Best Payday Loans Online in 2022: For Fast Cash, Instant Approval, and More

We've all been there; the rent and car payments are due in a few days and you're still more than a week away from payday. While you could turn to friends or family, we understand why you wouldn't want to - after all - it’s embarrassing.
In this situation, a payday loan like MoneyMutual may be your only option. That’s fine - you do what you must to get by.
However, if you go this route, be careful! The payday loan market is full of shady, money-hungry outfits waiting to take advantage of your unfortunate situation.
To protect yourself, we recommend checking out our list of top online payday loan lenders - trust us, it’ll save you time, money, and peace of mind in the long run.
1. MoneyMutual - Best Pay Day Loan Online Overall
MoneyMutual Pros
- Loans in as little as 24 hours
- Large online lender marketplace
- Free to use service
- Registered member of the OLA
- 5 minute application process
MoneyMutual Cons
- Not available in all states
- Max loan amount is $5,000
MoneyMutual Overview
Founded in 2010, MoneyMutual is a leading online lending marketplace that specializes in short term cash advances. Once an application is submitted, MoneyMutual instantly forwards it to the lenders in their network, and in most cases, the applicant will receive offers in under an hour.
Should one or more online lenders decide to approve your loan request, you'll be notified via email. From there, you can review the terms, and if they appear satisfactory, you can choose to accept the loan or not.
If accepted, money can be deposited into your account in as little as 24 hours, making MoneyMutual an excellent choice when you need money fast.
No matter how good your credit score may be, the max available loan amount is $5,000. However, most lenders in the network are willing to work with those with a bad credit history so long as they're over 18 years of age and make at least $800 a month.
Finally, MoneyMutual has served over 2 million Americans and is a registered member of the Online Lenders Alliance (OLA). For those unaware, the OLA is an association that sets standards and guidelines for the online personal loans industry.
The association also directs its efforts towards identifying and exposing predatory or scammy online payday loan providers. MoneyMutual also deals with longer term personal loans which usually come with more favorable interest rates.
If you're looking to understand a bit more about the payday loan process, MoneyMutual has a free Payday Loan informational guide that helps to simplify the process. It also explains how APR affects the total cost of your loan, which is a commonly misunderstood topic.
MoneyMutual Minimum Loan Amount:
$200
MoneyMutual Maximum Loan Amount:
$5000
MoneyMutual APR Ranges:
Varies by lender
2. 247FastFund.com - Fast Payday Loans Online
247FastFund.com Pros
- Loans in as little as 24 hours
- Large lending marketplace
- Fast application process
- No fee to access network
247FastFund.com Cons
- Limited options for bad credit loans
- $1,000 monthly income required to qualify
247FastFund.com Overview
Like MoneyMutual, 247FastFunds.com is an online lending marketplace that specializes in payday loans. Loans range from as little as $500 to as high as $5,000, and once you've accepted a loan, funds can be deposited straight into your account in as little as 24 hours.
247FastFund.com only deals in short term loans, and while the payback period varies from lender to lender, most loans come with a two week term. Moreover, applicants must have a minimum monthly income of $1,000 after taxes to apply.
Conveniently, all lenders in the 247FastFund network accept ACH payments, meaning payments can be automatically withdrawn from your account. Not only does this save you the hassle of making the payment manually, but it also ensures you make the payment on time.
247FastFund.com also boasts one of the quickest application processes in the business. That said, you will be asked for your credit score up front so have it ready.
247FastFund.com Minimum Loan Amount:
$100
247FastFund.com Maximum Loan Amount:
$5,000
247FastFund.com APR Ranges:
250% - 1304%
3. 24/7DollarLoan - Top Payday Loan Provider for Micro Loans
24/7DollarLoan Pros
- Loan approval within minutes
- All credit scores welcome
- Large network of payday lenders
- Money deposited within 24-48 hours
- Low minimum loan requirement
24/7DollarLoan Cons
- Max loan amount of $1,000
- High interest rates on bad credit loans
24/7DollarLoan Overview
Not everyone is after thousands of dollars, and sometimes, you just need a couple hundred to hold you over until payday. In this scenario, we recommend checking out 24/7 Dollar Loans.
Although not nearly as popular as MoneyMutual or 24/7FastFund, the outfit is a growing lender marketplace that services loans of up to $1,000.
One aspect we really liked about 24/7 Dollar Loan is how quick the process is and we were surprised to find loan applications were approved or denied within minutes. Moreover, the network includes payday loan borrowers willing to work with applicants of all credit scores.
If you're in a pinch and have already been denied more traditional loans, 24/7 Dollar Loans may be the way to go. However, getting approved fast does come with a price and some lenders in the network charge over 250% APR.
Most loans granted through the 24/7 Dollar Loans network are to be paid back in full next pay day. If that's unfeasible, some lenders will agree to an installment loan. All applicants are required to have a minimum monthly income of $800 and be over 18 years old.
24/7DollarLoan Minimum Loan Amount:
$100
24/7DollarLoan Maximum Loan Amount:
$1,000
24/7DollarLoan APR Ranges:
250% - 1304%
4. Funds Joy - Top Payday Loans for Low Interest Rates
Funds Joy Pros
- Installment and personal loans available
- Near instant payday loan options
- Lower than average payday loan rates
- East application process
- Network includes over 60 vendors
Funds Joy Cons
- Not great for bad credit loans
- Difficult to quality for high value loans
Funds Joy Overview
Knowing your time is limited, FundsJoy expedites the application process by connecting applicants with some of the most reputable lenders in the cash advance industry.
FundsJoy is special in that it doesn't only deal in payday loans but can also be used to help find personal loans and installment loans. Compared to payday loans, personal loans come with much better interest rates and a monthly payment plan, making them easier to manage.
Interestingly, there's no required minimum monthly income to apply for a loan with FundsJoy, and instead, the network only asks that you have some stable income.
If you have a good credit score, we recommend seeing what kind of offers you get on installment loans. Some lenders in the FundsJoy network are willing to give interest rates as low as 6.63% APR, which is much better than what you'll get on a payday loan online.
Funds Joy Minimum Loan Amount:
$200
Funds Joy Maximum Loan Amount:
$5,000
Funds Joy APR Ranges:
Personal Loans: 4.99% - 450%
Installment Loans: 6.63% - 225%
Payday Loans: 200% - 1386%
5. 247CreditNow.com - Online Lender for Personal Loans
247CreditNow.com Pros
- Personal loans up to $35,000
- Certified Online Lenders Alliance member
- Decision within minutes
- Funds deposited next day
- Low credit applicants accepted
247CreditNow.com Cons
- Not available in all states
- Minimum income of $800/month required
247CreditNow.com Overview
If you need emergency cash beyond what the average payday loan will provide, you may want to consider a personal loan. Not only will a personal loan give you access to more funds than a cash advance, but it will also come with more favorable terms.
Similarly, most payday loans must be paid off within a week or the lender will charge large penalties and late fees that can put you even further in the hole. If you know there's little chance you will pay off the loan in the allotted time, a personal loan is likely a better option.
Like its sister site 247DollarLoan, 247CreditNow.com connects borrowers looking for personal loans with accredited lenders. Once an application has been completed, you can expect a loan offer in 90 seconds or less.
247CreditNow.com facilitates personal loans up to $35,000, and should you accept a loan offer, funds can be deposited into your checking account the next day.
247CreditNow.com Minimum Loan Amount:
$100
247CreditNow.com Maximum Loan Amount:
$35,000
247CreditNow.com APR Ranges:
4.99% - 450%
6. CashUSA - Best Payday Loans for Bad Credit
CashUSA Pros
- Personal loans up to $10,000
- Fast approval and next day deposit
- Lower interest rates than payday loans
- Bad credit scores are welcome
- Term lengths as long as 72 months
CashUSA Cons
- Not suitable for a cash advance loan
- Company sells client contact info
CashUSA Overview
Like the other sites we've looked at, CashUSA is not a direct lender. Instead, the service connects lenders with borrowers looking for an unsecured loan. However, unlike the payday loan lenders covered above, CashUSA is able to facilitate next day loans of up to $10,000!
The service is also very open to working with low credit borrowers so long as they have a minimum net monthly income of $1,000 and a valid checking account.
Through CashUSA, borrowers can access next-day loans with loan terms ranging anywhere from 90 days to 72 months. Depending on the applicant's credit score, interest rates can be as low as 5.99% or as high as 35.99%.
CashUSA is a free service and no additional fees are incurred when using their platform. However, CashUSA may sell applicant contact information - something the company is very upfront about.
It's important to understand that this doesn't include sensitive information like SNN numbers or credit scores, and instead, is limited to email, phone number, name, etc.
Compared to other online payday loan platforms, CashUSA has tons of free educational resources that can help you develop a better relationship with money and debt.
CashUSA Minimum Loan Amount:
$500
CashUSA Maximum Loan Amount:
$10,000
CashUSA APR Ranges:
5.99% - 35.99%
7. BadCreditLoans.com - Payday Loans for Social Security Recipients
BadCreditLoans Pros
- Next day loan approval
- Auto, home, and credit card loans available
- Repayment terms of up to 6 years
- Large network of reputable lenders
- No minimum FICO score required
BadCreditLoans Cons
- Low loan amounts for bad credit applicants
- Below average customer service
BadCreditLoans Overview
While payday lenders are known for having high loan-approval rates, not all are willing to grant a loan to those whose sole source of income is disability or social security (SSI). This is where BadCreditLoans.com is different.
BadCreditLoans.com is a loan marketplace designed specifically for people with bad credit or low income - benefit's recipients included.
Loans range from $500 to $10,000 and if approved, funds are deposited into the recipients bank account the following day.
Like CashUSA, BadCreditLoans does reserve the right to sell whatever applicant contact information to advertising agencies and other, non-loan based businesses. While many may find this undesirable, consider it the price of admissions for accessing the company's large network of lenders.
The company's range of services go well-beyond cash advance loans and even includes options like car loans, Mortgage loans, and credit card loans. They even offer short term loans to businesses who need a little extra help covering expenses or meeting payroll.
BadCreditLoans Minimum Loan Amount:
$500
BadCreditLoans Maximum Loan Amount:
$10,000
BadCreditLoans APR Ranges:
5.99% - 39.99%
8. PersonalLoans.com - Best Payday Loan Lender for Low Income Applicants
PersonalLoans.com Pros
- OLA-accredited lender
- P2P lenders included in it's network
- Consolidation and auto loans also available
- Terms ranging from 90 days to 72 months
- Fast application process
PersonalLoans.com Cons
- High interest rates for low credit score applicants
- Not available in all states
- Traditional payday loans are unavailable
PersonalLoans.com Overview
An OLA-registered lender, PersonalLoans.com is a popular online loan marketplace that facilitates personal loans as high as $35,000.
Although they don't deal in traditional payday loans, the approval process is just as quick, and in most cases, funds arrive in the applicant's account in under 48 hours.
Interestingly, PersonalLoans.com asks all applicants what they want the loan for. The answer is then used to better match the applicant with the right lender.
There are over 15 options to choose from, including medical emergency, debt consolidation, rent, and even vacation.
We were also impressed to find that the minimum required monthly income to apply is just $500 - which is half the amount required by most top payday loan lenders.
Along with traditional quick cash loans, PersonalLoans.com’s lending network includes several P2P lending outfits, giving you even more options.
Most applicants that turn to PersonalLoans.com have credit scores in the 580 - 600 range and have already been denied by traditional lenders and financial institutions. While this can certainly prove helpful in times of need, be aware of the high interest rates.
PersonalLoans.com Minimum Loan Amount:
$1,000
PersonalLoans.com Maximum Loan Amount:
$35,000
PersonalLoans.com APR Ranges:
5.99% - 35.99%
How We Picked the Best Payday Loan Lenders
Reputation
With so many shady outfits in the cash advance industry, we've ensured that every company included on our list is a reputable online payday lender.
To do this, we read reviews left by past clients and check if any complaints have been lodged with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. We also tend to favor payday lenders that are registered members of the Online Lenders Alliance.
Loan Amounts
While some borrowers need just a few hundred dollars to get them through to payday, others require substantially larger loans.
With this in mind, each online payday loan lender or network featured above facilitates a wide range of loan sizes and you'll find loans as small as $100 or as large as $35,000 available.
Interest Rates
Payday loan interest rates are much higher than other types of loans. Still, we prefer vendors who's rates match industry standards and aren't overly predatorial.
Flexibility
When you need cash fast, the last thing you want to worry about is a bad credit score or lack of credit history. Because of this, we've selected companies that accept applicants with a wide range of credit scores, even those who hold a score of 550 or less.
Top Online Payday Loans: FAQs
What is the Best Online Payday Loan?
The best online payday loans company is MoneyMutual. The company is registered with the OLA and operates one of the large networks of lenders around, giving applicants plenty of options to choose from.
The site also deserves praise for its fast application and approval process, and in some cases, the company can have funds in an applicant's bank account within 24 hours.
If you're looking for a lender that'll process loans for more than $5,000, we recommend 247CreditNow.com. With 247CreditNow, qualified applicants can be approved for loans up to $35,000.
What Is the Easiest Online Payday Loan To Get?
The easiest online payday loan to receive would be one for $100 to $500. These types of loans present a low degree of risk to the lender, meaning you’re more likely to get approved.
That said, lenders take a strong look at credit score and income. If you have a high credit score and stable income, it'll make qualifying for a payday loan even easier.
Where Can I Borrow Money Immediately?
Instant payday loans are the best way to borrow money immediately. Some services - like MoneyMutual, 247FastFund.com, and FundsJoy - can have an application approved in minutes and the funds deposited into the recipient's bank account in a single business day.
If you don't like the high interest rates typical of payday loans, consider applying to one of the fast approval personal loan lenders like 247CreditNow.com or CashUSA. These lenders can approve an application in a few minutes and deposit funds the next day.
What's the Highest Payday Loan You Can Get?
The highest payday loan you can get is typically around $5,000. However, lenders typically reserve this amount for borrowers with a solid credit score. For example, applicants that hold a credit score of 550 or below rarely qualify for payday loans above $1,000.
If you need more than $5,000, a personal loan is the better option. Some online lenders will approve personal loans in the range of $10,000 to $35,000 in just a few minutes. Besides a higher loan amount, personal loans also come with lower interest rates.
What Are Payday Loans Most Commonly Used For?
Payday loans are used for a variety of purposes, including paying rent, making car payments, and covering unexpected expenses.
According to a report by the federal reserve, 40% of Americans wouldn't be able to cover a $400 emergency expense with cash, savings, or credit card charge.
The study also found that 27% of Americans wouldn't be able to cover a $400 expense at all, and would need to borrow money from friends or family to do so. What these stats show is that Americans are often in need of cash fast, which is where online payday loans come into play.
What Are Some Payday Loan Alternatives?
Common alternatives to payday loans include lines of credit and personal loans. Home owners may also look into a home equity line of credit (HELOC) or hard money loan in emergencies.
If you have a decent credit score, a local credit union may approve a small short term loan to help you make it until payday. In fact, most credit unions offer microloans you can apply for online.
Do Legitimate No Credit Check Loans Exist?
No, all lenders check an applicant's credit score before issuing a loan. When people talk about 'no credit check payday online' they're usually referring to bad credit loans.
Bad credit score loans - like those offered by CashUSA and MoneyMutual - are loans extended to individuals who have a credit score of 580 or below.
How Do Payday Loans Work?
Payday loans work like any other loan except the interest rate is much higher and they're usually paid off in a single payment.
Moreover, payday loans don't usually require a minimum credit score to qualify, which is why the interest rates are so high. If you take out a payday loan, be prepared to pay anywhere from 220% to 1350% APR.
How Much Does A Payday Loan Cost?
The overall cost of a payday loan depends upon the origination fee and the interest rate. Origination fees are generally between 1% and 8% of the total loan value and may even be higher with some lenders.
For the interest rate; say you took out a payday loan of $100 at a 351% APR due in 14 days. Over 14 days, this 351% APR results in an interest payment of $15.
A payday loan like the one detailed above could cost between $116 to $123, assuming you pay it off in a single payment. If you fail to pay it off all at once or miss a payment, the loan can become very expensive.
Can I Get A Payday Loan With Bad Credit?
Yes, nearly all payday loan lenders will issue a bad credit loan. However, if you go this route, be prepared for interest rates upwards of 400% APR.
Loan Market Places vs Direct Lenders? Which Is Better?
Because payday loan market places send your application out to several lenders at once, they can provide you several loan options. This can be helpful to low credit score applicants looking for the best deal.
Additionally, lending marketplaces are more convenient as you don't have to apply to several lenders at once to see who's offering the most favorable terms.
Will Payday Loans Affect Your Credit Score?
Failure to repay a payday loan can affect your credit score if the lender reports your missed payment to the three major credit bureaus. Moreover, payday lenders don't typically report a loan to the credit bureaus unless the borrower has defaulted on the loan.
This means that while failing to pay off a payday loan can damage your credit score, paying it off is unlikely to improve it.
Top Payday Lenders: Final Thoughts
While we understand that everyone needs help once in and while payday loans should not be used as a long term solution. If you find yourself applying for cash advance loans regularly, it may be time to seek some financial advice.
However, if you must take out a payday loan online, we recommend going with MoneyMutual. Given its speedy application process, extensive network of lenders, and ability to have funds deposited within 24 hours, it's easy to see why it came out as our top pick.
Whichever option you choose, we wish you luck and hope you act financially responsible by paying off your loan.