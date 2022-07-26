19 Best NZ Online Casino Sites: New Zealand Online Casinos Ranked by Pokies, Bonuses, and Fairness

If you’re looking for the most generous bonuses for Kiwi players, hottest pokies available, and more casino games, the best New Zealand online casinos have a lot to offer.
You’ll enjoy a wide range of mobile-friendly games, massive deposit bonuses with minimal wagering requirements, and excellent customer service that ties everything together.
Every site we feature is licensed and regulated to guarantee NZ players a safe, fair, and fun experience from the get-go. The best casinos online use the latest in graphics technology to make your next gaming session feel immersive and realistic.
Jackpot City was our #1 pick for their top-tier deposit bonus and varied gaming library, but we’ve got 18 runner-ups looking to steal the throne.
Let’s jump into the good stuff!
Best Online Casinos in NZ
- Jackpot City – Best NZ online casino overall
- Casino Tropez – Best loyalty rewards
- Spin Casino – Best for mobile gambling
- Hellspin – Most diverse gaming variety
- Bitstarz – Best for crypto gambling
- Genesis – Best free spins offer
- Leo Vegas – Best jackpot games
- Ruby Fortune – Best table games selection
- Casumo – Incredible website design
- PlayOJO – Unique welcome offer
1. Jackpot City – Best New Zealand Online Casino Overall
Pros
- 400+ online pokies
- Over 50 live dealer games
- NZ$20 million in progressive jackpots
- NZ$1,600 deposit bonus package
- Mobile app for iOS & Android
Cons
- No phone or email support
Jackpot City is the best online pokies site for New Zealand players. They’ve got a broad selection of table games, progressive jackpots, and classic slots that cater to a variety of tastes.
Game Variety: 4.65/5
Jackpot City’s gaming library puts a bit of everything on the table. First off, you’ll find tens of progressive jackpots that boast a combined total of NZ$20 million in potential payouts. With this in mind, big fish hunters should cast their lines here!
Lower-stakes players will find over 400 online pokies to spin through at their leisure, while skill gamers can enjoy an equally varied selection of titles.
Over 50 live dealer games of poker, blackjack, baccarat, and roulette make the cut alongside popular game shows like Deal or No Deal!
Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.7/5
Jackpot City’s NZ$1,600 welcome bonus is redeemable across your first four deposits, each of which qualifies for a 100% match up to $400. So long as you fund your account with $10 or more, they’ll double your money with no strings attached!
You can use your bonus funds to spin through slots or play online table games, but their selection of progressive jackpots will remain off-limits until you’ve cleared their wagering requirements.
Their 70x playthrough is admittedly steep, but unlike other online casinos, they won’t limit you to playing one kind of game.
Payment Methods: 4.6/5
Jackpot City accepts and pays out through 8 fiat banking methods. You can bank your funds through Visa/MasterCard debit, Visa Electron, iDebit, Interac, Skrill, Neteller, and Trustly. Their deposit minimum is $10, which makes Jackpot City’s leading deposit bonus feel very accessible.
Similarly, you can withdraw as little as $10 or as much as $10,000 at once. All transactions are completely fee-free, and e-wallet cashouts are delivered within 1 business day at the latest. On average, debit card and bank transfer payouts take 2-3 days to clear.
Customer Support: 4/5
Unfortunately, Jackpot City lacks a dedicated phone line for players who’d rather speak with a real person. Because there’s no support email to be found anywhere, players must reach out via their 24/7 live chat feature.
To give them a bit of credit, we got an instant response from one of their representatives upon sending them a message. They manage to offer excellent customer support through one channel, which isn’t all that common throughout the industry!
Mobile Device Compatibility: 4.95/5
Jackpot City takes their on-the-go players very seriously. You’ll find a downloadable app for iOS and Android devices that transforms the best features of their desktop site into pocket-sized fun.
Place one-tap wagers, deposit funds, initiate payouts, and enjoy industry-leading graphics with Jackpot City’s mobile client! All their games are flawlessly compatible with your mobile device, and you’ll find yourself betting from wherever you are.
Click here to bet with Jackpot City and enjoy up to NZ$1,600 of welcome bonuses!
2. Casino Tropez – Best Bonuses Of Any NZ Online Casino
Pros
- Solid loyalty rewards program
- Welcome bonus distributed on your first year
- Minimal wagering requirements
- 1,680 online casino games
- Phenomenal customer support
Cons
- Very basic user interface
If you’re planning on sticking around for a while, give Casino Tropez a few moments of your time. Their long-running loyalty bonus gives you a year’s worth of monthly reload boosts.
Game Variety: 4.65/5
For an older gambling site, Casino Tropez’s gaming library comes with a great deal of firepower. We came across 1,680 online casino games in total, and most bettors will find exactly what they’re after.
Their selection includes around 1,400 exciting online pokies that make room for penny-pinchers and big fish hunters alike. Every animated spin feels engaging, and the quality of gameplay is superb!
In between reels, you can explore 100+ 3D online tables alongside 34 live casino games. Sic-Bo, high-stakes blackjack, The Money Drop, roulette, baccarat, and online poker make their appearance!
Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.3/5
Their welcome package starts with your initial deposit, which they’ll double up to $100. Your first monthly deposit will be met with the same 100% match up to $100, and bettors who place wagers regularly can earn an extra $25 each month.
In summary, loyal bettors can double their monthly bankroll up to $125 for an entire year. Over time, Casino Tropez is primed to deliver $3,000 in bonus funds. Their low, 30x wagering requirements make this loyalty package appear all the more tempting.
Loyal players will be well-compensated here as well. You’ll earn extra bonuses which can net you up to $250 on a weekly basis. The program has 6 tiers, with the VIP Diamond as the top-tier and a max of $250 up for grabs.
Payment Methods: 4.7/5
Casino Tropez’s banking menu is jam-packed with over 20 fiat payment methods. You can use Visa Electron, iDebit, PaySafeCard, EasyEFT, Giropay, QIWI, Skrill, Neteller, Moneta, Entropay, InstaDebit, ecoPayz, Zimpler, TrustPay, AstroPay, or a local bank transfer to get started.
While you’ll need to deposit $20 or more to claim their first deposit bonus, we don’t find this minimum to be unreasonable.
Casino Tropez’s inclusive withdrawal boundaries and speedy payouts were a pleasant surprise. You can move anywhere from $20 to $20,000 off-site per transaction, and most e-wallet payouts are delivered in a few hours. As expected, debit and bank withdrawals take 3-5 days to clear.
Customer Support: 5/5
Casino Tropez has been a recognized name in the online casino industry since 2001, and they take pride in their excellent customer support system. Players can receive 24/7 assistance over the phone, by email, or through live chat.
Their team responds quickly and professionally across the board, but you’ll enjoy the fastest support by live chat. Within seconds of sending them a request, we received a non-automated reply from a real person.
Mobile Device Compatibility: 4.6/5
Casino Tropez’s simplistic interface isn’t very pretty to gaze upon, but it works in favor of this site’s seamless mobile experience. Thanks in part to their bare-bones site layout, you won’t encounter any lag or frustrating game freezes.
Pages load quickly, nothing feels cramped on smaller screens, and navigating through their mobile site remains a painless experience!
Click here for month-to-month bonuses from Casino Tropez!
3. Spin Casino – Best Mobile Casino for Kiwi Players
Pros
- 500+ real money casino games
- iOS and Android application
- $1,000 casino bonus package
Cons
- No phone or email support
- 70x wagering requirements
With a dedicated app for Android and iOS devices and a fully optimized mobile casino, you won’t find a better gambling site for players on the go.
Game Variety: 4.75/5
Spin Casino mixes hundreds of the best online casino games with a full-fledged sportsbook. They’re a “one-stop-shop” for sportsbook vets, slot spinners, blackjack bettors, and poker players.
Speaking of their mobile-friendly sportsbook, we found 25+ mainstream and specialty betting markets on tap. They’ve got a competitive wager for just about everything. You can wager on football, US basketball, cricket, the Olympics, or entertainment-based categories right here.
In between live-streamed events, you’ll have 400+ slots, tables, and exclusive titles to browse through!
Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4/5
Spin Casino is giving away $1,000 in casino bonus funds across your first three deposits. Here’s how it works – they’ll double your first transaction up to $400, your second payment up to $300, and your third deposit up to $300.
Like Jackpot City, Spin Casino allows your funds to be used on live dealer games, slots, online tables, and specialty titles. However, you can’t spin through progressive jackpot slots just yet.
While their 70x wagering requirements appear steep for the casino bonus at stake, this seems to be pretty standard for NZ online casinos.
Payment Methods: 4.6/5
Spin Casino accepts 8 secure payment methods that cover the basics and then some. Players can deposit funds using Visa/MasterCard debit payments, Visa electron, Interac, Skrill, Neteller, Trustly, and iDebit.
You’ll have to fund your account with $10 to start gaming and unlock their welcome bonus, which shouldn’t present a problem for most players. It’s worth noting that all Spin Casino transactions are 100% fee-free.
You can withdraw anywhere from $10 to $10,000 at once, and e-wallet payouts are delivered within 24 hours of approval. Bank transfer and debit card payouts take just 2 days to clear.
Customer Support: 3.9/5
Much like Jackpot City, Spin Casino doesn’t offer email or phone support. Instead, these sister sites share the same “24/7 live chat” feature. Regardless, you’ll experience the same top-caliber assistance offered by our top pick.
Expect real-time replies in seconds rather than minutes. You’ll enjoy professional responses at any time of day or night, and there’s always a qualified agent waiting to lend a helping hand.
Mobile Device Compatibility: 4.97/5
Spin Casino’s quintessential, “all-in-one” gambling site makes its way onto mobile devices. However, only 75% of their casino games remain present on their apps for iOS and Android.
No matter what you came to bet on, Spin Casino handles your “on-the-go” wagers with ease. You’ll enjoy pocket-sized, lag-free entertainment that doesn’t skip a beat. It really is one of the best mobile casinos out there.
Enjoy your favorite casino games on the go with Spin Casino!
4. Hellspin – Most Diverse Casino Game Variety for NZ Players
Pros
- Around 4,000 online pokies
- 500+ live casino games
- Generous welcome package
- Varied banking menu
- Mobile-first site design
Cons
- No phone support
- Slower-than-average withdrawals
Hellspin gives new sign-ups the ability to play through 4,500+ casino games at their leisure. One thing’s certain – you won’t find a selection with more variety anywhere else.
Game Variety: 5/5
Hellspin’s casino library covers all the bases. With the exception of sportsbook veterans, their gaming selection is built to satisfy every traditionalist’s preferences.
We came across 4,000+ great pokies, ultra-popular classics, and progressive jackpots with sky-high win rates, five-figure multipliers, and massive payout potential.
Their “live casino” section is no joke, either – in between spins, you can sift through over 500 games and watch a real person control the action. Whether you’re here for game show roleplays, high-stakes blackjack tables, banker bets, or poker tournaments, you’ll find it all here.
Specialty titles like bingo, keno, Hi-Lo, Sic-Bo, and three-card rummy knot the bow on top!
Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.25/5
Hellspin’s welcome bonus package is engineered for crypto and fiat players. It can get you up to $400 in casino funds and 150 guaranteed free spins with your first two deposits.
They’ll double your first deposit up to $100, and you’ll get 100 free spins to use on Wild Walker (96.55% RTP). When you use the code “HOT” with your second deposit, you’ll get a 50% match worth up to $300 and 50 more free spins on Hot to Burn Hold & Spin (96.70% RTP).
You’ll have to meet 40x wagering requirements to clear your winnings, but those free spins should make the job a lot easier.
Payment Methods: 4.45/5
Hellspin accepts 3 digital currencies and 7 fiat payment options. Crypto bettors can deposit and withdraw funds using Bitcoin, Litecoin, or Ethereum. Comparatively, cash-only players can bet with their debit card, ecoPayz, Neteller, Skrill, Jeton, Interac, and Perfect Money.
You can deposit $15 to begin wagering, but you’ll have to deposit $20 to claim Hellspin’s welcome bonus package.
Unfortunately, payouts are slower-than-average here. Their KYC verification takes 72 hours, and some fiat withdrawals can take up to 12 days for processing and delivery. On the other hand, crypto bettors are paid out in 24 hours.
Customer Support: 3.8/5
It was disappointing to notice Hellspin’s lack of a dedicated phone line. That said, we’re ready to give them a pass here. Hellspin’s 24/7 live chat and email contact options can handle the pressure.
A real person instantly replied to our chat request, and we received an email response in just 2 hours. Alternatively, their in-depth FAQ section answers all the common questions asked by new sign-ups in detail.
Mobile Device Compatibility: 4.6/5
Hellspin’s instant-play mobile app works directly through your smartphone’s web browser, and their website incorporates features that make sifting through 4,500+ games feel butter-smooth.
Between their easily navigable user interface and their smartphone-friendly game selection, Hellspin proves to be a trustworthy mobile casino.
Enjoy a great variety of modern online casino games when you sign up with Hellspin!
5. Bitstarz – Top Crypto Casino Site in New Zealand
Pros
- Accepts 6 cryptocurrencies
- Instant, fee-free crypto cashouts
- 3,952+ provably fair games
- Mobile-friendly site layout
- 5 BTC and 180 free spins welcome bonus
Cons
- Not all games available on mobile
- No sports betting
If you’re looking for an easy way to gamble with ever-appreciating digital assets, Bitstarz fits the bill. They’re among the only New Zealand casino sites that accept crypto depositors!
Game Variety: 4.35/5
Bitstarz’s impressive casino library is home to 3,000+ online pokies, 150+ live dealer games, and hundreds more online tables from 46 industry-leading software providers. The only thing they’re missing is a sportsbook, but mystical online gambling sites are hard to come by.
They’ve got over 3,000 classic pokies, 684+ Bitcoin-exclusive machines, and 100+ progressive jackpot slots on deck. Big fish hunters can spin for bounties that exceed 5 BTC at their highest!
Their 150+ live dealer games include tens of blackjack options, poker variants, baccarat tables, roulette wheels, and game shows with betting limits that fit every player’s budget.
Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.4/5
Just for verifying your email with Bitstarz, you’ll get 20 no-deposit free spins.
When you decide to make your first crypto deposit, they’ll give you a 125% match worth up to 1 BTC! You’ll also receive 160 extra spins to use across their most popular Bitcoin slots.
The welcome package stretches to your next three deposits and will net you a total of $2,000 or up to 5 BTC. This comes with 40x playthrough requirements.
Payment Methods: 3.8/5
Crypto players can bank their funds and receive winnings through Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Tether, and Dogecoin. You’ll only have to deposit 0.0002 BTC to begin wagering, but their 0.006 BTC deposit bonus minimum could drive budget-conscious players away.
Their fiat banking menu is also limited. Cash bettors can make Visa/MasterCard debit payments, go through Skrill, or use PaySafeCard to play with Bitstarz.
Thankfully, all crypto transactions are 100% fee-free. You can withdraw anywhere from 0.0002 BTC to 10 BTC in one shot, and you’ll see your winnings delivered in 5-10 minutes.
Customer Support: 5/5
Bitstarz goes the extra mile to facilitate phenomenal customer support. Two phone lines take non-stop calls from players around the globe, and their 24/7 live chat feature has already amassed 2,000+ positive customer reviews.
Alternatively, you can send Bitstarz an email or tag them on social media. They have a strong presence on Twitter and Facebook, and you can even shoot a direct message their way.
Mobile Device Compatibility: 4.5/5
Bitstarz’s high-tech site is built to accommodate “on-the-go” bettors at their leisure! However, there is one catch – around 500 of their games aren’t playable on iOS and Android devices.
Thanks to their undeniably massive gaming library, we doubt you’ll notice the difference. Regardless, Bitstarz puts 3,500+ exclusive Bitcoin slots and 100+ live dealer tables in your front pocket.
Score up to 5 BTC in crypto bonus funds when you register with Bitstarz!
Runners-up:
- Genesis
- Leo Vegas
- Ruby Fortune
- Casumo
- PlayOJO
- Playzee
- Wildz
- Casino.com
- Wazamba
- Kassu
- Casino Gods
- Royal Vegas
How We Ranked The Best Online Casinos in New Zealand
Online Casino Games
The best online casinos give players the ability to wager on just about anything. We gave a higher ranking to real money online casinos that boast a varied selection of slots, table games, and sports betting options.
Casino Bonuses & Promotions
Top online casinos make it worth your while to start gambling online. We prioritized NZ casino sites with high-limit, high-percentage deposit matches, and free spins bonuses. Beyond this, we gave special consideration to online casinos with the lowest wagering requirements.
Deposits & Withdrawals
The safest casinos in New Zealand offer a bevy of secure deposit and withdrawal options. Whether you’re here to bet with cash or crypto, we prioritized online gambling sites with the largest banking menus and the fastest payouts.
Customer Support Options
Quality customer support is akin to having homeowner’s insurance. You hope you won’t have to use it, but you’ll be relieved to have it on your side when issues arise. We prioritized New Zealand online casinos that respond quickly and professionally to your inquiries.
Mobile Compatibility
These days, mobile casinos are in-style. After all, why should you be limited to having fun at home? We prioritized online gambling sites with a mobile-first design, phone-friendly slots, and travel-ready table games.
The Best New Zealand Online Casino Sites – FAQs
Are Online Casinos Safe to Use in New Zealand?
Yes – licensed and regulated online casinos are safe to use in New Zealand. Our top picks operate under the supervision of the Malta Gaming Authority and UK Gambling Commission, so online casino players aren’t breaking the law while playing real money games.
However, your particular jurisdiction might prohibit you from gambling online altogether. It’s always best practice to check your local laws before signing up with any online casinos in New Zealand!
How Can I Spot Trustworthy NZ Online Casino Sites?
Any trustworthy casino in New Zealand will proudly display its operating license for the world to see. Licensed casinos are compelled to host provably fair games, guarantee reliable payouts, and adhere to security standards that protect your financial integrity.
No matter how up-to-scale they might appear, unlicensed casino sites will usually make it impossible for you to win real money. It’s common to find rigged games and unusually lengthy payout procedures with shady online casino operators.
Are NZ Real Money Casino Games Rigged?
Once again, so long as you’re dealing with a licensed New Zealand casino, you’ll enjoy casino games that don’t possess a hidden house edge. Our top picks independently audit each game you play to guarantee randomized outcomes and a fair betting experience overall.
Most online casinos are licensed and fair, but a few bad apples can spoil the bunch if you get unlucky enough to sign up with a rogue online casino.
How Should I Choose the Best NZ Online Casino Site for Me?
Choosing the best NZ online casino for you will mostly depend on your individual gaming preferences. For example, bonus hunters and slot spinners should find their home with Bitstarz and Jackpot City, while those looking for unparalleled variety will find Hellspin more suitable for their needs.
Comparison of the Top 5 NZ Online Casinos
Jackpot City: Jackpot City is the best online pokies site for NZ players. Along with some gigantic jackpot payouts, they’ve got a little bit of everything to offer. Click here to double your first deposit up to $400!
Casino Tropez: Casino Tropez is home to nearly 1,600 titles and a “slow drip” bonus with minimal wagering requirements. Starting with your first deposit, click here to earn $125 a month in casino funds!
Spin Casino: Spin Casino’s great game selection can be enjoyed seamlessly in its mobile version. It has a dedicated iOS and Android compatible app that performs flawlessly, allowing you to access your favorite games on the go.
Hellspin: Hellspin carries nearly 4,000 slots and over 500 live dealer games from the biggest software providers in the industry. Click here to earn $100 and receive 100 free spins with your first deposit!
Bitstarz: Bitstarz accepts 6 cryptocurrencies, offers an industry-leading deposit bonus, and has 3,900+ provably fair games on tap. Click here to double your first deposit up to 1 BTC and earn 180 free spins today!
How to Sign Up With the Best NZ Online Casinos
If you’re not fully acquainted with the best casino sites online, you’re not alone. Luckily, our top casino sites make it easy to get started in minutes. Using Jackpot City as our example, we’ve boiled the sign-up process to its basics.
1. Create a new online casino account.
Go to Jackpot City’s homepage and click on the orange “Sign Up” button. From there, select your country of residence before creating a username and password login. Finally, enter your email address, phone number, and personal information as requested.
Once finished, tick the age verification checkbox and click “Register” to continue.
2. Verify your personal information with Jackpot City.
Check your text messages for a verification code from Jackpot City. Alternatively, you can look through your primary email inbox for the same code. If you don’t see either, wait 3-5 minutes before requesting another code.
After you find their code, copy and paste it to the appropriate field on their website.
3. Deposit and claim your welcome bonus!
Now, it’s time to make your first deposit and claim the first portion of Jackpot City’s $1,600 welcome bonus. To get started, locate the “Deposit” button at the upper right corner of your screen.
Next, select your preferred currency from their drop-down menu. Then, deposit $10 or more to double your first transaction. After your funds clear, you’ll have full access to Jackpot City’s gaming library!
So, What Are the Best Online Casinos NZ Players Can Sign Up to?
If you’re looking for thousands of pokies, blackjack and roulette games with inclusive betting limits, online poker games with enticing prize pools, and sports betting options that make it easy to cash in; our top picks give land-based casinos a run for their money.
In summary, mere words can’t do the best online casinos any justice.
If you’re still on the fence, we’d recommend getting started with Jackpot City. Their $1,600 deposit bonus package, 500+ exclusive titles, and multi-million dollar jackpots made them our obvious first-place choice.
However, no matter where you choose to bet, have fun and wager responsibly!
DISCLAIMER: We don't need to emphasise that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying "the house always wins" is worth keeping in mind.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the National Problem Gaming Helpline at 0800 654 655 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.
Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area. We share unbiased and reader-supported reviews; although we can get commissions for casinos featured in our site guides, that does not impact our ranking approach. We often endorse sites that we feel give the best pleasurable gaming experience.
Check out the following organisations for free gambling addiction resources: