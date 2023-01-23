Best Online Casinos in PA: Top Pennsylvania Casinos Ranked by Real Money Games, Promos, and Fairness

The list of top casinos in Pennsylvania runs deep, which can make it difficult to decide which one to join.
Choosing the safe PA casinos from those that may not have your well-being in mind can be tricky – so we did the heavy lifting for you and ranked the best online casinos in Pennsylvania.
You can play the best slots with the biggest progressive jackpots, table games, and exciting live dealer games on these top casinos headed by Slots.lv.
Let’s check them out!
Best PA Online Casinos
- Slots.lv: Best overall
- BetOnline: Best for sports betting
- Cafe Casino: Biggest welcome bonus
- Red Dog: Great progressive jackpots
- Ignition: Best for live dealer games
- SuperSlots: Best table game variety
- BitStarz: Top pick for crypto
- Las Atlantis: Best reload bonuses
- Wild Casino: Best for specialty games
- Bovada: Great online poker games
1. Slots.lv - Best PA Online Casino Overall
Pros:
- 200+ slots, dozens of progressives
- 5 Hot Drop Jackpots slots
- Table games w/progressives
- Up to $5k in bonuses
- Super-fast payouts
Cons:
- Slim live dealers
- Some unorganized areas
Slots.lv has operated for nearly a decade and has maintained a great reputation since its first day in business. This licensed online PA casino offers many benefits, including excellent guides and tutorials that are great for new players to the online casino world.
Casino Games: 4.9/5
The variety of online casino games at Slots.lv is impressive, including over three dozen online slots with progressive jackpots and Hot Drop Jackpots. Many of the progressives get deep into the six figures, with a few that often hover around the million-dollar mark.
You can also play very exciting Hot Drop Jackpots, which have hourly, daily, and super jackpots guaranteed to drop. And there are five popular online slots to spin here: Lady’s Magic Charms, Reels of Fortune, Golden Buffalo, A Night with Cloe, and 777 Deluxe.
But the jackpots aren’t limited to slots at this online casino. Among the impressive 24 table games, four Caribbean and Let ‘Em Ride poker games feature large progressive prize pools, and you will also find a bingo game with a delightful jackpot.
Video poker machines and specialties top off this online casino and offer the massively popular arcade-like game ThunderCrash.
Live Games: 4.9/5
If you enjoy sifting through dozens of live games, you will be better off playing at Ignition. But the six live games Slots.lv does provide are a solid mix: baccarat, Super 6, American Roulette, the rarely offered European Roulette, blackjack, and Blackjack Early Payout.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5
Slots.lv is offering new players up to $5,000 in bonuses across a whopping nine deposits! The first deposit bonus is a 200% deposit match up to $1,000, and the next eight subsequent deposits receive a 100% match up to $500. All bonus offers are attached to a 35x rollover.
And every player is automatically entered into the MySlots Rewards program, where playing nearly any type of game, sans live dealers, earn exchangeable points for cash bonuses. And your status or points never expire here.
Deposits and Withdrawals: 4.8/5
For deposits and payouts, Slots.lv offers credit/debit cards, BTC, BCH, Cash, BSV, USDT, LTC, and ETH.
You can also collect payouts via wire transfer and check by courier, so all the bases are covered here. If you choose BCH or LTC for withdrawals, winnings are delivered within an hour!
Play jackpot slots at Slots.lv now with up to $5,000 in bonuses.
2. BetOnline - Best Online Casino in PA for Betting
Pros:
- 3 dozen betting categories
- 30 poker variants
- $1,000 welcome bonus
- Reload bonuses
- Over 300 games
Cons:
- Credit card fees
If you’re here to bet on sports, BetOnline is the ultimate destination for your needs. The platform offers a generous sign-up promo and excels in the online poker department.
Casino Games: 4.85/5
Sports betting enthusiasts, rejoice! BetOnline is the perfect online gambling site for you. This website offers a wide selection of 35+ categories to wager on - from eSports and classic games like basketball or ice hockey to darts and the surf league.
And with around 300 thrilling casino games to choose from, BetOnline offers high-quality titles. We want to highlight the poker games. There are over 30 variants, which trumps what most other casinos have in store.
Live Games: 4.8/5
BetOnline also provides live-gaming options with the potential to bet as much as $20,000 per hand. The site covers all classic table games, including blackjack, baccarat, and roulette.
We are looking at ten live channels, and while that’s not the highest number, the quality of croupiers is top-notch.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5
At BetOnline, you can use the code BOL1000 to get a 50% sign-up bonus with 10x wagering requirements on sports betting.
Similarly, if you're interested in playing BetSoft games at the online casino, enter the promo code BOLCASINO for a 100% match bonus of up to $1,000.
For those who are into poker - NEWBOL is your key to unlocking an exceptional 100% match bonus that will be released through convenient $5 increments when you play!
Crypto players also have an exclusive offer - enter the code CRYPTO100 and get an additional 100% match bonus on all deposits with supported cryptocurrencies. This deal has a 14x playthrough requirement.
Deposits and Withdrawals: 4.9/5
When transacting funds, the folks at BetOnline offer a combination of conventional methods and cryptocurrencies.
MoneyGram, credit cards and debit cards, and bank wire transfers can all be used, as well as digital forms such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, ETH, and more.
However, due to costly fees, cards may not be ideal. We strongly recommend cryptocurrencies instead since they usually process payouts within 24 hours or even less, while fiat withdrawals often take up to 5 business days!
This link will activate up to $1,000 in welcome bonus money at BetOnline.
3. Cafe Casino - Best Welcome Bonus of all PA Online Casinos
Pros:
- $2,500 welcome bonus
- Generous 350% match rate
- Over 250 online casino games
- Helpful resources
Cons:
- Low variety of live casino games
If you’re a bonus hunter, Cafe Casino offers an exceptionally generous 350% match bonus for new customers, going up to $2,500.
Casino Games: 4.75/5
Cafe Casino may not have the biggest library of casino games, but it offers a vast collection of 250 titles.
Although there are only 6 live gaming options available, they still have an impressive selection of poker and specialty titles.
The gaming platform mostly consists of slot machines, but table games offer just as much enjoyment. It also provides plenty of top-tier software providers, such as RealTime Gaming and Rival Gaming.
Live Games: 4.5/5
As noted, this online casino only hosts about half a dozen live dealer games. While the selection is limited, we can still say that the croupiers are sharp, smart, and professional. You can check out classic table games like blackjack and baccarat.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.95/5
If you're a beginner at Cafe Casino, buckle up for a captivating offer that won't be passed up. Make your initial cryptocurrency transaction and get a 350% match bonus of as much as $2,500.
This implies that if you kick off with $500 in your account total, it will blast off to the extraordinary grand sum of $2,250! Only at Cafe Casino can this kind of deal be found.
If you prefer fiat currency, don't worry! You can still take advantage of the generous 250% match bonuses up to $1,500. This promotion doesn't include free spins; however, its perfect score reflects how valuable this offer is!
Also, watch out for Cafe Casino's Weekly Mystery Bonuses and Perks on their website - simply playing games will get you rewards. Plus, if your friend signs up through your referral code, you can earn up to $100 each!
Deposits and Withdrawals: 4.8/5
When it comes to banking, you won't find anything revolutionary at this casino. Nonetheless, they offer a wide variety of methods: banking cards, P2P transfers, bank wires, and cryptos such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum - all with instant deposits that can be used in your online wallet.
But if you need fiat money for withdrawals, it might take up to 48 hours to complete and even more time (up to 7 days) until your funds reach your bank account through a bank wire transfer.
Follow this link for the best welcome bonus at Cafe Casino!
4. Red Dog - Best Pennsylvania Online Casino for High RTP Games
Pros:
- Clean, well-designed UI
- Great selection of slots
- 240% bonus and 40 extra spins
- Most games have over 96% RTP
- 24/7 reload bonuses
- Live casino with great roulette options
- Speedy client download
- Feeless transactions
Cons:
- Mobile casino client is Windows only
Red Dog launched in 2019, quickly capturing online gamblers' attention with its clean and intuitive design, uniquely fun and quirky atmosphere, and generous promotions.
And players keep returning because the online casino offers a lot more than an adorable canine mascot and speedy navigational features and gameplay, including a stellar reputation for providing fair games and fast payouts.
It will take new players just minutes gaming here to understand why they ranked as the best PA online casino.
Casino Games: 4.6/5
From new titles that just landed on the casino floor to tried-and-true favorites, the video slot games alone are sure to provide players with hours of fun and, possibly, thicker wallets.
There are dozens of slots with large progressives powered by one of the leading software providers in the iGaming industry, RealTime Gaming.
Aside from spinning reels, you can also visit the selection of table games, where you can play European Roulette, three different Caribbean Poker variants, a variety of blackjack, and the massively popular Tri Card Poker, among others.
To top it all off, this online casino in Pennsylvania has over a dozen video poker machines and very fun specialties, including the Chutes-and-Ladders-like Banana Jones, Fish Catch, and keno.
Red Dog also provides free-play practice options for all their games. The only thing this trusted site does not provide is bingo, so you will have to indulge that desire elsewhere.
Live Games: 4.8/5
Over a dozen blackjack games, roulette, and baccarat are available on this side of the online gambling hall. The live roulette options are very impressive. There are American and European Roulette tables with a croupier, which is usually offered at live casinos.
Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5
New players at Red Dog can get a 240% match on their first deposit by using the bonus code ADORABLE, and you will also get 40 free spins on the fun slot game Spring Wilds.
This bonus has a max payout of 30x the deposit amount and a fair 35x rollover, slightly below the industry standard playthrough.
The minimum deposit required to qualify for this offer varies based on your deposit method: $10 for Neosurf, $30 for credit cards, and $20 for BTC, Flexepin, and altcoins.
Aside from the generous welcome bonus, Red Dog is also renowned for its ongoing bonuses intended for returning players, including a daily 160% deposit match bonus.
Deposits and Withdrawals: 4.85/5
Red Dog has various fiat and crypto banking methods, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, credit cards, Flexepin, Neosurf, and Ethereum for deposits, among other options.
You can choose wire transfers, Bitcoin, or credit cards for withdrawals. Many online casinos do not give players the option of cards for payouts, so this is yet another reason, among many, why Red Dog is among our top choices. Bitcoin is the fastest way to receive your winnings, usually being delivered within 24 hours.
Head to Red Dog to spin full-throttle video slots and play with a generous bonus package!
5. Ignition - Best PA Online Casino for Live Dealer Games
Pros:
- Over three dozen live dealer tables
- Dozens of progressive slots
- Hot Drop Jackpots
- Excellent table game variety
- Generous $3,000 welcome package
- World-famous online poker room
Cons:
- High credit card fees
- No reload bonuses
Ignition debuted in 2016 and has remained a trusted and licensed online gambling site. It’s considered one of the best PA online poker sites for player traffic and tournaments, so you have multiple online gambling platforms to indulge in here.
Casino Games: 4.9/5
Ignition Casino’s game library is powered by over 13 game providers like RTG, Rival Gaming, Betsoft, and Genesis gaming. While it does not offer as many online casino games as the selection at some other online casinos, every title is of high quality.
Vivid graphics paired with dynamic sound effects bring the essence of brick-and-mortar slot games to life on your screen, including dozens of online slots with progressives.
Table games include several poker options, Teen Patti, craps, roulette, baccarat, and blackjack games. Bingo and keno games are the majority of the specialties here, and there is also the very fun option of playing virtual sports.
Live Games: 4.95/5
With just under 40 live dealer tables, Ignition is one of the top PA online casinos for traditional live casino games. The 32 blackjack tables make up the bulk of the live dealer casino. There are four baccarat tables, two Super 6 options, three American Roulette games, and two European Roulette tables.
Stakes for blackjack start at $5 at some tables, and whales can find tables with a max bet of $5,000 and $10,000. Stakes for baccarat are $5-$2500 and $1-$3000 for roulette.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.75/5
Ignition provides one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry. When new players make their first deposit with crypto, they get a 150% deposit of up to $3,000.
This is a combined bonus split between the online poker room (150% up to $1500) and the casino (150% up to $1500).
The casino bonus has a valuable rollover of 25x, and the poker bonus is unlocked at a rate of $1 for every 30 Ignition Miles earned (which are garnered by playing cash games and tournaments).
Ignition does not offer reload bonuses because of its Ignition Rewards program. You can earn Ignition Miles by playing casino and poker games, which can be exchanged for bonus money (unused Ignition Miles expire a year after they are earned).
Deposits and Withdrawals: 4.7/5
For deposits, you can use credit cards, BTC, USDT, ETH, and LTC. For payouts, you can use all the previously mentioned methods, minus cards, plus BCH, BSV, MatchPay, and check by courier.
While the variety of banking methods is solid enough, please beware that credit card fees are 15.9% or greater. Cryptocurrencies are feeless, and BTC payouts are delivered within 24 hours.
Claim your $3000 welcome bonus at Ignition today.
6. SuperSlots - Best Table Games Variety Among Online Casinos in PA
Pros:
- 43 table games, rarely offered titles
- 365 online slots
- Excellent specialties selection
- Up to $6k in welcome bonuses
- 10% weekly rebate
Cons:
- Few progressives
- Limited mobile games
- Fewer branded slots
- No sorting options for slots
SuperSlots is one of the new Pennsylvania online casinos that made their debut in 2020. And it is also a member of the famed Eddie Robbins III online gambling brand, so you know you are in good hands here regarding safety.
Casino Games: 4.5/5
The number of online slots at SuperSlots is impressive, and they are constantly adding titles to their catalog.
If you want to play branded slots or ones with large progressives, the options are slim here, so you will likely prefer playing the best online slots at Red Dog. Otherwise, the selection of slots at this online casino is very fun to play, and they feature dynamic graphics with speedy response times.
Ironically, the table games pop the most at SuperSlots with 45 games available, all of which are well organized: 13 blackjacks, 12 roulette, 10 poker, and nine other games.
Stand-out and rarely offered table games include 21 Burn Blackjack, American Double Ball Roulette, 6Up Pocket Poker, Casino Solitaire, and the very popular online casino game, Three Card Rummy.
There are 14 scratchers found in specialties in this online casino site, along with arcade games and keno, but you will have to play at Ignition or Red Dog if you have the desire to play bingo.
Live Games: 4.6/5
SuperSlots divides its 29 live games between two live casinos (Red and Black). There are 20 blackjack, six roulette, and three baccarat games (two Super 6).
We were a little disappointed with the lack of variety within the tables and that most blackjack tables have a minimum bet requirement of $10 or more, but we were impressed that a few games have $0.50 minimums.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5
New players can take advantage of a $6,000 welcome bonus package at Superslots. Use bonus code SS250 for a whopping 250% on your first-ever deposit with a max bonus of up to $1,000. Next, enter bonus code SS100 on your five subsequent deposits for a 100% match with a max bonus of up to $1,000.
The minimum deposit requirement for each bonus is $20 with 35x wagering requirements.
Deposits and Withdrawals: 4.9/5
You will be hard-pressed to find an online casino with more banking options than SuperSlots. But many fiat options have large payout fees, so we recommend using crypto here.
For deposits, this online casino accepts bank transfers, credit cards, Cashier’s Checks, MoneyOrder, Person2Person, BTC, and 17 additional altcoins and e-wallets.
For payouts, you can choose all the above options minus cards, USDT, and 16 other altcoins and e-wallets. Most crypto withdrawals are delivered within an hour but up to 48 hours.
Head to SuperSlots to enjoy amazing table games with a 200% deposit bonus.
7. BitStarz - Best Pennsylvania Crypto Online Casino
Pros:
- Dedicated crypto casino
- Over 4,000 total games
- 5 BTC welcome pack + 180 free spins
- Lightning-fast payouts
Cons:
- Busy homepage
- Few banking options
- Slim specialties
- Most games are geo-restricted
The award-winning BitStarz is one of the best crypto online casinos in the industry, providing players with games you play using Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
Unfortunately, some sections of its massive library are geo-restricted, so those in The Keystone State will need to utilize a VPN to gain full access. On the plus side, if you are new to crypto or VPNs, BitStarz has some solid, user-friendly guides.
Casino Games: 4.8/5
Top software providers, including Platipus, BitStarz Originals, Betsoft, and ReelPlay, supply over 4,000 total casino games.
Of the 3,000+ slot games, about 55 feature progressives. Most of the online slots are titles you likely have not heard of, which is not necessarily a negative; just know you will not find the number of branded or mainstream slots like Red Dog and Ignition libraries.
Over 40 table games await your pleasure, including Texas Hold’em, Pontoon, Baccarat Mini, Sic Bo, and European Roulette with a unique BTC jackpot.
Live Games: 4.5/5
Over stunning 100 live dealer games in multiple languages can be found at this robust online casino, including dozens of rare offerings on top of the standard games. Unfortunately, some states and other regions are restricted, including PA.
Unique offerings include Lightning Baccarat, Free Bet Blackjack, Double Ball Roulette, Three Card Poker, and several live game shows like Monopoly, Gonzos Treasure Hunt, Dream Catcher, and Deal or No Deal.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5
The welcome package at BitStarz has slightly higher wagering requirements than those found at Red Dog and the online casinos in our Top 5, but it still holds value and comes with oodles of free spins:
- First Deposit Bonus: 125% match up to 1 BTC + 180 free spins
- Second Deposit: 50% match up to 1 BTC
- Third Deposit: 50% match up to 2 BTC
- Fourth Deposit: 100% match up to 1 BTC
Deposits and Withdrawals: 4.4/5
There are no banking options outside of crypto, which is the norm for many crypto online casinos, but you can conveniently purchase cryptocurrency directly on the BitStarz site using a credit card and Google or Apple Pay.
This licensed online casino does not offer a large selection of cryptocurrencies, but you can use BTC, LTC, ETH, and a few other altcoins for deposits and withdrawals. When you choose Bitcoin for payouts, winnings are delivered instantly!
Head to BitStarz today to play unique crypto casino games and to claim your 125% deposit match plus 180 free spins.
Top PA Online Casinos Runners-up:
How We Selected the Best PA Online Casino Sites
Reputation:
Safety and security are our top concerns, so we only recommend licensed and regulated PA online casino sites that provide a secure site for transactions and legit RNG software for fair gaming.
Online Gambling Selection:
A large selection of casino games is great, but our priority is the quality and variety of available games. Online casinos with a diverse selection of games received the most points.
Bonuses and Promotions:
A big bonus will do you little to no good if the wagering requirements are astronomically large and nearly impossible to achieve. That’s why we only listed bonuses attached to fair rollover requirements, giving points for the size of a bonus while factoring in the playthrough rate.
Banking Variety & Payout Speed:
Pennsylvania online casino sites offering a good mix of crypto and fiat methods ranked higher on our list. We gave additional points for payout speed and docked points for any excessive fees or limited options.
Quick Guide to Online Casino Games in Pennsylvania
What Are the Most Popular Online Casino Games Among PA Players?
Slot games are the most played games and the largest selection of any single game type that a PA online casino offers. Many Pennsylvania online casino players enjoy slots because they are simple to play and provide a chance to win a large return with a small stake.
Which Type of Online Slots Is the Most Popular in PA?
While classic three-reel online slots will always be frequented, modern video slots are the most popular. These usually have five or more reels and feature smooth, high-quality graphics, dynamic sound effects, and mini-game bonus rounds.
One of the most popular features of slot games that many online casino players seek out is progressive slots because of their massive jackpots.
Are PA Online Casino Bonuses Worth Claiming?
A deposit bonus is worth taking if the wagering requirements are fair. Many players like taking the offers at the PA online casinos that offer bonuses with fair rollovers, like Slots.lv, BetOnline, and Cafe Casino, because the bonus is attainable.
How Do I Choose the Best PA Online Casino for Me?
The most important factor to consider when signing up at any Pennsylvania online casino is ensuring they are a safe and trustworthy brand.
Licensed and legit PA gambling sites — such as Slots.lv, Ignition, and SuperSlots — list their verifiable licensing information, any relevant certifications, security conventions, and their fair gaming policies on their site.
The next step in choosing a Pennsylvania online casino is to ensure they have a good stock of the most important facets to you.
BitStarz is a great option for instant payouts, playing games directly with cryptocurrency, and a bevy of unique live casino games.
Red Dog is an amazing well-rounded option that checks all the boxes for most players, offering a good selection of online slots, table games, traditional live dealer games, a client download, and generous bonuses.
Comparison of the Top 5 Pennsylvania Online Casinos
Slots.lv: Known for having one the best libraries of progressive jackpot slots, this online casino also offers Hot Drop Jackpots and up to $5,000 in welcome bonuses.
BetOnline: A premium-tier sports betting destination packed with plenty of casino games, including 30 poker variants. You can claim a $1,000 welcome bonus for betting, poker, casino, or crypto.
Cafe Casino: The best welcome bonus in the industry, along with 250+ quality casino games to use it for. We’re looking at a 350% match boost going up to $2,500 if you use crypto.
Red Dog: This PA online casino is known for high-quality slots with large progressives and their generous 240% match deposit welcome bonus plus 40 free spins.
Ignition: The top PA online casinos for traditional live games, it offers new players a generous $3,000 welcome pack for its online poker room and casino.
How to Sign Up at the Best PA Online Casinos
Since Slots.lv grabbed the top spot on our list, let’s take a quick look at creating an account with this online casino (most online casinos in Pennsylvania have a similar process).
Step One: Sign Up for a Slots.lv Casino Account
- Head over to Slot.lv Casino’s homepage.
- Select the Join button at the top of the page.
- Accurately fill out the brief info form.
Step Two: Verify Your Email Address
- You will receive an email as soon as you sign up.
- Click the link in the email to verify your email address.
Step Three: Make Your First Deposit
- Visit the cashier at the top of the page.
- Make your first deposit using your preferred method.
- Claim the first-deposit bonus.
- You are now ready to play online casino games for real money.
Enjoy the Latest Games at the Best Online Casinos in PA
We hope our reviews of the top online casinos in Pennsylvania have you pumped to start playing the best games that only a PA online casino offers.
We recommend signing up with Slots.lv because they hit the highest marks in the benchmark categories we rated and for upholding a stellar reputation.
But no matter which of the PA online casinos you choose to join, please play responsibly because you can only be a winner if you walk away while you’re ahead.
Disclaimer: Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Underage gambling is an offense; all sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive; please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford. The casinos listed may not be available in your region.
For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: