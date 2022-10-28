Best Online Gambling Sites in California: Guide to Online Gambling in California (2022)

Whether you’re looking to drop some cash on LeBron and the Lakers or you’re just looking to wile away the hours with some slot machine games, you’re going to want to do it on the best online gambling site in California.
With that in mind, we’ve put the work in for you, comparing various casino sites’ bonuses, game selection, and the payment options they offer in order to find the strongest contenders for online gambling in California.
We found Red Dog to be the top pick of the bunch, but we checked out a lot of great casinos on our road to the top.
So let’s check out the full list of gambling sites that accept California players in more detail.
Best Online Gambling Sites in California
- Red Dog: Best California gambling site overall
- Slots.lv: Strongest welcome bonuses
- Ignition: Best site for poker
- Superslots: Best selection of banking options
- Bitstarz: No.1 for crypto gambling
- Ducky luck: Best live dealer games
- Las Atlantis: Incredible free slots
- Bovada: Strongest table games
- Betonline: Best sports betting
- Cafe Casino: Great for fast payouts
1. Red Dog Casino - Best Online Gambling Site in California Overall
Pros:
- Generous welcome package
- Credit cards get instant deposits
- Demos of every game
- All games available on iOS and Android
- No transaction fees
- 24/7 customer support
Cons:
- Lacks sportsbook
Red Dog has been in the gambling industry for over 10 years now, started back in 2011 by Harp Media B.V, and they’ve become a trusted name in the online gambling world. They’ve got an incredibly strong library of high-quality slots and table games and a generous welcome package that is sure to please new players.
Game Variety: 4.6/5
You’re going to love the high-quality selection of slots and table games on offer at Red Dog. There are around 150 online casino games to play on the site, all of which run on mobile devices and are incredibly well-optimized for the handheld experience.
The slots on offer are from Visionary iGaming and RTG, so you’re going to get an epic gambling experience with high-tier graphics no matter what you play. You also have the option to try games out for free before you get your wallet out.
Be sure to check out the live casino section once you have registered for an account, because the live poker and blackjack available are really stellar.
Payment Methods: 4.8/5
The first thing you’ll want to know about Red Dog is that they have zero transaction fees on transfers, which is great for any customer. You can also expect to receive your payouts within 3-4 business days for credit cards, which get instant deposits as well.
Crypto fans can use Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin for transfers, which take as fast as 15 minutes to process. There’s a $20 minimum for deposits, which is a lot less than most of the other sites. Additionally, there is no upper limit for crypto, so you can feel free to deposit as much as you want.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5
Red Dog doesn’t mess around with its bonuses. Not only does it offer a juicy 240% match bonus + 40 free spins on your first deposit when you enter the code ADORABLE, but you can also grab an extra 20% on top of that when you use BTC, ETH, USDT, LTC, or Neosurf to make your deposits.
What’s incredible about the bonuses at Red Dog is that they keep you topped up constantly with 24/7 bonuses that can be claimed with the code SUPERDOG. You can get a 120% match on a deposit of $30, 135% on a deposit of $75, and a 160% bonus on a deposit of $150.
These bonuses also get a bonus 25% if you use Neosurf or Bitcoin when depositing, making Red Dog’s promotions particularly lucrative.
Register for a Red Dog casino account now!
2. Slots.lv - Best CA Online Gambling Site for Generous Bonuses
Pros:
- Highly optimized for mobile
- 240+ casino games
- $100,000 jackpots on offer
- Fast withdrawal times
- $7500 crypto welcome bonus
Cons:
- Fewer banking options than some sites
Slots.lv instantly impresses with its sleek look and large library of top tier slots. The welcome bonuses on offer are particularly generous, with a $5,000 fiat bonus for fiat players as well as a stunning $7500 crypto welcome bonus.
Game Variety: 4.6/5
If you’re somebody who is specifically on the lookout for high jackpot slots, then Slots.lv will be hard to pass up. There are 240 different slots to play from top software providers like Betsoft and there are jackpots on offer that go as high as $100,000.
What’s nice is that Slots.lv is always adding new games and you’ll notice that there are sizable jackpots on a huge number of different slot machines. This means you don’t just have to grind one slot game if you’re looking for a nice win.
You can also enjoy the stellar library of online poker, blackjack, and bingo games on offer in the site’s table games section, making it pretty hard to get bored.
Payment Methods: 4.65/5
You’re going to be happy with Slots.lv’s banking options whether you use credit cards, direct transfers, or cryptocurrency.
All major credit cards are available including Amex, MasterCard, and Visa, and you’re going to be able to play online casino games with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin if you choose to use crypto. What we love the most though is that withdrawals are processed within an hour on the site. And because of how simple the cashier system is at Slots.lv, the whole process is painless.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5
If you’re a Bitcoin user then registering for Slots.lv, you can grab a 300% match bonus on your first deposit up to $1500 and then continue the fun with 150% match bonuses on your next 8 deposits. With up to $750 for each succeeding deposit you’ll have a total welcome package of $7,500!
There’s also a $5,000 welcome bonus for fiat users to claim with the code HELLOSLOTS200. It’s made up of a 200% match bonus on a player’s first deposit of up to $1,000 and then has added match bonuses on deposits up to $500 for the next 8 deposits.
These are some of the most generous welcome packages out there right now. If you love slots and you want to get off to a great start on a new casino site, then you’ll want to jump on these offers as soon as possible.
Join Slots.lv today and get a piece of that stunning welcome package.
3. Ignition - Best California Online Gambling Site for Poker
Pros:
- Free demos of casino games available
- Less than 24 hr withdrawals
- Low wagering compared to other sites
- Incredible virtual betting section
- $3,000 combined welcome bonuses
Cons:
- Lack of e-wallet banking options
Ignition’s got a lot on offer in terms of not only casino games but also fantastic poker tournaments and a really unique virtual sports betting section that’s sure to keep you interested. With $3,000 up for grabs as welcome bonuses, signing up to Ignition is a no-brainer.
Game Variety: 4.7/5
Ignition offers up a nice library of premium slots and tabletop games that will keep you occupied for hours at a time. With all the poker bonuses on offer you’re definitely going to want to get involved in the site’s poker section, with some fantastic Texas Hold’em and 3-card poker games available for free play and real money wagering.
It may not be one of the best sports betting sites out there but there’s a fantastic virtual sports betting section that is equipped with competitive odds for things like greyhound and horse racing as well as soccer, and supercars.
Payment Methods: 4.55/5
In terms of the variety of different banking options available to users, Ignition has a pretty decent number on offer.
You can use MasterCard, Visa, and Amex if you want to use credit or debit card for your transactions, but if you really want speedy transfers you’ll likely want to be using cryptocurrency, as faster transaction timers are offered for coins like Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Tether.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5
Ignition is the place to be if you want to get top tier poker bonuses. There’s a nice $1000 Texas Hold’em bonus on offer right now, $2500 weekly free roll tournaments, and a lot of supplementary 24/7 poker tournaments you can take part in as well.
You’ll also want to be sure to take advantage of the $1500 poker bonus off that can be accessed with the code IGWPCB150. Combine this with the 100% match bonus on your first deposit up to $1500 to collect a tidy $3,000 welcome package when you sign up.
Sign up for an Ignition account today and enjoy an epic game of poker!
4. SuperSlots - Best Banking Options Of Any CA Online Gambling Site
Pros:
- Zero transaction fees
- $6,000 fiat welcome package
- Great crypto bonuses
- High quality slots
- 17 different payment options
Cons:
- Slightly cluttered user interface
It’s love at first sight when you see Super Slots’ $6,000 welcome package and its large selection of high caliber slots. We hold it in particularly high regard for its huge variety of different banking options, which give fiat and crypto users a lot of freedom to choose their favorite way to wager.
Game Variety: 4.65/5
There are hundreds of slots available on Super Slots and they come from providers like Betsoft and Nucleus Gaming so you know they’re not only fair, but also have high fidelity graphics and great sound.
With new slots being added every day and both traditional and progressive jackpots on offer you’re sure to find what you’re looking for if you’re a slots fan.
In terms of table games, Super Slots’ repertoire is pretty extensive. Not only do they have a good amount of variance when it comes to blackjack and poker, they’re also one of the best online casino gambling California sites for baccarat, which we always love to see.
Banking Methods: 4.75/5
We’re always on the lookout for California casinos that offer a lot of payment methods and Super Slots delivers on all fronts – with 17 different payment options available to its users.
Super Slots looks after crypto users particularly well, with all the major coins like BTC, ETH, and LTC on offer as well as a good selection of more niche coins like Ape Coin and USD Coin available.
All major credit cards are also usable on the site as well as Moneygram, bank transfers, and money orders.
You can expect speedy transactions as well, with a processing time that usually takes around 1 hour, with some exceptions taking up to 48 hours.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.75/5
Super Slots has one of the most lucrative welcome packages out there right now, offering up a $6000 total bonus across six deposits. You get a 250% match on your first deposit on the site up to $1000 and then a 100% match on your next five deposits up to $1000 a piece.
If you’re a crypto user and worried you won’t be looked after then worry no more, because there is a fantastic welcome bonus for crypto fans that totals up to $4,000 —just enter the code CRYPTO400 when depositing to claim it.
Check out the crypto bonus at SuperSlots and register for an account now!
5. Bitstarz - Best Online Gambling Site in California for Crypto Players
Pros:
- 4000+ casino games
- Huge Bitcoin welcome bonus
- Award-winning casino
- Original games
Cons:
- Lacks sports betting
Bitstarz has been around since 2014, making a name for itself as one of the early adopters of crypto, and they’ve only improved over the years. The site has become one of the best crypto gaming sites out there. They’ve got over 4000 casino games and incredibly generous bonuses on offer that will keep users playing for years to come.
Game Variety: 4.8/5
The Bitstarz library is gigantic, with over 4,000 different games to play, including a variety of table and live games. They also offer more than 3,000 slot machines. The sheer volume of different games on offer means that getting bored on Bitstarz is practically impossible and there are a ton of provably fair titles on offer as well.
As Bitstarz is mainly a Bitcoin casino, crypto users will be able to enjoy the Bitcoin-specific games available on the site, as well as Bistarz’ own original real money games available in their own section.
Payment Methods: 4.35/5
Bitstarz is tailored to cryptocurrency and that is what you’ll want to use for wagering on various games. That being said, the site makes it pretty easy to get your hands on some crypto using your credit card of choice, by simply using MoonPay to convert some cash into coins.
If you’re already a crypto user then you’re in luck, because a lot of the usual customers like BTC and LTC are available for transactions as well as Dogecoin, XRP, and Neteller to name a few.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.65/5
Bitcoin users have an exciting proposition ahead of them at Bitstarz, as the site offers up an incredible 5 BTC and 180 free spins to new users as part of its welcome package.
You can grab a 100% match bonus on your first deposit up to 1 BTC initially, along with 180 free spins, then enjoy a 50% match on your next deposit up to 1 BTC, a 50% match up to 2 BTC on your third deposit, and finally snatch up another 100% up to 1 BTC on your fourth.
Spend your crypto funds at one of the best crypto sites in California. Join Bitstarz casino today!
Runners-Up:
How We Chose the Best California Gambling Sites
Game Variety: Game variety is often a priority for users when looking for a new casino. Nobody wants to get bored playing casino games on a site and having a good selection of unique titles always makes the experience more fun.
We’re looking for sites that not only offer a nice variety of slots, but also cater to players who love table games, specialty games, and online sports betting. We don’t just want to see sheer quantity either, a site with a smaller repertoire of games may beat out a site with thousands of slots simply due to the quality of games on offer.
Bonuses and Promotions: Generous bonuses are something that anyone who gambles online will want to find. Sites that have valuable welcome packages are always of interest and it helps to have reasonable wagering that isn’t going to make the bonuses feel impossible to get anything out of.
Daily bonuses, weekly top ups, tournaments, and other types of promotions will always help to boost a casino’s score, because sites that make simply playing games worthwhile are always more enjoyable to spend time on.
Payment Methods: It can be tricky to figure out which site has the best payment options, so we look for a few specific things. Mainly, we want to see a good selection of different payment methods, which includes having all major credit cards available, as well as wire transfers and money orders.
These days, it’s important for a casino site to cater to crypto users as well, which means giving access to the big coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum and also allowing the use of smaller coins like Doge and Ape Coin.
Deposit and withdrawal times are also incredibly important —nobody wants to wait ages for a payout—and we want to see zero transaction fees where possible.
Guide to Online Gambling in California
Are There Free Games Available on California Gambling Sites?
Yes. It’s fairly common for the best gambling sites to offer free demos for casino games, as well as giving previews and FAQs for sports betting to familiarize yourself with the site’s terms and conditions.
In terms of slots and table games, free trials will usually come in the form of a small amount of free tokens that you can use on the game in question, with full functionality available in the game.
You will usually be able to simply reload the game or refresh the page to start a new trial once your free tokens run out, meaning you can test the game as long as you want.
Can I Bet on Sports At California Gambling Sites?
It depends on the site you’re gambling on, but in a lot of cases, the answer is yes. Often sites that have a focus on casino games will also have online sportsbooks for its customers to bet on. In the case of Ignition for instance, you can bet on virtual sports despite the site’s main focus being on online poker and casino games, rather than sports betting.
How Do I Claim Bonuses and Promotions on California Gambling Sites?
Claiming bonuses and promotions is generally pretty easy to do. A lot of bonuses will come with a code that you will need to enter on the site in order to activate your promotion. This is usually handled either on the cashier page when you make a deposit or on the promotions tab of the site.
There are other bonuses that you will need to opt-in for instead of entering a code. In this case, you will just have to tick a box or select a bonus from a menu instead of entering a code.
You’ll also want to make sure to be quick about claiming bonuses, because they usually expire after a certain amount of time. Make sure you check out the terms and conditions of promotions as well, because you may not be able to claim more than one bonus at a time for instance, so better to be safe than sorry.
What Should I Look for in California Gambling Sites?
As with all the top CA online casinos, there are a number of important factors to look for to determine what is going to be best for you.
The first thing we like to consider when we look at casino sites is how generous the bonuses are that are on offer. We want to see a good mix of welcome bonuses as well as daily and weekly promotions to help bolster your account balance.
Game variety is important as well, because if you’re going to be spending long periods of time on site, you want it to have a lot of online slots, table games, and a solid sports betting section with decent odds so that you feel like your time isn’t being wasted.
You’ll also need to be sure that the online gambling site is available to Californians, which is something you can find out by looking at the terms and conditions of the site you’re interested in or checking out FAQs.
A Refresher of the Top Online Gambling Sites in California
Red Dog: With over 150 casino games and exciting bonuses that can be bolstered by 20% when you deposit with crypto, Red Dog is a fantastic platform for online gambling in California. RTG and Visionary iGaming provide super high quality software for the site’s casino games that translates really well to mobile, which has Red Dog’s entire library available for mobile players.
Slots.lv: Slots.lv’s $7,500 crypto bonus is likely going to be the thing that draws you in and gets you playing online, but you’ll definitely stick around for the high-quality Betsoft slots and the massive jackpots that go as high as $100k.
Ignition: You’ll want to check out Ignition if you love to play online poker. They offer 24/7 tournaments with really stellar prize pools and lots of variants of classic table games.
Superslots: We love Super Slots not only for its impressive selection of 17 different banking options, but also for its $6,000 in total bonuses available to fiat users as part of its welcome package. Crypto fans can also get a hold of a similar $4,000 bonus when they sign up.
Bitstarz: If you’re looking for a site that offers a massive library of incredible slots, then look no further than Bitstarz. There are over 3000 available here and they’re bulked out with another 1000+ casino games that are sure to tickle your fancy if the online slots don’t cut it. You can also grab a 5 BTC and 180 spins welcome bonus when you sign up.
Getting Started With Online Gambling Sites in California
To make it easy for you, here’s a quick guide on how to sign up for our number one gambling site, Red Dog:
Step 1: Visit Red Dog Casino
- Go to the main page of Red Dog Casino
- Click on the ‘Sign Up’ button in the top right-hand corner
Step 2: Create An Account
- Enter username, password, and email address
- Complete the form by filling in the rest of your personal details
Step 3: Verify Your Email
- Sign into the email account you registered to Red Dog with
- Find the email Red Dog sent you
- Click on the verification link to confirm your email address
Step 4: Login and Deposit
- Login to your newly made Red Dog account
- Click the ‘Cashier’ button in the top left of the screen
- Hit the ‘Bonuses’ button to activate any bonuses you have
- Click on the ‘Deposit’ button
- Add your payment information
- Deposit funds into your account using your chosen payment method
- Now you’re ready to start gambling on Red Dog Casino
So, What Are the Best Sites for Online Gambling in California?
Hopefully this guide was a useful tool for selecting the best online gambling site for you.
We found that Red Dog Casino ticked the most boxes for us, with its generous bonuses and stellar collection of games, but there are plenty of other sites for gambling online listed here that feature fantastic slots, table games, and live casino sections that you can check out.
The runner ups are also no slouches, so make sure you take a peak at what they have to offer before you make a final decision!
When making your choice, always remember to gamble online responsibly and read the terms and conditions of any online gambling site that you’re thinking of playing casino games on.
DISCLAIMER: Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Underage gambling is an offense, all sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford. Casinos listed may not be available in your region.
Playing online casino games should always be about fun. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.
If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:
http://www.gamblersanonymous.org/