Best THC Gummies in 2022: Weed Gummy Edibles from Top Brands (20-50% Discounts)

The delta 8 THC industry has seen exponential growth ever since the Farm Bill was passed into law a mere half-decade ago.
Simply put, there’s no denying that consumers have been clamoring for an all-natural (and legal) way to get high.
That being said, it’s only right that you procure your weed gummies from only the most reputable and trusted sources.
Whether you’re a true connoisseur looking for delicious THC gummies extracted from 100% organic hemp or you’re a newbie looking for some quality product, this list is all you’ll need to find the best THC gummies available right now!
- Exhale Wellness - Overall best THC gummies (20% OFF)
- BudPop - Vegan and natural gummies (25% off recurring orders)
- Diamond CBD - 1,000+ hemp products and up to 50% discounts
- 3CHI - THC gummies targeting health and wellness
- Moonwlkr - 12 unique, stellar flavors (pun intended)
- Blue Moon Hemp - 35% Military discount and long-lasting buzz
- ATLRx - CBD gummies that promote better sleep
- CBD Mall - 20+ brands and many hemp-derived products
- Boston Hemp - Ultra-strong yet ultra-cheap 100mg gummies
- Tre House - 35mg gummies with 15-25% discounts
1. Exhale Wellness - Best Pure THC Gummies Overall
Pros
- Fast, free shipping on all orders
- 30-day money-back guarantee
- 20% OFF your first order
- Vegan and cruelty-free (no animal products)
- Derived from legal hemp
- 25 mg of full-spectrum delta 8
- Non-GMO, all-natural, organic ingredients
Cons
- Limited fruity flavors
Product Details
- Natural fruit flavors: grape, apple, pineapple, orange, strawberry
- Price: from 59.95 USD
- Size: jar of 30 gummies
Based in Los Angeles, Exhale Wellness claims its mission is to provide you with the best hemp THC products possible.
Not only are the delta 8 gummies potent and made locally with all-natural hemp, but they're also 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and without artificial colors or flavors.
As such, Exhale gummies are perfect if you’re on the hunt for effective and ethically sourced weed edibles.
But what about quality?
Not to worry. This well-known brand has product quality right at the forefront when it comes to THC gummies. All products are third-party lab tested for accuracy, and while they might not be "full panel," reports are posted for everyone to access on a dedicated lab results page.
("Full panel" just means not as comprehensive as we'd like to see... but this is true for most brands on the market.)
Still, Exhale's high potency gummies are available in five simple yet tasty natural flavors - grape, apple, pineapple, orange, and strawberry. Each jar contains 30 gummies with a satisfying dose of 25 mg of full-spectrum THC.
Unlike CBD, according to Exhale Wellness, delta 8 works twice as hard to give you the benefits of euphoric sleep, relaxation, discomfort relief, and more - without the typical side effects of traditional marijuana.
What's more?
Exhale Wellness doesn’t limit itself to one product line.
Beyond offering 5-star rated delta 8 gummies, there's also flower, carts, disposables, edibles, pre-rolls, cigarettes, dabs, and oils, just to name a few.
And if for some reason you're underwhelmed, there's a 30-day money-back policy for all customers, which is not industry-standard (surprisingly!).
Highlights
- Strengths for newbies and veterans: Exhale Wellness offers gummies in either 1500mg or 750 mg delta 8 THC dosages, respectively. This makes it a great option both for beginners and experienced users.
- A customer-backed high: With legitimate, rigorous product research and testing, Exhale Wellness has managed to ensure that its gummies are potent, legal, and highly likely to induce powerful effects. This is delta 8 at its purest, folks!
- Customer satisfaction: This company has one of the best free shipping offers around since they don’t require any minimum spending amount for you to avail of this offer. Additionally, their money-back guarantee is an absolute treat, as you can get a refund even after returning an opened jar of their THC edibles.
>> Check out Exhale’s ethical yet potent D8 gummies (20% OFF) >>
2. BudPop – Top-notch Vegan Cannabis Gummies With THC
Pros
- Strict third-party lab testing
- High delta 8 THC potency
- 25% OFF recurring orders
- Non-GMO, vegan gummies
- 30-day money-back policy
- Free shipping on all orders
Cons
- Gummies could use more flavor options
Product Details
- Fun, unique fruity flavors: Strawberry Gelato and Blue Dream Berry
- Price: 59.95 USD
- Size: Jar of 25 gummies
These days, it’s not enough to simply have potent delta 8 THC strains to stand out in the cannabis industry; you need to put fresh new twists on your product, too. That’s where BudPop excels.
First, there’s the fact that they exclusively provide vegan-friendly and non-GMO THC gummies in their inventory.
When it comes to their THC gummies, this reputable brand has come up with a couple of interesting flavors as well: Blue Dream Berry and Strawberry Gelato.
So, if you’re out and about for an all-natural high while riding that train to flavor town, then look no further.
But make no mistake − BudPop isn’t just fun.
In fact, they’re one of the most acclaimed and experienced producers of high-quality products in the industrial hemp industry.
Whether it’s hemp extract or the aforementioned THC gummies, BudPop makes sure that each and every product they release is safe and yields the desired results.
Speaking about safety, all BudPop’s products are made with the finest natural ingredients and undergo strict third-party lab testing.
After all, brand reputation is something that BudPop does not take lightly.
Highlights
- A Treat for the Senses: the two fruit flavors they offer, Strawberry Gelato and Blue Dream Berry, are as premium as they come. They taste great, have an amazing aroma, and possess that premium mouth feel when you pop one in!
- Accessible gummy packs: With free shipping options on all orders from their official website as well as an amazing 30-day refund policy, you have more control over how you can get your THC products.
- Amazing transparency: BudPop makes sure that you’re properly informed about everything you need to know about their products, from dosage amounts to what kinds of natural ingredients they contain.
>> Check out BudPop’s premium edibles (25% OFF recurring orders) >>
3. Diamond CBD – Great Selection of THC Gummy Edibles
Pros
- Wide variety of flavors
- Unique delta 8 and CBD gummies
- 1,000+ hemp products available
- Up to 50% off just for registering
- Derived from organic hemp
- Cheap $4.99 sample packs
Cons
- Free shipping only for orders above $100
Product Details
- Available flavors: green apple, blue raspberry, Paradise Mix, Watermelon, and more
- Price: 4.99 USD (sample pack) or 44.99 USD (1250mg jar)
- Size: From 150mg all the way up to 5000mg
If you want variety − Diamond CBD is THE delta 8 gummy brand to check out.
Featuring over 10 different brands and 1,000+ hemp-derived products (not a typo), you’d be hard-pressed to find an online store with a larger catalog.
On the one hand, this means you have a whole host of options instead of the usual two or three flavors that other brands stick to. From classic natural tastes like green apple or blue raspberry to funky flavors like Paradise Mix or Orange Creamsicle.
On the other hand, it also means you can pick mild 10mg gummies or strong 25mg gummies − with lots of sizes between 150 and 5000mg.
Looking for something different?
Well, Diamond CBD also sells delta 8 gummies that are infused with CBD to give you more potential pain and stress relief benefits without a strong high.
And of course, if you want to try other products besides delta 8 gummies, Diamond CBD offers other unique stuff like live resin (derived from organic hemp extract), delta 10 gummies, THC-O gummies, THCv gummies, and more.
But Diamond CBD isn’t only about variety.
Just take a glance at Diamond CBD’s website and you’ll see that almost all their popular products are made with USA-grown hemp and third-party lab tested.
But perhaps most importantly, the brand runs year-round discounts giving 10 to 30% off all products and up to 50% off just for registering.
Highlights
- Taste matters: most gummies have natural colorings and are made from vegan-friendly ingredients. Plus, the flavors that they offer are to die for.
- A unique blend: Aside from their standard 25mg per gummy dosage, their full-spectrum CBD gummies take the hemp extract game to a whole new relaxing level.
- Don’t panic: it’s all organic! With third-party testing from independent labs, you can rest assured that you’re dealing with one of the safest gummy brands, with high potency to boot.
- Satisfaction guaranteed: Although they only offer free economy shipping for orders 100 USD or above, they have a decent 30-day refund period for unopened products. Believe us when we say that you won’t be returning your wares, though.
>> Check out Diamond CBD’s 1,000+ products and get up to 50% OFF >>
4. 3Chi – Best Weed Gummies with “Health” Benefits
Pros
- Many people report getting stress relief
- Legit hemp source with third-party lab testing
- Affordable $19.99 delta 8 gummies
- Eco-friendly hemp extract
- 1,100+ 5-star reviews
- Vegan and gluten-free products
Cons
- Only three flavors available
Product Details
- Delicious flavors include black raspberry, watermelon, and strawberry
- Price: 19.99 USD
- Sizes: 8-pack (200mg)
3Chi admittedly might not have the widest selection of flavors for their delta 8 gummies, but their black raspberry and watermelon variants are more than enough to keep you coming back for more.
But what makes 3Chi stand out is that it’s one of the best brands when it comes to providing you with potential stress relief with the help of their delta 8 gummies, thanks to their clinically formulated and third-party lab-tested products.
Did we say “lab-tested”?
Well, their delta 8 gummies are also “tried-and-tested” by thousands of customers. In fact, you’ll see over 1,100+ reviews on the product page, which says a thing or two about the kind of quality you can expect.
Also, 3Chi is what you may call an all-rounder. This company offers a wide variety of THC and CBD products, from high-quality gummies to hemp extract tinctures and some of the best THC carts around.
Even more interesting is the fact that they manage to provide more than just pleasurable highs and sensations with their products. 3Chi claims to offer stuff that provides you with support for your physical well-being, whether it’s for relieving stress or helping with your digestive system.
Highlights
- Proven safe and effective: it’s no surprise that third-party lab reports and tests have been conducted to ensure that 3Chi’s products are legit. What puts them a step above the competition is their designer-style formulas for their delta 8 gummies, which provide you with just as much high as it does benefits to your health.
- Delicious flavors: you might think that three flavors aren’t enough to compete in today’s intense hemp extract industry, but 3Chi would differ. This is a classic case of quality over quantity, people!
- Soft Gels for all: Their gummies are gluten-free, vegan-friendly, potent (at 25mg per gummy), and best of all, affordable. You can get a pack of 3Chi gummies for as low as 19.99 USD.
>> Check out 3Chi’s “ stress-relieving” gummies on the official website >>
5. MoonWlkr - Best Marijuana Gummies for Eclectic Sensations
Pros
- Third-party testing
- 12 unique flavors to choose from
- Each jar targets specific benefits
- USA-grown hemp
- Potent delta 8 gummies with 25mg each
Cons
- Some users report they can taste D8 oil in gummies
Product Details
- Available flavors: Sour Strawberry Diesel, Mango Kush, Purple Punch, and more
- Price: from 9.99 USD up to 59.99 USD depending on size
- Sizes: 100mg, 250mg, 625mg, 1000mg
MoonWlkr’s delta 8 gummies are some of the most potent edibles that you can find on the market right now. There’s just something holistic about each of them, whether it’s a third-party lab-reviewed pack of their Strawberry Diesel or a whole jar of Purple Punch. Simply put, their D8 gummies each give their own type of “high”.
For one, their Sour Strawberry flavor packs quite a wallop and can help promote sleep. For two, their Blue Dream gives you a more mellow sensation that can help you function throughout your whole day.
Simply amazing.
MoonWlkr might not be a “household name” in the field of D8, THC, and CBD products in general, but we won’t be surprised if they become one soon. First off, they have one of the most stringent sets of production methods to extract THC from USA-grown hemp, with zero residual solvents or heavy metals.
In between the certificates from third-party labs and the – forgive the pun – stellar reviews from customers that they’ve been getting since they started, MoonWlkr has proven time and again that transparency is always the key to success! So, feel free to learn all you need to know about their products from their site before you hit that checkout button.
Highlights
- For Newbies and Hardcore Fans: The company offers nicely affordable packages of THC gummies, which range from multi-flavored trial packs at 9.99 USD to reasonably priced 625mg jars at 29.99 USD.
- Star-Studded Flavors: Very few brands can match the type of fun variety that MoonWlkr offers, from Watermelon Zkittlez to Mango Kush.
- You See What You Get: MoonWlkr is one of the few companies that don’t forget to provide each and every bit of important information– such as dosage amount, extraction methods, and lab certifications – to make an informed decision.
>> Check out MoonWklr’s unique flavors (official website) >>
6. Blue Moon Hemp – Great Military Discounts on THC Gummy Products
Pros
- Long-lasting buzz
- 35% discount for the military
- Affordable gummies starting at $22.95
- USA-grown hemp plant
- Natural ingredients
Cons
- Fewer customer reviews than other brands
Product Details
- Unique flavors: Blue Razz, Watermelon, Strawberry, Tropical Fruit
- Price: From 22.95 USD to $149 USD depending on size
- Sizes: 250mg, 500mg, 1000mg, 2000mg
Blue Moon Hemp’s delta 8 gummies pride themselves on being able to balance between a steady, long-lasting buzz accompanied by an initial burst of flavor and euphoria. You might even say that it has a “fireworks” quality.
That being said, this brand’s THC gummies are some of the best edibles you can get if you’re looking for a refreshing delta 8 snack that packs a punch and won’t let you down throughout your day.
Are you in the military?
If so, Blue Moon Hemp stands out by providing a special 35% discount to the military and first responders. So, if you’re a G.I., thank you for your service and enjoy the great discounts from this company.
You private citizens aren’t left behind, though, because BMH also regularly provides their customers with special offers to help you save on their products.
Highlights
- Long and strong: Each BMH gummy has 25mg D8, which might seem like your standard-issue edible. However, users are elated by how the company has formulated their gummies, describing the feeling as a “long-lasting” and “intense yet mellow” vibe.
- More than just gratitude: Military personnel and veterans get as much as 35% off when they buy BMH products, something that can help the brave men and women of the US from struggles with stress.
- Pure Gummy goodness: Those who’ve tried BMH’s gummies enjoy the fact that you won’t taste a single trace of hemp oil in their products, making for an enjoyable snack through and through.
>> Check out BMH’s gummies for a long-lasting buzz (official site) >>
7. ATLRx – Strong THC Gummies for Better Sleep
Pros
- Can help promote sleep
- Potent (30mg) D8 content per gummy
- White Label program
- Wholesale discounts
- 100% USA-grown hemp
Cons
- The site has some glitches
Product Details
- Flavors: Peach and Green Apple
- Price: 9.99 USD to 79.99 USD
- Sizes: 100mg, 150mg, 300mg, 600mg, 1200mg
ATLRx has some of the best delta 8 gummies that you might want to try out if you need help getting sleep at night. Their USA-grown hemp edibles are the perfect companion if you want something strong but without the hang-ups that come with delta 9 THC.
ATLRx is Georgia’s pride when it comes to everything cannabis-related. This company doesn’t just provide you with great deals; they also actively promote small businesses with the help of their White Label program as well as wholesale initiatives.
Highlights
- Chewable lullabies: At 30mg per gummy, ATLRx is one of the stronger D8 gummies out there. Surprisingly, though, it’s not the kind that knocks you out. Instead, it provides a mellow, gradual sensation that promotes sleep and even aids against nerves and stress.
- Supporting small businesses: ATLRx has programs that allow local folks to build their own legal cannabis businesses with the help of their White Label program, which allows you to become a reseller of their products.
- Perfect for Bulk Buyers: Wholesale purchases get discounts from ATLRx’s online shop. Simply put: the more you buy, the more you save!
>> Check out ATLR’s gummies to get a good night’s sleep (official site) >>
8. CBD Mall – Popular Weed Gummy Brands under ONE Superstore
Pros
- Tons of different flavors
- So many brands (more than 20)
- Frequent discounts up to 50% off
- Cheap delta 8 gummies
Cons
- No specific “trademark” gummy
Product Details
- Various flavors: Island Mix, Sunshine Mix, Mystery Mix, etc.
- Prices: From 10.99 USD to 150.99 USD
- Sizes: 150mg, 250mg, 500mg, 1250mg, 5000mg
Like Diamond CBD, CBD Mall is unique on our list in that it’s not necessarily a name brand; it’s a conglomerate of various brands that offer affordable delta 8 gummies.
In other words − you’ll find a huge variety of delta 8 gummies and other THC products, with dozens of fun flavors and package sizes.
And the best part? They regularly put items on deep discounts that could chop off up to 50% off for full-spectrum delta 8 and CBD gummies.
Highlights
- Variety all day: With tons of brands and products to choose from, CBD Mall gives you the most number of options as to what flavor, kind, or potency you’re looking for in your gummies
- Savings galore: With regular online sales that can let you pay half the retail price, there’s a lot of value for money to be had with CBD Mall’s offerings.
>> Check out CBD Mall’s huge variety and frequent discounts (official site) >>
9. Boston Hemp – Strongest Yet Cheap THC Gummies
Pros
- 10-30% off bundle deals
- Lots of flavors to choose from
- Ultra-strong 100mg gummies
- Great prices overall
Cons
- The website has a weird design
Product Details
- Variety of flavors: sour apple, cola, gourmet fruit, etc.
- Price: 29.99 USD to 99.99 USD
- Sizes: 750mg, 3000mg, 6000mg
Besides offering “regular” delta 8 gummies with fun flavors and a good potency of 25mg delta 8 per gummy, Boston Hemp also offers an ultra-strong option for advanced users.
How strong?
Well, we’re talking about 100mg of delta 8 per gummy. Even more, the 60-pack (6000mg) only costs $99.99, which is about 5x cheaper than other delta 8 brands.
Speaking about cheap prices… Boston Hemp also offers 10-30% discounts on gummy bundles. Pair that with free shipping on orders over $50, and you can see how the brand is perfectly suited to people on a budget.
Highlights
- Mild and Potent Options: instead of sticking to a single formula, Boston Hemp gummies come in several strengths from 10mg to 100mg to cater to beginner and experienced users.
- Bundle Deals: their bundles allow you to save an extra 10-30% off on gummies and other products.
>> Check out Boston Hemp’s potent yet cheap delta-8 gummies (official site) >>
10. TRE House – Tastiest Edible Gummies With THC
Pros
- Strong 35mg gummies
- Free shipping available
- Frequent 15-25% discounts
- 60-day guarantee
Cons
- Only 1 size
Product Details
- 4 flavors: Tropic Mango, Blue Raspberry, Strawberry Burst, Peach Pear
- Price: 34.99 USD
- Size: 700mg (20 gummies)
TRE House might be new to the delta 8 gummy game, but they came out the gates hot!
Offering a strong 35mg dosage per single delta 8 gummy, it’s perfect if you want strong delta 8 gummies but Boston Hemp’s 100mg is a little bit too much.
TRE House makes its mark as one of the top delta 8 gummy producers out thereby providing you with a relatively sweet free shipping option for orders over 75 USD and, more interestingly, frequent discounts from 15% to 25% on all their CBD and THC products.
Highlights
- Strong Edibles: at 35mg dosages, Tre House’s THC gummies are great for intermediate users. In fact, they outright tell you that these edibles will make you “zoom to the moon”.
- Decent Free Shipping Option: a 75 USD minimum to get their free shipping offer is nice compared to what other THC and CBD vendors out there offer.
- Fun Online Guide: From the kind of high you’re looking to reach, Tre House will recommend how much you should take, while staying helpful and informative without sounding like a boring old physician.
>> Check out TRE House’s strong gummies and discounts (official website) >>
How We Chose the Best Cannabis-Infused Gummies
We made sure to include only the best delta 8 companies for THC gummies and edibles on our list.
As such, we used these criteria in order to weed out – pun intended – the bad ones! Check them out below:
Ingredients
The best THC edibles make use of quality ingredients exclusively. This means no artificial colors or flavors, and an emphasis on all-natural and ethically sourced materials to bring you nothing but the purest and best D8 gummies you can get.
Safety & Credibility
Safety is, of course, a top priority. We’re dealing with mind-altering edibles, after all. As such, companies and online vendors that have the necessary third-party laboratory testing that guarantees their gummies’ safety and credibility are the only ones allowed on our list.
Quality
When it comes to quality, it’s not just about how good your gummies are. Factors like customer support, accessibility, and convenience also play a big part. Those who aced these categories belong on our list of the top places to buy THC gummies online.
Price
Hey, the potency and delicious high that you might get from any given edible amounts to nothing if it’s not worth the price of admission. So, we made sure to include only the best gummies with tons of value for money on our list.
Delta 8 THC Gummies VS. Delta 9 Weed Gummies – A Brief Comparison
Hemp products—THC gummies being no exemption—aren’t created equally. Case in hand: there are considerable differences between delta 8 gummies and delta 9 weed edibles.
For one, there’s their molecular structure. Whereas delta 9 THC’s carbon chain double bond can be found on its 9th rung, Delta 8 THC’s double bond is located on the 8th rung of its carbon chain.
It might seem negligible, but these variations lead to significantly noticeable differences. Find more about them below:
Delta 8 THC Gummies Are Federally Legal in the US
For starters, any given delta 8 THC gummy is far more accessible than their delta 9 THC counterparts, which means you won’t have to go through hell and high water just to enjoy these delicious treats.
That’s all thanks to how delta 8 THC gummies naturally contain less than 0.3% delta 9 THC within them, thereby putting them within the general “hemp product” category – which is legal by federal law.
On the other hand, any marijuana gummies (or products derived from the hemp plant) that contain more than 0.3% delta 9 THC can be considered a schedule 1 drug, which is a federal offense.
Delta 8 THC Gummies Provide a More Mellow High
As opposed to cannabis products whose main active ingredient is delta 9 THC, delta 8 THC has a more subtle, mellower effect.
A rough estimate would be that delta 8 THC gummy products have half the potency of their delta 9 THC counterparts. Make no mistake, though: it doesn’t mean that it gives you a “weaker” high.
On the contrary, delta 8 THC gummies are perfect if you’re looking for a more relaxing sensation, all the while allowing you to function throughout the day. That’s something delta 9 THC gummies are rather too strong for.
Delta 8 THC Gummies Provide a Lasting High
Whereas delta 9 THC gummies provide you with a short, intense high, delta 8 THC gummies’ potency gives you a long-lasting mellow sensation. That duration combined with delta 8’s natural calming effect makes it a better option if you’re looking for some relief against stress throughout the day.
Delta 8 THC Gummies Are More Affordable
Thanks to the general legality of delta 8 gummies, which led to their wide availability throughout the US, you can now easily find these products at highly competitive pricing.
Not to mention, delta 8 THC’s legal status affords consumers with regulated pricing, unlike delta 9 THC products, whose prices are slave to the whims of the black market.
How to Choose the Best Gummy Edibles with Weed
With so many companies popping up in the field of edibles and D8 gummies, choosing the perfect store might seem like a challenge. Don’t worry, though: here are easy ways to find high-quality products.
Brand Reputation and Legitimacy
Is the brand an established company/vendor or a new one?
Always check customer reviews that can give you an idea about their products and services. Additionally, check that the company provides the necessary information about the legitimacy of its products (third-party testing, certificates, etc.).
Recreational or Medicinal Effects
Are you using delta 8 gummies for recreation or medicinal purposes?
For medicinal purposes, it’s generally better to choose delta-8 gummies that specifically target potential benefits like stress relief or better sleep. Whereas for recreational purposes, anything is fair game.
Value for Money
Does the company provide convenient (wide availability, free shipping, etc.) options?
How much delta 8 does each gummy contain?
Are there any special offers or promos available from this company/vendor?
These are all questions you should answer before buying THC gummies. As an example, the #1 brand on our list, Exhale offers free shipping on its 25mg and 50mg gummies, and we’ve never seen them run out of stock.
Quality Ingredients and Flavors
Do they use 100% natural and organic ingredients? Do they offer tasty flavors?
While it’s easy to check whether they use organic ingredients or not, flavors might be less obvious. Therefore, we suggest looking at customer reviews (or our own reviews above) to see whether the flavors are good or if they “taste like medicine”.
Best Pot Gummies and Weed Edibles − FAQ
What Is THC?
THC or tetrahydrocannabinol is the active chemical found in cannabis that provides psychotropic effects. There are different types of THC—such as delta 8, delta 9, or delta 10—each with their varying psychotropic effect.
Are THC Gummies Legal?
Yes, THC gummies are legal on a federal level, as long as they contain less than 0.3% delta 9 content. That said, a few states have decided to ban delta 8 THC, so you should check your local laws to make sure.
As of this writing, the states where delta 8 THC is illegal are Alaska, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, New York, Nevada, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Utah, and Washington.
What Are THC Gummies Good For?
Generally speaking, THC gummies are a healthier alternative to smoking marijuana, as it’s widely thought that delta-8 doesn’t provide any of the messes and risks that come with the latter.
Specifically, delta 8 THC provides a more mellow high that has been known to help people deal with stress, muscle pain, insomnia, and appetite.
Can Delta 8 Gummies Get You High?
Yes, delta 8 gummies can get you high but it’s a different kind of high from delta 9 edibles or smoking hash. Delta 8 gives you a more subtle and longer-lasting sensation that can still help you function throughout the day.
How Long Does a Delta-8 High Last?
A delta-8 high can typically last between 3 to 5 hours depending on the dosage you take. This is much longer than delta 9 THC, which lasts about 30 minutes to an hour.
Is There a Difference Between Smoking and Eating Delta 8?
Yes, there is a difference between smoking and eating delta-8. Smoking delta 8 THC provides you with a quicker onset of the initial high, but it doesn’t last as long as when you eat an edible containing it. That’s due to the fact that digesting delta 8 makes it course through your system more efficiently and longer.
Is It Safe to Consume Delta 8?
Yes, it is generally safe to consume delta 8. However, it’s always best to consult your physician before taking delta 8 gummies. Additionally, here are a few general guidelines to consider:
- Always remember to stick to the product or brand’s recommended dosage. More importantly, your doctor can provide you with an even more accurate assessment of dosage amounts.
- There’s a time and place for delta 8, so choose the ones that are most suitable for you and the people around you. After all, you don’t want to be high while you’re in the middle of an important work meeting, right?
- Only consume delta 8 with other medications upon the recommendation of your physician.
- If you’re new to delta 8 THC, it’s best to start with smaller doses—either by buying gummies with a low D8 count or portioning out the recommended dosage (by cutting it in half or so).
- Knowledge is power. So, perform your own research on the product that you’re using. There are various helpful resources you can find online to help you with delta 8 safety.
Best Delta 8 THC Gummies − Final Thoughts
Now that you have all the information, you know that finding the right THC gummies is easy.
Exhale Wellness offers the best balance between reasonable prices, 20% OFF your first order, organic gummies, and free shipping to any legal state.
As a close second, BudPop is worth considering for its delicious flavors, 25% OFF on recurring orders, and free shipping as well.
But of course, if you’re looking to use THC gummies for medicinal benefits, or if you’re on a tight budget, you can go with the other companies we’ve highlighted for these specific purposes.
In any case, the ball’s in your court.
Stay safe, and have fun!
