You’ve heard about probiotic supplements and their many reported benefits for gut health, immune health, and more. However, you may be struggling to find a product that works for you.
The best probiotics for women include our top pick, the potent Yourbiology Probiotics which contains several evidence-backed ingredients. Our runner-up is Probiotic 40-Billion.
Best Probiotic for Women
- Yourbiology Probiotics - Best probiotic for women overall
- Probiotic 40-Billion - Best probiotic for women over 50
- Elm & Rye Probiotic (20%) - Best probiotic for whole-body benefits
- Best Factor Corp - Best probiotic for immune support
- Just Thrive Probiotic - Best probiotic for women weight loss
- Culturelle Women’s Healthy Balance Probiotic for Women - Best probiotics for women’s vaginal health
- Align Probiotic - Best gluten-free probiotic for women
- Renew Life Women’s Probiotics - Best probiotic for women with IBS
- Happy V Prebiotic and Probiotic - Best prebiotic and probiotic for women
- Vitamin Shoppe Ultimate Flora Women’s Vaginal Probiotic 50 (CJ) - Best daily probiotic for women
The best probiotics for women include products indicated for gut health, preventing vaginal and urinary tract infections, and even weight loss. Although the specific species used vary by brand, these formulated probiotics are evidence-based.
Thanks to factors including ingredients that protect the bacteria against stomach acid, and prebiotic fiber to feed them, our top pick is Yourbiotics Probiotics. Our runner-up is Probiotic 40-Billion, a supplement best for women over 50.
1. Yourbiology Probiotics - Best Probiotic for Women Overall
Pros
- Four evidence-based bacterial strains for digestive and immune health
- No refrigeration necessary
- Includes prebiotics to feed the beneficial bacteria
- Protects against stomach acid
- 60-day money-back guarantee
Cons
- Fructooligosaccharides may cause digestive system discomfort in some people.
Who is Yourbiology Probiotics Best For?
Consider Yourbiology Probiotics if you want a genuinely potent probiotic supplement. With four evidence-based species and patented protection against stomach acid, Yourbiology Probiotics is our best.
Two of the beneficial species, Lactobacillus acidophilus and Bifidobacterium lactis, can improve digestive health complaints such as bloating in just four weeks. B. lactis may also strengthen the intestinal tract lining and relieve infectious diarrhea [1] [2].
Women struggling with recurrent bacterial vaginosis may also benefit. Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium species readily colonize the vaginal canal and prevent infection [3].
Even better, the inclusion of Lactobacillus paracasei could improve inflammatory skin conditions such as eczema. One study demonstrated a 27% reduction in symptom severity over three months, for example. These benefits came from L. paracasei’s ability to restore the intestinal barrier’s strength, giving volunteers a more balanced, healthy immune system [4].
Who Should Avoid Yourbiology Probiotics?
Avoid Yourbiology Probiotics if you have a severely compromised immune system or short bowel syndrome.
Potential Side Effects
People with small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) may experience a worsening of their symptoms, such as gas and brain fog [5].
Yourbiology Probiotics Ranking - 4.9/5
Number of Strains - 4.9/5
With four evidence-backed strains, you can feel confident that you are taking both the correct doses of beneficial bacteria and are receiving a range of digestive health and immune system benefits.
CFU Count - 4.9/5
Yourbiology Probiotics contains a staggering 40 billion colony-forming units, making it one of the most potent supplements we review here.
Price - 4.9/5
The price of Yourbiology Probiotics can be as little as $1.20 per daily dose.
Customer Ratings - 4.9/5
Yourbiology Probiotics has overall highly positive customer reviews, describing benefits including a healthier gut and improved mental health.
Summary
Yourbiology Probiotics is our top-rated product, thanks to its high doses of evidence-based bacterial species that may improve digestive, vaginal, and immune health.
2. Probiotic 40-Billion - Best Probiotic for Women Over 50
Pros
- Potent formula containing 40 billion CFUs per dose (two capsules)
- Bi-Pass technology prevents stomach acid from destroying bacteria
- Five-month money-back guarantee for unopened bottles
- Smaller capsule size than average for easier swallowing
Cons
- It contains leucine derived from animal products, so it is unsuitable for vegetarians.
Who is Probiotic 40-Billion Best For?
Probiotic 40-Billion is best for women over 50 seeking effective relief for digestive complaints and bacterial vaginosis, alongside better health overall.
Its five species can relieve systemic inflammation by restoring the intestinal barrier. Additionally, they may protect against vaginosis, which is more common in women after menopause.
Inflammation contributes to aging by keeping the body in an “alert” mode that weakens its ability to fight off infection. Reducing inflammation may help to calm this alert mode and prevent immune cells from burning out [6].
Who Should Avoid Probiotic 40-Billion?
Probiotic 40-Billion is not suitable for vegetarians or vegans, as its leucine content is derived from animal products.
Potential Side Effects
The high dose of probiotics and inclusion of fructo-oligosaccharides may worsen the symptoms of SIBO, including gas and bloating.
Probiotic 40-Billion Ranking - 4.9/5
Number of Strains - 4.9/5
The four science-backed species of good bacteria provide diversity without negatively affecting the CFU counts of each. They also have a broad range of benefits between them.
CFU Count - 4.9/5
With 40 billion CFUs per dose, Probiotic 40-Billion is one of the most potent supplements.
Price - 4.8/5
The smallest order of one bottle costs $34.95. This is an average of $1.13 per daily dose. The four-month package costs $97.44, or only 81 cents per day.
Customer Ratings - 4.9/5
Probiotic 40-Billion has positive reviews both on its official website and independent sites.
Summary
Its anti-inflammatory properties and benefits for urogenital health make Probiotic 40-Billion a helpful supplement for women over 50.
3. Elm & Rye Probiotic (20%) - Best Probiotic for Whole Body Benefits
Pros
- It contains the widely-researched Lactobacillus acidophilus species
- The subscription option allows customers to save 20%
- Heat stable and can survive without refrigeration
Cons
- Only ships to the USA, UK, and Canada
Who is Elm & Rye Probiotic Best For?
Consider Elm & Rye if you’re looking for one of the most effective probiotics for overall health. A lab study found that Lactobacillus acidophilus was the best of several species for protecting intestinal health even during infection [7].
As seen in studies on probiotic strains for digestive and immune health, including conditions such as eczema, these abilities are behind probiotics’ benefits for general health.
Who Should Avoid Elm & Rye Probiotic?
Like other probiotic supplements, avoid Elm & Rye if you are severely immunocompromised, as you are at a higher risk of complications from bacterial overgrowth.
Potential Side Effects
Probiotics may worsen the symptoms of SIBO, including gas and indigestion, if left untreated.
Elm & Rye Probiotic Ranking - 4.8/5
Number of Strains - 4.7/5
Lactobacillus acidophilus has numerous studies to back it up. However, Elm & Rye does not include other species to support its benefits or a diverse gut microbiome.
CFU Count - 4.8/5
Elm & Rye Probiotic contains only two billion CFUs in each dose. This is much lower than other formulated probiotics, but may be better for women with a history of SIBO.
Price - 4.8/5
The one-time purchase option costs $44.95, or $1.50 per daily dose, while the monthly subscription costs $1.20 for each dose.
Customer Ratings - 4.9/5
Elm & Rye Probiotic is highly rated, with the option to write your own review easily accessible.
Summary
By focusing on Lactobacillus acidophilus, Elm & Rye may deliver powerful benefits.
4. Best Factor Corp - Best Probiotic for Immune Support
Pros
- High potency 100 billion CFU formula
- Five Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium species
- Added anti-inflammatory benefits of ingredients including turmeric
Cons
- The official site requires an account to access
- No ingredients are included to protect against stomach acid.
Who is Best Factor Corp Best For?
Consider Best Factor Corp’s probiotic supplement if you’re looking for digestive and immune health support
Not only do its five probiotic strains support immune function themselves, but other ingredients contribute too. Zinc is vital for every type of immune cell in the body and may reduce your risk of infection. Additionally, turmeric extract can calm inflammation, balancing the immune system as a result [8] [9].
Who Should Avoid Best Factor Corp?
Avoid Best Factor Corp if you are severely immunocompromised.
Potential Side Effects
Symptoms of untreated SIBO such as gas and bloating may worsen with potent probiotic supplementation.
Best Factor Corp Ranking - 4.8/5
Number of Strains - 4.9/5
Best Factor Corp contains five probiotic strains: Lactobacillus acidophilus, L. plantarum, Bifidobacterium bifidum, B. lactis, and B. longum.
CFU Count - 4.9/5
Best Factor Corp’s probiotic supplement contains a staggering 100 billion CFUs.
Price - 4.7/5
Walmart prices Best Factor Corp’s probiotic at $39.71 for a one-month supply. The official site’s pricing requires an account to view.
Customer Ratings - 4.7/5
Best Factor Corp has received positive reviews on external sites. In some cases, customers notice benefits within days.
Summary
Best Factor Corp packs in several immune-supporting ingredients alongside anti-inflammatory probiotic strains. This makes it an excellent option for balancing your immune system.
5. Just Thrive Probiotic - Best Probiotic for Women Weight Loss
Pros
- Includes the hardy Bacillus coagulans
- May reduce triglycerides
- Any-time money-back guarantee
Cons
- Does not include more “popular” probiotic strains such as L. acidophilus
Who is Just Thrive Probiotic Best For?
Consider Just Thrive Probiotic if you’re looking for weight loss support and cardiovascular protection.
Lab studies show that Bacillus probiotics may suppress body fat accumulation and protect insulin sensitivity, partly by reducing inflammation. This could also include liver fat, an essential benefit as fatty liver disease is a common obesity-related illness [10].
A clinical trial demonstrated that a formula including Bacillus coagulans and Bacillus indicus, two species in Just Thrive Probiotic, can significantly lower triglycerides within three months [11].
Who Should Avoid Just Thrive Probiotic?
If you are immunocompromised, avoid Just Thrive Probiotic or consult your doctor first.
Potential Side Effects
Probiotics may worsen the symptoms of untreated SIBO, but more clinical evidence is needed.
Just Thrive Probiotic Ranking - 4.7/5
Number of Strains - 4.7/5
Just Thrive contains four Bacillus strains with anti-inflammatory and metabolic benefits.
CFU Count - 4.7/5
Just Thrive is at the lower end of probiotic supplement potency at three billion colony-forming units.
Price - 4.7/5
At $44.99 per bottle in the monthly subscription, Just Thrive Probiotic costs $1.50 each day.
Customer Ratings - 4.7/5
Most reviews of Just Thrive Probiotic are positive, reporting benefits including a healthy digestive system.
Summary
Just Thrive Probiotic may support not only a healthy gut biome, but also weight loss and metabolism. The best weight loss programs can also help you shed unwanted weight.
6. Culturelle Women’s Healthy Balance Probiotic for Women - Best Probiotics for Women’s Vaginal Health
Pros
- Potent probiotic supplement featuring Lactobacillus rhamnosus
- May support both digestive and vaginal health
- Safe for pregnant women
Cons
- For oral use only
Who is Culturelle Women’s Healthy Balance Probiotic for Women Best For?
Culturelle is best for women concerned about both vaginal and gut health. It contains five Lactobacillus species, including two strains of Lactobacillus rhamnosus.
Under healthy circumstances, a vaginal microbiome mostly made of Lactobacillus species crowds out disease-causing bacteria. These produce acids, antibacterial substances, and anti-adhesives to prevent problem species from taking hold [3].
Who Should Avoid Culturelle Women’s Healthy Balance Probiotic for Women?
Use caution or avoid this product if you are immunocompromised.
Potential Side Effects
It is common to experience mild gas or bloating when you start taking Culturelle.
Culturelle Women’s Healthy Balance Probiotic for Women Ranking - 4.6/5
Number of Strains - 4.7/5
Culturelle’s probiotic contains five strains, including two belonging to L. rhamnosus.
CFU Count - 4.7/5
Culturelle provides a potent dose of probiotics at 15 billion CFUs.
Price - 4.5/5
The average cost of Culturelle probiotics per day is less than a dollar, but there are no bulk discounts.
Customer Ratings - 4.6/5
Customer reviews of Culturelle are overall positive, describing improved gastrointestinal health.
Summary
If you’re looking for the right probiotic to support a healthy gut microbiome and prevent vaginosis, Culturelle Women’s Healthy Balance may be best for you.
7. Align Probiotic - Best Gluten-Free Probiotic for Women
Pros
- Several gluten-free options are available
- Some include both a prebiotic and probiotic
- Natural fruit flavors in gummies
Cons
- Products often contain more additives than other brands reviewed here.
Who is Align Probiotic Best For?
If you require a gluten-free diet, consider Align Probiotic’s range of options. Their chewable tablets, gummies, and capsules contain different probiotic strains and additional ingredients.
For example, Gut Health and Immunity Support features the anti-inflammatory Bifidobacterium animalis. Align DualBiotic Prebiotic + Probiotic Gummies includes Bacillus coagulans, which may benefit cardiometabolic health, and prebiotic fiber for healthy gut flora.
Who Should Avoid Align Probiotic?
Some Align Probiotic products contain additives such as titanium dioxide. If you prefer to avoid these, consider another brand such as Yourbiology Probiotics.
Potential Side Effects
As with other probiotics, you may experience a worsening of your symptoms if you have untreated SIBO.
Align Probiotic Ranking - 4.6/5
Number of Strains - 4.6/5
Although you have several options, many products only include one species each.
CFU Count - 4.5/5
CFU counts generally range from one to five billion, lower than others reviewed here.
Price - 4.5/5
Although they are affordable, pricing options vary as you are directed to sellers including Amazon and Walmart.
Customer Ratings - 4.6/5
Most reviews for Align Probiotics are positive, describing convenience and confirming their ability to support digestive health.
Summary
Align Probiotic provides several options for women with dietary restrictions, particularly a gluten-free diet that excludes many common thickeners used in gummies.
8. Renew Life Women’s Probiotics - Best Probiotic for Women With IBS
Pros
- It contains several Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium species
- Delayed-release capsule allows them to survive stomach acid
- Less than 50 cents per daily dose
Cons
- No prebiotic fiber blend to support the probiotic species
Who is Renew Life Women’s Probiotics Best For?
Choose Renew Life Women’s Probiotics if your primary concern is irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).
Clinical studies involving several species included in Renew Life Probiotics have found significant improvements in IBS symptoms. In one trial using L. acidophilus, L. rhamnosus, and L. casei strains, women and people with diarrhea-predominant IBS benefitted the most [12].
Who Should Avoid Renew Life Women’s Probiotics?
Avoid Renew Life Women’s Probiotics if you are severely immunocompromised.
Potential Side Effects
You may experience gas and bloating when beginning to take Renew Life Women’s Probiotics. This can be persistent if you have untreated SIBO.
Renew Life Women’s Probiotics Ranking - 4.6/5
Number of Strains - 4.5/5
With 12 strains, Renew Life aims to cover as many beneficial species as possible, but it risks spreading itself too thin.
CFU Count - 4.4/5
There are 500 million CFUs for each probiotic strain on average, which is quite low.
Price - 4.9/5
Renew Life offers the most affordable probiotic we’ve reviewed here, at just under 50 cents per daily dose when you choose the monthly subscription.
Customer Ratings - 4.4/5
The average customer rating for Renew Life Probiotics is 4.4/5. Some describe improved digestive and urinary health with greater efficacy than OB/GYN prescribed alternatives.
Summary
Renew Life Women’s Probiotics contains the best species for relieving irritable bowel syndrome. It is also the cheapest probiotic reviewed here.
9. Happy V Prebiotic and Probiotic - Best Prebiotic and Probiotic for Women
Pros
- Includes a bacteriophage prebiotic to remove unfriendly bacteria
- Features several evidence-based probiotics
- Contains digestive enzymes
Cons
- Only full-price products are included in their money-back guarantee.
Who is Happy V Prebiotic and Probiotic Best For?
Choose Happy V Prebiotic and Probiotic if you want the best for women’s health.
Its two strains that prevent bacterial vaginosis, L. acidophilus LA-14 and L. rhamnosus HN001, can significantly colonize the vagina within two weeks. Their populations maintain themselves for at least one week after stopping the probiotic, so their benefits are persistent [13].
Other studies on bacteriophages, which “eat” unwanted species, show they can remove bacteria such as E. coli. This is a common vaginal and urinary tract infection, so reducing its population in the intestines may protect your urogenital health [14].
Who Should Avoid Happy V Prebiotic and Probiotic?
If you are severely immunocompromised, avoid Happy V and other probiotics, or consult your doctor first.
Potential Side Effects
Probiotics can cause digestive discomfort when you start taking them. This is often due to the die-off of unwanted species, which may be more noticeable thanks to Happy V’s phage prebiotic.
Happy V Prebiotic and Probiotic Ranking - 4.6/5
Number of Strains - 4.5/5
Happy V includes seven evidence-based strains in their probiotic, but there is less clarity on how they are protected against digestive enzymes.
CFU Count - 4.5/5
The listed CFUs are backed up by research, but protection against stomach acid and enzymes is less well-explained.
Price - 4.7/5
While a one-time purchase costs $34.99 for each bottle, this drops to $29.74 if you choose the quarterly subscription. However, discounted products aren’t included in their money-back guarantee.
Customer Ratings - 4.9/5
With over 1,100 reviews, Happy V boasts an average rating of 4.9/5.
Summary
Happy V Prebiotic and Probiotic covers all your bases for digestive and vaginal health. It includes the exact strains of friendly bacteria at the right doses and a bacteriophage formula to clear out unwanted species.
10. Vitamin Shoppe Ultimate Flora Women’s Vaginal Probiotic 50 (CJ) - Best Daily Probiotic for Women
Pros
- High potency formula of 50 billion CFUs
- Wide range of Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium species
- Non-GMO Project Verified
Cons
- Provides less customer information than many other brands promoting specific benefits.
Who is Vitamin Shoppe Ultimate Flora Women’s Vaginal Probiotic 50 (CJ) Best For?
Choose Vitamin Shoppe Ultimate Flora Women’s Vaginal Probiotic if you want an effective all-rounder supplement at a great price.
It contains 50 billion CFUs of 12 evidence-based strains, including two belonging to Lactobacillus rhamnosus and the widely appreciated L. acidophilus. When taken orally, these effectively colonize the vagina, protecting you against urogenital issues. Even better, the Non-GMO Project Verified formula contains no genetically-modified organisms.
Who Should Avoid Vitamin Shoppe Ultimate Flora Women’s Vaginal Probiotic 50 (CJ)?
Use caution or avoid high-potency probiotics if you are immunocompromised.
Potential Side Effects
You may experience issues such as gas and cramping when starting probiotics, but they can persist if you have untreated SIBO.
Vitamin Shoppe Ultimate Flora Women’s Vaginal Probiotic 50 (CJ) Ranking - 4.4/5
Number of Strains - 4.4/5
Vitamin Shoppe Ultimate Flora Women’s Vaginal Probiotic packs in 12 strains. However, it does not provide the same level of evidence as other women’s health probiotics reviewed here.
CFU Count - 4.5/5
There is an average of eight billion CFUs of each Bifidobacterium species and 2.5 billion for each Lactobacillus strain.
Price - 4.9/5
Each daily dose only costs 93 cents, making this an affordable option.
Customer Ratings - 4/5
On average, Ultimate Flora Women’s Vaginal Probiotic enjoys a rating of 4.6/5 stars, but there are only nine reviews.
Summary
Vitamin Shoppe Ultimate Flora packs an effective combination of probiotic species into an affordable women’s health supplement.
How Do Probiotics for Women Work?
Probiotic species work by creating an inhospitable environment to disease-causing species by producing acidic and antimicrobial substances. They also produce substances that positively influence your immune system, intestinal tract, and metabolism.
What Is a Probiotic?
Probiotics are defined as live bacterial supplements that provide health benefits when we consume them in high enough doses. Some of the most common probiotic strains belong to the Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium genuses.
How Long Does It Take for Probiotics To Work?
Clinical studies show that probiotics can bring you significant results in as little as four weeks. Some trials, however, must last for three months to measure some effects.
How Long Should You Take Probiotics For?
Probiotics can begin to significantly colonize areas such as the intestines or vagina within a week. However, it’s best to take them a little longer to reinforce and optimize your results.
Women: When to Consider Probiotics
If you have taken antibiotics for a digestive tract or vaginal infection, it’s important to replenish your healthy microbiome. Digestive symptoms indicating that you may need a probiotic include diarrhea, gas and bloating, while urinary tract or vaginal infections may continuously reappear.
Benefits of Probiotics for Women
Probiotics have a number of benefits for women’s health, including both the digestive tract and systemic effects.
Digestive Health
Taking probiotics can improve digestive health. Research demonstrates that functional digestive symptoms such as bloating can significantly improve within a month, or may resolve faster than without probiotics [1].
Weight Management
Some species, particularly the Bacillus strains, can inhibit weight gain and suppress fat accumulation in the liver.
Immune System
Bifidobacterium lactis, among other species, can strengthen and “seal” the intestinal tract. This prevents systemic inflammation from undigested food and microbes’ migration into the blood, and may even keep inflammatory bowel issues in remission [2].
Skin Health
Skin inflammation, which may result in conditions such as eczema, often originates from the digestive system. Studies on patients with eczema show that restoring the intestinal lining’s integrity can calm the immune system, improving symptom severity [4].
Vaginal Flora
Inside the vagina, Lactobacillus species protect against infections such as candida and E. coli. Both vaginal and oral probiotics can restore a healthy microbiome [3].
