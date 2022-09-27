Best Online Casinos in Nevada: 22 NV Online Casino Sites Ranked by Real Money Games, Promos, and More

Nevada is where you’ll find one of the most recognized locations for gambling worldwide. While it may be fun to experience the betting scene yourself in Las Vegas Strip casinos, not everyone has that luxury.
Fortunately, there are plenty of online casinos in Nevada where you can play your favorite games for real money.
Our experts have done the heavy lifting for you and listed the best Nevada online casinos based on strict benchmarks. After our research, Ignition was hailed as the best Nevada casino overall.
Read this guide to see how we came to this conclusion, along with our other top picks for online gambling in Nevada.
Best Online Casinos in Nevada
- Ignition: Best online casino in Nevada overall
- BetOnline: Best for sports betting
- Red Dog: High RTP online slots
- BetUS: Best mobile gameplay
- Bovada: Top live dealer games
- Slots.lv: Best for slot bonuses
- Bitstarz: No.1 crypto gambling site
- Wild Casino: Generous crypto bonus
- Grand Fortune: Best instant-play casino
- Cafe Casino: Excellent table games
1. Ignition Casino – Best Online Casino in Nevada Overall
Pros
- Daily poker tournaments
- Supports crypto and fiat payments
- Fair wagering requirements
- Super-fast payouts
Cons
- Limited payment options
- e-wallets not supported
Ignition Casino is a reliable platform for Nevada-based players, particularly those who love poker. It offers an amazing welcome bonus, a remarkable pool of casino games, and many amazing poker tournaments.
Game Selection: 4.6/5
Ignition Casino has a limited selection of around 300 online casino games. This is not as many as you’ll find on most Nevada online casinos, but it is enough to keep you occupied. Games on offer range from slots, table games, Hot drop jackpots, and live dealer titles.
This site is one of the best poker sites, with more than 11 variants available for players. These range from Texas Holdem, Omaha, and many more. If you are highly competitive, you can play online poker tournaments including Golden Spade Poker Open, Mad Monday, and The Monthly Milly which gives up to $1M in prizes.
If you want to take a break from playing casino games, Ignition casino also lets you bet on Virtual sports. You can wager on sports like soccer, horse racing, camels, etc.
Bonuses & Rewards: 4.8/5
Ignition casino rewards Nevada players with its highly competitive bonuses. New players who register on this site are eligible for fiat and crypto bonuses depending on their chosen deposit option.
Crypto deposits attract a welcome bonus of 300% up to $3,000, while deposits with fiat come with a 200% match up to $2,000. These offers are split between poker and casino games and are attached with a low 25x wagering requirement.
Existing players are not left out either with numerous offers like Weekly boosts, refer-a-friend bonus, and a profitable rewards program.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5
Ignition casino is a top site so you can be certain that it has full mobile functionality. You can access the casino on your IOS or Android-powered device via your browser. It fits seamlessly to your device screen and gives you access to all available titles. This will ensure you have the same experience when playing on your PC.
There is also a dedicated Ignition mobile poker app that you can download on your devices to play with the touch of a button.
Banking: 4.4/5
There are minimal options available for making payments on this site. If you opt for payments with fiat, you can use debit/credit cards. However, they come attached with significant fees depending on the card, which is a bummer. Ignition casino also supports deposits via Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash which don't come with any fee.
For withdrawals, you choose from Litecoin, Bitcoin, USDT, MatchPay, etc. They all have a minimum withdrawal of $10, which is reasonable.
Other Features: 4.5/5
Ignition casino has a modern-looking website design. It merges this appealing look with user-friendliness ensuring pages load fast, and you have no issues finding your way around.
Also, if you experience a hitch during your time here, you can use the detailed help center or reach out to the support team via phone, email, or live chat.
Sign up on Ignition casino using this link to enjoy many games and amazing offers today.
2. BetOnline – Top NV Online Casino for Betting
Pros
- Extremely secure site
- Over 20 sports betting markets
- Works with a proprietary software
- Amazing mobile functionality
- 24/7 customer support
- Games powered by Betsoft
- 21 payment options including cryptos
Cons
- Several geo-restrictions
- High transaction fees
BetOnline is one of the top NV online casinos that was established in 2004. It is licensed by the Gaming Commission of Panama and offers a casino, sportsbook, racetrack, live betting options, and many more.
Game Selection: 4.8/5
BetOnline is an online casino that’s also popular for its sports betting section. There are over 20 betting markets available for avid sports fans to bet on.
You will never run out of games to play at BetOnline with around 400 games on offer. The entire selection includes slots, table games, live dealer titles, and poker games. You can expect the best experience since the games are powered by developers like BetSoft, Concept Games, Fresh Deck, and many more.
We recommend popular titles like Buffalo Bounty, Grand Luxe, and Stampede if you enjoy slots.
Bonuses & Rewards: 4.7/5
There are tons of bonus offers for both new and existing Nevada players on BetOnline. New players who opt to play here get a 100% welcome bonus of up to $3,000 spread across your first three deposits. You'll need to use the promo code, BOLCASINO and deposit at least $25 to be eligible for this offer. It comes with a 30x wagering requirement.
BetOnline also offers a range of other bonuses, including Poker deposit bonuses, Crypto bonuses, and a rewarding VIP program for regular players.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5
BetOnline has an excellent mobile casino if you want to access games on the move. This is accessible on Android and IOS devices via your browser and does not require any download. It adapts seamlessly to your device screen and allows you to enjoy games from any location.
Banking: 4.7/5
BetOnline offers you more than 20 payment options including AMEX, Visa, and Mastercard. It also supports e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller if you prefer those options. Nevada players who want to remain anonymous can use numerous cryptos that support high maximum deposits. You also get amazing rewards for making payments with cryptos, including a 10% crypto boost and a 35% crypto reload bonus.
Other Features: 4.4/5
BetOnline has an appealing design and lets you switch between the classic and modern look. Both are great with links to important pages placed strategically on the home page. These ensure you can find your way around without a hitch, even as a new player.
The customer support team on BetOnline is also highly professional and is always available to get you out of a bind. They can be reached via live chat, phone, skype, and email.
Register with this link to play an amazing collection of slots, table games, and jackpots
3. Red Dog – Best Online Casino in Nevada for Slots
Pros
- Over 150 games with published RTP values
- No fees attached to payments
- Highly responsive customer support
- Welcome bonus of up to 225%
- Reliable banking options
Cons
- High minimum withdrawal of $150
- A limited number of table games
Red Dog casino is one of the more recent Nevada online casinos developed in 2019. This casino site offers a range of casino games and profitable bonuses – making it one of the top choices for many Nevada players.
Game Selection: 4.7/5
You'll find more than 150 online casino games on red dog casino consisting mostly of slot titles. Some popular titles available here include Achilles Deluxe, 5 Wishes, and Ancient Gods. The games are powered majorly by Real Time Gaming and Visionary IGaming, both of which are quite experienced in making quality games.
There’s a dedicated page where the RTP values of the Red Dog casino games are published. When you check it out, you’ll find more than half of the titles have above-industry average payout percentages.
There are also table games like Baccarat, Online Poker, Keno, Blackjack, and many others. However, this online casino does not have a live casino or online sports betting site.
Bonuses & Rewards: 4.8/5
New Nevada players are eligible for a 225% match deposit bonus which is higher than what is available on most real money online casinos. If you opt for payments with Neosurf, Litecoin, Bitcoin, USDT, and Ethereum this bonus offer will be bumped by an extra 20%.
The minimum deposit to be eligible for this offer varies from $10 - $30, depending on your selected payment option. You'll be required to wager the bonus 35x, which is pretty
Existing players are also covered on Red Dog as the platform offers 24/7 bonuses, new game bonuses, and many more.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5
Red Dog offers a highly functional mobile casino for Nevada players. This site runs flawlessly with iOS and Android-powered devices without needing a download. It is also perfectly optimized as it adapts to the device screen to give players the best experience. Moreover, players get access to the same features and games straight from their mobile devices.
Banking: 4.7/5
Red Dog provides Nevada players with a good range of payment options. It allows players to make payments in USD using options like Visa, Mastercard, and Neosurf. If you prefer anonymity, you can make deposits with cryptocurrencies like Litecoin, Bitcoin, USDT, and ETH which are all very fast and without fees.
However, the minimum deposits vary as they range from $10 - $30 depending on the option. The same applies to withdrawals which could take 1-5 days to process on this real money online casino.
Other Features: 4.6/5
This casino uses a mix of red and white, which gives it a modern and simple look. You'll find links to all the vital pages on the site to ensure easy navigation. Numerous outlets are also available to get help if you ever run into a hitch. These include the detailed FAQs page, email, phone, and live chat options.
Sign up using this link to try out the best online slots on Red Dog!
4. BetUS Casino – No.1 NV Online Casino for Mobile Gameplay
Pros
- Great range of bonuses
- Fully mobile optimized
- 24/7 customer support
- Sportsbook and Racebook available
Cons
- No dedicated mobile app
- A welcome bonus could be better
BetUS has been existing since 1994 and servicing customers in the US and other countries without any blemish. This makes it one of the oldest and most reliable sites for players in Nevada. It offers a casino and sportsbook where players can wager for real money without any problems.
The site also has an extensive collection of games and offerings, making it one of our top Nevada legitimate online casinos.
Game Selection: 4.8/5
You’ll find more than 400 quality games on BetUS including slots, table games, blackjack, video poker, and live dealer games. If you are a blackjack fan, you'll certainly feel at home here as many variants are available. Some popular options include Double Deck, Multi-Hand, Super 7, Single Deck, and many more.
Games are powered by Digital Gaming Solutions, which is a unique approach. However, we can't complain since the games are top-notch. This online casino gambling platform also offers a sportsbook and racebook if you ever want a break from regular casino games.
Bonuses & Rewards: 4.5/5
BetUS casino offers numerous bonuses to Nevada players. These include a welcome bonus for new players, which is a 125% sign-up bonus split between the sportsbook and casino. To play on the casino site, you get a 25% match deposit up to $625 which is not the best. It also comes with a 30x wagering requirement and lasts for 14 days.
You can also enjoy other offers of this site, including Blackjack Mondays, Wednesdays Spinners, Crypto Thursdays, and many more.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5
The mobile experience on BetUS is fantastic, as you can access the platform on both IOS and Android-powered devices. It works seamlessly with every device screen since it adapts to your screen size.
This platform does not have a dedicated mobile app, so you'll have to play games with the mobile casino using the mobile browser. Since the mobile site works without a hitch, you aren't missing out on anything.
Banking: 4.6/5
BetUS supports various payment options, including credit cards, wire transfers, and cash transfers. There is also an option for cryptocurrencies if anonymity is your thing. Here, you can use options like Litecoin, ETH, Bitcoin, and Bitcoin Cash. Minimum deposits are pegged at $10, which is fair, while the maximum per transaction for crypto is $50,000.
If you choose to deposit funds with cryptocurrency, you get an additional 50% bonus.
Other Features: 4.4/5
BetUS is well designed but may take some getting used to as a lot is happening on the homepage. However, everything is properly categorized, and you should not have problems finding your way around it. If you ever need help with anything, you can check out the extensive FAQs page or contact support via phone, email, or live chat.
Register using this link to enjoy the best game selections on your mobile device
5. Bovada Casino – Best Live Dealer Games Of Any Nevada Online Casino
Pros
- Great reputation in the gambling scene
- Over 30 live dealer games
- 24/7 customer support
- Easy to use website
- Anonymous tables available
- Offers quick payouts
Cons
- Cash games with high limits are not available
Bovada casino is a leading online casino gaming site in most parts of the US including Nevada. It has grown to be one of the most reputable names in the industry for live dealer games. Bovada is also one of the fastest payout casinos that has a very quick withdrawal time ensuring you get your money without issues.
Game Selection: 4.5/5
Bovada casino has over 200 games on offer ranging from slots, table games, poker, jackpots, and live dealer titles. Games are powered by leading industry experts like Rival Gaming, RTG, Spinomenal, and Revolver Gaming. The site specializes in live dealer games, although it’s not one of the high roller casinos that you may be looking for.
If you enjoy slot titles, we recommend you check out games like 21 Wilds, 5 Times Vegas, and 777 Deluxe. There is also an option for horse racing and a very detailed sportsbook where you can bet on sports like Basketball, Football, and Tennis.
Bonuses & Rewards: 4.6/5
Bovada Casino does well with its bonus offerings to Nevada players. New players who register using fiat will get a 100% deposit match up to $1,000 using the bonus code CAWELCOME100.
Those who make their first deposit using bitcoin and input the bonus code BTCCWB1250 will be eligible for a 125% deposit bonus of up to $1,250. Both offers are attached with a 25x wagering requirement which is fair.
If you become a regular player here, you will continue to benefit from offers like the refer-a-friend bonus and the loyalty program.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5
Playing on your mobile device has never been easier with the Bovada mobile casino. It is evident that the company has channeled a lot of resources into this platform as it is easy to use and runs on Android and IOS devices without issues. There is currently no dedicated mobile app available for Bovada, but the mobile casino is enough to meet your needs.
Banking: 4.6/5
Bovada casino supports many payment options including traditional ones like AMEX, Mastercard, and Visa. However, these may be attached to fees when you want to withdraw your earnings.
Bovada truly shines when you make payments via cryptocurrencies, as you can choose from options like Ethereum, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin. These allow for fast payments and don't have any fees attached when making withdrawals.
Other Features: 4.3/5
Bovada is an upbeat website with a modern feel similar to most recent Nevada online casinos. Moreover, there is a reliable support team on standby if you ever run into problems playing here. You can reach them 24/7 with your issues via Live chat and email.
Sign up at Bovada casino to enjoy incredible live dealers and fast payouts.
Best Online Casinos in Nevada - Runners-up:
- Slots.lv
- Bitstarz
- Wild Casino
- Grand Fortune
- Cafe Casino
- Lucky Tiger
- Punt
- Royal Ace
- SlotoCash
- SuperSlots
- Katsubet
- Rich Palms
- Las Atlantis
- Everygame
- Shazam
- Slots Empire
- Slots of Vegas
How We Chose the Best Nevada Online Casino Sites
Available Games
The games on the Nevada online casino are essential aspects of our evaluation. This is because you register to play online casino games. Our experts ensure that all the legal online casinos that make it to our list have a great selection of games. We expect to see games like slots, jackpots, progressives, table games, video poker, and live dealer titles.
Additionally, it is crucial for us that they are powered by leading developers in the industry. This will ensure the games are of high quality and you have the best time playing here. Also, those online casinos with a sportsbook or racetrack are rated higher on our list.
Bonuses and Promotions:
Bonuses are a great way to get a head start on a casino site, and premium online Nevada casinos understand this fact. Therefore, it is something we don't take for granted. Our top online casinos in Nevada were ranked based on the types of bonuses offered and the overall value of these bonuses.
Casino sites with the best welcome bonuses and regular promotions were rated higher. Also, we checked to ensure the bonuses had reasonable wagering requirements to ensure you don't get frustrated after claiming a bonus offer.
Available Payment Methods:
Before playing on a Nevada casino site, you’ll be required to make a minimum deposit. For this reason, you’ll want a site that offers you numerous options to make payments.
We rated our top casinos based on the types of payment options they provided. Those that offered unique options like cryptocurrencies were ranked higher than those that did not. We also considered the fees that come with every transaction for each payment method.
Mobile Functionality:
Having an online casino that is mobile optimized is extremely beneficial. This is because you'll be able to log in and play your favorite games from your mobile device when you don't have access to your PC.
All of our top Nevada online casinos allow you to play quality games on your mobile device regardless of if it is running on Android or IOS. Some of them even go the extra mile by offering you a dedicated mobile app. This ensures you can get started with the touch of a button.
Best Nevada Online Casinos - FAQs
Which Is the Best Online Casino Site in Nevada?
After extensive research, our specialists concluded that Ignition casino is the top online casino for players in Nevada. It has a balanced offering consisting of amazing bonuses, a well-designed website, and quality games.
Why Should I Play on the Best Nevada Online Casinos?
Playing on a Nevada online casino allows you to enjoy your favorite games from the comfort of your home. You also get to benefit from numerous bonus offers, plenty of quality games from top developers, reliable customer support, and many more.
What Casino Games Can I Play at Nevada Online Casinos?
You'll find the typical selection of games at Nevada online casinos. These consist of slots, table games, progressive jackpots, and many others.
What Are the Most Reliable Online Casinos in Nevada?
The most reliable Nevada online gambling sites based on our research are Ignition, Bovada, BetUS, Red Dog, and BetOnline. You can sign-up on any of these platforms and get started on any of your favorite titles.
Do Nevada Online Casinos Offer Bonuses?
Absolutely! The best Nevada online casinos offer bonuses ranging from welcome bonuses, no-deposit bonuses, free spins, and many more. They also come attached with reasonable wagering requirements, which make the bonuses worthwhile.
Do Nevada Casinos Work on Mobile Devices?
Certainly! Most Nevada casinos like those on our recommended list will work without issues on your IOS or Android-powered mobile device. They are optimized to fit your device screen, ensuring you can bet and win real cash on the go.
Comparison of the Top 5 Nevada Casino Sites
Ignition: If you want a balanced casino site, then this is where you should be. Choose from 300+ games ranging from slots, table games, jackpots, and live dealer games. Register with crypto using the Ignition casino bonus code IGQPCB150 and get a welcome bonus of 300% up to $3,000!
BetOnline: Have fun here with 400+ quality games that cut across vital categories. Enjoy a 100% welcome bonus of up to $3,000 on your first three deposits. Simply use the promo code, BOLCASINO to get started! The minimum deposit for this offer is only $25.
Red Dog: Play the best online slots and jackpot games on this crypto casino. New Nevada players who register here using the bonus code LEPRECHAUN will be eligible for a 235% match deposit bonus and 55 free spins to play Paddy's Lucky Forest.
BetUS: Enjoy your favorite casino games remotely. Register on BetUS to get a 25% match deposit up to $625. With this, you can get started on slots and the amazing blackjack variants on BetUS.
Bovada: Pick from 200 quality games from developers like RTG and Revolver Gaming. Register using the bonus code CAWELCOME100 for a chance to be eligible for a 100% deposit match up to $1,000. If you pay with crypto, use the bonus code BTCCWB1250, and you will be eligible for a 125% deposit bonus of up to $1,250.
How to Sign Up at the Best Online Casinos in Nevada
Getting started on a Nevada online casino is no difficult feat, especially with the right guide. If you don't know how to do this, we have put together a detailed guide to help you begin. We'll create this guide with Ignition Casino, our top Nevada casino site. However, the steps should be similar in any Nevada online casino you settle for.
1. Sign up for a new account.
First, you'll need to head to the Ignition casino home page and click on the "Join" button. This is the orange button at the site's top right corner. You'll then have to input your information, including your name, DOB, password, zip code, email, and currency. After inputting these, finalize this stage by clicking on the orange "Register" button.
2. Verify your email address.
Ignition will send a verification link to the email you provided. Click on this link to verify your email and get started on the platform.
3. Deposit your funds and play.
After verifying your email, it is time to get started on the site. You’ll need to make a deposit on the site first. We recommend you opt for crypto and input the promo code IGQPCB150. This will give you access to the welcome bonus of 300% up to $3,000! Use it to begin playing the casino games of your choice.
Ready to Explore the Best Nevada Casino Sites?
Playing games at the right Nevada casino is not as difficult as it seems.
Based on our research, we settled on Ignition Casino as the best option for anyone looking to start betting in Nevada.
This online casino site has 300+ games, including slots, table games, and more than ten poker variants. The best part is that you get a 200% welcome match up to $2,000 for fiat deposits and a 300% up to $3,000 if you make your first deposit with crypto.
Still, we’ve listed more NV casino sites you can choose from. Just make sure to play responsibly!
DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks and it's important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.
While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 18+ only.
If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help: