As a pregnant woman, you know that what you put in your body during pregnancy matters. If you have been tirelessly scouring the internet looking for the best prenatal vitamins, then this review will save you time, money and mental energy.
The top picks are based on results, trustworthiness, and the impressions offered by other pregnant mothers who have taken the supplement.
Best Prenatal Vitamins Companies: Compare Our Reviews and Ratings
- Nature Made Prenatal Multi+DHA - Best Overall Prenatal Vitamins
- Best Nest Wellness Mama Bird AM/PM - Best Prenatal Vitamins for Vegans and Vegetarians
- SmartyPants Organics Prenatal Formula - Best Pure and Organic Vitamins for Pregnant Women
- MegaFood Baby & Me 2 Prenatal Multi - Best Prenatal Multivitamin without Calcium and Magnesium
- TheraNatal Complete Prenatal Vitamins - Best Vitamin for Pregnant Women Made in the USA
- Ritual Essential Prenatal Multivitamin - Best Simple Prenatal MultiVitamin with Minimal Ingredients
1. Nature Made Prenatal Multi+DHA - Best Overall Prenatal Vitamins
Pros of Nature Made Prenatal Multi+DHA Vitamins:
- An economical option
- Only one daily softgel
- From a reputable company 50+ years old
- United States Pharmacopeia verified and tested ingredients
- Contains DHA in its formulation
Cons of Nature Made Prenatal Multi+DHA Vitamins:
- Some foundational vitamins below recommended dosages
- Contains at least two major allergens
Nature Made is a well-known and highly recognized brand in the supplement industry. Their products are widely available in convenience stores, online stores and supermarkets across the United States. They offer a comprehensive prenatal vitamin that has become a popular choice among pregnant women.
Overall Score of Nature Made Prenatal Multi+DHA Vitamins: 4.5/5
Cost of Nature Made Prenatal Multi+DHA Vitamins - 5/5
This prenatal supplement is the cheapest on the list. It is listed as $21.99 on the Nature Made website for a 60-day supply.
There is also a 90-day supply option for $29.49, which equals less than $10 per month for the supplement. Additionally, a 10% subscribe and save option is also available if you want to save even more.
If cost is the primary factor in choosing a prenatal vitamin, Nature Made's Prenatal Multi + DHA is your most economical option on this list.
Common Allergens in Nature Made Prenatal Multi+DHA Vitamins - 3/5
This formulation contains the two major allergens of soy and fish. The label only states that it is gluten-free, which means that it could contain other major allergens not specifically noted on the supplement label or the company's website.
Nature Made Prenatal Multi+DHA Vitamins Purity Testing - 5/5
The ingredients are United States Pharmacopeia tested and verified. Additionally, the ingredients are globally sourced and made in the United States.
Formulation of Nature Made Prenatal Multi+DHA
Vitamins - 4/5
In considering vitamin dosage recommendations for the best prenatal vitamins, approximately six ingredients like calcium, thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, vitamin B12, and zinc were below the recommended threshold. This does not mean that the supplement is ineffective, but it is something to consider based on your needs and the level of nutritional support that you need.
Nature Made Prenatal Multi+DHAVitamins Customer Satisfaction - 5/5
Based on third-party review sites, customers appear to be satisfied with Nature Made's Prenatal Multi + DHA. There are also plentiful reviews, which indicate that a large amount of the product has been sold over the years. Additionally, customers appreciate that it only requires one daily pill, which is a low number considering other prenatal vitamin options.
2. Best Nest Wellness Mama Bird AM/PM - Best Prenatal Vitamins for Vegans and Vegetarians
Pros of Best Nest Wellness Mama Bird AM/PM Prenatal Vitamins:
- Non-GMO ingredients
- Free of all eight major allergens
- Can be used by vegans and vegetarians
Cons of Best Nest Wellness Mama Bird AM/PM Prenatal Vitamins:
- Some foundational vitamins below recommended dosages
- Not economical compared to other choices
- Two soft gels for one daily dose
Best Nest Wellness is dedicated to providing the best prenatal vitamins that are vegan and vegetarian friendly in its Mama Bird AM/PM option. The addition of DHA omega-3 fatty acids from fish oil to prenatal formulations is a common reason why other prenatal vitamins are not suitable for vegans and vegetarians.
Best Nest Wellness offers a separate DHA supplement for those who want to include fish-derived DHA in their regimen, which allows them to keep animal products out of their Mama Bird AM/PM formulation.
Overall Score of Best Nest Wellness Mama Bird AM/PM Prenatal Vitamins: 4.2/5
Cost of Best Nest Wellness Mama Bird AM/PM Prenatal Vitamins - 3/5
Best Nest Wellness Mama Bird AM/PM is the most expensive prenatal vitamin in our top picks. A month's supply of the supplement costs $42.00. Even if you choose the subscribe and save option, which lowers the price to $37.80 per month, it would still be the most expensive prenatal vitamin on this list.
Common Allergens in Best Nest Wellness Mama Bird AM/PM Prenatal Vitamins - 5/5
If you have allergies or sensitivities, it is important that you take a prenatal supplement that is free from those ingredients. Best Nest Wellness Mama Bird AM/PM is free of all eight major food allergens and artificial colors and flavors.
Best Nest Wellness Mama Bird AM/PM Prenatal Vitamins Purity Testing - 5/5
With Best Nest Wellness Mama Bird AM/PM prenatal vitamins, testing is taken seriously. You can enter the lot number of your vitamins on their website and view the certificate of analysis for the testing done on the product. Gluten, heavy metals, pesticides, nutrient content and microbiology testing are standard tests performed on supplement ingredients.
Third-party testing is performed multiple times on the ingredients initially and on the finished product. Additionally, the products are made in certified Good Manufacturing Practice and Underwriters' Laboratory certified facilities in the United States.
Formulation of Best Nest Wellness Mama Bird
AM/PM Prenatal Vitamins - 4/5
Three nutrients in Best Nest Wellness Mama Bird AM/PM prenatal vitamins (vitamin D, calcium and thiamin) are below their recommended threshold. This formulation may be ideal if you already get enough of these nutrients. However, you may want to consider another prenatal vitamin if you need higher levels of these ingredients or consider taking another supplement with it to compensate for what it lacks.
Best Nest Wellness Mama Bird AM/PM Prenatal Vitamins Customer Satisfaction - 4/5
Reports from third-party review sites indicate that expecting mothers are satisfied with this product and take the supplement throughout their pregnancy. In addition, customers appreciate the effort put into testing by the company and that the supplement is vegan friendly and contains an ample amount of choline in its formulation.
3. SmartyPants Organics Prenatal Formula - Best Pure and Organic Vitamins for Pregnant Women
Pros of SmartyPants Organics Prenatal Formula Vitamins:
- Contains none of the eight major allergens
- Uses certified organic ingredients
- Certified for use by vegetarians
Cons of SmartyPants Organics Prenatal Formula Vitamins:
- Many foundational vitamins are below recommended dosages
- Not as economical as other options
- Contains 7g of sugar
- Four gummies required for one daily dose
SmartyPants Organics Prenatal Formula is the only supplement on this list that is USDA Organic. There are not many best prenatal vitamins on the market in general considered organic. It is also certified vegetarian but unsuitable for vegans because its vitamin D3 is sourced from lanolin in sheep's wool.
Overall Score of SmartyPants Organics Prenatal Formula Vitamins: 4.2/5
Cost of SmartyPants Organics Prenatal Formula Vitamins - 3.5/5
Priced at $32.93 for a single bottle and 30-day supply, SmartyPants Organics Prenatal Formula is mid-range in cost. However, because it is USDA Organic, it is not surprising that it is priced slightly higher than other options on this list.
Common Allergens in SmartyPants Organics Prenatal Formula Vitamins - 5/5
As part of its dedication to using premium ingredients, these best prenatal vitamins are free of all major allergens, synthetic colors and artificial flavors. Of note, it does contain some less common allergens such as corn and coconut.
SmartyPants Organics Prenatal Formula Vitamins Purity Testing - 5/5
SmartyPants Organics Prenatal Formula is third-party tested for purity, manufactured in a certified Good Manufacturing Practice facility and meets elevated standards for USDA Organic certification. This means that these prenatal vitamins are also pesticide free and non-GMO.
Formulation of SmartyPants Organics Prenatal Formula Vitamins - 2.5/5
Iron is not included in this formula, with vitamin C, thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, vitamin B12 and zinc not meeting the minimum recommended dosage threshold. With seven ingredients below recommended levels, this formulation is one of the least supportive on the list. This prenatal vitamin is likely a better option for women who need minimal nutritional support with their current diet.
SmartyPants Organics Prenatal Formula Vitamins Customer Satisfaction - 5/5
There is high praise for these best prenatal vitamins across third-party reviews. Customers appreciate the gummy form of this supplement, with very few complaints regarding taste.
4. MegaFood Baby & Me 2 Prenatal Multi - Best Prenatal Multivitamin Without Calcium and Magnesium
Pros of MegaFood Baby & Me 2 Prenatal Multi Vitamins:
- Pricing is mid-range for prenatal vitamins
- Non-GMO verified and glyphosate free
- Certified for use by vegetarians
Cons of MegaFood Baby & Me 2 Prenatal Multi Vitamins:
- Some foundational vitamins are below recommended dosages
- Unclear status for all eight major allergens
- Two tablets for daily serving
MegaFood Baby & Me 2 Prenatal Multi is a popular, vegetarian-friendly supplement that has removed calcium and magnesium from its formula. Omitting these ingredients allows MegaFood to increase dosages of other important prenatal nutrients.
Calcium and magnesium are nutrients that many women already get in other supplements, allowing them to add this prenatal supplement without adjusting their current regimen. MegaFood also offers a separate calcium and magnesium supplement for women who want to begin adding calcium and magnesium to their current regimen.
Overall Score of MegaFood Baby & Me 2 Prenatal Multi Vitamins: 4.1/5
Cost of MegaFood Baby & Me 2 Prenatal MultiVitamins - 4/5
This prenatal vitamin is more mid-range priced at $29.97 for a 30-day supply. There are options to save money through their website by signing up for their 15%-off subscribe-and-save program or buying a 60-day supply upfront.
Common Allergens in MegaFood Baby & Me 2 Prenatal MultiVitamins - 3.5/5
MegaFood has not clearly stated all potential major allergen exposures from their Baby & Me 2 Prenatal Multi. It is dairy, soy and gluten-free, but nut and peanut exposure are not discussed. It is vegetarian certified, which means it should be fish and shellfish free.
MegaFood Baby & Me 2 Prenatal Multi Vitamins Purity Testing - 5/5
This prenatal vitamin carries multiple third-party certifications. It is Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Glyphosate Residue Free, Certified Gluten Free, and Certified Kosher, and as an internal standard is tested for over 125 herbicides and pesticides.
Formulation of MegaFood Baby & Me 2 Prenatal MultiVitamins - 4/5
You should keep in mind that calcium and magnesium are not included in this formulation. If you are not already ingesting sufficient amounts in your diet or supplementing these two nutrients, you may want to adjust your nutrition and supplement regimen with this prenatal vitamin.
Vitamin D, calcium, thiamine and riboflavin are below the recommended dosage threshold in this formulation. It also does not include DHA but instead offers a separate DHA supplement you can take in addition to this prenatal vitamin.
MegaFood Baby & Me 2 Prenatal Multi is another prenatal vitamin that includes a significant amount of choline. Similar to DHA, choline is not a vitamin or mineral but is important for fetal health and development.
MegaFood Baby & Me 2 Prenatal Multi Vitamins
Customer Satisfaction - 4/5
Some customers were upset when calcium and magnesium were removed from the formulation. Also, customers often mention that the tablets are large and can be hard to swallow.
Despite the complaints mentioned, MegaFood Baby & Me 2 Prenatal Multi is a popular product with a strong following of customers who take it before, during and after pregnancy. Also, consistent praise is given for the supplement's gentleness on the user's stomach compared to other best prenatal vitamins.
5. TheraNatal Complete Prenatal Vitamins - Best Vitamin for Pregnant Women Made in the USA
Pros of TheraNatal Complete Prenatal Vitamins:
- Made in America
- Certified by the National Sanitation Foundation for contaminants
- DHA used meets International Fish Oil Standards
Cons of TheraNatal Complete Prenatal Vitamins:
- Two foundational vitamins are below recommended dosages
- Contains at least one major allergen
- Up-front cost is high
- Three pills are the daily dose
TheraNatal Complete Prenatal Vitamins emphasize that their supplements are American-made and offer a comprehensive formulation that includes DHA and choline. Theralogix, the company that makes TheraNatal Complete, also promises that it will not make a formulation that is not supported by scientific evidence.
Overall Score of TheraNatal Complete Prenatal Vitamins: 3.7/5
Cost of TheraNatal Complete Prenatal Vitamins - 2.5/5
TheraNatal Complete has the highest up-front cost of all top picks on this list. The supplement is sold in a 91-day supply at $90.00 a package. However, if you break down the cost by month, it is on par with other mid-range cost prenatal supplements on this list.
Though the cost of these best prenatal vitamins will equal a similar monthly investment as many other supplements on this list after three months, its initial investment can make it hard to afford on a budget. Additionally, buying a 91-day supply does not allow flexibility if your needs change a month or two into taking them. You risk wasting money if you have to buy a different prenatal vitamin while still having a supply remaining of the vitamins.
Common Allergens in TheraNatal Complete Prenatal Vitamins - 3.5/5
Common allergens are not clearly stated on the products page, but it is gluten, dairy, and shellfish free. Additionally, if you have a fish allergy, you can choose not to take the included daily DHA gel cap.
TheraNatal Complete Prenatal Vitamins Purity Testing - 5/5
The supplement is independently tested and verified by the International Fish Oil Standards and National Sanitation Foundation. It is also manufactured in a Certified Good Manufacturing Practice registered facility.
Formulation TheraNatal Complete Prenatal Vitamins - 4/5
Of the formulations evaluated on this list, TheraNatal Complete Prenatal Vitamins is the closest to meeting the dosage recommendations for the foundational vitamins and minerals. Only calcium and zinc did not meet the threshold and only by a small amount. It truly lives up to its name as a "complete" prenatal vitamin.
TheraNatal Complete Prenatal Vitamins Customer Satisfaction - 3.5/5
Customer reviews support that this supplement can be effective and fully supports their prenatal needs. Criticism for these prenatal vitamins stems from digestive issues, a common complaint across many prenatal supplements, and product quality control.
6. Ritual Essential Prenatal Multivitamin - Best Simple Prenatal Multi-Vitamin With Minimal Ingredients
Pros of Ritual Essential Prenatal Multivitamins:
- Contains no major allergens
- Can be used by vegans and vegetarians
Cons of Ritual Essential Prenatal Multivitamins:
- Many foundational vitamins are below recommended dosages
- Two capsules are the daily dose
- Expensive considering other choices
Ritual Essential Prenatal Multivitamin takes a minimalist approach to its supplement with only 12 main ingredients. As a result, it has the least amount of ingredients of any formulation on this list. Also, it is suitable for use by vegetarian or vegan women and is a prenatal multivitamin that you can use before and during pregnancy.
Overall Score of Ritual Essential Prenatal Multivitamins: 3.6/5
Cost of Ritual Essential Prenatal Multivitamins - 2.5/5
At $35 a bottle with no subscribe-and-save option on their website, this prenatal vitamin is on the higher side in terms of price. If you consider the monthly cost of the supplements on this list, Ritual Essential Prenatal Multivitamin is the second most expensive of the best prenatal vitamins.
Common Allergens in Ritual Essential Prenatal Multivitamins - 5/5
Ritual Essential Prenatal Multivitamin is free of all major allergens and artificial colorants.
Ritual Essential Prenatal Multivitamins Purity Testing - 5/5
Their ingredients are also traceable to the origin, adding an extra layer of transparency to their product.
Formulation of Ritual Essential Prenatal Multivitamins - 2/5
Of the formulations on this list, Ritual Essential Prenatal Multivitamin has the least amount of nutrients meeting the recommended dosage threshold. Considering that it is already a minimalist formula, this may prove to be an issue for some women considering this product.
This prenatal vitamin is the only vegan and vegetarian-friendly formulation on the list that contains DHA. DHA is typically obtained through fish oil, making it a rare ingredient to find in vegan or vegetarian formulations.
It is important to note that DHA is an omega-3 fatty acid, but all omega-3 fatty acids are not DHA. If a prenatal vitamin formulation contains omega-3 fatty acids but does not state that it contains DHA, it likely does not.
In terms of vitamin and mineral dosages in the formulation, the amount of vitamin E does not meet the minimum recommended dosage threshold, while calcium, vitamin C, thiamine, riboflavin, niacin and zinc are not included in the formulation at all.
Ritual Essential Prenatal Multivitamins Customer Satisfaction - 3.5/5
While many customers have had a positive experience using these best prenatal vitamins, the product has some consistent criticisms. There appear to be customer service issues and quality control issues relating to old or expired products sent to customers. Some customers have also experienced digestive issues, which is a common issue surrounding prenatal vitamins as each woman's body reacts differently to a supplement brand.
How We Chose the Best Prenatal Vitamins: Ranking Methodology
When selecting a prenatal multivitamin, pregnant mothers tend to have specific requirements and considerations in mind. These include:
- Cost per month
- Vegan or vegetarian friendly
- Free of common allergens
- Third-party certifications and testing
- Level of nutritional support offered
- High-quality ingredients
- Company track record
- Reviews from customers on third-party websites
- Customer reviews on the company website
We used these factors to choose the best prenatal vitamins that meet pregnant women's individual and varying needs without compromising quality.
What Are the 8 Major Allergens?
The FDA recognizes eight food ingredients as common food allergies for people. They are involved in approximately 90% of food-related allergic reactions in the United States and are generally referred to as the eight major allergens. These foods include:
- Tree nuts
- Peanuts
- Shellfish
- Fish
- Eggs
- Wheat
- Soy
- Dairy
Synthetic colors and artificial flavors are also typically considered when discussing food-related allergens.
What Makes a Best Prenatal Vitamin Vegan or Vegetarian Friendly?
There are three common ingredients used in the best prenatal vitamins that are typically the determining factor for whether a formulation is vegan or vegetarian friendly. These ingredients are:
- Bovine gelatin
- Lanolin
- Fish oil
Bovine gelatin is a type of capsule material used to hold the supplement ingredients. If a prenatal vitamin uses bovine gelatin capsules, the product is not suitable for vegans or vegetarians.
Lanolin from sheep's wool is a natural source of vitamin D. However, lanolin is considered vegetarian friendly but not acceptable for vegans.
Fish oil is typically used as a source of DHA for the best prenatal vitamins. Though DHA is an important nutrient for pregnant mothers and fetal development, DHA sourced from fish makes the formulation inappropriate for vegans and vegetarians.
Why Do Some of the Best Prenatal Vitamins Contain DHA and Some Don’t?
DHA, an omega-3 fatty acid, is vital for fetal brain and eye development, especially in the third trimester. Though it is a common addition to some of the best prenatal vitamins, it is not considered a vitamin. Companies wanting to offer only a vitamin supplement either omit DHA or offer a separate DHA supplement that you can take in addition to their prenatal vitamins
Many of the best prenatal vitamins have DHA in their formulation to enhance the supplement's nutritional support and provide the convenience of only needing to buy a single supplement to support all your needs. From our list of top picks, Nature Made Multi + DHA, TheraNatal Complete Prenatal Vitamins and Ritual Essential Prenatal Vitamins all contain DHA.
What Vitamins Should I Be Most Concerned About?
According to WebMD, there are 12 vitamins and minerals a pregnant mother should focus on when considering the best prenatal vitamins to help support a healthy pregnancy. The foundational vitamins and minerals and their recommended daily dosages are:
- Vitamin B12 - 6 mcg
- Iodine - 150 mcg
- Folic acid - 400 mcg
- Riboflavin - 2 mg
- Thiamine - 3 mg
- Vitamin E - 10 mg
- Zinc - 15 mg
- Iron - 17 mg
- Niacin - 20 mg
- Vitamin C - 70 mg
- Calcium - 200 - 300 mg
- Vitamin D - 400 IU
Though these are typical recommendations regarding nutritional support for the best prenatal vitamins, you should still consult your doctor for recommendations specific to your situation.
Why Do the Formulas Have Less Than the Recommended Dosage for Some Vitamins?
You are not likely to find a prenatal supplement that will meet all the recommended dosages. However, prenatal vitamins are best used to support and strengthen your current nutritional profile, not fully replacing all the nutrients that should mostly be coming from your diet.
For example, suppose you know that you regularly eat foods that provide sufficient levels of vitamin B12 and C. In that case, you may consider getting a prenatal vitamin that is below recommended dosages for vitamins B12 and C and higher in other vitamins.
Also, a prenatal vitamin company may make a formulation that focuses more on the needs of a particular group of expecting mothers, such as vegetarians. This means that they may increase some vitamin dosages and lower others based on the typical eating patterns and nutritional gaps of a vegetarian.
It is important to remember that even the best prenatal vitamins are not meant to take the place of food. You should consult your physician for individualized dosage recommendations and choose a prenatal supplement that can support your current nutrition.
Which Product Is the Best Prenatal Vitamin for My Situation?
Each woman's needs will vary based on their individual situation. Factors such as cost and allergies tend to be heavy influencers in choosing a prenatal vitamin.
If you can determine the factors that would most influence your choice in prenatal vitamins, such as being vegan friendly or containing DHA, you can begin to see which vitamin is best for your situation. This is also a decision that you can discuss with your doctor.
You can also combine prenatal vitamins with some of the best probiotics to improve gut health during pregnancy and postpartum.
Top 6 Best Prenatal Vitamins Comparison Summary Chart
Nature Made Prenatal Multi+DHA
- Best use: Best all-around pick
- Average cost: $21.99
- Contains DHA: Yes
- Pills per day: 1 Softgel
- Vegan or vegetarian safe: No
Best Nest Wellness Mama Bird AM/PM
- Best use: Most nutritional support for vegans
- Average cost: $42.00
- Contains DHA: No
- Pills per day: 2 Softgels
- Vegan or vegetarian safe: Vegans and Vegetarians
SmartyPants Organics Prenatal Formula
- Best use: For those who want pure and organic ingredients
- Average cost: $32.93
- Contains DHA: No
- Pills per day: 4 gummies
- Vegan or vegetarian safe: Vegetarians Only
MegaFood Baby & Me 2 Prenatal Multi
- Best use: Best if you already get enough magnesium and calcium
- Average cost: $29.97
- Contains DHA: No
- Pills per day: 2 tablets
- Vegan or vegetarian safe: Vegetarians Only
TheraNatal Complete Prenatal Vitamin
- Best use: Best if you want a vitamin made in america
- Average cost: $90
- Contains DHA: Yes
- Pills per day: 2 Tablets and 1 Softgel (3 Pills Total)
- Vegan or vegetarian safe: No
Ritual Essential Prenatal Vitamin
- Best use: For those who want minimal support and less ingredients
- Average cost: $35.00
- Contains DHA: Yes
- Pills per day: 2 Capsules
- Vegan or vegetarian safe: Vegans and Vegetarians
Best Prenatal Vitamins for Pregnant Women: Final Thoughts
The best prenatal vitamins for you vary based on your needs and current eating habits. Over the course of your pregnancy, you may find yourself switching between different vitamin brands as your nutrition or other physiological requirements change. As with any nutritional supplement, your physician should be consulted throughout your pregnancy to ensure that your individual needs are being met.
Prenatal vitamins can effectively address nutritional shortcomings and support your health and fetal development during pregnancy. Understanding your needs and priorities is the vital piece needed to choose the best prenatal vitamins.