Urinary Health
E. coli, Candida albicans, and other harmful species can migrate from the vaginal microbiome into your urethra. As a result, keeping their colony counts down with probiotics may reduce your risk of urinary tract infections.
Nutrient Absorption
When your intestinal lining is protected, it is better able to function and absorb nutrients.
Sleep and Mood
Many people who take probiotics report improved mood and sleep quality. Relief of digestive and urogenital issues can prevent interrupted sleep, while some probiotics may benefit production of mood-lifting, calming neurotransmitters.
Who Should Avoid Probiotics?
Research shows that probiotics are safe for the vast majority of people.
However, immunocompromised patients, people with short bowel syndrome, and elderly people should use caution. Consult a healthcare professional before starting to take probiotics if any of these describe you [14].
Are Probiotics Safe for Pregnancy?
It is safe to take a probiotic supplement during pregnancy. Although pregnancy does cause some suppression of the immune system, it is not severe enough to make probiotics dangerous. You can also combine probiotics with some of the best prenatal vitamins.
How We Chose the Best Probiotics for Women
The types of probiotic strains, their effectiveness, and dose were among the key factors we used when choosing the best probiotics for women.
Levels of Live Probiotics
The numbers of live probiotics, measured as colony-forming units, can make or break how well a probiotic will work. Our top-rated pick, Yourbiology Probiotics, contains a staggering 40 billion CFUs, for example.
Type of Probiotic
Each species has different health effects. For example, Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium species produce acidic chemicals that prevent infection and calm inflammation. Many Bacillus species have metabolic benefits.
Strain of Bacteria
Different species of beneficial bacteria, and strains within their species, have varying effects on your health. We ensured that each product reviewed here had strains with relevant benefits to women’s health.
Effectiveness
Every supplemental ingredient must be evidence-based, with clinically meaningful effects. We preferred human clinical trials, as they provide more relevant evidence.
Dosage
While low doses of probiotics have weaker effects and are less likely to colonize your gut, high doses may cause bacterial overgrowth in some people.
Intended Use
A healthy digestive tract, vaginal health, and more are among the reasons why women try probiotics. This review includes a range of intended uses, to better reflect the population of women seeking the supplements.
Third-Party Testing
Third-party testing minimizes the risk of bias when reporting the true counts of colony-forming units and number of different probiotic strains. For this reason, we only reviewed supplements that underwent third-party testing.
Price
While price alone shouldn't decide which probiotic you choose, you will likely be taking probiotics for at least several months. This is why we chose products that were the best value for money.
What Foods Have Probiotics?
Many fermented foods contain live probiotics. They include yoghurt, kimchi, sauerkraut, and some formulations of kombucha. Some products will include their bacterial species on the label, and how many CFUs you can expect per serving.
Common FAQs
What are the best probiotics for women, and how often should they be taken?
What Is the Number One Women's Probiotic?
Yourbiology Probiotics is the number one women’s probiotic. Its four strains and their high potency can provide considerable benefits to gut health and overall health.
What Is the Best Probiotic for Gut and Vaginal Health?
Culturelle is the best probiotic to promote vaginal health and digestion. Choose dietary supplements focused on Lactobacillus strains if vaginosis or atrophy are concerns.
Should a Woman Take Probiotics Daily?
If you are prone to stomach problems, vaginosis, eczema, or a number of other issues, a daily probiotic can effectively improve digestive health.
Ranking Methodology Explained
When choosing the best probiotics, we prioritized products based on their counts and types of bacteria, as well as their affordability and real-world results.
Number of Strains
A quality probiotic blend contains several bacterial strains, to balance species diversity with the right number of colony forming units.
CFU Count
In order to improve digestive health and significantly counteract harmful bacteria, the CFU count must be high enough to enable colonization. Not every colony will become established, so a large CFU count is essential.
Price
The best probiotic brands won't benefit you if you can't afford them. With several months of supplementation typically necessary to see meaningful results, price matters as you are unlikely to only make one purchase.
Customer Ratings
Customer reviews reflect real-world results better than any clinical trial can. Reviews show how well the entire formula works with real-world diet and lifestyle conditions, and a range of health problems.
Probiotics for Women: Final Words
Overall, the best probiotic supplement for women’s health is Yourbiology Probiotics, with Probiotic 40-Billion a close runner-up. These, among all of our top picks, contain safe, evidence-based bacterial species in clinically effective doses. They also often feature additional ingredients with supporting benefits, such as bacteriophages, anti-inflammatory nutrients, and prebiotics.
