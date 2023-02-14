Best Online Gambling Sites in NZ: Guide to Online Gambling in New Zealand for Real Money

Online gambling in NZ has significantly grown over the last few years.
Instead of driving to the nearest retail casino, you can just whip out your phone and conveniently access some of the best online gambling sites.
However, with so many options available, it can take time to figure out where to start, especially for beginners.
To help you find a site that suits your needs and preferences, we’ve reviewed some of the best casino sites for NZ players, like our #1 pick, Jackpot City, which comes with fantastic pokies and table games and some of the biggest jackpots around.
So, without further ado, let's dive in!
Best Online Gambling Sites in NZ
- Jackpot City: Best overall
- PlayOJO: Wager-free bonuses
- BetOnline: Best for sports betting
- Magic Red: Best for pokies
- Jonny Jackpot: Best game variety
- Casumo: Best for live dealer tables
- BitStarz: Best for crypto
- Casino Tropez: Top mobile platform
- Hellspin: Exciting tournaments
- Spinyoo: Daily free spins bonuses
1. Jackpot City – Best Online Gambling Site in NZ Overall
Pros:
- Welcome bonus up to NZ$1600
- Huge jackpot games
- Downloadable mobile app
- Good variety of banking methods
- Get loyalty points
Cons
- You need to log in to see all games
Jackpot City is one of the best online gambling sites in New Zealand.
With over 20 years of experience in the online casino gaming industry, you can expect to find only the finest games and customer support here.
Additionally, it offers a large welcome bonus, making it an excellent option for those looking to start their online gambling experience.
Gaming Variety: 4.95/5
With around a thousand casino games to offer, Jackpot City has loads of game developers, including NetEnt, Microgaming, Red Tiger, Rabcat, Slingshot, and Habanero.
You can also find live casino games here from Evolution Gaming and Ezugi.
However, you shouldn’t skip the jackpots like Microgaming’s Mega Moolah because they have some of the biggest pots you can win.
Payment Methods: 4.9/5
As detailed in our Jackpot City Casino review, different banking options are available here.
You can use Visa or MasterCard, iDebit, Interac, MuchBetter, ecoPayz, Neosurf, Trustly, Skrill, Neteller, and Apple Pay.
The minimum deposit amount is only NZ$5, but if you’ll be using Paysafe and Neosurf, the minimum deposit is NZ$10.
All options are also usable for withdrawals, except for MasterCard, Paysafe, Apple Pay, Neosurf, and Skrill 1-Tap.
Payouts are processed as fast as 24 hours, and the minimum withdrawable amount is NZ$50.
Promos & Bonuses: 5/ 5
As soon as you sign up at Jackpot City casino, you can get bonuses of up to NZ$1,600.
This promo applies to your first four deposits. That said, you can get a 100% match bonus of up to NZ$400 each time.
Be sure to deposit at least NZ$10 to qualify for this offer.
Aside from the welcome bonus, Jackpot City’s loyalty rewards program lets you get points for every bet you place.
You can exchange these points as bonus credits when you accumulate enough.
Mobile Compatibility: 5/5
Jackpot City features a mobile-friendly website, but for a smoother gaming experience, you can download the casino app.
Android users need to download it from the official site, while iOS users can get it from the Apple App Store.
Customer Service: 5/5
The casino’s FAQs page and Help Portal cover the most commonly asked questions from both new and seasoned players.
Should you need further help or assistance, you can chat with a live rep.
You can only find the live chat option if you answer “No” to the question asked at the end of any article at the Help Portal.
Chat is easier to access if you’re logged in to your Jackpot City account.
Click here to sign up at Jackpot City Casino and get welcome bonuses of up to NZ$1,600
2. PlayOJO – Best Online Gambling Site in NZ for Wager-Free Bonuses
Pros:
- Bonuses with no wagering requirements
- Over 5,000 online casino games
- No minimum withdrawal amount
- Daily exclusive offers
- Massive jackpots
Cons:
- Welcome bonus could be bigger
PlayOJO is a SkillOnNet online casino known for its zero-wagering bonuses.
So, if you want to avoid rollovers when claiming a bonus, this is the site to go for. It also has a massive gaming library that caters to players of all types.
Gaming Variety: 4.9/5
PlayOJO’s colossal gaming library will keep you busy for a while.
You can play over 5,000 casino games here from the most reputable casino software providers, including 1x2 Network, 4ThePlayer, Authentic Gaming, Microgaming, NetEnt, and MPlay.
There’s also a massive selection of live dealer games and scratchcards to explore.
What’s only really missing is sports betting, but we don’t mind considering the number of real money casino games you can play here.
Payment Methods: 4.95/5
PlayOJO offers convenient deposit and payment methods, such as Visa, MasterCard, Interac, Maestro, JCB, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, Paysafecard, ecoPayz, Fast Bank Transfer Direct eBanking, and many more.
The minimum deposit amount is NZ$10. However, you can request any payout amount since no minimum is required. This makes it possible to withdraw your online casino winnings anytime.
Take note that some options might have transaction fees. Be sure to check the breakdown before proceeding with a transaction.
Promos & Bonuses: 4.9/5
First-time players at PlayOJO are eligible to get 80 free spins (NZ$.10 per spin) on Book of Dead with no wagering requirements to complete. Whatever you win is all yours!
That’s not all! You can get daily casino Kickers once you join PlayOJO.
These Kickers are basically daily bonuses handpicked for you. So whatever your offer is today, take advantage of that because you’ll get a different one tomorrow.
You can also become an OJO A-Lister if you join the VIP club. As an A-lister, you can get money back on every bet with no restrictions. Withdrawals are also faster for A-Listers.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5
PlayOJO has a mobile-friendly website — all you need is Chrome, Safari, or any mobile browser to play your favorite games.
For added convenience, you can even download the app, which makes it easier to log in to your PlayOJO account.
Customer Service: 4.9/5
PlayOJO has 24/7 support available for New Zealand players.
You can email them or chat with a casino rep.
Note that the live chat is only available to PlayOJO account holders.
Sign up at PlayOJO to get 80 free spins on Book of Dead with no required rollover
3. BetOnline – Best Online Gambling Site in New Zealand for Sports Betting
Pros:
- $1,000 welcome offer
- Offers sports betting
- Great poker tables
- Accepts Cryptocurrencies
- Fast payouts
- One of the best high-roller casinos
Cons:
- Some withdrawal options have fees
BetOnline offers a wide range of sports betting options. So if you enjoy online betting on rugby, cricket, football, and horse racing, BetOnline should be your pick.
The site is fully licensed and regulated, ensuring players a safe and secure gambling experience.
Gaming Variety: 4.9/5
Sports betting is the star at BetOnline. You can place bets on numerous sports pre-game and in-game. Plus, esports and horse racing are also available.
BetOnline’s real money casino online games are provided by Concept Gaming, Nucleus Gaming, BetSoft, Dragon Gaming, Magma Gaming, and Fresh Deck Studios.
Live dealer games and poker games are also available. You can join different poker rooms on the site, including Sunday Majors, Progressive Bounties, and Week Days.
Payment Methods: 4.8/5
Both fiat and cryptocurrencies are accepted at BetOnline. Different coins are accepted here, such as:
- Bitcoin
- ApeCoin
- Avalanche
- Binance Coin
- Bitcoin Cash
- Cardano
- Chainlink
- DogeCoin
- Ethereum
- Litecoin
- Polygon
- Ripple
- Shiba Inu
- Solana
- Stellar
- Tether
- Tron
- USD Coin
The minimum deposit for cryptocurrencies should always be equal to NZ$20.
The minimum withdrawal amount is also NZ$20, except for Ethereum, Tether, and USD Coin. ETH, USDT, and USD Coin payouts should be at least NZ$50.
Promos & Bonuses: 4.85/5
New players can get different welcome bonuses at BetOnline. You get to pick based on what online gambling activity you like the most.
For casino players, you can redeem a 100% casino welcome bonus up to $1,000 each on your first three deposits. That’s as much as a $3,000 welcome package.
To claim, use the bonus code BOLCASINO on your first deposit.
Love sports betting? Use the bonus code BOL1000 for a 50% sports bonus up to $1,000. The minimum deposit to qualify for this bonus is $55.
If poker is your thing, you can claim a bonus using the code NEWBOL. This is a 100% first deposit bonus up to $1,000. Once the poker bonus is active, you’ll get $50 in rake.
Then they’ll release $5 until you get your entire bonus.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5
BetOnline’s website looks great and runs smoothly on mobile browsers.
Therefore, your gaming experience won’t suffer even without a dedicated casino app.
Customer Service: 4.9/5
Thanks to 24/7 support, you can get in touch with BetOnline’s support team in different ways.
You can email them anytime or reach out via live chat. You can also call their casino hotline.
Click here to join BetOnline and get up to $3,000 in welcome bonuses
4. Magic Red Casino – Best Online Gambling Site in NZ for Pokies
Pros:
- 100% welcome bonus up to $200
- 100 free spins included in welcome package
- Over 1,800 real money casino games
- Great loyalty rewards
- User-friendly platform
Cons:
- Live chat only for account holders
- Not a lot of poker games
MagicRed Casino online is the perfect place to be if you want to play the most popular online pokies.
In fact, it has the best offers on pokies, including the welcome bonus of 100 free spins!
Gaming Variety: 4.85/5
MagicRed offers over 1,800 real money casino games in its catalog.
All the games you can find here are from 50+ casino software providers, including NetEnt, NoLimit City, Microgaming, Big Time Gaming, Red Tiger, and Tom Horn.
While this is the ultimate place for online slots or online pokies, MagicRed also has a decent selection of blackjack, baccarat, roulette, video poker, and other table games.
Payment Methods: 4.6/5
New Zealand casino players can use the following payment options at MagicRed Casino: XanPay, POLi by Astropay, Visa, MasterCard, Paysafecard, Jeton, ecoPayz, Skrill, Neteller, and MuchBetter.
You can also request a payout with these options, except for XanPay, Neosurf, and Paysafecard.
The minimum deposit is NZ$20, while payouts should be at least NZ$10.
Promos & Bonuses: 4.7/5
When you sign up at MagicRed, you can get a 100% match bonus of up to NZ$200.
On top of that, you’ll also receive 100 free spins.
Besides that amazing welcome bonus, MagicRed lets you connect points, which you can later exchange for bonuses prizes.
There’s also the MagicClub if you want a monthly loyalty cashback bonus.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5
No need to download anything when playing games at MagicRed Casino.
Just log in and play games when you choose this casino site. It looks neat on a handheld device, so gambling online on mobile won’t be a hassle.
Customer Service: 4.8/5
MagicRed’s FAQs section is extremely helpful if you have general questions regarding the casino and your account.
For account-specific inquiries, you can chat with the casino’s live support team, available from 8:00 to 0:00 CET.
Sign up at MagicRed Casino for a 100% bonus up to $200 plus 100 free spins
5. Jonny Jackpot – Best Game Variety of All Online Gambling Sites in NZ
Pros:
- $1000 welcome bonus + 100 free spins
- 6,100+ casino games
- Daily casino promos
- Fantastic loyalty program
- Support available throughout the clock
Cons:
- No sports betting
Jonny Jackpot is operated by White Hat Gaming which is behind many other awesome online casinos like Playzee, Spinyoo, and Barz Casino.
This online casino is worth checking out if you’re all about variety because of its enormous gaming library.
Gaming Variety: 5/5
Jonny Jackpot has one of the most extensive online gambling libraries we’ve seen.
The casino has 6,100+ games to offer from a mammoth list of game providers. Some of them are Alchemy Gaming, Booming Games, Blueprint Gaming, Felt Games, and Gacha Studios.
However, this may not be an ideal online casino if you're looking for poker rooms.
There are only limited poker games here, such as DJ Wild Stud Poker, All Aces Poker, and Texas Hold’em Bonus Poker.
Some popular casino games you can play here are Club Tropicana Exclusive, Sugar Rush, Big Bass Splash, and Rise of Atlantis.
Payment Methods: 4.85/5
Here are all the payment options available at Jonny Jackpot online casino:
- MasterCard
- Visa
- Paysafecard
- Neteller
- Skrill
- PayPal
- Bank ID
- Pay by Phone
- Bank Wire
- Interac
- Trustly
- Giropay
- Sofort
- Apple Pay
Deposits should be at least NZ$10, while the minimum payout amount is also NZ$10.
Note that payouts may take up to 2 days to get approved and up to 3 working days to get to your bank account.
Promos & Bonuses: 4.6/5
If you’re new to Jonny Jackpot, you’re in luck! New Kiwi players can get welcome bonuses up to $1,000 on their first three deposits!
Here’s how the welcome bonus works:
- 1st Deposit: 100% deposit bonus up to NZ$400 + 50 free spins
- 2nd Deposit: 125% bonus up to NZ$200 + 20 free spins
- 3rd Deposit: 200% deposit bonus up to NZ$400 + 30 bonus spins
The free spins are usable on Legacy of Dead. The max bet allowed with an active bonus is NZ$5.
Jonny Jackpot also has daily bonus offers, so you have something to look forward to whenever you make a deposit.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5
Jonny Jackpot is one of the best mobile casinos, so its website is designed for mobile use.
There’s no need to download anything; the games you can play online are instant play, including live dealer games.
Customer Service: 4.8/5
This NZ casino site may not have an FAQs page if you’re looking for a self-assist, but Jonny Jackpot has 24/7 live chat reps ready to answer your queries or concerns.
If you prefer to send an email, you can also do so through the dedicated email address.
Click here to sign up at Jonny Jackpot online casino and get a welcome bonus up to $1,000
Best Online Gambling Sites in New Zealand - Runners-Up:
How We Selected the Best Online Gambling Sites in New Zealand
Game Selection:
We don’t want you to be stuck with the same casino games. So, we made sure all the top online casino NZ sites on our list have a lot to offer in terms of variety.
Whether you’re into online pokies, table games, live casino games, or sports betting, our top picks have you covered.
Banking Options:
Online transactions should always be fast and easy, so casino operators should be able to keep up with that demand.
The best NZ online casinos we picked have convenient payment options like debit/credit cards, digital wallets, and cryptos.
Online Casino Bonuses:
Bonuses are always hard to resist, but not all of them are worth getting.
Some bonuses have high wagering requirements that are impossible to meet. But don’t worry! Our top picks have reasonable rollovers!
Mobile Compatibility:
With the rise of online gaming, players should be able to play their favorite games on demand. Thankfully, the best NZ real money online casinos are mobile-friendly.
Customer Service:
Reliable customer support is what we’re looking for — this includes responsiveness and willingness to assist players with any concerns.
Our top casinos embody precisely that, giving you the best online gambling experience.
If you love looking for online casino bonuses, here are some great sites to check out:
Why is Jackpot City the Best Online Gambling Site in New Zealand?
So, what made us choose Jackpot City as the top online casino in New Zealand? Here are some of our reasons:
- Hefty Welcome Bonus: Jackpot City welcomes new players with a generous bonus of up to NZ$1,600 on their first four deposits. Many popular online casinos aren’t willing to be this open-handed.
- Biggest Jackpots: It’s named Jackpot City for a reason. This is where you’ll find the biggest progressive jackpots like Microgaming’s Mega Moolah, which is known for producing some of the biggest casino wins of all time.
- Convenient Payment Methods: Jackpot City has the most suitable payment options for New Zealand casino players, such as credit/debit cards, Paysafecard, MuchBetter, Skrill, Flexepin, and Neosurf.
Why Should You Gamble Online in NZ?
Most online NZ casinos probably have the games you’re looking for.
However, that shouldn’t be the only reason you have to join an online casino. Instead, you should only go for the best online casinos because of these reasons:
- Online Safety: We only went for licensed online casinos because they’re the ones who can guarantee legit and fair real money games.
- Quality of Games: Sometimes, numbers don’t matter when it comes to mobile gaming variety. Know that only the best NZ casinos online work with the most-trusted software providers that produce high-quality games.
- Smooth Gaming Experience: The best internet casinos have a reputation and license to keep, so they’re the ones that try their best to make their customers happy. They always aim to ensure all players have a great gaming experience.
Guide to the Best Online Gambling Sites in New Zealand
Are Online Casino Games at NZ Gambling Sites Rigged?
Whether online casino games are rigged or not depends on your chosen operator. You should only trust licensed online casinos so you don’t have to worry about unfair games.
Casinos like Jackpot City, PlayOJO, and Jonny Jackpot are licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority.
What Payment Methods do Online Gambling Sites in NZ Accept?
At NZ online casino sites you can fund your account and make withdrawals using many popular payment alternatives.
This includes options like credit cards, bank transfers, and even crypto!
How Do I Choose the Best NZ Online Gambling Site for Me?
To choose the best online casino New Zealand has to offer, you must consider certain factors like gaming variety, banking options, and the latest promos and offers.
Always check if a casino has the games you enjoy playing and if it will be easy to deposit or withdraw your money and winnings.
Comparing the Top 5 Best Online Gambling Sites in NZ
Let’s go over what the top online casinos in New Zealand have to offer real quick:
- Jackpot City: Take a chance on winning the biggest jackpot games at the best online casino for Kiwi players. Sign up and get welcome bonuses up to NZ$1,600 on your first four deposits.
- PlayOJO: Want a bonus with no strings? Join PlayOJO to get wager-free promos daily and claim 80 free spins on Book of Dead on your first deposit without wagering requirements.
- BetOnline: Bet on your favorite sports and play hundreds of real money casino games at BetOnline. Sign and choose to get a casino, sports, or poker bonus.
- Magic Red: Explore the hottest online pokies and more at MagicRed. Click our link to sign up and get a 100% welcome bonus up to $200 plus 100 free spins.
- Jonny Jackpot: Never run out of casino games to play with Jonny Jackpot’s gaming library of over 6,100 games. Register and get a welcome bonus on your first 3 deposits up to $1,000 plus 100 free spins on Book of Dead.
How to Sign Up at an Online Gambling Site in New Zealand
Ready to play your favorite online casino games?
All you need to do is to sign up! Here’s a quick and easy step-by-step guide on how you can sign up at our #1 pick, Jackpot City online casino:
Step 1: Create a Casino Account
- Visit the Jackpot City casino website.
- Click Sign-Up on the casino homepage.
- Create a username and password.
- Fill out the necessary details and click Register.
Step 2: Make a Deposit
- Click Deposit once you’re logged in.
- Select your preferred payment option and click Deposit.
- Enter your banking info and deposit amount.
- Click Next. Once the deposit is successful, you’re good to go!
Some Tips When Playing at the Best Online Gambling Sites in New Zealand
What should you know and consider when playing at the best online casinos in NZ? Here are some valuable tips:
- Check Casino Game Providers: Your chosen online casino should only carry games from the most-trusted software providers. Sometimes, these game providers are also responsible for giving you great deals like free spins. Some of the best game providers out there are Microgaming, NetEnt, and Evolution Gaming.
- Always Read the Bonus Fine Print: Speaking of bonuses, before you redeem any, always read the terms. Check how much you should deposit to get the bonus, the wagering requirements, and the bonus expiration.
- Practice Play If Possible: Some online casinos offer practice or free versions of their casino games. It’s ideal to practice first so you can get a feel of what a game is like before placing real money bets. You should always know how a game works before you start playing.
Still Looking for the Best Online Gambling Sites in NZ?
With so many New Zealand online casinos out there, we’re sure it could be a bit troublesome to pick only the best. Hopefully, this article helped you choose the right fit!
Make Jackpot City your first stop if you’re hoping to win big. This is the online casino with the biggest progressive jackpots and where you can get up to NZ$1,600 on your first four deposits.
If you somehow don’t feel like Jackpot City is “the one,” there are other outstanding online casinos you can try, like PlayOJO with wagering-free bonuses and BetOnline, where you can also bet on sports.
Now that you know what real money online casinos to pick and how to sign up on one, soldier on!
Have a great time playing, but always gamble online responsibly!
Disclaimer: Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Underage gambling is an offense, all sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford. Casinos listed may not be available in your region.
DISCLAIMER: We don't need to emphasise that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying "the house always wins" is worth keeping in mind.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the National Problem Gaming Helpline at 0800 654 655 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.
Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.
Check out the following organisations for free gambling addiction resources: