Best Student Loan Refinance Companies in 2022: Ranked and Compared

Student loans are often some of the largest sources of debt consumers will deal with.
The payments can become large and take years to completely pay off.
Borrowers can save themselves time and money by utilizing the best student loan refinance companies.
That being said, we believe that Credible is the best loan service out there. This service has zero extra fees, excellent rates and multiple lenders available at a time.
Here are the top options to help you take control of your finances today.
Best Student Loan Refinance Companies in 2022
- Credible - Best Overall Student Loan Refinance Company
- Earnest - Designed for Custom Needs
- Splash Financial - For Medical School Loans
- Laurel Road - Good for Parent Loans
- PenFed - Top Spousal Loans
1. Credible — Best Student Loan Refinance Company Overall
Credible Student Loan Refinance Pros:
- Find the best rates available
- Multiple lenders available
- Best-rate guarantee
- No fees for users
- Soft credit check
Credible Student Loan Refinance Cons:
- Higher credit score needed
- Lender terms vary
- Research needed for individual companies
If you are looking for the best student loan refinancing choices, Credible is a great place to start. It is a marketplace where you can compare and pick from the best lenders.
Fill out a single application that comes with no fee. Multiple lenders see your information and create the best loan offers for you. Credible offers a guarantee that the rates you will be offered are the best available. If you find a better rate somewhere else, Credible may offer you a gift card as compensation.
While requirements vary, most of the student loan refinance companies that work with this marketplace require credit scores of at least 670.
Credible Student Loan Refinance Interest Rates and Fees: 5/5
With this student loan refinancing option, you can find the best interest rates for your situation. By getting results from several companies at once, you are able to pick the service with the lowest interest rate for the loan you need.
Credible also doesn’t charge users fees to use the marketplace. Plus, the company promises to only work with lenders that do not have application or prepayment fees attached to their loans.
Credible Student Loan Refinance Eligibility: 5/5
You can find refinancing options for a variety of education debt, making this a great option if you need student loan refinancing help for loans from different levels of your education. Credible’s partners can refinance private and federal undergraduate loans, as well as loans for medical school, law school, or an MBA.
The varied lenders also accept different income levels, and many allow co-signers if you need help meeting the qualifications. Some may offer refinancing for people who did not complete their degree.
Credible Student Loan Refinance Payment Flexibility: 4.8/5
Once you have your quotes, you can begin to look at the details of each loan’s payment structure. You can decide which payment plan, interest rate and loan length will work for your budget and goals, making it simple to find the best student loan refinance option.
Credible Student Loan Refinance Customer Support: 4.8/5
On the company’s website, there is a comprehensive frequently asked questions section that covers many concerns you may have. For more complicated inquiries, you can also call, email or send a chat message to the company. It is important to note that customer service is not staffed 24 hours a day, so you get responses only during business hours.
Credible Student Loan Refinance Overall Score: 4.9/5
2. Earnest — Customize Your Student Loan Needs
Earnest Student Loan Refinance Pros:
- No late fees
- Variety of loan terms to choose from
- Option to skip a payment each year
- Soft credit check
Earnest Student Loan Refinance Cons:
- No option for co-signers
- Loan terms can be long
- All rate types not available everywhere
Earnest is a great student loan refinance option if you need more flexibility. Whereas most student loan refinance companies offer a few set options, Earnest gives you more power to choose things like the length of the loan and payment amounts.
With the flexible terms, it is easy to pay off your refinanced loan faster. You can increase your monthly payments if you would like or make multiple payments at once and wipe out the loan quickly.
Earnest Student Loan Refinance Interest Rates and Fees: 4.5/5
With this company, you can choose either fixed or variable interest rates. The rates are within an average range when compared to the best student loan refinance companies. You can find out your rate with a soft credit check that will not impact your credit score. The company does not charge late fees.
Earnest Student Loan Refinance Eligibility: 4.5/5
Qualifying for a loan with Earnest depends on your creditworthiness factors, including your credit score and income. However, you do not need to have a certain minimum income, just a job or an employment offer that will start within six months.
Unlike many other student loan refinance companies, you cannot add a co-signer to help you qualify. Also, Earnest’s refinancing services are not available in Nevada and Kentucky.
Earnest Student Loan Refinance Payment Flexibility: 5/5
You can make monthly or biweekly payments. In addition, you can pay more than the minimum even when you use autopay, allowing a faster payoff.
Earnest also offers forbearance options in case of hardships. Those include job loss, unpaid parental leave, or emergency medical expenses. You can also skip one month’s worth of payments every 12 months if you have a good established payment history. If you need extra time for a payment, you can extend a due date by seven days.
Earnest Student Loan Refinance Customer Support: 4.5/5
You can find a complete frequently asked questions section on the company’s website, along with an active help center if you need more assistance. Customer service is available during standard business hours, so you may wait for a response if you send a question at night or during the weekend.
Earnest Student Loan Refinance Overall Score: 4.7/5
3. Splash Financial — Best Student Loan Refinance For Medical School Debt
Splash Financial Student Loan Refinance Pros:
- Refinances large amounts of debt
- Low interest rates
- Refinance with a spouse
Splash Financial Student Loan Refinance Cons:
- Users may have to join credit union
- Limited lending partners
This is a good choice for people with a lot of medical school debt. Because these loans tend to be larger, they sometimes exceed the maximum of other student loan refinance companies. Since Splash Financial doesn’t have a loan limit, borrowers can get more of their student loan debt taken care of.
Splash Financial also offers the ability for a married couple to refinance their student loans together. This can be beneficial if one partner has student loans with less than favorable terms. The loans can also be refinanced into one spouse’s name, allowing them to take over the debt.
Splash Financial Student Loan Refinance Interest Rates and Fees: 4.7/5
This is a lending marketplace service, so you will get multiple offers. You can see what several different student loan refinance companies offer at once and get the option that works best with your situation.
There are no application fees or prepayment penalties associated with this company or its lenders. Some of the services Earnest partners with may charge late fees.
Splash Financial Student Loan Refinance Eligibility: 4.5/5
To qualify for a loan, borrowers must have completed their degrees. People who have earned associate degrees are eligible, which is not always the case with some of the other best student loan refinance companies. Parents of students can also apply to refinance a student loan they have taken out for their child.
You must have at least $5,000 dollars of loans to refinance to use this service.
Splash Financial Student Loan Refinance Payment Flexibility: 4.3/5
Splash Financial does not offer a variety of payment options outside of the standard loan setup. People refinancing medical school debt can make reduced payments during their residency for up to six months. Forbearance policies will depend on the student loan refinance lenders that partner with Splash Financial.
Splash Financial Student Loan Refinance Customer Support: 4/5
The company has a customer service team to help you through the loan application and acceptance process. They can be contacted by email or phone. Once you pick a loan, you will rely on that lender for customer service needs.
Splash Financial Student Loan Refinance Overall Score: 4.5/5
Low Interest Rates With Splash Financial
4. Laurel Road— Best Student Loan Refinance For Parent Loans
Laurel Road Student Loan Refinance Pros:
- No limit on refinancing amount
- Refinances Parent PLUS loans
- Referral rewards
Laurel Road Student Loan Refinance Cons:
- Higher minimum for refinancing
- Longer loan terms
Laurel Road is one of the best student loan refinancing companies thanks to how it allows parents to refinance the loans they took out for their children, including Parent PLUS loans.
Borrowers are able to refinance a loan that is in a parent’s name into a new loan in the child’s name. Laurel Road also offers a referral program, so borrowers can get a few hundred dollars if they send someone to the company for refinancing options.
To get a loan, you will have to refinance at least $7,500 in debt. However, there is no maximum loan amount.
Laurel Road Student Loan Refinance Interest Rates and Fees: 4.5/5
Both variable and fixed interest rates are available when you choose student loan refinancing with Laurel Road. Interest rates tend to be within the normal range when compared with the best student loan refinancing companies.
There are no application or origination fees or prepayment fees if you decide to pay off your debt early. However, you could face fees for late payments.
Laurel Road Student Loan Refinance Eligibility: 4.3/5
To get a loan with this company, you will need a minimum credit score of 660. You can add a co-signer to your application, and most borrowers report that having a co-signer did lower interest rates.
Refinancing is available for people who have completed their undergraduate degrees or are in the final semester of grad school. People with associate degrees in certain fields may qualify.
Laurel Road Student Loan Refinance Payment Flexibility: 4.2/5
Payment arrangements for this company are standard among student loan refinance companies, with straightforward payments due on a set schedule. There are reduced payments available for medical and dental school graduates as they begin their careers.
The company offers three months of forbearance due to hardships, for a total of 12 months throughout the life of your loan. You can also get payments deferred for military service.
Laurel Road Student Loan Refinance Customer Support: 4.3/5
Laurel Road has an extensive frequently asked questions section on its website for borrowers to get answers about different issues they may have with their accounts. For other issues, there is an in-house customer service team. If a customer has a dispute or concern about how a complaint is handled, there are customer service managers to help.
Laurel Road Student Loan Refinance Overall Score: 4.5
Get Referral Rewards With Laurel Road
5. PenFed — Best for Spouses With Debt
PenFed Student Loan Refinance Pros:
- Refinance loans based on combined income
- Well-established company
- Transparent list of loan requirements
PenFed Student Loan Refinance Cons:
- Restrictions on loan amounts
- High minimum qualifications
- No explicit forbearance policy
PenFed started in the 1930s and as one of the largest financial institutions in the U.S. is a great partner to trust for student loan financing. They make it easy for couples to combine and refinance their student loan debt.
Married couples can use their combined income and creditworthiness to qualify for refinancing, making the process easier if one spouse has a less lucrative career.
PenFed Student Loan Refinance Interest Rates and Fees: 4/5
PenFed offers interest rates that are very competitive among the best student loan refinancing companies. However, you can only get a fixed interest rate.
PenFed does not list any application fees to get a loan. However, the company does charge late fees. There is no fee or penalty if you decide to pay your loan off early, though.
PenFed Student Loan Refinance Eligibility: 4/5
Qualifying with this company calls for meeting higher standards than for some other companies. First, you will need to have completed your bachelor’s degree.
There are also tiered credit and income requirements. For refinancing loans up to $150,000 you will need a cosigner if your credit score is between 670 and 675 and an income of less than $42,000. For loans above that amount, you will need a cosigner if your credit score is below 724. Co-signers need scores of 725 and above along with $50,000 in income.
PenFed Student Loan Refinance Payment Flexibility: 4/5
This student loan refinance company allows you to make greater payments than the minimum so you can pay your debt off faster. However, there is no standard forbearance policy. Deferred payments due to hardship will be considered on a case-by-case basis. There are no deferment options if you go back to school or join the military.
PenFed Student Loan Refinance Customer Support: 4.3/5
Customer service with this company is very helpful. The support team is in house and handles complaints via phone call, email and chat. They also assign a personal student loan advisor to each borrower for more help with the process.
PenFed Student Loan Refinance Overall Score: 4.1/5
Easy and Fast Loans With PenFed
Student Loan Refinance Services: Ranking Methodology
To find the best student loan refinance companies, we compared what the top services offered borrowers. We focused on benefits that helped consumers get the best value:
- Greater-than-minimum payments allowed
- Bi-weekly payments allowed
- Competitive interest rates
- Soft credit check utilization
- Co-signer
- Forbearance options
- In-house customer service team
Your Buying Guide for the Best Student Loan Refinance Options
Choosing the best student loan refinance company for your situation can make all the difference in how successful you are at conquering your student loan debt. Here are some frequently asked questions to consider as you make your choice.
Am I Eligible for This Company’s Services?
Make sure a lender will work with you to refinance your student loans. Different companies have different qualifications. Many require you to have completed your bachelor’s degree before you try to refinance your loans.
Most student loan refinance companies also make borrowers meet certain financial qualifications, similar to other banking institutions. Your current credit score, income level, and other debt will play a part in whether you are able to get approved.
To help with your qualifying process, many of the best student loan refinance companies allow for co-signers. You should see if that would work for your situation.
What Types of Interest Rates Are Offered?
As you shop for refinancing options, take a careful look at how each company handles interest rates. Start by considering if the lender offers both variable interest rates and fixed interest rates.
A variable interest rate tends to be lower up front, but it has the potential to change over the life of your loan. Those changes will depend on forces you cannot control, such as federal interest rate adjustments. While there is potential to save money, you could end up paying more than you anticipated in the long run.
Fixed interest rates stay the same for the life of your loan but tend to be a bit higher upfront. You get the benefit of consistent expenses, making it easier for you to manage your finances.
Are the Loan Terms Transparent?
You want to pick a company that is very transparent about the terms of your loan. See if they lay out the complete cost of your refinanced loan, including what you will pay in total when the principal and interest are added together.
Borrowers should also seek out student loan refinance companies that offer soft credit checks during the application process. This will let you see how large of a loan you can get and the interest rate you qualify for without affecting your credit. You should also find out what’s the maximum amount of student loan debt the company will refinance in a single loan.
Is There Help in Case of a Hardship?
Often, people turn to student loan refinance companies to improve their finances. However, there is always a chance you could fall on hard times. Working with a company that offers help during times of hardships offers a safety net.
Some lenders offer income-based payment plans for your refinanced student loans. With any income-based payment terms, check to see how payments at the lower end of the scale affect the lifespan of your loan.
Forbearance options are also a great service many of the best student loan refinance companies have available. When you find yourself in a position where you can’t make any payments, you can apply for forbearance and postpone payments. Such postponements usually last a matter of months and are limited over the loan period, so use them carefully.
Get a Loan Today With Credible
How Quickly Do I Plan on Paying Off the Loan?
Refinancing student loans can be a great way to pay off the debt more quickly and free yourself from large monthly payments to private student loan companies. Some refinancing companies make it easy to pay off your new loan faster, while others do not offer much help with the process.
For borrowers who have a plan to pay off their debt very fast, student loan refinance companies that offer low variable interest rates with adjustable payment amounts may be beneficial. Try to find a company that lets you make bi-weekly payments or extra payments easily so you can get rid of your student loan burden for good.
How Do I Choose the Best Student Loan Refinance Partner?
Choosing the best student loan refinance company is all about finding the service that is right for your circumstances. Consider your financial goals and why you want to refinance your student loan debt. Maybe you want to pay off the loans as soon as you can so you can put your money towards other things.
Finding the right fit will depend on whether you are refinancing private loans or federal loans, as well as how much student debt you have. You also need to consider what level of education you acquired your loans for. Some companies treat loans for graduate school differently than loans for undergraduate education.
To get the most from refinancing, build up your credit before you take out the loan to get better interest rates and save the most money you possibly can.
Top 5 Best Student Loan Finance Companies:
|Loan Maximum
|Degree Completion Requirement
|Forbearance Options
|Credible
|Varies by lending partner
|Yes
|Yes
|Earnest
|$500,000
|Yes
|Yes
|Splash Financial
|None
|Yes
|Varies
|Laurel Road
|None
|Yes
|Yes
|PenFed
|$300,000
|Yes
|No official policy
Final Thoughts on the Best Student Loan Refinance Companies
When you make the move to refinance your student loans, you are making an investment in your financial future and stability. Getting a lower payment and getting rid of the debt sooner allows you to create the life you want, with greater flexibility to buy a home or put money towards new ventures.
Find the best student loan refinance company for your situation, and make the most of the money that you work so hard for.