Best Online Slots in Canada: Play the Highest RTP Slots with Amazing Graphics at the Best Canadian Slots Sites

Slots are fun, exciting, and simple. They’re easy to play and the payouts are usually great. That’s why players love them so much. It’s no surprise that it’s the most popular casino game for Canadian players.
And with thousands of these games being released, finding the best online slots can be quite a task.
But don’t fret. We’re here to help you find not only the best slots but the most ideal online casino that hosts them. We looked even deeper into their casino libraries, bonuses, and mobile performance. Jackpot City has rightfully filled the top spot but let’s see what other slots sites have to offer.
Best Online Slots in Canada
- Jackpot City (Shamrock Holmes): Best online slot casino in Canada overall
- Slots.lv (Reels & Wheels XL): Best progressive jackpot slots
- Spin Casino (4 Corners of Rome): Best slot game providers
- Bitstarz (Bitstarz Billion): Best for crypto players
- Red Dog (Shanghai Lights): High RTP online slots
- 888 Casino (Millionaire Genie): Longest standing slots casino
- Magic Red (Tower of Fortuna): Best loyalty program
- Pokerstars (Tomb of Ra): Best slot design & graphics
- Leo Vegas (9 Masks of Fire): Most active slot promos
- Genesis Casino (Rich Wilde and the Book of the Dead): Best for free spins
1. Jackpot City (Shamrock Holmes) – Best Online Slots in Canada Overall
Pros:
- High jackpots on Wheel of Wishes
- 16 different game providers
- 379 different slot games
- 100% up to C$1600 welcome bonus
- 15 different deposit options
Cons:
- High 70x wagering requirement
Jackpot City stands out as the best overall slots site for various reasons. There is a bountiful selection of different video slots on this site. One of which will surely suit the needs of most Canadian players.
Top Online Slot: 4.86/5
Shamrock Holmes is a great game to play if you want to both have the potential to sit on the slot game for a while without losing all your money and simultaneously have a chance at hitting the jackpot. This 6 reel slot game has an impressive RTP value of 96.44% and 117649 pay lines.
Other Slot Games: 4.8/5
There are about 379 different slot games available in this casino, including Shamrock Holmes. Our other favorite games include Golden Dragons, Spaceman, and Galactic Gold. We like how the site makes it easy to sift through games that are hot, cold, and also save your favorite games.
There are also 16 game providers this casino offers, including Novomatic, Rival, Microgaming, and more. For this reason, this casino has a constantly changing and evolving catalog that focuses on quality rather than the pure quantity of games.
Progressive Jackpots: 4.85/5
Another reason that this stands out as a top online slots site is that they have an excellent selection of different progressive jackpot slots. Top pots include Mega Moolah, Thunderstruck II, and Fortunium Gold. Each of these pots was worth over C$4 million. Therefore, this is an excellent place to play popular online slot games with large pots.
Welcome Bonus: 4.55/5
After signing up, you get a nice 100% deposit bonus on your first four deposits, up to C$1600 in total. This is a nice boost to your initial bankroll, but the wagering requirements at 70x are higher than a typical casino with an offer like this.
Click here and get up to C$1600 and a 100% deposit bonus on your first four deposits!
Read more about best online slots in Canada
2. Slots.lv - Best Canadian Progressive Jackpot Slots
Pros:
- High jackpots on many games
- Welcome bonus up to C$7500
- Both fiat & crypto deposits
- 14 different software providers
- Mobile site works flawlessly
Cons:
- Needs more casino games
Slots.lv is another good place to play slots online if you like high jackpots and many different progressive slots to choose from. This site has a nice bonus of up to C$7500 throughout your first deposits if you deposit with BTC and up to C$5000 if you deposit with a credit card.
The best slot game, Reels & Wheels XL, is another excellent option if you want to play the best progressive slot game on the market. Various other progressive slots and great slot games are also available on this site.
Top Online Slot: 4.85/5
Reels & Wheels XL is the best slot game on this site for various reasons. This game stands out for having a classic fruit theme that gives out free spins with multipliers in the bonus rounds and has an excellent overall 96% RTP. There are five reels and approximately 20 different pay lines.
This slot game has an excellent jackpot of over C$100,000, ready to be won at any time. Compared to most real money slot games, this is exceptionally high. The graphics and overall aesthetic appeal of this game are also high and provide a nice modern twist to an old-school theme.
Other Slot Games: 4.75/5
About 200 different slot games are available on this site, offering just about any popular theme and style. Some of our favorite games include 5 Times Vegas, 777 Deluxe, and A Night With Cleo. A Night with Cleo is perhaps the best slot game on the internet if you like ancient Egyptian-themed games.
14 different game software providers work with Slots.lv, including RTG, Betsoft Gaming, Radi8, and more. For this reason, they have plenty of different options at any time if they want to add more games to their catalog.
Progressive Jackpots: 4.9/5
Although we couldn't find the highest total pots in the jackpot section while reviewing Slots.lv, we found the most total jackpot slots with pots worth mentioning. In comparison, many casino sites that let you play online slots and win big put low pots like C$100 or less into the jackpot section.
This site had over 30 different jackpots ready with at least C$1,000 ready to be won. The highest pot was Shopping Spree, with a huge C$500,000 jackpot ready. Reels & Wheels XL typically has pots around this level but was only $53k at writing.
Welcome Bonus: 4,7/5
There is a total bonus of up to C$7500 when you sign up and make your first nine deposits using BTC on this site. The first deposit bonus is the most pertinent: a 300% match up to $1500 worth of BTC.
However, if you deposit with a card, you can only get a bonus of up to C$5000. The first deposit bonus you get is a 200% matching deposit up to $1000. Remember that there is a 35x wagering requirement that you will need to fulfill if you want to withdraw.
Click here and get up to $7500 throughout your first deposits on Slots.lv!
Read more about best online casinos in Canada
3. Spin Casino – Best Online Slot Game Providers in Canada
Pros:
- 400+ premium online slots
- 31 different game software providers
- Welcome bonus up to C$1000
- Mobile app for Android & iOS
Cons:
- Very high 70x wagering requirement
- Site design seems a little dated
If you want to play at a casino that has access to all the latest and popular online slots, then Spin Casino is the best choice. Since this casino has relationships with approximately 31 game software providers, they have a constantly improving library.
On 4 Corners of Rome, you get a completely different slot game experience and one of the highest RTPs. In addition, this online casino has a mobile app that works on iOS and Android devices.
Top Online Slot: 4.8/5
As the name implies, the four corners of this 5x5 reel game are essential keys to getting the full pot on this slot game. When you get two matching symbols in opposite corners, you unlock new ways to win.
Since this game has a high 96.12% RTP, most players stay on the reels for more extended periods of time without risking their bankroll. There are 40 different pay lines on this Roman-themed game and offer a max win up to 6300x your bet.
Other Slot Games: 4.8/5
There are over 400 different online slot machines ready for new players at this site. This is a high number compared to other online slots casinos on this page. Our favorite games include 8 Lucky Charms, Ares, and Arrogant Pirates.
31 different game providers work with this online gambling site, including Microgaming, Red Tiger, NetEnt, Tom Horn, Evolution Gaming, Northern Lights Gaming, and much more. Since they work with more game providers than most online casinos in Canada, they have one of the most extensive catalogs and are constantly adding new games.
Progressive Jackpots: 4.85/5
Much like Slots.lv, this site has many different progressive slots games. Therefore, if your focus is to access online slot games with many different themes and active pots, this is another good online casino to check out.
Welcome Bonus: 4.2/5
There is a decent bonus at this site where you can get a nice C$1000 bonus after depositing. However, this bonus is lower than most other online slots casinos on this page. In addition, there is a punishing 70x wagering requirement that you need to comply with. Most players won't be able to meet this requirement.
Click here and get up to C$1000 after signing up and depositing at Spin Casino.
4. Bitstarz - Best Crypto Online Slot Games in Canada
Pros:
- Around 4,000 different slot games
- Great casino layout & design
- Accepts BTC & many altcoins
- Award-winning quality
Cons:
- Fiat currency deposits are harder
- Very geo-restrictive
Bitstarz stands out as a great online casino if you hold cryptocurrency. This casino uses BTC as its main currency, and for this reason, it also has fast withdrawals that finish within minutes. It also uses cryptographic hashing technology to ensure that each game is fair.
Top Online Slot: 4.5/5
Bitstarz Billion has a classic fruit theme that we all know and love. The graphics on the game are very crisp and clear and offer a lovely modern rendition of a classic theme. There are also 100 different pay lines in this 5x4 reel game. It also has a high 97.1% RTP.
Best of all, you cannot play this game anywhere else! This is a game that was made by the software developers at Bitstarz. Our only complaint is that there isn't a high overall potential for jackpot wins. The maximum win is approximately C$60,000.
Other Slot Games: 4.8/5
Bitstarz has one of the highest collections of slot games in the market for slots sites. There are over 3,500 different slot games that you can play. Some of our favorites include Buffalo Trail, Aztec Coins, and Elvis Frog in Vegas.
One thing that stands out the most with this casino is that they have various exclusive titles such as Book of Helios, Master of Starz, Bitstarz Crystals, and more. Here, you can find just about any theme that your heart desires.
Progressive Jackpots: 4.1/5
Although there are plenty of different jackpots on this site ready to be won, we don't find that many of them are worth mentioning. At writing, most of the jackpots were only C$400 or less. Master of Starz had the highest pot, which was approximately C$272,000.
As a result, this casino is best for those who use cryptocurrency and want a lot of different slots, but not for those who want many different progressive slots.
Welcome Bonus: 4.9/5
Bitstarz offers perhaps the most noteworthy welcome bonus throughout any of the best online slots sites. You can get up to 1 BTC with the 100% deposit bonus and 180 free spins. However, note that there is a 40x wagering requirement.
In addition, players must meet the wagering requirement within a week, or the bonus funds will disappear. Considering the enormous potential bonus you are given, this is relatively fair.
Click here and get up to 1 BTC and 180 free spins at Bitstarz!
5. Red Dog - Highest RTP Online Slots in Canada
Pros:
- 24/7 fast live chat customer support
- Over 20 different active promotions
- Almost half of the slots have RTPs above 96%
- Several exciting bonuses available
Cons:
- Low number of software providers
- Only seven different payment methods
Red Dog is another good online slot site to check out if you want to access one of the fastest customer support experiences possible. This casino allows you to play free games since they have demo versions for each game, including Achilles.
Compared to most gambling sites, the overall look and design of the site are also lovely. There are also roughly 21 different promotions that you can choose from as a new player. This way, you can craft the perfect welcome bonus from a list of options!
Top Online Slot: 4.4/5
Shanghai Lights is one of the most popular games at Red Dog. This game has a fun theme and a nice RTP of about 99.73%. This slot game has a 5x3 interface and 50 different pay lines. Our only complaint is that the graphics are a bit lower quality than some of the other online casino slots on this page.
Other Slot Games: 4.4/5
There are around 200 different slot games that you can play at Red Dog. Fantasy Mission Force, Goldbeard, and Frog Fortunes are some of our other favorites. Since RTG is their main slot game provider, they are also the ones who create all the slot games on this site. As a result, this casino doesn't have as much diversity as many others.
Progressive Jackpots: 4.5/5
Compared to many other online slot casinos, there are plenty of jackpots ready to be won at any moment at this site. Rudolph's Revenge had the highest pot at writing, with roughly C$60,000 waiting to be won.
Many other slot games have pots over $1000, giving plenty of diverse themes and total pot amounts to sift through. However, the total amount ready to be won at any time is a little low here compared to other casinos where you play slot games online.
Welcome Bonus: 4.2/5
The welcome offer is a 260% match deposit slots bonus with the code MAXRED. You can use this to play any online slot and it comes with 35x wagering requirements.
You can choose from over 20 active promotions when playing at this casino. As soon as you make an account and head over to the "Cashier" page, you can select from many different options.
One of our favorite bonuses can be activated using the bonus code "45GIFT." This bonus gives you a no deposit bonus with 45 free spins.
Click here and choose from various welcome promotions on Red Dog casino’s "Cashier" page!
How We Selected the Best Sites for Playing Slots Online in Canada
The Best Slot Game on Each Site
One of the first things you should look for before you play online casino games like slots is the quality of the feature game on each site. For this reason, we looked at the best game on each site, how much of a jackpot you can win on it, its RTP, and overall player experience.
Overall Quality of All Slot Games
Each casino site to play slots online typically will have hundreds of other games to choose from. For this reason, we looked throughout the entire catalog of each of the top slot sites to find the ones with the most consistent quality.
Progressive Jackpots & Money to Be Won
A great casino site will have plenty of real money slots with high progressive pots at any given time. This way, everybody that uses the site will be able to pick which online slots they like based on the total pot in addition to the theme, RTP, reels, and overall system for the slot machine.
Welcome bonuses for New Players
Before you get started with online slots at any of the best online casinos, you should check to see if there is a nice bonus for new players. Since most people lose money on slot machines, it is fair to assume that you will get a nice incentive for playing slots on each particular site.
Guide for Playing Slots in Canada
What Canada Online Slots Pay the Most?
Shanghai Lights is an online slot game that offers some of the highest payouts. This exciting slot game from RealTime Gaming has a payout percentage of 99.73%.
Which Online Slots Are the Best in Canada?
There is no definitive answer to this question as it depends on personal preferences. Most people may prefer the slots at Jackpot City, while others may prefer the slots at Slots.lv because of the many high potential payouts. Spin Casino is also a popular choice.
Is There a Trick to Online Slots?
There is no real trick to online slots, however, there are some tips that you can follow to improve your chances of winning. First and foremost, always make sure that you play at one of the reputable online casinos. Secondly, always bet the maximum amount you can afford to lose to increase your chances of getting a bigger win on each spin.
Do CA Online Slots Pay More at Night?
No, real money slots do not pay more at night. It is important to remember that online slots work with a random number generator. In other words, the outcome of each spin is completely random and is not influenced by the time of day.
Can You Tell if a Slot Machine is About to Hit?
It is not possible to know if slot machines are about to hit. The results of each spin on casino sites are random, so each spin is independent of the last.
How Do I Choose the Best Online Slots in Canada For Me?
First, look at the best game on each site and determine whether or not you want to play it. Then, consider the other online slots available and see if you find another slots game or two that you would also play. Then, look at the progressive video slots and see if there are nice pots ready to be won. Finally, consider the welcome bonus for new players.
Comparison of the Top 5 Online Slots Sites & Games
Here is a rundown of each best online slots site and why we chose them:
Jackpot City: This is the best overall place to play casino games like slots. They are also one of the longest-standing slot sites to win real money on slots. Click here and get a nice 100% bonus up to C$1600.
Slots.lv: This is a great place to play mobile slots like Reels & Wheels XL and offers a nice selection of different progressive pots. Click here to get up to $7500 throughout your first nine deposits on Slots.lv.
Spin Casino: This is a reputable online casino where you can play high-quality slot games like 4 Corners of Rome. They also have a high number of game providers and an almost flawless mobile performance, making it one of the best mobile casinos around. Click here and get up to C$1000 when depositing for the first time.
Bitstarz: This is the best place for slots bonuses if you hold cryptocurrency. When depositing with BTC, you can get a nice bonus of up to 1 BTC and 180 free spins, which is one of the best possible deposit bonuses. Click here to get started.
Red Dog: This casino has fast customer support, lets you play free online slots, and offers plenty of different promotions for players who want to compete for real money. Click here and select your welcome bonus from over 20 different options.
How to Sign Up at the Best Online Slots Sites
If you have never activated deposit bonuses or played casino games on an online site, here is how to get started at our top pick, Jackpot City.
1. Head to the Official Casino Site
The first thing you need to do is click here and head over to the Jackpot City website.
2. Click "Sign Up"
Once on the site, click "Sign Up" to get started with your account.
3. Create Your Account
After clicking "Sign Up," you will be greeted with a popup where you can make your account.
4. Deposit & Start Playing Slots!
Finally, the last thing you need to do is deposit and start playing!
Ready to Start Playing Slots Online From Canada?
Whether you want to play free slots online or compete with real money, you must do plenty of personal research to find the best place to play. Jackpot City and Shamrock Holmes are excellent first options to check out. Slots.lv is another good casino if you want an excellent selection of progressive pots.
Finally, Spin Casino is a good option if you want to select many games from various game providers. Remember that online gambling can be addictive so only put in what you can afford to lose!
Are you suffering from a gambling problem, or do you know someone that does? If so, it's crucial to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to seek help from one of the numerous advisors on ground. Speaking to these professionals is instrumental in making gambling a safe venture for you and your loved one. You also have to be aware that gambling sites and other related products are for those aged 18 and above.
Several casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you might want to go through your jurisdiction's local laws and rules to have an idea of online gambling's legality. Since our reviews are unbiased and geared towards regular players' needs, we may receive a commission for casino site features. However, this doesn't affect our online casino ranking as we always make concerted efforts to bring to you sites that deliver a wholesome casino experience at all times.
If you'd like some top-notch information that focuses on gambling and everything in-between, check out these organizations: