on any mobile device without requiring the download of additional software for instant play access.
- Around-The-Clock Help + Community Forum: You can get in touch with Bovada's customer support around the clock, 365 days a year, through live chat. From fundamental queries like “Is sports betting legal?” to elaborate inquiries about wagering regulations - their team will be happy to answer any of your questions in great detail.
Why Should I Use Mobile Betting Apps?
Compared to retail sportsbooks, sports betting apps offer a string of crucial advantages. Just check this stuff out!
- Extra Mobility: You can access mobile betting apps from any location that has an internet connection. Whether you're waiting in line at the grocery store or on vacation in another country, you can easily place wagers with just a few taps.
- Ease Of Use: You don't have to leave your house or take extra time out of the day to visit a retail sportsbook, thanks to betting apps. Just open up the app, and you're ready to bet within seconds.
- Market Variety: Most mobile betting apps offer much more than just conventional sports betting. From live casino action and daily fantasy sports contests to special promotions, there's something for everyone.
- Exciting Bonuses: As mentioned above, many mobile betting apps offer unique bonuses and promotions that are exclusive to their platform. These promos often include free bets, deposit bonuses, and other great rewards that you won't find anywhere else.
Guide to the Best Mobile Betting Apps Online
What Are the Best Mobile Betting Apps?
The 5 best online betting apps right now are:
Bovada is the best mobile sports betting app overall - a mobile app that offers effortless navigation, more markets than most mobile sportsbook apps, and a generous $750 sign-up bonus.
Speaking of bonuses, even the best sports betting apps pale in comparison to BetOnline in that department. Moving on, MyBookie is the top sportsbook app for racing fans, and MyStake is the king of mobile apps for eSports betting.
Finally, SportsBetting.ag is the best mobile app for crypto bettors. And as an extra suggestion, check out EveryGame if you're looking for the best betting apps for live betting.
Where Can I Download Sports Betting Apps?
You can download sports betting apps for iOS at the App Store. Or, if you want Android betting apps, they are readily available at the Google Play Store. To find the top sportsbook apps, it's never a bad move to check out user reviews or the App Store rating.
Are Mobile Sports Betting Apps Safe?
Yes, online sports betting apps are safe - at least the ones recommended in this guide. They all utilize SSL encryption to keep their users' data safe.
Furthermore, every online sports betting app here is licensed and offers customer assistance around the clock for extra transparency.
Comparing the 5 Top Sports Betting Apps
- Bovada: This is the best sportsbook app overall, featuring thousands of daily sports markets and a cool $750 sign-up offer exclusively for crypto users.
- BetOnline: Mobile betters should check out BetOnline and everything it has to offer, including loads of betting categories and a $1,000 sign-up bonus.
- MyBookie: The best online betting app for horse racing fans. The platform offers an 8% horse racing rebate and a match first deposit bonus of up to $1,000.
- MyStake: eSports betting fans should check out what MyStake has in store - there is a dedicated $500 welcome bonus just for this category.
- SportsBetting.ag: The leading mobile betting app for crypto fans. Up and running for 20 years, SportsBetting.ag welcomes cryptocurrency users aboard with a 100% match deposit bonus going up to $1,000.
Steps to Join the Best Online Betting Apps
Joining online sportsbooks couldn't be easier these days. Bovada is a great sports betting app, and we'll use it as an example here, but this guide applies to most sports betting apps out there.
1st Step: Register Your Mobile Sports Betting Account
- Click here to visit the Bovada online sports betting platform.
- Click Join Now to activate the registration form.
- Provide the required info. Make sure you can access the mobile number you enter.
- Tick the box to accept the Terms & Conditions.
- Click Register.
2nd Step: Verify Your Mobile Sports Betting Account
- Bovada will send an SMS to the phone number you entered in the previous step.
- Open the message and find the verification number inside.
- Enter the number at the online sports betting site.
- Verify your account and log in.
3rd Step: Fund Your Mobile Sports Betting Account
- Adjust your payment preference at the Bovada cashier.
- Make the first deposit.
- Claim the welcome bonus free bets.
- Enjoy mobile sports betting!
Tips for Using Mobile Apps for Sports Betting
If you're new to sports betting apps, here are a few crucial tips to go through before downloading a sportsbook app or joining mobile sportsbooks.
- Research the app or sportsbook before downloading. Make sure that the sports betting app is legitimate and secure, so you can use it with confidence. Our list of reviews is a good starting point.
- Check which types of bets are available in the app. Some apps may have a limited selection of wagers or markets compared to desktop sites. If you want to place same-game parlays, they should offer same-game parlays.
- Take advantage of bonuses and promotions available on mobile sportsbooks, as they usually offer exclusive deals for bettors using their apps.
- Make sure the app is compatible with your device. Not all apps are available for both Android and iOS mobile devices, so research beforehand to make sure the app you’re interested in is compatible with your phone or tablet.
So, Are You Ready to Join the Best Sportsbook Apps?
We hope you learned something new today about the online sports betting market!
Whether you use iOS or Android devices, we can confidently say that Bovada is the top mobile sports betting app in the world right now.
Still, depending on your preference, other online sports betting apps might suit you better. For example, SportsBetting.ag is fantastic for crypto bettors, while BetOnline has the finest sports betting bonuses of any mobile app.
No matter what you do, please always gamble responsibly.
