Best Casino Bonuses and Promotion Offers in 2022 Ranked for Bonus Size, Rollover, and Free Spins

If you’re ready to kick off at a new online gambling site, the first thing to do is look for the best online casino bonuses to get you started.
That’s where we come in. Our experts scoured the internet to conduct an in-depth study of the best online casinos to create a curated list of top casino bonuses.
Ignition Casino stood out not just for their generous casino bonuses, but arguably the best rollover requirements going.
That said, there’s plenty more where that came from - so let’s take a deeper look.
Best Online Casino Bonuses
- Ignition Casino - $3,000 welcome bonus plus 25 free spins
- Super Slots - $6,000 first deposit package
- Wild Casino - $5,000 welcome bonus package
- Cafe Casino - 350% welcome bonus up to $2,500
- Red Dog Casino - 225% slots bonus up to $12,250
- Slots.lv - Up to $5,000 in casino bonuses
- Bovada - 100% match welcome bonus up to $3,000
- BetUS - 150% casino bonus up to $3,000
- BitStarz - 100% up to 1 BTC plus 180 free spins
- Everygame - 200% bonus up to $7,777 plus 77 free spins
- BetOnline - 100% casino bonus up to $3,000
- Sloto Cash - Deposit $25 and get $125 more for free
- 7Bit Casino - 5 BTC welcome bonus
- El Royale - 250% slots bonus package up to $12,500
- Slots Empire - 220% welcome bonus package for up to $12,000
1. Ignition Casino - Combined $3,000 Welcome Bonus + 25 Free Spins
Bonus Description:
- 100% match up to $1,500 for the casino (same for poker room)
- 25x rollover requirements
Ignition is welcoming new players to their online casino with a combined poker and casino welcome bonus up to $3,000 - plus 25 free spins on the Fast and Sexy slots game.
Breaking it down, you’ll get a 100% casino bonus up to $1,500 and a 100% poker bonus for up to $1,500. The $3000 total bonus is one of the best going.
The minimum deposit to qualify for the bonus is $20.
There’s a 25x rollover and no time limit attached to the casino bonus. The poker bonus is unlocked at a rate of $1 for every 30 Ignition Miles, and it’s attached to a 30 day time limit.
The 25 free spins on “Fast and Sexy” will appear in your account within 24 hours of claiming the deposit bonus. Each free spin has a value of 40 cents with a max withdrawal of $10, and they expire 7 days post-redemption.
Click here to claim your $3,000 Ignition Casino welcome bonus.
2. Super Slots - $6,000 Welcome Bonus
Bonus Description:
- 250% first deposit match up to $1,000
- 100% up to $1,000 over next five deposits
- 35x rollover requirements
New players can claim a massive welcome deposit bonus over their first six deposits worth a total value of up to $6,000.
To qualify, just use the bonus code SS250 and the online casino will match it by 250% up to $1,000. On your next five deposits, use code SS100 for a 100% match up to $1,000 each.
A deposit of at least $20 is required for each code used, and the wagering requirements are a 35x rollover on the deposit plus bonus amounts, which is about the industry standard.
Players have 30 days to complete the betting requirements to collect the bonus amount, or any remaining bonus funds winnings will be forfeited.
Beyond bonuses, mobile users should also note that we took Super Slots for a long spin across mobile devices, and are happy anointing it one of the best mobile casinos online.
Click here to get your $6,000 Super Slots welcome bonus package.
3. Wild Casino - Welcome Bonus for Up to $5,000
Bonus Description:
- 250% up to $1,000 first deposit bonus
- 100% up to $1,000 over next four deposits
- 35x rollover requirements
New players can get up to $5,000 in casino bonuses at Wild Casino. Just use the bonus code WILD250 for a 250% match up to $1,000.
On your next four deposits, use code WILD100 for a 100% match up to $1,000 on each deposit. A minimum amount of $20 is required on each deposit.
The wagering requirements are a 35x playthrough, and players have 30 days to complete the rollover terms to collect the bonus amount, or any remaining online casino bonus funds winnings will be relinquished.
Click here to get your $5,000 Wild Casino welcome bonus package.
4. Cafe Casino - 350% Welcome Bonus Up to $2,500
Bonus Description:
- 350% first deposit match up to $2,500
- 40x rollover requirement
New gamblers to this online casino, one of the best slots sites around, can earn up to $2,500 on their first deposit with a 350% match from Cafe Casino.
To qualify for this bonus, just make your first deposit using bitcoin. This welcome bonus is subject to betting requirements of a 40x rollover.
Players have a generous six months to complete the wagering requirements, and any leftover bonus funds and associated winnings will then be forfeited.
Click here to get your $2,500 Cafe Casino welcome bonus package.
5. Red Dog Casino - 225% Slots Bonus Package for Up to $12,250
Red Dog is giving their new players a welcome deposit bonus package of a 225% match for up to $12,250.
On your first five deposits, enter code WAGGINGTAILS for a 225% match up to $2,450 on each deposit. If you want to increase these casino bonuses, just fund your account using Neosurf or Bitcoin for an extra 20%.
The betting requirements are a 35x rollover, with maximum bonus bets of $10. The minimum deposit required to qualify for the first deposit bonus is $10 for Neosurf, $30 for credit cards, and $20 for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Flexepin, and USDT.
Click here to get your $12,250 Red Dog Casino welcome package.
6. Slots.lv - Casino Bonuses for Up to $5,000
Bonus Description:
- 200% first deposit bonus up to $1,000
- 100% match up to $500 over next eight deposits
- 35x rollover requirements
For your first deposit, use promo code HELLOSLOTS200 for a 200% match bonus up to $1,000.
Then, on your next eight deposits you can use the code HELLOSLOTS100 for a 100% match up to $500 on each deposit, for a total bonus value of $5,000!
Compared to most best online casinos, the wagering requirements here are a reasonable 35x. If the deposit bonus is forfeited, the bonus and any subsequent winnings associated with the deposit bonus will be removed.
Click here to get your $5,000 Slots.lv welcome package.
7. Bovada - 100% Welcome Bonus for Up to $3,000
Bonus Description:
- 100% first deposit match up to $1000 (valid three times)
- 25x rollover requirements
This renowned casino and poker room is giving new players a welcome deposit bonus package of a 100% match for up to $3,000.
Use code CAWELCOME100 on your first deposit for a 100% match up to $1,000. Then, on your next two deposits enter code BV2NDCWB for a 100% match up to $1,000 on each deposit.
What’s really great here is that the wagering requirements are just 25x.
Another plus here for sports lovers is that Bovada is one of the best sportsbooks online, with its own unique sportsbook sign up bonus.
Click here to get your $3,000 Bovada welcome package.
8. BetUS - 150% Casino Bonus for Up to $5,000
Bonus Description:
- 150% first deposit match up to $3000
- 30x rollover requirements
New gamblers to this online casino can earn an extra $5,000 with BetUS’ generous 150% welcome bonus match.
Use code CAS150 for a 150% match up to $5,000. Wagering requirements are a 30x rollover before a payout can be requested, for a maximum bonus cash out of $10,000.
A minimum deposit of $50 is required, and players have 14 days to complete the playthrough terms before the online casino bonus and any associated winnings expire.
Click here to get your $5,000 BetUS welcome package.
9. BitStarz - Double Your Deposit Bonus for Up to 1 BTC + 180 Free Spins
Bonus Description:
- 100% match up to 1 BTC on first deposit plus 180 free spins
- Additional matches up to 100% over next three deposits
- 40x rollover requirements
This cutting edge Bitcoin casino is opening its doors to new players by more than doubling their first deposit with a 125% match up to 1 BTC - and throwing 180 free spins on top.
Wagering requirements are a playthrough of 40x with a max bet per game round of 0.15 mBTC. A minimum deposit of 0.20 mBTC is required.
For the free spins, 20 will be delivered right away, followed by 20 per day. To receive the free spins bonus, a minimum deposit of 0.60 mBTC is required, but you will also receive the 125% match bonus.
Click here to get your 1 BTC + 180 free spins Bitstarz welcome package.
10. Everygame - 200% Deposit Bonus Up to $7,777 plus 77 Free Spins
Bonus Description:
- 200% first deposit bonus up to $7,777 plus 77 free spins
- 30x rollover requirements
If you are looking for the best casino bonuses, then look no further than this 200% deposit bonus match from Everygame Casino for up to $7,777 and 77 free spins on Cubee.
Use code USA200 to trigger this exclusive 200% match deposit bonus. Wagering requirements include a 30x rollover, and a minimum deposit of $20 is required.
Winnings from the free spins come with a playthrough requirement of 60x before a payout on them can be made, and the free spins must be completed on Cubee before any other game can be played.
Click here to get a $7,777 plus 77 free spins Everygame welcome package.
11. BetOnline - 100% Casino Welcome Deposit Bonus for Up to $3,000
Bonus Description:
- 100% deposit match up to $1000 over first three deposits
- 30x rollover requirements
BetOnline is giving new players a 100% match up to $3,000 in their online casino.
This casino welcome bonus package is good on your first three deposits at BetOnline. Use the promo code BOLCASINO for a 100% match for up to $1,000 on each of your first three deposits.
Wagering requirements are a modest 30x rollover, and a minimum deposit of $25 is all you need to make to start playing at this famed online casino.
This 30x playthrough amount must be completed within 30 days, and any remaining bonus funds and associated winnings will then be terminated.
Click here to get a $3000 BetOnline welcome package.
12. Sloto Cash - Deposit $25 and Get $125 More for Free
Bonus Description:
- Get $125 in cash casino for depositing $25
- 40x rollover requirements
This 500% match is one of the simplest online casino bonuses. Simply use code 25EASYWIN125 on your deposit of $25, and Sloto Cash will pile on $125 on top of it.
The wagering requirements are a rollover of 40x, and there is no max cash-out for this bonus.
While a 40x playthrough is higher than the rollovers required at many online casinos, this should be the norm for what amounts to be a 500% match.
Click here to get a 500% match up to $125 at Slotocash.
13. 7Bit Casino - 5 BTC Welcome Bonus Pack
Bonus Description:
- 100% first deposit match up to 1 BTC
- Additional matches up to 100% over next three deposits
- 40x rollover requirements
For your first deposit, 7Bit matches it 100% up to 1.5 BTC. It’s loaded automatically into your account, so no code is necessary. You also get 100 free spins here.
Use the online casino bonus code 2DEP on your second deposit for a 50% match up to 1.25 BTC. On the third deposit, promo code 3DEP triggers another 50% match up to 1.25 BTC, and code 4DEP is good on the fourth deposit for a 100% match up to 1 BTC.
All four deposit bonuses come with wagering requirements of a 40x playthrough, and bonuses expire after 14 days if the rollover is not met.
The free spins are subject to a 45x rollover and must be activated within 24 hours of your first deposit, and all spins must be used within a day, or they will expire.
Click here to get a 5 BTC welcome package at 7Bit Casino.
14. El Royale Casino - 250% Slots Welcome Bonus for Up to $12,500
Bonus Description:
- 250% match up to $2500 over first five deposits
- 35x rollover requirements
Head back to the Roaring ‘20s at El Royale, who is giving new players a generous welcome package of a 250% match for up to a whopping $12,500.
Use code TRUECROWN on your first five deposits for a 250% match for up to $2,500 on each deposit.
Wagering requirements include a rollover of 35x, which is a fair playthrough amount for this size of a deposit bonus. The maximum bet allowed is $10, and the max payout is 30x the deposit amount.
Click here to get a $12,500 welcome package at El Royale Casino.
15. Slots Empire - 220% Slots Welcome Bonus Up to $12,000
Bonus Description:
- 220% match bonus up to $2400 on first five deposits
- 35x rollover requirements
New players can enjoy this Roman-Empire-themed casino with a 220% welcome package for up to a total of $12,000.
Simply use the bonus code INFANTRY on your first five deposits for a 220% match up to $2,400 on each deposit. Wagering requirements are a 35x playthrough, with a max bet of $10 and a max cash out of 30x the deposit.
If you want even more bang for your buck on these deposit bonuses, you can fund your account with either Bitcoin or Neosurf for an additional 20%.
Click here to get a $12,000 welcome package at Slots Empire.
How We Ranked the Top Online Casino Bonuses
Size of the Online Casino Bonus
This is a gimme - the more potential money you can earn, the better the online casino bonus is. That said, we like if the bonuses are spread out over multiple deposits so players have the ability to cash in further.
Wagering Requirements
Size is not the only thing that matters; an online casino welcome bonus can be as big as a brick-and-mortar casino itself but if the wagering requirements are unattainable, then the code does not do you much good. So, lower wagering requirements garnered a higher score.
Add-Ons
Some bonuses come attached with some attachments, such as free spins that are only for one particular game. While this was not the most important factor in our decision making, we still took these into consideration.
The Fine Print
No one likes to read the fine print of anything, so we read the terms and conditions for you. If an online gambling site had any unreasonable or silly conditions, they did not make our list.
Online Casino Bonuses - FAQ
Why Do Casinos Offer Welcome Bonuses?
Online casinos provide welcome offers to entice new players to game at their site. Players enjoy this because it gives them more gameplay time and a chance to win a nice chunk of cash.
What Do the Percentages in Match Bonuses Mean?
This is the amount a casino site will match your deposit amount by. For example - if a gambling site has a first deposit bonus that’s a 200% match on your first deposit and you deposit $100, they will match it with an additional $200.
What are Reload Bonuses?
These are deposit bonuses designed for returning players. Often, just as new players are given a percentage match on their first-ever deposit, returning gamers are offered a deposit match.
How Do Online Casino Bonuses Work?
In order to receive your bonus you’ll need to fulfill wagering requirements (or ‘rollover’).
This is a multiple you must make to collect an online casino bonus payout. For example, if a casino offers a $100 bonus with a 10X rollover, this means you have to bet 10 times the bonus in order to collect, which would be a total of $1,000.
This does not mean you have to earn $1,000 in wagers, just that your total bets have to equal that amount. If you go up $100 and then down $100, that counts as $200 of bets toward the rollover requirement, so these bonuses are much more attainable than at first glance.
Are Online Casino Bonus Codes Scams?
Not at all, if the wagering requirements and any attachments to the bonuses are attainable and fair. Your safety and overall gambling experience are our top concerns, so we only recommend online casinos that are trustworthy and offer fair casino promotions.
Are the Biggest Match Bonuses Always the Best?
Only if they have realistic betting requirements. Some online casinos offer bonuses with a giant percentage match, however, their rollover terms are just as gigantic and are therefore nearly impossible to achieve.
This is why we conducted an in-depth study of hundreds of bonus codes before deciding on the top 15, so that you have the best chance of collecting the bonus money.
What if My Code Does Not Work or I Forget to Enter It?
Some codes can take up to 10 minutes to generate in your account. If you are certain that the online casino bonus code did not work — or you simply forgot to enter the code (hey, it happens) — contact the customer service department of the online casino immediately.
No matter what reason your online casino bonus code is not showing, it is very important that you contact the customer service department before you place any bets.
Is Signing Up at an Online Casino Difficult?
While creating an account at a casino is never as fun as gaming at one, we make this process as easy as possible for you by providing you with all that you need to know below.
Which Online Casino Bonus is the Best?
We ranked Ignition as having the top online casino bonus offer because it is of great value and good for both online poker and casino games, and you get free bonus spins on top of it. It also has one of the easiest rollovers online.
However, you may prefer a different promotion from our list of online casino bonuses based on a certain factor or need, like one that comes with a ton of free spins or a bonus that is for a bitcoin casino.
Overview of the Top Online Casino Bonus Codes & Offers
Ignition Casino - They ranked on the top of our list for best casino bonuses. For your first deposit they’ll match 300% up to $3,000 plus 25 free spins on Fast and Sexy.
Super Slots - We love the fluid mobile interface and superior selection of table games here. They offer a $6,000 welcome package over six deposits, perfect to extend that bonus cash.
Wild Casino - Crypto players will especially love the altcoin variety here, and there’s a superior live casino. New players can claim a welcome pack for up to $5,000 on their first five deposits.
Cafe Casino - What stood out for us here was the large selection of progressive jackpots on offer. New players get a 350% first deposit bonus up to $2,500 on their first deposit.
Red Dog Casino - Veteran players will love the 24/7 reload bonuses at this slots-heavy online casino. New players get a welcome package of 225% up to $12,500 on their first five deposits.
How to Claim an Online Casino Bonus
Since Ignition’s welcome promotion took the top spot on our list of best online casino bonus offers, let’s walk you through creating an account with them.
Step One - Create Your Account
- Head to the Ignition website.
- Click the orange “Join” button, located in the upper right corner of their website.
- Fill out the requested information box.
Step Two - Check Your Email
- Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your email address. Remember to check your spam box if you do not see this email within a minute or two.
Step Three - Claim Your Online Casino Welcome Bonus & Deposit
- Once you’ve verified your email address, you should be logged in automatically. If not, log in using your new account details.
- Head to the cashier and choose your sign up bonus from their selection menu before choosing your deposit method.
- You are now ready to play casino games and online poker at Ignition, with your welcome bonus money and bonus spins of course.
Still Looking for the Best Casino Bonuses Online?
We hope our in-depth look at the top online casino bonuses and the bonus types provides you with ample information to help you decide which one is best for your needs.
We ranked the welcome bonus at Ignition as the best overall promotion because it gives new players up to $3,000 for their casino and poker rooms plus 25 free spins - all with a very low 25x rollover requirement.
Regardless of which is the best casino bonus, know that you can gamble at each online casino safely here because we only recommend fair casino bonuses at trustworthy gambling sites.
Whatever you decide to do, please conduct your online gambling responsibly.
