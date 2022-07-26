Best Online Casinos in Canada: Ranking the Top Canadian Casino Sites Online for 2022

Canada is home to one of the largest online gambling markets in the world. So, finding the best online casinos Canada has to offer may be considered a tough task.
Isn't it lucky then that we've already gone and done the hard work for you?
Our team of experts have been playing online casino games for years. We know our way around a betting platform the same way Wayne Gretzky knew his way around a hockey puck - and we hope you appreciated that obligatory Canadian culture reference.
Jackpot City took the crown, but there’s more CA casino sites worth checking out.
Sounds good? Let's dig in.
Best Online Casinos in Canada
- Jackpot City: Best CA casino overall
- Spin Casino: Top pick for table games
- PlayOJO: Best bonuses
- Bitstarz: Best crypto Canadian casino
- Casumo: Top pick for live dealer games
- PokerStars: Best game variety
- 888 Casino: #1 for mobile
- Magic Red: Best for slots
1. Jackpot City - Best Online Casino in Canada Overall
Pros
- Well established since '98
- C$1,600 deposit bonus
- 50+ live dealer games
- Exceptional customer service
Cons
- No sports betting
Number one on our list is Jackpot City casino, featuring an excellent lineup of live dealer games and consistently scoring high throughout our benchmarks.
Game Library 4.7/5
There are over 500 games at Jackpot City to get acquainted with, with all the classic slots games you know and love as well as a huge selection of live dealer casino games that really set the standard for a high-quality iGaming experience.
The truth is, Jackpot City features some of the best online casino games around, regardless of category. Although they excel at offering high-quality progressive jackpot slots, they manage to have a consistent quality to their selection of titles throughout.
Bonuses & Promotions 4.8/5
Once you've registered an account at Jackpot City you'll be given the option to secure a bonus of up to $1600.
This is split across four deposits total and is an excellent way to juice up your balance to go and explore the casino with.
Design & Interface 4.8/5
Jackpot City Casino's overall design is exciting and imaginative, although we're a little bummed it doesn't extend much past the home page.
The concept of a literal 'jackpot city' is a fun one, and the aesthetics remind us of a vibrant Tokyo-esque urban hub, packed with various different slot games, much like the ones you'll be playing on the website itself.
The site's layout is neat and inviting, providing a user-friendly platform that most people will find simple to engage with. The only thing missing from a functionality standpoint is a search bar for convenience.
Banking Tools 5/5
- Visa,
- MasterCard,
- Interac,
- eChecks
- iDebit,
- Paysafecard,
- MuchBetter,
- ecoPayz,
- Flexepin,
- Neosurf,
- ecoVoucher,
- Instant Transfers from all Canadian banks
There's a lot of well-known names in Jackpot City's banking tools which can only be a good thing. The likes of Interac and MuchBetter offer customers excellent alternative options, while Visa and MasterCard headline the selection with their credit and debit card payments.
Register now at Jackpot City to claim your C$1,600 bonus.
2. Spin Casino - Best Canadian Casino for Table Games
Pros
- C$1,000 deposit bonus
- Reputable ownership
- 20+ roulette titles
- Great for blackjack
- Secure SSL encryption technology
Cons
- Not many bonuses outside the welcome offer
Number two on the list is Spin Casino which brings secure up-to-date technology combined with a top table games selection.
Game Library 4.8/5
If you're getting a sense of deja-vu from Spin Casino, don't worry - it's not a glitch in the matrix. Spin Casino and Jackpot City have the same ownership, which goes some way to explaining why both are such excellent casino sites.
Spin Casino has a similar-sized library too (around 400 games). But its strengths are a little different from its sister casino, with a greater focus on table games.
Roulette fans, in particular, will love the selection available here, with over 20 different variations to choose from. You thought American and European roulette were different? Wait until you try some multi-wheel action on for size.
Bonuses & Promotions 4.5/5
After signing up, you are given the option of opting into a welcome deposit bonus of up to $1000. This is split over three deposits.
Although the welcome bonus is great, there weren't many other promotions on offer at the time of writing. That said, there is a website loyalty program that promises loyalty points in exchange for bonus credits, perks, and more.
Design & Interface 4.5/5
Spin Casino features a bright and spacious design scheme with important categories planted at the top of the page.
There's also a hidden menu to the left of the screen that features more conveniently placed sections of the website so you can navigate to where you need to go with ease.
Banking Tools 5/5
- Visa,
- MasterCard,
- Interac,
- Electronic Check,
- iDebit,
- Paysafecard,
- MuchBetter,
- Instant Payments,
- ecoPayz,
- Flexepin,
- Neosurf,
- ecoVoucher,
- Instant Transfers from all Canadian banks
As you've probably noticed, Spin Casino features the exact same payment methods as Jackpot City. This is likely due to the fact they are owned by the same company, Baytree LTD, a reputable iGaming presence as we mentioned previously in our review.
Register at Spin Casino today to claim your C$1,000 bonus.
3. PlayOJO - Best Bonuses of any Canadian Casino Online
Pros
- Bonus wheel to spin for prizes
- Zero wagering requirements
- 2,000+ games
- 50 free spins welcome promotion
Cons
- Off-putting design scheme
Next up on our list of top Canadian casinos is PlayOJO, boasting fairness and transparency as their number one selling point - and absolutely zero wagering requirements.
Game Library 4.7/5
PlayOJO's library is gigantic. We're talking over 2,000 games of all different varieties, from online slots to live casino games, to table classics and niche offerings. This really is not a casino you're likely to become bored at any time soon.
What's more, the more you play, the more you get back.
After signing up you'll be auto-enrolled into PlayOJO's loyalty program which comes with great perks and prizes.
Bonuses & Promotions 4.4/5
Once you've made an account at PlayOJO and made a minimum deposit of $10, you'll be given a total of 50 free spins on eligible slot games.
In keeping with PlayOJO's fairness and transparency policy, there are absolutely no wagering requirements on these spins, and no maximum win cap either. What you win is yours to keep, no strings attached.
PlayOJO features a range of ongoing promotions and bonuses like this, usually accompanied by further deposits.
If you're a fan of free spins (and let's face it, who isn't?), we strongly recommend you use PlayOJO as your main casino.
Design & Interface 4.3/5
PlayOJO's design seems to split the team down the middle. While most appreciate its bright and colorful look, some find it garish, tacky, and even off putting.
We guess this one truly does come down to personal preference.
Still, there can be no complaints about how the casino works, and most of the time it was a responsive and intuitive browsing experience.
Banking Tools 4.6/5
- Interac,
- MasterCard,
- Visa,
- ecoPayz,
- MuchBetter,
- Paysafecard,
- ecoVoucher,
- Astropay,
- Jeton.
The options on offer at PlayOJO for banking are as colorful and diverse as the casino itself.
For those who favor convenience, Astropay will surely provide the best mileage. Meanwhile, if you're a stickler for privacy, then you can use PaySafe to ensure your financial details are protected.
Like the sound of a no deposit bonus? Click here to grab it at PlayOJO.
4. Bitstarz - Best Canadian Casino for Crypto Users
Pros
- Exclusive games and titles
- 3,000+ games
- Award-winning casino
- $2000 welcome package
- Accepts many cryptos and altcoins
Cons
- Heavy emphasis on crypto
Creeping into our list at number 4 is Bitstarz, the premier online Canadian casino for cryptocurrency users.
Game Library 4.4/5
Welcome to the future of gambling, baby. Bitstarz is first and foremost a casino dedicated to cryptocurrency.
If you don't know what crypto is, we'd love to know what the rent price is for the rock you're living under. But seriously - gambling online with crypto opens a whole host of possibilities and ones that Bitstarz hopes to harness.
One of the first bonuses of being a crypto casino is having crypto-exclusive games. There are quite a lot of these on Bitstarz, which isn't surprising as it's a library with well over 3,000 games.
But don't worry, there are all the classics here too. Jackpot slots, table games, video poker - you name it, Bitstarz has got it.
Bonuses & Promotions 4.4/5
As this is a crypto casino, you're given the choice of getting your bonus in crypto when you sign-up. As an example, you can choose between up to $2000 in CAD or a 5BTC welcome package.
Both bonuses come with wagering requirements of 35x, which is just about the industry average. You'll have a much easier time cashing this bonus out than you would at some of the other casinos around.
Design & Interface 4.5/5
We'll start by saying in our opinion, Bitstarz is one of the best-designed casinos on the internet. So, you'll excuse us if this part of the review is a little gushing in nature.
Put simply, Bitstarz's sleek and modern aesthetics make many of its competitors look prehistoric in comparison. And that's before we even get into the fluidity and generally pleasurable user experience.
Everything on the platform is easy to find, which is handy because, with over 3,000 games, some form of organization is desperately needed.
The ability to browse by 'hot' and 'cold' games, plus a functional search bar for any general queries are the proverbial cherries on top of an extremely well-put-together platform.
Banking Tools 4.3/5
- BTC
- ETH
- LTC
- BCH
- DOGE
As you're already aware, Bitstarz is a crypto-centric casino. So, we'll be evaluating its banking tools in a slightly different way from the other platforms.
Aside from Bitcoin, Bitstarz offers four other different altcoins to fund your account with. It's probably not entirely necessary to add more, but it would be good to see some greater diversity here.
Sign up at Bitstarz now and play the best crypto casino games in Canada.
5. Casumo - Best Canadian Casino Site for Live Dealer Games
Pros
- 100+ live dealer games
- 2,000+ games in total
- $500 welcome bonus and 115 free spins
- 10+ years online
Cons
- No major e-wallets are available
Last but definitely not least is Casumo, bringing the heat with a huge selection of live dealer games and an enticing $500 welcome bonus.
Game Library 4.1/5
Casumo has been online for just over a decade now, and during that time, it has built itself up to be one of the most respected online casinos in Canada.
It boasts well over 2000 titles in its library and has one of the largest selections of live dealer games in the country.
If you prefer your online gambling with a little company, then Casumo is definitely the online casino for you.
Bonuses & Promotions 4.1/5
New users can obtain a bonus of up to $500, plus a generous bounty of 115 free spins on eligible slots. The wagering requirements come in at a very respectable 30x, so if you're looking to cash some of it out, you'll certainly have the opportunity to do so.
Design & Interface 4.1/5
Casumo's design philosophy is simple but effective.
It utilizes a hidden menu on the left-hand side of the screen to keep the main home page free of clutter and generally sticks to the same shades of blue color scheme throughout the website, whether on the casino or sportsbook.
Banking Tools 4.2/5
- Visa,
- Mastercard,
- Interac,
- iDebit,
- Muchbetter,
- Paysafecard,
- Ecopayz
Casumo has a nice rounded selection of banking tools to choose from, although it does seem to be glaringly missing out on major e-wallets like Neteller and Skrill. Still, alternatives like MuchBetter and ecoPayz are available as well as the iDebit option, so there's plenty to choose from here.
Register now at Casumo to claim your $500 bonus and 115 free spins.
Runners-Up:
The Benchmarks: How We Evaluate the Best Canadian Online Casinos
Game Library
It's not all about quantity, but a strong line-up certainly does help. Overall, we're looking for strength in diversity. Basically, different choices for different players. Not everybody wants to play the same games, so the best online casinos have to offer a little bit of everything.
While most players prefer online slots, there are also people out there who prefer live casino games, or even traditional Las Vegas-style table games. Further still, what about the poker sharks or the jackpot hunters?
To keep it simple, let's just put it this way. Small and restrictive libraries = bad. Large and diverse libraries = good.
Bonuses & Promotions
Every casino has a bonus these days, and they're not always what they're cracked up to be.
We don't want to put you off using bonuses and promotions at all - just give you the right knowledge so you aren't walking in a web of convoluted terms and conditions that leave you confused and none the wiser.
What we're looking for from bonuses primarily is to enhance your online casino experience. They should be the seasoning to your gameplay experience. If we feel there are any bonuses that simply aren't worth your while, we'll say so.
Design & Interface
A casino's design is more important than you might think. Most online casinos are content with basic cookie-cutter designs, especially if they already have sister websites they can take the template from. That's why we give bonus points for any ounce of originality or modern design.
Furthermore, good design is also about good functionality. A casino should be so simple everyone can use it. If we're having issues locating games, browsing the website, or just using it in general - that's a problem.
Banking Tools:
Similar to the games library benchmark, this is all about diversity and options. There should be a range of payment methods for the player to choose from. If you're only allowing someone to use specific payment tools, you may be unknowingly excluding them from playing at all.
That's because some people will only use certain financial tools online. Sometimes, it's about trust. Not everyone feels comfortable giving up their financial details to any old websites, especially casinos.
Top Canadian Online Casino Sites - FAQs
Can I win real money playing at a Canadian online casino?
Yes, all casinos featured in this article pay out real money. Just make sure you’re playing for real money (that is, not in demo mode).
Are online casinos in Canada rigged?
No, online casinos in Canada are not rigged, so long as you’re playing at reputable casinos like the ones we listed above. There is such a thing as a 'house edge', and this is how casinos remain profitable. But anyone can win while playing at casinos, and they often do.
Is it safe to play at Canadian casinos online?
Yes, it's safe to play at Canadian casinos online. Every casino in this article is legitimate and trustworthy.
What payment methods can I use at online casinos in Canada?
The payment methods you can use at online casinos in Canada vary between different platforms. We've listed some more common ones below:
- Visa
- MasterCard
- Interac
- iDebit
- MuchBetter
What's the best Canadian online casino for me?
The best Canadian online casino is Jackpot City. Of course, we have our own recommendations, and we hope you'll take them. But ultimately you decide what matters to you, and what doesn't. For example, if you prefer table games, you should check out Spin Casino, and if you’re a crypto user, we recommend that you visit Bitstarz.
What casino bonuses can I use at Canadian online casino sites?
The types of casino bonuses you can use at Canadian online casino sites are dependent at the casino you are registered at. We've listed some of the more common ones below:
- Welcome bonus
- Deposit bonus
- Free Spins
- Match Bonus
How to Register at the Best Canadian Online Casino
Step 1 - Make an account at Jackpot City
- Log on to Jackpot City using this link and start the registration process
- Fill out your required details
- Wait for the validation link to reach your email inbox
Step 2 - Complete the validation process
- Check your email inbox for the validation link
- Check your spam box if you can't find it
- Once located, click the link to complete the validation process
Step 3 - Deposit and play
- Make a deposit using your chosen payment method
- Use a bonus if applicable
- Start playing and have fun!
Let’s Compare the Top 5 Online Casinos in Canada
Here's a quick overview of the key features of our top 5 Canadian online casinos:
Jackpot City: Our top choice delivers consistent quality throughout all our benchmarks, with a diverse library and an enticing welcome bonus. Register at Jackpot City to claim your C$1600 bonus.
Spin Casino: Spin Casino boasts an excellent table games selection plus cutting-edge security technology for its website. Sign up now at Spin Casino to claim your C$1,000 bonus.
PlayOJO: If you're looking for a casino that will treat you fairly and reward you handsomely, look no further than PlayOJO. Sign up today at PlayOJO to claim your no wagering bonus spins.
Bitstarz: Join the crypto revolution and play exclusive titles and claim boosted bonuses at Canada's top Bitcoin casino. You can get up to 5 BTC in bonuses.
Casumo: If it's live casino action you want from a reputable online casino in Canada, then Casumo should be your first stop. Sign up at Casumo to claim your $500 bonus and 115 free spins.
Have Fun at the Best Online Casinos in Canada!
By now, we hope you've come to a deeper understanding of online casinos in Canada, and in particular, what separates the good ones from the bad ones.
We crowned Jackpot City as our top online casino site in Canada. But we also listed another 4 alternatives with in-depth analysis, plus another 15 online Canadian casinos that come with our seal of approval.
Even so, we understand that what you value in an online casino might be different from what we do.
The trick is not to limit yourself. So, go out there, grab your welcome bonuses, and check out which is the best Canadian online casino for you.
DISCLAIMER: Gambling isn't a venture to engage in if you have financial troubles due to the risks involved. Don't forget the famous catchphrase: the house always wins.
Suppose you're struggling with a gambling addiction or know someone who does, contact the National Gambling helpline today via 1-626-960-3500. There are several advisors available to help make gambling safe for both you and your loved ones.
Don't forget that gambling websites are rated 18+ only. More so, you may be unable to access the casino sites listed here, so ensure you check your local laws for online gambling and its legality.
For more free gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: