Best Online Casinos in the UK for 2022: UK’s Top Casino Sites Online

We went on a mission to discover the best online casinos in the UK and ranked them based on their games, bonuses, and overall user experience.
Our choice for the best UK online casino is PlayOJO, an excellent player-focused online gambling site that is dedicated to full transparency and awesome games.
But if that wasn't enough for you, we've got 22 other alternatives for you to consider as well. That's 22 excellent UK online casinos, all certified by our experts for a top online gambling experience.
Ready to see who made the cut? Let's go.
Best Online Casinos in the UK
- PlayOJO: Best overall
- MrQ: Best for bingo
- Sun Vegas: Top pick for slots
- All British: Best design
- Genesis: Best for live casino games
- Casushi: Best bonuses
- Leo Vegas: #1 casino app in the UK
- PlayZee: Many unique games
- Grosvenor: Most reputable casino
1. PlayOJO - Best UK Online Casino Overall
First-time depositors only. Min. deposit £10. The maximum amount of Free Spins is 50. Game: Book of Dead - Spin Value: £0.10 each. Excluding new players in Northern Ireland. Full T&Cs apply.
Pros:
- Zero wagering requirements
- 50 bonus spins
- 3000+ games
- Consistent promotions and bonus spins available
- Commitment to transparency and fairness
Cons:
- Design might be off-putting for some
Our number one choice is none other than PlayOJO—an excellent casino that is dedicated to treating its customers and gamblers fairly, with the promotions to back it up.
Game Library: 5/5
Whatever casino games you're looking for, chances are PlayOJO has got them. That's because they have well over 3,000 games available from a whole host of different software providers.
There are very few other casinos out there that can match such a robust roster.
In the best online slots alone, they have over 2,900 titles that range from classics like Book of Dead to licensed Monopoly frolics.
You can also find exclusive games you won't find anywhere else like the PlayOJO branded Megaways.
Bonuses & Promotions 5/5
You might want to sit down for this. PlayOJO has zero wagering requirements. That's right. Whatever you win as a result of their bonus games, is yours to keep with no strings and caveats attached. Very few, if any, other casinos do this.
When you first register, you can grab yourself up to 50 bonus spins on Book of Dead. You must make a qualifying deposit of at least £10 to activate this. The spins are valued at 0.10p each.
If you plan on sticking around at PlayOJO, you'll be given the opportunity to add bonus spins on top of any new deposits you make.
These are called 'kickers' and are essentially just PlayOJO's term for bonuses and promotions. Other kickers may also include perks like extra bingo tickets or entries into a prize raffle.
Design & Interface 4/5
Admittedly, this is one of the only places PlayOJO isn't spectacularly fabulous. Or maybe it is if you're into garish color schemes and weird graphics.
So, yes, PlayOJO's design isn't for everyone. But it could be a whole lot worse, and it does at least carry a sense of personality.
Misc 5/5
You won't find a huge amount of payment methods on offer here for the UK market, but you can use PayPal and all major debit cards.
Customer support is fast and efficient, but the live chat service only runs from 06:00 till 00:00 GMT—not ideal if you're a gambler who burns the midnight oil.
Register at PlayOJO today to claim your 50 bonus spins on Book of Dead.
2. Mr.Q - Best UK Online Casino for Bingo
*20 Free Spins credited upon your first £10 deposit on Fishin' Frenzy The Big Catch slot only, valued at 10p per spin. Free Spins must be used within 48 hours of qualifying. All winnings are uncapped and credited to your real money balance. Full T&C's apply.
Pros:
- 20 bonus spins
- Zero wagering requirements
- Elite bingo experience
- 1,000+ casino games in total
Cons:
- A tad limited payment methods
Next on our list is a real gem for bingo enthusiasts, and another rare casino with zero wagering requirements.
Game Library 4.8/5
There are a little over 1,000 games to enjoy at Mr. Q. That's a handsome mix of casino games—from the likes of online slots, roulette, and blackjack, all the way to live casino games from a wealth of different software providers.
But there’s one main highlight we found at Mr. Q, and that's bingo. As they say themselves; 'Bingo is what we do best', and it shows.
There's a huge variety of bingo rooms on offer here, for both high rollers and casual players. You can also compete for considerable jackpots that pay out hundreds of thousands of pounds each week.
Bonuses & Promotions 5/5
I know we said earlier that zero wagering requirements were rarer than an honest human being at a Conservative party conference, and we stand by that to some degree.
Fortunately for you, Mr. Q is yet another one of those casinos that offers you a shot at some bonus spins with absolutely no wagering requirements attached. 20 of them in this case, at Fishin' Frenzy The Big Catch.
If you'd prefer to join the bingo frolics, Mr. Q also has an excellent welcome bonus waiting for you there; with unlimited bingo on offer in the form of six free bingo tickets. As with the bonus spins, all winnings are entirely wager-free.
Design & Interface 4.6/5
Mr. Q's overall design is sleek and easy on the eye. There's a delightfully modern feel to the general aesthetics that makes it an enjoyable website to spend time on, which is handy for those long bingo sessions.
Misc 4.5/5
As if you needed any more motivation to sign up and give Mr. Q a go, it's also an award-winning casino. Once a new kid on the block, it's now the proud owner of the Slot Operator of the year 2021, Rising Stars Award 2019, and Player’s Choice Awards 2019.
Register with Mr. Q today to claim your welcome bonus.
3. Sun Vegas - Best UK Online Casino Site for Jackpot Slots
This offer is for new customers, UK & ROI residents, aged 18+ who have not previously made any deposit on this casino. The Bonus will only be issued once per account. Deposits made with Paypal, Envoy, Neteller, and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Full T&Cs apply.
Pros:
- £300 welcome bonus
- 950+ games
- 38 live dealer games
- One of the most popular online gambling sites in the UK
- Top selection of jackpot slots
Cons:
- Steep wagering requirements
Next up on our list is SunVegas, a top online destination for jackpot slots and potentially huge payouts.
Game Library: 4.5/5
Sun Vegas has a library that rounds off at just over 950 games. While it's not as big as the other offerings on this list, it's still big enough to please most online players. As usual, slots are the main event and make up around 80% of what's available to play.
Out of those games, Sun Vegas has an excellent selection of jackpot slots available. The Age of the Gods series has payouts well over a quarter of a million pounds. For more modest offerings, the daily jackpot section features classics like Reel King and Gonzo's Quest.
Bonuses & Promotions 4/5
New players can get a match bonus of up to £300 when registering for the first time. That's not a bad chunk of change, but it does come with wagering requirements of 50x - a far cry from the no-strings-attached bonuses at PlayOJO and Mr. Q.
Still, it's there if you want to use it, and it's still possible to cash out. You're just going to need a lot of time and patience. We recommend a nice rainy Sunday to get this welcome bonus knocked out.
Design & Interface 4.4/5
Sun Vegas borrows the same branding used for their national newspaper, which makes sense from a marketing perspective. But it also means the design comes across as a little cheap and tacky. It's functional and clean enough; just don't go expecting a work of art.
Misc 4.6/5
There's a decent core range of banking options to choose from at SunVegas, including the mighty PayPal and Skrill.
For the more privacy-conscious ones among you, there's also the option to use the Paysafecard, which shields you from handing over any sensitive financial information.
Register at Sun Vegas today to claim your welcome bonus.
4. All British Casino - Best UK Online Casino Design
Welcome bonus for new players only. The maximum bonus is 100% up to £100. Min. deposit is £20. No max cash out. Wagering is a 35x bonus. The maximum bet with an active bonus is £5. Eligibility is restricted for suspected abuse. Cashback is cash with no restrictions. Skrill & Neteller deposits excluded. Cashback applies to deposits where no bonus is included. Full T&C's apply.
Pros:
- Unique British theme
- £100 welcome bonus
- 10% cashback
- 1,500+ games
Cons:
- Not many weekly promos
Rule Britannia, Britannia rules the… online casino? Roll up for a distinctly British online casino experience at All British Casino.
Game Library 4.4/5
All British Casinos has over 1,500 titles on offer, featuring all your favorite casino games, whether it’s slots or some live dealer action.
We recommend checking out their impressive Slingo selection, including Slingo Inca Trail, Slingo Lightning, and Slingo Fortune.
Bonuses & Promotions 4.3/5
New players are entitled to a £100 deposit bonus after registration. This comes with wagering requirements of 35x, which is around the industry average.
There's also an ongoing offer from All British Casino that gives you 10% cashback on all lost deposits. This is paid back as cashback, and not as bonus funds—which means no wagering is required. Not a bad offer at all.
Design & Interface 4.5/5
Perhaps All British Casino's biggest strength is its commitment to the British theme. The website itself has a distinctly British feel, splashed with Union Jack colors and the familiar bullseye logo.
We're not really the patriotic types, but it's just nice to see a casino actually try and make itself distinct from the competition—even if it does have to use a hefty dose of jingoistic aesthetics.
Misc 4.4/5
All British Casino has been around since 2013 and has progressively built up a reputation as a worthwhile online casino and gambling environment.
It's not a typical giant within the online gambling industry, but it still attracts its fair share of players and is definitely a worthy top UK casino.
Register at All British Casino today to claim your welcome bonus.
5. Genesis - Best UK Online Casino for Live Dealer Games
18+ Full T&Cs Apply. New UK Players Only. £10 Min Deposit. £5 Max Bet using Bonus. Max Bonus £100. 40x Wagering Req. Issued Bonus is valid for 14 days. 30 Spins credited instantly upon qualifying Deposit + 30 per day for 9 days on Starburst. Credited Free Spins valid for 72 hours. Max Free Spin winnings £100. E Wallets excluded. Full T&Cs apply.
Pros:
- £100 live casino bonus
- 2,000+ games
- 98 live dealer casino games
- £100 bonus + 300 bonus spins
Cons:
- Higher than average wagering requirements
Last in our top 5 but definitely not least is Genesis, offering up some great live dealer action and a 2,000-game-strong library.
Game Library 4/5
Genesis may be the last on our list of the top 5, but it's certainly not the least going for it —at least in terms of games. There are over 2,000 of them here for you to get stuck into, including all the usual suspects you know and love.
But perhaps the biggest stand out of Genesis is its live dealer section, featuring a range of excellent live casino games such as Mega Wheel, First Person American Roulette, and Cash or Crash Live.
Bonuses & Promotions 4/5
There are two separate welcome bonuses available at Genesis, but we'll start with the regular one.
You can opt into a deposit match of up to £100, as well as a total of 300 bonus spins on the popular slot game Starburst. This comes with wagering requirements of 40x, a little above the industry average.
The second welcome bonus is aimed at fans of the live casino. You can get yourself £100 worth of bonus funds to use on the live dealer tables. It comes with the same wagering requirements as the main welcome bonus.
Design & Interface 4.4/5
With a name like Genesis, you could probably guess the strange cosmos theme running through the casino.
While it's not the most bizarre design we've seen around (shout out to Cashushi), it's definitely more than a little leftfield. Overall, it's pleasing enough and pretty inoffensive.
Misc 4.5/5
Genesis has a total of 15 different payment methods, including the ability to deposit via Apple Pay. This is a particularly great feature for anybody who enjoys playing at the best mobile casinos on the go, as it's one of the quickest and most efficient methods out there.
Register with Genesis today to claim your welcome bonus.
Runners-Up:
- Casushi: Best bonuses
- Leo Vegas: #1 casino app in the UK
- PlayZee: Many unique games
- Grosvenor
- Mr. Play
- 777
- Casumo
- BetUK
- Play Frank
- Casino Planet
- Kassu
- Casiplay
- Plaza Royal
- Casino.com
- Fruitkings
- Spin Rio
- Spinit
- 21.co.uk
How We Evaluated the Top UK Online Casino Sites
Here are the benchmarks we used to select the best online casino sites in the UK:
Game Library:
We're looking for big and diverse game libraries with a range of different titles from different software developers. It's not all about quantity, though. If a library is small but it has good quality games, then that can be just as good as a casino with thousands of titles to choose from.
Bonuses & Promotions:
All top UK casinos will have bonuses and running promotions, but not all of them will be the best casino bonuses out there. Some of them may not be any good at all. It's a matter of perspective.
There are some of you out there that won't be bothered by this category at all, and there are others who will give it the utmost importance. Swings and roundabouts, as they say, or bonuses and promotions in this case.
In any case, we read the fine print and only selected those casinos that offer bonuses with fair terms.
Design & Interface:
It's not imperative that a good casino looks like a work of art. But it's probably more important than you think.
If you're going to be spending a considerable amount of time playing at a website, it's in your interest that it’s easy on the eyes and that it functions properly. Those are the two things we examine in this benchmark.
Misc:
Everything else that doesn't quite warrant its own section when it comes to the best gambling sites we'll mention here. This goes for notable payment methods, customer service information and any other bits of facts and trivia that you may (or may not) find interesting.
We used these benchmarks to review casinos around the world. Check out our other articles:
UK Online Casinos: FAQ
Can I trust casinos in the UK?
Yes, you can trust most casinos in the UK. In particular, all the websites featured in this article are regulated online casino sites with proper licenses by the UKGC (United Kingdom Gambling Commission). We can't guarantee your safety for any casino not listed here.
Can I win real money playing at casino sites in the UK?
Yes, you can win real money playing at casino sites in the UK. All the casinos listed in this article will pay out real money, and take real money wagers.
What casino games can I play online in the United Kingdom?
There are many popular casino games that you're able to play online. Some of the most popular include slots, roulette, blackjack, and poker.
What type of payment methods are available at UK casinos?
There are many diverse payment methods available at UK casinos, including eWallets like PayPal and Skrill, debit cards such as Visa and MasterCard, and extra-secure options like Paysafecard.
What bonus can I get from UK casino sites?
You can expect to find a variety of different bonuses at UK casinos. These typically include a deposit bonus, welcome bonus, or even bonus spins on eligible slots.
What's the best online casino site in the UK?
The best online casino site in the UK is PlayOJO—but there are many other options out there worth exploring as well, and we've listed them all here.
Recap of the Top 5 UK Online Casino Sites
Here's a quick comparison of our top 5 best UK online casinos and their key features.
PlayOJO: PlayOJO places itself head and shoulders above the competition with its excellent welcome bonuses and ongoing promotions. Overall score: 99%
MrQ: MrQ is the premier online casino destination for the popular game of bingo, and it also has some excellent bonuses going for it. Overall score: 97%
Sun Vegas: If it's the best online slots (including a few branded ones) you're looking for, then it's Sun Vegas you should visit. Overall score: 96%
All British: Fulfill your sense of patriotic duty by registering at All British Casino and making your country proud. Jokes aside—this is a great online casino with an excellent game variety and generous promos. Overall score: 94%
Genesis: Genesis combines an excellent live casino component with a top library of well over 2,000 games. Overall score: 92%
How to Sign Up at a Top Online UK Casino
Make an account at PlayOJO
- Log on to PlayOJO using this link and press the yellow Join Now button
- Fill out all required details
- Wait for the validation link to arrive
Complete the validation process
- Check your email inbox for a validation link
- If it's not in your inbox, check your spam box
- Once located, click to complete the validation process
Deposit and play
- Make a deposit using one of your chosen payment methods
- Use a bonus if applicable
- Start playing and have fun!
So, What Are Best Online Casino Sites in the UK?
If you've read this entire article, congratulations - you are now an expert on UK online casinos. Well, even if you've just skimmed it, your knowledge will be greatly enriched and you should feel way more confident about signing up at an online casino site.
Overall, PlayOJO is the best UK online casino you could ask for. Its commitment to fairness and treating customers properly makes it an easy casino site to recommend to both seasoned veterans and newbies alike.
Even if you don't enjoy PlayOJO, we've still got another 22 online casinos ready and waiting for your registration. So, which one will you make your virtual home? Just remember, no matter the website, have fun and please gamble responsibly.
DISCLAIMER: Gambling involves risk and you must not gamble with funds you can’t afford to lose. It is not a solution to any financial difficulty. Remember, the house always wins!
If you believe you’re suffering from a gambling addiction or know anyone who does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 0808-8020-133 right away. Their advisors can help make gambling safe for you.
All gambling sites and guides are 18+ only. Online casinos listed here may not be available in your region. Don’t forget to check local laws to make sure it’s legal where you’re based.
Check out the free gambling addiction resources from these organizations.