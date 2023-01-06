10 Best Sportsbooks in NY for Competitive Betting Markets, Odds, and Bonuses for New York Players

Players looking to find the best New York sports betting sites currently available might be swayed in any particular direction through the power of constant advertisement.
However, before signing up with any New York online sports betting site, you should be aware of some red flags that could tarnish your view of online gambling. Online sportsbooks that don’t have a valid license to operate are absolutely a red flag.
That’s why we’re making sure our top picks are properly vetted and offer a leading number of sports bets, generous online sports betting bonuses, and full mobile compatibility.
Bovada has proven to be the sportsbook to beat, but the rest of the sites on our list could easily give it a run for its money.
Let’s check them out!
Best Sportsbooks in NY
- Bovada: Best NY online sports betting site overall
- MyBookie: Best for horse racing
- BetOnline: Best for esports betting
- Sportsbetting.ag: Best for enhanced odds
- Everygame: Best for collegiate betting
- Cloudbet: Best for crypto sports betting
- BetUS: Best sports bonuses
- GTBets.ag: Best for football fans
- Busr.ag: Competitive odds
- Xbet: Best for basketball betting
1. Bovada - Best NY Online Sports Betting Site Overall
Pros
- 31 sports betting markets
- 199 traditional casino games
- Accepts 4 forms of crypto
- Very fair 25x wagering requirements
- 75% BTC sportsbook bonus
- Native mobile app for iOS/Android
- Fast, fee-free payouts
Cons
- Dual lines
Since its launch in 2011, Bovada has become one of the most trustworthy, versatile, and accessible online gambling sites around. It’s our #1 overall pick for its leading variety of sports betting options and its full mobile compatibility.
Betting Variety: 4.5/5
If you can wager on it, odds are you’ll find it here. New York sports fans can enjoy money lines, straight bets, multi-legged parlays, and futures on over 30 sports betting categories.
You’ll find greyhound betting lines, NFL futures, and daily enhanced odds on select sports wagers. Additionally, players can run the odds on more niche categories that include politics and religion.
However, the one complaint we have here is that Bovada offers dual lines to especially sharp bettors.
Thankfully, their online casino provisions are just as versatile as their sports betting options – you’ll find 199 total games and 34 live dealer provisions (including live poker and blackjack).
Bonuses & Promos: 4.7/5
Players here can take advantage of a few generous sportsbook/casino bonus offers.
To their credit, Bovada has a sportsbook-only bonus for BTC depositors. When you make your first sports wager, you’ll receive a 75% bonus of up to $750 attached to a minimal 10x rollover.
When you make your first deposit with fiat currency and use the promo code “CAWELCOME100”, you’ll receive a 100% match up to $1,000 valid through their casino library.
Crypto bettors receive an even better initial deposit match. When you make your first deposit with BTC and use the promo code “BTCCWB1250”, you’ll get a 125% match up to $1,250 valid through their casino library.
If you find yourself spinning through their slot reels in between sporting events, you’ll be pleased to know about their low 25x casino playthrough.
Banking Options: 4/5
In total, players can take advantage of 9 secure payment methods through Bovada’s site. Over the years, they’ve certainly warmed up to crypto bettors.
Crypto depositors can bank their money and receive their winnings through BTC, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash. Players who opt to bet with traditional currency can make their deposits through MatchPay, voucher payments, MasterCard, Visa, and AMEX credit cards.
Additionally, Bovada offers fast and fee-free payouts across the board. Courier checks still take 2 weeks to show up in your mailbox, but debit card withdrawals are processed within 48 hours (while crypto payouts are delivered to your wallet instantaneously).
Mobile Compatibility: 4.75/5
Bovada has a dedicated mobile poker app for iOS and Android devices. We had no trouble enjoying the full scope of their games, and we especially appreciated the app’s backward compatibility for older devices.
Bovada has created an app that players will actually want to use while they’re on the move, and we commend them for going to further lengths than their newer counterparts.
Bet on your favorite sports when you register at Bovada casino today!
2. MyBookie - Best New York Sports Betting Site for Horse Racing
Pros
- 9 unique bonus offers
- 10x sports betting playthrough
- Over 20 sports betting markets
- Money lines from hundreds of horse race tracks
- Very competitive sports betting odds
- Accepts 4 forms of crypto
- 250+ total casino games
Cons
- High card processing fees
MyBookie is our top-reviewed sports betting site for greyhound betting enthusiasts. They have money lines from hundreds of horse race tracks worldwide, and they offer daily enhanced odds on select sports wagers.
Betting Variety: 4.3/5
There’s no room to get bored with MyBookie. They offer money lines, straight bets, parlays, and futures on 23 sports betting markets that extend into unconventional niches like politics.
Moreover, they carry the widest variety of horse racing lines the industry has to offer (as you might have guessed from their name). You’ll find opportunities to wager on events taking place at hundreds of race tracks worldwide.
Whether you’re looking to enjoy greyhound betting until your favorite horse places first or switch it up among mainstream/specialty sports; MyBookie won’t leave true sportsbook vets at a loss for choice.
Additionally, their online casino boasts around 250 games and 15 live dealers that include live roulette and blackjack.
Bonuses & Promos: 4.4/5
At MyBookie, players can take advantage of sportsbook and casino-specific bonus offers.
While you’ll find around 10 available promotions through their site. When you make your first deposit here, you’ll receive a 10% deposit match up to $200 attached to a 1x playthrough. You’ll also find opportunities to redeem a 50% sports welcome bonus up to $1,000 with 10x rollover requirements and a 150% casino bonus up to $750 with 40x wagering.
Banking Options: 4.3/5
MyBookie accepts an industry-leading 4 forms of cryptocurrency.
Crypto players can make their deposits and receive their winnings through Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum. However, fiat depositors are limited to banking their money via Visa and MasterCard credit cards.
It’s very clear that MyBookie favors crypto bettors – you’ll have to deposit $45 via credit card in order to qualify for your bonus match, and any wire transfer payouts made will cost you $15.
That said, we’d recommend using crypto here. You’ll only need to put down the equivalent of $20 to redeem your bonus money.
On the bright side, they offer instant and fee-free withdrawals for crypto bettors.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.65/5
MyBookie does not have a dedicated sports betting app for iOS and Android devices, but players can still access MyBookie’s unique “betting guides” while on the move.
Their mobile casino offers full, seamless compatibility across each of their sports betting markets, all their horse racing lines, and the entirety of their casino library.
Players looking for the best racebook can join MyBookie casino and enjoy a generous sports welcome bonus!
3. BetOnline - Best Esports Betting Site for NY Players
Pros
- 9 esports betting markets
- Around 400 total casino games
- Low 10x sportsbook playthrough
- Accepts 17 forms of crypto
Cons
- 9.75% credit card withdrawal fee
- Some fiat payouts take up to 5 days
In addition to offering 26 sports betting categories and 9 esports games, BetOnline carries over 365 traditional casino games. Players looking for an all-in-one sportsbook/casino would be hard pressed to find a quintessential experience anywhere else.
Betting Variety: 4.6/5
Players who sign up with BetOnline can enjoy 26 sports betting options and 9 esports categories including Counter Strike, League of Legends, and Valorant.
You’ll find money lines, parlays, and futures on everything from horse racing and NFL games. That said, you’ll also have the opportunity to wager on collegiate sports, rugby, and cricket.
Their casino library is nothing short of stacked with exciting games to play in between sporting events. 265 of their casino games are high-quality slot reels. They also carry over a dozen live dealer games (including live baccarat and blackjack).
Additionally, players can enjoy specialty games, online blackjack variants, keno, virtual roulette wheels, and online poker.
Bonuses & Promos: 4/5
When you make your first deposit through BetOnline’s sportsbook using the promo code “BOL1000”, you’ll receive a 50% match up to $1,000 attached to a minimal 10x playthrough.
When you make your first fiat deposit using the promo code “BOLCASINO”, you’ll receive a 100% match up to $1,000 attached to a 30x casino playthrough.
When you make your first crypto deposit using the promo code “CRYPTO100”, you’ll receive the same 100% match up to $1,000 with a much lower 14x casino playthrough.
We’d recommend wagering with cryptocurrency just to take advantage of their lower wagering requirements.
Banking Options: 4.4/5
BetOnline accepts 17 forms of crypto alongside 4 fiat deposit methods. Fiat depositors can add money to their casino wallet via credit card, MoneyGram, wire transfer, and Person to person.
Crypto players can place their wagers and receive their winnings through Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ripple, ChainLink, Dogecoin, Stellar, Tether, and more.
That said, we didn’t like their high deposit minimums. You’ll need to deposit $55 to qualify for your sportsbook bonus and $25 to qualify for your casino-specific deposit match.
Additionally, you should know about BetOnline’s 9.75% credit card processing fee. Wire transfer payouts are free, but both credit card/bank transfer withdrawals take a full 5 days to process and deliver.
We’d recommend using cryptocurrency here if only to take advantage of their instant and fee-free withdrawals.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5
BetOnline has a dedicated mobile app that makes online betting convenient and fun. You’ll be able to place your wagers without a hitch. We especially appreciated their app’s simplicity and accessibility.
Because unnecessary graphics don’t weigh their application down, it works flawlessly on devices dating back as far as the iPhone 6. However, their engaging user interface still makes it fun and exciting to bet while out and about.
Esports fans can enjoy betting on their favorite games at BetOnline casino. Sign up for an account now.
4. Sportsbetting.ag - Best Enhanced Odds Of Any NY Sportsbook
Pros
- Enhanced odds for 24 sports betting categories
- 25% “For Life” sports reload bonus up to $250
- Accepts 17 forms of cryptocurrency
- Around 30 sports-specific promos
- Over 400 NY online casino games
Cons
- No e-wallets available
Sportsbetting.ag is our top-reviewed sports betting site for their enhanced odds across 24 sports betting categories. Although BetOnline and Sportsbetting.ag share many similarities, the enhanced odds we found here differentiate Sportsbetting.ag from the pack.
Betting Variety: 4.3/5
Because Sportsbetting.ag is BetOnline’s “sister site”, you can expect to find similar casino and sportsbook provisions here. However, Sportsbetting.ag lists more enhanced odds than BetOnline across 24 sports betting markets.
You’ll find enhanced money lines, straight bets, specials, and futures on everything that BetOnline has to offer (with the exception of a few horse racing lines).
Additionally, Sportsbetting.ag’s casino library is geared towards keeping players occupied in between sports wagers. On their site, you’ll find 415 online casino games with around 300 online slots and over a dozen live dealer poker/blackjack games.
Bonuses & Promos: 4/5
Sportsbetting.ag’s casino welcome bonus can score you a 100% match up to $3,000 when you use the promo code “SBCASINO”. It’s worth noting that fiat depositors must contend with a 40x casino playthrough.
Their sports-specific bonus gives players a 50% initial match up to $1,000 when they use the promo code “SB1000”. Like BetOnline, Sportsbetting.ag lists a minimal 10x sportsbook playthrough.
When you sign up today with the promo code “FORLIFE”, you can take advantage of a 25% match up to $250 every time you top off your casino wallet. This reload match has no end in sight, and it comes with a minimal 6x playthrough.
Banking Options: 4.3/5
Sportsbetting.ag has around 20 payment options. Crypto players can make their deposits and receive their payouts through 17 forms of cryptocurrency that include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, USDCoin, Ripple, and more.
Fiat depositors can utilize Visa/MasterCard credit cards, MoneyGram, or wire transfer payments.
Unfortunately, Sportsbetting.ag implements withdrawal fees across the board. You should definitely use cryptocurrency here regardless – all crypto payouts have a fee attached, but wire transfer and check by courier come with a fee of 3%.
Mobile Compatibility: 4/5
Sportsbetting.ag also doesn’t have a mobile app for iOS and Android devices. It does, however, have a fully optimized mobile browser casino. Their user interface is neatly organized, although their app’s graphics could have been ripped from a first-generation iPhone.
Regardless, players can enjoy full mobile compatibility across their 24 sports betting categories and over 400 online casino games.
Enjoy highly competitive odds when you sign up at Sportsbetting.ag today!
5. Everygame - Best NY Sportsbook Online for Collegiate Betting
Pros
- Available tickets to NCAA’s Final Four
- 19 sports betting markets
- $750 sportsbook bonus
- 4x wagering requirements
Cons
- No horse racing lines
Everygame is our top reviewed NY sports betting site for collegiate bettors. Their latest promotion gives players a chance to win tickets for NCAA’s Final Four tournament!
Betting Variety: 4.4/5
While their offerings mainly center around mainstream professional sports; Everygame has been a reputable player in the online gambling business since 1996.
On their site, you’ll find competitive money lines, futures, parlays, and specials across 19 sports betting markets. Players can wager on everything from collegiate football and basketball to eSports tournaments.
However, we were greatly disappointed to see them lack greyhound betting lines.
That said, they still have a lot to offer any player who’s mainly interested in wagering on collegiate sports and NBA games. Additionally, their casino library incorporates 268 online casino games that are hard to pass by.
Bonuses & Promos: 4.3/5
New York bettors can take advantage of three bonus offers from Everygame.
When you make your first crypto or fiat deposit using the promo code “SIGNUP1000”, you can receive a 100% match up to $1,000 for Casino “Red”. And this can go as high as $5,555 when you grab the Rookie Raise bonuses.
Our favorite bonus among their selection was their triple-tiered sportsbook bonus up to $750. It comes attached to a minimal 4x playthrough; meaning that players can cash out with only a few lucky sports wagers.
Everygame is also doing a giveaway for tickets to the NCAA Final Four tournament. If you sign up today, you might get lucky enough to win!
Banking Options: 4.1/5
Players can bank their money through 9 secure payment methods, but crypto depositors are limited to using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin. On the other hand, fiat bettors can make various credit card payments and money orders.
As you might have noticed, their banking menu is somewhat limited in comparison to our top picks.
However, their low betting limits were refreshing to see. You’ll only need to deposit $20 via credit card or $25 via Bitcoin/Litecoin to qualify for any of Intertops’ bonus offers.
As we’d expect here, crypto payouts are processed and delivered within 24 hours; while fiat payouts take anywhere from 3-5 days to hit your account.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.3/5
Everygame hosts a native mobile app for iOS and Android devices. Betting in New York with their site has never been easier.
Unsurprisingly, their mobile app offers full compatibility across their 21 sports betting markets. Additionally, we had no problems wagering throughout their entire casino library while on the go.
Sign up for an Everygame account and start betting on your favorite college sports teams now!
Best Sportsbooks NY - Runners-up:
Things To Look For When Choosing the Best NY Sportsbook Online
Betting Variety
We prioritized online sportsbooks that host a leading number of retail sports betting options alongside a full casino gaming library.
Whether you’re looking for money lines on March Madness or a huge risk-free bet on the New York Giants; there’s a site for you on this list.
Bonuses & Promos
Online sports betting should have a significant profit margin attached to it. That’s why we gave a higher ranking to online sportsbooks that have a range of available bonus offers for players to enjoy.
While your bonus options will differ among betting sites, we prioritized online sportsbooks that offer the highest bonus caps and largest match percentages alongside the lowest wagering requirements.
Banking Options
Online sportsbooks that care about player security provide a range of deposit and withdrawal options for players to take advantage of. That said, we gave a higher ranking to sites that offer the fastest payout speeds and the most versatile banking options.
Mobile Compatibility
In today’s constantly busy world, mobile betting availability is an important component of successful NY betting sites. Because you shouldn’t be limited to placing your sports bets from a desk chair, we gave special consideration to casinos that have New York sports betting apps for iOS and Android devices.
Guide to Online Sportsbooks in NY
What Kinds of Sports Betting Bonuses Can I Take Advantage Of in NY?
New York sports betting can be extremely profitable – and now, it’s even easier to earn extra cash through New York sportsbooks. Many mobile and online betting sites give players a range of generous bonus offers to cash out on.
For example, our top pick offers two generous deposit matches. When you sign up with Bovada, you can enjoy their 100% initial deposit match of up to $1,000 alongside their 75% BTC sports bonus of up to $750.
Additionally, you’ll find risk-free bets alongside weekly reload bonuses when you sign up with many of our top picks.
In this review, we classified the best NY sports betting sites based on the magnitude of their deposit bonuses and the accessibility of their wagering requirements.
What Can the New York Sports Betting Market Offer Me?
When you sign up with New York online sports betting sites; you’ll find yourself wagering on horse racing events, Rocket League tournaments, and everything in between.
Because the New York State Gaming Commission made all online sports betting legal, players won’t find themselves limited to placing sports wagers on the latest NFL game.
Rather, you’ll find money lines, straight bets, multi-legged parlays, and futures on mainstream professional sports, auto racing, MMA fights, tennis, cricket, darts, rugby, and pretty much everything else.
Additionally, some NY sports betting sites offer players enhanced odds on select money lines leading up to a big game. No matter what you’re looking to wager on; odds are you’ll find what you’re looking for with at least one of the sites we list here.
Can I Enjoy Mobile Sports Betting in New York?
Yes, you can. Many of our top-reviewed New York online sportsbooks host a native mobile app for their platform. Additionally, you’ll find full mobile compatibility across numerous sports betting markets, even if you’re placing wagers through your smartphone’s web browser.
That said, because mobile sports betting is legal in New York, we expect more sportsbooks to roll out mobile betting apps sooner rather than later.
How Can I Choose The Best NY Sports Betting Sites For Me?
Finding the best online sports betting site to fit your needs is a lot like finding a needle in a haystack. It’s out there, but you have to have a plan of attack when you’re making your final decision.
In order to further simplify your options; we’ve summarized where we think you’ll fit best depending on your priorities.
Players who are mainly interested in finding numerous mainstream sports betting options alongside an ample number of traditional casino games will thoroughly enjoy Intertops’ selection.
That said, players on the hunt for enhanced odds and extremely competitive money lines will prefer what Bovada has to offer.
Crypto enthusiasts who prefer to keep their sports bets fully anonymous will love BetOnline and Sportsbetting.ag’s compatibility with their coins of choice.
Finally, if you’re just here to wager on horse racing events from the comfort of your own home; you’ll appreciate your time with MyBookie.
Summary of the Top Sportsbooks Online in NY
Bovada: Without a doubt, the best NY sports betting site overall is Bovada. It has a great range of sports betting markets across mainstream and niche sports categories. The bonuses are great with fair wagering, and the casino section is extremely competitive.
MyBookie: If you’re into horse racing, you won’t find a better sportsbook to sign up for. The bonuses are great and mobile compatibility is top-notch.
BetOnline: Players who are into esports betting will appreciate what BetOnline has to offer. There are 9 major esports categories to choose from and you’ll enjoy competitive odds across its sports betting markets.
Sportsbetting.ag: You’ll enjoy the enhanced odds which you will find at sportsbetting.ag. And if that’s not enough, it’s got over 2 dozens of ongoing promotions – and that’s just for the sports section.
Everygame: If you’re quite hooked with collegiate betting, Everygame is the sports betting site for you. It has excellent promotions for sports bettors and special ones for NCAAF.
How To Sign Up at NY Sportsbooks Online
If you’re new to online sports betting, you might find yourself having trouble getting started. We might not be tech support agents, but we are online gamblers who can help. We’re going to walk you through the process step-by-step, using Bovada as an example.
1. Sign up for a new player account.
Visit Bovada’s homepage or click this link. In the upper-right-hand corner of Bovada’s website, you’ll see a red “Join” button. After you click on it, fill out your personal information and mark the checkbox. Then, click “Register” to continue.
2. Check your inbox.
Once you’ve registered for Bovada’s website, you’ll need to check your inbox for a verification email. If you don’t see an email from Bovada within 5 minutes, be sure to check your spam folder.
After you find their email, click on “Confirm Your Account” to successfully verify your information.
3. Make your first deposit.
Finally, you’ll need to make your first deposit with their site. In order to take advantage of their 100% deposit bonus; be sure to use the promo code “CAWELCOME100”.
Additionally, you’ll need to initially deposit at least $10 to qualify for your bonus.
Ready To Bet on Your Favorite Sports at the Best New York Sports Betting Sites?
Sports bettors in New York have a plethora of online and mobile betting options available to them. However, even though there are plenty of NY sportsbooks to go around, finding the best one for you can be nothing short of frustrating.
Our mini-reviews and FAQs aim to deliver pertinent information in a way that doesn’t resemble typical online casino jargon. If you’re still having trouble finding the right fit for your needs; we’d like to strongly suggest trying your luck with Bovada.
It’s our #1 overall pick for their excellent sports categories, full selection of traditional casino games, seamless mobile compatibility, and low wagering requirements.
However, we’d also encourage you to give any site we’ve listed here some time to grow on you. Just make sure you have fun and play responsibly!
