Best Sports Betting Sites in Canada: Top-Rated CA Online Betting Sites & Sportsbooks for Canadian Bettors in 2022

Canada loves sports betting!
And with the increased attention and numerous sportsbooks eyeing the country to take advantage, it can be hard to determine which are the best sports betting sites in Canada.
With that in mind, we’ve spent weeks trying to find the answers you’re looking for, and in this guide — we'll introduce you to the best online betting sites for Canadians.
Sports Interaction is the ultimate betting site for Canadian bettors looking to lay some punts, but it’s far from the only legitimate and fair sportsbook we’ve found.
That said, each of our top sportsbooks offers something unique that provides Canadians with a premier sports betting experience. Let’s read some reviews, shall we?
Best Sports Betting Sites in Canada
- Sports Interaction: Best overall
- BetOnline: Great odds for all sports
- Bodog: Best for mobile betting
- Cloudbet: Best for crypto users
- Leo Vegas: Advanced live betting interface
- Sportsbetting.ag: Best for betting on horse races
- Mr Play: Best for football betting
- Betsafe: Great eSports coverage
- 20Bet: Many reload promotions
- Tonybet: Best for free bets
1. Sports Interaction — Best Sports Betting Site in Canada Overall
Pros:
- Canada-specific payment methods
- Established brand with over 20 years of experience
- Huge selection of daily live and pre-match betting lines
- 100% match welcome bonus up to $500
- Online casino games and poker are included
Cons:
- Does not support live streaming
Sports Interaction has been accepting bets from Canadian sports bettors for over 20 years. This bookie — licensed by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission — is known for offering competitive odds on various sports, eSports, and other competitions.
SIA has earned the top spot on our list of best Canadian betting sites because they stand out in nearly all key areas.
Betting Markets Variety: 4.8/5
Sports Interaction prides itself on serving the highest number of live and pre-match betting options. They offer great betting odds on any mainstream or niche sport you can think of and other competitions like eSports, entertainment, and politics. This Canadian betting site also has an extensive collection of virtual sports.
You can partake in single-game betting, create parlays, or try combos and teaser bets. Because the site covers so many small-market leagues, sports bettors can always find betting action no matter what time it is.
Bonuses and Rewards: 4.5/5
Like most top online sportsbooks, SIA has a great bonus available to new Canadian customers. This online sportsbook will match your first deposit dollar-for-dollar up to $500. The great news is that any winnings from your bet credits are yours to keep, and they don't require a rollover.
After you have converted your welcome bonus into cash, this top-tier online betting site offers Canadian sports bettors some fantastic regular promotions through which they can claim more free bets, odds boosts, and other unique offers. SIA’s casino section always has several ongoing offers, too.
Banking: 4.7/5
You’ll enjoy fast withdrawals using an array of payment options. While deposits using credit cards, Interac, ecoPayz, and eCheck are free, you will incur a small transaction fee if you use instant banking, iDebit, or Instadebit. SIA also accepts Paysafecard, MuchBetter, and vouchers.
Customers are allowed one free monthly withdrawal using wire transfer, instant banking, Instadebit, eChecks, and ecoPayz, as long as the withdrawal is $50 or more. Withdrawals over and above that are subject to a small withdrawal fee. You should receive your payment within 1 to 5 days, depending on which option you choose.
Miscellaneous: 4.7/5
There is a lot more to Sports Interaction than just sports betting. The site also features a casino with over 500 games and a poker room. The addition of these verticals makes SIA one of the most versatile Canadian sports betting sites.
2. BetOnline — Best Canadian Sportsbook for Competitive Odds
Pros:
- Huge selection of payment options, including cryptocurrencies
- Some of the best odds across the board
- Also one of the best poker sites in Canada
- Fast withdrawal times
- In business for over 20 years
Cons:
- Credit card deposit fees
BetOnline has been a popular destination for Canadian bettors since it launched in 2001. Beyond sports betting, this Canadian sportsbook offers a poker room and an online casino with an impressive collection of games from top providers.
The site was one of the first bookies to allow customers to place sports bets online using cryptocurrency, and it features some of the best odds in the industry on top of everything we’ve just said.
Betting Markets Variety: 4.6/5
BetOnline offers betting odds on a full spectrum of popular and niche sports ranging from football and ice hockey to lacrosse and surfing. They even cover entertainment, politics, and finance.
This is definitely one of the best betting sites in Canada for football fans, as you'll find loads of interesting NFL, NCAA, and CFL prop bets. Meanwhile, soccer fans can bet on dozens of leagues all over the world.
We should also let you know that BetOnline is one of the top Canadian sportsbooks for horse racing. They feature events from several regions around the globe, including the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe.
BetOnline is the place to be when major events like the Breeders Cup, Melbourne Cup, and Triple Crown are taking place.
Bonuses and Rewards: 4.5/5
BetOnline gives Canadian players two welcome offers. Crypto deposits of at least $20 will receive a 100% match bonus of up to $1,000. The 14x wagering requirement, however, is a bit on the high side when it comes to betting bonuses.
If you deposit a minimum of $55 using fiat currency, BetOnline will give you a 50% match up to $1,000. While the match percentage is lower, the bonus cash is subject to an easier-to-meet 10x rollover.
At first glance, BetOnline doesn't appear to offer much in the way of promotions. However, sports betting fanatics will love the site's 24/7 reload bonus. Every fiat currency deposit will net Canadians a 25% match bonus up to $250, while crypto deposits earn a 35% match up to $350.
Banking: 4.8/5
In terms of secure payment options, BetOnline is among the best sports betting sites Canada has to offer. In addition to traditional methods such as major credit/debit cards, wire transfers, and MoneyGram, BetOnline also accepts loads of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, and many other altcoins.
Most withdrawals are free, and they are always processed within 24 hours, which is pretty fast. Another plus is the fact that you can withdraw up to $100,000 in a single shot. Also, you can take advantage of two free withdrawals every week.
Miscellaneous: 4.6/5
While sports betting is the main attraction, the addition of a poker room and online casino that features 300+ games cements BetOnline's status as one of the most versatile Canadian betting sites.
3. Bodog — Best Mobile Betting Site in Canada
Pros:
- Over 25 years of experience
- Offers sports betting, online casino, and poker
- Works great on mobile
- Plenty of betting markets
- Allows punters to propose custom bets
Cons:
- No live streaming
- Few ongoing sports promotions
Bodog is a multi-vertical online gambling site that was established in 1994. The site is operated by Il Nido Limited, and it is licensed in Antigua and Barbuda.
This site is ultra-popular among Canadian bettors; it has a fantastic all-around gambling platform and features competitive odds for most sports. It’s no wonder it found itself sitting among the top three betting sites in Canada.
Betting Markets Variety: 4.5/5
Bodog typically offers betting odds on about 30 sports and events depending on the time of year. In other words, they cover all popular sports and pretty much any niche sport. You can also wager on eSports, virtual sports, and a variety of specials.
If you want to take a break from sports betting, the online casino and poker room provide a nice change of scenery. Sports fans like Bodog because it allows them to propose customized wagers. If you don't see the bet you are looking for on the menu, then you can simply use the #NameYourPlay feature.
It doesn't matter if you're looking for single-event sports betting or want to find an intriguing cross-sport wager — this feature greatly expands your betting horizons.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.4/5
When you sign up and fund your betting account for the first time, Bodog will give you a 100% match deposit bonus of up to $400. On top of that, you'll receive 50 free spins to use in the casino. Unlike the high rollovers that many other online bookmakers require for their bonuses, this offer merely requires a 5x rollover.
This makes Bodog's welcome bonus one of the easiest to cash in on.
In addition to offering one of the most generous referral programs, Bodog also has a loyalty rewards scheme that earns you points every time you place a bet. This includes live betting. With that said, seeing a few more regular sports betting promos would be nice.
Banking: 4.5/5
Bodog is among the growing number of online betting sites in Canada to support cryptocurrency. You can instantly deposit Canadian dollars using a major credit/debit card, online bank transfer, or Interac.
Those who prefer cryptocurrency can use a variety of them, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Tether, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash. Bodog will not charge any deposit fees.
Those who withdraw using most traditional fiat methods can expect to receive their money in 3 to 5 days. Crypto withdrawals are usually processed within an hour.
Miscellaneous: 4.5/5
One thing that makes the Bodog experience so enjoyable is the superb mobile interface. It has a look and feel of a well-designed app, but you don't need to download anything. It's just the way the site is configured.
If you are into the Canada sports betting scene and prefer to access online betting sites on the go, then you will be more than satisfied with Bodog's clean and intuitive mobile interface.
4. Cloudbet — Best Canadian Online Betting Site for Crypto Bettors
Pros:
- Supports a wide range of cryptocurrencies
- Vast selection of pre-match and live betting markets
- Near-instant withdrawals
- Features crypto casino games
Cons:
- No live streaming feature
- Only accepts cryptocurrency
Established in 2013, Cloudbet was among the first online gambling sites to specifically cater to cryptocurrency users. The site is owned and operated by Halcyon Super Holdings BV, and it is licensed by Curacao eGaming. On top of being a great Canadian bookie to bet online with, Cloudbet also features a casino with an uber-diverse collection of provably fair games.
Betting Markets Variety: 4.6/5
Let's start by saying that Cloudbet offers pre-match and live betting odds on all major sports and competitions. What separates the betting site from other Canadian sports betting sites is its dedication to small-market sports. Badminton, cycling, darts, kabaddi, and squash are just a few niche sports open for wagering.
In addition to having so many sports to choose from, each individual matchup offers an abundance of betting options. You can partake in single-game sports betting or mix-and-match parlays and combos across multiple sports.
Bonuses and Rewards: 4.8/5
If you have been searching Canadian sportsbooks for the biggest crypto welcome offer, then look no further than Cloudbet. When you make your first deposit, Cloudbet will give you a 100% match bonus of up to 5 BTC. You won't find such a generous bonus offer at other betting sites in Canada.
After you have completed the welcome offer, Cloudbet will throw even more bonus cash your way when you deposit on Thursday. The size of the bonus is tied to your VIP status and can range from a $150 bonus up to a $5,000 bonus.
Banking: 4/5
We are giving Cloudbet high marks for its banking options despite the fact that they don't accept traditional fiat payments. After all, the site caters exclusively to crypto users. If you don't own cryptocurrency, you can easily purchase it through Moonpay, Cloudbet's partner.
You can use dozens of cryptos to make instant deposits. Of course, one of the biggest advantages of using cryptocurrency for pre-match and live betting is that the withdrawal times are also near-instant. Cloudbet will usually deliver your winnings within minutes.
Miscellaneous: 4.9/5
Besides being an overall great sportsbook, Cloudbet is also an epic crypto casino site for Canadian players. You can try your hand at numerous online casino games, in addition to provably fair titles that you won’t find elsewhere.
5. Leo Vegas — Best Live Betting Interface of all Canadian Betting Sites
Pros:
- Welcome bonus up to $1,000 plus $75 in free bets
- Handy features, including live streaming, Bet Builder, and Cash Out
- One of the best mobile casinos
- Great selection of Canadian-friendly payment options
Cons:
- Limited number of regular promotions
- Not the fastest withdrawal times
Leo Vegas has grown exponentially since its launch in 2011. The site is licensed by several regulatory agencies, including the Malta Gaming Authority.
The operator's dedication to offering a premier product is reflected in Leo Vegas' trophy case, which is loaded with prestigious awards from EGR, Global Gaming, and others.
Betting Markets Variety: 4.5/5
It's obvious that Leo Vegas pays attention to the Canada sports betting community. One only needs to look at the great odds and array of CFL and NFL football betting options.
They also cover many other Canadian favourites ranging from hockey and baseball to cycling and lacrosse. On top of that, the betting menus present Canadian sports fans with oodles of interesting betting options, including same-game parlays.
With the availability of so many sports and leagues, the in-play betting action never stops. When you add in the live streaming feature, Leo Vegas is absolutely among the best betting sites in Canada for in-play betting.
Bonuses and Rewards: 4.6/5
Canadians who sign up and make their first deposit can earn an extra $1,000 plus $75 in free bets. Simply wager the deposit amount five times on events with odds of 1.80 or greater, and Leo Vegas will match the deposit amount up to $1,000. The value of the free bet is determined by the amount of your deposit. A $250 deposit will net you the max $75 free bet.
Members can continue to earn even more free bet packages. In fact, you can claim up to 12 free bets every week. Odds boosts, profit boosts, cash out, and bet builder features give you plenty of opportunities to increase your profits.
Banking: 4.3/5
Leo Vegas offers a nice range of popular Canadian payment solutions. You can deposit a minimum of $10 using a major credit/debit card, online banking, Instadebit, iDebit, or one of many eWallets. As you would expect, deposits are free and instant.
Except for bank wires which can take up to 7 days, withdrawals are typically processed within a couple of hours. You get three free withdrawals every month. Additional withdrawals are subject to a very reasonable $3 processing fee.
Miscellaneous: 4.5/5
Leo Vegas is also a top site if you’re looking for jackpot slots. Because of its high withdrawal limits, this gambling site can afford to pay you out right away, even if you happen to land a massive jackpot while spinning the reels.
How We Ranked the Best Online Sports Betting Sites in Canada
Betting Markets Variety:
The best betting sites in Canada give Canadian bettors the most sports and betting options to choose from. We only recommend online bookmakers that offer a full slate of pre-match and live betting options, including prop bets, futures, and same-game wagering.
Bonuses and Rewards:
Savvy sports betting enthusiasts demand added value which is why we prefer to endorse sites that offer the most valuable bonuses with the most reasonable terms and conditions. Furthermore, we understand that Canadian bettors appreciate having access to regular promotions and rewards.
Banking:
Being able to choose from a variety of Canadian-friendly payment options ensures that those in the Great White North can easily fund their accounts and quickly withdraw their winnings. We prefer sites that support multiple modes of payment, including credit cards, debit cards, eWallets, online banking, vouchers, and even cryptocurrency.
Misc:
We also focused on different aspects when creating our list of top Canadian sportsbooks. We checked whether the site offered casino games, good mobile optimization, and any other thing that might be of interest to Canadian bettors.
Guide to Online Sports Betting in Canada
What betting bonuses are available at the best betting sites in Canada?
There are many different types of bonuses available to new and existing sports bettors in Canada. One of the most common types of bonuses is the match bonus, in which a sportsbook will match your initial deposit by a certain percentage up to a certain maximum amount.
Once you have released the bonus money, you can cash it out or use it to place more bets and build your bankroll. Other popular betting bonuses include free bets and risk-free bets.
How can I bet online in Canada?
If you want to try online sports betting in Canada, we suggest you start by signing up at one of our recommended online sportsbooks. Once you have done that, you can claim a welcome bonus, fund your account, and start placing wagers. If you win money, you can withdraw it using one of the many supported payment options.
What is the best betting site in Canada?
We have rated Sports Interaction as the best overall site for betting in Canada. However, not all bettors are alike. As such, it's essential to choose a site that offers the features that suit your needs.
If live streaming matters to you, then you should make sure that the site you place bets at offers it. If you are into NBA basketball betting, then you should choose one that offers great odds and bonuses for NBA bets.
In other words, the best betting site in Canada is the one that best caters specifically to you.
What sports can Canadians bet on?
Canadians can wager on almost any sport or competition under the sun. Top sportsbooks offer the best odds on all major sports as well as a wide range of small-market competitions like lacrosse, alpine sports, darts, and snooker.
They also cover other competitions, including eSports, politics, entertainment, and finance. If your bookmaker offers odds on it, then you can bet on it.
Is sports betting legal in Canada?
Yes. Legal sports betting has been in Canada since 1985. While Canada sports betting laws once limited punters to parlay bets, legalized sports betting laws changed in 2021 when the government passed the Safe and Regulated Sports Betting Act.
In addition to permitting single-game betting, the act allows provinces and territories to license and regulate sports betting operations.
Can I win real money betting on sports in Canada?
Yes. You can win real money betting on sports. However, it is important to realize that you can also lose money when you wager. This is the very nature of online gambling and the sole reason you should always bet responsibly.
Comparison of the Top 5 Sportsbooks for Canadian Bettors
Let's take another quick look at our top 5 betting sites for Canadians to recap why we have chosen them:
Sports Interaction: We have designated SIA as the best overall betting site for Canadians because the bookie excels in almost every area. You can sign up and claim up to $500 in bonus cash on your first deposit.
BetOnline: On top of being an established and reputable sportsbook, we really like the fact that BetOnline supports a vast array of payment options and offers some of the best odds in the industry. You can claim a 50% match bonus of up to $1,000 on your first deposit.
Bodog: Bodog has been a premier destination for Canadian punters for over 25 years. This type of success isn't achieved by accident. That said, if you’re primarily a mobile bettor, join Bodog to take advantage of a 100% match bonus of up to $400.
Cloudbet: Cloudbet is a pioneer of the Canadian crypto betting scene and is the ideal bookie for those who own Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies. Sign up now, and Cloudbet will 100% match your first deposit up to 5 BTC.
Leo Vegas: If you are looking for the ultimate in-play betting experience, then Leo Vegas is the sportsbook for you. The bookie offers great odds, plenty of live sports betting markets, and live streaming. Sign up now to claim up to $1,000 and $75 in free bets.
How to Sign Up at the Best Online Bookmakers for Canadians
You can easily sign up and claim a great welcome bonus at any of our top sportsbooks. Even though the exact steps may slightly differ from site to site, the process is pretty much the same. We will now explain the steps in detail as we register at our favorite overall sportsbook, SIA.
Step One: Visit Sports Interaction
- Follow this link to open Sports Interaction.
- Hit the green "Open Account" button in the middle.
- Complete the sign-up form. Be sure to fill in all required fields.
- Hit the "Sign Up" bar when you have completed the registration form.
Step Two: Check Your Email
- SIA will send an account activation link to your email address.
- Open the email and click on the activation link to complete the account setup.
Step 3: Fund Your Account
- Enter the banking section by clicking on your account profile and then select the "Deposit" option.
- Choose your payment method from the list of supported options.
- Enter the amount you wish to deposit and complete the transaction; don't forget to claim your welcome bonus.
Ready to Start Betting at the Best Sports Betting Sites in Canada?
Sports betting can be quite a thrill, and our top sportsbooks in Canada serve up all the betting action you can handle 24/7.
You can rest assured that the sites we endorse have been thoroughly examined by our experts. These bookies are trustworthy and reputable, and they offer a top-quality product.
Even though we’ve selected Sports Interaction as the overall best sports betting site in Canada, we still recommend you sign-up at each one on our list and take advantage of their welcome bonus. This way, you’ll find out which one is the best for you.
Ultimate, remember to have fun and bet responsibly!
