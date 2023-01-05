Best Online Casinos in North Carolina: Top Real Money NC Casinos Ranked for Game Variety & Bonuses

If you’re living in North Carolina, then your options for in-person gambling are quite limited.
Instead of spending hours traveling to get to a casino, why not check our list of the best online casinos in North Carolina with the most generous bonuses and highest-quality casino games?
We’ve ranked each NC online casino based on strict benchmarks like game variety, bonuses, VIP programs, mobile compatibility, and overall reputation and fairness.
Turns out that Slots.lv is the absolute best option for casino players in North Carolina, but we’ve got 20+ gambling sites you ought to check out.
All set to start off on this journey? Let’s begin!
Best Online Casinos in North Carolina
- Slots.lv: Best overall
- BetOnline: Ideal for mobile casino players
- Ignition: Best for poker
- BetUS: Generous bonuses
- Bovada: Most suitable for sports betting
- Bitstarz: Best for crypto players
- Red Dog: Perfect for new players
- Wild Casino: Top pick for blackjack
- Cafe Casino: Best for progressive jackpots
- Grand Fortune: Best design
1. Slots.lv — Best Online Casino in North Carolina Overall
Pros:
- 250+ top-quality slot games
- Great reputation
- Up to a $7,500 welcome package
- Mobile-friendly platform
- Nice range of payment options
Cons:
- Some games are not available on mobile
Slots.lv has a reputation for being one of the best all-around North Carolina casinos. It has been in business since 2013 and has built a reputation for its great range of high-quality games and progressive jackpots, as well as a big welcome offer for all new players.
Game Library: 4.8/5
There are hundreds of different games that you’ll be able to choose from at Slots.lv. As the name suggests, there is a big emphasis on online slot games (especially progressive jackpots). You’ll discover titles from some of the best game studios around, including RTG and Betsoft.
Added to that is a raft of new slots that are being added to Slots.lv on a frequent basis.
If slots aren’t your jam, then you have plenty of other types of games also to check out. There is a nice blend of different video poker machines and table games like European roulette, blackjack, and casino poker.
Bingo games are available as well, while the live casino covers all bases — including blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and Super 6.
User Experience: 5/5
There is an extremely functional platform in place at Slots.lv. Players will quickly get comfortable with the design of the platform, as everything is nice and clear. You can quickly find what you need, while the game library filtering options are extremely useful.
Every popular game type has its own section, while there are also categories for newly added titles and the platform’s most popular games. You can quickly see which titles can be played for free and access plenty of information about the games.
Welcome Offers & Other Deals: 4.9/5
You won’t find too many welcome bonus packages that are more generous than what Slots.lv brings to the table. There are separate deals in place depending on whether you deposit via fiat currency or crypto. For the latter, you can get deposit bonuses worth up to $7,500.
Besides having a deposit bonus available for each of your first eight deposits, there are also some decent wagering requirements in place for the bonus money.
If you’re going to use credit cards to start playing here, you can claim up to $5,000 in bonus funds across your first 8 deposits.
Payment Options: 4.6/5
There is a good blend of different payment methods available at Slots.lv. Both cryptocurrency and traditional types of payment methods are available.
Crypto payout will usually arrive within an hour, which is pretty good. If you’re going to withdraw via bank transfers or a check by courier, you will need to wait up to 7 or 10 days for your payout to arrive.
Claim up to a $7,500 crypto welcome package or up to $5,000 for regular payment options!
2. BetOnline — Best North Carolina Online Casino for Mobile
Pros:
- Games by over 16 providers
- Great collection of table games
- Reliable mobile platform
- Up to $3,000 casino welcome package
Cons:
- Deposit fees for certain payment methods
BetOnline is another online gambling site that ticks a lot of boxes. Besides offering an impressive collection of popular casino games. It also covers poker and online sports betting. With some of the best bonus offers in the game, BetOnline always stirs up plenty of excitement.
Game Library: 4.8/5
More than 400 different games make up the BetOnline game library. The bulk of this collection is slot games, with over 16 different companies supplying the games here. This means that you’ve got a tremendous variety across the board.
One of the best parts of the BetOnline offering is the collection of table games and video poker. You have over 30 different options in this regard, including many niche titles that you won’t really be able to find anywhere else.
There are also live dealer games available for you to check out, including many tables for blackjack and roulette, with stake sizes ranging from $1 to $10,000 per hand.
User Experience: 4.7/5
You’ll see that BetOnline has a very smart design as soon as you visit the website. There have been many improvements made over the years, meaning that a highly polished end product is in place.
You’ll see all of the available casino games in a clear display, with the speed of the platform really standing out. Any special features associated with a given title will be clearly highlighted.
If you want, you can always switch back to the classic BetOnline layout, but we don’t recommend you do that.
Welcome Offers & Other Deals: 4.6/5
BetOnline has a track record of having some of the very best promotions in the online NC casino space. New North Carolina players will get access to a 100% first deposit match bonus worth up to $1,000. This is the ideal way to kick off your new BetOnline account.
You can claim this very same bonus 2 more times and net up to $3,000 across your first three deposits. You’ll need to use the code BOLCASINO before depositing each time, though.
There is also no shortage of generous promotions for regular users. These include frequent reload bonuses and free spin offers. There are also plenty of interesting regular contests that carry some great prizes, too.
Payment Options: 4.5/5
Most standard types of payment options are available at BetOnline, such as cryptocurrency, debit and credit card methods, and a few more options like P2P transfers.
Unfortunately, you will need to pay a 7.5% fee if you decide to use debit or credit cards when adding funds to your account.
Claim up to $3,000 across your first three deposits at BetOnline!
3. Ignition — Best NC Casino Site for Online Poker
Pros:
- Poker platform with tournaments and cash tables
- 30+ live casino games
- Up to $3,000 welcome package for poker and casino
- Over 35 progressive jackpots
Cons:
- Limited variety of classic slot games
Ignition tries to do things a bit differently from the other best online casino sites in North Carolina you’ll come across. First off, it’s the only casino on this page offering a dedicated poker platform with tournaments, in addition to some of the craziest progressive jackpots you can find.
Game Library: 4.5/5
You’ve got access to a nice blend between casino games and online poker at Ignition. No matter which direction you want to go in, there’ll be something for all tastes.
There is definitely an emphasis on quality over quantity here. Everything from bingo to poker, table games, live table games, slots, and video poker games are available. Over a dozen studios supply the casino games offered by Ignition.
The live casino definitely stands out more than anything else. With plenty of different tables to choose between and various stake sizes to fit every budget — you’ll definitely find something that tickles your fancy.
User Experience: 4.8/5
You’ll quickly see that there is a unique type of design in place at Ignition Casino. The clean website has an unusual color scheme that makes everything very easy on the eye.
Each of the main aspects of the offering has its own place, so you will not be overlapping the poker section with the casino. Everything also translates very nicely over to mobile gameplay, with Ignition having a fully-optimized web-based casino instead of casino apps.
Welcome Offers & Other Deals: 4.8/5
Ignition is another top-notch North Carolina casino that has different welcome bonuses for crypto and fiat currency players. Players who deposit via crypto will receive a 150% first deposit bonus worth up to $3,000.
This is a double-bonus split between Ignition’s casino games and the poker platform. The casino bonus comes with favorable 25x wagering requirements.
If you’re going to use credit cards or another regular payment method, you’ll get a 100% bonus of up to $2,000 on your first deposit.
Payment Options: 4.3/5
Ignition Casino allows you to deposit and withdraw via a few payment methods, including credit cards, Zelle, cryptocurrencies, and more. Crypto payouts usually get processed within 24 hours, with checks by courier arriving at your doorstep in about 10 days.
Sign-up for some of the most exciting poker tournaments at Ignition!
4. BetUS — Best Bonuses of All North Carolina Online Casinos
Pros:
- 150% casino bonus up to $3,000
- Quick withdrawals
- Great selection of Betsoft slots
- Quality live casino
Cons:
- Not many withdrawal options
As one of the OGs of the online gambling space, BetUS really knows how to treat its users. It has been around since the very early days of online casino gaming, with an impressive sportsbook complementing the online casino offering.
Game Library: 4.5/5
There are plenty of different types of games to enjoy at BetUS. Slots games are naturally the most commonly seen game type. Every thinkable type of theme and bonus feature can be found here, including popular titles like Spooktacular Spins and Call of Zeus.
For table game lovers, there are options covering all tastes, including craps, blackjack, and baccarat. Certain variants are specialized for high rollers. The icing on the cake is the live casino, where you can play a ton of different hyper-realistic games.
User Experience: 4.7/5
We really liked the design of the BetUS platform. Everything was well-packaged together, and the color scheme was extremely easy on the eye. All aspects of the offering are ideally compartmentalized, making it a breeze to navigate around.
We especially liked how the game library was laid out. For the slots section, you can instantly see both the minimum and maximum bet for each individual game. This is something you don’t see very often.
Within a few clicks, you can engage in sports betting, play online casino games, or take part in some great bonus promotions. Whatever your needs, the BetUS platform will look after you.
Welcome Offers & Other Deals: 4.6/5
There’s a variety of welcome bonus packages you can choose from at BetUS. There are separate deals for the sportsbook and the online casino, as well as a crypto-focused offer also being available. There’s even a combo of sports betting and casino offers!
You can get an impressive 150% first deposit bonus if depositing via crypto. Just make sure to use the ‘CAS150’ promo code when conducting the transaction.
Daily promotions will then be an option for the existing group of users at BetUS, which is ideal. Everything from Blackjack Mondays to Free Spins Fridays and Crypto Thursdays is available. You really couldn’t ask for much more.
Payment Options: 4.5/5
One of the big pluses of BetUS is that the withdrawal speeds tend to be quite good compared to other North Carolina casinos. However, the payout options are a bit limited, which is the only downside.
To deposit, you can use credit cards or cryptocurrencies.
Use the code CAS150 to claim a 150% match bonus of up to $3,000 on your first deposit!
5. Bovada — Top North Carolina Casino for Betting
Pros:
- Long track record of success
- Offers casino games, sports betting, and poker tournaments
- Great live casino
- Up to a $3,750 welcome package
Cons:
- Not the biggest collection of games
- Deposit fees
Bovada is a North Carolina gambling site that has a long track record of success, with it being a very familiar name to those who have already dabbled in the gambling space. It is constantly making changes to improve its offering, staying up to date with the latest trends.
Game Library: 4.4/5
There is a solid range of high-quality games to check out at Bovada. They cover a wide range of different types of gambling, including poker, horse racing betting, and sports betting.
This NC online casino has some well-known slots available for you to play, as well as all the basic types of table games. One of the strongest aspects of Bovada is the live dealer games it offers. More than three dozen options are playable.
User Experience: 4.6/5
There is a classic type of design in place at Bovada. This will be familiar to people who have used other types of casino sites before. Everything is focused on the user finding the games they wish to play and launching them at record speeds.
Even the gameplay for the live dealer games was seamless, both on mobile and on a computer. Therefore, you’ve got a great level of flexibility working in your favor.
Welcome Offers & Other Deals: 4.8/5
Both crypto and non-crypto welcome bonuses are on offer at Bovada. For fiat deposits, the first payment will get matched 100% up to $1,000. This bonus arrives with 25x wagering requirements and is therefore pretty easy to earn back.
If you’re going to use crypto, you can claim up to $3,750 across your first three deposits.
Payment Options: 4/5
Many different cryptocurrencies are supported by Bovada. There is also support for debit card and credit card payments, but the fees get quite excessive if you’re to use American Express to play here.
Explore all the latest bonuses and promotions at Bovada!
Best Online Casinos in North Carolina - Runners-up:
How We Ranked the Top Online Casinos in North Carolina
Game Library
The starting point before finding a legit real money online casino in North Carolina will be checking to see what games it offers. You want there to be a good mix between quality and quantity in any given game library.
We make sure that all popular game types get coverage, as well as a good variety in each category. A quick way to judge the quality of a game collection is to check to see how many big-name game developers supply titles.
User Experience
Another important area to look at is the user-friendliness of a given NC online casino. You want the gambling site to be easy to navigate and quick to load. The last thing an online casino user wants is a cluttered and clunky planform.
We check to see how smoothly the pages load and how the game library is laid out. This goes for both mobile and desktop players.
Payment Options & Bonuses
Knowing that a given online casino offers the payment methods you are looking to use is important. Other key considerations are the processing speeds, transaction limits, and any fees that might be in place.
While bonus offers aren’t the be-all and end-all, they certainly are a nice addition to any online casino. Judging the different welcome packages is usually a good starting point. Then we look at the range of promotions for current users, as well as any VIP program.
Best Online North Carolina Casinos: FAQs
Is Online Casino Gambling Popular in North Carolina?
Yes, a lot of people engage in online gambling in North Carolina because of the fairly limited land-based gambling establishments in the state.
What Are the Most Popular Online Casino Games in North Carolina?
The likes of slot machines, table games, and live dealer titles are the most popular types of games among online casino gamblers in North Carolina.
Do North Carolina Casino Sites Offer Free to Play Games?
Many of the best online casinos in North Carolina allow you to play casino games both for free and for real money. It entirely depends on which online casinos in North Carolina you are looking at.
Ignition allows you to play free online slots before you spend real money.
Are North Carolina Online Casinos Safe?
Provided that you’re using a licensed and reputable North Carolina online casino, then the answer is yes — NC online gambling sites are indeed safe. Just make sure you stick to our list of licensed online casinos, as there are plenty of operators that’ll scam you outright.
Our top-rated casinos for players from North Carolina are:
What is the Most Trusted Online Casino in North Carolina?
BetOnline is likely the most trusted North Carolina online casino you can join right now. This casino site has been online since 2004, and as you can imagine — they wouldn’t have survived that long if they weren’t doing all things right.
Of course, BetOnline is also SSL encrypted and has had its games tested by an independent agency for fairness.
Comparison of the Top 5 North Carolina Online Casinos
If you don’t want to read the full-length reviews, here is a short summary of each of the best North Carolina online casinos:
Slots.lv: If you are on the hunt for an online casino that is extremely easy to use and has some of the best slot games in North Carolina, then Slots.lv is well worth checking out. The cherry on top is the great welcome bonus package of up to $7,500 for crypto users and up to $5,000 for fiat currency players.
BetOnline: For players who enjoy playing games on the go, BetOnline is going to be a great fit. The superb mobile offering allows you to play a great range of games while also offering you to claim up to $3,000 across your first three deposits.
Ignition: For anyone who is looking for a mix of online poker and real money casino games, Ignition is a top choice. There’s also an immersive live casino offering, with 30+ games with varying stake limits. You can claim up to a $3,000 bonus on your first deposit here with a 25x rollover.
BetUS: If you’re someone who enjoys claiming bonus offers, then be sure to consider BetUS. There are different offers available on a daily basis, but the most valuable one is definitely the CAS150 code which triggers a superb 150% up to $3,000 casino bonus.
Bovada: Having been around for many years, Bovada has a track record of being a safe and reliable online gambling site. There is a wide range of gambling options available, including gambling games, sports betting, poker, and live games. You can claim up to a $3,750 welcome package here.
How to Sign Up at an Online Casino in North Carolina
Most North Carolina casinos only require a minute or so of your time to create an online gambling account. Here are the main steps you need to follow to get started at our top pick, Slots.lv:
Step 1: Initiate the Registration Process
- Follow this link to visit Slots.lv
- Click the “Join” button
Step 2: Create an Account
- Enter the requested personal info
- Provide contact details
- Agree to the T&Cs
- Submit the sign-up form
Step 3: SMS Verification
- Check your phone messages for a code
- Enter the code in the required field to confirm your number with Slots.lv
Step 4: Add Funds
- Go to the banking section
- Opt-in for the welcome offer
- Choose a deposit method
- Decide on how much to deposit
- Confirm the transaction
Ready to Join the Best North Carolina Online Casinos?
After reading this guide, you should have a good idea of which of the best North Carolina online casinos you want to join.
To recap, we think Slots.lv will be the best choice for most casino players in North Carolina — but that doesn’t stop you from creating an account at each of our top 5 picks to further explore their casino games and bonuses for NC players.
Thanks for reading, and remember to gamble responsibly!
