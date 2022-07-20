Best Online Slots & Top Online Slots Sites Ranked for RTPs, Top Free Spins Bonuses, and More

Who doesn't love a good slot machine at an online casino? With so many options though, including some with shady licensing, it can be hard to find the best online slots sites.
That’s why we’ve scoured the internet to find the best places to play online slots - and found Red Dog Casino as the best for slot games, slots bonuses, and all around reputation.
That said, there are plenty of great online slot casinos out there depending on your unique gambling needs.
Let’s take a deeper look so you can find your next site to play slots.
Best Online Slots
- Red Dog Casino (5 Wishes): Best online slots casino overall
- Cafe Casino (777 Deluxe): Best for jackpot and progressive slots
- Ignition Casino (Golden Buffalo): Great loyalty rewards
- Super Slots (Zombie Invasion): Best payment variety
- Bitstarz (Blockchain Megaways): Biggest game selection
- Slots.lv (Five Times Vegas): Best online slot RTP
- Bovada (A Night with Cleo): Best industry reputation
- BetUS (Take the Bank): Best reload bonus
- Las Atlantis (Sweet 16 Blast): Best new game bonuses
- 7Bit Casino (Triple Juicy Drops): Best online slots variety
1. Red Dog Casino (5 Wishes) - Best Slots Site Online Overall
Pros:
- Special events bonuses
- Play free versions of online slots
- No transaction fees
- 24/7 live chat support
- Downloadable casino for windows computers
Cons:
- No bingo
- No tournaments
Number 1 on this list of the best slots sites for real money players is none other than Red Dog Casino. The site has been online since 2019 and is managed by Infinity Media Group Ltd., which is also behind other cool online slots sites, such as Las Atlantis and Slots Empire.
Game Variety & Selection: 4.1 / 5
There are over 150 casino games available at Red Dog, and around 120 are slot machine games. Some of the popular slots for real money titles you’ll find here include Cash Bandits, 5 Wishes, and Asgard.
Aside from online slots, Red Dog also features other great casino games from software providers like RTG and Visionary Gaming. Not to mention, it’s a good site for live casino games, so you can take a quick break from playing slots whenever you feel like it.
Promos and Bonuses: 4.7 / 5
If you haven’t played at Red Dog before, you can redeem a generous welcome bonus on your first deposit. Simply sign up and you’ll get a 240% casino bonus plus 40 free spins.
There’s a fairly reasonable rollover of 35x on this first deposit bonus.
Aside from this great online slots bonus, Red Dog also offers big bonuses on special events, such as St. Patrick’s Day, Mother’s Day, etc. Always check the casino’s promotions page to keep updated.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.5 / 5
While there’s no Red Dog Casino app you can download for your mobile device, it’s not an issue.
Being one of the best mobile casinos online, the site is naturally optimized for mobile usage, so even with a mobile web browser you should be able to play online slot machines without issue.
Banking: 4.3 / 5
Red Dog offers a few great options for you to make transactions at the casino. If you’re ready to make a deposit, you can choose from the following methods.
- Bitcoin, Litecoin, Tether, and Ethereum
- Visa, MasterCard, Discover, AmEx
- Flexepin
- Neosurf
The minimum withdrawal amount is $150, and the max is $2,500. You can choose from the following payout options:
- Credit card: 3 to 4 business days
- Bank wire: 5 business days
- Bitcoin: 1 to 3 business days
Customer Support: 4.5 / 5
This online casino has a 24/7 support team you can reach via live chat, email, and phone call.
We got in touch via their live chat and got a response within minutes, which is about as quick as you can get in the online gambling industry.
Sign up at Red Dog Casino now for a 240% online slots bonus plus 40 free spins
2. Cafe Casino (777 Deluxe) - Best Online Slots Site for Jackpot Games
Pros:
- Slot game menu with Hot Drop Jackpots
- Earn casino perks for rewards
- Up to $2,500 in welcome bonuses
- Ability to play slots as part of lucrative leaderboards
- Fast Bitcoin payouts
Cons:
- No mobile app
- Restricted in some jurisdictions
Cafe Casino can keep you awake with its generous welcome offer and diverse slots for real money catalog, especially regarding progressive jackpot slots. Being in the online casino industry since 2016 also makes this a trusted online slot site by many players.
Game Variety & Selection: 4.1 / 5
There are over 120 online slot games that you can play at this site from casino software developers like Real Time Gaming, Rival Gaming, Genesis Gaming, Radi8, Revolver Gaming, Woohoo Games, and Spinomenal.
The best slot games you can play here include 5 Times Vegas, Golden Buffalo, and Atlantic Treasures. There are also plenty of options for jackpot slots like A Night with Cleo, Aztec’s Treasure, 777 Deluxe, and Cyberpunk City.
Promos and Bonuses: 4.2 / 5
Cafe Casino has two welcome bonuses you can claim. If you deposit with a credit card, you’ll get a 250% deposit bonus of up to $1,500. Using Bitcoin, you can get a 350% match bonus of up to $2,500.
These bonuses have 40x wagering requirements, which is a bit high but manageable. This bonus is best if you intend to play online slot games for long hours.
What’s more, Cafe Casino also lets you earn perks the more games you play. You can exchange these perks for exclusive rewards. The site also has some of the best real money slots races or leaderboard tournaments going, with up to $5000 in cash prizes monthly.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.2 / 5
This online gambling site is easy to navigate, even on a mobile device. Unfortunately, there’s no Cafe Casino mobile app, but many of the best slot games on this site ran smoothly on multiple devices. We found no lag with either iOS or Android.
What’s great about Cafe Casino is that it’s good to use for any mobile browsers like Google Chrome, Opera GX, and more.
Banking: 4.3 / 5
Here’s a list of all the accepted deposit options at Cafe Casino:
- Visa/MasterCard and Selected Visa gift cards
- Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Tether
- Direct bank transfer
- Player transfer
Below are the payment methods available and the withdrawal limits to keep in mind:
- Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum
- Check by courier
- Bank wire
- Player transfer
- MatchPay
We really like how cryptocurrencies are withdrawn in 24 hours or less. Do expect a bit longer for other methods though, as bank wires and checks can take up to 10 business days.
Customer Support: 4.4 / 5
You may contact Cafe Casino’s 24/7 customer support team for queries and concerns via live chat. Unfortunately, the casino has no phone number, but you can send them an email anytime by visiting the site’s Contact Us page.
Play online slots at Cafe Casino with up to $2500 extra in bonus money right now
3. Ignition Casino (Golden Buffalo) - Best Online Slots Loyalty Program
Pros:
- Up to $3,000 in welcome bonuses
- Low bonus wagering requirements
- One of the world’s best poker rooms
- Option to wager on eSports
- Hot Drop Jackpots
- Top quality slot game menu
Cons:
- No e-wallet option
- Credit card fees
This online gambling site has been around since 2016 and is managed by Beaufort Media. Despite being new to the industry, Ignition has already gained the trust of many players around the world on the back of their world class poker site, but playing slots here is just as good!
Game Variety & Selection: 4.4 / 5
Ignition Casino is mainly known for its competitive, anonymous poker tables and MTT pots pushing $1 million - but it also offers great real money slots. These games are provided by casino software developers such as Rival Gaming, Betsoft, Genesis Gaming, and Woohoo.
You can find games here like Fast & Sexy, Ming Legend, and Instant Inferno. And if you enjoy Hot Drop Jackpots, the casino has A Night With Cleo, Golden Buffalo, and 777 Deluxe.
Aside from slot games, you can also play other real money games like blackjack, bingo, keno, and roulette.
Promos and Bonuses: 4.5 / 5
New Ignition Casino players are in for a treat because on your first deposit, you can get a combined casino and poker bonus of up to $3,000. The largest bonuses are naturally reserved for crypto, with a 150% bonus of up to $1500 each for casino and poker rooms.
If you’re using fiat you can grab a 100% welcome bonus including $1,000 as a casino bonus and another $1,000 as a poker bonus — for a total of $2,000.
The good news is that the wagering requirements for both bonuses are only 25x. If you love a bit of poker with easy wagering requirements, this is an easy sell.
Their Ignition Miles cashback loyalty program also stands out for having lifetime points - so you’ll never drop levels - as well as one of the easiest points-to-dollars-earned ratios in the business.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.1 / 5
There’s no need to download anything to play real money slots at Ignition because the site is mobile browser friendly. We rolled through tons of online slot machines using both iOS and Android devices and found it as flawless as the desktop version.
If you want to play on multiple poker tables with your mobile device, you can then download the casino’s poker mobile app on its official site.
Banking: 4.3 / 5
Here’s a brief guide of Ignition’s deposit options and limits:
- Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Litecoin
- Ethereum
- Voucher
- Visa, MasterCard, American Express
- MatchPay
You pretty much have the same options for payouts, though we hate to note the absence of the possibility to withdraw back to cards:
- Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum
- Voucher
- Check by courier
- MatchPay
Ignition Casino is one of the quicker online slot casinos though, processing all methods within 24-48 hours.
Customer Support: 4.4 / 5
You can chat with Ignition’s support team anytime for any concerns as they are available 24/7. To send them an email, select the “Email Us” option when you read an article on the site’s extensive Help Center or FAQs page.
We also really love their forum, which is constantly monitored and is a great place to seek answers as well as brag about wins and talk strategy with fellow players
Join Ignition Casino today with a great welcome bonus up to $3000
4. Super Slots (Zombie Invasion) - Best Slots Site Online for Payment Variety
Pros:
- Accepts over 15 cryptocurrencies
- Over 300 casino games
- Up to $6,000 in welcome bonuses
- Plenty of reload bonuses
- Constantly refreshed new slot game menu
- Fantastic live casino
Cons:
- No sports betting
- No mobile app
Super Slots is fairly new in the industry as it has only been online since 2020, but it’s a site you can trust. This online casino is managed by Eddie Robbins III and is licensed in Panama - and as the name says it’s a great place to play slot machine games.
Game Variety & Selection: 4.3 / 5
This casino site has over 300 games, and over 250 are real money slots. The casino software developers on board include Betsoft, Magma Gaming, Dragon Gaming, and Concept Gaming.
We love their ‘new games’ menu that’s constantly introducing the hottest games in the industry like The Richest, Zombie Invasion, and Gemini Joker.
If you want to take a break from playing real money slots, this casino also offers great live dealer games from Fresh Deck Studios. Here you can play keno, baccarat, roulette, and blackjack.
Promos and Bonuses: 4.5 / 5
Super Slots is not short on casino bonuses, starting with a 250% bonus of up to $1,000 on your first deposit. On your subsequent five deposits, you can get additional 100% bonuses up to $1,000 – for a potential total of $6,000.
The wagering requirements for this welcome offer are 35x, which is quite reasonable for the size. In addition, the site also offers free spins, bonus games, weekly rebates, and numerous reload bonuses you shouldn’t miss.
Mobile Compatibility: 4 / 5
Super Slots runs perfectly well on mobile browsers. And since all games are instant-play, there’s no need to download anything to play real money slots online.
The casino site is also easy to navigate. For example, you can use its search bar when you want to play slots online with certain themes. With a games menu so big, it’s almost obligatory here.
Banking: 4.8 / 5
This casino is best for cryptocurrency users because it accepts over 15 cryptos. In addition to stalwarts like Bitcoin and Ethereum you can also find:
ApeCoin (APE), Avalanche (AVAX), Binance Coin (BNB), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Cardano (ADA), Chainlink (LINK), DogeCoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), Polygon (MATIC), Ripple (XRP), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL), Stellar (XLM), Tether (USDT), and USD Coin (USDC).
Even if this casino is best for crypto users, USD players can still enjoy playing games on this site using the following methods:
- Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover
- Money orders
- Bank wires
- Cashiers checks
- Check by courier
Expect a very standard 24-48 hour processing time for withdrawals, though do keep in mind their Monday to Friday cashier hours mean you may be waiting longer.
Customer Support: 4.2 / 5
Super Slots comes with 24/7 live chat support, and we were tended to within just 3 minutes of initiating a chat.
If you need to send them a message with screenshots to resolve your online slot game issue, you may also email them as well.
Try your luck on the best real money slots at Super Slots with up to $6000 in bonus cash
5. Bitstarz (Blockchain Megaways) - Best Online Slot Games for Bitcoin Users
Pros:
- Over 3,500 total casino games
- Slot tournaments with large prizes
- 50% Monday reload bonuses
- Free spins on Wednesday
- Super fast crypto payouts
Cons:
- No mobile app
- Fiat currency only permitted in certain countries
If you’ve been looking for a crypto casino, you’ve probably come across Bitstarz. This casino has been around since 2014. Aside from a long experience in the industry, Bitstarz is also a multi-awarded casino. Casinomeister even awarded it as the Best Casino in the world.
Game Variety & Selection: 4.6 / 5
Bitstarz is one of the online casinos with a huge game catalog of over 3,500 games. Around 850 are slot machine games from software developers, such as BetSoft, BGaming, Booming Games, 4 The Player, NetGame, and Reflex Gaming.
You can also find popular real money slot games like Cleo’s Gold, Blockchain Megaways, Aztec Temple, and Buffalo Hold and Win.
Moreover, this online casino offers other real money games like blackjack, video slots, roulette, baccarat, and even live dealer games.
Promos and Bonuses: 4.6 / 5
If you’re looking to get a lot of runway as a new player, you’ll need a casino site with a big welcome offer and that’s where Bitstarz really delivers.
Bitstarz’s welcome package lets you earn up to 5 BTC (or $500 in fiat currency, possible only in certain jurisdictions) on your first four deposits. On top of that, you’ll also get 180 free spins.
Here’s how the welcome bonus package works:
- 1st deposit: 100% up to $100 or 1 BTC plus 180 free spins
- 2nd deposit: 50% up to $100 or 1 BTC
- 3rd deposit: 50% up to $200 or 2 BTC
- 4th deposit: 100% up to $100 or 1 BTC
Note that the free spins will be credited to your account in increments. After your first deposit, you’ll get 20 instant free spins. The rest will be credited to your account daily. So, you’ll get 20 free spins daily until all 180 free spins are completed.
There is a 40x wagering requirement for the bonuses.
If you’re playing online slots for real money you’ll also love their Slots Wars tournaments, which give away $5000 and 5000 free spins weekly for casual slot play.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.2 / 5
The casino has no mobile app but works well on mobile devices. We found a virtually identical games menu using our phones and tablets, with no discernible lag.
Since it offers thousands of casino games, you’ll still have plenty of options even when you access the site with a mobile device. You can also filter the games based on game studios or use the search bar.
Banking: 4.1 / 5
Bitsarz’s availability of payment options will depend on your location. Here’s a list of all the accepted deposit options:
- Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Doge
- Visa, MasterCard, and MuchBetter, iDebit (only certain jurisdictions)
The best part of all? Bitstarz’ average cash out takes under 10 minutes! This is one of the great fast payout casinos.
Customer Support: 4.5 / 5
BitStarz's customer service is recognized by respected online casino industry names like Casinomeister and AskGamblers. They’re very responsive via live chat and email. The live chat option is available 24/7, and we got a response within 5 minutes.
Sign up with Bitstarz now and play slots with a generous welcome bonus up to 5 BTC
Runners Up:
How We Chose the Best Real Money Online Slots Sites
Game Variety & Selection
At some point, you’re bound to get bored of playing the same games repeatedly. This is why variety is essential when it comes to game selection.
We only chose online casino slots sites where you can play numerous real money slot games. No need to sign up at a new casino whenever you want to play something new!
Promos & Bonuses
Bonuses can help you juice more slot game play out of the experience. It’s free money added to your gaming account. If you’re an avid real money online slots player, always go for gambling sites that offer free spins or real money slots bonuses.
When playing slots wagering requirements below 25x are best. However, if you don’t mind spending some time at the casino, getting bonuses with 30x and above rollovers is fine.
Mobile Compatibility
Everyone nowadays prefers on-demand services or at least something they can do on the go. So, online slot casinos should work well on mobile devices. Of course, a mobile app can also be nice, but as long as the sites are compatible with mobile browsers, that’s already good enough.
Banking
We made sure that our top picks for the best online slots sites offer a variety of convenient payment solutions for making deposits and withdrawals to and from your gaming account. We’re also looking for fast payout casinos, ideally 3 days or less.
Customer Support
Lastly, we ensured that our top picks have 24/7 live chat support. Getting in touch via email or phone is a plus - and beyond that we really appreciated forums where players can chat with fellow gamblers and even site employees.
Best Online Slots Sites - FAQs
Are online slots rigged?
Whether online slots are rigged depends on the casino site where you’re playing. The truth is that there are sneaky online slot casinos that might do this, but as long as you stick to licensed online casinos, there is no need to worry about this.
Can I play free slots at online casinos?
Yes, you can play free slots at online casinos like Red Dog Casino. Simply hover your mouse over any of the online slots and you'll see a ‘free play’ or ‘demo version’ option to click. Another way of playing for free is getting free spins as a no deposit bonus.
Can I win real money from playing free slots?
Yes, you can win real money online by playing free slot games. This is as long as you’ve used the free spins given as a bonus and did not play the free game version. Keep in mind however that free spins wins must be played through a certain amount of times before cashing out.
How do I get free spins and online slots bonuses?
You can get free spins and slots bonus features by redeeming a bonus from a casino site. Our top pick, Red Dog Casino, has a 240% online slots bonus when you deposit - and they’ve got a very reasonable 35x rollover.
What is the best real money online slots casino site?
The best real money online slots casino site on our list is Red Dog Casino. It has over a hundred of the best online slot machines you can play and many exclusive bonuses with free spins.
Overview of Our Top 5 Slots Online Sites
Here’s a quick look at our top online real money slots casino websites currently available:
Red Dog Casino: Red Dog offers plenty of bonuses with free spins. This is why we find this the best casino slots site today. New players at Red Dog can get a 240% slots bonus on their first deposit plus 40 free spins.
Cafe Casino: This online casino really stood out for their superior progressive jackpot slot menu. As a new player you can get a 250% deposit bonus up to $1,500, or a 350% deposit bonus up to $2,500 when you deposit with Bitcoin.
Ignition Casino: Play more games at this casino to earn Ignition Miles, which you can exchange for cash bonuses more easily than other online casinos. New players can get a 100% bonus of up to $2,000 with your card deposit or up to $3000 using crypto.
Super Slots: Play over 250 high-quality and real money slot games here, with the largest deposit method list in the business including many crypto altcoins. Their first deposit bonus applies to your first six deposits and can reach as high as $6000.
Bitstarz: Play exclusive Bitcoin games at Bitstarz and choose from over 3,500 real money casino games. New players can take advantage of the site’s generous welcome package of up to 5 BTC over their first four deposits.
How to Sign Up at Online Slots Sites
It doesn’t have to be hard to sign up at the best online casinos these days. Using our number one pick Red Dog Casino as example, allow us to walk you through the process:
1. Create an Account
- Head to the Red Dog Casino website
- Click the “Sign Up” button on the upper right part of the homepage
- Set up a username and password
2. Register With Your Personal Information
- Fill out the details needed, like your name and date of birth
- Click “Next Step”
- Type in your contact and location details
- Click “Complete”
3. Make a Deposit
- On the “Cashier” page, click the “Deposit” tab
- Select your preferred deposit method
- Enter the amount you’d like to deposit
- Click “Deposit to Account,” and you’re all set
Still Looking for the Best Online Slot Games to Play?
Our deep dive into the world of online slot machines is finally over.
After looking through dozens of contenders we’ve crowned Red Dog Casino as our number one choice for playing online slots.Their quality slots for real money, great free spins offers, and generous welcome bonus is a casino trifecta that is too hard to pass up.
That said, we’re sure any of our top online slots casinos will be a fine option for you depending on your unique online gambling needs.
Lastly, we know how fun slots for real money can be, but don’t forget to gamble responsibly!
DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.
Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.
We are committed to providing our readers with accurate and timely information. The details mentioned in our review may be subject to change as casinos seek to improve their sites to offer their patrons a better gambling experience.
This guide aims to provide you with the information you need to decide on the best gambling site for you. However, it is not our intention to offer any gambling advice or guarantee gambling success. Players must gamble at their own risk.
If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.
The following resources may be helpful as well: