Best Online Casinos for Real Money: Top 10 Online Casino Sites With High Payouts & Bonuses

The best online casinos are exciting, they feature top-quality games, and offer easy-earn bonuses you can benefit from. Finding them among so many options is the only issue at hand.
That said, our team of experts has gathered the best online casino sites with quality games, valuable bonuses, and optimized platforms for mobile phones.
Our top pick turned out to be Red Dog for its incredible game library and generous promotions – but each online casino on our list has something unique to offer.
Keep reading our reviews to find a suitable option.
Best Online Casinos
- Red Dog: Best online casino overall
- Ignition: Best for poker tournaments
- Super Slots: Best crypto casino site
- Bovada: Best online sportsbook
- Wild Casino: Most valuable crypto casino bonuses
- Cafe Casino: Valuable mystery rewards
- Slots Empire: Best for mobile gaming
- Slots.lv: Best for online slots
- Las Atlantis: Futuristic website design
- El Royale: Best VIP system
1. Red Dog - Best Online Casino Overall
- 150+ games provided by RTG
- 255% welcome bonus
- Multiple crypto options available
- New game bonus
Introducing the overall winner — Red Dog nailed just about every category we tested it on, and there’s no better online casino to join if you’re looking for the best overall experience.
We’ve counted just shy of 160 games at Red Dog Casino – all of them powered by RTG. Although the number may appear underwhelming, each game is unique and distinct from the others. Many slot games are available with varied themes, including a few branded ones, such as The Three Stooges game.
On your first deposit, you can claim a 255% bonus by using the code "SWEETHEART," and you'll get an extra 35 free spins for the slot Sweet 16. For each of your subsequent deposits, Red Dog has a 24/7 bonus giving you 120%, 135%, and 160% for deposits of $30, $75, and $150, respectively. Just enter the code "SUPERDOG" when depositing to claim this offer.
Red Dog accepts Visa, MasterCard, BTC, ETH, LTC, and Deposit by Phone as payment methods. We suggest using cryptocurrencies at Red Dog since you can start gambling online with just $10; other methods like credit cards have a minimum deposit of $20.
As for withdrawals, you can use your credit card, a wire transfer, or Bitcoin, but do keep in mind that you won’t be able to withdraw an amount less than $150, which might be steep for low-stakes players. Credit card withdrawals will take 3 to 4 business days, whereas Bitcoin payouts should arrive within two days.
There's no need to download an app to enjoy the games offered by Red Dog. You can play all their games full-screen directly from your mobile browser.
2. Ignition - Best Poker Platform of any Online Casino Site
- Regular poker tournaments
- Up to $3,000 combined welcome bonus
- Low wagering requirements
Ignition is a poker-oriented online casino offering cash games with various stakes and regular tournaments with generous prize pools. This gambling site also features slots powered by 13 game studios, including Betsoft and RTG. You'll also be able to play baccarat, blackjack, roulette, and Super 6.
This online casino will give you a 100% up to $2,000 welcome bonus to get you started, half of which is available for real money casino games, with the other half reserved for poker. You’ll get 150% if you use crypto. And if you have a string of bad luck, you can claim the Bad Beat Bonus to claim up to $1,000.
At Ignition, you can use Visa, MasterCard, and AMEX, as well as cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum. There are no costs on any transactions, with the exception of credit cards, which may incur fees depending on your bank.
To start playing, you can load the casino directly through your mobile or desktop browser, as there’s no app available to download. The gameplay on smaller screens and overall experience is more than decent, though it might take you 5 minutes to get used to as some categories are placed on unnatural spots.
3. Super Slots - Best Crypto Online Casino
- Over 300 games by 6 providers
- Two live casinos by Fresh Deck and Visionary iGaming
- Welcome package up to $6,000
- 15 payment options
- Massive 400% crypto welcome bonus
There wasn’t a discussion about this – Super Slots is without a doubt one of the best crypto casinos you can join right now.
There are over 300 games available at Super Slots, including 250+ slots from Betsoft, Dragon, Magma, Nucleus, and Concept.
There are two types of live casinos – black and red. The black section includes more games with larger bets. In each category, there are about a dozen virtual games to choose from, including several different variations of blackjack, video poker, roulette, and dice games like sic bo and craps.
Super Slots welcomes new players with a $6,000 bonus over the first six deposits. On the first deposit, you can claim a 250% bonus up to $1,000 using the code SS250. For the subsequent five deposits, you can use the code SS100 for a 100% bonus of up to $1,000. If you deposit with cryptocurrencies, you can enter the code CRYPTO400 for a whopping 400% bonus up to $4,000.
You can use all major credit cards, multiple cryptocurrencies, Money Orders, bank checks, bank wire transfers, and P2P to deposit at Super Slots. You'll have fewer alternatives for withdrawals, though, including cryptocurrencies, courier checks, and wire transfers.
This online casino works well on mobile devices, and navigating is smooth and fast thanks to the neatly arranged layout. Withdrawals are relatively quick, with up to 48 hours for cryptos, and there’s a 24/7 live chat to help you with any concerns you might have.
Online real money casinos seldom come any better than Super Slots – that’s a fact.
4. Bovada - Best Casino Site for Betting
- 29 sports available
- 200+ games and a dedicated poker platform
- Attractive bonuses with fair terms
Bovada is a well-established brand on the market, operating since 2011 and maintaining a good reputation ever since.
This real money online casino site offers over 200 games, including all major types of slots, various table games with poker, blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. You can also indulge in 34 live dealer games, which is a fairly broad selection if you prefer playing against a real croupier.
However, the best section at Bovada is sports betting. You can bet on 29 sports, including the heavy-hitters like the NFL, NBA, and NHL, alongside 10+ horse tracks with the ever-popular Kentucky Derby taking the spotlight.
You can claim a Bitcoin welcome bonus worth 125% up to $1,250, but you will also get 100% up to $1,000 for fiat deposits. Both offers arrive with fair wagering requirements of 25x, which are pretty easy to work off with a little bit of luck. This bonus works for real money casino games, but Bovada also offers an incentive for sports bettors.
To deposit, you can use a credit card (AMEX, Visa, MasterCard), multiple cryptocurrencies, and MatchPay. We recommend using cryptocurrencies to withdraw because credit cards are not available, and the site will charge fees if you choose a check via courier.
If you want to play Bovada's slots, poker tournaments, or bet on sports, you won’t have to download an app – you can simply use your mobile browser.
5. Wild Casino - Best Crypto Bonus of all Online Casinos
- Over 300 games, including two live sections
- Up to $9,000 crypto welcome package
- Superb gameplay on mobile devices
Whether you like slots, virtual table games, or live dealers – Wild Casino's games repertoire with over 300 games will most definitely suit your needs. The live casino is powered by Fresh Deck and features a black and red category, whereas slots are powered by powerhouses like Betsoft.
Wild Casino's welcome package offers $5,000 and is spread across the first five deposits. Use the code "WILD250" on the first deposit for a 250% bonus up to $1,000 and "WILD100" for a 100% bonus up to $1,000 for the subsequent four deposits. To top it all off, the crypto welcome bonus will reward you even more and can reach $9,000.
There are 18 payment options on tap at Wild Casino, including credit cards, 10 cryptocurrencies, eCheck, MoneyGram, Money Orders, bank transfers, and more. You'll be able to cash out your winnings by check, wire transfer, or the cryptocurrency you used to deposit.
Wild Casino greatly improved its layout recently; accessing it on mobile before the change in design was not the best experience. The recent overhaul greatly improved the navigation and overall gaming experience. Even the live lobby has a vertical layout to display all the information needed.
6. Cafe Casino - Best Reload Bonuses of any Online Casino
- Over 150 games by 7 developers
- Welcome bonus of 350% up to $2,500 for crypto deposits
- Random rewards every week
Cafe Casino has over 150 casino games to choose from, including slots from RealTime Gaming, Genesis Gaming, Revolver Gaming, Woohoo Games, and Spinomenal, among others.
The slots category is pretty diverse, with five reels, three reels, and jackpot slots. This online casino also features live dealers and virtual blackjack, baccarat, and poker if you like card games. To liven things up, there are a few bingo titles as well.
Newcomers can redeem a 250% match bonus up to $1,500 when depositing with a credit card and a 350% bonus up to $2,500 with cryptocurrencies. Every Thursday, you can deposit to unlock a mystery bonus, which might get pretty valuable if you’re lucky.
You can deposit via American Express, MasterCard, Visa, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Player Transfer, and check by courier at Cafe Casino. Withdrawals are not available with credit cards; therefore, the best method to bank with are cryptocurrencies, as wire transfers and courier checks take longer to complete.
Cafe Casino offers all of its content on smartphones through a mobile browser, and even though some pages don't scale the way they should, it works well most of the time.
7. Slots Empire - Best Mobile Online Casino
- Spotless mobile experience
- 245% + 55 free spins welcome bonus
- Excellent selection of slots
Slots Empire specializes in slots and progressive jackpots, so you'll find carefully selected games by top-tier providers, alongside table games such as blackjack, roulette, and a few specialties like bingo and arcade games.
This online casino offers a welcome bonus of 245% on the first deposit and 55 free spins usable on Caesar's Empire. There's also a 24/7 bonus that’ll increase your deposits by 100%, 120%, or 150% each time you deposit $30, $75, or $150, respectively.
To start playing, you can deposit with Visa, Mastercard, PayID, Neosurf, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.
The mobile experience this online casino offers is next-level. There’s no app to download, but the website is fully optimized for mobile browsers – we have to give the developers some praise as they’ve done a heck of a good job here.
8. Slots.lv - Best Slots Variety of all Online Casino Sites
- 195 slots by 14 providers
- Crypto payouts within 1 hour
- 300% crypto welcome bonus
Slots.lv offers 195 handpicked slots by multiple top-dog game studios, as well as a dozen virtual table games like baccarat, blackjack, roulette, craps, and more. There are also video poker and live casino games, with the casino frequently organizing tournaments for all of its top online casino games to spice things up a bit.
The welcome offer is spread over nine deposits; you can claim a 200% match deposit bonus up to $1,000 on the first deposit, followed by a 100% match bonus up to $500 for the subsequent eight deposits. You’ll get 300% extra if you use crypto.
Visa, MasterCard, and American Express are all accepted at Slots.lv. However, like with most real money online casinos nowadays, the best alternatives are cryptocurrencies. Not only are the transactions fee-free, but you can also get your winnings within an hour once you pass the KYC process and verify your identity.
9. Las Atlantis - Top Online Casino Site Design
- Over 200 games provided by RTG
- Stellar welcome bonus up to $14,000
- Most stylish design
Las Atlantis invites you on an underwater adventure with over 200 games provided by RTG. You can play slots, roulette, blackjack, video poker, and craps. There are also a few live dealer games, but this section is not that varied.
The bonuses offered by Las Atlantis are mainly designed for slots. There are several welcome bonuses to choose from; but the one that caught our attention was the 280% up to $14,000 – an amount much higher compared to most real money gambling sites nowadays.
To fund your account at this online casino, you can use Visa, MasterCard, Discover, AMEX, Bitcoin, Neosurf, or Deposit by Phone. When you want to get paid, you can use Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, or bank transfers.
Browsing through the casino games is pretty straightforward, as the website design is both stunning and easy to navigate. Every section can be easily accessed from the left menu. You can even experience the online casino games in full-screen mode through your browser.
10. El Royale - Best VIP Program of all Online Casino Sites
- Over 200 casino games
- 240% + 40 free spins welcome bonus
- Reduced withdrawal times through the VIP program
El Royale is the last operator on our list of the best gambling sites, mainly famous for its no-nonsense VIP system, decent slots selection, and generous welcome bonus.
You can indulge in over 200 slots and more than a dozen table games, including poker, blackjack, craps, roulette, and many other variants. You can also play bingo, sic bo, and a few arcade games, which is nice when you want to try something unusual and new.
We found many welcome offers at El Royale with different values and free spins. However, the one we liked the most was the 240% matching bonus that comes with additional 40 free spins on Bubble Bubble 2 – one of the most sought-after slot games currently at real money online casinos.
El Royale allows you to deposit via Visa, MasterCard, PayID, Neosurf, Bitcoin, and Ethereum. When you’re ready to request a payout, you can use Visa, MasterCard, wire transfers, or Bitcoin. However, the withdrawal time is a bit slower than average, and you might have to wait three days to get your winnings with Bitcoin. If you become a VIP member, you can take advantage of faster payouts.
The layout of the site worked well on our mobile devices, and we didn't have any problems while playing real money games or browsing the categories.
How We Ranked the Best Online Casinos
Game Variety:
To ensure you'll have a great time and never get bored, we looked at the number of games offered and their quality. All of our top online casinos have enough variety to suit most players’ needs.
Bonuses & Promotions:
Welcome bonuses and reload promotions can be a great way to enhance your gaming experience by allowing you to try more games and possibly win real money. We've analyzed the T&Cs of each bonus to determine if these offers are right for you.
Banking Options:
We’ve also paid attention to the payment methods available to inform you about any possible fees. We also paid attention to casino sites that offer a wider range of payment options.
Mobile Compatibility:
We know players love to play on their smartphones and tablets, so we've tested the online casinos on several mobile devices to ensure you can enjoy them everywhere.
All About the Top Online Casinos
Do Online Casinos Offer Bonuses?
Yes, most gambling sites offer valuable incentives in the form of free spins, bonus funds, cashback rewards, perks for loyal members, etc. Online casino bonuses are a great way to attract new players or to promote new games by offering exclusive incentives.
Gambling sites also provide recurring rewards as part of their VIP program to retain their player base. If you enjoy competitiveness, partaking in tournaments is a great way to earn rewards and challenge yourself on your favorite games.
Can I Play at Top Online Casinos on My Smartphone?
Yes, of course. Nearly all online casinos have a fully-responsive website for mobile devices; some even offer downloadable apps for a better experience. All you need is a stable internet connection to enjoy real money games straight through your mobile browser.
Will I Pay Fees When I Deposit or Withdraw at Online Casinos?
The answer depends on the online casino in question and the payment method itself. Most online casino sites offer fee-free deposits with credit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies.
However, when you withdraw, you may experience fees with traditional banking methods. For instance, if you request a check by courier, the casino will charge some money because the process itself costs.
Before depositing, we recommend checking the T&Cs of the site for both deposits and withdrawals to avoid any unpleasant surprises. Please note, some casinos won't charge fees, but your payment provider may charge a transaction for international transfers, so you should also check the conditions imposed by the method you intend to use.
Do the Best Online Casinos Offer Live Games?
Yes, most online casinos offer live dealer games. In fact, all gambling sites on our list offer live casino games. A live dealer, contrary to a virtual game, is played with a human dealer and other players in order to emulate the experience of playing at a land-based establishment.
The game unfolds in real-time and depending on the game, you can communicate with other players or with the dealer. You also have less control over the game since you can't pause it, and you have limited time to make decisions.
Can I Also Bet on Sports at Online Casinos?
Most online casinos do not offer sports betting; however, there are exceptions like Bovada. This online casino offers an extensive sportsbook with many sports to bet on.
However, sites like Slots Empire, which are focused on online slots won't provide a bookmaker section. You can quickly check if an online casino site offers such a service as it will often be shown on the main page in the header of the site.
So, What Are the Best-Rated Online Casinos?
According to our research and rigorous review process, these are the best online casinos currently on the market. Our top pick is Red Dog not only for its varied game library but also thanks to its generous promotional incentives and all-around service.
We also loved what Ignition and Bovada had to offer, and they are also an excellent choice depending on the games you like to play. You won’t go wrong with either online casino on the list – just remember to gamble responsibly!
DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.
Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.
We are committed to providing our readers with accurate and timely information. The details mentioned in our review may be subject to change as casinos seek to improve their sites to offer their patrons a better gambling experience.
This guide aims to provide you with the information you need to decide the best gambling site for you. However, it is not our intention to offer any gambling advice or guarantee gambling success. Players must gamble at their own risk.
If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.
The following resources may be helpful as well: