Best Online Slots in Ireland: Top Irish Online Slot Games to Play for Real Money in 2022

Are you looking for the best online slots in Ireland? Some might say it would help to have the luck of the Irish on your side; a rub of the green, as they might say. We don't think that's necessary. All you need is our guide right here to help you, and that’s why we are here.
After hours of research and analysis, we found the Avalon II at Jackpot City to be the best online slot game for Irish players. But there are other amazing casino games we believe you should know about.
Now then, ready to see who made the cut? Let's go.
Best Online Slots in Ireland
- Jackpot City (Avalon II): Best overall
- Magic Red (Book of Dead): Best for high RTP slots
- Spin Casino (Hyper Strike): Best retro-themed slots
- TonyBet (Fortune of Giza): Best for crypto
- Dream Vegas (Cats of the Caribbean): Most generous welcome bonus
- LeoVegas (Gates of Olympus): Best for 3D slots
- Luckster (Starburst): Best for game variety
- DublinBet (Zeus The Thunderer): Best for 5-reel slot machines
- Barz (9 Bass): Best for progressive jackpots
- Plaza Royal (Piggy Gangsters): Best for new players
- Casimba (Fire Poker): Most attractive design
- Casinoly (Amazon Kingdom): Best for mobile
1. Jackpot City (Avalon II) - Best Online Slots in Ireland Overall
Pros:
- 400+ slot games
- €1,600 welcome bonus
- Dedicated app for iOS and Android
- Reputable ownership
Cons:
- The design could be better
Jackpot City is an easy pick for our number one Irish casino for slots. Not only does it have reputable ownership and a trustworthy brand, but it also features hundreds of premier slot titles from the industry's best software providers.
Avalon II is our pick of the bunch when it comes to the online slots available here. The much-anticipated sequel to the original Avalon from MicroGaming hits the spot with a 97% payout rate and exciting deep fantasy theme.
Slots Games Library: 4.9/5
Jackpot City is home to just over 400 online slot casino games from a wealth of different software providers. Whether you're looking for progressive jackpot slots, enhanced bonus slots, or just regular five-reel action, you'll find exactly what you need right here.
Some of the most popular titles include Wheel of Wishes, Immortal Romance, and Mining Fever.
Bonuses & Promotions 4.85/5
New players are entitled to a welcome bonus of €1,600, which is split up over your first four deposits.
This comes with wagering requirements of 70x, which is double the industry average. You'll still be able to take a shot at cashing this mammoth bonus out, but beware that it might take a bit more time and luck than some other bonuses out there.
Design & Interface: 4.85/5
Jackpot City's design flashes excellent potential but never quite delivers on the original premise. On the front page, we are treated to a beautiful banner depicting a neon-lit city filled with some of the casino's top games. A real-life Jackpot City, if you will.
Unfortunately, this isn't extended anywhere else. Functionality wise we have no real complaints, the casino works as well as it should, and games load quickly and efficiently.
All in all, the design of this online casino could have been much better.
Banking Tools: 4.9/5
You can use the following banking options for deposits and withdrawals at Jackpot City:
- Visa
- Visa Electron
- MasterCard
- Interac
- iDebit
- Trustly
- Skrill
- Neteller
There's a solid set of banking tools on offer at Jackpot City, with eight methods overall designed for Irish players across the country. Outside of the usual debit card options in Visa and MasterCard, players can also use Skrill and Neteller, two of the largest e-wallet providers in the world.
2. Magic Red (Book of Dead) - Best Site for High RTP Irish Online Slots
Pros:
- €200 welcome bonus + 100 bonus spins
- Amazing selection of high RTP slots
- 500+ slot games
- Diverse software providers
Cons:
- Not the best mobile compatibility
Next on our list is Magic Red, an excellent choice for any Irish slots players who are looking for a long-term casino to settle in at.
Book of Dead is our top online slot choice for Magic Red, and if you're a veteran of slot games, it's surely one you'll recognize. Book of Dead is a 5-reel slot from Play 'N Go that is one of the most played online slot casino games of all time.
Now's the time to check it out if you haven't already.
Slots Games Library: 4.85/5
There are over 500 slot titles to try out at Magic Red. On the main page, you'll find our recommended slot Book of Dead, along with some other popular casino games such as Primate King and Foxin' Wins.
There are a lot of cool licensed slots here as well if you're into that type of thing. One of our favorites was Ricky and Morty's wubba-lubba-dub-dub slot from Blueprint gaming, as well as Top Cat's Most Wanted.
Magic Red is also home to many well-known high RTP online slot games that promise endless fun and high payouts.
Bonuses & Promotions 4.8/5
After registering at Magic Red, you'll be given the opportunity to opt into a welcome bonus worth up to €200, as well as 100 bonus spins.
The wagering requirements are set at 35x, which is pretty much the industry standard. One small note here - if you choose to use your bonus funds on slot games from NetEnt, only a 50% contribution will be made to the wagering requirements.
If you plan to stay here for the long term, you should be aware of Magic Red's loyalty program, which for our money, is one of the best you can join in Ireland. Tiers range from a new member to green to prestige blue and come with special perks such as a dedicated account manager to a faster cash-out process.
Design & Interface: 4.75/5
Unfortunately, Magic Red's design is one of its weakest points.
There's no real coherent theme going on other than a vague red-and-white interface.
Functionally it doesn't work out much better. We often encountered loading issues and glitchy web pages that were made for a far-from-comfortable browsing experience.
Banking Tools: 4.8/5
These banking options are supported at Magic Red:
- Visa
- MasterCard
- Skrill
- Neteller
There are only four banking tools available at Magic Red, which isn't exactly ideal. Still, if you are only going to have four different ways to fund and withdraw money from the casino, what's on offer isn't a bad choice. This will still cater to most Irish players without too many issues.
3. Spin Casino (Hyper Strike) - Best Irish Slot Site for Retro Slot Machines
Pros:
- €1,000 welcome bonus
- Great selection of retro slots
- Great customer support
- Amazing mobile compatibility
Cons:
- Stiff wagering requirements
Next on our list is Spin Casino, a sister site to our undisputed champion pick Jackpot City. If it's retro action and old-school reels you're after, then this is the Irish online casino for you.
Hyper Strike is our pick of the slot casino games on offer here, developed by software studio Gameburger with 5 reels, 3 rows, and 20 winning ways packed into the action. If you're a fan of bright neon colors and vibrant and exciting sounds, we definitely recommend checking this slot game out.
Slots Games Library: 4.8/5
On your first visit to Spin Casino, you might have a feeling of familiarity. Well, that might come from this online casino being owned by the same company that’s behind our top pick - Jackpot City. Both Spin Casino and Jackpot City are owned by the same reputable company Baytree LTD.
We're a huge fan of the retro slots action on offer here. It's not always about 10-reel bonus games with crazy-win combinations. Sometimes we miss the good ol' days of 3 reel simplicity and that old-school pub fruit machine nostalgia.
Bonuses & Promotions: 4.85/5
Spin Casino comes with a €1,000 welcome bonus split over your initial first four deposits. Unfortunately, it also features wagering requirements of 70x, which is about double the industry average.
While we don't want to put you off trying to cash the bonus out, just be aware you might need some extra time to do so.
Design & Interface: 4.8/5
On the front page of Spin Casino, there's a banner that depicts a brightly lit city/casino strip reminiscent of Sin City itself.
We love the art style and the inclusion of a ton of recognizable online slot landmarks.
Unfortunately, this is the only time you see it - and it doesn't extend elsewhere on the website. A big missed opportunity in our books.
Banking Tools: 4.85/5
You can use these methods to bank at Spin Casino:
- Visa
- Visa Electron
- MasterCard
- Interac
- iDebit
- Trustly
- Skrill
- Neteller
The banking tools available at Spin Casino are exactly the same as what's available at Jackpot City, which is no mistake as they are both owned by the same company.
As before, there's decent enough coverage here for most Irish bettors, with Skrill and Neteller leading the way as top e-wallet choices.
4. TonyBet (Fortune of Giza) - Best Crypto Slot Site for Irish Gamblers
Pros:
- Crypto-friendly online casino
- Sports betting component
- €100 welcome bonus
Cons:
- Slow customer support at times
Sneaking onto our list at number four is TonyBet, a crypto-friendly slots bonanza that is very well-known around the world.
Those of you who sign up to TonyBet should give our number one slot pick, Fortunes of Giza, a go. This Egyptian-themed classic from Pragmatic Play is a high volatility slot with 5 reels, 20 paylines, and an RTP of 96.51%.
Plus, if you do manage to get bored of playing slots, TonyBet has a fully-fledged sportsbook just waiting for you a few clicks away. It's quite nice to be able to get your slots action in and then make a few weekend bets on the footy within the same breath, right?
Slots Games Library: 4.75/5
We were truly impressed by the amazing game library TonyBet has to offer. With thousands of games, it is truly one of the best online casino sites out there.
After you've checked out our Fortune of Giza recommendation, there are plenty of other exciting slots to choose from, including Cai Shen 689 and Big Wild Buffalo.
Bonuses & Promotions: 4.7/5
New users are entitled to a welcome bonus of up to €100. It’s not the biggest welcome offer we’ve seen, but a bonus is a bonus, right?
Design & Interface: 4.8/5
TonyBet's modern design is clean and easy on the eye. Compared to other online casinos in Ireland, it doesn't come across as overly gimmicky or dated. The competition is a low bar, we admit, but they should still be commended for getting the design aspect right where so many others have failed miserably.
Banking Tools: 4.75/5
Here are all the banking options we found available at TonyBet:
- Visa
- MasterCard
- Skrill
- Neteller
- ecoPayz
- Jeton
- Interac
- Perfect Money
- BTC
- LTC
- ETH
At first glance, the banking tools at TonyBet look very similar to lots of others on here, albeit with the added inclusion of Jeton and Perfect Money. But on closer inspection, you'll see TonyBet offers Irish bettors the opportunity to use cryptocurrency, which is not something you'll see very often.
The three cryptocurrencies on offer are arguably the most popular around. Bitcoin, obviously, then Litecoin, and finally Ethereum. If you are a crypto user and also like to play slots, then TonyBet is likely to be your number one choice.
5. DreamVegas (Cats of the Caribbean) - Most Generous Welcome Bonus for Irish Online Slots
Pros:
- €2,500 welcome bonus + 50 bonus spins
- 1,000+ slots selection
- Excellent selection of payment methods
- 24/7 live chat service
Cons:
- Website design is a bit tacky
Last on our list is DreamVegas, sporting a generous welcome bonus and a wide range of payment methods, most notably PayPal and Apple Pay. Wherever you go to play casino games, DreamVegas is well worth your time and consideration.
Our top pick of the slots available is the cutesy but fun Cats of the Caribbean. It's developed by Snowborn Games and plays out on 5x3 reels with 20 paylines. If you're a fan of cute-looking kitties dressed as pirates (and seriously, who isn't?), then Cats of the Caribbean will be right up your street.
Slots Games Library: 4.65/5
DreamVegas has a selection of 1,000 slots available to play with, featuring must-go jackpots and a slate of titles from well-known software providers such as Pragmatic, Play' N' Go, Red Tiger, and many more.
After checking out our top slot, Cats of the Caribbean from Snowborn Games, we also recommend the likes of Cash Melon, Pyramid of Light, Gods of Troy, and Win Eagle. In truth, with the number of slots available and diversity in software providers, you can't really go wrong at DreamVegas.
Bonuses & Promotions: 4.75/5
The generous welcome bonus from DreamVegas goes about cementing its status as one of the top Irish casino sites to play slots on. This fantastic offer comes in the form of €2,500 as well as 50 bonus spins.
Design & Interface: 4.65/5
DreamVegas has a pretty uninspiring setup from top to bottom. Even more so when you consider they've got a name like 'Dream Vegas'. We get the idea; these models on the front page are supposed to represent some faux aspirational high roller lifestyle. Instead, it just comes across as tacky.
While we didn't encounter any serious issues browsing the site, it does suffer from having a messy layout that comes across as very uninviting and confusing. If there's one thing DreamVegas could benefit from here, it's a general tidy-up of both aesthetics and function.
Banking Tools: 4.6/5
You can use these methods for deposits and withdrawals at DreamVegas:
- Apple Pay
- Bank Transfer
- Interac
- Klarna
- Visa
- Maestro
- MasterCard
- MuchBetter
- Neteller
- PayPal
- Paysafe Card
- PayTrail
- Skrill
- Trustly
DreamVegas has the largest selection of banking tools in our top 5 and includes some big names you are unlikely to see anywhere else. Perhaps the biggest name on here is PayPal, by far the biggest payment service provider in the world.
Ranking Methodology of the Best Online Slots & Sites in Ireland
Slots Games Library:
First and foremost, we'll be focusing on the slots library that the casino has to offer. More often than not, slots are the most popular online casino game, so they are usually well catered to and feature plenty of options for players.
It's not necessarily a case for quantity, although the more options that are available for you to play, the better. Realistically we want the selection to be as diverse as possible and feature different slot types, such as progressive jackpot casino games, bonus buys, and more.
Bonuses & Promotions:
These days, bonuses are omnipresent within the online gambling industry. They used to only be available occasionally or as a one-off. Now, if an online casino doesn't have a bonus, it's looked at as niche or experimental.
With that being said, when reviewing bonuses and promotions, we aim to simplify them for you, so you know exactly what you're opting into. A lot of bonuses come with deliberately opaque terms and conditions. We'll do our best to pull the veil and make things seem more transparent with straightforward and concise information.
Design & Interface:
How a casino looks is arguably not as important as a lot of other factors when evaluating what makes it superior. But we'd argue it probably matters more than you think. After all, environmental aesthetics matter. Why would you want to stick around playing and browsing a casino that just looks bad?
On the other side of the design is a question of function. It should be a pretty simple and easy process using an online casino. Finding a game you want to play, whether it be something specific or broad, shouldn't take a long time. Basically, we're looking for well-designed and intuitive browsing experiences.
Banking Tools:
This is probably the most straightforward benchmark of them all. Banking tools are often overlooked in terms of their importance to a good casino, but we think you should always know what methods are available to you before you register an account.
Some players will only use specific methods due to trust issues or ease of use. For example, if you only use e-wallets to move money between your casino accounts, wouldn't you be disappointed to sign up only to discover there are no e-wallet methods available to you?
As a general rule, the more, the merrier. This is a benchmark all about inclusivity. But, there will be occasions where we speak about specific methods in terms of quality and convenience they offer the player.
Best Online Slots for Irish Gamblers: FAQ
Is Playing Online Slots Allowed in Ireland?
Yes, playing online slots is allowed in Ireland. In fact, there are many amazing online casinos offering users thousands of slots!
Can I Win Real Money Playing Irish Online Slots?
Yes, you can win real money playing online slots in Ireland. All the online gambling sites featured in this article take real money wagers.
Are Online Slots in Ireland Rigged?
No, online slots are not rigged. But that doesn't mean they can't be in some places. It's best to only stick with verified and trustworthy websites, like the ones available on this list.
What Other Casino Games Can I Play at an Irish Slots Sites?
There are plenty of other casino games available to play at Irish online casinos other than just slots. There's roulette, blackjack, and poker, to name a few. You can also play live dealer games if you're after a more authentic experience.
Are There Strategies for Playing Irish Online Slots?
There are no real strategies for playing slots online. Slots are based on RNG software, which means virtual outcomes are randomly generated.
What Casino Bonuses Can I Get at Irish Slot Sites?
There are plenty of casino bonuses available at Irish casino sites. These include the ever-popular welcome bonus, as well as deposit bonuses, reload bonuses, and even bonus spins on slot games.
What's the Best Site in Ireland for Online Slot Casino Games?
We named Jackpot City the best online casino in Ireland for slot games. Its excellent slot variety and prestigious industry reputation make it an excellent choice for many Irish gamblers.
Comparing Top 5 Online Slots Sites in Ireland
Here's a quick comparison of our top 5 slot casinos and their stand-out features
Jackpot City (Avalon II): The number one choice for Irish casino players who want to play some slots is Jackpot City. They have an undeniable industry reputation and a library full of diverse slot games that cater to players of all backgrounds. The undisputed champion, indeed.
Magic Red (Book of Dead): Following swiftly on the heels of Jackpot City is Magic Red, featuring over 500 slot games to choose from and a loyalty program with excellent perks, such as a personal account manager and a faster cashout process.
Spin Casino (Hyper Strike): Spin Casino is the sibling site of our number one pick Jackpot City. Not quite the same quality, but still one of the best online casinos in Ireland for slots gaming and a worthy bearer of the Baytree LTD legacy. Wait, are we talking about casinos or anime rivalries?
TonyBet (Fortune of Giza): TonyBet is one of the most famous online casino sites in Ireland today. If you are looking for the best crypto casino site in Ireland, there’s no better option right now.
Dream Vegas (Cats of the Caribbean): Last but not least is Dream Vegas. Despite being plagued by a tacky design, it still manages to be a fine online gambling establishment and an excellent place to let loose and get in on some slot action.
How to Start Playing the Best Online Irish Slots
Our top online casino for slot games in Ireland was Jackpot City. Let’s see how you can start playing slots there:
Step 1 - Register New Online Casino Account
- Log on to Jackpot City and press the orange sign-up button
- Fill out the required details, including your email address
- Wait for the validation link to arrive
Step 2 - Complete the Account Validation Process
- Check your email inbox for the email validation link
- If it's not there, check your spam box
- Once you've located it, click the link to complete the validation process
Step 3 - Deposit and Play
- Make a deposit using your chosen payment method
- Use a bonus if applicable
- Start playing slots and have fun
So, What Are the Best Slots to Play in Ireland?
This was our deep dive into the exciting world of slots in Ireland! Did you manage to find what you were looking for?
Hopefully, you'll feel a lot more confident about where to go for your reel-to-reel play. Whether you agree with your number one pick of Jackpot City or not, we've 11 other alternatives for you to check out.
Ultimately, wherever you decide to end up playing, we always recommend two things. Make sure you're having fun, but always gamble responsibly.
