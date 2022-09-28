Sure, there are many amazing online casinos to use right now, but how do you find the best online casino real money opportunities without spending days on research? Well, we have already found them for you!
Our team of expert gamblers did the heavy lifting for you, and finally, we have the results.
We found Red Dog to be on top of the list because of its incredible deals. However, we are confident that the rest of the options are quite appealing as well – depending on your needs and preferences, of course.
Let’s get things started.
Best Online Casinos for Real Money
- Red Dog: Best real money online casino overall
- Wild Casino: Best for fast withdrawals
- Ignition: Best for poker
- Rich Palms: Best for new players
- Punt: Best for crypto gambling
- BetUS: Best sportsbook
- Slots of Vegas: Best for high RTP slots
- Las Atlantis: Best user-interface
- Shazam: Most attractive tournaments
- Slots.lv: Best welcome package
- Lucky Tiger: Best customer service
- Slots Empire: Best for mobile
1. Red Dog – Best Online Casino for Real Money Overall
Pros:
- 225% welcome deposit match bonus
- An excellent mobile compatibility
- 24/7 customer support
- Free play for all casino games in practice mode
- Games from the best-known provider, RTG
- 10+ live dealer games
Cons:
- No sportsbook
Red Dog Casino is easily one of our favorite best real money casinos for a couple of reasons. Most importantly, it is a trusted website owned and operated by Harp Media B.V. We especially like that Red Dog truly has it all - a very generous welcome package, an exciting variety of casino games, and an amazing reputation.
Let’s find out more about it.
Game Selection: 4.9/5
The game portfolio of Red Dog is quite impressive. This online casino prefers to focus on quality rather than quantity, and this can be easily felt when visiting the Red Dog website. In total, you will be able to surf through 156 games.
Red Dog works with 2 popular software providers – RTG and Visionary iGaming, the latter providing a live casino section.
That being said, you will be able to fulfill all your gambling needs here. You can have endless fun, starting from online slots to fantastic live dealer games.
In the table games category, Red Dog offers various types of blackjack, baccarat, and roulette. If you prefer, you can opt-in for live dealers – after all, socializing with others while playing adds a lot to the overall excitement.
It goes without saying that the selection of slot games is really good at Red Dog; this section is powered by RTG, which is a trusted software provider.
We would recommend trying 5 Wishes, Achilles, or Cash Bandits 2, among other exciting titles. You have the chance to explore all of these games for free until you are ready to play with real money – this is another huge advantage.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5
The promotions section at Red Dog is another thing to get excited about.
As a new player, you have the chance to grab a generous 225% deposit bonus and an extra 20% for Neosurf and Bitcoin deposits. We found that the welcome package can go up to $12,250 in total, which is quite exciting.
Besides that, Red Dog also has several active promotions right now. You can opt-in for a new game bonus, which gives you 110 free spins on a preselected game. There also is a 24/7 bonus with 120%, 135%, and 160% on your deposits of $30, $75, and $150.
The wagering requirement for these offers is 35x, which is the industry standard and should not take too long for you to achieve.
Banking: 4.85/5
When you play real money games at Red Dog, you will not have to pay deposit or withdrawal fees. In total, there are 7 payment options available, including fiat and cryptocurrencies. You can make deposits via Visa/Mastercard, Neosurf, Flexepin, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether.
Once you want to cash out your winnings, your options come down to credit card, bank wire, and Bitcoin.
Naturally, bank wire requires the most time – up to 5 business days while with a credit card, you might have to wait for 3-4 days, and for Bitcoin, 1-3 business days.
While it is true that the payment process comes with no troubles at Red Dog, the minimum withdrawal amount equals $150, which might be a little discouraging for some.
Mobile Compatibility: 5/5
The mobile version of Red Dog Casino has notable features that make this website one of the top online casino sites. It is available in a no-download format. The website is stylish and works flawlessly on iOS and Android devices.
2. Wild Casino – Fastest Payouts of any Real Money Online Casino
Pros:
- 370+ games to choose from
- Daily blackjack tournaments
- Withdrawals up to 24 hours
- Generous welcome bonus up to $3,000
Cons:
- No sportsbook
The next on our list is Wild Casino – a famous online casino trusted by many experienced players.
Here, you have the chance to take advantage of generous welcome bonuses, take your winnings in no more than 48 hours, and explore its competitive gaming catalog - what more could we ask for?
Game Selection: 4.9/5
At Wild Casino, you will have the chance to explore 364 slot machines from Betsoft, Dragon Gaming, and Nucleus. Some of the titles on the website are exclusive, so that’s another reason why this website stands out among others.
You also have the chance to explore some table and specialty games. Thanks to this, you can make the gambling experience more exciting and not get bored playing the same game over and over again. Space Invasion, Dream Vacation, and Symbols of Luck are the titles we enjoyed most here.
Besides, there is a separate live casino section where you can wager on European roulette and blackjack. There are 8 poker games available here. Sadly, there is no sports betting available at Wild Casino, so if that’s what you are after, check out some of our top picks.
However, if the absence of sports betting is not very important to you, Wild Casino will leave you super satisfied. Note that you can try out slots and table games for free in the demo mode before spending any deposit funds.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5
If you love bonuses as much as we do, you will be quite impressed with Wild Casino and its latest offers.
Our favorite promotions would probably be a $9,000 crypto deposit bonus. For the first cryptocurrency deposits you make, you will be able to get different rewards that go up to $9,000 in the end – this is quite exciting.
For the first deposit, you have to use a code – CRYPTO300, and you will be granted a 300% match up to $3,000. The next 4 deposits require a code – CRYPTO150, and you are given a 150% match up to $1,500.
There also is a standard $5,000 welcome bonus that is not much different from the one we just talked about. Use the code WILD250 to get a 250% match up to $1,000, and use the code WILD100 to get a 100% match up to $1,000.
Besides that, players can also take advantage of more exciting promos, including Refer a Friend, 10% Weekly Rebate, and many more. Make sure you check ongoing bonuses frequently, so you don’t miss out on the newest opportunities waiting for you.
Banking: 4.85/5
Banking at Wild Casino is a real breeze. We counted 18 different payment methods here, including everything from cryptocurrencies to traditional banking methods.
When betting with cryptos, you can deposit a minimum of $20 and a maximum of $100,000 per 1 transaction. If you choose one of the crypto withdrawal options, you'll also get immediate, free payments.
Fiat currency users can deposit funds via credit cards, wire transfers, or mail a paper check. To get started, you must deposit $25 or more using your Visa or MasterCard.
Unfortunately, each money order, bank wire, or paper check will need a minimum withdrawal of $500, which is a little too high. Additionally, paper checks and wire transfers are charged a 3% fixed fee.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5
All of the games at Wild Casino are fully functional on mobile devices. While there is no separate application for you to download, their instant-play app gives a very smooth mobile gaming experience.
We have tried several slot machines from their gaming portfolio, and they all worked flawlessly. The loading time was fast, and all the buttons, including our beloved “Spin,” were quick to function. We were also quite impressed with the performance of live dealer games. So, all in all, a great online casino experience can be found here.
3. Ignition – Best Real Money Online Casino for Poker
Pros:
- World-renowned poker section
- Withdrawals in less than 24 hours
- Welcome bonuses up to $3,000
- 25x wagering requirement
- Exciting & regular poker tournaments
Cons:
- E-wallets are not supported
Ignition Casino, which debuted in 2016, is considered a trustworthy brand with years of experience in the gambling industry. It is popular across the world, and its main selling point is regular poker tournaments and generous bonuses.
Game Selection: 4.85/5
Ignition’s game portfolio includes titles from top-notch gaming software companies, including Rival, Real Time Gaming, and Revolver Gaming. What truly impressed us here was the range of video poker titles and tournaments.
There are different types of tournaments players can join at Ignition, including knockouts, re-entries, turbos, satellites, and so on. These tournaments go 24/7, so you can start playing whenever you decide to.
Besides poker, the website also hosts slots, table games, and live casino games. The total number of titles equals 120, and it is pretty clear that the selection caters to the needs of most gamblers.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.75/5
Another prominent feature of Ignition Casino is its bonuses and promotions. You’ll understand what all the excitement is about after you join this real money casino.
To get you started, Ignition offers a $3,000 welcome bonus. This welcome package comes in two parts. The first part - a 150% deposit match bonus of up to $1,500 on casino games, and the second - a 150% deposit match bonus of up to $1,500 for the poker section.
The bonus comes with a 25x wagering requirement which is below the industry average and gives you a perfect chance to win real money quickly.
Besides the welcome bonus, you have other opportunities to enjoy other promotions, including a Tell a Friend bonus which offers 200% of your friend’s first deposit up to $100 plus $25 if they deposit using crypto.
Banking: 4.8/5
Whether you are depositing or withdrawing, the process is quick, usually taking less than 48 hours. You may use Visa/Mastercard, American Express, Voucher, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash here.
If you want the fastest withdrawals, we recommend using cryptos, as they come with no additional fees. The minimum deposit you have to make is just $20, and the same applies to minimum withdrawals.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.75/5
We spent a good time evaluating Ignition’s mobile device compatibility and discovered that it works pretty well on iOS and Android devices.
However, it is important to note that mobile game selection is slightly limited, and you might not be able to launch every game. In that case, players will have to switch to the desktop version.
4. Rich Palms – Best Real Money Online Casino for New Gamblers
Pros:
- Up to $8250 welcome bonus
- The free versions of games
- Excellent mobile compatibility
- 24/7 customer support
Cons:
- No live casino games
- No sportsbook
Are you just getting started in the gambling industry? If so, it might be better to choose an online casino that offers an easy-to-use interface, generous welcome bonuses, and a variety of games for you to try out.
Based on all these, we believe Rich Palms to be the best option. Let’s find out why.
Game Selection: 4.8/5
The Rich Palms casino has a good selection of slot machines that should please every typical player. There are other additional games to pick from as well. We discovered several table games like blackjack, poker, bingo, and European roulette.
But, one big disadvantage we discovered at Rich Palms is the fact that there are no live games available. So, if you want to play alongside a live dealer, you'll have to search for other options. The same goes for sports betting.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5
As a new player to Rich Palms real money gaming website, you have the opportunity to grab a huge welcome bonus for your first 3 deposits.
The first is a 250% bonus + 100% cashback, the second one is a 275% bonus + 100% cashback, and the last one is a 300% bonus + 50% cashback.
We found that this promotion is available for slots and specialty games, and you have to make a minimum deposit of $25 or $10 for Neosurf. The wagering requirement is 30x, and the maximum cashout is 20x.
Banking: 4.75/5
Rich Palms doesn't have the most diverse deposit choices, but there is plenty to please most gamers. You can choose from Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Neosurf, and credit/debit cards such as Visa and Mastercard.
Cryptocurrencies are the most commonly used banking methods at Rich Palms, and for a good reason. They appear to be handled faster and come with lower fees.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5
While there might not be a dedicated mobile application for Rich Palms users, the mobile compatibility is still quite solid. The website works perfectly on all mobile devices, and most of the games are available for gambling on the go.
5. Punt – Best Crypto Real Money Online Casino
Pros:
- Generous 6 BTC crypto welcome package
- 550+ games to choose from
- Fast withdrawals
- Amazing mobile compatibility
Cons:
- No sportsbook
- No live casino
If you are on the hunt for the best crypto online casinos, there really is no better choice than Punt. We found that this casino supports numerous cryptocurrencies, including BTC, BCH, LTC, ETH, and more.
Game Selection: 4.65/5
Currently, the Punt Casino hosts around 550 casino titles that are provided by 5 different software companies, including KA Gaming, Reevo, Dragon Gaming, Fugaso, and more. You can find popular slots, table games, and specialty games as well.
We found that this website is pretty basic and caters to the needs of most gamblers. However, one thing we noticed is the fact that Punt Casino has some of the games that are rare on other real money casinos, like Chain of Wild, Hare vs. Tortoise, and 4 Dragon Kings, which is an advantage.
Unfortunately, the casino lacks a live casino section and sportsbook, which can be a major drawback for some.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5
Currently, the casino has 3 active promotions for its players. The welcome bonus looks quite huge, and it offers users a massive package of up to 6 BTC.
There are many other promotions available here, including the GM Reload Bonus, Blockbuster Bonus, and so on.
Banking: 4.65/5
The Punt Casino is a dream come true for crypto lovers as the website is exclusively accepting digital coins. Truth be told, we were expecting some more cryptocurrencies available here. Right now, you can make deposits and withdrawals with only the major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, and a few others.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5
The website of Punt Casino is fully optimized for mobile devices. You can simply take your phone, open your browser, visit the website and start playing real money games straight away.
There is no separate application. However, we have tested all types of games on our smartphones and can firmly say that they all performed pretty well.
Ranking Methodology for the Best Online Casinos for Real Money
Game Selection:
While working on our list of the top online casino sites, we focused on many aspects and features of online casinos, including game selection.
It’s always good to see the casino covering all real money casino games. However, that is rarely the case. Though not every site might offer every type of game – they most certainly cover the ground with slots and table games.
Bonuses and Promotions:
In such a competitive market, online casinos must constantly devise new ways to attract new clients and keep the existing ones. That’s why every online casino on our list offers welcome bonuses for newcomers and other exciting promotions for loyal customers.
Banking:
The deposit/withdrawal process at every real money casino should be easy and comfortable. We investigate each casino site's payment options and their speed. The finest online casinos must allow a diverse selection of payment methods, including credit cards, e-wallets, and cryptos.
Mobile Compatibility:
In today’s age, online real money casinos must have their games optimized for smartphones in order to provide a superb gambling experience. We also examine how much of their game selection is available to mobile users when rating our top picks.
After using a similar ranking methodology, we review other casinos, too. Check out some of them below:
Guide to the Best Real Money Online Casinos
Which is the Best Real Money Online Casino?
This is something you will have to decide for yourself; however, according to our findings, Red Dog Casino is the best online casino for real money. Here, you have the chance to get a generous 235% match bonus and enjoy high-quality games with 24/7 customer support.
Is Playing at Real Money Online Casinos Safe?
Yes, playing at real money casinos is absolutely safe as long as you are dealing with a reputable and licensed gambling site. You can check the legitimacy of a specific site by reading reviews online and seeing if they own a license.
Can I Play Real Money Casino Games For Free?
Yes, it is possible to play casino games for free before you are able to make actual real money deposits. The majority of gambling sites have the demo version available on their website, giving you the chance to practice some titles for free.
Do Online Casinos for Real Money Offer Welcome Bonuses?
Yes, online casinos for real money do offer welcome bonuses. That way, they encourage new players to sign up on their websites.
Welcome bonuses mostly offer a specific amount of money after the player makes a minimum deposit. Don’t forget to always check the terms and conditions they come with so there are no unexpected surprises in the process of claiming them.
Can I Play Real Money Casino Games on Mobile Phone Devices?
Yes, it is possible to play real money casino games on your smartphone. Most gambling websites are optimized for mobile use – if you are unable to find a dedicated app, try opening a mobile browser and playing online casino games from there.
How Do I Choose The Best Real Money Casino For Me?
It all comes down to your personal needs – whichever you choose, make sure you are dealing with a reputable website. There is nothing wrong with switching from one website to another if it does not suit your preferences. These are our top picks to check out:
Comparing Top 5 Online Casinos for Real Money
If you don’t have enough time to read full reviews, you don’t have to! Check out our quick summary of the best real money casinos online:
Red Dog Casino: Based on our research, this is the best real money casino overall. A great selection of games and excellent customer support service are just a few things that you can expect from Red Dog. There’s also a very generous welcome bonus available here, which can go up to $12,500 in total!
Wild Casino: Looking for a casino site that offers fast payouts and exciting daily blackjack tournaments? Then this is the place for you. You can claim a total of $9,000 crypto deposit bonus here as well.
Ignition: A perfect place for all poker lovers. Join its 24/7 poker rooms and have endless fun with other players, and enjoy Ignition Casino bonus codes. Don’t miss out on Ignition’s $3,000 welcome bonus after with a very low – 25x wagering requirement.
Rich Palms: If you love exploring new, high-quality gambling websites, then look no further. This real money casino offers some of the best games from the industry’s top-notch software providers. You can claim a 300% match bonus + 50% cashback to explore all of them.
Punt: For gamblers that love making deposits with cryptocurrencies, Punt Casino is most likely going to be the best option. There are over 550 games to explore, and you can claim a generous welcome package of up to 6 BTC.
How to Sign-Up & Play Casino Games For Real Money
Creating an account at real money casinos is super easy - especially if you go with one of our top picks. To make this process even easier for you, let’s use our top pick – Red Dog, as an example.
Step 1: Create an account
- Go to Red Dog’s website and click the red “Sign Up” button
- Come up with the username, and password, enter your email, and provide some personal information like full name, address, etc.
- Click “Register”
Step 2: Verify Your account
- Check your email for the confirmation link; if you don’t see it in your inbox, go into the “spam” folder
- Follow the confirmation link
Step 3: Make the First Deposit & Play Real Money Casino Games
- Once you log into your account, click deposit
- Choose your favorite banking option
- Enter all the necessary information and click deposit
- That’s it! You are now ready to start playing real money games
So, What is the Best Online Casino for Real Money?
After days of research and different casinos analyzed, we can now say that Red Dog is by far the best online casino for real money gambling. Also, we found Wild Casino and Ignition to be great runners-up to Red Dog, offering users an amazing gambling experience.
If you are still having a hard time deciding which one to use, take one more look at our top picks, choose your favorite, and always remember to gamble responsibly.
DISCLAIMER: While online gambling can come as an entertainment form, you should never prioritize gambling to solve financial problems. When you're thinking of placing wagers exceeding your bankroll, the "house always wins" phrase should be a guiding principle.
Do you have problems with gambling, or do you know someone that does? Regardless of what party it might be, it's crucial to quickly get a hold of this situation by calling the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. When you call, you're immediately transferred to an advisor on hand to give you the desired help needed to make gambling safer for you and your loved ones. That said, it's crucial to remember that all gambling sites and guides are for those who are 18+ only.
Remember, casino sites listed on our reviews might not be accessible in your region. As a result, it’s necessary to check local laws and regulations to see whether online gambling is legal or not.
For resources free gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: