Best Online Casinos in Malaysia for 2022; Ranked for Bonuses, Game Variety, and Reputation

If you're looking for the best Malaysian online casinos, we’re here to help you with an offering of secure and licensed casinos that have been taking bets from Malaysia for years.
But finding online casinos that accept Malaysian players is just the beginning - we’re also making sure they’re offering the best bonuses, a huge variety of games, and easy payments.
Cobra Casino wins out this time, but we’ve got a great list of best online casinos for you.
Let’s take a better look.
Best Online Casinos in Malaysia
- Cobra Casino: Best Malaysian casino overall
- Royal Panda: Lowest wagering requirements
- Bitstarz Casino: Most online casino games
- PlayOJO: Best no wagering bonus
- 888 Casino: Top online casino Malaysia for original games
- Casumo: Best user experience
- Woo Casino: Most live dealer games
- PlayAmo: Most banking options
- 22Bet: Best for dice games
1. Cobra Casino - Best Online Casino in Malaysia Overall
Pros:
- Over 2,000 online casino games
- Superior live dealer casino games
- Long list of banking options
- Three-part deposit match plus 300 free spins
Cons:
- No keno or scratch cards
Cobra Casino is the best Malaysian online casino, outshining the rest on our list as a casino that understands where the industry is heading. They’ve got great customer support, offer players the chance to buy their own crypto, and have an amazing game selection.
Available Games: 4.85/5
You can play over 2,000 online casino games on this Malaysian gaming site. Most titles are online slots, which is perfect for players who love spinning the reels.
You'll also find a significant live dealer casino lobby consisting of over 20 options so that you can immerse yourself in a realistic casino experience for hours on end.
Cobra Casino also has several versions of table games. While these sections are a bit smaller than the others, you'll still find plenty of titles to keep you entertained. This online casino site offers roulette, blackjack, online poker, and more to satisfy every player.
Banking: 4.8/5
No matter what type of banking method you prefer, you'll have plenty of options available to you at Cobra Casino. The site keeps your options open with 21 different banking methods so that you never feel unfairly restricted in this area.
You can fund your account with Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, Neosurf, Rapid Transfer, and even buy your own Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Litecoin to play.
Cobra Casino states that it’ll take up to 3 business days for withdrawals, though in our experience (and in chatting with other players) it typically takes just a matter of hours.
Welcome Package: 4.8/5
When you sign up at this Malaysian online casino, you will receive 250 free spins that you can use to test out on Origins of Cobra, Book of Cats, and a few other top slot games.
Cobra Casino also offers new players several deposit matches. In total, you get a 275% match of up to $1,050. That's a lot of extra funds to pad your bankroll with.
Wagering Requirements: 4.4/5
Unfortunately, this online casino Malaysia has a slightly higher wagering requirement on its casino promotions: 40x. It might take you a bit longer to fulfill this obligation than it would on other Malaysian sites.
However, this amount is relatively common amongst the top online casinos on our list, so it isn't unreasonable.
2. Royal Panda - Lowest Wagering Requirements of Any MY Casino
Pros:
- Several promotions with low wagering requirements
- Long list of casino games
- Quickspin tournaments
- 100% welcome package match of up to $1,000
- Free top ups on every deposit made
Cons:
- Just six banking methods
- Low selection of baccarat
Of all the top Malaysian casinos we analyzed, Royal Panda stood out as having one of the best reputations going - but what made their games offering even better was that deposit bonuses here are comparatively easy to earn off.
Available Games: 4.85/5
At this Malaysian casino, you can enjoy over 2,000 of the best online casino games. The selection includes various categories to ensure that you find your favorite titles no matter what type of gamer you are.
Choose from online slots, live dealer, video poker, scratch cards and many other options to keep you entertained during long sessions.
We also really love that this online casino has got one of the most current ‘new games’ menus, so veteran players looking for new fun should never get bored here.
Banking: 4.3/5
Unfortunately Royal Panda only accepts six banking methods. It does have a variety of cards as well as iDebit and Neosurf.
We’d like to see a bit more urgency on the withdrawal side though, as Royal Panda promises users will have their winnings processed in 5 business days.
That said, the low min withdrawal of $10 is one of the most friendly for casual players.
Welcome Package: 4.8/5
You can kickstart your online casino experience with a 100% deposit match of up to $1,000 at Royal Panda. While this amount is slightly smaller than the offer at Cobra Casino, it's still a fantastic way to pad your new casino bankroll.
We’d like to see some free spins added here, but it’s a good start. We also can’t complain that they’ll give you a 5% bonus on all of your subsequent deposits.
Wagering Requirements: 4.8/5
Royal Panda makes unlocking your bonus funds straightforward.
The wagering requirements for the first deposit bonus are 35x, which is the lowest amount you'll find at top Malaysian casinos for a bonus of this magnitude.
The aforementioned 5% reload bonus also carries just a 3x rollover, which is some of the easiest cash to convert in the online gambling world.
3. Bitstarz - Best Game Variety of any Malaysia Casino Online
Pros:
- Massive selection of over 3,800 casino games
- Welcome deposit match of up to 1 BTC
- 180 free spins with welcome package
- Free online slots
- Payouts in 8 minutes or less
Cons:
- Limited fiat deposit options
Bitstarz has an incredible game selection, offering the most games of any of the top Malaysian casinos on our list. It’s also one of the world’s first cryptocurrency casinos, and has won awards for Casino of the Year and Best Casino Support.
Casino Games: 4.9/5
You'll find over 3,800 games at Bitstarz, ensuring you will never run out of new titles to play and explore. Slot game fans will especially love that it is one of the best online slots sites with a selection of 3,000+ titles from top Asia gaming providers.
If you're looking for an immersive casino experience, the site has you covered with a large live dealer casino section.
Like most Malaysian casinos, Bitstarz offers a smaller selection of table games. However, players will find plenty of fun blackjack, poker and dice titles, among other options.
There’s also a huge selection of Bitcoin games, which can be verified in real time for fairness.
Banking: 4.65/5
This trusted online casino in Malaysia primarily accepts crypto like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Dogecoin. This may be frustrating for Malaysian players, though there is an option to deposit US dollars using Visa, Mastercard, and Skrill.
The real standout with Bitstarz banking however is that cashouts take just an average of 8 minutes and 30 seconds to be approved - a virtual impossibility at fiat casinos but a virtual inevitably at the best crypto gambling casinos.
Welcome Package: 4.5/5
Malaysian players will find a unique welcome package at Bitstarz, as it offers up to $500 or 1 BTC. It's the only Malaysian site on our list with a cryptocurrency welcome package reward.
On top of this they’ll also throw in 180 free spins.
Wagering Requirements: 4.4/5
Bitstarz also has a 40x wagering requirement on its promotions.
While this is a higher obligation than we like to see, it's common among most Malaysian online casinos. While the process of unlocking your funds could take a while, you can meet it in a reasonable time frame with consistent play.
4. PlayOJO - Best Online Casino in Malaysia With No Wagering Bonus
Pros:
- Thousands of online casino games
- 14 banking methods
- Long list of new slot games
- No wagering requirements on PlayOJO promotions
Cons:
- No sports betting
- Welcome bonus only includes 50 free spins
PlayOJO is another trusted online casino for Malaysian players, especially those looking for a bit of real money online gambling without the risk - for a minimum first deposit of just $10 at this online casino you’ll get free spins, with no wagering strings attached.
Available Games: 4.8/5
PlayOJO has thousands of casino games for Malaysian players. The slot games, live dealer games and bingo titles feel never-ending. The selection means you're in for hours of entertaining online betting sessions.
You'll find a wide variety in other categories, too. Scratch card fans have the most freedom they'll find at any Malaysian casino, with 45 different titles to choose from.
Plus, PlayOJO has one of the biggest selection of live dealer game shows, roulette variants, and Must Drop Jackpot games out there.
Banking: 4.85/5
At PlayOJO, you have 19 banking methods available to fund your account.
The wide selection ensures you never feel confined and can find your preferred options no matter what you use. Players can deposit with Visa, PayPal, Maestro, Skrill and more.
On the withdrawal side this is a fast payout casino, and verified players should expect to have their payments processed within 24 hours.
Welcome Package: 4.55/5
As far as first deposit bonuses go, PlayOJO ‘only’ offers Malaysian players 50 free spins on legendary online slot Book of Dead.
What separates these free spins from other sites though is the zero wagering requirements. That means from the second they’re played any winnings are yours to keep, in cash.
Unfortunately though, since there are no big money matches for first time depositors we’re thinking PlayOJO is the perfect option for beginners or casual players to try out a new site.
Wagering Requirements: 5/5
One of the best parts of PlayOJO is that none of its promotions have wagering requirements. The money from your bonuses is yours to do what you please with. You can withdraw it immediately or use it betting on casino games if you prefer.
That said, since we’re quite limited in promotions here it feels like we’re almost missing out on an opportunity - aside from some online slots tournaments called Reel Spinoffs (also 0x rollover) there’s nothing else to mention bonus-wise.
5. 888 Casino - Best Casino Online in Malaysia for Original Games
Pros:
- Long time industry reputation
- Solid list of exclusive table, slot, and live dealer games
- 100% up to $200 welcome bonus
- Great sports betting & poker options
- EGR’s 2021 Casino Operator of the Year
Cons:
- Casino, poker, and sportsbook on different sites.
888 Casino is an award-winning casino with some of the most diverse gambling options available on the market. This casino has a large selection of slots, table games, and live dealer games. In addition, they have a full online poker lobby and sportsbook.
Casino Games: 4.6/5
There are over 1000s of different casino games available at 888 Casino. We like that this casino also has its own full sportsbook and online poker lobby.
In addition, many of the slot games are exclusive titles such as Safari Richies, Ramesses Rumble, and Millionaire Genie.
The live casino also has some exclusive games and live dealers on titles like 888 Rooftop Roulette, 888 Ocean, and 888 Sunset.
Banking: 4.6/5
There are roughly 30 different deposit methods, including those which can deposit and receive withdrawals like Visa, MasterCard, ApplePay, Skrill, Neteller, and wire transfer.
Various deposit methods cannot be used for withdrawals, such as Paysafecard, Neosurf, Astropay, and more.
Before depositing, ensure that you have a plan for how you intend to withdraw, as many of the payment methods are not supported for withdrawals.
Welcome Package: 4.4/5
Currently, you can get up to $200 as part of the welcome package offered at 888 Casino for Malaysia players.
On your first deposit, you can get double the money. If you prefer to deposit as little as $20, you will get $40 credited to your account after the deposit.
This offer is excellent for those who just want to have some extra money to get started on slots and other casino games.
Wagering Requirements: 4.8/5
The welcome package has a 30x wagering requirement that you need to fulfill to withdraw any winnings. This is above average, and quite frankly one of the easier bonuses to work off.
In addition, you need to meet this wagering requirement within 90 days after receiving the bonus money.
Finally, even though it’s quite standard, do remember that video slots, keno, scratch cards, and other non-table games are the only games that contribute 100% toward the wagering
requirement. Most table games contribute just 10%.
6. Casumo - Best User Experience of all Malaysia Online Casinos
Pros:
- Over 2,000 games including superior slot games
- No processing fees
- 115 free spins for new players
- Sports betting options
Cons:
- Small selection of baccarat
7. Woo Casino - Most Live Dealer Games for Malaysian Players
Pros:
- 40+ live dealer titles
- 200 free spins with welcome bonus
- Daily slot games races
- Weekend reload bonuses
Cons:
- Small $150 first deposit bonus
- 40x wagering requirement on casino bonuses
8. PlayAmo - Most Financial Freedom of all MY Casino Sites
Pros:
- 24 banking methods for ultimate payment flexibility
- 2,000+ casino games including keno and Sic Bo
- 150 free spins with welcome package
- Friday reload bonus
Cons:
- 50x wagering requirements
9. 22Bet - Most Dice Games for Malaysian Players
Pros:
- Nine casino dice games
- Some promotions are available with no wagering requirements
- Significant casino lobby of 1,000+ titles
- Great sports betting section
- Weekly races for 5000 free spins
Cons:
- Limited banking methods
How We Chose the Top Online Casinos in Malaysia
Casino Games:
We know Malaysian players want a casino lobby full of exciting games. After all, we wouldn't want you stuck with only a few titles to choose from. That's why we look for Malaysian online casinos with a wide selection of exciting options from top providers.
Banking Methods:
Any of the best online casinos in Malaysia should accept several payment options. Why? To ensure you don't feel confined, of course. This way, every player can find their preferred method. We’re making sure you can get the money on with the method of your choice, and get it off quickly. There are some casinos with fast withdrawals and others with slower options.
Welcome Package:
Malaysians deserve to have both a relaxing and fun time exploring the new casino they sign up with, just like players from other countries. This is why we search for sites that offer large and fair welcome bonuses, free spins offers, races, reload bonuses, and more.
Wagering Requirements:
Malaysian casinos with excessively high wagering requirements on their promotions aren't worth your time. No one wants to spend all their time trying to meet these obligations, so we search for gaming sites that make unlocking your funds quick and straightforward.
Online Casinos in Malaysia - FAQs
Can You Gamble Online in Malaysia?
Online gambling is technically illegal in Malaysia, primarily as it's forbidden by the Islamic religion, which most Malaysians follow.
That said, if you’re a local or expat who enjoys online gambling, there are many offshore online casinos who accept Malaysian players. These Malaysian online casinos are fully licensed and audited for fairness by third parties.
You are more than likely going to need a VPN to connect to some of these sites hosting Malaysia online casino games.
Can I Gamble Using My Mobile Phone in Malaysia?
Yes, all the online casinos listed above have fully optimized mobile versions to be enjoyed using mobile phones and tablets - whether it’s iOS or Android devices.
What Are Some Popular Payment Options for Malaysian Players?
Most Malaysian players prefer banking with bank transfers. This method is common because most of the country still prefers cash payments. Many Malaysians also like using cryptocurrencies at online casinos.
The most common crypto is Bitcoin. Although these currencies aren't recognized as currency in Malaysia, you can still use them. You convert your RM to crypto to use it at the casino, withdraw your winnings to your crypto wallet, and then return to RM.
Online casinos in Malaysia also offer eWallet and credit/debit card payments. These aren't as popular with players from the country, though.
Can Online Casinos in Malaysia Keep Your Winnings?
While some shady sites may prevent you from withdrawing your winnings, none of the reputable casino sites listed here would do this. These casinos have long reputations, are licensed, and independently audited for security and fairness.
Why Do Top Malaysian Casinos Need My Personal Information?
Online casinos ask for information including your name and address to confirm your identity. Why do these sites need to know who you are? So that they know you're old enough to participate in internet gambling, for one.
Additionally, confirming your identity helps the online casino follow relevant gaming laws. If it didn't ensure you're who you claim, players could use the site under assumed or stolen identities.
How Do I Choose the Best Malaysian Online Casino for Me?
When picking an online casino in Malaysia, base your decision on the following online gambling factors:
- Casino Games: Ensure they’ve got a significant amount of online casino game options to entertain you. If you prefer a specific type, such as blackjack, look through the lobby to see the available titles. Sports betting and online poker can be bonuses too.
- Wagering Requirements: Visit the bonus terms page to determine how high the wagering obligation is on casino bonuses.
- Welcome Package: Look for a site with a generous offer for new players so that you start your site experience on the right foot.
- Banking: Think about what methods you prefer and are comfortable using. Then, visit the payment page to see if the site offers them.
Can I Play Online Casinos for Real Money in Malaysia?
Yes, there are literally hundreds of offshore casinos who accept players from Malaysia. Your best best however is to ensure you’re going only with reputable and licensed casinos to avoid potential issues - each online casino Malaysia listed above fits this criteria.
Obviously keep in mind however that in order to be able to win real money, there’s always the chance of losing money as well.
How to Get Started at Online Casinos in Malaysia
We want to make sure you get started on the right foot at our best online casino Malaysia - so here’s a quick step by step guide to signing up at Cobra Casino
1. Visit the Cobra Casino Website
Navigate to the Cobra Casino website in your device's browser. Once the page loads, click on the red "Join Now" button on the top right.
2. Fill Out the Cobra Casino Registration Box
Enter your email address, select your preferred currency, and enter a bonus code if you have one. You'll also need to create a password for your Cobra Casino account and click the box confirming you're at least 18 and accept the terms and conditions.
3. Enter Your Personal Details
Finally, you'll need to help Cobra Casino confirm your identity by providing your name, date of birth, address, and a phone number.
4. Deposit Using Your Preferred Currency
You’ll be directed immediately to the cashier. From here it’s simply a matter of selecting your preferred currency on the left and following the instructions. The first deposit bonus will be applied automatically unless you select ‘I don’t want a bonus’.
Make sure you have confirmed your email address before submitting.
Ready to Pick Your Malaysian Online Casino?
That's everything you need to know about the best online casinos in Malaysia. The number one gaming site for Malaysians according to our extensive research is Cobra Casino.
They truly impressed us with a wide selection of casino games, large and fair welcome package, various banking methods, and reasonable wagering requirements.
However, all the Malaysian casinos which made our list offer something special, depending on your needs - so don’t be afraid to click through to whichever tickles your fancy.
Just make sure you gamble responsibly.
