Best Online Casinos in Australia: Top-Rated Casino Sites for Australian Players in 2022 (Pokies & Awesome Bonuses)

Looking for a new Australian online casino to try out? You’re in the right place.
We’ve been on the lookout for the past few weeks and finally narrowed down the best online casinos in Australia based on the bonuses they offer, the games available, and their overall safety.
Based on our findings, Aussie Play is the best online gambling site in the Land Down Under. It has everything down to a tee from its wicked Aussie theme, a range of excellent welcome bonuses, and more games than you can shake a stick at.
But why confine yourself to just one site? Make the most of the wide choice of Australian online casinos on the market and check out the rest of our top picks. They’re coming up right now.
Best Online Casinos in Australia
- Aussie Play: Best overall
- Red Dog: Best casino welcome bonus
- Ignition Casino: Best progressive jackpot pokies
- Ricky Casino: Best game variety
- Bitstarz: Best crypto casino
- SkyCrown: Best mobile site
- Hell Spin: Fantastic live casino games
- Joe Fortune: Awesome casino blog with pokie reviews
- 5Gringos: Best overall theme
- Playamo: Top-tier customer support
1. Aussie Play - Best Online Casino in Australia Overall
Pros:
- Amazing online pokies from Real Time Gaming
- Five welcome bonus offers
- Up to 235% deposit bonus
- $2,350 max bonus amount
- Aussie casino theme
Cons:
- Can be hard to navigate the site
We love the fact that our top-ranked online casino in Australia is Aussie-themed. But the theme is just the tip of the iceberg. There are an awful lot of things to love about this online casino.
Casino Bonuses: 4.9/5
Not one but five different welcome bonuses are available to choose from at Aussie Play.
We recommend taking a look at each of them to find out which one is right for you. Our favorite of the many is definitely the 235% up to $2,350 on your first deposit. You can get this one by entering the 235ZUZU bonus code.
That’s a seriously high scope of bonus cash to play online casino games with. Both the percentage and the total bonus cash you can claim are higher than those of most other Australian online casino sites.
The wagering requirements for these bonuses are 35x, which is pretty average. You won’t have to spend too long playing through your bonus at Aussie Play.
Game Portfolio: 4.7/5
There are a little over 200 non-live games to choose from on the site, each of them developed by Real Time Gaming.
This means there aren’t tons of games to choose from overall, but the quality of the games is sick. RTG is one of the best software providers out there, and they specialize in online pokies!
The live casino side of things at Aussie Play is taken care of by Visionary iGaming, who, again, provide top-quality games. You can choose from a range of roulette, blackjack, baccarat and more, each hosted by real-life dealers.
Casino Features: 4.8/5
Aussie players are going to love playing at this Australian online casino. The Australian theme is awesome, and it looks great, thanks to some fantastic graphics. It’s easily at the top of all the online casinos in Australia for this reason.
Perhaps the only downside here is that it can be a little tricky to find certain things because of its layout. But this is being trivial, and anyway, it’s a small price to pay for how great the rest of the site is.
In terms of payment options, Neosurf, PayID, Bitcoin, and Ethereum are just a few of the several deposit methods to choose from.
And if you have any issues making a payment or doing anything else on the site, you can reach out to the support team available 24/7 through live chat.
Overall: 4.9/5
With some of the best choices of casino bonuses under the sun and some seriously high-quality casino games, there’s no wonder Aussie Play found itself at the top of our list of the best online casinos in Australia.
Get started at the best online casino Australia has to offer
2. Red Dog - Best Welcome Bonus of all Australian Online Casino Sites
Pros:
- Spectacular 320% first deposit bonus
- Lovely website design
- Quality online pokies from Real Time Gaming
- Very responsive 24/7 live chat
Cons:
- $150 minimum withdrawal
Red Dog Casino’s ludicrous welcome bonus is more than enough to turn some heads, and there are a few other things to enjoy once you get into the site as well.
Casino Bonuses: 4.9/5
With the code REDCOIN, new players at Red Dog Casino can claim an almighty 320% match bonus on top of their first deposit. That is quite literally one of the highest percentage bonuses we have ever seen — and we’ve seen a lot.
The only thing that stops it from getting a clean 5/5 is the fact that it carries 35x wagering requirements. That’s still very good, indeed, especially considering that most other Australian online casinos have rollover requirements of above 50x.
Game Portfolio: 4.8/5
Like Aussie Play, the game portfolio is provided by Real Time Gaming, so you’ll be treated to over 200 games, including some of the best pokies and video poker games right now. There are also table blackjack and baccarat games to play, and even a single bingo game.
The live casino section at Red Dog Casino features over 10 games with broad stake limits to accommodate both low-stakes players and high-rollers. Blackjack, roulette, and baccarat are all available.
Indeed, this Australian online casino is also the perfect spot for new players since all pokies and table games are available to try for free.
Casino Features: 4.7/5
Red Dog’s website is bright, loud, and pretty engaging overall. Because of its sensible color scheme and layout, it’s really easy to use, so you won’t need to waste any time figuring out where things are.
And even if you can’t figure something out, there’s 24/7 live chat support waiting to help you with that. It’s very responsive in our experience, and that’s good for peace of mind. That’s something we always like to see in online casinos in Australia.
Players can put cash down in the form of cryptocurrency (Bitcoin) or regular cash through credit cards or Neosurf. The minimum withdrawal is a little bit on the steep end, though — you cannot cash out less than $150.
Overall: 4.7/5
With a few more games to its name, Red Dog would have definitely been challenging for the top spot. As it stands, however, it sits very comfortably in second place.
Claim the most impressive 320% match bonus in Australia with Red Dog Casino
3. Ignition - Best Progressive Pokies of all Australian Online Casinos
Pros:
- Low wagering (25x) on welcome bonus
- Over 30 progressive jackpot pokies
- Extra deposit bonus for crypto
- High-quality poker room
Cons:
- Low choice of non-progressive pokies
Ignition Casino knows as well as we do that progressive jackpot pokies are the way to go for serious cash. They can pay out millions to the occasional lucky winner. And there are a lot of choices at this Australian casino site.
Casino Bonuses: 4.8/5
There are a couple of different bonuses available at Ignition, depending on the payment method you go with.
Your first deposit by crypto can be matched 150% up to $3,000 with the code IGWPCB150. Your first card deposit can be matched 100% up to $2,000 with the code IGWPCB100.
Each of these bonuses is evenly split to use on casino games or at Ignition’s poker room.
A great thing about the casino bonus is that the wagering requirements are fairly low at 25%. That makes taking your winnings home a lot easier.
Once you’ve played through that welcome bonus, there are extra deposit bonuses waiting for you. Ignition Casino’s ‘Weekly Boost’ gives players the chance to get a match deposit bonus of 100% up to $1,000 every week! That’s rare and exciting.
Game Portfolio: 4.7/5
The best bit of the Ignition Casino game portfolio is the progressive jackpot pokies. There are over 30 of them at the time of writing, more than most other Australian online casinos right now.
On the non-progressive side of pokies, things aren’t looking good for Ignition. There are around 70 in total, which is a lot lower than the rest of our picks today. The live casino section, however, hosts over 35 titles, which is pretty impressive.
Another feature that got Ignition so high up the ladder is that it’s one of the best poker sites with a full-on poker room — something none other Australian online casinos on this list offer. Indeed, you can join poker tournaments at Ignition and compete against other players in Omaha or Texas Hold’em.
Casino Features: 4.6/5
Using the Ignition desktop site is a decent experience. The site is easy to use if a little average to look at and it offers plenty of payment methods like Bitcoin, Zelle, Credit Cards, and more.
The mobile version of the site works good, but there are a few pokies missing, which might be a downer if it so happens that one of those is your favorite.
A redeeming factor is that there is 24/7 live chat support available at Ignition for all players. It’s always good to know that you can get help when you need it!
Overall: 4.6/5
This casino is a progressive jackpot fan’s dream. And it would be even better if it had a few more online pokies to its name.
Click here to spin for gold with Ignition
4. Ricky Casino - Best Game Variety of any Australian Online Casino
Pros:
- Spectacular fantasy-themed site
- Over 1,500 games in total
- One of the best mobile casinos
- Up to $7,500 welcome bonus plus free spins
Cons:
- High bonus wagering requirements
- Many casino games unplayable with bonus funds
Ricky Casino has opted for a fantasy theme which we’re big fans of, and it does it in fine style. And despite one or two niggles, it easily deserves its place in our top five — especially with a game selection housing more than 1,500 casino games.
Casino Bonuses: 4/5
On paper, Ricky Casino’s welcome bonuses look very strong. You’ll get bonuses on your 1st through your 10th deposit, the first of which is 100% up to AU$500 with 100 free spins on the All Lucky Clovers pokie. Across your first ten deposits, you can claim up to AU$7,500 and 550 free spins in total.
It’s not all sunshine and rainbows, though. Each deposit bonus at Ricky Casino has a high wagering requirement of 50x.
Plus, Ricky Casino makes it a bit tricky to get through the wagering with the massive list of games that don’t contribute towards it. Make sure you have a good look at the terms and conditions before you take up this bonus.
However, we can’t say this comes unexpected — rarely an online casino in Australia is willing to match your first ten deposits.
Game Portfolio: 4.8/5
Ricky Casino does a good job of curating its game portfolio overall. Not only are there an impressive 1,500+ games to choose from, but the quality of the games themselves is very high.
We can tell this by the fact that Ricky Casino has brought games from some of the best software providers in the world. Expect hit casino games from the likes of NetEnt and Playson at this site.
The live casino section also looks good, with 19 live dealer games, including blackjack, roulette and baccarat.
While there are sites with more games in total (i.e. Bitstarz), we’re happy that Ricky Casino covers all bases and does so with some fine quality.
Casino Features: 4.8/5
Ricky Casino’s website design is great with its cool fantasy theme. But if you really want to level up your casino gaming experience here, we recommend “downloading” the desktop or the mobile app.
We’ve put downloading in quotation marks because it’s not exactly an app you’re downloading, per se. Instead, a new window will open when you try to “install” the app that displays the casino in full-screen mode. Indeed, it does make the experience better nonetheless.
There are tons of payment options to choose from at Ricky Casino as well. In fact, you’d be hard-pressed to find a payment method that isn’t listed here. Neteller, Paysafecard and even some cryptocurrencies can be used to deposit funds.
And as there should be, 24/7 live chat is on hand should you need it.
Overall: 4.5/5
With a fantastic mobile experience and some of the best online casino games in Australia, Ricky Casino is truly a cracker. We just wish they’d sort out their bonus terms and conditions.
Dive into Ricky Casino’s massive game variety
5. Bitstarz - Best Australia Crypto Casino
Pros:
- Crypto-exclusive game titles
- Over 3,000 games in total
- Attractive website
- Up to 5 BTC over your first four deposits
Cons:
- Cluttered homepage
- Only 6 live dealer games
- Steep wagering requirements
Bitstarz is a crypto-centric Australian casino, but that’s not to say your AU dollars are worthless here. Indeed, you can claim generous casino bonuses regardless of your payment method.
Casino Bonuses: 4.3/5
Bitstarz offers new Aussie players a no deposit bonus of 20 free spins just for signing up and a first deposit bonus of 100% up to 1 BTC. It’s one of the only Australian online casinos that offer both a no deposit and a first deposit bonus, and that’s pretty cool.
These bonuses would have a higher score in our books if the wagering requirements weren’t so high. You’ll need to play through your bonus 40 times here no matter which one you choose, and that will indeed take a few marathon sessions to pull off.
Game Portfolio: 4.8/5
With over 3,000 games to its name, Bitstarz absolutely offers the most games of any of our picks today (or pretty much any Australian online casino site, for that matter!). You can enjoy various online pokies, blackjack, poker, provably fair titles, and more.
Bitstarz also plays host to some crypto-exclusive titles. You won’t be able to play these games with regular cash, and we find that exclusivity pretty exciting.
In fact, the only issue here is the rather limited selection of live casino games – there are only 6 available. This often tends to be the way with online casinos in Australia that take crypto.
Casino Features: 4.4/5
Full disclosure, it doesn’t really pay off not to gamble with crypto at Bitstarz. So even though you can deposit Australian dollars, you’re better off using Bitcoin or other accepted cryptocurrencies to get the most of your welcome bonuses.
The site itself looks great on both a desktop and mobile device, thanks to some neat graphic design work, but we did find the homepage to be a little cluttered. That makes things a little more challenging to find, but it’s not too bad.
Any issues you do have can be quickly resolved thanks to 24/7 customer support on hand.
Overall: 4.4/5
Crypto and casino fans will have a field day with the amazing Bitstarz Casino. With over 3,000 games to play, including crypto-exclusive titles, it’s a Bitcoin player’s dream come true.
Claim up to 5 BTC and 180 free spins across your first 4 deposits at Bitstarz
Runners-Up:
- Casinonic
- Wild Tornado
- Syndicate Casino
- Bizzo
- Vulkan
- Spins Oasis
- 7Bit
- Goodman
- Cobra Casino
- Woo Casino
- Fab Spins
- Sportaza
Review Benchmarks: How We Ranked the Best Australian Online Casinos
Casino Bonuses:
What better way to start your journey with a new Aussie online casino site than with a generous welcome bonus? Whether it be a matched deposit or some free spins, we’re interested. The more, the merrier. Just as long as you don’t have to play through it too many times to earn it back.
Game Portfolio:
A wide range of online casino games is essential for Australian online casinos. We’re looking for plenty of pokies, blackjack, roulette, baccarat and more. But it’s not just about numbers.
There needs to be great quality as well, which is why we look at the software providers who create the games. Top-tier developers include NetEnt, Microgaming, and Real Time Gaming, so if you see these names, you’ll be able to tell the games are top-quality.
Casino Features:
How easy it is to find your way around a site, how it looks, the payment methods available, and the level of customer support are what goes into our ‘casino features’ category. Casino sites in Australia nailing all of these benchmarks get a higher ranking from us.
Guide to Playing at Australian Online Casinos
Which Aussie Casino Game is the Most Popular?
Traditionally, the most popular online casino games in Australia are pokies. Aussies are crazy about them! In fact, Australian people play pokies almost as much as any other country in the world. Some rankings even list the country as number one worldwide.
What Are the Best Pokies to Play in Australia?
There are thousands of pokies for Australian players, so the best one boils down to your personal style. However, you could play a classic. NetEnt’s Starburst from 2011 has picked up a cult status over the years, with some punters calling it the best pokie of all time.
Or you could play something modern. Newer slots tend to have better graphics and more exciting bonus rounds, so if you like the sound of that, check out Bubble Bubble 3 (available at Red Dog Casino).
What Does ‘RTP’ Mean?
Another great way to decide what pokie to play other than just taking a straight recommendation is to base your decision on a slot RTP.
RTP stands for Return to Player and tells us how much of our stake we can expect to receive back on average. For example, if we staked $1,000 on a 96% RTP pokie, we could expect to win $960 back. Of course, this is a theoretical number, as you’ll most likely lose everything or get a solid win.
How Are Welcome Bonuses at Australian Online Casinos Activated?
Sometimes, welcome bonuses will be automatically credited to your account when you sign up or when you place your first deposit. Other times, you might have to enter a promo code at some point down the line, so keep an eye out for that.
Remember, you’ll have to play through the bonus amount a few times to earn it back, so check the ‘wagering requirements’ in the terms and conditions.
In the case of Aussie Play, you’ll need to enter the code 235ZUZU and deposit to claim the 235% match bonus.
Should I Play With Crypto at Online Casinos in Australia?
Playing with cryptocurrencies is becoming more and more popular in Australia as players are starting to see the benefits: it can be completely anonymous and offers the potential for instant withdrawals.
Of course, the flip side is that crypto is very volatile, so make sure you do your homework before buying any.
Do Australian Online Casinos Offer Live Dealer Games?
The best Aussie online casinos will offer games with a live dealer. You’ll play along at home by placing your bets as you would in any video table game, except the draws are made by a real person via live stream.
You’ll also be able to chat with other players in most live casino games, bringing an exciting social feel to the whole experience.
Looking Back at the Best Online Australian Casinos
To summarize our top picks, here’s a look-back at the best bits of each of them and the bonuses you can get for signing up and depositing.
- Aussie Play: Choose from one of five fantastic welcome bonuses when you sign up for our favorite Australian online casino overall. We recommend you use the code 235ZUZU for a 235% match bonus up to $2,350.
- Red Dog Casino: The 320% first deposit bonus available at Red Dog Casino is staggering! There’s no wonder we called it the best welcome bonus in Australia. Grab it for yourself with the code REDCOIN.
- Ignition Casino: There are loads of awesome progressive jackpot pokies available at Ignition Casino, bringing you the chance to win the mega bucks. Try them out with a 150% up to $3,000 bonus or 100% up to $2,000 for non-crypto deposits.
- Ricky Casino: If you want a never-ending list of casino games, check out Ricky Casino. You’ll have the chance to claim deposit bonuses over your first ten deposits for a grand total of AU$7,500 and 550 free spins.
- Bitstarz: This AU crypto casino is the only casino on our list to offer both a no-deposit and a first deposit bonus. You’ll get 20 free spins just by creating an account and enjoy a 100% up to 1 BTC match bonus plus 180 free spins on your first deposit.
Getting Started With the Best Australian Online Casino Sites
We ranked Aussie Play at the top of our list, so take a look below for a guide on signing up with them — the steps are similar to any other online casino in Australia.
1. Hit the Green “Sign Up” Button
First things first: hit this link to visit Aussie Play. Then, press the yellow ‘Claim Now” button in the middle. This should open a pop-up box where you’ll need to fill out a few fields: a password, a username, and your email.
Provide all the info asked of you over the next three pages, then head on to the next step.
2. Verify Your Email Address
In order for you to claim a bonus, you’ll need to verify your email. To do this, just follow the link you’ve received in your email inbox.
3. Claim One of the Bonuses
The ball’s in your court when it comes to welcome bonuses at Aussie Play. You’ve got five to choose from, but we recommend you take advantage of the 235ZUZU bonus code.
This will require placing a deposit, which you can do by going to the “Cashier” section in the top-left of the homepage. Just choose your deposit method and follow the on-screen instructions.
Still Looking for the Top Australian Online Casinos?
Finding the best online casinos in Australia is fairly easy — said no one ever. Our list is a result of weeks of market research, and if you don’t have the time or means to do it yourself, stick with us.
We picked Aussie Play as our favorite of all Australian casinos because of its brilliant site, epic games, and wonderful welcome bonuses. But it wasn’t an easy choice.
There is a lot of quality in the Australian online casino world, so eat your heart out!
Now that you’ve read our article, you’ll know everything you need to know to find and sign up with the best casino for you. Just remember to gamble responsibly.
DISCLAIMER: Gambling is extremely risky. Bet at your own risk. Don’t spend funds you can’t afford to lose. Gambling for underage players is illegal. This guide is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only, we take no responsibility for the loss of funds made on any of these sites. Some casino sites may not be accessible where you’re located. Always check local rules and policies in your region before signing up in any online casino.
If you believe you may have a gambling problem, reach out to www.gamblinghelponline.org.au or call 1800 858 858.