The term “payday loan” evokes images of a loan with high interest rates, designed for people who are in emergency situations. It’s no wonder that these loans have a reputation for being so unfair to the borrower. After all, what other type of loan charges such high interest rates?
However, the truth is that payday loans come in many different shapes and sizes. While some lenders do charge exorbitant amounts of interest on their loans, others are much more reasonable.
In fact, most payday loan services are highly beneficial for their customers. If you have bad credit and need money fast, here is everything you need to know about getting a payday loan if you have bad credit in 2022.
Best Payday Loans for Bad Credit
- MoneyMutual: Best payday loans for bad credit overall
- CashUSA: Top online payday loans for bad credit
- BadCreditLoans: Best payday loans for bad credit
- PersonalLoans: Top payday loan for bad credit
- 24/7DollarLoan: Best payday loans for bad credit online
- Funds Joy: Top payday loans for bad credit
- ZippyLoan: Best online payday loans for bad credit
1. MoneyMutual: Best Payday Loans for Bad Credit Overall
Pros:
- $5,000 loans
- 5-min application
- No extra application fees
- Over 2,000,000 customers
- Swift approval
Cons:
- Limited in some US states
Money Mutual is a well-rounded platform with an impeccable reputation that helped it amass over 2,000,000 satisfied customers.
You can loan anywhere between $100 and $5,000, but what impressed us the most is how swift you are connected to potential lenders.
The process takes under 2 minutes, and if you accept the offer, the funds will reach your bank account in under 24 hours.
On the downside, you can’t use this service if you’re from NY, CT, and IL. But if you aren’t located in these three states, you will enjoy zero application fees.
This platform offers an exceptional support team and a helpful FAQ library. You can ask them any question related to the credit line, PayPal account, credit utilization, or the platform's T&C, and the team will deliver a polite and prompt reply.
Interest rates: Vary between tenders
Minimum - Maximum Loan Amount: $100 - $5,000
Loan Term: Depends on the lender, granting possible flexibility
2. CashUSA: Top Online Payday Loans for Bad Credit
Pros:
- $10,000 loans available
- 72 months to pay the money back
- Fast delivery
- Soft credit check only
Cons:
- Minimum credit score requirement is slightly higher
- Could use a revamp
If you need to lend slightly higher amounts of money, we recommend Cash USA, which allows US citizens to take loans of up to $10,000.
You can pay the loan back within 72 months, which is flexible and fair, and the funds will reach your bank account within just 24 hours.
We believe the platform could use a revamp in terms of design, but the foundational functionalities of the website are solid as a rock.
Also, note that CashUSA performs soft credit checks only.
Interest rates: 5.99% and 35.99%.
Minimum - Maximum Loan Amount: $500 to $10,000
Loan Term: Up to 72 months
3. BadCreditLoans: Best Payday Loans for Bad Credit
Pros:
- You can get a loan with under 500 credit score
- No collateral required
- Student loans
- Competitive APR
Cons:
- Loans capped at $1,000 for under-500 credit score
- Not BBB accredited
If your credit limit and history are pretty bad, going below the 500 score, don't despair, BadCreditLoans will take care of you.
The company offers loans ranging between $500 and $10,000, although individuals with under 500 credit score are only limited to $1,000.
You can take out a loan for up to 6 years, with APR ranging between 5.99% and 35.99%.
No collateral or down payment are required, and the website also offers dedicated loans for students. The platform is easy to navigate, and loan approval usually requires 5 to 10 minutes. Not as super-swift as 24/7 Dollar Loan, but still pretty fast.
Interest rates: 5.99% to 35.99%
Minimum - Maximum Loan Amount: $500 to $10,000
Loan Term: 3 months to 6 years
4. PersonalLoans: Top Payday Loan for Bad Credit
Pros:
- Loans up to $35,000
- Collateral not required
- 1-day funding
- Plenty of lenders to choose from
Cons:
- Can't take out less than $1,000
- Origination fees
PersonalLoans is another neat platform you can join if you need higher "buy now pay later loans."
The credit line reaches $35,000, which is significantly above average, but you also can't take out less than $1,000.
Collateral is not required, and the variety of available lenders is pretty comprehensive. If you meet the criteria and stick within the limit, the loan will reach your account within a business day.
When paying back, you can choose between 3 and 72 months to repay the loan.
Interest rate: 5.99% to 35.99%
Minimum - Maximum Loan Amount: $1,000-$35,000
Loan Term: 3 to 72 months
5. 24/7DollarLoan: Best Payday Loans for Bad Credit Online
Pros:
- $1,000 loans
- Exceptionally easy registration
- Loans approved in minutes
- Easy to navigate
- Entrepreneurs are welcome
Cons:
- Could use more educational resources
If you need a loan fast, you won’t find faster buy now pay later loans than what 24/7 Dollar Loan offers.
The company can lend you anywhere between $100 and $1,000, and we’re blown away by how fast the platform is. Approvals can take as little as a minute - that's 60 seconds!
24/7 Dollar also welcomes entrepreneurs with the same requirements as for regular users. You need to be a citizen of the United States with a savings or checking account, earning $800 or more monthly.
While we think the platform should offer more public educational resources, this website is fair, legal, and has zero impact on any of the lenders' interest rate options and terms.
The support team is top-notch and offers non-automated responses to just about any inquiry within 24 hours.
Interest rates: Depends on the lender
Minimum - Maximum Loan Amount: $100 - $1,000
Loan Term: Certificate of $800 in monthly earnings required
6. Funds Joy: Top Payday Loans for Bad Credit
Pros:
- Straightforward application
- $5,000 loans
- Zero origination fees
- Easy to approve loans
Cons:
- Minimum amount could be lower
- Phone support not available
If you aren’t the most technologically savvy individual, we recommend Funds Joy - not only because the platform is effortless to use, but also because it backs its ease of use with fair terms.
The website is modern, safe, and effortless to use. No hidden charges, no dodgy tactics, just ease of use and straight talk.
You can take out up to $5,000 in loans, which is a solid credit line, although we would like to see minimum loans below the $200 limit.
Interest rates usually range between 4.99% and 450%. Even if you take your time, you will fill out the loan request within 5-7 minutes, and the approval will follow in 10 minutes tops. The lenders are flexible, which makes it easier to make on-time payments.
Interest rates: 4.99% to 450%.
Minimum - Maximum Loan Amount: $200 to $5,000
Loan Term: Flexible terms
7. ZippyLoan: Best Online Payday Loans for Bad Credit
Pros:
- $15,000 loans
- 100+ lenders
- 5-minute loan requests
- Up to 72 months to return the loan
Cons:
- Users from NY, DC, and WV are geo-restricted
Zippy Loan is an interesting option if you're looking for a buy now pay later credit line. You can secure up to $15,000 in loans from over 100 lenders on the platform.
What stands out is the 5-minute loan request option. The company kept the clutter and requested data to a minimum, speeding the process up significantly compared to the competitors.
All it takes to take a loan out is 5 minutes, with very few questions. We don't like that NY, DC, and WV customers are geo-restricted, but we certainly appreciate the lengthy 72-month period to repay the loan.
The minimum repayment period is 6 months, and we were pleasantly surprised that the minimum loan is $100. Usually, when a company has a higher limit like $15,000, they won't care for the lower loans, but Zippy covers it all.
Interest rates: Depends on the lender
Minimum - Maximum Loan Amount: $100 to $15,000
Loan Term: 6 to 72 months
What Is a Bad Credit Payday Loan?
A bad credit payday loan is a type of short-term loan that people with poor credit histories can use to borrow money.
A payday loan for bad credit is a kind of high-interest, short-term lending product that is aimed at assisting consumers with a low credit history in overcoming unforeseen financial problems.
Long-term installment loans, which are now available from most "payday lenders," are now regulated in such a way that the borrower must pay back on the next payday.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) sets limits on fees and charges for bad credit loans, but rates vary from lender to lender.
You should never pay more than £24 per month for every £100 borrowed, or double the original amount borrowed, whichever is greater.
What is "Bad Credit"?
"Bad credit" is defined as having a low credit score.
Someone with a history of poor financial management may be described as having bad credit.
It is likely that those with an unfavorable credit score have missed credit payment obligations (for example, a loan, utility bill, or credit card payment), although it could be that they have never used any credit before and therefore lack any credit history whatsoever.
It is mainly because of "adverse" credit that some borrowers have difficulty obtaining financing from mainstream lenders or high street banks.
A borrower with bad credit is considered to be at a higher risk than one with good credit.
Should I Apply for a Bad Credit Loan?
People with a poor credit history can use one of the few short-term loan products to meet urgent cash needs. Bad credit loan products and quick loans are two of them.
The first thing you should consider before taking on any type of credit is: "Can I afford to repay my debt in full and on time?"
It is imperative to borrow within your means and pay back your loan payments on time if you take out any kind of loan.
Prior to taking out a loan designed for people with less-than-perfect credit scores, you should carefully consider the high-interest rates.
Do I Need Good Credit to Get a Payday Loan With No Credit Check?
A payday loan is an exciting option because you can get one with bad credit. The majority of lenders do not have stringent conditions for credit, and they accept all varieties of credit.
You should not be concerned about submitting your credentials for approval despite the fact that you have poor credit; you may still do so.
What Are the Benefits of Payday Loans for Bad Credit?
Having a no credit check payday loan offers you the following advantages:
Fast Application Process
No credit check loans typically have a simple application and approval procedure. You can submit your information from anywhere as long as you have internet access. You may finish the application procedure in minutes.
Instant Approval
You can get an instant payday loan approval after submitting your information online. Banks and other institutions don't require weeks or days to approve your payday loan.
Safe & Secure
It's important to thoroughly examine potential lenders before working with them. Your personal and financial information will be safeguarded if you work with trustworthy lenders.
All credit types are considered.
It is possible to get a payday loan even if you have bad credit or no credit history. Loan providers will evaluate other aspects of your life, such as your job history and income while going through the conditions of a loan with you.
Therefore, you may still receive funding even if you have poor credit scores.
Are Online Payday Loans With No Credit Check Safe?
It is usually safe to get an online payday loan, and the company is authorized to do business in your state. Please avoid foreign lenders and make sure that the website of the payday loan firm you work with is secure.
It's also worth checking the privacy policy to see if they're selling your information to third parties.
Online Payday Loans For Bad Credit
There are certainly borrowers out there who do not have excellent credit scores. Many have poor credit scores due to their financial past. Some have limited or no credit history at all.
Banks and financial institutions typically do not provide loans to individuals with poor credit scores because of their poor credit scores. Credit bureaus may find out that you are ineligible by looking at your credit report.
How Can I Apply for Payday Loans Online?
A borrower may submit an application for an online payday loan using any of the following devices: a computer, a smartphone, or a tablet. Payday loans are routinely used to compensate for unforeseen financial obligations.
In most cases, the borrower is required to repay the loan on the next paycheck. Nevertheless, there are jurisdictions that let borrowers extend their loans.
Online Loans With No Credit Checks?
It is common for people with poor credit to worry about being credit-checked when applying for a loan. Our lenders specialize in providing credit to those with poor credit ratings who are in need of money.
If you can't verify your income, you should seek out personal loans without income verification.
Because online lenders perform no tough credit checks on personal loans, this procedure can spare your credit rating from further damage even if the major credit bureaus gain access to this information.
Those looking to build credit quickly can benefit from applying for a personal unsecured loan. The interest rate for an unsecured loan is often greater than the rate on a secured loan.
If you want to get the best interest rates and payback conditions on loans, you need to have collateral to back up your application.
Payday Loan For Bad Credit
Payday loans are short-term, unsecured loans meant to be repaid before your next paycheck.
The annual percentage rates (APRs) for personal loans often exceed 200%, despite the fact that the typical loan amount is just around $500.
These loans have APRs of over 200%, while personal loans usually have a cap of 30%.
People with poor credit history often rely on payday loans for immediacy.
The majority of the time, payday lenders won't check your credit, and they'll transfer the money directly into your account so you can have it right away.
Some may find it difficult to repay these loans or decide which bills to pay on time because of their staggeringly high-interest rates and additional fees. Failing to pay the loan may result in additional fees, which will lead to you borrowing more and accumulating debt.
Pros:
Payday loans are a convenient way to get fast cash, and they usually provide the money within a day or two.
Because they are simple to get and apply for, payday loans are an excellent option for those who have trouble acquiring other types of credit.
Payday loans have fewer approval requirements than traditional lenders. You normally need to be over the age of 18, be able to establish your identity, and have some type of income in order to be considered for a payday loan.
Traditional lenders often turn down customers because they need an excessive amount of information.
Cons:
Payday loans are a pricey way to get cash because of their higher interest rates. Regular personal loans have APR rates ranging from 12-30%, but payday loans can have triple-digit APRs.
Some states have a maximum fee for payday lenders.
Payday lenders make it simple to obtain quick money, which can lead some to develop the habit of taking out payday loans. This may lead people to become stuck in a cycle of debt.
Payday loans won’t help you build your credit score, as these loans generally aren’t reported to credit bureaus.
Payday Loans For Bad Credit Online
People with bad credit may require quick cash, and bad credit payday loans are there to help. These are short-term loans, usually repaid within a month or less, that provide money to people with bad credit.
People who have credit scores that are below 600 are often unable to get conventional forms of financing, such as premium credit cards, bank loans, and other similar products.
Let's talk about exactly what it means to have bad credit and how you can find out more about payday loans for those with bad credit.
What Types of Loans are there for People with Bad Credit?
Individuals with bad credit can seek financing in one of three ways: through a consumer loan, a business loan, or a personal loan.
An installment loan could be an option if you have bad credit, provided your credit score and current income are in the right range. You might be able to get a loan of up to $1,000 and pay it back over six to twelve months, depending on your credit score and current income.
On the other hand, you won't have this choice if you seriously struggle with your credit. Instead, you will need to take into account bad credit payday loans since they are meant for those with poor credit.
They can be a lifesaver if you need money right away to cover any type of emergency expense, whether you have poor credit.
Benefits of Bad Credit Payday Loans
Payday loans taken out online are often the best option for borrowers with poor credit. They are fast and easy to apply for, provide loans for small amounts of money, and are often reimbursed on the borrower's subsequent paycheck. The following are some additional benefits:
- The loans are unprotected, which means that you do not have to put up collateral such as your vehicle or another valuable item in order to get a loan.
- The application for a bad credit payday loan may be completed online in a matter of minutes, and the process is streamlined, simple, and safe.
- When you pay off the debt, your obligation to repay it will also expire.
- Your financial commitment is manageable since online payday loans for poor credit are capped at a maximum of $1,000, and the majority of states cap them at a maximum of $500.
- A cost is charged for short-term loans for those with terrible credit. However, the fee is included in the repayment of the loan, and there are no additional fees incurred provided the loans are paid back on time.
How Do You Get an Online Payday Loan with Bad Credit?
You can fill out a loan request form on your smartphone in 2-3 minutes, saving time and gas money. Don't waste your time and money driving around looking for a storefront, only to find another one, and yet another one. It's secure and safe.
You will get a response in a period of time that is less than the amount of time it took you to submit your request, and if your application is successful, you will be linked to your lender directly on your smartphone so that you may complete the loan application process.
Then, within one business day, your cash will be deposited into your bank account.
You must meet a few requirements to be eligible. Here are a few things to keep in mind:
- Have at least 18 years under your belt.
- You'll need a current identification card or proof of residence.
- You need to have a working email address, a phone number (even a mobile phone would do), and a bank account.
- There is a possibility of qualification if the applicant has a consistent monthly income of a minimum of one thousand dollars (for example, through social security, pension, or disability payments).
- In addition, it would be helpful if you could provide the supplementary details that are needed on the request for the loan.
There are several states that do not allow people to get payday loans. If you are unsure about where you reside, you may find information about your state on the webpage for that state.
Bad Credit Payday Loans FAQs
Are Online Payday Loans With Bad Credit Legit?
It is correct to say that loan transactions for the purpose of assisting people with low credit are frequent and acceptable in the form of online payday loans with bad credit. They shouldn't be used for anything except actual emergencies and certainly not for frivolous purchases.
Do Online Loans With Bad Credit and No Faxing Even Exist?
It's true; faxing is an outdated method of borrowing money that is still in use.
Everything may be done online with today's direct payday lenders, with the exception of examining the terms and conditions of your loan, which is conducted over the phone in direct conversation with you.
More than half of all payday loans are for people with poor or bad credit, and they are required by law.
Can I Get Bad Credit Payday Loans Online With Guaranteed Approval?
You may get a payday loan online even with terrible credit, but there is no assurance that you will be approved. Because there are numerous variables to take into account and because everyone has a unique situation to consider, there are no guarantees of approval.
Despite the fact that more than 80% of bad credit payday loan requests are approved and completed online, it's still a good choice if you are looking for a quick loan.
How Long Will a Bad Credit Payday Loan Take To Be Approved?
The application process takes 2-4 minutes, and the response takes 90 seconds or less. If you are accepted, you will spend 10-20 minutes on the phone with your lender.
They will explain the terms and circumstances of the loan to you, and it is up to you to decide whether or not to take advantage of the offer. You may now submit an application for a loan and get it much more quickly than in the past.
The money for your loan will be sent to you within a day.
Payday Loans for bad Credit: The Verdict
The credit card has one of the highest interest rates out there. In fact, it may cost more than 35% in interest over the life of the loan. This is why payday loans may be better for emergencies. The best of the lot is MoneyMutual, followed closely by CashUSA.
Another reason not to use a credit card for an emergency is that you will likely incur some fee for the services of the credit card company,
The fees for a credit card can range from 1% to 12% of your bill.
Credit cards can get you into bad debt fast, and it's much harder to get out of it than if you had taken out a loan.