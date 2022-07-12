Best Sports Betting Sites Online: Find the Top Sportsbooks to Bet for Real Money in 2022

Thinking of betting on sports but don't know which sportsbooks offer great odds?
Don't worry — we've got you covered. Our experts have done the research for you and ranked the best sports betting sites based on their odds, bonuses, juice per wager, and overall safety.
Based on our research, BetOnline is the best option for both new and experienced sports bettors. They feature early lines, competitive odds, a fantastic welcome offer, and a spotless reputation.
Still, each online betting site we recommend offers diverse betting markets, fast payouts, and generous promotions. Let’s check them out.
Best Sports Betting Sites
- BetOnline: Best sports betting site overall
- Sportsbetting.ag: Best for bonuses
- Bovada: Fast payouts
- MyBookie: Best for mobile betting
- Cloudbet: Best for crypto bettors
- Everygame: Best for free bets bonuses
- XBet: Top odds for CS:GO
- BetUS: Great odds across the board
- GTBets: Best for NFL betting
- Busr: Best prop builder app
1. BetOnline - Best Online Sports Betting Site Overall
Pros:
- Good range of betting markets and bet types
- Low wagering requirements
- 24/7 support
- Integrated with an online casino
- Live betting platform with live streaming
Cons:
- High minimum deposit to trigger the bonus
BetOnline is one of the world's leading online betting sites active since 2004. It covers an extensive range of sports markets, offers diverse betting options, and 24/7 support. These and many more make it our overall best sports betting site.
Betting Options: 4.8/5
If you love variety, BetOnline has you covered with over 20 sports markets. You will find popular sports like Football, Hockey, Basketball, Baseball, Soccer, etc. If you prefer, there are also unique sports markets like Surfing and Wrestling to keep you occupied.
To support the diverse sports markets, it also offers all the standard and some unusual betting options. These include over/under, moneylines, spreads, teasers, and parlay bets, in addition to game and player props (up to 100 per each popular game). There is also a live bet option for bettors who enjoy wagering on events as they take place.
Bonuses & Rewards: 4.6/5
Like most top sportsbooks, BetOnline knows the importance of profitable promotions, giving players numerous options. New players who register on this sports betting website using the promo code BOL1000 are offered a 50% first deposit welcome bonus of up to $1,000. It comes with a reasonable 10x wagering requirement, which is relatively low.
However, the slight downside is that you’ll need to deposit at least $55 to unlock it.
If you opt to play with cryptocurrencies, you get a 10% boost on deposits, a 100% first-time deposit bonus up to $1,000, and a 35% reload bonus. In addition, existing players are offered plenty of regular bonuses to ensure they have the best online gambling experience.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5
BetOnline allows you to wager on a fully functional mobile sportsbook on your iOS and Android devices. You don't need to download any software as it works seamlessly on your mobile browser. It offers the same features and sports markets you will find on the PC version ensuring you don't miss out on anything.
Banking: 4.7/5
Payments couldn’t be any easier on BetOnline using its various banking methods. It supports up to 19 payment methods, including Mastercard, Amex, and Visa. Players who want to stay anonymous can use cryptocurrencies like Ripple, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin, and Litecoin.
Payments are generally fast, but cryptocurrencies offer even faster payouts. However, there’s a fee attached to credit card deposits, so keep that in mind if you’re using one.
Misc: 4.7/5
BetOnline has a passion for good looks, as evident by its recently revamped website. It shares the same color scheme as the old website and allows you to switch between both. However, you will enjoy seamless navigation and unique designs regardless of your option.
If you ever run into a hitch using this platform, you can get 24/7 help from the support team via live chat, phone, and email.
2. Sportsbetting.ag - Best Bonuses of all Online Betting Sites
Pros:
- Numerous banking options
- A vast range of sports markets
- Optimized for live betting
- Fast payment processing
Cons:
- Bonus has a high minimum deposit
- Website design could be better
Sportsbetting.ag is an excellent online sports betting site that has made it into the hearts of many players. Players can benefit from amazing bonuses and extensive sports markets alongside other features.
Betting Options: 4.7/5
You won't be out of sports to bet on if you sign up on Sportsbetting.ag since it offers plenty of options. These include popular markets like Basketball, Baseball, Football, Martial Arts, and Boxing. You'll also find many unique markets like Financials and Entertainment, where you can bet on trending events.
This platform also offers a range of betting options, including moneylines, futures, props, totals, spreads, and many others. There is also a live betting section for Basketball, Hockey, Tennis, Soccer, Table Tennis, and Basketball events, in addition to some widely popular events.
You can watch the betting odds change live and alter your wager for maximum satisfaction with this.
Bonuses & Rewards: 4.5/5
As you would expect from a leading online sportsbook, plenty of bonuses are available here. New players who register using fiat and use the bonus code SB1000 will get a 50% deposit bonus of up to $1,000. It comes with a 10x wagering requirement, which is decent and will ensure you quickly get access to your winnings.
Players who opt for crypto payments and register using the code 100CRYPTO will get a 100% first deposit bonus of up to $1,000.
However, it comes with a slightly higher 14x wagering requirement. In addition, players will get a 10% boost of their bonuses with all eligible cryptos simply by opting in when making deposits. This comes attached with a 10x wagering requirement, so we might as well say it’s not worth taking advantage of.
If you continue to play on the platform, you will enjoy many other bonuses. These range from Reload Bonuses, Odds Boosts, Crypto Bonuses, and many more.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5
You won't find a mobile app if you choose to play on Sportsbetting.ag, but this does not mean you can't bet on the go. This platform lets you play on your mobile device via your browser on your iOS and Android mobile devices. It offers a mobile sports betting site that adapts seamlessly to your device screen, allowing you to bet without issues from any location.
Banking: 4.7/5
Sportsbetting.ag offers one of the most significant numbers of payment options in a sportsbook. You will find 25 payment methods, ensuring you have no issues making payments and getting started. Options range from typical credit cards like Mastercard, Visa, and AMEX. It also supports cryptos like Solana, Bitcoin, and Bitcoin Cash.
Many of these options also work for withdrawals and have decent limits. It typically takes 48 hours to process payments, but it may take longer depending on your payment method.
Misc: 4.6/5
Sportsbetting.ag has a simple but functional design. You won’t have issues accessing the vital pages even if you are a newbie. The customer support team is outstanding and ready to help you overcome issues you may encounter. You can contact them via email, telephone, or live chat.
3. Bovada - Quickest Payouts of all Online Sportsbooks
Pros:
- Great payout speed
- Easy to navigate website
- 30+ betting markets available
- Welcome bonuses for bitcoin and fiat payments
Cons:
- Card deposits have fees attached
- Late lines
Bovada is a name many bettors know. This is because of its extensive range of sports markets, fast payouts, and overall market reputation. It also offers a high level of security, all of which earn it a spot on our list.
Betting Options: 4.5/5
This sports betting site covers over 30 betting markets, which is more than you'll find in our other top sports betting sites. Options range from Football, Baseball, Cricket, Handball, and Boxing. If you prefer, you can make a future bet on Entertainment like "Who Will Be Cast as the Next James Bond."
An extensive list of betting markets will be irrelevant without betting options, and Bovada covers this nicely. You can find betting options like over/under, moneylines, spreads, and futures. For most NFL games, there are over 100 game and player props you can bet on — and they know to get quite creative.
If you like to wager in real time, Bovada offers live bets on the most popular sports. However, Bovada primarily aims to please recreational bettors, and you remember that late lines, even dual lines are a common thing here.
Bonuses & Rewards: 4.7/5
You'll find some of the most generous bonuses and promotions in the Bovada sportsbook. New players who register with fiat get a 50% deposit bonus of up to $250.
If you opt to make deposits using Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash, you can claim a 75% match deposit up to $750 if you use the promo code BTCSWB750. Both of these bonuses have a 5x wagering requirement attached.
There is another bonus of 125% up to $1,250 that you can claim, but this one’s for casino games and arrives with 25x wagering requirements.
Bovada also offers other promotions for existing players, including a profitable rewards program and the Refer a Friend offer.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.4/5
Playing on your mobile device has never been easier using Bovada’s mobile casino. This does not require any download as you play straight from your Android or iOS browsers. Because it is fully optimized, it easily adapts to any screen size and allows you to bet on all major markets.
Banking: 4.5/5
Numerous payment methods on Bovada let you make seamless payments. You will find typical options like MasterCard and Visa, but they have high fees.
If you use cryptocurrencies for payments, your transactions will be fee-free and you’ll enjoy fast payment processing. You can choose from options like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and more.
Misc: 4.6/5
Bovada retains a straightforward and functional design. You can easily find your way around and make a bet even as a newbie. The reliable customer support team is always available to get you out of a bind. Simply contact them via email or live chat.
4. MyBookie - Best Mobile Betting Site
Pros:
- Numerous bonuses and promotions
- Fully optimized mobile betting site
- Offers an online casino and sportsbook
- Offers great odds
Cons:
- Some promotions have high wagering requirements
MyBookie is one of the top online betting sites that has been in existence since 2014. It has become a favorite for many players because of its impressive offerings. These include amazing welcome bonuses, outstanding customer support, and a fully-optimized mobile platform.
Betting Options: 4.5/5
You’ll find more than 24 sports markets on MyBookie, making it the right choice for players who want options. Popular sports to wager on include Basketball, Football, Soccer, Tennis, and many more. There is also an option for wagering on eSports markets like Counter-Strike if this is something you find interesting.
To ensure you get the best from the vast number of sports markets, MyBookie provides many betting options. The top ones include spread, moneylines, totals, etc. There is also an opportunity for in-play bets as MyBookie lets you bet live 24/7.
Bonuses & Rewards: 4.3/5
Bonuses are critical for most players, and MyBookie understands this, so it offers various promotions.
New players who sign up get access to two unique welcome bonuses. The first is a 50% first deposit bonus of up to $1,000 for players who use the promo code MYB50. This bonus requires a $50 minimum deposit and is attached with a very fair 10x wagering requirement.
If the $50 minimum deposit is on the high side, you can pick the second welcome bonus. This is a 10% first deposit bonus up to $200 for players who use the promo code 200CASH. It comes with a slightly lower minimum deposit of $45, but its 1x wagering requirement is where it truly shines.
MyBookie is also known to frequently run other promotions for existing players, including referral bonuses, rebates, etc.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5
Currently, MyBookie does not have a dedicated mobile sports betting app. However, it still allows you to play on your iOS and Android mobile devices using its fully optimized mobile site. The mobile casino is excellent and offers you everything you need to bet on your favorite sports and win real cash on the go.
Banking: 4.4/5
You will find up to 8 highly reliable payment methods on MyBookie. These range from options like Mastercard and Visa, while players who want to stay private can opt for payments with cryptocurrencies. Currently, you'll find options like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum, and Litecoin.
Most of these work for withdrawing funds, with most requiring 24 hours to process. However, you may need to pay fees using most options, aside from Bitcoin.
Misc: 4.6/5
Navigating MyBookie’s website is incredibly seamless as every page is structured correctly. It uses a dark theme that makes betting enjoyable, and links have been provided to crucial pages. The support team is always at your beck and call in the event of issues and can be contacted via live chat, email, or telephone.
5. Cloudbet - Best Crypto Sports Betting Site
Pros:
- Unlimited crypto withdrawals
- Customer support is available 24/7
- Fully optimized mobile site
- Great range of betting markets
Cons:
- No welcome bonus for sports
- Supports only cryptocurrencies
This top sportsbook is owned by Halcyon Super Holdings and was established in 2013. It offers a good range of sports markets, betting options, and 24/7 customer support.
However, players residing in the US will have to use an app like NordVPN to start playing here.
Betting Options: 4.5/5
Cloudbet allows you to bet on popular sports like Baseball, Basketball, Soccer, and Football. You'll also find unique markets like Kabaddi, Water polo, and Squash which can offer a challenge. Players can choose betting options like totals, handicap, over/under, etc.
If you enjoy live or in-play bets, Cloudbet has you covered. You’ll be able to bet on various sports like Tennis, Basketball, Soccer, Table Tennis, etc.
Bonuses & Rewards: 3.5/5
If you register and make a deposit using Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, you get a 100% match deposit up to 5 BTC or its equivalent. However, this bonus will not be immediately available to use, and you will instead need to play casino games to unlock increments.
We didn’t find the lack of a dedicated sports welcome offer amusing, but you can still benefit from a “secret” loyalty program and get cashback for each wager you place.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5
Cloudbet allows you to wager on your favorite sports via your mobile browser. The mobile casino is fully optimized and will seamlessly fit the screen of your tablet or Android.
You will find all the vital features here, ensuring you can quickly start betting. However, this platform has no dedicated mobile app.
Banking: 4/5
This platform focuses on crypto payments, and payments lean towards this direction. You will be able to make payments using options like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Tether. Payments are fast, and your security is assured, considering the anonymity offered by cryptos.
Misc: 4.6/5
The Cloudbet website uses a dark theme that gives it a modern look. Pages also load extremely fast regardless of whether you are using an iOS or Android device. If you run into problems on this platform and need help, you can reach out to the customer support team via live chat or email.
How We Chose the Best Online Sports Betting Sites
Available Sports Betting Markets:
You must have choices regarding the sports markets to bet on as this offers you flexibility and a better winning chance. Therefore, we take time to analyze the sports markets a betting site offers first.
Ideally, we expect to find popular sports like Soccer, Football, Tennis, Hockey, Basketball, etc. We also look for those sportsbooks that let you bet on unique markets like Politics and Entertainment.
Betting Options:
It’s pointless for a sports betting site to have numerous sports markets without adequate betting options. Therefore, we review the betting options available on a bookmaker and rate those with numerous options higher.
Bonuses on Offer:
The right bonus can significantly boost your winning chances. That said, it is a vital factor that our experts properly evaluate. We look through the bonus offerings and pick the most suitable and profitable options with fair wagering requirements.
Bonuses we expect to find range from welcome bonuses, free bets, parlay bonuses, odds boosts, risk-free bets, etc.
Payment Options:
All leading sportsbooks must support easy payments. We check out the available payment options while reviewing a sportsbook, along with processing fees and payout times.
Mobile Functionality:
Many sports bettors enjoy wagering on their mobile devices. This is something many sportsbooks understand, so they have created mobile casino sites for customers. We make sure that the sportsbooks on our list offer highly functional mobile sites so you can play from any location.
Guide to Sports Betting Online
Are Online Sportsbooks Better than Retail Outlets?
Not necessarily. It mostly depends on your needs, as online sportsbooks focus more on convenience but lack social interaction. If you like to bet any time of the day from the comfort of your home, then an online sportsbook is a better choice.
What is the Legal age for Sports Betting?
You will typically need to be 18 years or more to bet on a sportsbook. It is against the law to bet if you are below this age. However, check your local laws as some states have different age requirements.
Do Top Online Sportsbooks Offer Bonuses?
Yes. Online sportsbooks offer a variety of bonuses, including welcome bonuses. The amount tends to differ depending on the sportsbook, with some offering more than others.
If you register on BetOnline, our best overall sportsbook, and deposit with cryptos, you get a 100% first deposit bonus of up to $1,000.
What is the Best Online Sports Betting Site?
Based on its odds, market coverage, and overall quality across the board, BetOnline is the best betting site you can join right now.
Sportsbetting.ag is also an option to consider, especially if you’re primarily looking for free bets and other sports bonuses.
Comparing Our Top 5 Sports Betting Websites
- BetOnline: This sports betting giant is our best overall sportsbook site due to its balanced offerings. Players who register using the promo code BOL1000 will get a 50% deposit bonus of up to $1,000 for fiat deposits.
- Sportsbetting.ag: Register here using the bonus code SB100 and get a 50% deposit bonus of up to $1,000. Crypto users who use the 100CRYPTO promo code will get a 100% deposit bonus of up to $1,000.
- Bovada: This is a top sportsbook that needs no introduction due to its impressive reputation. Players who register here can enjoy multiple offers, including a 75% deposit bonus up to $750 for crypto deposits.
- MyBookie: Enjoy two welcome bonuses when signing up on this platform. The first is a 50% first deposit bonus up to $1,000 using the promo code MYB50 (10x rollover), and the second is a 10% deposit bonus up to $200 using the promo code 200CASH.
- Cloudbet: With its unlimited withdrawals, functional mobile site, and 24/7 customer support, you will have a fantastic time here. Register on this platform and get a 100% match deposit of up to 5 BTC for casino games — no sports bonus is available.
How to Get Started at Online Sports Betting Sites
To start betting on a sportsbook, you must create a betting account. We have compiled a step-by-step guide to help you begin. For this guide, we will be using BetOnline, our top sports betting site, but the process should be similar regardless of the bookmaker.
1. Register
Follow this link to access BetOnline and click on the "Join Now" button. You will need to enter your details, including your name, email, password, country, zip code, phone number, and date of birth.
Once you do this, hit the "Create Account" button, and your account will be created instantly.
2. Deposit Money and Start Playing
Deposit by heading to the banking/cashier section and choosing one of the available options. Add your preferred deposit amount, and remember to input the bonus code BOL1000.
Once your payment reflects, choose your sports betting market and preferred betting option and place a bet.
Ready to Bet at the Best Online Betting Sites?
Finding the right sportsbook can be easy if you know what to look for and have the right skills. Better still, you can choose one of our recommended online sports betting sites and start betting today.
Every bookmaker we have listed ensures the best experience. However, we suggest you begin with BetOnline, our top choice, since it has the most balanced offering with fantastic odds and a superb live betting platform.
Nonetheless, you will find numerous sports betting markets, betting options, excellent customer support, and profitable bonuses regardless of where you decide to bet.
All you need to do is to wager responsibly!
DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.
Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.
We are committed to providing our readers with accurate and timely information. The details mentioned in our review may be subject to change as casinos seek to improve their sites to offer their patrons a better gambling experience.
This guide aims to provide you with the information you need to decide on the best gambling site for you. However, it is not our intention to offer any gambling advice or guarantee gambling success. Players must gamble at their own risk.
If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.
The following resources may be helpful as well: