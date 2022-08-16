Best Poker Sites in Canada (2022): 10 Top-Rated Canadian Poker Sites for Real Money Poker Games

You’ve watched a couple of Negreanu bluffing-masterclass videos and now you’re ready to test your skills head-to-head against other Canadian poker players?
That’s fantastic, but it begs the question: How can you choose the best poker sites Canada has to offer? The answer is simple; you don’t have to – we already did.
While taking player traffic and poker tournaments as our focal point, we also paid attention to other Canadian online poker sites that offer interesting variants of the ever-popular game.
Our top pick is Bodog – one of few online poker rooms out there that provide a stellar poker platform stacked with high-GTD tournaments and ring games.
Let’s see what all of them have to offer.
Best Poker Sites in Canada
- Bodog Casino: Best online poker site overall
- Ruby Fortune: Best for high-quality online poker titles
- Casino Rex: Best for a variety of card games
- Mummys Gold: Free Poker Games
- Casino Lab: Best for reload poker bonuses
- PlayOjo: Lowest wagering requirements
- Royal Vegas: Best video poker selection
- Genesis Casino: Best for poker jackpots
- Red Dog: Best for crypto deposits
- BigSpin Casino: Best for triple-edge poker
1. Bodog Casino — Best Canadian Poker Site Overall
- All-around poker site
- Poker-specific bonuses
- Numerous tournaments and cash games
- C$1 Million GTD monthly poker tournament
Not only is Bodog our top pick overall, but it’s also the only option on our list of the best online poker sites where you can go head-to-head against other Canadian poker players.
Bodog is the ideal option if you want live cash games, online poker tournaments, video poker options, and a full-blown casino with slots – all in one place. The poker section of the site has good traffic, ensuring you with non-stop available sit-and-go tournaments, as well as cash games with solid stake flexibility to accommodate all types of players.
Video poker games include Jacks or Better, Joker Poker, and many others. Some games even allow you to play up to 10 hands simultaneously.
You can use the instant play option or download the software to your desktop computer – there’s no app available for smartphones. However, you can still load this poker room through your mobile browser and play online poker in Canada, as the website is fully optimized for smaller screens.
There isn’t an extensive list of payment methods here, but the main ones are covered. You can pick Interac, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, MasterCard, or Visa. Transactions are fast, particularly if you choose a crypto method, as your poker winnings will be in your wallet within 1 to 24 hours.
We’ve saved the best for last – Bodog starts you off with a 100% up to C$1,000 dedicated poker bonus that you can unlock by participating in tournaments or playing cash games. The more Reward Points you earn – the biggest increments of the bonus are unlocked.
That’s not all, though – this real money online poker room offers other poker-specific bonuses like the Royal Flush and the Bad Beat incentive. If you’re looking for the real Vegas-like Texas Hold ‘em, filled with drama and skills – Bodog is your ultimate destination.
Claim up to a C$1,000 poker bonus at Bodog
2. Ruby Fortune — Best for High-Quality Online Poker Games in Canada
- Up to C$750 welcome package
- Poker games from top-dog software developers
- C$5 minimum deposit
- 16 payment options
Ruby Fortune is part of the Palace Casino Group, which has been around since the early 2000s. Its strong reputation was a good start for us – but it got even better down the road.
This poker site impressed us with its quality online casino games and packed video poker section. The titles are supplied by Microgaming, one of the most famous software providers in the industry – ensuring quality graphics and gameplay with each hand you play.
Players are welcomed with a bonus that stretches over your first three deposits. The offer is generous and matches your first three deposits by 100% up to C$250. Plus, online poker titles aren’t excluded from the list of titles that contribute to the wagering requirements, so you can enjoy the bonus while playing your favorites.
However, a 70x playthrough is required, which is certainly on the high side, making it challenging to meet and cash out.
Another point in Ruby Fortune’s favor is that the casino games, including table games and video poker, are optimized for mobile play. You don’t need to be tied to your desk to enjoy Texas Hold ‘Em or Jacks or Better.
Payment options include popular methods like credit cards, Interac, and iDebit; just keep in mind that the withdrawal options are more limited. For example, you can’t use Interac, Trustly, or Neteller to withdraw.
Start playing casino-style poker games with Ruby Fortune
3. Casino Rex — Best Table Games Variety of all Canadian Poker Sites
- 400+ table and live dealer games
- 12 payment methods
- Licensed by the MGA (Malta Gaming Authority)
Casino Rex sports a library with over 3,000 games, which is impressive for a casino that launched in 2020. N1 Interactive Ltd operates and runs Casino Rex. Its game selection is provided by top-tier software developers, including Pragmatic Play, Evolution, and ELK.
Poker titles in Casino Rex’s game selection include Casino Stud Poker, Ultimate Texas Hold ‘Em, Three Card Poker, and Caribbean Stud. You won’t be short of poker variants to explore, enjoy, and improve your skills on – that’s for sure.
Casino Rex has lucrative bonus packages, including the welcome offer, which is applied over the first five deposits. You’ll get a 100% up to C$500 on your first one, which is pretty decent. It has a high wagering requirement of 50x, but the good news is that video poker and poker contribute, although only at 5%.
The particular strength of this casino is the extensive range of banking options. You’ll find 12 payment methods available, making it almost certain that you’ll find one that fits your needs. You can make deposits and withdrawals via credit and debit cards, as well as Interac, ecoPayz, Neteller, Instadebit, Skrill, Neosurf, etc.
Casino Rex is licensed by the MGA, which is one of the strictest licensing and regulatory bodies in the industry. That, combined with the SSL encryption software, should put your mind at ease when making transactions and playing online poker.
Explore a wide range of card games with Casino Rex
4. Mummys Gold — Best Canadian Poker Site for Free Poker Games
- Demo mode on all games
- Works smoothly on iOS and Android devices
- Valuable loyalty program
Mummys Gold is powered by Microgaming, a well-known game studio that delivers entertaining titles. Although Mummys Gold doesn't have the longest list of poker variants, it does provide some different ways to play. One is the option to try a 3-reel version of video poker in MegaSpin, where slots and poker collide.
If you don’t want the thrill of trying something new, there are classics like 3-Card Poker and a multi-hand version.
There are demo versions of all the games, including the poker titles, so you don’t need to risk your cash while learning the basics or simply exploring the games.
This Canadian poker site loads quickly on smartphones, and it’s easy to browse and bet using the touchscreen controls.
As you play, you can earn points to boost your level in the loyalty program. The higher you are, the better your casino credit rewards will be. To get started, this poker site will give Canadian players 100% up to C$500, which is pretty standard.
Overall, this CA poker website is a decent spot if you don’t need too much variety; if you want a wider choice of poker varieties, it’s better to stick with our higher-ranked picks.
Start honing your poker skills for free with Mummys Gold
5. Casino Lab — Best Bonuses of all Online Poker Sites in Canada
- Up to C$300 + 300 free spins welcome bonus
- 16 live and casino poker variants
- Frequent promotions for active members
Casino Lab is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority. It is one of the best online casinos in Canada to play poker online, mainly famous for its constant promotions and interesting theme.
Casino Lab has a wide range of casino poker and video poker titles, including Jacks or Better, Casino Stud Poker, Double Double Bonus Poker, and Aces and Eights.
There’s a welcome offer (100% up to C$300 + 300 FS), reload bonus, and monthly promotions, so you can keep coming back to get something extra.
There's a wide selection of payment methods provided by Casino Lab, which makes the gambling experience a lot safer and more convenient. Some of the 12 payment methods include credit cards, Interac, iDebit and InstaDebit, all of which are ideal for Canadian players.
Take advantage of numerous bonuses at Casino Lab
6. PlayOJO — Best Canadian Online Poker Site for No Wagering Bonuses
- Bonuses with no wagering requirements
- 16 types of video poker
- OJOPlus money back for playing online poker
PlayOJO is known for being one of the most transparent casinos in the gambling market – the Fair Casino, as it calls itself.
It earned that reputation by providing bonuses without wagering requirements and no maximum win caps. It means the bonuses might look less generous, but actually, you don’t need to adjust your playing style at all to enjoy the benefits.
One of our favorite rewards at this casino is the OJOPlus scheme. It gives you money back for playing all the games; each title has a percentage displayed to show how much you can expect.
That said, you can play a good variety of poker titles. The video poker section is the most impressive, as it has Double Down Poker and popular varieties like Deuces Wild, but with different numbers of hands.
There are also casino and live casino versions, like Bet On Poker from Playtech.
The list of payment methods isn’t extensive, but Interac, Visa, and MasterCard are included nonetheless.
Benefit from no-wagering bonuses at PlayOJO that you can use to play casino-style poker
7. Royal Vegas — Best Video Poker Selection of all Online Canadian Poker Sites
- Quick withdrawals
- Attractive welcome offer over four deposits
- 12 video poker titles, plus live and casino poker
Royal Vegas gets poker players from Canada off to a promising start with a special welcome offer of up to C$1,200 across the first four deposits, starting with 100C$ up to C$300 on your first one.
You can trigger the rewards with as little as C$10, so it's a pretty generous bonus for players on a budget.
However, there are 70x wagering requirements, which might prove challenging to meet. At least poker games contribute 8% towards that.
You can enjoy the action of some of the most popular games, including Three Card Poker, Caribbean Stud Poker and Casino Hold ‘Em Poker.
The video poker section is most worthy of your attention, especially if you enjoy playing these old-school games. There are 12 titles, including Bonus Deuces Wild, All Aces and 10s or Better.
Explore the best selection of video poker in Canada with Royal Vegas
8. Genesis Casino — Best Jackpots of all Poker Sites in Canada
- Fast withdrawals
- Good selection of live poker tables
- Bonus and jackpot poker versions
There's a whole range of poker and video poker games at Genesis, along with live dealer titles to satisfy your needs whenever you want to shuffle up and deal.
You can play the traditional Casino Hold ‘Em or try the scintillating variant Texas Hold Bonus Jackpot. There's Caribbean Stud Poker and Three Card Poker worth trying out, too.
The live casino poker lobby is worth exploring to try out games where you sit at a table with a dealer and truly get to experience the thrills of a casino via live stream.
There are also various bonuses, promotions and loyalty programs worth taking advantage of. This includes a generous welcome bonus worth 100% up to C$100 + 300 free spins on Fire Joker 3. Unfortunately, you can’t use the bonus funds on video poker. Other than that, you can claim weekly bonuses, a VIP loyalty program, and more.
Genesis Casino is fully licensed and regulated in Malta. This Canadian poker site uses a 128-bit SSL connection to ensure safety. It means that you can focus all your thoughts on the game at hand rather than worrying about security and fairness.
You can fund your account at Genesis via ecoPayz, Interac e-transfer, Interac, ApplePay, MasterCard, Visa, etc. It would be good to see crypto options here, considering how popular Bitcoin poker sites in Canada have become.
Try your luck at Texas Hold Bonus Jackpot with Genesis
9. Red Dog Casino — Best Canadian Poker Site for Crypto Players
- Crypto-friendly poker casino
- 16 different video poker games
- Demo mode on all video poker titles
Red Dog Casino is an excellent option to play poker online if you want to sharpen your skills against a computer. There are 16 different video poker games available, all of which offer a practice mode you can access before risking any cash.
You'll find poker titles like All American Poker, Caribbean Draw Poker, Aces & Eights, and more.
Red Dog Casino uses RealTime Gaming as its software platform, which is regularly tested by Technical Systems Testing. These names are well-known in the industry, so they can give you peace of mind when you’re playing poker online.
There's a decent range of deposit and withdrawal options, including Visa, MasterCard, Neosurf, PayID, Bank transfer, and of course – Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Crypto withdrawals are processed within 24 hours but note that other banking options might take up to five business days.
One downside to the site is that the promotions are aimed at slots and specialty games, which means you won’t get any extras to sharpen up your online poker skills.
Start playing casino-style crypto poker in Canada with Red Dog
10. BigSpin Casino — Best Canadian Poker Site for Triple-Edge Poker
- Multiple payment options
- Decent casino poker section
- 200% welcome bonus
BigSpinCasino is a relatively new poker site that launched in 2017.
It has a video poker section, but it’s a pretty limited one with only 2 titles on tap – Jacks or Better and Deuces Wild. The most exciting poker action is in the table games category, where you can find Triple Edge, Ride ‘Em, Pai Gow, and Oasis Poker.
Bets start from around C$1, so they are accessible for lower-stakes Canadian poker players. Plus, you can test out the different variants with demo versions of each title.
There are some enticing bonuses at BigSpinCasino, including the welcome bonus, which gives you a 200% bonus up to C$1,000. However, casino poker and video poker games don't contribute. It’s one of the reasons BigSpinCasino doesn’t rank higher on our list of online poker sites in Canada.
It excels in other ways, though. The mobile version of the site looks decent enough and is newbie-friendly, which means you can play online poker and immerse yourself in honing your skills without any lags, bugs, or errors.
This online poker website offers solid banking flexibility with five cryptos, including BTC, ETH, BCH, LTC, and Ripple, as well as MasterCard and Visa.
The cryptocurrencies have a minimum deposit of C$20, which is a decent amount for newer online poker players who want to start gambling with crypto at low stakes.
Experience the thrill of Triple-Edge Poker with BigSpinCasino
How We Ranked The Best Canadian Poker Sites
Variety of Poker Games:
The more poker games a casino has to offer, the more satisfied customers. We made sure to deliver online gambling sites that will satisfy the needs of most gamblers, taking into account casino poker games, live poker, as well as real money tournaments and cash games.
Mobile Compatibility:
We expect Canadian poker sites to fit your needs and not the other way around, so if you want to play online poker on your desktop, phone, or tablet – the operator should accommodate that. We don’t necessarily demand an app, but we do expect a fully optimized web-based platform for hassle-free gaming sessions.
Deposits & Withdrawals:
While it doesn’t directly impact your online poker gaming sessions, payment convenience undoubtedly makes for a smoother overall experience. When ranking the top poker sites in Canada, we looked at the number of methods available, as well as fees for transactions.
Poker Bonuses:
With lots of great poker rooms out there, the deciding factor is often the extra value that the operator is willing to give. We look for that in the form of promotions. We first check the welcome offer and its value, but we expect regular customers from Canada to get rewards, too.
Guide to the Best Online Poker Sites for Canadian Players
Are Poker Sites Popular in Canada?
Yes, poker rooms and casinos with poker games are famous in Canada, one of the most popular being Bodog. This poker site offers a stellar experience with high-GTD tournaments and cash games.
The most appealing aspect of poker is that it’s a game of skill and a little bit of luck. Once you learn the different hand outcomes, how to play, and what decisions to make – you can improve your chances.
Some people prefer to try to beat a computer as the odds and strategies are easier to apply. Others enjoy the thrill of competing against other players in cash games or tournaments.
Which Poker Site in Canada is the Best One for Me?
We recommend Bodog for the best overall poker experience. You have everything in this online poker room, starting with real money tournaments and cash games, all the way to casino poker games and a few live dealer variants.
To ease your choice, refer to our “best of” list to find the most suitable option for you.
Are Online Poker Sites in Canada Safe?
All of the options on our list of the best online poker sites in Canada are safe. The signs we look for are a licence, fair terms and conditions, as well as the number of games and their quality. We also check for RNG testing methods and SSL encryption technology to ensure your money is always safe.
Are Canadian Online Poker Sites Rigged?
No. Reputable poker sites in Canada use game software that produces random results. The best software providers use independent game testing authorities to check the games for fairness. For sites with live tournaments, there are measures and rules in place to prevent cheating and bots.
Why Is it Important for a Poker Room to Have High Traffic?
Live poker rooms, like the one at Bodog, have tournaments and cash games that rely on other players. Sometimes tournaments require a minimum number of players for the event to start and cover the prize pot.
High traffic means you’ll constantly be able to join tournaments and cash games based on your skill and stake level.
The advantage of casino and video poker is that you’re playing against the dealer (usually the computer), which means you don’t need to wait for other players to join you before starting the game.
Do Canadian Online Poker Sites Offer Bonuses?
Yes, online poker rooms offer bonuses for Canadian players. Most of the time, you’ll come across welcome deposit bonuses and reload promotions for existing players. In addition to deposit bonuses, most online gambling sites offer VIP programs and rakeback to reward their loyal users.
Some poker websites, like Bodog, offer poker-specific offers like the Royal Flush Bonus and Bad Beat Jackpot.
Which Online Poker Games Are Available in Canada?
The most popular and widely available poker game in Canada is Texas Hold 'Em. However, most sites have various options, including Casino Stud and 3-Card Poker. Video poker is another type, which is played against the computer.
You can also find multi-hand versions of the games to give yourself a challenge and more chances to win.
Comparison of the Top 5 Canadian Poker Sites
Bodog: This CA poker site is the only one on today’s list that offers a live poker experience. You can join tournaments every day or try your skills in cash games against other players. The traffic is high, so there’s always something to look forward to at Bodog. You can get started with a 100% up to C$1,000 poker welcome bonus here.
Ruby Fortune: If you’re looking for top-quality casino-style poker games, it doesn’t get any better than Ruby Fortune. Most of the poker variants you’ll find are supplied by Microgaming, which ensures high-quality all around. The welcome bonus here is 100% up to C$250.
Casino Rex: This poker site has a great range of other table games – not only poker. Among the many variants, you can try your luck on Casino Stud Poker and Ultimate Texas Hold ‘Em. On your first deposit, Casino Rex will reward you with a 100% up to C$500 welcome offer.
Mummys Gold: If you’re a new Canadian poker player, you’ll most definitely enjoy Mummys Gold, as all poker titles are available to test for free. Once you’re ready to deposit, you can claim a 100% up to C$500 welcome bonus.
Casino Lab: Bonuses are king at Casino Lab (we’re talking free spins). There is a decent variety of casino-style poker titles to try out, with Casino Stud Poker and Jacks or Better being the most popular variants. The best part is that the welcome bonus of 100% up to C$300 arrives with 300 free spins on top.
How to Sign-Up & Play Online Poker in Canada
Depositing and playing your first hand of poker online in Canada is a pretty simple process. Follow our steps below to create an account at Bodog and start playing poker for real money.
Step 1: Create an Online Poker Account
- Follow this link to visit Bodog
- Click “Join”
- Fill out the form and accepts the terms and conditions
- Click “Register:
Step 2 Verify Your Phone Number
- Check your phone for a text message by Bodog
- Enter the 4-digit code you received to verify your number
Step 3: Deposit & Play Poker Online
- Log-in to Bodog
- Open the Deposit section
- Select a payment method
- Follow the on-screen instructions to deposit
- Join a tournament and start playing online poker in Canada!
Ready for Some Bluffing Action at the Best Online Poker Sites in Canada?
Narrowing down the best poker sites in Canada was a real grind – but we managed to find the best-of-the-best nonetheless.
Naturally, our top Canadian online poker website is Bodog, primarily because it’s the only one on our list that offers real money cash games and tons of online poker tournaments.
Coming in second and third are Ruby Fortune and Casino Rex, both of which provide a superb poker experience but lack when it comes to ring games.
Regardless of the poker website you go for, remember to always wager responsibly!
