Best Online Casino Promo Codes: Top Bonus Codes & Promo Offers in 2022

Looking for the best online casino promo codes that you can claim right now?
Bonus codes are the best way to get started at a gambling site — they will boost your bankroll and increase your chances of winning real money, and all the top online casinos have them.
The trick is finding generous bonus codes that are available at the best casino sites.
In this article, we've rounded up the 9 best promotion codes you can claim right now. We'll be reviewing each casino promotion in-depth, showing you exactly how they work and where you can find them.
Ready? Let's start.
Best Online Casino Promo Codes
- Ignition: Up to $3,000 slots and poker bonus
- Super Slots: Promo codes up to $6,000
- Red Dog Casino: 225% match bonus code up to $12,250
- Wild Casino: Up to $5,000 casino bonus
- BitStarz: Welcome package up to 5 BTC and 200 free spins
- Cafe Casino: 350% up to $2,500 welcome offer
- Slots of Vegas: Up to $3,000 no-wager casino bonus
- Bovada: $3,000 in welcome bonuses
- Grand Fortune: 250% match bonus and 50 free spins
1. Ignition — Best Online Casino Promo Code Overall
Bonus Code Details:
- Up to $3,000 casino and poker bonus
- 25x wagering requirements
Ignition is widely known as one of the highest-ranked online casinos in the world when it comes to poker — and it doesn’t hide when it comes to poker promo codes.
The main offer at Ignition is a $3,000 poker and casino deposit bonus. This is a split combination welcome package that’s arguably the best way to boost your bankroll instantly when playing online poker and other games.
How does a combo bonus work?
Essentially, the Ignition poker and casino combo bonus is split 50:50 between poker games and tournaments, and other casino games.
For instance, you can claim a 150% match deposit bonus up to $1,500 for poker and a 150% match deposit bonus up to $1,500 in the online casino. All in one go.
The 150% match bonus, however, is only available for crypto deposits. If you deposit via fiat currencies, the bonus will be lowered to 100% up to $2,000.
The best part is there is no limit to how much you can win if you deposit via Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, or Litecoin. And on top of that, the casino bonus arrives with extra low wagering requirements of 25x, allowing you to earn it back and turn it into cash easily.
Join Ignition and take advantage of the best casino promo code
2. Super Slots — Top Slots Promo Codes
Bonus Code Details:
- Up to $6,000 bonus
- Use the SS250 and SS100 bonus codes to claim it
Love online slots?
There’s every chance you’ll love Super Slots, a casino site brimming with more than 500 slot games — and lots of slots bonuses and promotion codes. It's perfect for slot players.
On your very first deposit, you can use the code SS250 to claim a 250% match bonus of up to $1,000. If you’re going to continue playing, you can use the SS100 promo code 5 more times to claim a 100% bonus up to $1,000 each — for a total of $6,000 across your first six deposits.
However, our standout bonus at Super Slots at the time of writing is a $100,000 Online Slots Tournament.
This is a free-to-enter tourney that’s available to all players. That’s right — there’s no minimum deposit and no buy-in. The only catch is that you must have made a deposit of at least $20 over the previous 30 days in order to claim any prize you win.
Once you’re in, you’ll be given 250 tournament chips to get you started.
And if you do wish to purchase a re-buy, you can grab unlimited re-buys for just $20.
As mentioned, this is a $100,000 tournament. The total prize fund is divided between the top 300 players, which means there’s every chance you could claim thousands in winnings (first prize is $5,000).
Other slots promos available at Super Slots include 50 bonus spins when you deposit at least $50.
And if you play Super Slots’ Game of the Week (which, of course, changes each week), you’ll get the chance to claim up to $500 worth of bonus funds.
Get started at SuperSlots and enjoy some of the best bonuses for slot games
Related: Best Casino Bonuses
3. Red Dog Casino — Highest Match Bonus Promotional Code
Bonus Code Details:
- Use the code WAGGINGTAILS
- Max bonus up to $12,250
- 30x wagering requirements
Red Dog Casino is a stylish new casino site that’s still establishing itself.
And one of the best things about new casinos is that they always have the best bonuses. This is so that they can keep on attracting new players.
A welcome bonus promo code is the first deposit bonus code you’ll enter when you sign-up for a casino for the first time. It takes the form of a matched deposit offer (for example, deposit $100, and you’ll get $100 in bonus funds), and it’s a fab way to get started.
The current Red Dog Casino welcome package is easily one of the best ones around. This is a 225% match deposit bonus worth as much as $12,250.
What’s more, it’s spread across your first five deposits. This means that in order to claim the full $12,250 worth of bonus funds, you’ll need to opt-in each time you make your first five deposits.
It’s a great way of extending your bankroll for as long as possible. Alternatively, you can opt-in just once, twice, or three times — it’s up to you.
Wagering requirements are set at 30x, which is extremely fair, and you can use the bonus on slots, scratch cards, keno, and board games.
Ready to make a start with a 225% deposit bonus? Click here to join Red Dog Casino today.
4. Wild Casino — Best for Weekly Promo Codes
Bonus Code Details:
- Up to $5,000 max bonus
- Use the codes WILD250 and WILD100 to claim it
- 35x wagering requirements
Wild Casino was launched in 2018. It sports a cool jungle theme, it’s got more than 500 games — and it’s one of the most generous online casinos around when it comes to weekly promos.
What are weekly promos?
Essentially, they’re bonuses/bonus codes that you can grab almost every day of the week.
Yup, think of Wild Casino as a music festival where there’s always something different going on.
Things kick off with a $5,000 deposit bonus. This is split over your first five deposits, which means you can keep topping your casino account up all throughout your first week — and even into your second, third, fourth, and fifth week (depending on your luck).
To secure this bonus, use the promo code WILD250 when you make your first deposit.
Then, you’re free to claim a 10% weekly rebate at Wild Casino. This refunds you by as much as $250 on all losses between Monday and Thursday if you end the week with a negative balance.
Tuesday Top-Up, meanwhile, is a fancy name for a $50 reload bonus that’s available each Tuesday. The best thing about this reload bonus is it’s available for as many as three deposits.
There’s another reload offer on Wednesday, and you can grab a 50% up to $500 match deposit bonus each Sunday using the promo code WCSUNFUN.
Ready to start claiming your weekly offers? Click here to join Wild Casino.
Related: Best Online Casinos for Real Money
5. BitStarz — Best for Crypto Promo Codes
Bonus Code Details:
- Up to 5 BTC and 200 free spins welcome package
- 40x wagering requirements
- Expires in 7 days
BitStarz is a multi-award-winning crypto online casino that accepts 8 cryptocurrencies and lets you play more than 4,000 games.
It’s an awesome selection — and this is also a top-rated casino site for crypto promotion codes.
Related: Free Online Slots
What are crypto bonuses?
A crypto bonus is exactly the same as a “regular” bonus. The only difference is that you must deposit via cryptocurrency in order to claim them.
Not just that, but crypto bonuses tend to have more cash value and more favorable wagering requirements.
At BitStarz, you can get started with up to 5 Bitcoin in deposit bonuses. This covers your first four deposits, but you don’t have to opt in all four times. Wagering requirements are 40x.
It’s a mouthwatering offer, and it’s matched by a no-deposit bonus that’s also available to new sign-ups that rewards you with 20 free spins simply for registering (no deposit is required).
Alternatively, BitStarz gives you the chance to become a VIP during the sign-up process. If you choose to do so, you will benefit from a 125% match bonus up to 1 BTC VIP bonus instead of the regular 100% bonus. Wagering requirements are 40x, and you also get 100 free spins as part of this offer.
BitStarz then treats regular players to 25% cashback each weekend on all your losses, while Wednesdays are reserved for free spins.
Claim up to 5 BTC and 200 free spins at Bitstarz
6. Cafe Casino — Highest Crypto Match Bonus Code
Bonus Code Details:
- 350% up to $2,500 crypto bonus
- 40x rollover requirements
Cafe Casino is a locked and loaded online casino site that accepts both fiat currencies and crypto and works superbly on desktop and mobile casino devices. Free games are available, payouts are fast, and there are lots of regular promos to choose from.
Related: Best Mobile Casinos
Besides the excellent 350% match deposit bonus up to $2,500, Cafe Casino is the home of the Weekly Mystery Bonus.
The way this works is that just by playing at Cafe Casino, you will automatically qualify for their exclusive promos.
These include cash incentives each week, as well as free spins and cashback offers.
Exactly what you’ll qualify for each week is a mystery — which is all part of the fun.
The Weekly Mystery Bonus drops into your account each Thursday. So all you have to do is place a few bets during the week and check your account every Thursday to see what surprises are in store for you.
And besides playing a few games, there’s literally nothing else you need to do in order to qualify for this promo.
If you’re a fiat currency player, you can also get the party started at Cafe Casino with a 250% deposit bonus up to $1,500 when you make your first deposit.
Take advantage of Cafe Casino’s Mystery Promos
7. Slots of Vegas — Best for No Wagering Promo Codes
Bonus Code Details:
- Use the code NEW300
- No wagering requirements
- Bonus is non-cashable (the winnings are)
Slots of Vegas is home to all of Real Time Gaming’s games. It’s been around for nearly 20 years and has a good mix of slots, casino games, and live dealer games.
It’s also the home of no wagering promotion codes. What are no wagering bonus codes?
A no-wagering promo code is when you can grab a bonus without having to meet any wagering requirements before any bonus winnings are yours.
For example, you can claim a massive $3,000 deposit bonus at Slots of Vegas using the promo code NEW300 — and there are zero wagering requirements involved.
This is a good deal because wagering requirements (and especially high ones) can suck all the fun out of a sign-up bonus.
Not just that, but there is zero maximum cash-out. This means you’re free to take home whatever you win with no strings attached.
The two clauses are that the minimum deposit is $30 and the bonus itself is non-cashable. This means that you’ll only get to keep the winnings you’ve made. Applicable games, meanwhile, are limited to slots and keno.
At Slots of Vegas, you’ll also be rewarded with free chips for games like Texas Hold’em and online blackjack, and there are also VIP bonuses up for grabs.
And whenever there are wagering requirements here, they’re usually on the small side (5x).
Take advantage of a zero-wager bonus at Slots of Vegas
8. Bovada — Mix of Betting & Casino Promo Codes
Bonus Code Details:
- Up to $3,000 in casino bonuses over three deposits
- 25x playthrough requirements
Bovada is one of the world’s most recognized sportsbooks and online casinos.
You can bet on over 30 sports and choose from an unrivaled list of prop bets, as well as play more than 200 high-quality casino games.
And while we like the look of their $3,000 casino deposit bonus, which by the way, has a 25x rollover, we feel that Bovada especially stands out when it comes to sports bonuses.
Sports bonuses include free bets, reload bonuses, odds boosters, daily and weekly specials on specific games, as well as parlay boosts.
At Bovada, you can opt for the aforementioned $3,000 casino welcome offer, or you can claim a $250 sports welcome offer instead (but you can’t have both).
To claim either offer, you just need to create an account and make a qualifying deposit, with Bovada accepting fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies.
There’s also a $275 referral bonus available at Bovada, which gives you even more cash to bet on sports with each time you successfully refer a buddy.
Bovada also hands out prizes, such as tickets to the Super Bowl, and holds regular contests, including Survivor contests based on specific sports (usually American sports).
Boost your casino bankroll with up to $3,000 in bonus funds at Bovada
9. Grand Fortune — Generous Free Spins Promo Code
Bonus Code Details:
- 250% welcome offer + 50 free spins
- 30x rollover requirements
Visiting the Grand Fortune online casino and grabbing some promotion codes might be a good idea if you love free spins.
This is an established casino site that’s easy to use, offers low wagering requirements alongside its bonuses, and comes with a modern, easy-to-navigate website.
New players can create an account in a few easy steps and use the promo code FORTUNE250 to ignite a 250% welcome bonus that also rewards you with 50 free spins.
At the time of writing, there are no restrictions on which slots you can use these spins on, and wagering requirements are just 5x.
For the 250% casino bonus itself, wagering requirements are set at 30x.
There is no maximum win with this bonus, and the best thing about the free spins is that there’s every chance you could strike it lucky and win even more free spins while you play.
Grand Fortune accepts both fiat currencies and cryptos, but it doesn’t matter which deposit method you use; the bonus stays the exact same.
Some of the slots you can play at Grand Fortune include Spirit of the Inca, 5 Wishes, and Bubble Bubble 3, all of which are packed with bonus rounds.
Ready to take advantage of 50 free spins? Click here to join Grand Fortune today.
Best Online Casino Promo Codes — FAQ
What are Casino Promo Codes?
Bonus or promo codes are usually a few letters or a combination of numbers you need to enter to trigger a certain casino bonus.
How Do I Claim Casino Promo Codes?
To claim any bonus codes, you first need to sign-up at an online casino. Then, you need to make a qualifying deposit and opt-in to the specific bonus before entering the coupon code and selecting "Activate."
Of course, the process of claiming promo codes might be slightly different at each casino, but there will always be on-screen instructions that you can easily follow.
Where Can I Find the Best Bonus Codes?
The best online casinos will keep you up-to-date with their latest offers and bonus codes, which is why it's a good idea to opt in to email notifications or text alerts.
You can also bookmark this page as we try to update our article as soon as new bonuses are available at each online casino.
What Types of Bonuses Require Promo Codes?
All types of bonuses may require a promotional code, ranging from welcome bonuses to second deposit bonuses, to reload bonuses and even free spins. However, most online casinos won’t require you to enter a specific promo code, so all you’ll need to do is select whether you want to claim the bonus or not.
How Much Are Online Casino Bonuses Worth?
Exactly how much bonus cash you're entitled to depends on the bonus itself, as well as the online casino and how much you deposit.
For example, the Ignition online casino welcome bonus is worth as much as $3,000 in bonus money. Because this is a 150% match deposit offer, how much you'll get depends on your deposit. Deposit $100, and you'll receive $150 in bonus money.
Do All Online Casinos Offer Promotional Codes?
The best gambling sites offer bonus codes. Despite this, there will still be bonuses, such as welcome bonuses, that you can claim without having to enter a coupon code first.
What Types of Casino Promotions Are There?
The best casinos, such as Ignition and Bovada, offer a wide range of bonuses. These include deposit bonuses, cashback offers, reload bonuses, free spins, and more.
You can also grab sports bonuses if a casino has a sportsbook section, while entering a VIP program, such as the one at BitStarz, gives you the chance to claim exclusive promos.
What is the Best Casino Promo Code?
The "best casino bonus" is subjective. However, some of the top casino bonuses include Ignition’s $3,000 poker and casino combo welcome bonus, as well as BitStarz's up-to 5 BTC match deposit bonus.
Can I Play Real Money Games with Promo Codes?
Yes. Bonus codes credit your account with bonus funds that you can then use to play real money games for the chance to win real money. However, before you become eligible for a bonus payout, you’ll need to meet the wagering requirements.
What are Cashable Bonuses?
Cashable bonus codes differ from non-cashable bonus codes in that you get to withdraw your initial deposit and all of your winnings and the bonus itself once you've met the wagering requirements. With a non-cashable bonus, you cannot withdraw the bonus amount.
What are Promo Code Terms and Conditions?
All bonuses and bonus codes come with terms and conditions. It's really important that you read these through before claiming any promotion. That way, you can decide whether or not you really want to claim it.
Bonus T&Cs let you know what the maximum bonus win is, whether or not there are any game restrictions, how much each game counts towards the wagering requirements (for example, slots count the most, while blackjack counts less), as well as what the wagering requirements themselves are.
Find out more about crypto gambling:
How to Claim a Casino Promo Code: Step-By-Step Guide
Follow our simple guide below to claim Ignition’s welcome promo code. The steps should be similar at most online casinos.
Step 1: Create an Account at Ignition
- Use this link to visit Ignition’s official website
- Click “Join Now”
- Fill out the form with your personal details
Step 2: Verification
- Check your phone’s text messages
- Find the 4-digit code by Ignition
- Enter the code in the required field to confirm your number (this is mandatory to be able to claim Ignition’s welcome offer)
Step 3: Claim Ignition’s Welcome Promo Code
- Open the “Cashier” section
- Select a payment method
- Either enter the promo code IGWPCB150 or IGWPCB100, depending on whether you deposit via traditional payment methods or cryptocurrency.
- Deposit and enjoy playing!
Have You Found the Best Online Casino Promo Codes for You?
These are the best promos and bonus codes you can claim at casino sites right now.
You can win real money at all the casinos mentioned above. All you have to do is sign up, make a deposit, and claim the bonus codes. Then, once your account is stocked with bonus cash, it's time to start playing some online games.
We recommend Ignition’s $3,000 combo welcome offer for the biggest chance of turning the bonus into actual cash, but the final decision is up to you.
As always, before you go, we would like to remind you to gamble responsibly at all times.
DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.
While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.
For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: