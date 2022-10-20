Best Texas Sports Betting Sites: Top 9 TX Online Sportsbooks Rated by Betting Markets & Odds

Everything is bigger in Texas, even the online sportsbooks. That's why ranking the best sports betting sites in Texas is no mean feat. Luckily for you, we've done all the legwork.
We researched numerous betting sites until we finally boiled it down to the top 5 — and then ranked all of them appropriately based on how competitive their betting odds were, the variety of their betting markets, and bonuses for new sports bettors.
Everygame outscored the competition and found itself sitting on top of our list, but it’s far from the only TX sportsbook you should consider.
Let’s check all contenders.
Best Sports Betting Sites in Texas
- Everygame: Best overall
- Sportsbetting.ag: Best for crypto bettors
- BetOnline: Best for risk-free bets
- XBet: Great option for horse racing
- MyBookie: Generous bonuses
- Cloudbet: Great esports coverage
- BetUS: Top live betting system
- GTBets: Great NFL odds
- Busr: Most props for NBA games
1. Everygame — Best Texas Sports Betting Site Overall
Pros:
- $750 welcome bonus
- $1k parlay prince reward
- Extensive football markets
- Secure encryption technology
Cons:
- Average design
Our number one choice is Everygame, combining its extensive sports betting markets with incredible promotions for both new and returning players.
General Sportsbook Features: 4.7/5
Everygame has recently rebranded from Intertops and has been a well-known industry mainstay for a while now. It offers both a real money online casino and a sportsbook, but it's the latter we'll be focusing on here.
Related: Best online casinos in Nevada
While browsing the Everygame sportsbook, you'll notice a column on the right-hand side named 'Hottest Bets.' As you may have guessed, this is a list of the most popular bets being placed on the sportsbook within the last 24 hours. It's a great way to get some inspiration if you're feeling a little stuck.
As for market coverage, you’ll find odds for more than 20 sports and great depth within the markets themself. We’re talking about an insane amount of prop bets for popular games — especially NFL matches.
Bonuses & Promotions: 5/5
Everygame has an exceptional set of bonuses and promotions ideal for newcomers and returning players.
When you first register here, you'll be given the opportunity to opt into a welcome bonus of up to $750. This is split over the first three deposits with rollover requirements at a modest 4x. Everygame will match your first three deposits by 100% up to $250.
Another exceptional promotion from Everygame is their monthly parlay prince competition. Every month, the bettor with the most profit from a parlay bet will win an extra $1,000 on top. You can't really complain when you're being awarded money for winning money, right?
Design & Interface: 4.3/5
If there is a weaker point to Everygame, then this is it. It's still not anything we'd describe as terrible, though, just a little bland and uninspired. Somewhat dated, which doesn't make sense for something that has only recently been re-designed.
Still, this Texas sportsbook has figured out the functionality part pretty great, allowing you to browse around the site and place your bet within a few clicks.
Misc: 4.8/5
Everygame was better known as Intertops. It rebranded and changed the design of the website last year. In terms of trustworthiness and legitimacy, it's been around since 1996, which is practically the last time the Dallas Cowboys were relevant as a franchise.
Register at Everygame today to claim your $750 welcome bonus
2. Sportsbetting.ag — Best Crypto Sports Betting Site in Texas
Pros:
- $1,000 welcome bonus
- Crypto bonuses
- Odds boosters
- Excellent live betting component
Cons:
- Poor design
Next on our list is Sportsbetting.ag, an excellent Texas sportsbook for crypto bonuses and special odds boosters.
General Sportsbook Features: 4.7/5
Although Sportsbetting.ag looks like an ancient spreadsheet from the 90s, it certainly delivers an excellent online sports betting experience for all Texas residents, featuring a variety of engaging attributes for both new and more experienced Texas bettors.
One of our favorite features is Sportsbetting.ag's odds boosters, which enhance odds on certain wagers to provide bigger payouts. Each day, numerous bets are given the odds-boosting treatment, and many of them have turned out to be winning wagers with bigger profits.
Bonuses & Promotions: 5/5
After registering at Sportsbetting.ag, you'll be able to claim a welcome bonus of up to $1,000. There is a 10x wagering requirement before you can cash any of the funds out. Crucially, both Neteller and Skrill are excluded from this promotion.
Elsewhere on Sportsbetting.ag, there are a number of crypto bonuses to choose from. You can boost your welcome bonus from 50% to 100% by using crypto. You can also juice up your regular reload bonus from 25% to 35%.
Design & Interface: 4/5
We don't want to be too unkind here, but Sportsbetting.ag is something we'd expect to find in a 90s time capsule. It's actually only been around since 2003, but even on launch, we suspect it would have looked dated compared to the competition.
But similar to Everygame — you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover. Sportsbetting.ag provides massive value within its virtual walls.
Misc: 4.7/5
Sportsbetting.ag was established in 2003 and has been one of the longest-running and most trustworthy destinations for sports betting in Texas ever since. In particular, players will find a huge range of payment methods available, including a variety of altcoins, which will be sure to please cryptocurrency users.
Here's a list of what's available in terms of banking tools:
- MoneyGram
- Money orders
- Wire transfers
- RIA
- Bitcoin
- VISA
- MasterCard
- American Express
- Discover
- eChecks
- Bitcoin Cash
- Ripple
- Ethereum
- Litecoin
- Chain link
- Doge
- Stellar
- Tether
- USDcoin
Register at Sportsbetting.ag today to claim your $1,000 welcome bonus
3. BetOnline — Best Texas Sportsbook for Risk-Free Bets
Pros:
- $1,000 welcome bonus
- Risk-free bets
- 24/7 live support
- Fast payouts
Cons:
- Fees for certain withdrawal methods
Next on our list is BetOnline, a top sportsbook that features a sleek modern design and a number of risk-free bet promotions.
General Sportsbook Features: 4.6/5
BetOnline has a number of good features going for it, including early and competitive betting lines, vast markets with plenty of options, and quick payouts when using certain banking methods.
If you're a fan of good-natured competition (let's face it, you're reading an article about sportsbooks), then you'll love BetOnline's contest pools. Entries into competitions range from $2 all the way to $100 and have prizes as big as $500,000.
Bonuses & Promotions: 4.8/5
The welcome bonus available at BetOnline is worth up to $1,000, with wagering requirements of 10x. Similar to Sportsbetting.ag, deposits via Skrill and Neteller do not qualify for this particular promotion.
There are a number of other great bonuses to choose from at BetOnline. Some of our favorites include risk-free bets on player props and in-game wagers, both valued at $25. There's also a healthy amount of scope for crypto bonuses here too, with the opportunity to maximize your earnings using accepted altcoins.
Design & Interface: 4.6/5
BetOnline's modern and welcoming design is very easy on the eye and makes for a pleasant browsing experience. Whether you opt for the classic or the newer re-design, both sportsbooks are organized well and simple enough to use.
This Texas online sportsbook is also a great choice if you’re a mobile bettor. The entire betting platform — even BetOnline’s online casino games — is fully optimized for betting on the go.
Misc: 4.5/5
One of BetOnline's key selling points is featured in the banner at the top of the page, and they're right to be proud.
They have been in the online betting industry for over 25 years and have garnered a massive player base since then, with players who trust them logging on to place bets here daily from the great state of Texas and beyond.
An unfortunate criticism we have for BetOnline is the fee it levies to deposit using a credit card. As it stands, you’ll need to pay 7.5% extra each time you use a credit card. However, you can avoid fees by using cryptocurrency if you wish.
Register at BetOnline today to take advantage of the most generous risk-free bets
4. XBet — Best Horse Racing Coverage of All Texas Sports Betting Sites
Pros:
- $500 welcome bonus
- 7% horse racing rebate
- Regular and lucrative prize pools
- Regularly updated news blog
Cons:
- Limited banking options
XBet sneaks into our top 5 at number 4, boasting a great range of sports betting options and bonuses for horse racing fans from Texas.
General Sportsbook Features: 4.5/5
XBet has a number of sports available to bet on, catering from NFL action (even in the pre-season) all the way to some choice eSports competitions. Within these sports, you'll find a diverse range of markets to browse and place a wager on.
One of the main reasons you may decide to register and play at XBet is its excellent horse racing coverage. They have a ton of markets and competitions to choose from, including USA racing and other tracks from across the globe. Not only that, but regular customers are entitled to an ongoing rebate of 7% on all horse racing actions taken.
Bonuses & Promotions: 4.4/5
After you register at XBet, you can opt-in to a welcome bonus of $500. This is subject to a rollover requirement of 7x. Not quite as low as others, but lower than most. You can also get a $250 reload bonus when you top up your account with a lower wagering requirement of 4x.
One of XBet's best features is its commitment to ongoing competitions and prize pools. Money Making Mania is their apt title for this ongoing promotion, which features survivor contests, futures, and prop bet competitions that payout into the hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Design & Interface: 4.3/5
XBet's design is functional and it works, but it's a bit of an eye sore. It's dated and could do with more than just a nice lick of paint to liven up proceedings. Occasionally, it suffers from the odd loading hang here or there, but we were never inconvenienced for too long.
Misc: 4.5/5
XBet was established in 2014 and has had a steady groundswell of players ever since. If you're a Texan that enjoys the racetracks, whether that's horses or dogs, then XBet is probably going to be your preferred TX online sportsbook.
Register at XBet today to claim your $500 welcome bonus
5. MyBookie — Best Bonuses of All TX Online Sportsbooks
Pros:
- $1,000 regular welcome bonus
- Alternative welcome bonus with low wagering requirements
- 8% horse racing rebate
- Secure and trustworthy company
Cons:
- Cookie cutter design
MyBookie rounds up our list of the best Texas sports betting sites with a few bonuses you can’t say no to (we couldn’t, at least).
General Sportsbook Features: 4.5/5
You can find everything you need in terms of U.S. sports betting at MyBookie. All the big hitters are here, including NFL, NBA, NCAA, and MLB action.
There's a diverse range of markets for each, as well as fun ongoing competitions where top players can win thousands of dollars on top of their regular bets.
Similar to XBet, it's another great option for those of you who enjoy horse racing. They go just a little bit further than other online sports betting sites in Texas by giving you an 8% rebate on all horse racing action, as opposed to just 7%.
Bonuses & Promotions: 4.9/5
There's a lot to like about the bonuses and promotions on offer at MyBookie. Not least because they seem to be one of the only online sportsbooks that give players a choice in how they'd like to use their welcome bonus. We'll explain in a bit more detail below.
So, as usual, you can opt into a welcome bonus worth up to $1,000. This comes with the usual caveats and wagering requirements of 10x.
However, if you want to be free of those pesky rollover terms and want more freedom with your bets — this Texas online sportsbook allows you to opt into a lower bonus of $200 that comes with only a 1x wagering requirement.
The ability to choose is commendable, and we wish more online sportsbooks would give us the option of doing so. Some of you out there prefer to play with big money, even if it's attached to strenuous wagering requirements. Other players would just prefer to play with more modest stakes they can withdraw quicker — and that's fine too.
Design & Interface: 4/5
None of our top sportsbooks are particularly outstanding in the design department, but MyBookie is probably the worst.
It takes the same cookie-cutter design used on its sister sites and somehow manages to make it less appealing. We really wish the company behind MyBookie would consider just a modest freshen-up to lighten things up.
Misc: 4.2/5
You may have already noticed by now, but MyBookie and XBet are run by the same parent company, hence why they offer similar promotions and sportsbook offerings. However, there are key differences between the two, so as always, we recommend registering for both.
The main takeaway from having two excellent Texas sportsbooks owned by the same company is usually a guaranteed sign of quality and trustworthiness. There'd be very little scope for opening multiple sportsbooks if the one you already had was widely disliked and underused.
Explore some of the best Texas sports betting bonuses with MyBookie
The Benchmarks: How We Ranked the Top Texas Sports Betting Websites
General Sportsbook Features:
First and foremost, we’ve examined what makes one Texas sports betting site different from another. It's not always obvious.
Sometimes it's an inherent philosophy that's reflected in bonuses and markets, other times, it might just be certain features that you won't find anywhere else. Either way, we’ve discussed all necessary details and made sure to only recommend online betting sites in Texas that we’d use to bet ourselves.
Related: Sports betting sites in Washington
Bonuses & Promotions:
All Texas sportsbooks will have bonuses and promotions. Some will have more than others. Some will be better than others. We identified which ones are which and ranked each online sports betting site in Texas accordingly.
Design & Interface:
This benchmark is about how online sportsbooks look and function. We're judging and looking for intuitive and clean designs that are easy and accessible for most bettors in Texas to use. We're also partial to websites that look fun, fresh, and distinct. We're not asking for a work of art, just something halfway pretty.
Misc:
Where everything else doesn't quite fit, it goes here. This might be information about different Texas sportsbooks' reputations, any particular or noteworthy banking methods, as well as short customer service reviews.
Casino Games:
Besides featuring betting odds, each of our recommended Texas sports betting sites also offers a casino section where you can take a break from betting by spinning slots or playing table games.
Guide to Online Sports Betting in Texas
Are Texas sports betting sites legit?
Yes, every Texas sports betting site featured in this article is legitimate. They’re all SSL encrypted to keep your sensitive information at bay and hold a valid operating license.
Can I win real money betting online at Texas sportsbooks?
Yes, you can win real money betting at all the Texas sports betting sites featured in this article. You simply need to register, deposit, and place a real money bet. If your wager goes through, you’ll be paid real cash.
Which Texas betting sites are the best?
We ranked Everygame as our number one Texas sportsbook. We also featured a range of other high-quality online sportsbooks for Texas residents to check out.
Can I bet on the Texas Longhorns?
Yes, you can bet on the Texas Longhorns. We advise you to hit the over on that Bijan Robinson rushing yards prop. For the best odds, visit Everygame or Sportsbetting.ag.
What bonuses are available at Texas betting sites?
There are many sportsbook bonuses available on Texas betting sites. These include welcome bonuses, reload bonuses, and many more. Certain online betting sites, like Everygame and BetOnline, also offer free bets and risk-free bets, giving you increased winnings chances.
What is the minimum age to bet in Texas?
The minimum age to bet online in Texas is 21.
Comparison of the Top 5 Texas Sports Betting Sites
Here's a quick reminder of our top 5 Texas sportsbooks and their standout features.
Everygame: Everygame is our number one choice for Texan bettors, with consistent quality throughout our strenuous benchmark system. Register now with Everygame to claim your $750 welcome bonus.
Sportsbetting.ag: This Texas sports betting site combines a number of odds boosts and crypto bonuses to make it a stand-out destination for Texas gamblers. Register now at Sportsbetting.ag to claim your welcome bonus of $1,000.
BetOnline: BetOnline's modern design and risk-free bet offerings make it a glamorous and exciting destination for any Texas sports betting fan. Register at BetOnline today to claim your $1,000 bonus and take advantage of a few free bet bonuses as a regular.
XBet: If you're looking for excellent racebook coverage for both horses and dogs, then XBet is the best Texas online sportsbook for you. Sign up at XBet now to claim your $500 welcome bonus.
MyBookie: Want a group of excellent bonuses and increased flexibility over terms and conditions like wagering requirements? MyBookie might be right up your street. Register at MyBookie now and choose between two welcome bonuses with differing rollover requirements.
How to Get Started With Sports Betting in Texas
Step 1 - Register at Everygame
- Visit Everygame and hit the sign-up button
- Fill out the required details
- Confirm you’re over 21 and create your account
Step 2 - Validate your account
- Check your email inbox for a validation link
- If it's not there, check your spam box
- Once found, click it to complete your account validation
Step 3 - Deposit and place your bets
- Deposit using your chosen payment method
- Opt into Everygame’s 100% up to $250 first deposit bonus
- Start betting and have fun!
Ready to Bet at the Top Texas Sports Betting Sites?
We hope you understand everything about Texas sports betting and which online sportsbooks you should choose.
Everygame was our top choice for its consistent excellence through all our benchmarks, making it a must-visit for all Texas bettors.
However, we recognize that online betting is a personal thing. What works in general might not meet your specific needs. That's why we encourage you to check out all the online sports betting websites in Texas featured in this article.
Just remember to have fun and gamble responsibly — and by that, we mean, there's nothing we can do to help if you insist on chucking away your hard-earned cash on the Cowboys winning the Super Bowl. Let it go.
DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.
While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.
For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: