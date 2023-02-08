Best Poker Apps in Canada: Top 9 Canadian Real Money Poker Apps Ranked by Tournaments, Cash Games, and More

If you’re going to play poker online, then you’ll need the best poker apps in Canada that won’t freeze or crash in the heat of the action. Plus, they need to be safe and reliable to use.
So how do you find them without actually testing out a bunch of mobile poker apps?
It’s pretty easy – you continue reading this article as we’ve tested, reviewed, and approved the top 9 Canadian poker apps that stood out the most to us.
We’ve made this list with tournament and cash game players in mind but also featured a few poker sites that offer the most popular casino-style poker games.
Bodog is our top pick, but continue reading to learn more about all of them.
Best Poker Apps in Canada
- Bodog: Best overall
- Jackpot City: Best for live dealer poker
- PlayOJO: Best variety of poker
- BetOnline: Top pick for bounty tournaments
- Magic Red: Best for video poker
- Casino Tropez: Ideal for beginners
- Spin Casino: Biggest jackpots
- Bitstarz: Best for crypto players
- Ricky Casino: Best casino welcome bonus
1. Bodog - Best Poker App in Canada Overall
Pros:
- C$1,000 sign-up poker bonus
- Weekly tournament with C$200,000 GTD
- 9 online poker games
- Crypto-friendly
- Many daily poker tournaments
- Cash games for beginners and high-rollers
Cons:
- Mediocre design
Launched in 1994, Bodog has grown into Canada’s best poker app. We’d be surprised if basically any seasoned Canadian poker player hasn’t heard about Bodog.
Poker Variety: 5/5
The real money poker games at Bodog are a mix of nine variations, including six-max, heads-up, sit-and-go, and tournaments. The tables have excellent graphics and usability on both desktop and mobile devices.
The Bodog poker app hosts 9 online poker variants. In terms of poker events, we are looking at a C$200k GTD tourney that takes place every Sunday, in addition to a bunch of lower-stakes events throughout the whole week, including satellites, bounty hunters, and more.
Cash games are also an option, but they don’t get quite as much traffic as tournaments do during off-peak hours.
Bodog also offers some of the best live dealer poker games. You can choose from different dealers and enjoy classic table games such as Texas Hold’em or Omaha with professional croupiers.
Bonuses: 4.7/5
The Bodog sign-up bonus is great for new players who want to get some extra bonus funds playing poker. New customers at Bodog can get up to C$1,000 in poker bonuses when they make their first deposit.
The bonus funds are granted in $5 increments for every $50 you earn in rake. At the Bodog Casino, you can claim a 100% match bonus of up to C$600 and 50 free spins on the side.
Banking Options: 4.8/5
Bodog offers top-notch crypto diversity, including BTC, BCH, ETH, LTC, and USDT. All these transactions are free of charge – so you can access your funds in no time.
Even though there is a lack of e-wallet banking options, Bodog more than compensates for that with its wide variety of cryptocurrency solutions. Credit cards are accepted, too.
Poker App: 4.8/5
Despite its lack of stunning aesthetics, Bodog compensates by providing unparalleled mobile accessibility. You can access all their features on whatever device you're using and make wagers in a jiffy from wherever your location is.
All tournaments are available in instant play mode via Bodog’s built-in web-based app, so you don’t even need to download and install any software to start playing.
Moreover, when help is needed, customer service representatives will answer questions quickly via both live chat and email 24/7.
2. Jackpot City - Best Canadian Poker App for Live Dealer Poker
Pros:
- Great variety of real money poker games
- Excellent mobile casino apps for iOS and Android
- C$1,600 welcome bonus
- Launched in 1998
- Live casino by Evolution Gaming
Cons:
- You can’t explore or play any games for free without an account
- Doesn’t offer tournaments or cash games
Jackpot City is the winning mobile poker app in Canada when it comes to playing casino poker games with live dealers, offering a dozen poker variants and a reputation stretching back to 1991.
Poker Variety: 4.6/5
Jackpot City offers a dozen poker variations, such as Hold'em Poker, Poker Flip, and over 10 video poker games, some of which offer 10-hand options.
Over in the live casino, you’ll find 66 live dealer games to choose from.
However, what Jackpot City is known for is its progressive jackpot slots. The jackpot prize pool crosses a whopping C$30,000,000. The software developers are all industry leaders, and you can choose from games such as Mega Moolah and Major Millions.
Bonuses: 4.7/5
When you join Jackpot City and deposit at least C$10, you’ll qualify for a C$1,600 signup bonus. With this incentive, it's no surprise that this offer has become one of the most exceptional casino bonuses in the Canadian gambling market.
This welcome package is split into four 100% match deposit bonuses up to C$400 – only for new players.
Plus, all loyal customers can get exclusive promotions almost daily – make sure to check out their promotions page regularly for something new every day.
Banking Options: 4.8/5
The list of banking options at Jackpot City covers Interac, Neosurf, ecoPayz, and even iDebit or Much Better. Plus, there are an additional ten selections available.
When it comes to depositing funds, the minimum you can get started with at Jackpot City is C$10. Withdrawing money is also straightforward – e-wallets offer transactions processed in only 24 hours, while bank transfers typically require 5-7 business days.
Poker App: 5/5
Whether you're looking for an iPhone poker app or an Android version at the Google Play Store, Jackpot City offers one of the best free poker apps on the market.
Concerned or need assistance? The customer service team is available 24/7 to help via live chat and email. You can count on their highly trained specialists, who will go the extra mile to make sure your issues are taken care of.
3. PlayOJO - Biggest Poker Game Variety of All Canadian Poker Apps
Pros:
- 15 poker variants
- 80 free spins with 0x wagering
- 2,000+ casino games in total
- No minimum withdrawal requirements
Cons:
- No dedicated poker bonus
- Doesn’t offer tournaments
PlayOJO stands out with a great selection of casino-style and video poker games – the biggest one on this list, in fact.
Poker Variety: 5/5
PlayOJO hosts 15 poker games and about 3 dozen casino game studios in total on the platform. Some stand-out poker games include Bet on Poker, Three Card Poker, Pai Gow Poker, Caribbean Poker, and an entire live casino poker section dedicated to poker by Playtech.
If you’re up for some other games, you can check out over 2,000 games at the site, including a multitude of slot games and some solid table games, including 150+ blackjack games.
PlayOJO also hosts some of the best online slots in Canada, with Buffalo King Megaways being our favourite.
Bonuses: 4.8/5
While PlayOJO doesn’t offer a dedicated poker bonus, you can claim 80 free spins for Thor: The Trials Of Asgard slot game when you deposit C$10 and use the code OJO80.
There are no wagering requirements attached, so you can enjoy your winnings from the free spins as soon as you get them. Just keep in mind that you’ll initially get 50 free spins, after which you’ll need to open the Kickers section to manually claim the additional 30.
On top of that, don’t miss out on the OJOPlus rewards program, which credits back a small portion of all your bets at the casino back into your account.
Banking Options: 4.7/5
With a variety of payment methods such as cards, Interac, Trustly, and ecoPayz available for you to utilize, this casino makes managing your casino bankroll easy.
Plus, there is no limit on withdrawals at the PlayOJO poker app – and most requests are processed within two days or less.
Poker App: 4.9/5
To get the party started on PlayOJO’s mobile casino, all you need to do is open your browser and log in – it's quick and simple, with no extra apps required. You can also download a PlayOJO dedicated app to get started, but it’s not mandatory.
And if you ever have any worries or queries, their 24/7 customer service team will be there for you via email or live chat.
4. BetOnline - Best Online Poker App in Canada for Bounty Tournaments
Pros:
- C$1,000 poker bonus
- 30 poker options
- Excellent software
- Daily bounty-hunters tournaments with great GTDs
Cons:
- Credit cards deposit fees
BetOnline has made this list of Canadian real-money poker apps by offering a generous C$1,000 sign-up promo exclusively for poker players, combined with 30 variants of the iconic card game and the biggest bounty tournaments.
Poker Variety: 4.9/5
With BetOnline, you are sure to find something that appeals to your poker-playing style. Whether it's Texas Hold'em, Omaha Hi-Lo, 7 Card Stud or Razz – there is a game for everyone.
Cash game tables are open and have decent traffic 24/7, while the tournaments are frequented by hundreds of players – especially the knockout tournaments (bounty hunters).
On the casino side of things, multiple video poker variants offer one of the highest numbers around, so you'll never be stuck for choice when looking for some gaming action.
Bonuses: 5/5
BetOnline is giving away a cool opportunity for you to claim up to C$1,000 in bonus cash that you can use to play poker.
Just deposit at least C$50 and use the promo code NEWBOL when signing up. Once your account has been credited with the welcome bonus funds, each time you earn any amount over C$50 in rake, they’ll automatically release five-dollar rewards into your account (up to $1,000 max).
As an added perk, there are plenty of other notable promotions, such as bad beat jackpots, VIP programs with prizes included, and more.
At the casino, you can use the code BOLCASINO for a three-tiered 100% match deposit bonus package of up to C$1,000 ($3,000 max across 3 deposits).
Banking Options: 4.7/5
BetOnline is a secure platform that offers its users around 20 payment methods, ranging from bank cards and cryptocurrency to cash transfers. Depending on the chosen method of withdrawal, times may vary.
However, crypto transactions are generally processed within 24 hours or less, while credit card withdrawals can take up to 5 business days.
Additionally, cryptocurrency payouts at BetOnline are processed without any additional charges, whereas credit card payments come with small fees.
Poker App: 4.6/5
BetOnline has developed a convenient free mobile poker app for iOS and Android users. With this Canadian poker app, customers can access all of the features included on their PC version while playing on the go.
Additionally, BetOnline provides 24/7 customer support through live chat and email to swiftly respond to inquiries with accurate answers.
They even offer support through social media channels like Twitter and Facebook, as well as an interactive forum page where customers can find detailed information.
5. Magic Red - Top Canadian Online Poker App for Video Poker
Pros:
- About a dozen video poker games
- 200% casino welcome bonus
- Regular casino tournaments
- High-RTP slot games
Cons:
- Average banking options
- No poker tournaments
Magic Red is the main option for Canadian video poker fans, combining top-notch titles with a selection of several hundred slot machines.
Poker Variety: 4/5
Magic Red is the home to about a dozen video poker games, including many of the crowd favourites. The main highlight is the slots department, which boasts higher-than-average RTP rates, regularly diving into the 96% range or higher.
Bonuses: 4.5/5
There isn’t a dedicated poker sign-up promotion at Magic Red, but the current offer is still solid. As a newcomer to the real money online casino, you can take advantage of a 200% match welcome bonus of up to C$500 with 100 free spins on the side.
But if you're looking for even bigger rewards, check out Pragmatic Play's Drops And Wins promotion.
Banking Options: 4.6/5
Magic Red offers a selection of banking options perfect for novice players, such as Interac, AstroPay and credit cards.
Need to withdraw winnings? Their easy withdrawal process allows you the convenience of selecting your preferred method and withdrawing your winnings within a day for e-wallets or 6 business days for bank wire transfers.
Poker App: 4.5/5
The Magic Red platform is incredibly intuitive and offers ultra-fast search capabilities, and you can start playing straight via your mobile browser. All the video poker games are optimized to fit smartphones, so you’ll have no trouble playing any game you like.
How We Ranked the Best Real Money Poker Apps in Canada
Poker Variety:
We looked at the types of games available at each poker app in Canada (cash game, Sit & Go and Multi-Table tournaments, classic poker, etc.), along with the stakes, betting limits and format options.
We also considered whether the app allowed for customization, like a four-colour deck, auto top-up, and resizable tables to fit how you want your platform to look.
Bonuses:
We looked at the welcome bonus, reload bonuses and loyalty program rewards. We also took into account any other offers that may involve free play or special tournaments. The wagering requirements and other bonus terms need to be fair.
Banking Options:
We checked out the payment methods available for deposits and withdrawals. This included debit/credit cards, e-wallets, bank transfers and prepaid cards.
Poker App:
The poker app needs to be well-designed and intuitive, plus it should run smoothly on all platforms and devices. This includes everything from the lobby layout to the table designs. The menus should be easy to navigate, with quick access to support if needed.
Why Is Bodog the Best Real Money Poker App in Canada?
We'll now explain why Bodog is the No. 1 real-money poker app in Canada. Here's the summary.
- Poker Tournaments: Bodog offers tons of daily poker tournaments that you can join whenever you log in, in addition to weekly high-roller tourneys. By joining the weekly C$200k GTD tournaments, you stand a chance to win a minimum of C$17,000 if you are the champion.
- C$1,000 Poker Bonus: Bodog gets you started with a 100% up to C$1,000 poker bonus that you can earn back in increments of $5 as you play poker.
- 100% Instant Play: If you just want to play real-money poker straight from your mobile browser, Bodog is fully optimized for instant play.
Why Should I Use Mobile Poker Apps in Canada?
Online poker apps come with countless benefits compared to classic land-based casinos. Here are the highlights.
- Convenience: With today’s online poker sites, you can play poker anytime and anywhere. All the games are available in your pocket, ready for you to enjoy whenever you want. You only need an internet connection – just download the free app, and you’re good to go.
- Accessibility: Mobile poker apps give a level of accessibility that land-based casinos simply cannot compete with. You don’t have to take a plane to get to the casino – your phone is all you need.
- Bonuses: Online poker apps provide generous bonuses and promotions that can give you increased winning chances. These range from match bonuses, free spins, free hands, leaderboards, reward points, and so much more.
- Security: Online poker sites are incredibly secure thanks to encryption technologies like SSL (Secure Socket Layer). All data is encrypted before it’s sent over the internet, meaning that no third party can view your data.
- Multiple Payment Options: Mobile poker apps accept multiple payment methods, including credit and debit cards, eWallets, bank transfers and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. This makes it easy to fund your account and withdraw winnings with relative ease.
Guide to Using Canadian Online Poker Apps
What’s the best poker app for Canadian players?
After thorough research, we found that the best real-money poker apps in Canada are:
Bodog is the best poker app overall. It offers top-notch daily and weekly tournaments, in addition to low-stakes and high-roller cash games.
Jackpot City and PlayOJO are great options when it comes to live dealer poker, and BetOnline features the most exciting knockout tournaments.
Are there any free poker apps in Canada?
Yes, each online poker site on our list has a free mobile poker app that you can download or a built-in app that you can access straight via your mobile browser.
Which bonuses are available at Canadian real money poker apps?
Two of the finest sign-up poker offers available at online poker sites in Canada include:
- C$1,000 poker bonus at a 100% match rate at BetOnline
- A 100% match deposit bonus of up to C$1,000 is available at the Bodog online poker site
Do I need to download a mobile poker app to play poker online in Canada?
No, you don't need to download a poker app. You can still enjoy online poker sites in instant-play mode through a mobile device of your choice.
While free poker apps are cool, they are not obligatory, even if you're looking to play for real money.
What to look for when searching for the best poker apps in Canada?
When searching for the best poker apps, there are a few important things to consider. First, it is essential to look for an app that offers a wide variety of poker games and stakes.
Different types of poker, from Texas Hold’em to Omaha or Stud Poker, should be available in order to ensure the most enjoyable experience possible. The app should also feature tables with different buy-ins and limits so players can find one that suits their budget or skill level.
It is also important to look for an app where real money play is available. This will allow players to compete for real prizes on legitimate platforms which adhere to industry standard regulations.
The quality of the graphics in an app is also important, as it can make or break a player’s experience. High-quality graphics and animations will provide an immersive atmosphere and help players become fully engaged with the game.
Also, it is essential to find a poker app that offers reliable customer service and technical support. This can be extremely helpful if there are any issues with gameplay or banking transactions.
Which poker variants have the best winning chances?
The type of poker game you choose to play has a big impact on your chances of winning.
Games like Texas Hold'em, Omaha, and Seven Card Stud can all provide great winning opportunities.
Texas Hold'em is one of the most popular games in the world, so it's no surprise that it offers excellent winnings possibilities. Players start with two hole cards each, and during each betting round, they can make use of five community cards dealt face-up in the middle of the table.
The object is to make a five-card hand using any combination of their own two cards and the five community cards — whoever has the best hand at the end of each round takes the pot.
Omaha is another variant that can provide great winning chances. In this game, players are dealt four cards, and during each betting round, they can make use of five community cards.
Players must make the best five-card hand using a combination of two of their own four-hole cards and three from the five community cards. This type of poker is generally much faster than Texas Hold'em, with more action because players have more options to draw on in order to make hands.
What are the biggest online poker tournaments?
When we talk about cash games and tournaments, World Series Of Poker (WSOP) is the name that comes to mind.
The World Series Of Poker is the biggest and most prestigious event in both online and offline poker tournaments. It takes place annually in Las Vegas and attracts players from around the world – many of which are from Canada.
What's a poker odds calculator?
A poker odds calculator is a software program used to determine the likelihood of a player winning an online poker game. This tool can be immensely helpful in improving one's chances of winning, as it provides real-time information on the probability of each hand being successful.
Poker calculators are available for various types of games and formats, including sit n’ go events, cash games, and tournaments.
By using a poker odds calculator during play, players can quickly evaluate their hands against those held by other players or opponents.
The results from the calculator can help with decisions to either bet more aggressively or fold depending on the strength of your own cards.
Comparing the Top 5 Mobile Poker Apps in Canada
- Bodog: This is your best option if you want to play poker tournaments or cash games in Canada. Low-stakes daily tournaments are available, in addition to high-roller events held once a week. You can get started with a 100% up to $1,000 poker bonus.
- Jackpot City: If you’re looking to play live dealer or video poker, you won’t do any better than Jackpot City. There are over 10 video poker games available, and you can get started with up to a C$1,600 welcome package.
- PlayOJO: The widest array of poker variants of all real-money poker sites in Canada. Besides featuring numerous casino-style poker games, there’s a special live dealer poker section by Playtech that you can check out.
- BetOnline: With about 30 online poker games, BetOnline offers exceptional variety, in addition to some of the most exciting knockout tournaments and constant action at the cash tables.
- Magic Red: The leading destination for video poker games. As a new player, you receive a 200% casino bonus of up to C$500 plus 100 free spins.
How to Join an Online Poker App & Play Poker Online in Canada
Joining online poker sites in Canada is easy. This is how to do it at Bodog.
1. Register
- Click here to visit Bodog
- Click the Join button and fill out the registration form
- Accept the T&Cs
2. Verify
- Open the email you entered during registration
- Find the message from Bodog in your email inbox
- Click the link inside to verify your account
- Log in at the online poker site
3. Deposit and Play Poker
- Open the Cashier and select a payment method
- Make your first deposit and claim the welcome bonus
- Explore Bodog’s poker tournaments and start playing!
Are You Ready to Play Mobile Poker Games in Canada?
Canadians have a lot of online poker apps to choose from – as evidenced by all of the top picks that we tested and reviewed.
The best poker app for you will depend on your preferences, but we feel that you can’t go wrong with Bodog because it covers everything down to perfection – low-stakes daily tournaments, high-roller events, casino-style poker and video poker games, and much more.
If you’re still not sold on this app, there’s nothing wrong with creating multiple accounts and exploring a bit yourself – maybe even claim a few bonuses in the process.
Wherever you end up playing, don’t wager more than you can afford to lose!
